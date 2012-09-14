PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Northern VA Dog Walking Company Lists Poisonous Outdoor Plants for Dogs Paw Pals, a Northern VA dog walking company recently released a blog listing poisonous outdoor plants for dogs to avoid. Because dogs are so naturally inquisitive, it's important to recognize and keep them away from poisonous plants to avoid illness. Beautiful plants can have a devastating effect on... - November 28, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Northern VA Pet Sitting Service Educates Readers on Dog Cooling Vests Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting service, recently released a blog that educates readers on dog cooling vests. These vests will help your dog stay cool when the summer heat is at an all time high. The heat can be just as unbearable as it is to humans, to dogs as well. The heat can cause a heat... - October 24, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Healers PetCare, Biolley Farms Join Forces to Save the Rainforest Healers PetCare, Inc. is proud to announce a new partnership with current products partner Biolley Farms, this time to help further the latter’s mission to save the Costa Rican rainforest. Terri Entler founded Healers in 2009, creating her own dog first aid and safety product line that improved... - August 29, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.

Northern VA Pet Sitting Service Lists Best Dog Treats to Give your Dog Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting service, recently released a blog that lists the best dog treats to give your dog. These treats will help your dog feel properly nourished for more energy. Dog treats are designed to make your dog feel special by allowing them a yummy rewarding treat. It will... - August 26, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Former Disney Animator Has Gone to the Dogs with Animal House Portraits Animal House Portraits provides high end professionally hand painted oil pet portraits of dogs, cats, horses and other pets. Their portraits are painted using the finest materials and created based on the clients' provided photographs. This is a very unique personalized gift for any pet lover. - August 22, 2019 - Animal House Portraits

Northern VA Pet Sitting Service Lists Best Indoor Activities for Dogs Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting service, recently released a blog that lists the best indoor activities for dogs. These activities can help your dog get exercise and intellectual stimulation without needing to go outside. Hot summer days can make it difficult to exercise, particularly for... - August 03, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Northern VA Pet Sitter Lists Dog Friendly Restaurants in Centreville, VA Local Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting company, recently released a list of dog friendly restaurants in Centreville VA. - July 06, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

NAPHIA Announces Pet Insurance Market Reaches $1.42B in North America North America’s pet health insurance sector reached another major milestone, with total premium volume in North America reaching $1.42 billion USD by the end of 2018, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). Industry data also showed that 2.43 million pets were... - June 12, 2019 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association

Alexandria VA Pet Sitting Company Provides Dog Walking Tips Local Paw Pals, an Alexandria pet sitting company, recently released a blog proving tips that answers the question "What do you do if an off-leash dog approaches you while you are walking a dog?" The answer varies depending on the situation, so dog walkers must pay careful attention to the... - May 30, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Centreville VA Pet Sitting Company Discusses Dog Friendly Activities Paw Pals, a Centreville VA pet sitting company, recently released a blog listing the top dog friendly activities in the area. - April 13, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

6,000 Square Feet of Atlanta's Hottest Commercial Space is Going to the Dogs Innovative design and newest technology to deliver superior pet boarding and day care experience to Atlanta. - April 12, 2019 - Lucky & Lady

Northern Virginia Pet Sitting Company Discusses How to Become a Pet Sitter Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting company, recently released a blog explaining how to become a pet sitter. - April 06, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Swiss Startup Brings Pets Into the Blockchain The Swiss startup CogniPet™ plans to store the identity of dogs and cats in the Blockchain with the aim of reducing potentially misleading and fraudulent practices. Thanks to AI-based image recognition, the CogniPet™ mobile app will give the pets a digital ID and validated pet industry information, offering potential buyers and owners more security. - March 29, 2019 - CogniPet™

The Pack of Tampa Bay to Celebrate 25th Professional Pet Sitters Week™ March 3-9 The Pack of Tampa Bay will donate 10 percent of all profits and match 100 percent of all tips March 3-9 to the Suncoast Animal League in honor of Professional Pet Sitters Week. The Pack of Tampa Bay encourages pet owners and pet lovers alike to celebrate the 25th annual Professional Pet Sitters Week,... - March 05, 2019 - The Pack of Tampa Bay

Healers PetCare Launches Biolley Farms Partnership Healers PetCare, Inc. is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Biolley Farms, an organic farm located in the Costa Rican rainforest. The partnership links two woman-owned companies with equal passions for producing high-quality products. Healers founder, Terri Entler created her company in 2009... - February 19, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.

Healers PetCare Announces New Partnership, Pet Health Products Healers PetCare Inc. is kicking off 2019 with a bang, announcing both a new partnership and the launch of several pet health products. Founder Terri Entler created Healers in August 2009 after experiencing disappointment with other pet product lines. The company has since grown to offer a variety of... - February 05, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.

Fetch! Pet Care Introduces Low Cost Franchise Enabling Part-Time Ownership Nation’s Largest Professional Dog Walking & Pet Sitting Franchisor Sets Eyes on Rapid Expansion - January 30, 2019 - Fetch! Pet Care, Inc.

Research Grants, Awards and Findings Announced by Fear Free Research Grants, Awards and Findings Announced by Fear Free - January 04, 2019 - Fear Free LLC

Northern VA Pet Sitting Company Provides Dog Walking Tips for the Winter Paw Pals, a Northern VA pet sitting company, compiled a list of dog walking tips for pet owners who must walk their dogs in cold winter temperatures. These tips can help keep you and your dog safe all through the winter. Many pet owners do not realize that with the winter comes a whole range of new... - December 22, 2018 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

World Renowned Horsewoman Lets Her Students Tell the Story in New Horsemanship Book Students of Reach Out to Horses, a comprehensive program for horse enthusiasts to learn more about the language of the horse, compile their stories of discovery in a new book. "Escaping Tradition: The Next Generation of Horsemanship" journeys with 10 students of ROTH and founder, Anna Twinney, as they share their life-altering and illuminating experiences. - December 20, 2018 - Reach Out to Horses

Sitters4Critters Teams Up with "Fear Free" to Become Certified in Providing Stress-Free Pet Care "Our fear free coaching will allow us to apply our knowledge and tools when we face our wonderful clients’ every day," says Tristan Hamburg Owner, Sitters4Critters. - December 19, 2018 - Sitters4Critters

DNA My Dog Introduces New Canine DNA Test That Identifies Both Genetic Age and Breed of Dogs DNA My Dog’s novel new NextGen Canine Genetic Age Test is the world’s first commercially available test that uses telomeres to pinpoint a dog’s genetic age, plus identifies the breed through an easy at-home cheek swab. - November 20, 2018 - DNA My Dog

Sitters4Critters Pet Care Announces New Pet Store and Partnership with pawTree Sitters4Critters is excited to announce its partnership with pawTree, an all-natural pet nutrition pet store. They are breaking this news in excitement for better animal care products proudly made in the USA. Now, even picky eaters will love these food supplement add-ons. - November 17, 2018 - Sitters4Critters

Northern Virginia Pet Sitting Company Provides Tips for Pet Owners Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting company, recently published a blog post full of Thanksgiving tips for pet owners. - November 16, 2018 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Canine Company Launches Campaign to Find a Home for Dog That's Spent 500 Days in a Shelter Adopt-a-Dog gets help from Canine Company on adoption package and digital campaign to find a family for Thumbelina the dog. - October 18, 2018 - Canine Company

Chantilly Pet Sitting Company Educates on NOVA Dog Sitting Services Paw Pals, Chantilly pet sitting company, released a blog educating readers on the benefits of receiving Northern Virginia dog sitting services instead of placing their dogs in kennels for their care. - October 14, 2018 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

You Can Now Buy Your Cute Little Puppy with Crypto Currencies from Breeders Club of America Breeders Club of America in Middletown, New Jersey announced today that they will be accepting Crypto Currencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. - September 20, 2018 - Breeders Club of America

NOVA Pet Sitting Firm Educates on House Plants Poisonous for Cats Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia pet sitting firm, recently published a blog post explaining the dangers of house plants that are poisonous to cats. According to the Fairfax cat sitting company, many pet owners may have plants within their homes that they do not realize pose a danger to their pets. Plants... - September 13, 2018 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Sitters4Critters Announces New Perks and Benefits for Employees The fully insured dog walking and pet sitter service, Sitters4Critters recently announced that it will be offering new perks and benefits for employees. Sitters4Critters put these changes into effect to maximize employee productivity and happiness after receiving feedback from existing employees. The... - September 06, 2018 - Sitters4Critters

Zentry Works Launches New & Improved ReptiWipes for the Reptile Enthusiasts Worldwide The company launched its first product called ReptiWipes in 2014 and it hasn’t looked back since. Moreover, Zentry Works has also announced that its flagship product, ReptiWipes is now going nationwide with distributions across the United States. - August 16, 2018 - Zentry Works

Centreville Dog Walking Company Discusses Dog Friendly Events In NOVA Local Paw Pals, a Centreville dog walking company, published a blog post listing the top dog friendly events in Northern Virginia this summer. - August 12, 2018 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Sitters4Critters Introducing Pet Nanny Services in Levittown. Caring for Your Pet When Class is Back in Session. Sitters4Critters' pet nanny is the governor of all pet sitters. She is an expert in pet care, medications and injections. She supervises and makes sure clients are wow'd in every possible way so they keep coming back for more. - August 02, 2018 - Sitters4Critters

July 7, 2018 - Free Korean Dogs Launch Party and Adoption Event Free Korean Dogs (FKD), a Canadian based non-profit organization dedicated to ending the dog meat trade in Korea, will be hosting an information session and adoption event in Vancouver on July 7, 2018. All interested persons are invited to attend to learn more about the organization, its work, and how to get involved. - July 04, 2018 - Free Korean Dogs

Five Steps to Keep Your Pets Safe on the Fourth of July Simple steps that pet owners can take to keep their pets safe amidst Fourth of July activities and celebrations. - July 03, 2018 - Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital

Canine Calm by Earth Heart Inc. Can Help Your Dog Stay Calm During 4th of July Festivities Fireworks, holiday activities, travel, and even seasonal thunderstorms, create a fearful environment that causes many dogs to bolt in fear. - June 18, 2018 - Earth Heart Inc.

