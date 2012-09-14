PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Redcat Releases the International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition RTR Crawler The Redcat International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition has gone where no other Ready-to-Run (RTR) scale crawler has been before. With features no other RTR crawler has ever included, the Redcat International Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition is carving a whole new trail. - December 06, 2019 - Redcat RC

Raven SR’s Non-Combustion Technology Reaches New Highs in Hydrogen Production Efficiency Raven SR announced today that its multi-patented “Steam/CO2” reformation technology (a low pressure, non-combustion, and non-catalytic process) produced syngas with 47% hydrogen content from mixed municipal solid waste (50% biogenics and 50% non-biogenics) in its engineering unit. Syngas,... - December 04, 2019 - Raven SR

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

Raven SR and Zanker Recycling Sign Letter of Intent for Renewable Fuel Production Site and Feedstock Supply Raven SR announced today their agreement and letter of intent with Zanker Recycling in San Jose, CA, to provide the site and feedstock for Raven SR’s first 25 dry-ton commercial renewable hydrogen production facility, based on its multi-patented Steam/CO2 patented system. Zanker Recycling is a... - November 15, 2019 - Raven SR

Giftapart's CEO Going to San Francisco Bar Area to Explore Series A Funding Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round. Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. “Giftapart... - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Introducing New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting. Introducing Storr-Shop Gifts Inspired by You. - October 09, 2019 - Essentialgifting.com

World’s Appetite for Japan Satisfied by Unique & Kawaii Subscription Box Services ZenPop, the subscription box service of ZenMarket, celebrates its third anniversary this October. Since the late 2000s, subscription box services have grown exponentially, both in popularity and number (7,000 companies as of February 2018*). In this competitive market, many services fail. The rise... - October 04, 2019 - ZenPop Japan

Lonely Planet Recognizes Lombia + Co. as a Responsible Wayuu Seller Lombia + Co. reinforces its position as a leading brand in the Wayuu industry after Lonely Planet recognized the company as a responsible seller. Since Lombia + Co. began its operations in 2015, it’s main goal has been to provide sustainable and fair trade employment for the artisans they work... - October 03, 2019 - Lombia + Co.

PullDeals.com Offers Active Visual Shopping Marketplace Bringing Consumers to Wide Range of Products on eBay PullDeals.com is a new online shopping platform that allows users to browse eBay listings with an intuitive and highly visual interface. PullDeals utilizes thumbnail photos as a main focal point of the platform, by taking the full space on the screen and displaying hi-res product photos. PullDeals.com implements an extremely user-friendly way to browse products on eBay, making purchasing decisions more streamlined. - October 02, 2019 - Pull Deals

Giftapart App Now Available, Allowing Users to Get Their Gifts in the Order They Select Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Modern Buds Forms Strategic Alliance with Cannavis Long Beach Dispensary Modern Buds Expands Strategic Partnership with Cannavis. - September 23, 2019 - Modern Buds

Grappetite Launches Hello-Halal.com to Help Muslims Meet Strict Dietary Standards With almost 10,000 products, Hello-Halal.com helps Muslims identify and buy food and household items that are "Halal" according the standards of their religion. - September 07, 2019 - Grappetite LLC

Available Now: Giftapart Mobile App Beta Get an early peek at the Giftapart app - First in the world to allow users to get gifts in the order they want, revolutionizing social ecommerce, full featured event planner, shop from hundreds of trusted stores, and so much more. - September 06, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Cashback Rewards Now on Giftapart Get Cashback Rewards simply for shopping at hundreds of retailers on Giftapart. - August 11, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Eiffel Tower Press Announces Launch of Bradley-Silverio Donato’s "My Memory Told Me a Secret" A highly anticipated debut novel tackling questions of race, sexuality, and identity. - August 01, 2019 - Eiffel Tower Press

Custom Rest Inc. Opens Online Adjustable Pillow Store Custom Rest Inc., a Hermosa Beach, CA corporation, opened an online adjustable pillow store. Todd Morin, owner of Custom Rest, Inc. had a hard time finding the perfect pillow, so he decided to design his own adjustable pillow. Custom Rest customers can adjust their pillow to their own height preference. Each... - July 21, 2019 - Custom Rest

Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Stephen Hightower Organizes and Partners with Kroger to Provide Vital Necessities for Tornado Victims On May 28th, 2019 tornadoes ripped through the greater Dayton area leaving a trail of widespread damage. More than 60 homes were completely destroyed, not to mention over 60,000 residents left without electricity. Additionally, the storms caused catastrophic damage to the city’s water systems,... - July 14, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower

Glitzkoin Urges Crypto Community to Help the Needy; Navneet Geonka Takes the Lead Navneet Goenka, diamond veteran and promoter of the Glitzkoin diamond blockchain project, urges the crypto community to help the needy and underprivileged. - June 24, 2019 - Glitzkoin

The CAMO TT PRO and CAMO X4 PRO Are Back in Stock, and Better Than Ever Both the CAMO TT and CAMO X4 are back in stock, and they are even better than before. - June 22, 2019 - Redcat RC

Pinogy Partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to Introduce Auto E-Invoicing for Retailers Pinogy partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to introduce an automated intergation with E-invoicing for retailers nationwide. - June 18, 2019 - Pinogy Corporation

New High Torque, 25KG, Metal Gear Servo from Hexfly Hexfly releases a new high torque digital servo for many RC applications. - June 15, 2019 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Releases a Light Kit for the Gen8 Redcat Racing just released a Fully waterproof, 16 LED Light Kit for the popular Gen8 Scout II Scale Crawler. - June 13, 2019 - Redcat RC

Grand Opening of Park Lane Stars in UK and Ireland UK couple Wendy & Tim Jones become newest Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - June 07, 2019 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

It Just Got Easier to Meal Plan and Reduce Food Waste! Ends + Stems New Web App Launches Today Chef Alison Mountford’s popular, eco-friendly meal planning service Ends+Stems proudly announces today the launch of its first ever web app, available on any device at endsandstems.com. Chef Alison, formally of Square Meals and Munchery, empowers users with delicious meal plans and instant grocery lists all designed to reduce food waste while making cooking approachable and fun. Save money, time and help the environment with Ends+Stems. - June 04, 2019 - Ends+Stems

Giftapart Founder & CEO Spoke About Giftapart's New Social Ecommerce Marketplace and Its Unique Gift Registry System at WPI’s Foisie Business School Graduate students learned about Giftapart's innovative crowdfunding social gift registry system, the challenges of doing a tech startup, and Giftapart's vision for the future. - May 03, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Redcat Racing is Now Carrying Killerbody Accessories Redcat Racing is now selling Killerbody RC products. Killerbody is a company that manufactures high quality radio controlled vehicle scale accessories. They specialize in both polycarbonate and hard plastic bodies, as well as detailed body accessories and LED light units. Some of the Killerbody products... - April 28, 2019 - Redcat RC

2020 Cleaner Truck Initiative’s - Comply by Reducing Particulate Matter and Nitrogen Gases +/-50% today – ECO Fuel Systems, LLC 2020 Government Clean Air Standards call for an overall 20% reduction in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Particulate Matter (PM) on commercial Diesel Vehicles. The ECO Fuel System can help by reducing pollutants +/-50%. - April 26, 2019 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral: Giftapart Provides You a Way The 850-year-old landmark Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris was ravaged by a 15 hour fire on April 15. Giftapart is providing a simple method for anyone wishing to provide financial assistance to help rebuild Notre-Dame. “We have built an awesome tool to help people crowdfund their gifts, and what... - April 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Announcing the AutoCam360TM MINI TT (Mini Turntable) System for Product Photography, 360° Spins and Product Videos Kessler, the industry leader in motion control, announced the launch of the new AutoCam360™️ MINI TT (Mini Turntable) System. The AutoCam360™️ MINI TT is an affordable and complete solution for automating product photography, 360° spins and video for e-commerce and commercial use. AutoCam360™️ is designed, manufactured, assembled and supported in the USA. - April 12, 2019 - AutoCam360

Accorin Announces Silver Sponsorship of Magento Imagine Conference 2019 Accorin, a Boston-based e-Commerce agency, is pleased to announce that it will be a Silver level Sponsor for Adobe-Magento's Imagine 2019 which will run from Monday May 13th through Wednesday May 15th at the Wynn Resort Las Vegas. - April 10, 2019 - Accorin

Glitzkoin CEO Navneet Goenka Announces DOBITRADE Listing for GTN Trading on the Stellarport exchange since July 2018, the Glitzkoin GTN token will soon start trading on the DOBITRADE exchange. This move will provide additional exposure to the token. - April 01, 2019 - Glitzkoin

Rainbow PUSH Coalition Honors Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC) President and CEO with Its Living Legend Award Stephen Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. was recognized on November 2nd by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition with their prestigious Living Legend Award. The presentation was made during the 2018 Rainbow PUSH/CEF Global Automotive Summit in Detroit, MI at the Motor City Hotel and Conference... - March 23, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower

Oklahoma City R&B Artist LulStick Debut Album with 1013 Music to be Released St. Patricks Day (March 17th, 2019) An aspiring American Rap/R&B artist “LulStick” releases his self-titled debut album this March. The album titled “Lul$tick” will be made available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon, Pandora, and all streaming services, internationally. LulStick... - March 13, 2019 - 1013 Music

