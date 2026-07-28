Recent Headlines
Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM. - July 28, 2026 - Librarian, Inc
Lakeland Home Sale Prices Hold Steady as Inventory Rises and Buyers Gain Negotiating Room
Lakeland's housing market is settling into balance in 2026, with single-family prices near $315,000 and homes taking longer to sell, giving buyers more room to make informed decisions. Broker Petra Norris shares the latest quarterly market update. - July 25, 2026 - Lakeland Real Estate Group, Inc.
Coeur d’Alene Sees Surge in Out-of-State Buyers, According to New 2026 Relocation Report by PNW Home Sales
PNW Home Sales’ 2026 Relocation Report shows continued demand from out-of-state buyers moving to Coeur d'Alene and Kootenai County, led by California and Washington. Driven by affordability, lifestyle, and remote work, migration trends remain strong, shaping local housing demand and reinforcing North Idaho as a top relocation destination. - June 22, 2026 - PNW Home Sales
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Two Keys Opens Early Access for Collaborative House-Hunting App to Solve "Viewing Fatigue"
TwoKeys today announced the open beta of its collaborative real estate tracking platform, a tool built to organize the chaotic process of finding a new home. Targeted specifically at couples, roommates, and co-buyers, TwoKeys replaces scattered text threads and fragmented photo albums with a... - May 11, 2026 - TwoKeys
Sporn Group Unveils a Digitally-Driven Luxury Offering at Residence 39L
Sporn Group introduces Residence 39L a fully immersive, property-specific website and digital campaign—redefining how luxury real estate is marketed through bespoke branding, cinematic storytelling, and a complete online marketing ecosystem. - March 21, 2026 - Sporn Group LLC
Harvard-Incubated Start-Up Ibex Announces AI-Powered LinkedIn Client Acquisition Service
Ibex, a client acquisition agency backed by the Harvard Innovation Lab, officially announced its AI-powered LinkedIn client acquisition service, which has already been helping small businesses, solopreneurs, and software startups generate new clients. The service combines targeted outreach with... - January 26, 2026 - Ibex
Steve D. deGuzman Caps Record-Setting 2025 by Shifting Business to Orchard; Targets Boulder Market Expansion for 2026
Following a record-setting 2025, 20-year real estate veteran Steve D. deGuzman is moving his business to Orchard and announcing a strategic expansion into the Boulder, CO market for 2026. By leveraging Orchard’s platform—which saw 900% agent growth in 2024—deGuzman will offer his clients the "Move First" program, providing unparalleled certainty in the Front Range’s competitive landscape as he scales his elite production to new heights. - December 28, 2025 - Orchard Real Estate Steve D. deGuzman
Sound Home Buyer Earns BBB Accreditation - Helping Washington Homeowners Solve Real Estate Problems
Sound Home Buyer, a locally owned Washington real estate solutions company, announced it has earned Better Business Bureau Accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to BBB’s Standards for Trust. The accreditation reinforces the company’s dedication to ethical business practices, transparency, and consumer confidence. Customers can now view Sound Home Buyer’s BBB profile, accreditation seal, reviews. - December 19, 2025 - Sound Home Buyer
Park City Local REALTOR® Wayne Levinson Awarded RENE Certification
Wayne Levinson, a Park City luxury real estate expert and licensed Utah REALTOR®, has earned the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification. With degrees from Indiana University and the University of Washington, he delivers strategic market valuations and strong client advocacy. A community voice in Summit County and an avid skier and yogi, Wayne brings passion and expertise to Park City and Deer Valley real estate. - November 24, 2025 - Wayne Levinson
Kaydoh Launches KayClips, Letting Real Estate Agents Send Personalized Videos with Built-In Lead Capture
Kaydoh, the invite-only real-estate marketing platform, announces KayClips™, a new built-in video feature that empowers agents to record, upload, and share personalized videos directly inside the Kaydoh app. With built-in lead-capture tools and mobile flexibility, KayClips helps agents connect authentically, showcase listings, and follow up with clients faster than ever. - November 18, 2025 - Kaydoh
Local REALTOR® Highlights How Auburn Football Culture Impacts the Housing Market
As Auburn football fever takes over, local REALTOR® Laura Sellers shares how game-day culture and community pride are influencing housing demand in Auburn and Opelika, Alabama. - October 21, 2025 - Laura Sellers, REALTOR® – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate
Gen X REALTOR® John S. Pontillo Helps Families Navigate Life Transitions Between New York and Florida
As late-50s homeowners balance their own retirement goals with aging parents’ needs, REALTOR® John Pontillo brings New York & Florida dual-state expertise and personal insight to real-estate planning. - October 12, 2025 - John Pontillo - REALTOR® / SRES® Seniors Real Estate Specialist
OnDemand Realty Expands to South of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with New Office in Cedar Hill
OnDemand Realty, one of North Texas’s fastest-growing real estate Brokerages in North Texas, has announced the grand opening of its newest office at 610 Uptown Blvd in Cedar Hill, Texas. The expansion marks a major milestone for the brokerage as it strengthens its footprint across the... - October 09, 2025 - OnDemand Realty
Crown Heights Market Report. Valerie Sebbag Reports that Crown Heights home market continues its strong growth in 2025.
Discover the latest developments in Crown Heights real estate as Valerie Sebbag and 555 Properties LLC showcase market trends, investment opportunities, and premium home sales. Stay informed with insights from a trusted local expert driving growth and activity in the Brooklyn community. - September 30, 2025 - 555 Properties LLC
Local Realtor® Launches “Fit Tip Friday” Video Series Blending Real Estate and Lifestyle
Atlanta Realtor® and lifestyle influencer Kimberly D. Worthy debuts Fit Tip Friday, a weekly video series blending real estate tips with lifestyle strategies. Designed to help viewers become “Fit to Buy” and “Fit to Sell,” each short episode delivers practical guidance and motivation for success in both homeownership and personal growth. - September 17, 2025 - Worthy Real Acquisitions, LLC
Living on Big Island Realty Launches in Hilo
Living on Big Island Realty, based in Hilo, is a new brokerage focused on helping buyers and sellers navigate the unique challenges of East Hawaiʻi real estate. Founded by Dan Tousignant, a Hawaiʻi Realtor since 2018 with a background in construction and off-grid living, the brokerage provides... - September 12, 2025 - Dan Tousignant
John S. Pontillo Expands Real Estate Services, Connecting New York’s Hudson Valley with Florida’s Gulf Coast
John S. Pontillo, REALTOR® and Seniors Real Estate Specialist® (SRES®), has expanded his real estate services to Florida, complementing his established presence in New York’s Hudson Valley. Licensed in both New York and Florida, Pontillo now provides a bridge for clients... - September 03, 2025 - John Pontillo - REALTOR® / SRES® Seniors Real Estate Specialist
Turner Home Team Expands Statewide: A Trusted Cash Home Buyer Now Helping Homeowners Sell Houses Fast Across North Carolina
Turner Home Team, a trusted cash home buyer, is now serving homeowners statewide across North Carolina. Sellers in cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wilmington, Jacksonville, Greensboro, and Goldsboro can now sell their house fast for cash as-is without repairs, fees, or delays. Turner Home Team specializes in helping home sellers avoid the hassle of listing by providing cash offers that allow you to sell your home fast. - June 17, 2025 - Turner Home Team
Kaydoh Joins eXp Realty Solutions to Supercharge Agent Marketing and Drive More Sales
Kaydoh’s all-in-one marketing platform will help eXp Realty agents win more listings, generate leads, and close deals faster. - June 16, 2025 - Kaydoh
Hilo Hawai'i Realtor® Releases New Book to Help Future Big Island Residents Find Belonging, Not Just Property
"Moving to East Hawaiʻi: The Real Big Island Life Guide" is a candid, practical book by Hilo Realtor® Dan Tousignant for those dreaming of a slower, more connected life in East Hawaiʻi. Blending firsthand experience with local insight, it covers everything from housing and income to community and culture. Written for people who want to belong — not just buy — it’s a guide for making a real life, not just a real estate move. - May 12, 2025 - Dan Tousignant
Huggins Homes Just Listed: Elegantly Remodeled Pool Home Now in Simi Valley, CA
Huggins Homes, a leading real estate agency in Ventura County, is excited to introduce 748 Azure Hills Drive in Simi Valley, a fully remodeled 4-bedroom pool home in the heart of Simi Valley available for purchase. This unique listing promises a blend of luxury, convenience, and family-friendly... - April 21, 2025 - Huggins Homes
InteractiveRealty Offers Batumi Investment Proposals with a Guarantee of Income
The current global economic and political landscape has created a shift in the real estate market, making Batumi a prime location for investment. - March 28, 2025 - InteractiveRealty
Markus Photography LLC Expands Services to Scottsdale, AZ, and Surrounding West Valley Cities. Professional Real Estate Photography Now Available with 3D Virtual Tour.