Emptying the Kennels: New Pit Bull Rescue Determined to Depopulate Local Shelters More than 3.3 million dogs enter shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Pit bull-type dogs are the number one breed taken in. There are a handful of pit bull-specific rescues in Minnesota, but one new organization, 4 Pits Sake... - May 31, 2018 - 4 Pits Sake Rescue

Certified Pre-Owned Pets – Name Your Price Adoption Special Memorial Day Sale at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Celebrating the Memorial Day holiday, traditionally the start of the summer driving season and a big week for car sales, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society announced today the “Certified Pre-Owned Pets” adoption sale where any dog or cat can be adopted with a “Name Your Price Guarantee”... - May 22, 2018 - Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Full-Service Pet Care Company for Your Wedding Day Launches in New York, NY Award winning dog walking and sitting business, Oh To Be A Dog, launches wedding pet care services business, Oh To Be A Dog At Your Wedding. - May 09, 2018 - Oh to Be a Dog

More Than 2 Million Pets Now Insured in North America, According to 2018 NAPHIA Report North America’s pet health insurance sector posted another record year in 2017 with the total number of pets insured in the U.S. and Canada reaching over 2 million. This represents a market average increase of almost 17 percent year over year, according to the just released 2018 NAPHIA State of... - April 27, 2018 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association

Dog Friendly Wine Tours Now Offering Tours 7 Days a Week Enjoy a private tour of wineries located in both Napa and Sonoma Valleys with your best dog friends. Limo and bus tour companies typically won’t accept your furry friends and that’s why Dan Cartwright, a professional dog trainer who has also worked in the wine industry came up with the idea of offering these tours. - April 19, 2018 - Dog Friendly Wine Tours

Sitters4Critters Celebrates Five Years, Launches New Mobile Vet Tech Service What started with a single client from a veterinarian’s referral has since grown into a booming pet sitter and dog walker business boasting upwards of 500 clients and more than 15 employees. Compassion is at the core of everything Sitters4Critters does, with the aim of making life easier and happier for pets and their owners alike. - April 08, 2018 - Sitters4Critters

AWA Asks Animal Lovers to Dust Off Their Sneakers and Race for Homeless Pets The Animal Welfare Association’s (AWA), Annual 5K Race and Doggie Fun Day is Saturday, May 19 at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, NJ. AWA counts on funds raised from the event to provide shelter and medical care to over 2,000 homeless dogs and cats AWA adopts out every year. - March 28, 2018 - Animal Welfare Association

"Doodoo Guru" Marks 30 Years Pioneer and leader in unusual pet service industry looks back on three decades. - March 25, 2018 - Pooper-Scooper.com

AWA Celebrates 70 Years of Animal Welfare Leadership Animal Welfare Association (AWA) celebrates 70 years as a pioneer in progressive animal welfare services in South Jersey. To mark this milestone, AWA is planning a series of promotions and special programs throughout the year that will serve even more of the pets and their people in the community. - March 14, 2018 - Animal Welfare Association

The Feline Fix Celebrates World Spay Day February 27, 2018 The Feline Fix, Denver’s leading spay/neuter resource for free roaming “community” cats and quality affordable services for pet cats, is celebrating World Spay Day on Feb. 27, 2018 with the opening of a much larger clinic in Commerce City. The new location offers significant enhancements including larger surgical space for veterinary services. The Feline Fix also provides foster/adoption services, creating a safety net for young kittens, saving them from a cruel and short life on the street. - February 26, 2018 - The Feline Fix

WoofPack Pet Care Acquired in Holly Springs, NC WoofPack Pet Care, established in 2009 as Raleigh’s premier in-home pet care choice has recently been acquired by Paul Maskill. Paul Maskill, a multiple small business owner in the Triangle, who loves working in the service-based world couldn’t pass up the opportunity to impact the community,... - February 22, 2018 - WoofPack Pet Care

New Chief of Staff Joins DPC Veterinary Hospital in Davie DPC is a full-service veterinary clinic in Davie, Florida. They are pleased to announce that on January 29th, 2018 Dr.Peter Birzon has joined as new Chief of Staff. - February 12, 2018 - DPC Veterinary Hospital

American Grooming Academy Launches New Website Redesign: Exciting New Look for American Grooming Academy Will Launch Monday January 22, 2018 On January 15th, 2018, Angela Clark, owner of American Grooming Academy, located in Temecula, California, announced the new website redesign for their pet grooming school would launch at 10am on January 22, 2018. - January 23, 2018 - American Grooming Academy

Pewaukee Organization and Airline Employees Working to Save Animals Doobert.com, the software platform for animal rescue, has once again revolutionized animal rescue transport to now include airline employees. Airline employees can fly for free and now they can use their benefits to save animals in need. Airline employees can create a free profile at www.Doobert.com,... - January 21, 2018 - Doobert