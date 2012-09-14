PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Axiomtek Introduces Expandable, Feature-Rich Four-PoE DIN-Rail Edge Computer for IP Video Surveillance – the ICO320-83C The rugged, compact ICO320-83C's high expandability and rich I/O interfaces deliver true customer value for status monitoring, facility management and remote control of public utilities. - December 19, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Advanced 9th Generation Intel® Core™I-Based AI Embedded System with NVIDIA GPU for Machine Vision and Deep Learning - The eBOX671-521-FL The fanless edge system has excellent GPU computing performance and high customizability for a wide range of edge computing, machine vision, deep learning and artificial Intelligence of Things applications. - December 13, 2019 - Axiomtek

TRENDnet Wins Second to None Award from The Edge Group TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying group in the datacom, CCTV/security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries, are excited to announce that TRENDnet has... - December 06, 2019 - TRENDnet

Axiomtek Launches Rugged, Ultra-Compact Embedded System for In-Vehicle PC Applications – The UST100-504-FL Axiomtek's rugged UST100-504-FL is CE/FCC-certified and compliant with ISO7637-2, and offers rich I/O options and flexibility for in-vehicle edge computing and video analytics applications. - November 27, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Releases Its Ultra-Compact, Versatile Embedded System for Edge Computing – The eBOX100-51R-FL Axiomtek's rugged, flexible eBOX100-51R-FL offers rich I/O connectivity for a wide range of edge computing and IIoT gateway applications in factory automation, industrial IoT edge computing, digital signage, kiosk and smart retail. - November 25, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Thin, Powerful Mini-ITX Motherboard with High Graphical Performance - The MANO521 Axiomtek’s MANO521 is a highly expandable mini-ITX motherboard with high processing powers, multiple expansion interfaces and Intel® HD Graphics. - November 15, 2019 - Axiomtek

Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB-S3 Gateway for Object Storage Vendors Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB, an enterprise grade SMB (Server Message Block) server, today announced the release of MoSMB S3 Cloud Gateway which allows users to securely connect to any S3 compatible object storage, public or private, with MoSMB using standard SMB (Server Message Block)... - November 13, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies

The Nation’s Smartest Fire Station Opens in Kansas City, Missouri When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds

Axiomtek Introduces Powerful, Customizable 4-Slot Intel® Xeon® Industrial System for AIoT Applications– The IPC974-519-FL The modular IPC974-519-FL is feature-rich and expandable for edge computing for a wide variety of industrial AIoT applications, such as real-time control, data analysis, deep learning and automated optical inspection. - October 30, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces DIN-Rail IIoT Edge Gateway with Flexible Modular Design and EN 50121-4 Certification – The ICO500-518 The DIN-Rail, railway-certified ICO500-518 is highly modular with two plug-in I/O module slots for transportation, public utility/smart energy, smart building and factory automation applications. - October 23, 2019 - Axiomtek

TRENDnet Adds Cost Effective Industrial Solutions with Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches TRENDnet launches three new Industrial Fast Ethernet DIN-Rail Switches, including both PoE+ and standard/non-PoE models. These Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches are both rugged and cost-effective networking solutions for applications that don’t require as much bandwidth, such as with IP cameras, access controls, and PA systems. - October 17, 2019 - TRENDnet

Axiomtek Launches a Highly Customizable, Feature-Rich Machine Vision System with Real-Time Vision I/O and PoE LANs - the IPS962-512-PoE The IPS962-512-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - September 30, 2019 - Axiomtek

Flex Technology Group Opens 4 New Facilities After Period of Significant Internal Growth Flex Technology Group Invests in 4 New Facilities to Accommodate Continuous Exponential Growth. - September 24, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

MaestroLamps.com Strengthens Its Presence in the India Digital Cinema Industry One of the fastest-growing cinema lamps suppliers has now started catering to Indian Cinema Theaters, Film Production Houses, Movie Distributors and Digital Cinema System Integrators. - September 19, 2019 - MaestroLamps.com

Flex Technology Group Makes Strategic Investment in Laser Technologies Service to Expand Market Share in New England Region Laser Technologies to roll under Flo-Tech to further national expansion initiative. - September 19, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Compulocks Reveals a New Verifone Stand for the All-in-One Carbon Mobile 5 Terminal Compulocks provides the most secure and durable technology to help streamline the checkout process. - September 18, 2019 - Compulocks

