Recent Headlines
Within Integrated Security Systems
Four in Five IT Security Pros Believe AI May Cost Them Their Jobs, Finds CyberEdge Group’s 2026 Cyberthreat Defense Report
AI-driven malware on the rise, proprietary LLMs deemed hardest to secure, and 97% of hiring managers now demand AI skills. - April 30, 2026 - CyberEdge Group LLC
Deetur LIVE Launches Mobile Speed Trap Cameras for HOA Communities
Deetur LIVE has announced the launch of its new mobile speed trap camera service, designed to help HOA communities reduce speeding and improve neighborhood safety through a flexible, technology-driven solution. - April 14, 2026 - Deetur LIVE
Cozaint Shatters Video Retention Barriers with New Affordable "Pay-as-You-Grow" Storage Model
By subsidizing hardware costs and utilizing patent-pending ALICE1 technology, Cozaint enables organizations to retain months -not days- of critical AI-ready video surveillance data. - February 05, 2026 - Cozaint Corp.
Securitas North America Explores Risk Intelligence Trends Shaping 2025–2026 in New Security Connected Episode
New episode of Securiosity examines how organizations turn intelligence into action amid accelerating global risk. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Securitas Launches 2026 Risk Intelligence Estimate
The new report delivers foresight on emerging global risks, helping organizations anticipate disruption, assess threats, and strengthen resilience in an increasingly volatile operating environment. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Alice Gunshot Detection Solution to be Featured on National TV, Advancements with Ted Danson
AGDS will be featured on the Telly Awards honored show Advancements with Ted Danson, in February of 2026. Advancements covers a vast number of industries and economies, featuring the state-of-the-art technologies and solutions dedicated to shaping, molding, and transforming our world. Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on AGDS, a leader in intelligent safety systems, focused on developing advanced detection solutions that deliver verified, actionable information in real time. - December 15, 2025 - ALICE Gunshot Detection Solution
Splan Celebrates the Global Success of Its Certified Consultants
Splan announces the global success of its Certified Security Consultants, recognizing their pivotal role in advancing enterprise safety, security, and operational efficiency. The program empowers professionals with industry-leading expertise in Visitor Management, PIAM, and unified identity solutions. - December 14, 2025 - Splan Inc
Malibu Access Control Launches Mobile App 1.5, Delivering New Design and Smarter User Experience
Malibu Access Control has released Mobile App 1.5, featuring a modern redesign, improved navigation, clearer messaging, and enhanced geolocation services for hands-free access. The update strengthens Malibu’s commitment to seamless access control backed by cloud-based management and simplified installation—delivering a smarter, more intuitive experience for users and scalable value for dealers. - December 08, 2025 - Malibu Access Control
Wavestore v6.44: Latest Release of Video Management Software
Introducing WaveView v6.44, Wavestore’s latest release dedicated to eliminating these operational pain points by perfecting the foundational elements that make video management systems truly effective. While their recent versions have focused on automation and deep integrations, v6.44 returns to what matters most: empowering security professionals with intuitive tools that eliminate friction from daily operations and enhance decision-making capabilities. - November 04, 2025 - Wavestore
Analyst1 Unveils Version 2.12.2 with AI-Powered Summaries, Enhanced Indicator Tagging, and Expanded Security Updates
Analyst1 has released version 2.12.2, introducing AI-powered evidence summaries with a flexible Bring Your Own AI model, customizable indicator tagging for sharper intelligence, and critical security updates. The release gives analysts more speed, control, and precision while strengthening enterprise defenses—helping teams turn raw intelligence into action with confidence. - September 18, 2025 - Analyst1
Endoacustica Launches the REC-20H Mini Voice Recorder Hideway: Audio Recorder for Everyday Use
Ultra-compact design, easily hidden anywhere; Over 20 hours of continuous or voice-activated recording; Fast charging and simple ON/OFF use for anyone. - September 10, 2025 - Endoacustica Europe
Viollis Group International Announces Launch of Secure Video Conferencing Platform "HERCULES"
Viollis Group International announces the launch of HERCULES, a secure video conferencing platform designed for professionals handling sensitive communications. HERCULES uses private, client-dedicated servers, strict access controls, and 24/7 monitoring. With no AI, recording, or data analysis, it offers a high level of privacy and control. Built as a virtual SCIF, HERCULES addresses growing concerns around confidentiality in remote communication. - August 04, 2025 - Viollis Group International
Endoacustica Europe Introduces Voice Activated Mini Audio Recorder for Professional and Personal Use
Discover the smart and compact voice activated mini audio recorder with built-in VAS, calendar, security software, and high-quality microphone. Perfect for whistleblowers and professional surveillance. - July 24, 2025 - Endoacustica Europe
Endoacustica Europe PICO2: a Dual Wi-Fi Audio Transmitter with Real-Time Listening and Live Streaming Capabilities
