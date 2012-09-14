PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team

Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Long Branch, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is excited to announce that Kathryn O'Donnell has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in beautiful Long Branch, New Jersey. - November 17, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Venture Capital-Backed Tech Startups, Like Compound, Bring Skilled Jobs (and Lunch Crowds) to Low Income Neighborhoods Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound

Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the North Tampa, Florida, Office - November 17, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Tinton Falls, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium located in desirable Tinton Falls, New Jersey. - November 11, 2019 - Preferred Properties

RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Helping Feed Those in Need This Holiday Season Western Pennsylvania Realtors with RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions are hosting a month-long Holiday Season food drive for local community support organizations right in the neighborhoods they work and live. - November 04, 2019 - RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions

REAL Trends Launches 2019 Real Estate Website Rankings REAL Trends. Inc., the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, released today the top residential real estate brokerage and team websites in its 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings. - October 30, 2019 - REAL Trends

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Ocean, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, with offices located in Allenhurst and Rumson, is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Ocean, NJ. - October 30, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Newly Launched Saltwater Grande is Changing the Face of Vacation Rental Opportunities A newly launched realty company is reimaging the possibilities of the Grand Strand’s most luxurious rentals for vacations and long-term rentals. Offering the best possible guest experiences in top quality rental units, Saltwater Grande does things differently. - October 30, 2019 - Saltwater Grande

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom home with 2 Full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms located in Red Bank, New Jersey. - October 23, 2019 - Preferred Properties

NuRealty Advisors Sells 778 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers NuRealty Advisors brokered the sale of a commercial property in Yonkers NY. - October 14, 2019 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.

Traci Creighton Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Traci Creighton Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Englewood, Florida Office. - October 05, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Nancy Aultman Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Nancy Aultman Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Bradenton, Florida, Office - October 03, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Home in Nutley, NJ 07110 Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Nutley, New Jersey 07110. - September 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Townhome in Sayreville, NJ. Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in Sayreville, NJ 08872. - September 21, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Listing in Parlin, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ, is proud to announce that Marc Brennan has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Parlin, NJ. - September 20, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Foster Village Charlotte Get a New Look During Worldwide Staging Service Week Charlotte IAHSP Regional Chapter Gives Foster Village Charlotte a New Look During Worldwide Staging Service Week. - September 20, 2019 - Charlotte IAHSP Regional Chapter

Teri Berkes Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Teri Berkes Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida Office. - September 19, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sally Schowalter Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Sally Schowalter Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in Venice, Florida. - September 19, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

My Laundry Room Lockers is in Scottsdale My Laundry Room Lockers in Scottsdale is adding an app-based service model with the introduction of their 24/7 pickup and drop off dry cleaning and fluff & fold services. My Laundry Room Lockers installs lockers in large office buildings and apartment complexes that enables customers to drop off... - September 17, 2019 - My Laundry Room Lockers

Wildlife Artist Paul Schulz's Home on Anna Maria Island, Florida, is on the Market Iconic Ocean-Front Home Listed by RE/MAX Alliance Group Offers Luxury Florida Living. - September 14, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Christine Kourik Earns Luxury Home Marketing Recognition The Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation is awarded to real estate professionals with the knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - September 11, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Announce a New Listing in Lincroft, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in desirable Lincroft, NJ. - September 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Colts Neck, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce that Lisa Loew Mason has just listed a magnificent 7 bedroom home with 7 full baths and 3 half baths in beautiful Colts Neck, NJ. Their company has offices in Allenhurst and Rumson, New Jersey. - September 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Introduce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate in Rumson and Allenhurst is proud to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable community of Red Bank, NJ 07701. - August 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Introduce a New Listing in Atlantic Highlands, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate with offices in Allenhurst and Rumson, is happy to announce that Ginger Paraboschi has just listed a 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716. - August 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

New Listing in Lincroft, NJ by Preferred Properties Real Estate Preferred Properties Real Estate, which has offices in Allenhurst and Rumson is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the desirable community of Lincroft, NJ. - August 16, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Announce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 2 bedroom, 1 bath condominium located in Shady Oaks in Red Bank, NJ. - August 16, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Samantha Shiner Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Samantha "Sam" Shiner Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Tarpon Springs, Florida, Office. - August 14, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce that Another Licensed Sales Associate has Joined Their Company Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce that Kevin Homer is now a Sales Representative with the company. - August 10, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Introduce a New Listing in Whiting, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst NJ is proud to announce that Suellen Breon has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Country Walk in Whiting, NJ. - August 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Jennifer Adamovsky Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Jennifer Adamovsky Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Venice, Florida, Office - August 02, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Karin Dubbs Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Karin Dubbs Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Englewood, Florida, Office - August 02, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce That a New Agent Has Joined the Company Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Linda Smith has just joined the team as a new Sales Representative to their real estate company. - August 01, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Listing in Middletown, NJ 07748 Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst NJ is proud to announce that Lisa Loew Mason has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium located in the desirable community of Middletown, NJ. - July 25, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Sid Gandotra, from Oxford Property Group, Makes Amazing Switch to Dominate the Real Estate Market in Manhattan Experienced marketer, Sid Gandotra, continues to garner reviews from clients in and around the City of New York after leaping into the world of real estate. - July 25, 2019 - Oxford Property Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Commercial Listing in Freehold, NJ! Preferred Properties Real Estate, located in Allenhurst and Rumson, NJ, is proud to announce that James Mirandi has just listed a side by side Victorian Duplex in in desirable Freehold, NJ. - July 21, 2019 - Preferred Properties

ClearNow is Launching a New Tool - ShareMyForm – Easy and Cheap Esignatures ShareMyForm is a new tool that enables anyone with a document to convert it to an online form for esignature. - July 21, 2019 - ClearNow Inc.

RE/MAX Alliance Group Agents Make the REAL Trends "America's Best" List RE/MAX Alliance Group Agents on the Florida Gulf Coast Are Listed Among America's Best Real Estate Professionals. - July 20, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Freehold, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson NJ is pleased to announce that Carole. L. Doranhas just listed a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium located in Freehold, New Jersey. - July 19, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce Another Licensed Sales Associate to the Company Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg is now a Sales Representative with the company. - July 14, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Jodi Rice Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Jodi Rice Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida, Office. - July 13, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

$45 Million Industrial Land Sale The 4,000+ Acre Crossroads Commerce Center in Fernley Nevada just sold for $45 Million. - July 12, 2019 - Cushman & Wakefield, Reno

StagingAmerica.com Unveils New Home Staging Directory Website StagingAmerica.com gives real estate agents and homeowners the ability to find and compare professional home stagers from coast to coast. - July 05, 2019 - StagingAmerica.com

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Home in Red Bank, NJ 07701 Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst NJ is proud to announce that Mary L. Coffenberg has just listed a 3 bedroom, 4 bath home located in the desirable community of Red Bank, NJ. - July 04, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Jorge Ugarte Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Jorge Ugarte Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the South Tampa Office. - July 04, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group