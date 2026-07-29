Recent Headlines
Within Pet Care Services
Pet Passages® Opens in Denver, Bringing Compassionate Pet Aftercare to Colorado Families
Pet Passages® of Denver is now open and proudly serving pet families throughout the Denver metropolitan area with compassionate pet cremation, memorialization, and aftercare services. Independently owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Deep Banerjee and Marissa Pepper, the new location... - July 29, 2026 - Pet Passages
Pet Passages® Opens in Louisville, KY
Pet Passages® Opens in Louisville, Bringing Compassionate Pet Aftercare to Families Throughout the Region. Ribbon Cutting Celebration Scheduled for Thursday, July 16 at 11 a.m. - July 13, 2026 - Pet Passages
Every Wag Launches Care Connect, a Veterinary Platform Built to Extend Care Beyond the Appointment
Every Wag has launched Care Connect, a workflow platform for veterinary practices that connects intake, clinical documentation, and post-visit care into a single system, including interactive Care Guides that give pet owners accessible, always-available guidance after every appointment. - June 11, 2026 - Every Wag
Relief Veterinary Jobs Platform VetRelief.com Celebrates 35 Years as Leading Relief Veterinarian Jobs & Hiring Marketplace
VetRelief.com, founded in 1990, celebrates 35 years as a leading, affordable veterinary jobs platform. It connects hospitals with licensed vets via a unique bidding system for relief and permanent roles. Hospitals pay only a low flat success fee. Mission: bridge the gap between practices needing vets and professionals seeking opportunities. "Helping hospitals hire vets." - March 19, 2026 - VetRelief.com
LIX Expands RESTORE Line with New Heart Health Formula
LIX Pet Wellness today announced the launch of Heart Health this week, a targeted cardiovascular formula and the newest addition to its fast-growing USDA Certified Organic RESTORE mushroom supplement line. Formulated for senior pets and breeds prone to heart conditions—including Cavalier... - March 02, 2026 - LIX Pet Wellness
My Paw Spot Announces Global Launch, Offering a Unified Digital Ecosystem for Pet Parents and Pet Care Professionals
My Paw Spot announces its global launch, introducing a unified digital platform that connects pet parents with services, products, community discussions, events, and practical care insights. Inspired by real pet care journeys, the platform is now accessible worldwide through mypawspot.com, mypawspot.fr, and mypawspot.in. - February 19, 2026 - My Paw Spot
From Vet Visits to Founder: Local Female Founder Builds Brand That Uses Dog Food to Fund Twin Cities Community & Rescue Efforts
Loyal Saints uses clean ingredients and gentle processes designed to support dogs with sensitivities, helping extend both lifespan and the meaningful moments families share with their pets. Loyal Saints is actively seeking Twin Cities retail partners and community event collaborators for local pilot programs. Following their success featured on WCCO, they’re launching a small number of Twin Cities retail pilots and in-store events highlighting their work supporting dogs with sensitivities. - February 03, 2026 - Loyal Saints
Sileo Pet Services Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation for Commitment to Trusted Pet Care
Sileo Pet Services, a professional pet care company serving Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey, has earned Better Business Bureau accreditation for its commitment to ethical practices, transparency, and exceptional pet care. Founded by Gabrielle Sileo, the company continues to expand while prioritizing trust, reliability, and peace of mind for pet owners. - January 07, 2026 - Sileo Pet Services
Pet Passages – North Dallas Celebrates Ribbon Cutting, Now Fully Serving Pet Families with Compassionate Aftercare
Pet Passages – North Dallas, TX, located in Irving, is proud to announce the successful completion of its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which took place on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The event, held in partnership with the local Chamber of Commerce, welcomed pet families,... - December 24, 2025 - Pet Passages
