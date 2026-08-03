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Within Nonstore Retailers
OESD Longarm Quilting Rebrands as Totally Quilted
OESD Longarm Quilting, a premier provider of high-quality, digitized longarm quilting designs, announced it is rebranding to Totally Quilted. This strategic name change opens the door to broader possibilities and new avenues of growth, better capturing the brand's expansive vision for all things... - August 03, 2026 - Totally Quilted
As Consumers Demand Better-for-You Beverages, OFTN Launches a New Generation of Functional Cocktail Mixers
Consumers are increasingly seeking beverages that align with healthier lifestyles, and that shift is extending beyond energy drinks and sparkling waters. While cocktail culture remains as popular as ever, today's drinkers are looking for cleaner ingredients, less sugar, and products that better fit their wellness goals. - July 17, 2026 - OFTN
Caddis Sports Acquires Seasonal Markering Inc. to Consolidate Caddis Fishing Brand under one Company and Management
This week Caddis Sport successfully acquired Seasonal Marketing, Inc., one of the nation’s leading suppliers of waders and wading shoes. Currently Caddis Sports owns the distribution and trademark rights under its Caddis Fishing brand to all float tubes and other fishing gear. Through this acquisition, Caddis Sports will now own the rights to waders and wading shoes, thus consolidating and streamlining the “Caddis Fishing” brand and its product offering under one company and management group. - June 12, 2026 - Caddis Sports
Phoenix-Based Marketplace Tests AI-Generated Listings to Cut Selling Time to Under 60 Seconds
Zilla Marketplace, a new online platform, is testing AI-generated listings designed to simplify how individuals and businesses sell locally. By allowing users to create listings from a single photo, the platform aims to reduce listing time and improve the overall selling experience. - April 22, 2026 - Zilla Marketplace
Bravenly Announces Margarita Vargas as President of the Hispanic Market (U.S.), Signaling Commitment to Growth and Expansion
Bravenly Global announces new executive role to strengthens infrastructure, leadership development, and long-term growth within one of the fastest-growing consumer segments in the United States. - March 04, 2026 - Bravenly Global
Independent Artists Push Back: Leerecs Soft Launches Direct-to-Fan Platform to Reclaim Music Ownership and Revenue
As streaming platforms consolidate power and compress artist margins, independent musicians face increasing economic pressure. Leerecs soft launches a direct-to-fan platform designed to rebalance that equation. The system enables artists to sell DRM-free music, vinyl, cassettes, and fully integrated merchandise from a single storefront while retaining ownership, transparent payouts, and distribution control. - February 23, 2026 - Leerecs Ventures LLC
Amy Suzanne Upchurch Named One of the “Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026”
Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, was named one of the Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026, recognizing her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature highlights her journey from overcoming serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized, mission-driven women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, transparency, and trust. - February 09, 2026 - Pink Stork
SnatchSavings Expands Presence in Singapore Market
SnatchSavings strengthens its savings platform in Singapore, offering users access to verified coupons, promo codes, and exclusive discounts from global and local brands. The platform simplifies online savings and enhances the shopping experience for budget-conscious consumers across multiple product categories. - February 04, 2026 - SnatchSavings
Amy Suzanne Upchurch Recognized by USA Today as One of “The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026”
Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, has been recognized by USA Today as one of The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026 for her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature traces her journey from serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, trust, and service, now supporting women across all ages and stages while creating meaningful social impact. - January 29, 2026 - Pink Stork
From Startup to $100 Million: Bravenly Global Marks Five Years of Rapid Growth
Bravenly Global, a premium health and wellness company founded in 2020, has surpassed $100 million in sales in 2025, reaching a historic milestone just five years after launching from its founders’ living room during the COVID-19 pandemic. Driven by product innovation, operational expansion, and a people-first mission, the company continues to grow its national presence while focusing on long-term impact beyond revenue. - January 01, 2026 - Bravenly Global
Congressional Recommerce Caucus Hosts First Annual “Ugly Sweater” Reception to Spotlight Circular Economy’s Impact on Holiday Shopping
Inaugural “Ugly Sweater” reception on Capitol Hill brought together the Congressional Recommerce Caucus to spotlight recommerce as a growing force in holiday shopping. - December 18, 2025 - Coalition to Protect America's Small Sellers
