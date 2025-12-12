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SINSMART Launches New 14″ Rugged AI Laptop SIN-S1414E with Thunderbolt 4 for Industrial, Outdoor & Defense Applications
Global rugged computing industrial PC solution provider SINSMART today announced the release of the SIN-S1414E, a next-generation rugged AI laptop designed for industrial automation, military operations, surveying, field exploration, emergency response and other mission-critical environments. Combining “AI-native performance + military-grade protection,” the SIN-S1414E redefines what rugged mobile computing can achieve under extreme conditions. - December 12, 2025 - Hangzhou Dongtian Technology Co., Ltd.
Printec-DS HMI Solutions GmbH Establishes U.S. Subsidiary to Expand Operations in North America
Printec-DS HMI Solutions GmbH, a German manufacturer specializing in industrial Human-Machine Interface (HMI) technology, has formally launched its U.S. subsidiary, PDS HMI Solutions Corp., with the objective of strengthening its presence in the American market. - June 28, 2025 - PDS HMI Solutions Corp.
Navigating Change in the Touchscreen Industry: UICO Offers Reliable Replacement Solutions Amid Key Player Exiting the Market
The sudden departure of a leading supplier in the Projected Capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen market has disrupted supply chains and raised concerns among businesses that rely on high-performance, industrial-grade touchscreens. UICO, maker of duraTOUCH®, is stepping in to fill the gap. With a proven track record of delivering rugged and reliable touch solutions since 2008, UICO offers a seamless transition for companies affected by this market shift. - April 07, 2025 - UICO
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Elects Board of Directors for 2025, Reinforces Commitment to SAS and SCSI Leadership
STA Leadership Team Set to Drive Continued Innovation and Growth in the Data Storage Industry - December 03, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
FlexTouch Unveils Industry-Leading Narrow Border Metal Mesh Sensor Technology for Superior Display Performance
FlexTouch, a pioneer in the touchscreen technology industry, is proud to announce a significant advancement in metal mesh sensor technology. Their latest innovation allows for the implementation of narrower borders on a range of devices, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Specifically,... - September 18, 2024 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch: Implements ESG Management, Promotes Green Manufacturing, and Drives Sustainable Product Development
As the global demands for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) continue to rise, FlexTouch, a leader in the global flexible touch technology industry, is actively responding by comprehensively advancing its ESG management efforts. - August 23, 2024 - FlexTouch
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum and INCITS/SCSI Unveil 24G+ SAS
STA and INCITS/SCSI announce today technical enhancements to the existing 24G SAS data storage specification, which will increase reliability, stability and continued backward-compatibility. - July 23, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
Prusa Research Begins Manufacturing 3D Printers and Filaments in the USA
Prusa Research, a global leader in 3D printing technology, today announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations to the United States through its subsidiary, Printed Solid. This strategic move aims to enhance customer service, reduce lead times, and better support the needs of American customers. - July 03, 2024 - Printed Solid
20th SAS Plugfest Demonstrates Successful Collaboration and Innovation Among Industry Leaders
The SNIA STA forum (STA) today announced completion of the twentieth Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) Plugfest, showcasing the collaborative and innovative spirit of industry-leading companies around 24G SAS. The plugfest brought together eight SAS equipment manufacturers in Austin, Texas, and was... - June 18, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
Jusha International and Dextro Imaging Form Strategic Partnership
Jusha International Collaborates with Dextro Imaging Specialists, Revolutionizing Radiology with Lower Costs and Enhanced Quality - May 28, 2024 - Pacs Harmony
FlexTouch and Hanvon Unveil Revolutionary EMC Touch Technology
FlexTouch Technologies and Hanvon Penchip Technology proudly announce the launch of EMC Touch, a cutting-edge touch technology that integrates Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) and capacitive touch into a single IC and a single touch sensor. EMR Touch technology is widely adopted by various touch... - May 17, 2024 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch Unveils New Standard Touch Sensors for eBook Applications
FlexTouch, a renowned innovator in metal mesh touch sensors for diverse applications, proudly unveils its latest product line: a series of standard sensors designed specifically for eBook applications. - March 01, 2024 - FlexTouch
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Announces 2024 Leadership, Plans for 2024 SAS Plugfest
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA), a SNIA technology forum and the respected authority on Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology, today announced its Fiscal Year 2024 Board of Directors. The newly elected Board of Directors comprises accomplished storage industry professionals with a shared... - December 05, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
Ink Hub Offers Cheaper Printer Cartridge Alternatives