Introducing the CatGenie Whoosh™: the Only True Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
PetNovations launches the CatGenie Whoosh™, a new addition to the only litter boxes that fully handle cat waste—no scooping, bagging, or odors. In just 7 minutes, it scoops, liquefies, and flushes waste. The only true self-cleaning cat boxes. - September 17, 2025 - PetNovations-CatGenie
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products Acquires Showseason® Animal Products – a New Era of Innovation for Professional Pet Groomers
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products, a leading supplier of pet grooming solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Showseason® Animal Products. The well-established and trusted brand is renowned for its premium shampoos, conditioners, finishing sprays, and colognes, each developed to meet the needs of discerning grooming professionals. - August 27, 2025 - Groomer's Choice
Pet First Aid 4U Now Offers 3 Options to Learn Pet First Aid and CPR
Arden Moore, founder of Pet First Aid 4U, just added a third option for pet parents and pet parents to learn veterinarian-approved pet first aid/CPR. In addition to her in-person classes and interactive classes via Zoom, she now offers two self-paced online courses: dog-cat pet first aid/CPR and a cat-only first aid/CPR class. - August 15, 2025 - Pet First Aid 4U
Rooted Owl® Named Pet Innovation Winner for CBD Calming Oil, Multiple Award Winner in 2025 Including Pet Age’s 2025 Editor’s Select
Rooted Owl® announced they were named a 2025 Winner by Pet Innovation recognizing companies for product innovation in the expanding pet care market for their CBD Calming Oil. A part of the movement dedicated to redefining pet wellness, Rooted Owl® is a multiple award winner over the last year and was also selected by Pet Age for their 2025 Editor’s Select honoring the top products in pet care and named a winner in the Dog CBD/Hemp Category for their Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites. - August 10, 2025 - Rooted Owl
Rooted Owl® to Launch Weight Management at Superzoo Featuring Clinically Proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine
Rooted Owl®, a leader in pet wellness offering next-generation solutions for pets’ health and longevity, will launch their Weight Management supplement featuring clinically proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine at Superzoo in August. The first supplement for efficient weight loss in pets, Rooted Owl®’s Weight Management features a targeted formula designed to support healthy weight control in both dogs and cats – with a focus on prevention as well as active weight loss. - August 06, 2025 - Rooted Owl
WagWay Earns Great Place to Work® Certification – Here’s Why It Matters
WagWay has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work®, based on feedback from team members across PUPS Pet Club, Pawville, Paw Springs and WagWay. This recognition highlights WagWay’s commitment to a culture of care, connection, and purpose—where employees feel valued and empowered to provide whole-health care to the pets and families they serve. - June 21, 2025 - WagWay Group
Pet Vet Products Unveils Vet-Formulated Chewable Supplements for Dogs: Calming, Joint Support, Allergy Relief & Daily Health
PetVet Products, founded by seasoned veterinarian Dr. Leah Hill, proudly announces the launch of a new line of functional dog chews designed to support joint mobility, relieve anxiety, boost daily wellness, and ease allergy symptoms—helping pet parents care for their dogs with confidence and compassion. - June 14, 2025 - Pet Vet Products
Pet Vet Products Launches Comprehensive Pet First Aid Kit for Pet Owners and Animal-Related Organizations
Pet Vet Products announces the launch of its Pet First Aid Kit, designed by Dr. Leah Hill, DVM, to help pet owners and organizations respond to emergencies quickly and effectively. The kit includes 50+ essential items and a First Aid Guide, making pet care accessible and reliable. - June 13, 2025 - Pet Vet Products