Oval Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Millennium Business Systems Flex Technology Group adds MBS to further strengthen Midwest Presence. - September 16, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Axiomtek Introduces Its High Performance, Scalable Pico-ITX Motherboard for Industrial IoT Applications – The PICO51R Axiomtek’s ultra-compact pico-ITX motherboard the PICO51R is highly expandable and feature-rich for industrial automation applications. - September 05, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Releases Feature-Rich, Expandable PoE Embedded Vision System for AIoT Applications – the eBOX671-521-FL Axiomtek's highly expandable eBOX671-521-FL with 4-CH PoE and MXM 3.1 Type A slot is ideal for applications in machine vision, edge computing, traffic vision, deep learning and artificial intelligence of things. - August 28, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Its Powerful, Highly Expandable Intel® Smart Display Module-Large (Intel® SDM-L) – the SDM500L Axiomtek's large Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM500L is feature-rich and highly expandable to deliver reliability and flexibility. - August 07, 2019 - Axiomtek

ITAD Quick Switch Program Helps Former Arrow Clients and Partners With Arrow Electronics' exiting the ITAD/asset disposition space, NextUse is launching a solution for its customers and partners. - August 03, 2019 - NextUse LLC

Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB ME with RDMA for Media and Entertainment Workloads Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB – SMB 3 (Server Message Block) server on Linux, today announced the availability of MoSMB Media Edition for its Media and Entertainment customers which has performance features like SMB Direct (SMB over RDMA) and Multi-channel for demanding media workflows. MoSMB... - July 31, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies

Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies to Co-Host Industry Education Day in Las Vegas on August 1st Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies are hosting an industry education day for those in the 3D printing and 2D digital printer industries at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on August 1st. - July 29, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Axiomtek Launches Advanced Transportation Embedded System with Built-in Layer 2 Managed PoE Switch - The tBOX400-510-FL The feature-rich tBOX400-510-FL is expandable for transportation-related applications such as onboard video surveillance and video management. - July 19, 2019 - Axiomtek

TRENDnet and Router Limits Upgrade Web Content Filtering and Productivity Software TRENDnet and Router Limits announce free upgrade to the web content filtering and productivity software integrated into select TRENDnet routers. Bandwidth monitoring and speed test support is available now through a free firmware upgrade. - July 18, 2019 - TRENDnet

Mouse Tender 3.0, a New Revolutionary Mouse Jiggler/Mouse Mover By one estimate, telecommuting has risen 79 percent between 2005 and 2012 and now makes up 2.6 percent of the American work force, or 3.2 million workers, according to statistics from the American Community Survey. Millions of Americans work at least one day a week from home, however with that convenience comes archaic VPN timeout restrictions. Timing out of the VPN connection to your office then requires at least a two factor authentication to get connected again. - July 16, 2019 - Mouse Tender

Beckatt Solutions Celebrates the Opening of Phoenix, Las Vegas Offices Beckatt Solutions announced the opening of two new offices in Phoenix and Las Vegas to support 3D printing customers in the Southwest. - July 15, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

TRENDnet Adds ERPS to Industrial Managed Network Switches TRENDnet adds Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) support to its industrial managed network switches, a highly responsive fault tolerance reduces potential network downtime to milliseconds. Available through a free firmware upgrade. - June 27, 2019 - TRENDnet

Axiomtek’s Comprehensive, All-in-One Intelligent Device Management Software for IIoT Projects- Agent MaaS Suite Axiomtek’s proprietary software Agent MaaS Suite is a comprehensive intelligent device management software that offers remote management capabilities and more. - June 26, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces 10.4-inch IP66/IP69K-Rated Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with M12-Type Connectors – The GOT810-845 Axiomtek's 10.4-inch GOT810-845 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - June 20, 2019 - Axiomtek

Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D Printing Technology at ACTE Region III Conference on June 13th in Lisle, IL The theme for this year’s Association for Career and Technical Education Region III Conference is “CTE is HOT! HOT! HOT!” - June 12, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions to Present on 3D Printing in Manufacturing on May 30th Beckatt Solutions will present Smart Manufacturing: Advancing the Future with Industrial 3D Printing at the Turkish Trade Center in Elk Grove Village. This event is being held in coordination with the Chicago Chapter of SME. - May 26, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Syntech is Now the Exclusive South African Distributor of TaoTronics and RAVPower Syntech has been appointed as the exclusive South African distributor of two international consumer brands; TaoTronics and RAVPower. Both brands are owned by global electronics enterprise Sunvalley Group. Syntech is the latest addition to the global distribution network that facilitates millions of TaoTronics... - May 22, 2019 - Syntech

