2019 QuoteWerks World-Wide Partner and MVP Awards Aspire Technologies, Inc. and QuoteWerks name the Top 10 World-Wide Partners and QuoteWerks MVP every year in December. This year, the top five spots remained the same as 2018, but saw changes adding Tandem Training and Mastermine Software to the list. The "2019 QuoteWerks Top 10 Solution Partner"... - December 19, 2019 - Aspire Technologies, Inc.

Novacoast & EST Group to Partner in Texas-Area Cybersecurity Services Novacoast to combine its international resources with EST Group’s specialized Identity & Access skillsets to expand services for both group’s customer bases. - December 19, 2019 - Novacoast, Inc.

FastMove: a New Automatic PC Migration App from WebMinds WebMinds Inc. releases FastMove, a lightweight program for transferring files, software, settings, and more from one Windows PC to another. - December 18, 2019 - WebMinds, Inc.

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

MCH Strategic Data Delivers More Ways to Build Relationships with K-12 Educators MCH’s unmatched compilation process makes them the market leader in verified K-12 email counts. - December 16, 2019 - MCH Strategic Data

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website: Announcing updates to the revenue cycle management technology website, www.healthwaresystems.com. - December 13, 2019 - HealthWare Systems

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

Sytel Enables Growth of Kelly Services, Russia, with Hosted Contact Center Solution Kelly Services and Sytel have combined to provide a state of the art hosted solution to support Kelly's growth plans in Russia. Kelly's contact center model has been replaced with a multi-channel and multi-tenant solution, hosted within their private cloud. The new system will allow Kelly to conduct... - December 06, 2019 - Sytel Limited

DSI Panel on the Joint Tactical Networking Center’s Role in Ensuring Interoperable Waveform Communication Defense Strategies Institute’s 4th Annual Joint Networks Summit will take place this January 29 and 30 at the Parma Payne Goodall Center in San Diego California. - December 05, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

ISR Community Convening at DSI’s 8th Annual Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce their 8th annual Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium taking place this February 12-13, 2020, at the American Institute of Architects in Washington, D.C. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Delivering ISR at the Speed of Need.” - December 05, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

New KDG Website Wins UI/UX Design Team Gold MarCom Award KDG’s Allentown web design team won a gold MarCom award for its 2019 website redesign. - November 26, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

BitVPN Emerges as Viable Alternative as Iran's Internet Blackout Approaches a Week 80 million Iranians continue to suffer from the nationwide internet shutdown that started late on Saturday night. In this precarious situation, BitVPN promises to be an excellent way for the residents of Iran to go online and stay connected to the world. - November 23, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.

Social Media Pictures Led Stalker to His Victim’s Home: How to Avoid Risk Online NordVPN's Expert Provides Tips on How to Protect Yourself and Your Photos Online - November 22, 2019 - NordVPN

NexG Apparels LLP Equipment Chooses ebizframe ERP Software NexG Apparels LLP has chosen ebizframe ERP to automate and integrate their functions to improve their operational effectiveness and efficiencies across all departments. ebizframe is a state-of-the-art Gen-Next ERP Software being used by 30,000+ users in 1,100+ client sites across 25 countries. NexG... - November 21, 2019 - Eastern Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Defense Strategies Institute Presents: 2nd Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit DSI is pleased to announce the 2nd iteration of the Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit. The event will take place at the Stone Event Center in Huntsville, AL on January 15-16, 2020. - November 21, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

CloudWave Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Humber River Hospital to Deliver Infrastructure and Support for MEDITECH and Enterprise Systems CloudWave is pleased to announce an extended strategic partnership with Humber River Hospital to support their MEDITECH Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Enterprise Infrastructure and Applications. CloudWave provides technical services for their highly advanced Dell EMC environment to ensure systems... - November 20, 2019 - CloudWave

C4ISR Community Convening at DSI’s 4th Joint Networks Summit Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce their 4th annual (or iteration of the) Joint Networks Summit taking place January 29-30, 2020, at the Parma Payne Goodall Center in San Diego, California. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Leveraging Joint Networking Capabilities to Ensure Continued Operational Success.” - November 16, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

Ether1.org, Open Source Blockchain Project, Rolls-Out ethoFS - A Decentralized Website Hosting & File Sharing Protocol That Aims to Combat Web Censorship In an industry first move, Ether-1 (ether1.org) has completed a network wide deployment of their decentralized, immutable data hosting protocol called ethoFS. With their unique democratized and "decentralize everything" approach, this latest technological advancement furthers the ideals originally... - November 16, 2019 - Ether-1

Training the Military Medical Force to Enable Readiness and Strengthen the Joint Force at Defense Strategies Institute’s 2nd Annual Operational Medicine Symposium Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 2nd annual Operational Medicine Symposium, taking place January 22-23, 2020 in San Diego, CA. - November 16, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

BitVPN Assures Users of Hack-Proof Internet Usage Following the Recent Pwn2Own Event At the recently concluded Pwn2Own event, multiple devices including Amazon Echo and a Samsung Galaxy S10 were hacked. Putting the apprehensions of their customers to rest, BitVPN informs that its customers are safe as ever and can continue enjoying hack-proof surfing. - November 15, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.

