La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Philly Vegan Pop Flea to End Its Successful Run with Three Vegan Holiday Markets Since its launch in June 2016, V Marks the Shop’s Philly Vegan Pop Flea has been a community-building event to connect folks with vegan & veg-friendly businesses. From food to crafts, the Flea has been an all-inclusive marketplace to support individuals and small businesses by promoting compassionate... - November 08, 2019 - V Marks the Shop LLC

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

La Vida Verde Founding Shareholders Re-Acquire Controlling Interest from International Cannabrands Inc. International Cannabrand's current holdings (through LVV Holding Company Ltd. (the “Holding Company”)) to be adjusted to 42.50% of the issued and outstanding stock of La Vida Verde. It is La Vida Verde's Position that there is no justification to re-price the transaction between La Vida Verde and International Cannabrands. - October 08, 2019 - La Vida Verde

World’s Appetite for Japan Satisfied by Unique & Kawaii Subscription Box Services ZenPop, the subscription box service of ZenMarket, celebrates its third anniversary this October. Since the late 2000s, subscription box services have grown exponentially, both in popularity and number (7,000 companies as of February 2018*). In this competitive market, many services fail. The rise... - October 04, 2019 - ZenPop Japan

Sweet Candy Café Owner Featured in National Confectioners Magazine On September 18, 2019, Felicia Evans Long, founder of Sweet Candy Café located in Lumberton, N.C., was featured in the September/October 2019 issue of Candy and Snack TODAY magazine, the official publication of the National Confectioners Association. As an “industry insider,” Evans... - September 29, 2019 - Sweet Candy Café

Former Unliver Executive Joins Gut-Health Startup Live Free Foods Live Free Foods (www.eatlivefree.com) is a gut-health focused food brand, aimed at providing support and range of delicious, Low FODMAP certified products for the 46 million Americans suffering from IBS – Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Its new COO will help set Live Free Foods apart as a leader in the Gut Health market. - September 28, 2019 - Live Free Foods

Wellcurve.in, India’s First Integrated Platform for Healthier Nutritional Choices and Information Goes Live Wellcurve’s tagline "Healthier Living Simplified" encapsulates its two-fold mission. For the consumer, it brings together both relevant insights for your nutritional needs and selected products from a curated set of brands. For the brands, it offers an opportunity to connect with the right audience and reach out to the consumer looking for healthier choices. - September 28, 2019 - Wellcurve

Fall in Love with Ordering Flowers & Coffee Over Text Message Petalfox, a text-commerce flower delivery company, announced today the expansion of their delivery service nationwide. Petalfox will now be available for delivery to the lower 48 states, excluding Alaska & Hawaii. But first, coffee. The company will also add more replenishable product categories... - September 15, 2019 - Petalfox

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Sweet Candy Café Awards 5th Annual Timothy Rodney Long Memorial Scholarship A deserving New Jersey student receives a scholarship from Sweet Candy Café, a small business in Lumberton, North Carolina. - August 21, 2019 - Sweet Candy Café

Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy

Grand Opening - Green and Watts Gourmet Beverages Specializing in Fine Loose Leaf Teas - July 22, 2019 - Green and Watts Gourmet Beverages

Showing Appreciation LLC Finally Offers a Way to Thank Everyday People That Go Above and Beyond What is Expected Showing Appreciation LLC was created to make an easy way for people to go to one place and select items that can be easily purchased and given to deserving individuals. The company made and gathered a very select assortment of high end very specialized gifts that often can’t be found anywhere but at Showing Appreciaiton LLC. "We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives." -John F. Kennedy - June 24, 2019 - Showing Appreciation LLC

Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle. Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections

Kelley’s Gourmet is Proud to Announce That It Has Been Awarded a Gold Medal for Their Kelley’s Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard in the 2019 Worldwide Mustard Competition Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were tasting... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet

Poor Diet Kills More People Than Smoking, Dietitian at Sports Inside Explains One out of 5 deaths worldwide are connected to undesirable dietary patterns, especially eating a lot of salt, and insufficient foods grown from the ground grains, explained by nutrition expert. - May 12, 2019 - Sports Inside

Locust Grove Restaurant Launches New Brand with Successful Event On Friday, March 15, 2019, a successful launch event was held to officially announce the rebranding of Heaven’s Café to Southern Fusion Dining. The new brand consisted of the name change with new logo, new menu, and updated décor to enhance the customers dining experience. During... - April 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

‘Laine’s Bake Shop, Chicago’s First Tier II Pop Up Licensee, Opens Chatham Pop Up Store ‘Laine’s Bake Shop holds pop up event in Chatham neighborhood. ‘Laine’s Bake Shop, a local, woman and minority-owned small business, is holding a pop up event through March 31 at 8301 South Holland Road, Unit C. Rachel Bernier-Green, the owner, seeks to gauge interest of community... - March 12, 2019 - 'Laine's Bake Shop, LLC

Southern Fusion Dining Officially Launches New Restaurant Brand in March Southern Fusion Dining, formerly Heaven Café, will host a rebrand launch event on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to closing celebrate the rebranding of their restaurant. - March 07, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

New Midweek Farmers' Market for New Braunfels, TX New Braunfels’ First Work, Live, Play Community, Freiheit Village to Host New Braunfels’ First Midweek Farmers Market, Opening March 20, 2019. - March 06, 2019 - Freiheit Village Farmers Market

Southern Fusion Dining Takes Over Heaven Café in 2019 to Focus on New Dining Experience Locust Grove Restaurant Transforming with New Look and Menu - March 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

SiberianPineNut.org Stated That the Effectiveness of Pine Nut Oil to Reduce Appetite and Weight Loss is Confirmed The Siberian Pine Nut Oil company reports high efficacy of pine nut oil among those who want to lose weight. Numerous tests conducted by employees of the internal laboratory of “Siberian Pine Nut Oil” company confirm the high efficiency of using natural pine nut oil. The high content of vitamins, alpha and omega fatty acids contributes to such results. - January 07, 2019 - SiberianPineNutOil.org

Gourmet Manufacturer Pepper Palace to Offer World’s First 30-Pepper Hot Sauce Spicy themed gourmet sauce manufacturer Pepper Palace is getting ready to celebrate its 30th anniversary of business on February 28th, 2019, by introducing the world’s first 30-pepper hot sauce. “We would like to thank all of our dedicated fans and customers that made all of this possible... - January 02, 2019 - Pepper Palace

Prock Operations™ Receives 2018 Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management Award Prock Operations Inc., a manufacturing company headquartered in St James, Missouri, received the Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District’s (ORSWMD) 2018 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management. Carla Lee, Prock Operations Corporate Counsel, accepted the award on behalf... - December 13, 2018 - Prock Operations

The Sticky Pig is Back After a 4-Year Hiatus The Sticky Pig is the online bacon confection company who invented the first ever “bacon filled” chocolate candy back in 2009 and has returned after a 4-year hiatus. Pilates instructor turned bacon confectionary artist, Tara Simon, known as “The Bacon Vixen,” created The Sticky... - December 09, 2018 - The Sticky Pig

Israelis and Palestinians Team Up to Launch SoCo, Bringing Authentic Tahini to the United States "Seeds of Collaboration (SoCo)," is a new Tahini company that is aiming to make Tahini the talk of the town. This is one company with an inspiring backstory and mission. It is a partnership between Israelis and Palestinians who are joined together by a mutual love for Tahini and the desire to create change for communities in conflict through economic - December 03, 2018 - SoCo - Seeds of Collaboration

KINU® Presents Their New Lightweight Coffee Grinder: “M47 Traveler” Kinu presents their smaller, more affordable, aluminum body grinder for travel. M47 Traveler requires less force to operate due to an improved thumb stopper. - November 26, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC

Inventor Becomes WBENC Certified and Gets on Walmart Shelves An invention by a mom gets on Walmart shelves. This invention, Bakers Sto N Go is part of Walmart's Made in America Initiative. Also, Bakers Sto N Go was just recently certified as a Women Owned Business by Nationally recognized WBENC. - September 27, 2018 - Nardis Enterprises LLC d/b/a Bakers Sto N Go

Meat N' Bone: There is a New Butcher Shop in Town and It Will Change the Way You Eat Meat Meat N’ Bone: Miami’s New Online Butcher shop delivers Premium Quality Meats at Supermarket prices directly to your door. Meat N’ Bone is the newest butcher shop in Miami. After spending the better part of 2017 looking for the best farms to work with, Meat N’ Bone settled on... - September 27, 2018 - Meat N' Bone

Celebrate National Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day with Joe & Son’s Olive Oils Joe and Son’s Olive Oils has “olive” the reasons to celebrate National Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day on Sunday, September 30. Visit their store at 3204 W. Bay to Bay Boulevard in South Tampa during the weekend of September 29-30 for a special “buy one, get one half off” offer... - September 21, 2018 - Joe and Son's Olive Oils

Treasure Island Foods Relocating Clybourn Location Treasure Island Foods, Inc. announces the relocation of its grocery store on Clybourn Avenue. The store will be closed starting September 10, 2018 and will be converted into an alternate use. The new Treasure Island Foods store location will be announced in the coming months. Palmarium Retail Management... - September 08, 2018 - Treasure Island Foods, Inc.

Joe and Son’s Olive Oils to Open Second Location in North Tampa Joe and Son’s Olive Oils is coming to North Tampa this Fall. The family-owned and operated specialty food store, deeply rooted in Tampa, is expanding into Carrollwood with its planned second location at 11618 North Dale Mabry Highway, next to Noble Crust. The new store is scheduled to open in late... - August 30, 2018 - Joe and Son's Olive Oils

New Company - KINU® Offers Two High-End Coffee Grinders and Adjustable Tamper for Enthusiasts Kinu Grinders LLC comes to market as high-end manufacturer of coffee grinders; M47 - Handheld and M68 - Tabletop, are the two models offered directly on their website - August 09, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC

Joe and Son’s Olive Oils and The Dessert Spot at Toffee to Go Partner to Celebrate Ice Cream Month To celebrate National Ice Cream month, two Bay to Bay businesses are teaming up to bring a fun promotion to South Tampa. From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, Joe and Son's Olive Oils, 3204 W. Bay to Bay Boulevard, and The Dessert Spot at Toffee to Go, 3251 W. Bay to Bay Boulevard, will... - July 12, 2018 - Joe and Son's Olive Oils

Tahitian Noni Juice Creators Sign Long-Term Agreement with Miss Tahiti Pageant Sponsorship agreement is one more in a long list of successful partnerships with the government and people of French Polynesia. - July 11, 2018 - Morinda

New Southern-Style "Biscuits & Gravy Fixins" Introduced by Kentucky Kernel Biscuits & Gravy is a popular breakfast and brunch treat, but a hassle to make at home. This new product from Kentucky Kernel makes it easy with a ready-to-make combo of fluffy, golden biscuit mix and gravy fixins' all in one convenient package. Featuring Kentucky Kernel's popular secret spice recipe, new Southern-Style Biscuits & Gravy Fixin's makes it easy to bake up and serve this delicious, southern-style diner and soul-food favorite right at home. - June 27, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

Gaia Ethnobotanical, LLC. Voluntarily Recalls Kratom Products Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination Gaia Ethnobotanical, LLC. is voluntarily recalling all kratom (mitragyna speciosa) powder products, with Lot No.: 0102031800 it manufactured, processed, packed, and/or held, between March 18, 2018 to March 30, 2018 to the consumer level. The products have been found by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration... - June 25, 2018 - Gaia Ethnobotanical LLC.

Crackpots Food Co. Launch New Flavours and a Vegan Range Crackpots Food Co., the home of Pork Scratchings launches two new flavours, Applewood and Lemon with black pepper and a vegan range in Ho Chi Minh City. - June 11, 2018 - Crackpots Food Co.

Sweet Candy Café Founder Co-Authors New Book, "Beyond Her Reflection" Felicia Evans Long joins several women to share about challenges, loss and healing to help others overcome - June 09, 2018 - Sweet Candy Café

New Southern-Style Malted Waffle Mix Launched by Kentucky Kernel Kentucky Kernel, maker of delicious southern-style seasoned flours, coatings, and mixes, has announced the launch of a new ready-to-make mix: Malted Waffle Mix. A southern waffle recipe loved in regional soul food restaurants and diners, now available to make up conveniently at home - perfectly matched for Chicken n' Waffles. - May 29, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

Social Traction for Milk and Eggs Proves Fast Growing Revenue Milk and Eggs leverages social traction to garner customer loyalty, retention, and growth in revenue. - May 22, 2018 - Milk and Eggs

Kono USA Continues Expansion Across USA 2018 is off to a great start for Kono USA as their rapid expansion continues. - May 03, 2018 - Kono USA

New Spicy Southern Seasoned Coating Mixes Launched by Kentucky Kernel The popular Kentucky Kernel brand announces the introduction of four brand new regional flavor blends: Spicy Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic & Herb, and Crunchy Corn Meal. The new products mark the first line extension for the popular Kentucky Kernel Seasoned Flour brand in decades, building off of the popularity of the original "secret recipe" coating mix. - March 20, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

Whole Health Nation: A Health Symposium Debuts This March; the Kitchen as Your Pharmacy and Local Plants as Your Medicine Revolutionize the way you care for your health. Grow seed into food and let the food become your daily medicine. It really is that simple and we can show you how! Whole Health Nation is an organization focused on health and vitality. Their mission is to expand the collective concept of health while... - March 02, 2018 - Whole Health Nation

Sweet Your Words, Inc. Brings Chocolate to the Masses Using 3D Printing Technology Your logo, image or text on custom 3D chocolate is an eye-catching innovation in personal branding and promotional products for events, hospitality, conventions, licensing, and retail industries. - January 28, 2018 - Sweet Your words Inc.

World’s Most Expensive Chocolate Brand Creates "Noah’s Ark" of Ancient Cacao To’ak Chocolate Resurrects a 5,300-year-old Variety of Cacao in Ecuador Famous for its ultra-luxurious dark chocolate aged in specialty casks, To'ak Chocolate is now creating a "Noah's Ark" of endangered cacao. The bold new project is aimed at resurrecting the oldest and rarest variety of cacao on earth, previously believed to be extinct. - January 25, 2018 - To'ak Chocolate

A Phenomenal Baker and Cake Artist That You Probably Never Met Engineer turned cake artist describes Melanie Wideman, the owner of A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery. While known throughout the metro Atlanta area for her custom cake creations for weddings, birthdays, and retirement celebrations, anyone in the continental US can now experience the taste of a little slice of heaven with the launch of the bakery's online store. - January 18, 2018 - A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery

A New Start-Up Sells an Innovative Product, Halal Fully Prepped Ready to Cook Pakistani/Indian Entrees in Boston Mona's Curryations is a new innovative food start-up in town. Start cooking smart by letting Mona's Curryations do all the shopping, washing, peeling, chopping, and mixing. Consumers only need to defrost the entree and cook on the stove for about 30 minutes. All entrees are authentic recipes and made with all natural ingredients and Halal chicken that is cage free with no added hormones or antibiotics. Learn more at www.monascurryations.com. Cooking just got a whole lot easier. - January 15, 2018 - Mona's Curryations