Recent Headlines
Qtonic Quantum Names Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership
Qtonic Quantum Corp has named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership. Horst, an independent director at Peapack-Gladstone and former Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One Bank, Ameritrade, and TruSecure, will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on market positioning, defining category standards, and guiding buyer transition strategies following federal compliance mandates like Executive Order 14412. - August 05, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
National Insider Risk Symposium Now Available: Defense Strategies Institute's Whole of Community Insider Risk Event
The 11th National Insider Risk Symposium will convene leading security experts, innovators, and decision-makers from across the public and private sectors to examine the evolving insider risk landscape this September 15-16, in Washington, DC. The event will highlight the latest strategies,... - August 05, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
TradeGlass Rethinks Market Analysis with a Game-Theory-Based 360° Framework
TradeGlass introduces an automated yet fully inspectable approach to market analysis, synchronizing technical, fundamental, macroeconomic, news, sentiment and risk information into one coherent outlook. Its methodology is documented in a public whitepaper, with complementary desktop and mobile experiences and a free tier available to everyone. - August 04, 2026 - Tradeglass
Announcing DSI’s 6th Military Vehicle Systems Summit
Military Vehicles community to convene this November 18-19, in Detroit, MI - August 03, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Directed Energy Symposium Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense, Military, Government, Industry, and Research Leaders to Convene in National Harbor, MD, September 2-3 - July 29, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
AI for Defense Summit Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense, Intelligence, Government, Industry, and Academic Leaders to Convene in Washington, D.C., September 2-3 - July 29, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Qtonic Quantum Appoints April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence firm, has appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor. Walker, a two-time public company director (Universal Display Corp, Sangoma) and former executive at Microsoft, Salesforce, and MetLife, will advise on board-level cryptographic risk governance. She will help enterprise leadership and boards evaluate post-quantum exposure, establish verified inventories, and fund actionable remediation programs. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Milford H. Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has named retired Army Lt. Gen. Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness. Beagle, who led the Army's doctrine, training, and leader-development enterprise across 11 centers of excellence, will advise institutions on executing decade-long technical transitions. His appointment supports migration efforts driven by federal directives like OMB Memorandum M-26-15. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor for Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has appointed enterprise software veteran Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation. Oshita, founder of North Star Partners and former VP of Industry Strategy at Oracle, brings 30+ years of commercialization experience. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on turning cryptographic evidence into funded enterprise programs ahead of NIST post-quantum deadlines. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Announcing DSI’s 30th DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit
Health IT community will convene in Washington, DC this October 20-21 - July 24, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing DSI’s Integrated C2 Summit
The C2 community will convene in National Harbor, MD this November 18 -19. - July 24, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd Annual Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit
Defense energy leaders to convene on November 4-5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. - July 22, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
CloudLIMS’ Talk at EMS 2026: Improving Quality Control with an AI-native Environmental LIMS
CloudLIMS announces its participation in EMS 2026, where it will present a talk on improving quality control with an AI native environmental LIMS - July 18, 2026 - CloudLIMS
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Fraoula.co AI Expands Enterprise AI Solutions to Help Global Organizations Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation
Fraoula.co AI, a global enterprise AI and data analytics company, today announced the expansion of its enterprise artificial intelligence solutions designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation through secure AI adoption, intelligent automation, cloud modernization, and... - July 12, 2026 - Fraoula
Agenda Now Available for the 3rd C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit
Unmanned Systems Community to Convene in Huntsville, AL September 1-2, 2026 - July 10, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s Biomanufacturing for Defense & Security Summit
Defense, government, industry, and academic leaders to convene on October 27-28, 2026, in National Harbor, MD. - July 09, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Affiliate Site to FastestVPN Now Online and Offering Subscription Access to the Service