Redcat Releases the Gen8 P-A-C-K (Pre-Assembled Chassis Kit) Redcat releases a new chassis kit for custom builders. - February 15, 2019 - Redcat RC

ISlide Announces New Partnership with NASCAR Founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, the former head of Reebok Basketball, ISlide creates high-end and fully customizable athletic slides, allowing the average person to “stand in what they stand for” whenever and wherever they please. Known for their licensed slides with the NBA, they are now announcing an official partnership with NASCAR. - February 11, 2019 - ISlide USA

Local Business ISlide Showcases Brand at Nationally Recognized Spalding HoopHall Classic Basketball Tournament ISlide made an appearance at the 18th annual HoopHall Classic, setting up events for high school and juniors athletes to test out their skills or to simply have some fun. The participants and fans jumped at the opportunity to make their own truly custom slides to forever remember this year’s tournament. - January 23, 2019 - ISlide USA

Redcat Racing Gen8 Hop Up Parts Released The Gen8 is Redcat’s newest vehicle and is the first to be completely designed and developed, in house, in the USA. The Gen8 is rapidly taking the RC marketplace by storm. A quick search will reveal its immediate acceptance into the scale RC crawler community. With its amazing performance, straight... - January 20, 2019 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Has Released a New Portal Axle Kit When searching social media, it quickly becomes apparent that the all new Redcat Racing Gen8 is making a huge impact on the scale RC community. One of the features that make the Gen8 so desirable, is its portal axles. They not only give the truck a more aggressive stance, but more importantly, they provide... - January 16, 2019 - Redcat RC

Custom Footwear Company Changes the Game, Mixing Innovation with NBA Designs ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end, completely customizable slides allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide has recently secured an investment from NBA star Evan Turner. - January 15, 2019 - ISlide USA

Free 3D Printable Parts from the Redcat Racing Engineering Team Redcat Racing is already a high value brand, especially with the release of its Gen.7 Sport, the Everest Gen.7 Pro and the all new Gen.8 International Harvester Scout II Rallye Edition scale crawlers. It seems overboard that they would find the need to add even more value to their products, but they... - January 09, 2019 - Redcat RC

Custom Footwear Company and Shark Tank Alum ISlide Adds Portland Trail Blazers Star Evan Turner to List of Investors as Company Closes Latest Seed Round ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end completely customizable slide sandals allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide recently inked retail deals with Fanatics, Neiman Marcus, and LIDS. - December 21, 2018 - ISlide USA

SellerApp Now Available on the Amazon Marketplace Appstore SellerApp (https://www.sellerapp.com), the leading provider of E-Commerce Intelligence, has been selected by Amazon to join its newly formed invitation only Amazon Marketplace Appstore. The Marketplace Appstore is a one-stop-shop where the small and medium-sized businesses that sell on Amazon can more... - December 17, 2018 - SellerApp

CoinPayments Seeks to Raise $30M in Series A Offering Cryptocurrency payment gateway launches fund raise using Bnk to the Future platform. - December 11, 2018 - CoinPayments

VendingMarketWatch Hosts First-Ever Livestream Product Launch for the Markets App with Gimme VendingMarketWatch’s Editor, Emily Refermat, will be in Atlanta December 12th to host a live product launch with Gimme co-founders, Cory Hewett and Evan Jarecki, for their Markets app. - December 05, 2018 - Gimme

Rigor Announces 3 Web Performance Strategies for This Holiday Season Rigor, the only provider of Digital Experience Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced web performance strategies to help retailers during the upcoming holiday season. As the holiday shopping season seems to inch closer and closer, online retailers need to prepare for a surge of shoppers sooner... - November 26, 2018 - Rigor, Inc.

Rural Charity Event Sponsored by Diamond Expert Navneet Goenka Navneet Goenka diamond veteran, sponsors the rural India Divali charity event. School children from the remote Wai villlage in the State of Satara (India) were invited to attend the Divali party. - November 10, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Web Summit in Lisbon Will Include Giftapart Demos of Its New eCommerce Gifting Platform Giftapart demonstrations and information available at Stand A-714 on Thursday, November 8. - November 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Award-Winning Author Re-Releases Children’s Book in Time for Mid-Term Elections; Publication is Part of Shady Pines Story Town Website Focused on Restoring Civility Imagine an election where themes of honesty, forgiveness, and responsibility are on the ballot and civility is the big winner? That is the case with the re-released, national award winning, "Boomer and Halley Election Day - A Town Votes for Civic Responsibility" book for readers 4-8. This Mom's Choice Gold Award winning book will have families laughing and cheering the folks in this small Southern town where civility lives! - October 18, 2018 - Tuxedo Cat Productions