Boston-Area Brand Unimpressed Press Launches Snarky Notebook Line That Embraces the Anti-Positivity Trend
Unimpressed Press, a Boston-area stationery brand, has launched a collection of about 30 humor-filled, anti-positivity notebooks designed for people tired of “good vibes only” culture. The line embraces honesty, dry humor, and relatable self-expression, offering bold titles like “Emotional Support Notebook” and “Motivational Quotes That Didn’t Work.” The brand taps into the growing movement away from toxic positivity, giving customers a realistic and refreshing way to journal. - November 28, 2025 - Unimpressed Press
Michigan Startup Giga-Mint Simplifies NFTs for Families and Everyday Collectors
Giga-Mint, a Michigan-based startup, makes NFT creation simple for families, creators, and small organizations. Using the Solana blockchain and USD payments, Giga-Mint lets anyone mint personal digital keepsakes—no crypto or technical setup required. - October 21, 2025 - Giga-Mint LLC
Koji & Me Launches New Online Dog Store Inspired by Paralysed French Bulldog Living Their Full Life
New pup shop offers a curated collection of high-quality dog products, providing comfort, care, and kindness for pets across Australia and the world. Dog lovers across Australia and around the world have a new destination for thoughtful and effective pet care with the recent launch of Koji &... - September 24, 2025 - Koji & Me
ToDo Hydro Launches Sustainable Soil-Less Gardening Solutions to Empower Urban Growers
ToDo Hydro introduces innovative hydroponic kits and smart automation devices that allow anyone to grow fresh produce at home while saving water, space, and time. - August 20, 2025 - ToDo Hydro
Rooted Owl® Named Pet Innovation Winner for CBD Calming Oil, Multiple Award Winner in 2025 Including Pet Age’s 2025 Editor’s Select
Rooted Owl® announced they were named a 2025 Winner by Pet Innovation recognizing companies for product innovation in the expanding pet care market for their CBD Calming Oil. A part of the movement dedicated to redefining pet wellness, Rooted Owl® is a multiple award winner over the last year and was also selected by Pet Age for their 2025 Editor’s Select honoring the top products in pet care and named a winner in the Dog CBD/Hemp Category for their Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites. - August 10, 2025 - Rooted Owl
Rooted Owl® to Launch Weight Management at Superzoo Featuring Clinically Proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine
Rooted Owl®, a leader in pet wellness offering next-generation solutions for pets’ health and longevity, will launch their Weight Management supplement featuring clinically proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine at Superzoo in August. The first supplement for efficient weight loss in pets, Rooted Owl®’s Weight Management features a targeted formula designed to support healthy weight control in both dogs and cats – with a focus on prevention as well as active weight loss. - August 06, 2025 - Rooted Owl
EDUHaHa™ Launches Back-To-School 2025 Campaign with Humor-Driven Teacher Apparel and Grade "A" Deals
EDUHaHa™, the teacher-powered brand blending education and humor, launches its 2025 campaign with clever classroom apparel and an AI-savvy content push that’s anything but boring. - August 04, 2025 - EDUHaHa
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Industry-Oriented Python Training Course in Delhi, Empowering Future Tech Professionals
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading full-stack web development and IT training company based in Delhi, proudly announces the launch of its Python Training Course in the heart of Delhi NCR. This initiative aims to equip aspiring programmers, students, and working professionals with real-world Python programming skills, positioning them for high-demand careers in software development, data science, automation, and AI. - August 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Amagicsoft Launches New Version of Magic Data Recovery - a No-Stress Way to Restore Lost Files
In 2025, Amagicsoft has officially released the newest version of Magic Data Recovery, a tool designed for people who just want their files back—without needing to know what a partition structure is. The 2025 update introduces a faster scan engine, improved deep recovery algorithms, and a... - July 24, 2025 - Amagicsoft
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches “Jobs in London, UK” App – A Powerful Android Solution Helping Job Seekers Connect with Real Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a global digital development agency with over 15 years of experience in building practical web and mobile solutions, announces the official launch of its newest Android application – Jobs in London, UK – a free mobile job search tool that simplifies how people explore,... - July 24, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Powerful "Jobs in Canada" Android App to Help Job Seekers Worldwide Connect with Canadian Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a trusted name in mobile and web application development since 2009, announces the release of the Jobs in Canada App, now available for free on the Google Play Store. The app is designed to empower job seekers across the globe by giving them easy access to verified employment... - July 15, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Jobs in Dubai UAE Job Search App to Simplify Employment Search in the Gulf
