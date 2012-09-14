PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Mantra Softech Launched MFS500 – a High-Quality Biometric Fingerprint Scanner Mantra Softech recently launched MFS500 – an Optical Fingerprint Sensor which can be utilized to identify and authenticate the individuals. - December 11, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Release of V6000T: First Counter-Drone & RCIED Convoy Jammer in the Market With its 360° gapless full dome jamming coverage, the V6000T system can defeat countless drones from up to 2km away. Simultaneously, V6000T also provides protection against RCIEDs and prevent remote radio detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by jamming all-known RCIED triggering frequencies across the RF spectrum of 20-6000MHz. - December 08, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

GeoLang Partners with SecureFLO to Deliver Award-Winning Data Security Solutions to the U.S. Market GeoLang, part of the Shearwater Group plc, is delighted to announce it has signed a significant partnership with US-based information security and consultancy experts SecureFLO LLC. - November 20, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

"Fall Back" Time Change is the Perfect Time for a Winter Home Safety Check Now that the clocks have been changed and the weather is cooling off, it's the perfect time for a home heating safety check. - November 13, 2019 - Guardian Protection

DGS Teleases DroneBlaster™ MKIII Anti-Drone Gun DroneBlaster™ MKIII removes the need for sensor systems to track target drones and provides a cost-effective solution by giving the ability to security personnel to take down a drone at the first sight. - November 10, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.

Mantra Softech Was Honored with the InterCon Top 50 Innovator Awards 2019 Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. won the Intercon Top50 Innovator's Award 2019 for bringing Innovation in the field of biometric technology in India to meet the new and evolving security demands of today & tomorrow through secure identity management services. - October 25, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

SecurEnvoy Welcomes Canadian Cloud IT Service Provider Vickohm as a Key Cloud Services Partner SecurEnvoy, A Shearwater Group plc Company and a global software leader in cybersecurity technologies including MFA and DLP, is proud to announce the addition of Vickohm to its Cloud and Accredited Partner Program. Headquartered out of Quebec, Vickohm provides businesses with expert network solutions,... - October 14, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

GeoLang Launches Sensitive Data Discovery Scan-as-a-Service GeoLang Ltd, a Shearwater Group plc Company, has announced the latest addition to its Ascema Sensitive Data Discovery technology platform: Scan-as-a-Service. Aimed at businesses that need to know where their data resides, whilst validating the importance of sensitive data discovery, the solution performs... - October 10, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

GeoLang Partners with Northdoor PLC to Deliver Award-Winning Data Security Solutions GeoLang, a Shearwater Group plc Company, is pleased to announce their recent reseller partnership agreement with Northdoor PLC, a UK-based IT consultancy company specialising in data. As data becomes increasingly vital to our society and business, with more people accessing and storing files across... - October 09, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

Mantra Softech Was Honored with the ELCINA Award for Excellence in Electronics Innovation 2019 Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. has won the ELCINA Awards 2019 in the category of Excellence in Electronics Innovation. The award, presented at the 44th edition of Annual ELCINA Meet, highlights Mantra’s excellence in bringing innovation in the field of hardware manufacturing. - October 07, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

First Synthetic DNA Criminal Tagging System Deployed in Florida The first forensic (synthetic DNA) Criminal Tagging System from SelectaDNA installed at Raptis Rare Books on Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, Fla. Technology helps prevent burglary, robbery, high-value theft and unauthorized access. - September 19, 2019 - CSI Protect

SecurEnvoy Launches SecureIdentity Data Loss Protection SecurEnvoy, a Shearwater Group plc company, is excited to announce the release of SecureIdentity Data Loss Protection; the latest offering in the company’s signature SecureIdentity Platform. The DLP and associated Data Discovery products are a significant extension to SecurEnvoy’s portfolio. - September 16, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc. to Unveil AIRDEFENSE 6.0 Counter-UAS System Dynamite Global Strategies Inc. (DGS) has announced its latest AIRDEFENSE version that would improve & upgrade the firm’s abilities to negate and detect risky and life-threatening problems caused by hostile drones. - August 29, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

Mantra Softech Launches Canteen Management System to Improve Canteen Operations Mantra introduces "mensa," a paperless Canteen Management Solution consisting a set of hardware and software. mensa is designed and developed based on the latest biometric technology to streamline the canteen management operations in a smarter, efficient and rapid way. - August 15, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Preventing Gun Violence Through Advanced Technology Introducing DARVIS™️, Data Analytics Real-World Visual Intelligence System, a technology platform that is able to detect a weapon and potential active shooter prior to shots ever being fired. - August 08, 2019 - Darvis Inc.

Opening Doors, Renova Technology Expands Access Control Repair Capabilities Renova Technology announces added capabilities to after-market commerical security repair menu. Recognized in 2017, as “Top Company to Know” by SDM Magazine, Renova continues to open-doors, this time expanding Access Control infrastructure repair. The new addition to the menu is Software... - July 27, 2019 - Renova Technology

Mantra Biometric Devices Employed by Uttar Pradesh Government Food Distribution System Uttar Pradesh Government has implemented Mantra's Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices in 19,661 fair price shops across the western districts of UP. - July 26, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Invision Security Group Hires Dave Charles as New VP, Sales & Business Development Invision Security Group is pleased to announce its newest hire, Dave Charles, who will join ISG as Vice President of Sales & Business Development. In this role, Dave will work with the sales team to drive and accelerate sales revenue and facilitate growth in key cities in the United States. In addition,... - June 30, 2019 - Invision Security Group

Tensor Wins Official Supplier Status on the ESPO Security and Surveillance Framework After an intensive competitive tender process, Tensor plc, the designer, manufacturer and installer of security, access control and attendance monitoring equipment has been placed on the ESPO public sector Surveillance Equipment/Services Framework (No. 628_19) for the provision of both Private Space Surveillance Systems (Lot 2) and Access Control Systems (Lot 3). - June 07, 2019 - Tensor PLC

Tensor PLC Appointed as Supplier for Crown Commercial Service Workplace Services Framework Agreement Tensor PLC is appointed as one of 19 suppliers for the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) RM6089 Workplace Services Framework Agreement for Technical Security. The government framework allows customers to quickly and safely choose accredited, pre-vetted suppliers. - May 22, 2019 - Tensor PLC

Ahmedabad-based Leading Biometric Firm Mantra Softech Launches the Portable Biometric Device MOXA7 With the increasing security concerns and rise in the deployment of biometric fingerprint, facial and iris recognition devices, several verticals are making a smart move by adopting biometric technology. - May 19, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

LAN-TEL Communications, Inc. Partners with AnyVision for Its Recognition Platform LAN-TEL Communications, Inc., a leading low-voltage and security integrator based in Norwood, MA, partnered with AnyVision to give its broad-base of New England clients access to advanced facial and object recognition technology. AnyVision is the leading Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based face, body... - May 12, 2019 - LAN-TEL Communications, Inc.

EyeSites’s Nancy Cagle Has Been Named Chairwoman of ABC Houston’s L.O.G.I.C. Committee Local business associations play a key role in the growth, development, and advancement of local businesses and organizations throughout the community. The team at EyeSite Surveillance, Inc. strongly believes in the importance of being a part of community associations and staying involved. EyeSite’s... - May 08, 2019 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.

PM-Kishan Yojana - Employing Mantra Biometric Devices for Registration of Farmers in Bihar The Central Government has recently launched Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kishan Yojana) to transform the lives of small and marginal farmers in India, by providing them assured monetary support in three installments every year. - May 02, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Mantra Has Participated in India’s Leading Security Trade Fair Secutech India 2019 to Showcase Advanced Biometric Security Products & Solutions Mantra, a leading manufacturer and provider of biometric devices, is participating in the Secutech India 2019 held at Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre (BEC), Mumbai from 25th to 27th April 2019. - April 27, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

ELPS Private Detective Agency is Now Providing NJ SORA Training in Pennsylvania, Because There is No Formalized Security Officer Training in Pennsylvania ELPS PDA will bring formalized New Jersey Security Officer Training to you in Pennsylvania. ELPS is pleased to announce that, Jeff Stein, president of ELPS Private Detective Agency has successfully completed the State of New Jersey, Department of Law and Public Safety, Division of State Police, Security Officer Instructor Certification: Security Officer Registration Act (SORA). - April 23, 2019 - ELPS Private Detective Agency

Tensor Awarded ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management Accreditation Tensor plc, the UK based, award winning market leader in the design, manufacture and installation of security, access control, attendance monitoring and energy management/monitoring systems has just successfully attained the ISO 45001:2018 certification for its Occupational Health & Safety Management... - April 13, 2019 - Tensor PLC

EPSCO-RA Announce Sponsorship of LISW 2019 Global maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor London International Shipping Week. - April 08, 2019 - EPSCO-RA

HeatingSave Helps Small Businesses by Releasing "MTD Free" HeatingSave, a part of Tensor plc which usually sells a building management system guaranteed to save you 20% or more in energy bills, has devised free software to help small businesses who are concerned by the demands of HMRC's looming Making Tax Digital deadline. - March 14, 2019 - Tensor PLC

Tensor Demonstrates the Integration of QR Codes with the MCVS Visitor Management System Tensor PLC, a leading UK designer, manufacturer, installer and systems integrator of smart card and biometric Access Control, Visitor Monitoring and Time Management equipment, demonstrated the latest development in their Visitor Management system in Singapore. - February 20, 2019 - Tensor PLC

World Leading Shipping Cyber Security Specialist, EPSCO-RA Sponsors AMMITEC (The Association of Maritime Managers in Information Technology and Communications) EPSCO- RA Proudly Announce Gold Sponsorship of Maritime Association for 2019. - February 16, 2019 - EPSCO-RA

Willo Products - The Jail Renovations Experts Launches New Website Willo Products is pleased to announce the launch of their brand-new website. After months of hard work and dedication, Willo is delighted to officially announce the launch on January 23, 2019. The new site is now available and the URL is www.willoproducts.com. Willo Products has been in business for... - January 23, 2019 - Willo Products

Survey from Security Provider All About Safes Reveals Nearly Half of UK Homes Have No Protection A recent survey undertaken by security retailer All About Safes has revealed nearly half of the British public have no security measures in place for their property. - January 21, 2019 - All About Safes

Brunhild Technologies Forms Strategic Alliance with MyEdubag Brunhild Technologies, a Startup Preventive Security Systems for Schools has entered into an agreement with Myedubag, a k12 online platform by IDeserve Education Private Limited, Delhi. As per the agreement, Brunhild Technologies will integrate Myedubag's learning material on its platform to offer a... - January 17, 2019 - BRUNHILD Technologies

Tensor is Proud to Join the Made in Britain Initiative Tensor is proud to join the Made in Britain initiative. Joining the Made in Britain campaign and applying the MIB marque to Tensor’s products immediately verifies the country of origin for potential customers, so that they can be fully confident regarding ethics, quality standards, differentiation and authenticity. - January 16, 2019 - Tensor PLC

India's First Preventive Security System for Schools Launched by BRUNHILD Technologies BRÜNHILD Launches India’s 1st Preventive Safety Alert system for Schools. - January 14, 2019 - BRUNHILD Technologies

Student Safety: An Unprecedented, School Focused, Preventive Security System by BRUNHILD Technologies Students today are vulnerable to a variety of dangers before, during and after school, studies indicate. It’s learnt that schools are experiencing rising rates of bullying, victimization, and violence. Fortunately, the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) applications show promise for helping schools minimize these threats and boost student safety. - January 14, 2019 - BRUNHILD Technologies

Tensor Launches New and Improved Tensor.NET Version 3.8.0.x. Software Tensor is proud to announce the release of a new and improved version of the Tensor.NET software, Version 3.8.0.x., which provides several new features and enhancements, as well as some fixes and special software modifications requested by their customers. - January 13, 2019 - Tensor PLC

EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor "Phish & Ships" Maritime Newsletter Leading shipping cyber security company proudly announce headline sponsorship of maritime newsletter for December 2018. - December 05, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Service Sponsors OSEA Exhibition & Conference 2018 Asia’s most established Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference will take place between 27 – 29 November at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. - November 27, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Launches Their Maritime Cyber Security Seminars Titled, "Why We're Losing the Cyber Security War & What You Should be Doing About It" Leading maritime cyber security firm, Epsco-Ra announces their series of progressive seminars to the international shipping community beginning in Hamburg, Germany on 13th November, followed by Limassol, Cyprus on 20th November 2018. - November 08, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Raptis Rare Books the First Antiquarian and Rare Book Gallery in United States to Use SelectaDNA for Authentication and Inventory Management Raptis Rare Books selects SelectaDNA for authentication of rare books. - October 14, 2018 - CSI Protect

Tensor and HYnet Solution Sign Distribution Agreement for Sri Lanka Tensor plc, the UK based award winning market leaders in the design, manufacture and installation of security, access control, attendance monitoring and energy management/monitoring solutions are delighted to welcome HYnet Solution, based near Colombo, Sri Lanka, to the Tensor family. Following a visit... - September 17, 2018 - Tensor PLC

EPSCO-RA Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor Cyber Resilience Forum at SMM, Hamburg Maritime cyber security specialists proudly announce their Welcome Coffee/Tea Sponsorship at Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, taking place at 09:45 during SMM Fair on 5th September 2018. - August 01, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

KeyWe Pre-Launches Its Smart Door Lock with Over Half a Million Dollar Funding Success on Kickstarter Fully funded in three hours, 3,226 supporters backed over $500,000 purchasing 4,831 devices. Delivery of product will start as early as August 2018. Follow-up campaign on Indiegogo InDemand has already started. - July 26, 2018 - KeyWe Inc.

Eyesite Surveillance Hires Brandon Eaden as Company Alarm Coordinator and Law Enforcement Liaison EyeSite Surveillance, Inc. is pleased to announce its recent hire of Brandon Eaden, Alarm Coordinator and Law Enforcement Liaison. Eaden will focus on false alarm compliance and will serve as a primary contact for clients, municipalities and monitoring stations. “I was attracted to EyeSite Surveillance... - July 18, 2018 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.

EPSCO-RA, Proud Contributor to the Cyprus Shipping Chamber Vulnerability Management Case Study Leading maritime cyber security specialists are honoured to have participated in a Cyprus Shipping Chamber White Paper. - June 07, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA Sponsors European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit 2018, London Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists, Epsco-Ra are pleased to announce their Lunch Sponsorship of the third European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit on 15th June 2018, in association with Norton Rose Fulbright, at their offices in London. - May 09, 2018 - EPSCO-RA