Endoacustica Europe’s palm‑sized Pico2 streams live audio over Wi‑Fi in real time. It stores up to eighty days of conversations and lets users download files remotely. Ghost‑Pairing keeps the transmitter invisible on any network. - July 16, 2025 - Endoacustica Europe
iT Cyber Defence Strengthens Commitment to Childhood Cancer Fight & Celebrates Tournament Success
The SCOC/CHOA 13th Annual Golf Tournament was a resounding success, thanks to the generosity of participants and sponsors, bringing together 122 golfers, and raising not only a significant amount of money, but increasing support and awareness in the fight against all kinds of childhood cancers. iT... - May 29, 2025 - iT Cyber Defence
Blind Spot 2025: Wavestore Gathers Industry to Rethink Security’s Hidden Gaps and Future Threats
Security professionals to gather in Ottawa this June 26 for expert talks, product showcases, and discussions on the future of video intelligence. - May 15, 2025 - Wavestore
Vetrone Aerial Solutions Expands Aerial Photography and Drone Inspection Services in the Pacific Northwest
Vetrone Aerial Solutions (VAS) expands its aerial photography and drone inspection services across the Pacific Northwest, including Vancouver, WA, and the Greater Portland metro area. Specializing in high-resolution imagery and precision inspections, VAS supports real estate, construction, and infrastructure projects. Utilizing FAA-certified drone pilots, VAS delivers cost-effective solutions for property marketing, structural assessments, and environmental monitoring. - March 08, 2025 - Aerial Defense Systems
Veteran Aerial Solutions (VAS) Elevates Drone Services with Precision & Innovation
Veteran Aerial Solutions (VAS) delivers cutting-edge drone services, including aerial mapping, real estate marketing, infrastructure inspections, and environmental monitoring. As a veteran-owned, FAA-certified company, VAS integrates military precision with AI-driven insights, providing businesses with high-quality aerial data and customized solutions for a smarter, safer future. - March 01, 2025 - Aerial Defense Systems
Aerial Defense Systems (ADS) Launches Elite Counter-Drone Technology to Protect High-Profile Clients and Critical Infrastructure Systems
Aerial Defense Systems (ADS) delivers advanced counter-drone security solutions using AI-powered detection, tracking, and neutralization technology. The company provides comprehensive airspace security for VIPs, corporate facilities, and critical infrastructure, preventing unauthorized drones from invading restricted airspace. ADS offers state-of-the-art UAV defense systems to enhance privacy, safety, and aerial threat mitigation for high-risk individuals and organizations. - February 17, 2025 - Aerial Defense Systems
Analyst1 Unveils v2.10.0 Release, Delivering Expanded Integrations and Enhancements for Threat Intelligence Operations
Analyst1, a leading provider of next-generation threat intelligence platforms, today announced the release of Analyst1 v2.10.0, introducing a series of key enhancements aimed at simplifying workflows, improving integrations, and strengthening platform security. This latest version offers expanded... - January 09, 2025 - Analyst1
Mirasys, a Pioneer in Security & Surveillance Technology, Announces Key Executive Appointments
Mirasys Oy, a global leader in Open Video Management Systems (VMS), announces key leadership appointments to drive growth. Carl Raubenheimer is appointed President and CEO, while Hannu Kankkunen is reappointed as Chairman of the Board. Sam Weintraub joins as a new board member. These changes are set to accelerate Mirasys' global expansion, particularly in North America, and reinforce the company's commitment to innovation and leadership in the surveillance industry. - September 16, 2024 - Mirasys
Malibu Access Control and Malibu Club Systems Announce Appointment of Industry Veteran Bret Jacob as Senior VP of Business Development
Malibu Access Control and Malibu Club Systems announce Bret Jacob as Senior VP of Business Development. With decades in the electronic systems industry, Jacob brings expertise in sales and strategic partnerships. Jacob looks forward to contributing to Malibu’s growth, collaborating with dealers, clients, and partners. CEO Joe Harwell praises Jacob's leadership, aligning with Malibu's goals. The company is committed to providing top-tier access control solutions. - July 17, 2024 - Malibu Access Control
Secure Pacific Soars to #56 in 2024 SDM 100 Rankings: Leading the Charge as a Top Security Innovator
Secure Pacific ascends 13 spots to #56 in the 2024 SDM 100 Rankings, showcasing a 20% rise in recurring revenue. CEO Jim Payne attributes success to team dedication. The company expresses gratitude to customers and emphasizes commitment to community safety and innovation. - May 16, 2024 - Secure Pacific
Secure Pacific Named DMP Video Dealer of the Year 2023
Secure Pacific, the leading provider of verified security solutions headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious title of Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) Video Dealer of the Year for 2023. This award was presented at DMP’s Owners... - April 22, 2024 - Sound Security, Inc., dba Sonitrol Pacific
Kaseware Announces Strategic Investment from The Riverside Company
Kaseware, a leading provider of investigation management software sold to public safety agencies and corporations, announced it has received a growth investment from The Riverside Company (Riverside), a global private equity firm. The investment positions Kaseware for accelerated growth and will... - April 12, 2024 - Kaseware
Lumispot Tech Announces Participation in the 2024 SPIE Photonics West Exhibition
Lumispot Tech, a leader in laser technology and innovation, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 SPIE Photonics West Exhibition. - January 20, 2024 - Lumispot Tech
Mantra Softech SaaS Brand Minopcloud Launches Integrated Payroll Application with Time Attendance Application for Seamless Workforce Management
Mantra Softech SaaS Brand Minopcloud introduces an integrated payroll app with Biometric Time Attendance, redefining workforce management. It combines payroll processing and advanced attendance tracking into a user-friendly platform. This innovation streamlines critical HR tasks, automating payroll calculations, utilizing biometrics for attendance insights, and ensuring data security. Minopcloud offers an exclusive trial period for businesses. - December 28, 2023 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Gallaher & Associates Inc. Celebrates 50 Years of Serving Others
Gallaher & Associates Inc., a fire, security, and communications company headquartered in the greater Knoxville, TN, area in Blount County, celebrates a major company milestone of 50 years in business as of October 1. - October 04, 2023 - Gallaher & Associates Inc
IDCUBE, Inc. to Launch AI Empowered Access Control in the North American Physical Security Market with Open Platform Access360 and GreenID Solutions
IDCUBE, the pioneer of AI-enabled Access Control solutions, proudly announces the North American launch of its platform that includes Access360.ai, Access360.helix and GreenID. With a relentless commitment to transforming security in the North American market, IDCUBE brings forth advancements that... - August 28, 2023 - IDCUBE
Eyesite Surveillance, Inc. Sponsored the 36th AIA Sandcastle Competition
Eyesite, a pioneering leader in innovative construction site security solutions, was proud to be part of such an exciting and monumental competition. This highly anticipated event, a cornerstone of creativity and craftsmanship in the world of architecture and construction, brings together a diverse array of industry professionals, including Engineers, Architects, General Contractors, Sub Contractors, and vendors. - August 22, 2023 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.
Mantra Unveils the Bionic FP6, the Advanced Multimodal Biometric Terminal
Mantra Softech launches Bionic FP6, a new multimodal biometric terminal for advanced security and access control. It offers quick authentication, durability, and multimodal technology for enhanced protection. Mantra Softech provides reliable, efficient, and affordable solutions, catering to various industries. - May 31, 2023 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Esteemed Industry Expert, Fernando Esteban, Brings Over 29 Years of Experience to Lynx Systems as Their New National Sales Director
Lynx Systems proudly announces, Fernando Esteban, a renowned professional with a remarkable track record spanning 29 years in the Network Video, Security, and Technology Industries, as the new National Sales Director. - May 26, 2023 - Lynx Systems
Malibu Access Control at ISC West 2023
Malibu Access Control announces participation in the 2023 ISC West Show in Las Vegas, NV. March 28-31 will be exhibiting the latest GPS enabled access control innovations in Booth 33069 at the Venetian Expo. Innovation, value and support is what drove 300% year-over-year sales growth in from 2021... - March 16, 2023 - Malibu Access Control
Mantra Introduces MELO31 FAP30 Device for Robust Security and Convenience in Authentication
Fingerprint sensors are the most commonly used biometric devices in a wide range of mainstream personal identification verification (PIV) applications, particularly KYC and security access control. As the demand for faster and more precise fingerprint authentication grows, sensors capable of... - February 02, 2023 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Electronic Security and Surveillance Exhibition Held in Pune
“PowerMantra” was co-organized by Mantra Softech and PowerTechnics - both working in converting current issues of their clients into progressive ecosystem solutions that coincide with their individual roadmaps. - December 15, 2022 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Mantra's Dual IRIS Scanner MATISX Gets STQC
The adjustable interpupillary & easy-to-operate dual-iris scanner device ensures a smooth enrollment process. - July 02, 2022 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Millennium Group INC Has Launched Millennium Ultra Software 6.0.0
Millennium Group INC has come up with the new version of their access control system- Millennium Ultra Software 6.0.0. The upgraded version is integrated with a whole new bunch of features, modules, and 3rd party APIs. - May 19, 2022 - Millennium Group INC
EyeSite’s Nancy Cagle Receives the 2022 Workforce Development Award
In April of 2022, Nancy received the 2022 Workforce Development Award for Women of Workforce from the Association of Builders and Contractors Greater Houston (ABC Houston) in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the growth of women in the construction industry. - May 18, 2022 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.
