Recent Headlines
U-SellBest Re-Launches Global Multi-Trade Hub: Trade Luxury Property, Yachts and Businesses Worldwide and Commission-Free for a Single Flat-Fee of Fifty Pounds
U-SellBest has re-launched as a borderless multi-trade hub operating across 150 countries to democratise high-value transactions. The upgraded platform completely discards traditional percentage-based commissions, replacing them with a straightforward annual flat fee of £50. This flexible system lets users simultaneously sell, swap, lease, rent, or co-own property, yachts, and businesses on a single page, backed by professional marketing tools from real estate media firm Elements Property. - August 07, 2026 - U-SellBest Limited
Trent-Severn Waterfront Home With Deep-Water Dock Announces New Price in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario
3413 Flat Rapids Lane in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario — on the market since June — has been repositioned to a new price. The property offers 218 feet of direct Severn River frontage, a deep-water dock and 5.12 private acres, with direct boating access to the Trent-Severn - July 29, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM. - July 28, 2026 - Librarian, Inc
Nearly 9 Acres of Muskoka Tranquillity Comes to Market in Lake of Bays Listed by Lake Country Real Estate Team of Exp Realty, Brokerage
Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty lists rare estate-sized acreage property in Baysville, flanked by two lakes — a truly private Muskoka retreat. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Rural Retreat Listed in Ramara, Ontario — Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty, Brokerage
A move-in ready rural property with space, privacy, and value in the heart of Simcoe County. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Lagoon City Bungalow with In-Law Suite Listed for Sale in Ramara, Ontario by EXP Realty, Brokerage
A four-bedroom Lagoon City bungalow with a separate-entrance in-law suite, gardener’s grounds and an income-generating solar array has been listed at 91 Simcoe Road, Ramara — Lake Simcoe community living without the waterfront upkeep or taxes. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Coeur d’Alene Sees Surge in Out-of-State Buyers, According to New 2026 Relocation Report by PNW Home Sales
PNW Home Sales’ 2026 Relocation Report shows continued demand from out-of-state buyers moving to Coeur d'Alene and Kootenai County, led by California and Washington. Driven by affordability, lifestyle, and remote work, migration trends remain strong, shaping local housing demand and reinforcing North Idaho as a top relocation destination. - June 22, 2026 - PNW Home Sales
Two Keys Opens Early Access for Collaborative House-Hunting App to Solve "Viewing Fatigue"
TwoKeys today announced the open beta of its collaborative real estate tracking platform, a tool built to organize the chaotic process of finding a new home. Targeted specifically at couples, roommates, and co-buyers, TwoKeys replaces scattered text threads and fragmented photo albums with a... - May 11, 2026 - TwoKeys
Sporn Group Unveils a Digitally-Driven Luxury Offering at Residence 39L
Sporn Group introduces Residence 39L a fully immersive, property-specific website and digital campaign—redefining how luxury real estate is marketed through bespoke branding, cinematic storytelling, and a complete online marketing ecosystem. - March 21, 2026 - Sporn Group LLC
Michael Marletta Achieves Record Year with Nation's Highest-Performing Real Estate Team in Rochester, NY
Top Local Agent Closes 22 Transactions, $5.2M in Sales Volume in One of America's Most Competitive Housing Markets, Rochester, NY — Michael Marletta, a top listing agent and home buyer specialist with the Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty of Greater Rochester, has closed 22 transactions totaling $5.2 million in sales volume in 2025, cementing his position as a leading realtor in Monroe County, NY. - February 13, 2026 - Marletta Realty LLC
Beenstay Introduces Nationwide Vacation Rental Management Platform for Airbnb Hosts
Beenstay just launched a nationwide short-term rental operations platform designed to help Airbnb hosts improve revenue and streamline operations. The platform offers flexible service tiers, transparent pricing, and no long-term contracts, with fully hands-off services available in Washington state and Los Angeles areas. - January 25, 2026 - Beenstay
OnDemand Realty Expands to South of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with New Office in Cedar Hill
OnDemand Realty, one of North Texas’s fastest-growing real estate Brokerages in North Texas, has announced the grand opening of its newest office at 610 Uptown Blvd in Cedar Hill, Texas. The expansion marks a major milestone for the brokerage as it strengthens its footprint across the... - October 09, 2025 - OnDemand Realty
Local Realtor® Launches “Fit Tip Friday” Video Series Blending Real Estate and Lifestyle
Atlanta Realtor® and lifestyle influencer Kimberly D. Worthy debuts Fit Tip Friday, a weekly video series blending real estate tips with lifestyle strategies. Designed to help viewers become “Fit to Buy” and “Fit to Sell,” each short episode delivers practical guidance and motivation for success in both homeownership and personal growth. - September 17, 2025 - Worthy Real Acquisitions, LLC
Living on Big Island Realty Launches in Hilo
Living on Big Island Realty, based in Hilo, is a new brokerage focused on helping buyers and sellers navigate the unique challenges of East Hawaiʻi real estate. Founded by Dan Tousignant, a Hawaiʻi Realtor since 2018 with a background in construction and off-grid living, the brokerage provides... - September 12, 2025 - Dan Tousignant
Kevin Kellogg Discusses if Cape Coral, FL, is Really the Worst Housing Market in America
Cape Coral’s housing market is stabilizing, not crashing. Kevin Kellogg of Logical Choice Realty Group offers a local perspective, citing a 1.5% population increase, a 5% price correction, and growing rental inventory. With more options for buyers and renters, and smarter planning around insurance and taxes, now is a strategic time to enter the market. - July 18, 2025 - Logical Choice Realty Group