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading technology company based in Delhi, India, is proud to announce the launch of its new Android application, Jobs in Dubai – UAE Job Search App, designed to make job hunting in the United Arab Emirates faster, smarter, and more efficient for local residents and... - July 05, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
PASS Coalition Endorses Bipartisan Recommerce Caucus to Advance Economic Opportunity and Sustainability in America's Secondhand Market
The PASS Coalition stands firmly behind the bipartisan Recommerce Caucus’s mission to ensure federal policies keep pace with this dynamic and impactful sector. - June 25, 2025 - Coalition to Protect America's Small Sellers
Power of Positivity Launches First-Ever Apparel Line — The Embody Collection Apparel Designed to Invite Your Best Experience, from the Inside Out
Power of Positivity unveils the Embody Collection — empowering apparel designed to inspire confidence, authenticity, and growth. Celebrate your journey and express your inner strength with style. Shop now and join 60M+ in uplifting the world. - June 11, 2025 - Power of Positivity
J.B. Grimm Launches Viking Fantasy Series: "The Soulbound Curse - Book 1," July 12, 2025
"The Soulbound Curse,” Book One of The Hallowed Realms Saga by J.B. Grimm, is set to launch July 12, 2025. Published by Regal Insight Consulting, this epic dark fantasy introduces a cursed warrior, a mysterious relic, and a rising war. - June 11, 2025 - Regal Insight Consulting, LLC
Meet Local Artist and Artworks Member Stacy Schilling at the White Squirrel Arts Fest on Saturday, April 26
Local artist and Artworks, Inc. member Stacy Schilling will be showcasing her work for the first time at the White Squirrel Arts Fest, taking place on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at White Squirrel Brewery in Bowling Green, KY. - April 20, 2025 - Stacy Schilling
Royale.sale launches Online Shopping with Curated Finds in the USA & Canada
Royale.sale Launches Curated Online Shopping Platform for Customers in the USA and Canada Online store focuses on affordable, high-quality products and a seamless shopping experience Royale.sale, a new online retail platform, has officially launched, offering a curated selection of products for... - April 06, 2025 - Royale.sale
Celebrate Moms and Dads with Thoughtful, Curated Gift Boxes from Essentialgifting.com
Make Every Moment Memorable with Personalized & Unique Gifts for Mother’s and Father’s Day 2025 - April 03, 2025 - Essentialgifting.com
Nowutalk AI Launches Voice-First Sales Agent for Shopify Stores, Empowering E-Commerce Owners with Real-Time Insights
The AI-powered sales agent not only sells for you but also helps merchants make smarter decisions—Nowutalk AI is live. Nowutalk AI is transforming online shopping with the first voice-driven sales agent for Shopify stores, bringing the ease of in-store conversation to digital shopping. - March 13, 2025 - Nowutalkai, Inc.
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. Dan's 30 plus years of experience in accounting and sales tax will help vending operators become more efficient with their financial operations. - March 12, 2025 - TACS, LLC
The Mighty Quinn Smokeshop Celebrates 45 Years of Excellence in Smoking and Cannabis Accessories
The Mighty Quinn Smokeshop celebrates 45 years as the North Bay Area’s premier smoking and cannabis accessories retailer. Family-owned since 1979, it is known for exceptional customer service, a curated selection of high-quality glass art, and top industry brands. As the exclusive North Bay retailer of Mobius Glass, The Mighty Quinn remains a trusted destination for enthusiasts. Join the celebration with special promotions at Santa Rosa and San Rafael locations. - March 06, 2025 - The Mighty Quinn
Gillette’s Interstate RV Unveils “You're In Luck RV Sale” with Exclusive Discounts and Trade-In Offers
Gillette’s Interstate RV announces its "You're In Luck RV Sale," a limited-time event featuring special pricing, top trade-in values, and flexible financing. Buyers can explore new and pre-owned RVs with exclusive savings, making this the ideal time to upgrade or buy. - March 06, 2025 - Gillette's Interstate RV
UnitedWebSoft Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence in Web Development and Digital Solutions
UnitedWebSoft, a well-established web development and design agency, is commemorating 15 years of delivering innovative digital solutions to businesses worldwide. Since its founding in 2009, the company has played a significant role in shaping the digital landscape by providing scalable, tailored,... - March 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Mega Match™: Free Brain Training Game is Now Available in Chrome Web Store and in Microsoft Add-Ons Store
Mega Match™ is now available for free download for Chrome and Edge desktop computer users. Improved memory via brain training is now available for all ages. - January 02, 2025 - Happy Concepts
Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an Inspiring Event and Purchase Her New Children's Picture Book Series, "The Frizz Girls"
Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an inspiring event and purchase her new children's picture book series, "The Frizz Girls," at the Small Business Saturday Holiday Market. - November 26, 2024 - Stacy Schilling
CRASH Jewelry Unveils "The Sammy Cuff" in Honor of Rock Legend Sammy Hagar
Limited Edition Cuff Crafted from Luxury Ferrari Metal Celebrates Hagar’s Iconic Legacy. - November 20, 2024 - CRASH Jewelry
Natage Launches with Sustainable, Timeless Furniture Crafted from Reclaimed Wood
New high-end furniture brand brings natural luxury to the market, blending sustainability with minimalist design. - November 03, 2024 - Natage
fyi buys Launches as a New Resource for Trendy Consumer Product Reviews
fyi buys, a newly launched online resource, is now live at www.fyibuys.com, providing consumers with accessible, unbiased product reviews across a variety of categories. fyi buys offers thorough, transparent product insights through written blogs and one-minute video summaries, aimed at simplifying the consumer decision-making process. - October 31, 2024 - fyi buys
Response to Senator Warner's Letter to NameSilo
Following is NameSilo's official statement in response to Senator Warner's letter to them: We appreciate Senator Warner's concern and acknowledge Meta’s efforts to combat election interference. However, a more comprehensive consultation with industry stakeholders could have better framed... - October 25, 2024 - NameSilo LLC
Heartstone Farm Launches Crowdfunding Equity Campaign on StartEngine
Opportunity to Invest in a Revolutionary Farm-to-Table Business - August 22, 2024 - Heartstone Farm
Dice Dungeons Announces 80s Adventures: a 1980s inspired 5e D&D Supplement
Dice Dungeons, creators of Mutated Monsters for 5e, are launching "80s Adventures," a D&D 5e supplement, on Kickstarter from July 30 to August 30, 2024. It features 80s-inspired subclasses, magical items, adventure modules, spells, and locations. With contributions from award-winning artist Brendan Lancaster, the book promises a nostalgic journey through the 1980s, blending vibrant aesthetics with classic D&D elements. - July 30, 2024 - Dice Dungeons
Tuzo Rewards Launches First Ever Rewards Platform for Merchants
Tuzo Rewards has launched the first of its kind, processor-agnostic, Software as a Service (SaaS) rewards platform for merchants. - July 18, 2024 - Tuzo Rewards
CRASH Jewelry Celebrates Cadillac and Endurance Sports Car Racing in Two Innovative Designs
CRASH Jewelry partnered with Cadillac to produce limited edition upcycled jewelry made from CT5-V Blackwing steel in original General Motors colors. These exclusive bracelets are uni-sex, sustainable, and one-of-a-kind. - July 02, 2024 - CRASH Jewelry
Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an Inspiring Event and Purchase Her New Children's Picture Book Series, "The Frizz Girls," at the Locally Made Event
Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an Inspiring Event and Purchase Her New Children's Picture Book Series, "The Frizz Girls," at the Locally Made: Authors & Creators of Kentucky gathering hosted by the Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch in Bowling Green,... - April 17, 2024 - Stacy Schilling
Boiron’s New Arnicare® Wellness Kits Offer Holistic Approach to Pain Management
Boiron, world leader in homeopathic medicines, introduces its new Arnicare Wellness Kits as convenient and comprehensive solutions for painsleep and stress relief. The kits are designed to provide individuals with daytime and nighttime options to manage pain with occasional sleeplessness and... - April 11, 2024 - Boiron
Semitone Shortlisted for South East UK StartUp Award 2024
Semitone has been named a finalist ahead of the South East final of the StartUp Awards. - March 29, 2024 - Semitone Holdings
The Wine Concierge Hosts Black Women Winemakers: the Changing Landscape of Maryland Wine Brunch
This event is not your average wine tasting and brunch - it's a celebration of Maryland's explosive growth in the wine industry, with over 100 wineries and vineyards making their mark in the past decade. But what truly sets this event apart is the spotlight on Black wine producers, who have historically been underrepresented in the industry. - March 21, 2024 - The Wine Concierge
Semitone Plans International Expansion Following Venture Capital Raise
Semitone, a leading online marketplace for music gear, founded by London-based tech entrepreneur Rob Petts, has announced plans for international expansion after a successful launch in the UK and European markets. Following a venture capital raise in 2023, Semitone aims to provide musicians worldwide with access to a vast array of new, used, and vintage instruments and equipment. - March 15, 2024 - Semitone Holdings
Meet the Author/Illustrator Stacy Schilling at Plaid Elephant Books During Their Meet KY Authors Day in Danville, KY
Danville, KY: Bowling Green Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling will be at Plaid Elephant Books in Danville, KY on March 30, 2024, to introduce her new children's picture book series, "The Frizz Girls." The series aims to empower young girls with wavy or curly hair to embrace and care... - March 15, 2024 - Stacy Schilling