Dynamark Acquires Excel Central
Dynamark Monitoring, Inc. has acquired Excel Central, Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio. Excel has been a trusted provider of monitoring services to independent alarm dealers for over 30 years, with a reputation for personal service and a quality monitoring experience. “The monitoring business has... - May 12, 2022 - Dynamark Monitoring, Inc.
Visiontech System International is Now a Sophos Synchronized Security Partner in the Middle East
Visiontech Systems International LLCis recognized as one of the top Sophos Synchronized Security Partners in the Middle East. Accreditation from Sophos will help Visiontech to grow its business by supplying truly smart IT security to customers. This exclusive accreditation demonstrates... - May 11, 2022 - Visiontech Systems International LLC
Sonitrol Pacific Named 2021 Dealer of the Year
2022 SNDA Conference Awards Top Dealer for 2021. - March 23, 2022 - Sound Security, Inc., dba Sonitrol Pacific
Renova Technology is Registered with the Massachusetts Gaming Commision
Renova Technology is registered with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to perform repairs on out-of-warranty commercial security equipment. - December 16, 2021 - Renova Technology
Security Center USA & Intuition Ale Works Announce a Partnership
Security Center USA, the leader in video surveillance solutions, is proud to announce the choice of Security Center USA by Intuition Ale Works. "Intuition is thrilled to have our new high definition Security Center USA surveillance system in place. We feel it will help support our staff,... - December 03, 2021 - Security Center USA
Mantra Softech Got Listed on NIST FRVT for Their Facial Recognition
The National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") published the Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT): Identification for Paperless Travel and Immigration, which focuses on evaluating the performance of face recognition algorithms under a specific set of simulated circumstances,... - December 03, 2021 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Sentry Enterprises is Proud to Announce That It Has Established a Global OEM Relationship with Genetec Inc., a Global Leader in Unified Security Solutions
Sentry Enterprises, the maker of the SentryCard biometric platform today announced that Genetec Inc. will begin reselling the SentryCard globally as of November 30, 2021. SentryCard was built for organizations seeking an indisputable assurance of who is entering their facilities, accessing their... - November 29, 2021 - Sentry Enterprises
AVPro Edge’s MXNet Elevates Premium Digital’s Unique Penthouse Project
Premium Digital Control & Automation used MXNet, an AV over IP video distribution ecosystem from AVPro Edge as well as other top-of-the-line technology systems, for a prestigious Ritz Carlton Penthouse project in south Florida. Premium integrated the best audio, video, lighting, automated window treatments, climate control, surveillance, flood protection and secured networks. - October 22, 2021 - Premium Digital Control & Automation
Douglas Harvey Joins IDEMIA Identity and Security North America as Chief Technology Officer
Harvey will spearhead digital transformation and cloud innovation for leading biometric and secure identity solutions. - October 21, 2021 - IDEMIA
Mantra Launches Its New Access Control Device BioNIC Fx9 That Blends Face Recognition and Fingerprint Scanning Technology
Mantra Softech, one of the leading biometric manufacturers in India, added BioNIC Fx9 to their wide range of access control devices. The new BioNIC Fx9 is a perfect blend of advanced fingerprint and facial recognition technology, packaged in a state-of-the-art design. - October 21, 2021 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
IDEMIA Marks Milestones with 12 Million TSA PreCheck® Enrollments and 3 Million Renewals
IDEMIA drives accelerated growth as enrollment provider for popular TSA PreCheck® trusted traveler program. - October 15, 2021 - IDEMIA
Aqua Digital Rising Founder Yasin Sebastian Qureshi Joins IWS FinTech as an Advisor
Entrepreneur and investor Yasin Sebastian Qureshi, is the latest to join IWS FinTech’s board of advisors. The Founder and Head of Strategy at Aqua Digital Rising brings with him extensive knowledge of the fintech industry and will assist IWS FinTech in introducing next-generation technologies... - September 25, 2021 - IWS FinTech