FastestVPN.net is now online and a legitimate and alternate means by which to subscribe and gain access to FastestVPN service. The site is an informative site in regard to VPN technology, contains some helpful network tools, and offers access to a VPN service which the site is affiliated. - July 07, 2026 - FastestVPN
Qtonic Quantum Adds Intelligence Community Leader Stephen Iwicki to Its Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced the appointment of Stephen Iwicki to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's leadership in post quantum cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience. Iwicki brings decades of intelligence and national security experience to support Qtonic Quantum's mission of helping governments and enterprises identify, prioritize, and reduce quantum-related cyber risk. - June 29, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
CybrHawk Launches Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Strengthen Enterprise Identity Security
New ITDR Solution Extends the CybrHawk Unified Defense Platform with Advanced Identity Monitoring, Threat Detection, and Automated Response - June 27, 2026 - CybrHawk
Quantum Threat to Encryption is Now a Federal Procurement Issue, Qtonic Quantum Warns After New White House Order
The June 22 White House order accelerates federal post-quantum cryptography migration, sets 2030 and 2031 deadlines for federal high-value and high-impact systems, and directs proposed FAR rules for covered contractors. Qtonic Quantum says boards, CISOs, and federal suppliers must find cryptographic exposure before quantum risk becomes contract risk. - June 24, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Falcon Web Flows Launches Done-for-You AI Agents for Lead Capture, CRM, Follow-Ups, and Everyday Business Automation
No more do-it-yourself websites, no more juggling apps. Falcon Web Flows builds your branded lead-capturing website, connects it to your CRM, and deploys AI agents that handle all your daily business tasks so you can stay focused on customers and growth. - June 24, 2026 - QG Publishing LLC D.B.A Falcon Web Flows
Qtonic Quantum Corp Publishes Research Report on Long-Term Quantum Exposure Risk to Global Football Medical and Identity Data
Qtonic Quantum Corp released a 30-page public research report on harvest-now, decrypt-later exposure in global football. The report examines how mandatory FIFA medical, cardiac, and identity data across 211 member associations may face long-term quantum decryption risk, assigns a qualitative Critical HNDL Risk Rating, and recommends cryptographic inventory as the first step. - June 12, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd Annual C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit
UAS Community to convene on September 1-2, in Huntsville, AL - June 10, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing The 5th Annual Hypersonic Innovation Conference
The hypersonic and missile defense community will convene on October 20-21, in Huntsville, AL. - June 10, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Qtonic Quantum Adds Veteran Technology and Governance Leader Ashwin Rangan as Senior Member of the Executive Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced that Ashwin Rangan has joined its Executive Advisory Board as a senior member, bringing veteran technology and governance leadership to support the company’s work in quantum risk, cybersecurity, and post-quantum readiness for enterprise and government clients. - June 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
IronOrbit Positioned to Lead AI-Driven IT Services
Partnership with Shield Technology Partners unlocks access to OpenAI's engineering teams, enabling IronOrbit to embed AI directly into customer operations. - June 05, 2026 - IronOrbit
Scott Aaronson, Former Edison Electric Institute SVP, Joins Qtonic Quantum as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity
Qtonic Quantum has appointed Scott Aaronson as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity, strengthening its Executive Advisory Board with deep electric-sector cyber resilience expertise. The appointment supports Qtonic Quantum’s vendor-neutral mission to help utilities and critical infrastructure leaders measure, validate, and migrate cryptographic risk ahead of Q-Day. - May 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Troy Web Consulting Launches Dedicated R&D Lab to Deliver "Innovation Without the Risk"
Troy Web Consulting, committed to practical and proven innovation, today announced the public launch of The R&D Lab. The R&D Lab serves as a dedicated, in-house space for exploiting emerging technologies, running real experiments, and validating what works before it is recommended to their clients. The launch established The R&D Lab as proof of Troy Web Consultings’ brand promise: “Leading Edge. Lasting Impact.” - May 25, 2026 - Troy Web Consulting
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 9th Annual Directed Energy Symposium
Directed Energy leaders to convene September 2-3, 2026, in National Harbor, MD. - May 23, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
CybrHawk Expands AI-Driven Identity Security and ITDR Capabilities Across Enterprise and Government Environments
CybrHawk announced the expansion of its AI-driven Identity Security and ITDR capabilities across enterprise and government environments. The platform delivers unified visibility, monitoring, and threat detection across identity ecosystems including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, CyberArk, SailPoint, and Google Workspace. New capabilities include AI-powered ITDR, privileged access monitoring, SaaS identity security, token abuse detection, and identity-centric SOC operations. - May 21, 2026 - CybrHawk