Ink Hub is keen to let Australia know that they have a huge range of generic cartridges now available at super low prices. There is no need to pay the ridiculous OEM prices which the printer companies are charging. Ink Hub's cartridges will provide the exact same print quality at a fraction of the cost of the equivalent genuine cartridges. - November 20, 2023 - Ink Hub
ProjectorCentral and ProjectorScreen.com Announce Winners of 2023 Laser TV Showdown UST Projector Shootout
ProjectorScreen.com, the world's leading online retailer of projectors and screens teamed up with Projector Central, the world's largest projector resource, to host the 2023 Laser TV Showdown. They assembled the largest collection of 9 top ultra short throw projectors into a battle royale to determine the absolute best. After hours of testing and deliberation, the judges have crowned an unexpected winner. - November 11, 2023 - ProjectorScreen.com
Wells Fargo Expands Partnership with Lava Controls to Integrate Visual Storytelling with Social Media in San Francisco
Lava Controls provides the technology and expertise that allows the Wells Fargo Social Media Team to highlight social media trends, brand storytelling, special on-site viewing events, and other real-time meetings. - July 21, 2023 - Lava Controls
SNIA Announces New SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum
SNIA and the SCSI Trade Association (STA) today announced the formation of a new SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA Forum), a technology community within SNIA to promote the use and understanding of SCSI and Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology. - June 27, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
Axiomtek Unveils Ultra Compact Edge AI Developer Kit AIE110-XNX for Full-Featured AI Applications
Axiomtek's AIE110-XNX is an affordable budget friendly option for edge computing using the latest NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX platform. - May 18, 2023 - Axiomtek
FlexTouch Unveils Capacitive Touch Solutions That Support Finger, Stylus, and Pencil Touch
FlexTouch releases its latest touch solutions that support finger and various stylus options, including active stylus, passive stylus, pencils, and other suitable conductive objects. - May 16, 2023 - FlexTouch
Procolored's DTF Printer: A Sustainable Approach to Textile Printing
Procolored, a leader in digital textile printing, advances sustainable and healthy practices with its 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer. The printer uses eco-friendly, human-safe inks and powders free of hazardous air pollutants and low in volatile organic compounds. Unlike traditional methods, DTF printing optimizes water and ink usage, reducing waste. The printer's high-quality, vibrant prints and safety measures make it a top choice for businesses aiming to reduce their environmental footprint. - May 13, 2023 - Procolored
FlexTouch's Touch Sensors Now Available in Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 Laptops
FlexTouch is pleased to announce that its touch sensors are now available in Lenovo's popular Yoga 2-in-1 laptop product series, which is available for purchase in retail stores across North America, Europe, and Asia. - May 11, 2023 - FlexTouch
Axiomtek Introduces New DIN-Rail Fanless Embedded System for Sustainable Energy Data Collection and Communication – ICO330
Axiomtek a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to announce the release of the ICO330, a DIN-rail fanless embedded system powered by the Intel... - April 14, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Offers a Clever Retail Solution with Ultra Compact Digital Signage Player - DSP302
Axiomtek's DSP302 is a compact digital signage player that operates without a fan and an exceptional solution for menu board and video wall applications in commercial environments such as restaurants, airports, and shopping malls. - April 02, 2023 - Axiomtek
Flex Technology Group Continues National Expansion with Advance Business Systems
FTG Makes Strategic Investment in Advance Business Systems to Expand Market Share in the Northeast - March 21, 2023 - Flex Technology Group
Axiomtek Debut Next-Level Edge AI Systems Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Platform – AIE900A-AO and AIE100A-ONX at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek showcases two new edge computing systems built around the Nvidia Jetson Orin Platform for autonomous applications. - March 17, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils New Fanless Edge Computing System for Intelligent Manufacturing – eBOX626A
Axiomtek’s powerful edge computing system eBOX626A has a slim form factor and versatile enough to handle complex challenges in robotic control, gateway systems, data collections, and more. - March 17, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Collaborate with Hailo and Innovatrics to Offer Comprehensive Edge AI Vision Solutions at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek partners with Hailo and Innovatrics to offer Edge AI vision solutions including facial recognition and processing biometric operations for the upcoming Embedded World tradeshow in Germany. - March 09, 2023 - Axiomtek
FlexTouch Introduces Touch Solution Optimized for E-Book Applications
FlexTouch announces it is introducing a touch solution optimized for e-book applications. - March 08, 2023 - FlexTouch
Axiomtek’s EN 50155 18.5” Open Frame Railway Monitor for Passenger Information System – P718O
Axiomtek's P7180 is their newest open-frame monitor that supports various railway environments and is EN-50155 compliant. - February 25, 2023 - Axiomtek
Major Branding Update Announced by LTI
Labels, Tags & Inserts, an innovative leader in flexographic printing, announced today that it has completed a major updating of its corporate branding for the 40-year-old family-owned business. The new visual branding includes a new logo, tagline, and website with implementation on all... - February 22, 2023 - LTI - Labels, Tags & Inserts, Inc.
Axiomtek Unleashes IP69K/IP66-Rated 15.6” Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with CID2 Certified – GOT815A-TGL-WCD
Axiomtek's GOT815A-TGL-WCD is their newest stainless steel touch panel PC with CID2-certified and waterproof M12 connectors that can withstand high-temp sanitation. - February 14, 2023 - Axiomtek
SCSI Trade Association Elects 2023 Board of Directors as Hyperscale Applications Continue to Drive 24G SAS Adoption
Industry Leaders Guide STA, as SAS Technology Delivers with High Performance, Reliability, Scalability, Flexibility, & Manageability. - February 07, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
Axiomtek and Sodaclick Announce Partnership to Deliver Incredible Smart Retail Solutions
Axiomtek partners with Sodaclick to provide intelligent retail products including all-in-one kiosk and interactive touch computers with AI voice assistance. - February 03, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches All New Intel® Smart Display Module Large with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – SDM510L
Axiomtek introduces SDM510L - a new smart display module with Intel processor that offers ultra stunning 8k/4k displays ideal for many retail applications. - January 28, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils the Fanless Edge AI Computer Vision System with Xilinx® Kria™ K26 SoM – RSC201
Axiomtek's new fanless Edge AI system RSC201 is ideal for traffic management, automated warehouse logistics, smart fence, AGV/AMR, and more. - December 29, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Latest All-in-One Self-Service Kiosk with Intel® Smart Display Module – SSK515
Axiomtek's SSK515 is an All-in-one lightweight self-service kiosk that comes with rich I/O features, a smart display module, and supports various peripherals ideal for an array of different industries. - December 17, 2022 - Axiomtek
Logicube® Partners with Avatu for Digital Forensic Sales in the UK. Avatu's Reach and Stellar Reputation Expands Logicube's Peerless Product Presence in the UK Market.
Logicube® Inc., The global leader in digital forensic imaging technology, has announced a partnership with Avatu Ltd. as its new authorized resellers in the United Kingdom, to represent the company’s premier lines of forensic imaging solutions and hard drive duplication products. After... - December 16, 2022 - Logicube, Inc.
Axiomtek Launches Extremely Compact DIN-Rail Industrial IoT Gateway for Data-Driven Energy – ICO120-E3350
Axiomtek's ICO120-E3350 Industrial IoT gateway is designed to collect and transmit massive amounts of data perfect for smart energy, automation, and other IoT applications. - December 03, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Launches AIE800-904-FL-DC - a IP67 Outdoor Edge AI System with M12 Connectors
Axiomtek's embedded system AIE800-904-FL-DC brings a wealth of I/O options and is perfect for outdoor environments like smart city, manufacturing, security, & more. - November 24, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Announces Superior Mini-ITX Motherboard with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – MANO561
Axiomtek's MANO561 is a thin mini-ITX motherboard with superior performance ideal for applications including industrial automation, medical, signage, and more. - November 21, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches New DIN-Rail Cybersecurity Gateway for OT Cybersecurity and Secured Edge – iNA200
Axiomtek's IIoT secured edge gateway iNA200 offers unique features that increases hardware security protection against malware and cyber attacks. - November 09, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches the Newest Medical-Grade Artificial Intelligence Computing System – mBOX100
The mBOX100 is Axiomtek's medical-grade embedded computer that offers stunning displays with UHD Graphics 620 and 15W TDPs for high-end image processing perfect for smart healthcare applications. - October 28, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents New Fanless Embedded System with Flexible Expansion – eBOX710A
Axiomtek's powerful embedded system, eBOX710A have flexible I/O options suitable for AIoT applications such as deep learning, edge computing, and more. - October 07, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Edge AI Computer with Dual GPU Expansion – IPC972
The IPC972 provides the advantages of fast set-up and easy access and deployment of accelerated AI processing due to its compact front-facing I/O design. - September 09, 2022 - Axiomtek
FSSI Splash Joins ANA to Facilitate Brand Growth in the Non-Profit Industry
FSSI Splash joins the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) as a Marketing Services Provider (MSP) to facilitate brand growth. - September 08, 2022 - FSSI
The SCSI Trade Association Discusses 24G SAS Advances for Hyperscale Environments at Storage Developer Conference
Rick Kutcipal, representing the SCSI Trade Association, will present new technology advances in Serial Attached SCSI at Storage Developer Conference on September 12. - September 06, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
Axiomtek’s Industrial Edge Computer IPC962-525 Now NVIDIA-Certified
Axiomtek's high performance industrial panel computer IPC962-525 is Nvidia certified perfect for AI computing applications. - September 03, 2022 - Axiomtek
FlexTouch Unveils Touch Technology That Reduces Power Consumption, and Features Eco-Friendly Design and Manufacturing Process
FlexTouch, a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices, today unveils its eco-friendly solution for touch display solutions for consumer electronic devices. - August 25, 2022 - FlexTouch
Axiomtek Launches ISO 7637-2 Embedded PC for Transportation Gateway – tBOX110
Axiomtek's transportation embedded pc tBOX110 provides high performance for in-vehicle applications including fleet management, transportation gateway and more. - August 18, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents the Highly Expandable 3.5” Embedded Board with 2.5G LAN and 5G Networks- CAPA322
Axiomtek's CAPA322 features powerful computing performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for various AIoT applications. - August 11, 2022 - Axiomtek