Dr. Hill Launches Comprehensive "Pet Vet First Aid Guide" and Website Offering Pet Owners Life-Saving Resources
Providing pet owners with essential tools and knowledge for emergency care, our business offers a comprehensive Pet Vet First Aid Guide, specialized first aid kits, and other pet health products. They empower pet parents to manage critical situations with confidence, ensuring their pets receive immediate care when needed. - June 12, 2025 - Pet Vet Products
No Collars, No Limits: HALO Chip Brings Real-Time GPS Tracking Under the Skin
HALO Technologies, Inc. has developed an implantable GPS microchip for pets and wildlife. Now in pre-launch, The HALO Chip offers discreet, real-time tracking without external devices. - May 28, 2025 - Halo Technologies Inc
Timeless Treasures Offers Healing Through Handcrafted Cremation and Breastmilk Jewelry
Timeless Treasures Co creates custom cremation and breastmilk preservation jewelry, providing a meaningful way to honor life’s milestones and preserve cherished memories. Founded by Elizabeth Palermo, a mother of two, the company was inspired by her experiences of personal loss and motherhood. - March 17, 2025 - Timeless Treasures Co
Pets Living Their Best Lives: the Pet Wellness Trend That’s Seeing Aussies Put Their Money Where Their Pets Mouths Are
Impact of functional foods on our pets’ longevity. The link between diet and pet behaviours. Humanisation trend driving pet wellness boom post-Covid. - February 20, 2025 - The Wonderfur Company
Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center Celebrates One Year of Groundbreaking Care in Richmond
Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center, Richmond's first women-led veterinary emergency practice, marks one year of serving the community. The facility has treated nearly 10,000 patients, offering 24/7 emergency care and specialties including cardiology, critical care, neurology, oncology, and surgery. The state-of-the-art center continues its mission of transforming veterinary medicine. - December 11, 2024 - Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center
SeroRepair Announces New Office Location to Support Expansion and Growth
SeroRepair, an eye serum leader in the veterinary industry announces expansion to a new office location for increased operations, customer service, and product development, positioning the company for continued success in the veterinary industry. With an ever-growing demand for high-quality eye care products for small and large animals and a need for increasing efficiency in veterinary practices, SeroRepair has experienced significant growth over the past year. - December 10, 2024 - SeroRepair
VetTalk Partners with Vetcelerator
VetTalk has finalized a partnership with Vetcelerator. - November 25, 2024 - VetTalk Software, Inc.
Fox Creek Farm Announces Springtime Mini Goldendoodle Puppies: Join the Waiting List Now
Fox Creek Farm is excited to announce the upcoming arrival of Springtime puppies at Fox Creek Farm. Known for their exceptional temperament and adorable appearance, these Mini Goldendoodles are without a doubt the most sought-after Goldendoodle. - November 15, 2024 - Fox Creek Farms
Groomer’s Choice Announces Premium Coat Care Line with Long-Lasting Scent
Groomer's Choice, a leading manufacturer and supplier of pet grooming supplies, announces the launch of their new coat care line, Crown Coat. Crown Coat combines premium cleansing ingredients with a specially designed, fragrance-enhancing formula to deliver a long-lasting scent. Groomer's Choice... - October 09, 2024 - Groomer's Choice
Announcing the Outstanding Speaker Lineup for the ALSC’s Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium
The American Laser Study Club (ALSC) is excited to announce the exceptional lineup of speakers for the upcoming Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium, set to take place in beautiful Clearwater Beach, Florida, from January 31 to February 2, 2025. This premier event is a unique opportunity for clinicians... - September 29, 2024 - American Laser Study Club
Introducing Zoospot.nl: A New Online Store Specializing in Products for Traveling with Dogs and Cats. Free Delivery Available for Benelux Countries.
A new online store, Zoospot.nl, has officially launched in the Netherlands, offering a unique range of products designed specifically for traveling with dogs and cats. The store focuses on providing high-quality pet travel essentials, such as carriers, car seat covers, harnesses, and portable... - September 18, 2024 - Zoospot
QSM Diagnostics Enters Distribution Agreement with Vetsource
QSM Diagnostics, a diagnostic device and services company that helps veterinarians improve their diagnoses and treatment plans to provide better animal care and pet owner satisfaction, is happy to announce a distribution agreement with Vetsource, a leading online pharmacy, technology and data services platform serving thousands of veterinary practices and providing home delivery services to pet owners nationwide. - August 15, 2024 - QSM Diagnostics Inc
Air Animal Pet Movers: Important CDC Regulations for Dogs Returning to the U.S. After August 1, 2024
Effective August 1, 2024, new regulations will be in place for dogs returning to the U.S. to prevent the spread of canine rabies. Cats are exempt from these new rules. All imported dogs must be at least six months old, appear healthy, and have an ISO-compatible microchip. Dog owners must also... - August 05, 2024 - Air Animal
Supera Anesthesia Innovations Announces New President
Supera Anesthesia Innovations, a leader in the Veterinary Medical Equipment sector, announced on July 10 the promotion of Executive Vice President Patrick Berg to the position of President. (superavet.com) - July 12, 2024 - Supera Anesthesia Innovations
FearLess Pet Honored with 2024 Global Recognition Award for Revolutionizing Pet Care
FearLess Pet wins award for revolutionizing pet care through compassion and innovation. By offering gentle dog gear and kind training programs, FearLess Pet is paving the way for more compassion in shopping and safer alternatives for dogs and their families. Their mission is to share the use of comfortable products paired with positive reinforcement dog training to give the dog the best chance of success and the most compatible learning environment possible. - May 30, 2024 - FearLess Pet
Kubera Technology Holdings Corp. Acquires Reputection.com and Kubera Management Corp to Bolster Branding and Online Capabilities
Kubera Technology Holdings Corp. (KTH Corp.), a leading diversified technology company, today announced the strategic acquisitions of Reputection.com, a prominent digital marketing agency, and Kubera Management Corp., a branding and online development firm. Through these acquisitions, KTH Corp. - May 17, 2024 - Kubera Technology Holdings Corp.
T-Medical Group Inc.'s Subsidiary, 365Telamind, Sponsors Exclusive Women's Mental Health Empowerment Event on April 28, 2024
T-Medical Group Inc., a pioneering force in the healthcare solutions industry, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, 365Telamind, is set to sponsor an exclusive women's mental health empowerment event on April 28, 2024, from 3 pm to 7 pm in Westbury, New York. This groundbreaking... - April 11, 2024 - T-Medical Group
T-Medical Group Inc. Announces Aggressive Expansion Into Booming European Cannabis Market, Embarking on Capital Raise in Europe
T-Medical Group Inc. (T-Medical), a leading medical technology provider with a well-established presence in the cannabis industry through its ownership of Telaleaf Health GmbH (telaleaf.com & telaleaf.de), a Berlin-based cannabis telemedicine company, today announced a strategic expansion into... - March 18, 2024 - T-Medical Group
Mental Wellness Leader Dr. Lena G. Clark Takes Helm as CEO of T-Medical Group Inc.
T-Medical Group Inc., a rapidly growing medical technology holding company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Lena G. Clark as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Clark, a renowned advocate for mental well-being and seasoned business leader, brings a unique perspective... - January 25, 2024 - T-Medical Group
Dog Spelled Backwards: A Film About Shelter Dogs and the Man They Saved to Debut at Slamdance 2024
Good boy. Jump into the back of Tim’s Subaru and take a ride to the shelter. You’ll fall in love with the dedicated shelter professionals, the loving underdogs they care for every day and the man they saved. For Tim, musician turned dog trainer-filmmaker, it’s a calling to work with the dogs who occupy the American shelter system and get them into forever homes. Through hard work, laughs, and difficult conversations, “Dog Spelled Backwards” reveals the depths of the souls of dog and human. - December 06, 2023 - Training with Tim
T-Medical Group Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Buy Telaleaf Health Inc.