Save the Date: 11th National Insider Risk Symposium
The Only Whole of Community Insider Risk Event to convene September 15-16, 2026 in Washington, DC. - May 14, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Speakers and Agenda Now Available: Maritime Security Summit
Maritime Security Summit agenda is packed with high-impact plenaries, panel discussions, fireside chats, and dedicated networking time. Attendees will walk away with timely insight into critical topics in maritime security such as short- and long-range vessel detection and monitoring capabilities,... - May 13, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Qtonic Quantum Benchmark Finds Fortune 1000 Post-Quantum Readiness at 18/100 as Only 5% of Organizations Have Implemented Quantum-Safe Encryption
Qtonic Quantum’s benchmark finds Fortune 1000 post-quantum readiness at 18/100, while only 5% of organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption. As four procurement milestones arrive inside 238 days, QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab help enterprises find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure. - May 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Speakers Announced: Data Centers & National Security Summit
Preview Topics, Speakers, and Discussions that will Take Place at the Data Centers & National Security Summit, June 24-25, in National Harbor, MD - May 07, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s AI for Defense Summit
Artificial intelligence leaders to convene September 2-3, in Washington, D.C. - May 06, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Digital Engineering for Defense Summit Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense Acquisition, Engineering, and Technology Leaders to Convene in Washington D.C., June 24-25. - May 06, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
MSPwiz Brings Patent-Pending, AI Matchmaking Platform to Web Summit Vancouver Tech Conference
Company to Showcase the Power of Its First-to-Market Service, Which Radically Streamlines How Businesses Search for – and Find – the Right Outsourced IT Providers - May 05, 2026 - MSPwiz
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
IronOrbit Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification with No Exceptions for Seventh Consecutive Year
IronOrbit recently announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination covering the time period of October 1, 2024 through September 2025 with no exceptions for the seventh consecutive year reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to protecting client data and... - April 17, 2026 - IronOrbit
Netizen Receives 2025 Excellence in Internships Award
Netizen has been awarded the 2025 Excellence in Internships Award by Northampton Community College (NCC) at a special Employer Appreciation and Engagement Breakfast event in Bethlehem, PA. This award recognizes the extraordinary degree of internship, job shadowing, and career placement opportunities that Netizen has created for NCC students. - April 17, 2026 - Netizen Corporation
MSPwiz Selected for Web Summit Vancouver’s ALPHA Startup Program, Premier Showcase for Technology Innovation and Leadership
Company’s AI Matchmaking Platform Simplifies and Streamlines How Businesses Find the Right Outsourced IT Support - April 14, 2026 - MSPwiz
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s Digital Engineering for Defense Summit
Digital transformation community leaders to convene in Washington, D.C. - April 04, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing DSI’s Data Centers & National Security Summit
Digital Infrastructure Community to Convene in National Harbor, June 24-25 - April 03, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Former Booz Allen Intelligence Executive Paul Chi Joins Qtonic Quantum as Quantum Threats to National Security Accelerate
Qtonic Quantum Corp announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology across the U.S. National Security Community. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on defense, intelligence, and federal cybersecurity readiness as organizations accelerate post-quantum cryptography migration efforts. - March 31, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
DSI’s 2nd Annual Maritime Security Summit Announced
Maritime Security Leaders to Convene in Washington, DC, on July 15-16. - March 30, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Car Rental Gateway Launches CarCloud, Uniting Distribution, Operations and Fleet Management in a Single Rental Platform
Car Rental Gateway (CRG) has launched CarCloud, an all-in-one platform that unifies car rental distribution, operations and fleet management. Built for operators and franchise/affiliate networks, it links bookings, vehicles, pricing, tasks, damage, payments and digital customer journeys with live data, helping groups scale as one brand without replacing every local system. Available now via demo request. - March 30, 2026 - Car Rental Gateway
K4Connect Launches K4IQ™️, the Intelligence Layer Built on FusionOS That Turns Connected Data Into Operational Insights
K4Connect launches K4IQ™️, turning siloed senior living data into unified, actionable insights to improve decisions, performance, and risk management. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect
K4Connect Launches Team Hub 5.0 — The Intelligent Execution Layer for Senior Living
K4Connect launches Team Hub 5.0, a unified, AI-ready platform that streamlines senior living operations, connects systems, and delivers real-time insights. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect