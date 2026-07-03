Recent Headlines
Within Specialty Food Stores
Islandboy Spices Partners with Cultivate CPG to Propel National Retail Growth
Islandboy Spices, renowned for its authentic Caribbean flavors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with national broker Cultivate CPG to accelerate its retail expansion and enhance distribution across the United States. This collaboration will leverage Cultivate’s expertise in... - July 03, 2026 - Islandboy Spices
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Amrichi Launches STEM-based Gelato Science Workshop for School Children
Amrichi has launched a new STEM-based educational workshop for school children, using gelato making as a hands-on platform to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through real-world application. The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a... - January 07, 2026 - Amrichi Sdn Bhd
From a Husband's Kiss to a Flavor Revolution: Kiss Your Wife™ Seasoning Makes Its Official Debut to the Public
What started as a love-filled kitchen tradition has grown into a premium Caribbean spice line delivering romance, aromatics, and culinary excellence. - December 01, 2025 - Kiss Your Wife™
Sweet Candy Café Anniversary Celebration on ShopSmall Saturday
Sweet Candy Café Marks 13th Anniversary - November 25, 2025 - Sweet Candy Café
The Wagyu House by Meat N’ Bone Announces Official Grand Opening in Hallandale Beach
Steakhouse Launches Friday, November 7, 2025. - October 28, 2025 - Meat N' Bone
Beechwood, Truffle & Wine: Meet N/UM’s New Gourmet Seasoning Salts Collections
N/UM Unveils Bold New Gourmet Salt Blends Inspired by Africa's Rich Flavors: Smoked & Truffle and Wine-Infused & Herbs salts. - August 26, 2025 - N/UM
Charlotte Redmann Appointed Head of U.S. Business for Salmones Austral North America
Salmones Austral has appointed Charlotte Redmann as Head of U.S. Business to lead sales, marketing, and operations for its North American division, including the premium frozen brand Secret Island. Based in Portland, ME, Redmann brings over a decade of experience in CPG and seafood to the role and will drive continued growth across retail, foodservice, and wholesale channels. Her appointment underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture and strategic growth in the U.S. market. - August 01, 2025 - Secret Island Salmon
Dough Bottega Celebrates One Year of Artisanal Pizza & Community in Vallejo, CA
Dough Bottega, Vallejo’s beloved micro-enterprise home kitchen, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary serving handcrafted NY-style with California love pizzas every Friday and Saturday from 3–7 PM. In its first year, this small but mighty operation, has built a loyal... - May 14, 2025 - J. Branded DBA Dough Bottega
North Meck Community Farmers Market Celebrates Earth Day at Cornelius Earth Jam with Hands-On Seedling Activity
The North Meck Community Farmers Market is excited to announce its participation in the Town of Cornelius' annual Earth Jam celebration on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Robbins Park. This lively and family-friendly free event honors Earth Day with a variety of nature-themed activities, music, food, and community engagement — and the market is thrilled to bring a bit of green-thumb magic to the festivities. - April 12, 2025 - North Meck Community Farmers Market
Southside Market & Barbeque Expands to Leander, Texas - A Historic 1882 Connection
Southside Market & Barbeque opens its fifth location in Leander Texas on April 10. Serving up Authentic Central Texas BBQ with its famous Elgin "Hot Guts" all beef sausage and meats smoked low & slow over post oak on pits in the restaurant. Proud to be the Oldest BBQ Joint in Texas, Southside was founded in 1882, the same year the City of Leander was founded. They are excited about this historical connection and looking forward to serving the Leander Community. - April 10, 2025 - Southside Market & BBQ
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. Dan's 30 plus years of experience in accounting and sales tax will help vending operators become more efficient with their financial operations. - March 12, 2025 - TACS, LLC
Sweet Candy Café Marks 12th Anniversary with Fun for All
On Saturday, November 30, 2024, store owner Felicia Evans Williams, who recently married on November 2, will celebrate the 12th anniversary of Sweet Candy Café in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. The store will host a festive event during Small Business Saturday with American... - November 26, 2024 - Sweet Candy Café
Queen of Versailles Coffee Elevates the Holiday Gifting Season with Fashionable "Borsettas" of Delicious Luxury
Jackie Siegel’s Queen of Versailles Coffee is the world’s first ever ultra-premium choice for connoisseur coffee lovers. Offering a master reserve selection of naturally cultivated coffee beans from the volcanic soil of the Acatenango region of Guatemala, delicious luxury comes from this one-of-a-kind brand. - November 18, 2024 - Queen of Versailles Coffee
Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn Unveils Exciting New Website Design
Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn, the beloved destination for gourmet popcorn lovers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly designed website, aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for customers. The redesign reflects modern design trends and showcases the brand’s commitment to... - November 02, 2024 - Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn
Granny's Confections Launches New Line of Caramel Popcorn in Three Delicious Flavors
Granny's Confections, a leading name in the confectionery industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new product line of caramel popcorn called Popcorn Fusions. This exciting addition expands their range of delectable treats and provides popcorn lovers with a trio of irresistible flavors. - September 04, 2024 - Granny's Confections
Heartstone Farm Launches Crowdfunding Equity Campaign on StartEngine
Opportunity to Invest in a Revolutionary Farm-to-Table Business - August 22, 2024 - Heartstone Farm
Doobiez Dispensary Opens in West Milford, NJ: Grand Opening Event Planned for October 2024
Doobiez is a NJ State Licensed Adult Use Cannabis retailer committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a focus on education and community engagement, Doobiez aims to enhance the cannabis experience for all customers 21 years of age or over. Visit us online or at our location in West Milford, NJ, and discover the best in the New Jersey cannabis market. - July 25, 2024 - Doobiez LLC
Chicago Markets for Makers Returns to Artifact Events This Weekend
The popular and family-friendly Markets for Makers event is set to return to Chicago on July 20 and 21, offering a unique shopping experience from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. - July 20, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. and Bazooka Candy Brands Team Up Again to Unveil New Ring Pop® Craft Soda Flavors
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Expands Ring Pop® Craft Soda Line with Two Exciting New Flavors: Strawberry and Watermelon - July 02, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
Markets for Makers Returns to Jacksonville This Weekend
Markets for Makers is returning to Jacksonville at an all-new venue: The Prime Osborn Convention Center. This weekend's family-friendly event will take place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. - June 30, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Karwar Embraces Fitness and Health with Prime Dry Fruits and Nuts
Prime Dry Fruits and Nuts Introduces 100% Mixed Nuts Powder for a Healthy Start in Karwar. - June 01, 2024 - Prime Dry Fruits and Nuts
Markets for Makers Comes Back to Nashville This Weekend
Located at the Nashville Fairgrounds, this family-friendly makers market will feature 130+ vendors to shop from, food and drinks, photo walls and DIY stations. - May 31, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Introducing Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop: Miami's Newest Destination for Organic and Biodynamic Wines
Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is thrilled to announce its grand opening as Miami's newest haven for natural wine enthusiasts. With a wide selection of organic, biodynamic, and low intervention wines, Zero Zero aims to bring a unique and curated experience to wine lovers in the city. Also features a micro retailer aptly dubbed Zero Proof, Miami’s first and only retailer specializing in nonalcoholic beverage offerings. - May 16, 2024 - Zero Zero
Salamander Resort Middleburg to Feature Mango Creek Product Line
Local artisan's handcrafted bath and body line added to gift shop offerings at Forbes five-star resort in Middleburg, VA. - April 24, 2024 - Mango Creek
Markets for Makers Miami Spring Market: A Celebration of Local Creativity and Community
Markets for Makers, an event series dedicated to supporting artisans and small businesses around the country, announces its upcoming Miami Locals Only Market. - March 08, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Partners with Bazooka Candy Brands to Unveil Nostalgic Limited Edition Ring Pop® Flavors
Turn back time with every sip. Wild Bill's & Ring Pop's limited edition craft sodas in Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast are here to transport you to the sweet days of yesteryear. - February 29, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
Frios Gourmet Pops Expands Into Two New East Coast Markets
Frios Gourmet Pops, a rapidly growing frozen treat franchise, is thrilled to announce its expansion into two new East Coast markets with the opening of its first location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and another in North East Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - December 20, 2023 - Frios Gourmet Pops
Nicola’s Marketplace Bronze Die Pasta Available Nationwide
Italian chef will be donating a pound of pasta to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey for every order placed on their online store. - December 04, 2023 - Nicola's Marketplace
Special Event Planned as Sweet Candy Café Marks 11th Anniversary
On Saturday, November 25, 2023, store owner Felicia Evans Long will celebrate the 11th anniversary of Sweet Candy Café in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. Located in the Dick Taylor Plaza, the store will host a festive event during Small Business Saturday with confectionery... - November 14, 2023 - Sweet Candy Café
Local Bloomington Company Farmogic Takes on Challenge of Progressing Agriculture Industry Through Support of Local Farms
Farmogic is a southern Indiana company that has created a store-front brand for local farm produce that is grass-fed/grass-finished, and has no additives, hormones, or antibiotics. Farmogic is serving the farmer by delivering their produce to homes, and serving the consumer by brining it to them. - November 01, 2023 - Farmogic
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Thai Market Through Shopee
Ilkwang’s officials shared that their entry into the Thai market, following their expansion into Vietnam, would be a crucial turning point in broadening their reach across Southeast Asia. Extensive preparations have been made to launch products that resonate with Thailand’s food culture and consumer preferences, with the aim of establishing their jelly products as a leading K-snack in the Thai market. - October 04, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Singaporean Market
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Singaporean market through Shopee, the biggest online shopping platform in Singapore. - September 23, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Indian Market Through Amazon India
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Indian market through Amazon India, the biggest online shopping platform in India. - September 22, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Saudi Arabian Market
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Saudi Arabian market through Amazon and Wadi, the biggest online shopping platform in Saudi Arabia. The company is targeting the Saudi Arabian market through online... - September 20, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Meat N’ Bone Launches Partnership with the American Lamb Board (ALB)
In efforts to elevate awareness and support American farmers, Meat N’ Bone partnered up with the ALB to educate the consumer about the advantages of homegrown lamb. - September 19, 2023 - Meat N' Bone
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Vietnamese Market Through Shopee
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Vietnamese market through Shopee, the biggest online shopping platform in Vietnam. Ilkwang Confectionery is planning to continue its rapid growth in the snack production industry by introducing new types of products such as its Mango Jelly and Red Bean Candy. - September 14, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Ilkwang Confectionery Launches "Mango Jelly (250g) & Red Bean Candy (280g)"
On the 29th, Ilkwang Confectionery announced the launch of its two new products, Mango Jelly and Red Bean Candy. Since its establishment in 1969, Ilkwang Confectionery has been dedicated to the production, development, and sales of jelly, candy, and caramel, and has been exporting candies and... - September 04, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Opening of Cocoa Cookie Bar
Cocoa Cookie Bar is a gourmet cookie company dedicated to creating handcrafted cookies that embody the essence of indulgence. With a focus on quality and unique flavors, their goal is to elevate the cookie experience and bring moments of joy and confectionary delight to their customers. - June 16, 2023 - Cocoa Cookie Bar
Swissôtel Nankai Osaka Receives International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) Accreditation
Asia’s Pioneering Hotel with Proactive Commitment to LGBTQ+ Travel - May 11, 2023 - Swissôtel Nankai Osaka
Tenzo Partners with Tequila Brand Lo Siento to Create Three Unique Cocktails for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations
Tenzo, a premium matcha tea company, has announced a new collaboration with Lo Siento, a boutique tequila brand, to create three exclusive matcha-infused cocktails in honor of St. Patrick's Day. - March 17, 2023 - Tenzo
Tartis LLC Launches Online Store for Authentic Gluten Free Italian Soft Almond Cookies
Tartis, a small family-owned business, is excited to announce the launch of their new online store, www.pizzicotti.com, offering their delicious and authentic gluten free Italian style soft almond cookies to customers all over the country. - January 24, 2023 - Tartis LLC
Tenzo Launches New Product: Single Serve Matcha Packets
Tenzo, a leading provider of organic ceremonial matcha, is excited to announce the launch of their newest product: Single Serve Matcha Packets. Each box contains 10 individually wrapped packets, making it easy to enjoy matcha on the go. Since launching in 2016, Tenzo has worked with a top tea... - January 09, 2023 - Tenzo
Locally Recognized Cranberry Junction Ice Cream Store Restores Hope to Caregivers with Its Philanthropic Efforts Through It's Cones for Caregivers Program
Cranberry Junction Ice Cream, under the leadership of Mohammad Mahmoud, in Hackensack, New Jersey, once again brings holiday delight to caregivers, essential workers and local providers through Cranberry Junction’s Cones for Caregivers Program with expansion set for this 2023 year. Mr. - January 03, 2023 - Cranberry Junction Ice Cream
Mocktail.net Introduces the Billionaire's Mocktail
The most expensive mocktail recipe in the world to make at home can now be seen on Mocktail.net. - December 26, 2022 - Mocktail.net
Tenzo Launches a Matcha Holiday Bundle for Black Friday Sale; 30% Off
Tenzo is launching a Tenzo Holiday Bundle starting November 25, 2022. This Tenzo Holiday bundle will include 60 grams of organic ceremonial Tenzo matcha, a reusable storage tin, a measuring scoop, an electric mixer, and a glass matcha tumbler. This deal will be on sale at 30% off from November 25... - November 23, 2022 - Tenzo
Global Suq Grand Opening in Durham, NC
Location offers fresh produce, halal meat, products from all around the world for a convenient one-stop shopping experience. - October 28, 2022 - Global Suq
Small Business Turns Double Digits
Sweet Candy Café Marks 10th Anniversary - October 24, 2022 - Sweet Candy Café
Lumberton Chick-fil-A Donates to Sweet Candy Café
Sweet Candy Café Marks 10th Anniversary featuring donation from Chick-fil-A. - October 12, 2022 - Sweet Candy Café
Russ Davis Wholesale Product Recall
Russ Davis Wholesale, Inver Grove Heights, MN, is voluntarily recalling multiple fruit and vegetable products produced by their Inver Grove Heights, MN facility. - August 01, 2022 - Russ Davis Wholesale