Davos Networks Announces Partnership with Check Point Software Davos Networks, a Swiss-based company providing comprehensive Cyber Security and Network Solutions, has today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Cloud Security Service Provider Check Point Software AG, a leading provider of Cyber Security solutions globally, to facilitate CloudGuard... - November 14, 2019 - Davos Networks

Supporting Single Moms, BSSI Collects More Than 26,000 Diapers in First Annual Diaper Drive People’s Bank, Harcum House, and Fairhope Hospice are named joint first-place winners in contest for Bottoms Up Diaper Drive. - November 14, 2019 - BSSI

KDG Wins Silver Davey Award for Drexel University Crowdfunding Design KDG has helped design, develop, and support Drexel’s day of giving for over four years. - November 12, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Centilytics Crowned as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia Winner Red Herring announced its Top 100 Asia award winners in recognition of the leading private companies from the region. - November 10, 2019 - Centilytics

Defense Strategies Institute’s Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium occurring December 10 and 11 at the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, Virginia. DSI designed this symposium to focus on the theme “Integrating New Approaches to Digital Forensic Evidence Acquisition & Analysis.” - November 10, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

Elogic Has Become an Official Adobe Solution Partner Elogic Commerce, a leading provider of ecommerce software development services, is proud to announce they became a Bronze Partner with Adobe, a global leader in the digital customer experience platform. With more than 10 years of providing Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B ecommerce businesses,... - November 08, 2019 - Elogic Commerce

CHEERS is Becoming California Energy Registry CHEERS is announcing a name change to California Energy Registry effective January 01, 2020. - November 08, 2019 - CHEERS

MSys Technologies Accelerates Growth Trajectory with Chennai Office Expansion MSys Technologies recently announced its sustained global expansion with the inauguration of extended office space in its India headquarters at Chennai. - November 07, 2019 - MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies Bags the Prestigious "Red Herring Top 100 Asia Winner" Award MSys Technologies, a cutting-edge digital services powerhouse with a focus on distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations, is honored with "2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia Winner." The award hallmarks MSys Technologies’ relentless strive to offer niche product engineering services... - November 06, 2019 - MSys Technologies

CompuData Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program CompuData Verified as Citrix Ready Partner to Deliver Cloud Technology Platform Solution. - November 04, 2019 - CompuData

Delete Duplicate Photos from Your Smartphone with Duplicate Photo Cleaner 5.10 Duplicate Photo Cleaner introduces a new scan mode that allows users to find and delete duplicate photos from Android and iOS devices. - November 01, 2019 - WebMinds, Inc.

Skystra Offers Startups Free Access to Cloud Hosting Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure. - October 31, 2019 - Skystra

Avolution Recognized as a Leader in 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools Avolution recognized as Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools 2019. - October 30, 2019 - Avolution

Hindsyght Launches New Site to Help Businesses be More Confident in Selecting IT Services Firms Hindsyght has launched a new website for IT Professional Services Firms to connect with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that need their services and for SMEs to have confidence in their selection of IT Professional Services Firms, all with the goal of getting IT Projects done right. The information... - October 28, 2019 - Hindsyght

Centilytics Announces Major Changes in Their Scheduled Updates to Simplify the Pricing Model and Ease the Accessibility Last month, some significant updates arrived that hold the ability to add more power to their Cloud Management Platform. Some minor updates added include the improvement in the rightsizing module; Azure Inventory gets enlarged, and new AWS services covered under the visibility solution. - October 24, 2019 - Centilytics

Field Force Tracker Releases a New Advanced Quote Management Module for HVAC Service Companies Field Force Tracker, Named in Capterra’s Top 20 Most Affordable Field Service Software in 2019, releases a new advanced Quote Management module that allows HVAC companies to quickly generate new system quotes and follow them. This module offers custom options unique to HVAC Sales and Service industry. - October 23, 2019 - Rapidsoft Systems, Inc.

MCH Surpasses K-12 Data Providers with the Most Verified K-12 Email Addresses Sales and marketing professionals rely on quality email lists to build relationships with K-12 educators. Now, MCH has verified and permission-passed, at minimum, 10% more email addresses than other data providers. This gives sales and marketing professionals the ability to reach out to more educators when they are building their brands and developing relationships. - October 23, 2019 - MCH Strategic Data

American Heart Association Recognizes Daugherty Business Solutions for Workplace Health Achievement The results of the American Heart Association 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced today and Daugherty Business Solutions achieved Bronze recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace. Daugherty Business Solutions is a premier provider of business and technology solutions. - October 23, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

Field Force Tracker Named in Capterra’s Top 20 Most Affordable Software for FSM Software Field Force Tracker today announced that it had been named a Top 20 Most Affordable Field Service Management (FSM) Software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software. Top 20 Most Affordable Field Service Management Software is an independent assessment... - October 21, 2019 - Rapidsoft Systems, Inc.

Consumers Look to BitVPN for Safe Transactions Following the Recent Crypto Related Update by the IRS The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has recently included it in the individual U.S. taxpayers’ form. As crypto transactions continue to become more commonplace around the world, a decentralized VPN service named BitVPN is helping consumers protect their crypto transactions. - October 21, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.

Martello Technologies Partners with SecureServ in Australia SecureServ has become a Martello Alliance Partner, reselling the Company’s products and solutions in the Australian market. - October 19, 2019 - Martello

NordVPN: Five Things You Must Teach Your Parents to be Safe Online Report Finds Record-High Internet Use Among Older Generation. - October 18, 2019 - NordVPN

MCH Strategic Data Helps Small Businesses Drive More Value from Data While Spending Less Time on Maintenance Data is everywhere, and businesses rely on quality data to identify growth opportunities and potential risks. That said, breaking down data silos is a problem many businesses face. How do businesses know which data sources are the most reliable and accurate? MCH has simplified the ability to consolidate and validate data sources. Now, even small businesses with small or no IT departments can tap into MCH's expertise to improve data quality. - October 16, 2019 - MCH Strategic Data