T-Medical Group Inc. has announced its intention to acquire Telaleaf Health Inc., a Canadian company that develops innovative software solutions for the healthcare industry. - November 21, 2023 - T-Medical Group
T-Medical Group Acquires Telaleaf Health, a German Telemedicine Company, Expanding Its Cannabis Services
T-Medical Group's primary focus is on providing telemedicine platforms that facilitate connections between patients and physicians on a global scale. They are committed to empowering individuals to explore and harness the natural healing properties. - November 16, 2023 - T-Medical Group
T-Medical Group Enters Veterinary Telemedicine Market with Acquisition of 365Televet.com
T-Medical Group Inc., a leading holding company in the telemedicine space, has acquired 365Televet.com, a pioneer in virtual veterinary care. This strategic acquisition marks T-Medical Group's entry into the high-growth veterinary telemedicine market. - November 09, 2023 - T-Medical Group
NAPHIA Elects Executive Leadership
The North American Pet Health Insurance Association’s (NAPHIA) Board of Directors recently held its bi-annual election to appoint its executive officers to a two-year term of service. - November 02, 2023 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
Rescued Puppies Adopted During 2023 FanX Convention
Local animal rescue group Paws for Life Utah featured "puppy lounge" in VIP celebrity green room during FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention. - September 27, 2023 - Paws for Life Utah
Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety Receives Warm Literary Welcome
Author's new book receives a warm literary welcome. Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Animals book "Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety" by Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CGVSCJS2. Readers' Favorite is one... - September 25, 2023 - Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada
Announcing the “BlogPaws Best” Award Winners at SuperZoo 2023
BlogPaws is excited to announce the winners of the BlogPaws Best of 2023 Awards from this year’s SuperZoo trade show. The event was held August 16-18, 2023, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and featured 900+ pet product debuts, 1,000+ exhibitors, and 16k+ pet professionals. - September 12, 2023 - BlogPaws
InCabinPets Invites Air Nannies to Join Exclusive Pre-Launch: Expanding Nationwide Presence
InCabinPets, the pioneering provider of pet travel solutions, has announced a distinctive pre-launch opportunity tailored exclusively for Air Nannies. This pre-launch signifies a significant milestone in the company's mission to broaden its network of Air Nannies across the United States,... - August 22, 2023 - InCabinPets
University of Arizona Veterinary Interns Join Fidotek; Next-Gen AI to Transform $120B Pet Industry
Fidotek Corp embraces UArizona Veterinary College "VetCats" to drive digital pet wellness. Patented next-gen AI accelerates animal drug discovery and field clinical trials, predictively diagnoses pet illnesses, optimizes pet health insurance. CEO & inventor Andy Gibbs underscores intern impact. Fidotek pioneers big data / AI for pet industry transformation. - August 16, 2023 - Fidotek Corp
Angel Investors in Fidotek Corp, a Next-Gen AI Startup, Receive 35% Investment Tax Credit
Angel Investment program, per A.R.S. § 41-1518, spurs early Arizona small business investments, granting tax credits to angel investors certified by the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA). Fidotek, a patent leader in the high growth $120B pet industry, uses proprietary pet data to drive Next-Gen AI, transforming pet retail, veterinary care, diagnostics, clinical trials and pet health insurance. - August 16, 2023 - Fidotek Corp
FetchFind and World Pet Association Partner to Transform Pet Industry Education
FetchFind is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with The World Pet Association (WPA) to be unveiled at SUPERZOO in Las Vegas. This collaboration marks a new era of pet industry education by linking brands with a vast network of retail and pet care professionals through FetchFind's... - August 15, 2023 - FetchFind
Bespoke Tails Unveils Vibrant "Pride Collection" Celebrating Love Without Condition with LGBTQ+ Dogs
Bespoke Tails, the leading tailored pet fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive "Pride Collection" in celebration of the upcoming Pride month. With a mission to promote unconditional love and inclusiveness, this exquisite collection aims to strengthen the bond between pet owners and their furry companions while making a powerful statement within the LGBT community. - May 26, 2023 - Bespoke Tails
Golden Quill Press in Celebration of One Year Since the Publication of "Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s: Shamrock’s Story," is Beginning a Series of Q & A Videos
One year after the publication of "Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer's: Shamrock's Story," in celebration Golden Quill Press has begun a series of videos on YouTube and other social media to answer any pet parents questions about this disease. - May 20, 2023 - Golden Quill Press