Markus Photography LLC announces its expansion into the real estate market in Scottsdale, AZ, and nearby cities, offering high-quality real estate photography, 3D virtual tours, and easy online booking. Certified by ARMLS, they bring exceptional quality, fast turnaround, and a customized approach to help real estate professionals showcase their properties. - February 19, 2025 - Markus Photography LLC
Introducing Summit Edge Realty at Keller Williams Realty Consultants
Familiar Faces. New Brand. Same Dedication to Serving Kentuckiana. - January 08, 2025 - Summit Edge Realty
Weclose Launches: a New Way to Simplify Residential Real Estate Closings in Ontario
Weclose, a new legal service in Ontario, simplifies residential real estate closings with transparent fixed-rate pricing and professional legal support. Founded by Michael Wills, Weclose offers in-person and virtual appointments, ensuring a smooth, hassle-free experience for home buyers, sellers, and refinancers across the province. - September 22, 2024 - Weclose
The Oaks at Old Town a Fresh Approach to Coastal Living in Destin FL
Local real estate developer and agent Tim Shepard has launched his latest project, The Oaks at Old Town, a collection of 19 townhomes located at 140 Sibert Avenue in the heart of Destin. Priced at $540,000, these townhomes exemplify coastal luxury and reflect the vision of a longtime Destin... - September 18, 2024 - Destin Real Estate
Luxury in Miniature: the World’s Most Expensive Tiny Home Offers Seclusion and Coastal Splendor in Santa Cruz, CA
Seb Frey, Broker Associate with Compass in Silicon Valley, is excited to announce the listing of the most expensive tiny home ever to hit the U.S. real estate market. Located in the tranquil Santa Cruz mountains, this 275 square-foot marvel redefines eco-friendly living with its bespoke design and minimalist elegance. Custom-built by California Tiny Homes in 2015, the property offers a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and eco-conscious living. - August 26, 2024 - Seb Frey, REALTOR
Coaching By Curtis Unveils Exclusive Brokerage Package
Coaching By Curtis, a dba of ORCVirtual, Inc., announces a new Brokerage package offering special pricing for brokers integrating coaching services as a mental health benefit. This initiative aims to enhance workplace well-being and support for employees. For more details, visit our website or contact them directly. - August 08, 2024 - ORCVirtual Inc
John Pontillo from RE/MAX Town & Country Highlights Robust Westchester County Real Estate Market Despite Low Inventory and Rising Prices
The Westchester County real estate market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience despite ongoing challenges with low inventory and rising home prices. Recent data indicates that Westchester County's housing market is experiencing significant growth in home values. The average home value in... - June 25, 2024 - John Pontillo - REALTOR® / SRES® Seniors Real Estate Specialist
Joshua Hill Selected Among America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents
Announcing the selection of Joshua Hill among America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents® for 2024. Selection to America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents® is by invitation only and is reserved to identify the nation’s most esteemed and skilled Real Estate Agents and Brokers with a history of routinely selling homes above market value. - May 11, 2024 - The Hill Group
RE/MAX Town & Country Announces John Pontillo as the Number One Agent in Rye for 2023
RE/MAX Town & Country is proud to announce that John Pontillo has been named the Number One RE/MAX TNC Agent in Rye for the year 2023. This prestigious recognition is a testament to John's unwavering commitment to excellence, his deep knowledge of the Rye real estate market, and his dedication to providing the highest level of service to his clients. - February 17, 2024 - John Pontillo - REALTOR® / SRES® Seniors Real Estate Specialist
John Pontillo of RE/MAX Town & Country Anticipates a Robust Spring Market with New Inventory and Lower Interest Rates
As the spring market approaches, John Pontillo, a respected Realtor® at RE/MAX Town & Country in Yorktown Heights and a Senior Real Estate Specialist - SRES®, expresses his optimism for a vibrant season in the real estate market. With new inventory expected to hit the market and... - February 12, 2024 - John Pontillo - REALTOR® / SRES® Seniors Real Estate Specialist
John S Pontillo Earns NAR Designation in Senior Real Estate
John S Pontillo with RE/MAX Town & Country has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist® designation from the SRES® Council of the National Association of REALTORS®. He covers areas of Westchester & Dutchess County in New York within an hour’s reach of New York City. John Pontillo joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES® designation. - January 29, 2024 - John Pontillo - REALTOR® / SRES® Seniors Real Estate Specialist
Kaydoh and Kaplan Partner to Empower the Next Generation of Real Estate Professionals
Kaydoh, a top provider of marketing tools for real estate professionals, has partnered with Kaplan, a leading real estate school. This partnership grants Kaplan students access to Kaydoh's advanced marketing resources, enhancing their competitiveness and client relationships. Toby Schifsky, Kaplan's Vice President, views this as a significant step in equipping students for success in the real estate industry. - January 03, 2024 - Kaydoh
Amy Worth Receives 2023 Distinguished Service Award from the Realtor Association
Amy Worth of RE/MAX Platinum Realty Receives the 2023 Distinguished Service Award from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. - December 22, 2023 - RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Brian Cribbs Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Venice, Florida, Office
Brian Cribbs has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the Venice, Florida, office. He has eight years of real estate experience, specializing in residential, vacant land and relocation. Cribbs joined the real estate industry after retiring from the Michigan State Police, where he received... - December 21, 2023 - RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Kaydoh and REBS Partner to Empower Real Estate Professionals
Kaydoh, a cutting-edge marketing platform, just teamed up with Real Estate Business Services, LLC (REBS), a subsidiary of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.). Over 200,000 members of C.A.R will get access to Kaydoh's tools, helping them shine in the market and build lasting client relationships. - December 15, 2023 - Kaydoh
Debbie Bieg Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Venice, Florida, Office
Debbie Bieg has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the Venice office. She has five years of real estate experience, specializing in new homes, luxury homes and relocation. Bieg brings strong customer service skills and values relationships over sales. “I have relocated many times... - December 10, 2023 - RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Marty Haines Earns Five Star Award Once Again
Marty Haines of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns Five Star Real Estate Agent Award for 13th Year - November 08, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Under Contract in One Day
The Kotaska Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group Sells Lido Key, Florida, Condo for More Than the Listing Price - October 07, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Venture Makes a Mark in Education: Back-to-School Supply Drive Benefits Over 100 Students
Venture Real Estate's "Venture Cares" initiative organized a successful Back-to-School Supply Donation Drive, benefiting over 100 children in two states. CEO Jared Phillips highlighted education's vital role in thriving communities and emphasized their commitment to community engagement. The drive, supported by local businesses and volunteers, reached six school districts. This initiative reflects Venture's dedication to making a meaningful, lasting impact in the communities they serve. - September 15, 2023 - Venture
Jordan Chancey and Sarah Whisnant Earn Numerous Real Estate Awards
Agents at RE/MAX Alliance Group in Bradenton, Florida, Recognized for Outstanding Achievement - September 11, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick Sell Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Home
Just three short months after putting their Lakewood Ranch home on the market, rock star Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones and his long-term partner Melanie Hamrick, an accomplished author, retired ballerina and choreographer, have sold their home to a local couple. You can’t always get what... - September 07, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Michaela Stamm Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Siesta Key, Florida, Office
Michaela Stamm has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the new Siesta Key office. A former mortgage lender who specialized in renovation loans, she has gravitated toward home flippers, relocations and first-time homebuyers. She also has a background in in-home remodeling sales. Stamm... - August 31, 2023 - RE/MAX Platinum Realty
David Broecker Earns GRI
Realtor David Broecker of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Siesta Key, Florida, Earns Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) Designation. - August 18, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Leonard Giarrano Makes "America’s Best" List
Leonard Giarrano of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Recognized for Outstanding Performance - August 10, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Steve Zeris Named RE/MAX Alliance Group Managing Broker
Steve Zeris Named Managing Broker for RE/MAX Alliance Group’s Manatee County, Florida, Offices - August 05, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
OnDemand Realty, Dallas-Fort Worth Brokerage, Hits 100 Realtors in Dallas-Fort Worth
OnDemand Realty, a Dallas-Fort Worth brokerage firm, celebrates a milestone as they now employ 100 realtors in the area. Their growth and commitment to exceptional service have solidified their reputation as a leading brokerage in the dynamic Dallas-Fort Worth real estate market. - July 21, 2023 - OnDemand Realty