Axiomtek Launches High Performance, Expandable PICMG 1.3 Full-Size Single Board Computer with High Graphical Performance – The SHB150 The feature-rich SHB150 is ideal for smart factory automation with its high-speed transfer interfaces and superior graphical performance (Intel® HD Graphics). - May 15, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Its Feature-Rich, Highly Expandable Machine Vision System with Real-time Vision I/O and Poe LANs - The IPS960-511-PoE The IPS960-511-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - May 08, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Rugged, Expandable Transportation-Certified Embedded System with Modular I/O Design – the tBOX300-510-FL The transportation-certified tBOX300-510-FL is feature-rich and highly expandable to meet different customization requirements with quick deployment. - April 04, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches Rugged EN 50155-Compliant 12.1-inch Railway Touch Display with High Brightness – The P6125 Axiomtek's 12.1-inch P6125 is an industrial-grade IP65 and NEMA 4-compliant touch display monitor with rich features and high brightness. - March 27, 2019 - Axiomtek

Flex Technology Group Fuels Continued Growth with New Vice President of Professional Services Veteran professional services leader Steve Behm joins Flex Technology Group’s executive management team to accelerate growth. - March 12, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Axiomtek Releases 17-Inch IP66/IP69K-Rated Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with Rich I/Os – The GOT817L-511 Axiomtek's 17-inch GOT817L-511 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - March 07, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Announces Ultra-Slim, Feature-Rich 4K Digital Signage Player with Fanless and Cableless Design – the DSP300-318 Axiomtek's ultra-slim, fanless DSP300-318 4K digital signage player is designed for digital menu boards, interactive kiosks, video walls and more. - February 27, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Powerful, Scalable COM Express Type 7 System on Module with Intel® Xeon® Processor – the CEM700 Axiomtek's COM Express Type 7 System on Module CEM700 is feature-rich and expandable for applications with high data and network throughputs. - February 13, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Its Rugged, Advanced AI Embedded System with NVIDIA Jetson™ TX2 Module for Outdoor Applications – the eBOX800-900-FL Axiomtek's highly versatile eBOX800-900-FL with NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 module is ideal for AI edge computing and deep learning applications in smart city, smart manufacturing, smart transportation and much more. - January 16, 2019 - Axiomtek

CDS Gives 7 Points on How to get Digital Signage Right Crystal Display Systems LTD (CDS), the leading designer, distributor & value-added reseller of flat panel display solutions, have worked with many companies and organisations and marketing agencies to help get Digital signage correct as it is not a simple case of putting up some displays and throwing some content together. Here CDS gives you 7 excellent ideas and advice on things to consider in order to optimise your Digital signage impact and generate business. - January 12, 2019 - Crystal Display Systems

Axiomtek Launches Its Feature-Rich, Secure 4K OPS Plus-Compliant Digital Signage Player with Intel® AMT 11.0 and Intel Unite® - The OPS700-520 The high performance Open Pluggable Specification Plus digital signage player, the OPS700-520, supports Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, Intel® Active Management Technology (Intel® AMT) 11.0 and Intel Unite® solution. - January 02, 2019 - Axiomtek

Announcing CamBuddy Plus, a Portable Device That Integrates WiFi, GPS, and 4G LTE to Existing Cameras Photographers, journalists, and reporters all want cloud connectivity between their cameras and various apps, such as DropBox, but there are a number of factors standing in their way, including price point. Joobot has just unveiled CamBuddy Plus, a new device that will seamlessly connect existing cameras with the cloud via WiFi, GPS, and 4G LTE at an affordable price. - December 21, 2018 - Beijing Joobot Technologies Inc.

Transparent LCD Displays Frequently Asked Questions from CDS Crystal Display Systems has updated its Transparent LCD Displays Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) document with the latest products, developments and forthcoming products and technologies. - December 12, 2018 - Crystal Display Systems

Flex Technology Group Hosts National Golf Tournament to Support Boys and Girls Clubs of America FTG Clients from Across the Country Attend Charity Event to Support Next Generation of Leaders - December 07, 2018 - Flex Technology Group

Axiomtek Delivers a Unique Combination of Versatility, Enhanced Security and Ruggedness with the Ultra Small SMARC v2.0 System on Module with i.MX 8M Multi-Core Processor The rugged, wide temperature RISC-based SMARC v2.0 system on module SCM180 runs on the powerful i.MX 8M processor and has Linux support. - December 05, 2018 - Axiomtek

TRENDnet Launches Long-Range PoE+ Switches for Long-Distance Networking Applications TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, is eager to announce the launch of two new long-range gigabit PoE+ switches, allowing users to network PoE devices for up to double the distance of the current standard. TRENDnet’s... - November 17, 2018 - TRENDnet