Turner Home Team Expands Statewide: A Trusted Cash Home Buyer Now Helping Homeowners Sell Houses Fast Across North Carolina
Turner Home Team, a trusted cash home buyer, is now serving homeowners statewide across North Carolina. Sellers in cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wilmington, Jacksonville, Greensboro, and Goldsboro can now sell their house fast for cash as-is without repairs, fees, or delays. Turner Home Team specializes in helping home sellers avoid the hassle of listing by providing cash offers that allow you to sell your home fast. - June 17, 2025 - Turner Home Team
Revolutionizing Real Estate: "12 Weeks to Close" Helps New Investors Succeed Fast
Industry legend and short sale expert Bill Harloff announces the nationwide success of 12 Weeks to Close, the most detailed real estate investing system in America. Designed to help everyday people—especially women—achieve time, freedom, and financial independence, this step-by-step program empowers students to confidently close their first real estate deal in just 12 weeks, even with no prior experience. - June 10, 2025 - 12 Weeks to Close, LLC
Hilo Hawai'i Realtor® Releases New Book to Help Future Big Island Residents Find Belonging, Not Just Property
"Moving to East Hawaiʻi: The Real Big Island Life Guide" is a candid, practical book by Hilo Realtor® Dan Tousignant for those dreaming of a slower, more connected life in East Hawaiʻi. Blending firsthand experience with local insight, it covers everything from housing and income to community and culture. Written for people who want to belong — not just buy — it’s a guide for making a real life, not just a real estate move. - May 12, 2025 - Dan Tousignant
Huggins Homes Just Listed: Elegantly Remodeled Pool Home Now in Simi Valley, CA
Huggins Homes, a leading real estate agency in Ventura County, is excited to introduce 748 Azure Hills Drive in Simi Valley, a fully remodeled 4-bedroom pool home in the heart of Simi Valley available for purchase. This unique listing promises a blend of luxury, convenience, and family-friendly... - April 21, 2025 - Huggins Homes
Pestguard to Conduct Comprehensive Fumigation of St. Petersburg High School
Pestguard, Florida’s leading privately owned fumigation company, has been selected to perform a full-structure fumigation of St. Petersburg High School. - March 20, 2025 - Pestguard Commercial Services
Downtown Los Angeles Condo Market Closes Out 2024 with a Bang
The Property Lab's Yvonne Neustadter, "The Queen of Downtown LA Real Estate" Has Biggest Condo Sale of the Year, Near $8M - December 21, 2024 - The Property Lab
Deferred Announces Strategic Acquisition of Plenti Financial, Enhancing 1031 Exchange Services
Deferred.com, a financial technology platform specializing in 1031 exchange services, today announced its acquisition of Plenti Financial (formerly operating as 1031 Exchange Advantage), a trusted provider of Qualified Intermediary services for over 20 years. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment... - October 21, 2024 - Deferred Inc
RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Helping Feed Those in Need This Thanksgiving with 13th Annual Food Drive
Real Estate Professionals with RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions are hosting their 13th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive for local community support organizations in the neighborhoods where they work and live. Help is needed more than ever this year due to the economy and the number of families being served by each of the Food Pantries. - October 15, 2024 - RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions
The Oaks at Old Town a Fresh Approach to Coastal Living in Destin FL
Local real estate developer and agent Tim Shepard has launched his latest project, The Oaks at Old Town, a collection of 19 townhomes located at 140 Sibert Avenue in the heart of Destin. Priced at $540,000, these townhomes exemplify coastal luxury and reflect the vision of a longtime Destin... - September 18, 2024 - Destin Real Estate
Living Out, Palm Springs Holds Its First ArtWalk August 14
Living Out, Palm Springs, home to some 300 pieces of original artwork created by 53 LGBTQ+ Coachella Valley artists, will be open to the public August 14 from 5-7pm. - August 11, 2024 - Living Out
RE/MAX Sunshine Agents Brian and Lisa VanderBleek Achieve #2 Top 100 Ranking in Florida
RE/MAX Sunshine proudly announces that Realtors Brian and Lisa VanderBleek have achieved the remarkable milestone of ranking #2 in the entire state of Florida for RE/MAX agents. Brian and Lisa VanderBleek, known for their unparalleled dedication and expertise in the real estate industry, have... - July 10, 2024 - RE/MAX Sunshine
Marty Haines Earns Five Star Award Once Again
Marty Haines of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns Five Star Real Estate Agent Award for 13th Year - November 08, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Under Contract in One Day
The Kotaska Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group Sells Lido Key, Florida, Condo for More Than the Listing Price - October 07, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Helping Feed Those in Need This Thanksgiving with 12th Annual Food Drive
Real Estate Professionals with RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions are hosting their 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive for local community support organizations in the neighborhoods where they work and live. Help is needed more than ever this year due to the number of families being served by the Food Pantries. - October 05, 2023 - RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions
Venture Makes a Mark in Education: Back-to-School Supply Drive Benefits Over 100 Students
Venture Real Estate's "Venture Cares" initiative organized a successful Back-to-School Supply Donation Drive, benefiting over 100 children in two states. CEO Jared Phillips highlighted education's vital role in thriving communities and emphasized their commitment to community engagement. The drive, supported by local businesses and volunteers, reached six school districts. This initiative reflects Venture's dedication to making a meaningful, lasting impact in the communities they serve. - September 15, 2023 - Venture
Jordan Chancey and Sarah Whisnant Earn Numerous Real Estate Awards
Agents at RE/MAX Alliance Group in Bradenton, Florida, Recognized for Outstanding Achievement - September 11, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick Sell Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Home
Just three short months after putting their Lakewood Ranch home on the market, rock star Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones and his long-term partner Melanie Hamrick, an accomplished author, retired ballerina and choreographer, have sold their home to a local couple. You can’t always get what... - September 07, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
David Broecker Earns GRI
Realtor David Broecker of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Siesta Key, Florida, Earns Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) Designation. - August 18, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Leonard Giarrano Makes "America’s Best" List
Leonard Giarrano of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Recognized for Outstanding Performance - August 10, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Steve Zeris Named RE/MAX Alliance Group Managing Broker
Steve Zeris Named Managing Broker for RE/MAX Alliance Group’s Manatee County, Florida, Offices - August 05, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Introducing Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences, by Nine Way Real Estate
Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences: An Oasis of Luxury Tranquility - August 02, 2023 - Nine Way Real Estate
Como Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, by Nine Way Real Estate
Como Residences: Dubai’s Premier Luxury Investment Opportunity. - July 27, 2023 - Nine Way Real Estate
OnDemand Realty, Dallas-Fort Worth Brokerage, Hits 100 Realtors in Dallas-Fort Worth
OnDemand Realty, a Dallas-Fort Worth brokerage firm, celebrates a milestone as they now employ 100 realtors in the area. Their growth and commitment to exceptional service have solidified their reputation as a leading brokerage in the dynamic Dallas-Fort Worth real estate market. - July 21, 2023 - OnDemand Realty
Nine Way Real Estate, Headquartered in Dubai, is Looking for International Business Associates
Nine Way Real Estate, headquartered in Dubai, is looking for International Business Associates for luxury new developments in Dubai. - July 21, 2023 - Nine Way Real Estate
The Arrazcaeta Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group Makes “America’s Best” List
The Arrazcaeta Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group was recently recognized in the 2023 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by RealTrends + Tom Ferry. That places the team among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States. The team ranked... - July 08, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Carey Beychok of RE/MAX Alliance Group Makes “America’s Best” List
Carey Beychok of RE/MAX Alliance Group was recently recognized in the 2023 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. That places her among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States. Beychok generated more than... - July 01, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
RE/MAX Alliance Group Associates Named Among “America’s Best”
RE/MAX Alliance Group associates were recently recognized in the 2023 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. Those ranked are among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States. The prestigious survey is based... - July 01, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
The Stiver First International Team Makes RealTrends “The Thousand” List
Englewood, Florida, Real Estate Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group Honored for Outstanding Performance. - June 29, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Cindy Quinn Earns RE/MAX Titan Club Status
Cindy Quinn of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Holmes Beach, Florida, Ranks #25 Among Florida RE/MAX Agents. - May 27, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Introducing Renjoy: Premium Vacation Rental Management Company in Colorado Springs
A new era in vacation rental management has arrived in the picturesque city of Colorado Springs. Renjoy, a leading full-service Airbnb property management provider, is thrilled to announce its official launch, bringing unmatched expertise and premium revenue opportunities to homeowners in Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas. - May 25, 2023 - Renjoy
Lynda Ernst Whery Earns 100% Club Team Award and Distinguished Service Award
Realtor Lynda Ernst Whery of RE/MAX Alliance Group Receives RE/MAX 100% Club Team Award and Distinguished Service Award. - May 19, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Mary Jayne Milford Named Military Residential Specialist
Realtor Mary Jayne Milford of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns Military Residential Specialist Certification. - May 19, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Kellie Cyr of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns GRI Designation
RE/MAX Alliance Group Managing Broker Kellie Cyr Earns Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) Designation. - May 05, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
RE/MAX Alliance Group Ranks Among the REAL Trends 500
Florida Gulf Coast Real Estate Brokerage Makes the REAL Trends 500 List Once Again. - April 19, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
RE/MAX Alliance Group Ranks #1 in Florida Once Again
Florida Gulf Coast Real Estate Brokerage Ranks #1 RE/MAX Multi-Office Franchise in Florida. - April 19, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group