PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Carnivore Meat Company Invests in Pet Food Market Growth Fueled by Millennials Millennials make up 35% of US pet owners and are spending more on pet food than any other generation, according to Pew Research Institute. This shift is spurring the trend towards the premiumization of pet food and Carnivore Meat Company is answering that growth with continued improvements in the production... - October 31, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Burgham Sales Ltd. Selected as Distributor for Vital Essentials® Vital Essentials® announced its partnership with Burgham Sales Ltd., a leading importer and distributor of pet supplies and accessories. As part of the distribution agreement, Burgham Sales Ltd. will market, sell and support Vital Essential® and Vital Cat® raw pet food, treats and snacks... - September 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Vital Essentials Retail Display Gets Top Recognition in Pet Food Industry at SuperZoo Vital Essentials is again recognized for its innovative VE RAW BAR retail display, this time at SuperZoo trade show. The custom product display features twelve freeze-dried snacks for pets, and is available at thousands of independently owned pet stores across North America. A panel of leading industry... - August 27, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Carnivore Meat Company Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies Carnivore Meat Company has been named among the fastest growing private companies in the United States by Inc. 5000 in its annual list. A 204% three-year growth rate garnered the second highest ranking among Green Bay companies and 14th place in Wisconsin. Carnivore Meat Company ranks #1966 nationally... - August 24, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Vital Essentials® Welcomes Newest Pet Hero to Sales Team Vital Essentials® welcomes Steve Peterson as its newest Pet Hero on the Inside Sales team. Steve will manage accounts in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions. - August 16, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Carnivore Meat Company Makes Strides in Sustainability, Reducing Packaging Material by 30 Percent Carnivore Meat Company® is implementing a new sustainability initiative to significantly reduce the total volume of packaging material consumed in its daily manufacturing operations. The first phase will take effect on October 1, 2019 with new product packaging and shipping materials used for the company’s VE RAW BAR freeze-dried snacks for cats and dogs. - August 16, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe

Vital Essentials Launches New VE RAW BAR Merchandise Display for Retail Vital Essentials® has taken their award winning VE RAW BAR merchandise display with freeze-dried snacks to new levels. The new display will feature a freestanding rack that holds 12 bulk containers and product, offering a 360-degree shopping experience for pet parents. The display rack can be placed... - August 02, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Cat Food Now Available in Resealable Containers Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Raw Cat Food is now available in resealable 14 oz. freezer-safe containers, which maintains the quality and freshness of the food. The Vital Cat line of frozen and freeze-dried cat food provides the ultimate limited ingredient, all-natural diet for the domestic... - July 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Vital Essentials Reveals New Additions to Dog Food and Treat Lines Vital Essentials® now offers four new freeze-dried dog food options and one freeze-dried dog treat at neighborhood pet stores across the United States. “At Vital Essentials, we consider ourselves pet health advocates who deliver the ultimate in healthy, nutritious foods for cats and dogs globally. - July 11, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Freeze-Dried Food Recognized with Pet Insight Vanguard Award Carnivore Meat Company's innovative freeze-dried raw pet food has been recognized with the Pet Insight Magazine 2019 Vanguard Award. - July 08, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Welcomes Newest Member to Its Vital Essentials® Pet Hero Team Vital Essentials® has added Kregg J. Knox, inside sales professional, to their growing team. Kregg will manage Northwest and Southeast accounts, and brings over 12 years of sales experience to his new role. “Kregg’s background in sales and customer relations made him the perfect candidate... - July 08, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Jiminy's to Introduce New Line of Chewy Dog Treats at SuperZoo 2018 Emerging Dog Treat Brand Launches Thoughtfully-Designed Training Treat with Recyclable Packaging to Uphold Dedication to Sustainability. - June 30, 2018 - Jiminy's

Advance Pet Product Announces New Product Addition to Health and Wellness Line K9 Herbal Hemp Oil and Cheese to Debut at Global Pet Expo 2018 Booth #820 Advance Pet Product, leader in stainless steel supplies for pets, has recently expanded throughout the pet category with their new Health and Wellness Line which features K9 Herbal, a brand dedicated to the wellness of dogs. K9 Herbal’s new Hemp Oil and Cheese dog biscuit will debut at Global Pet... - February 03, 2018 - Advance Pet Product

Tacoma WA Distribution Center Announced for Inukshuk Pro Dog Food Corey Nutrition Company, makers of Inukshuk Professsional Dog Food, has opened their Northwestern US distribution hub in Fife, WA. Company president, Lee Corey, announced the opening yesterday as part his market expansion initiative to engage the growing sport dog communities in Washington, Oregon and... - October 03, 2017 - Corey Nutrition Company

Announcing the 2017 Pet Food Safety Workshop Chestnut Labs, an accredited contract laboratory and provider of food safety solutions, has announced it will host the 2017 Pet Food Safety Workshop October 3-4, 2017 in Kansas City, Mo. The workshop is designed for pet food industry professionals with food safety responsibilities, including managers... - July 15, 2017 - Chestnut Labs

Tender & True™ Pet Nutrition is the Only Company to Make Full Line of Antibiotic-Free, Sustainable and USDA Certified Organic Cat and Dog Food Tender & True™ Pet Nutrition announces line of antibiotic-free, sustainable and USDA certified organic cat and dog food. This earns Tender & True Pet Nutrition the distinction of being the only company to make a full line of dog and cat food with these qualities. - May 02, 2017 - Tender & True Pet Nutrition

Against the Grain Pet Food Voluntarily Recalls One Lot of Pulled Beef Due to Potential Adulteration with Pentobarbital Out of an abundance of caution, Against the Grain Pet Food is voluntarily recalling one lot of Against the Grain Pulled Beef with Gravy Dinner for Dogs that was manufactured and distributed in 2015. The 12 oz. Against the Grain Pulled Beef with Gravy Dinner for Dogs that is being voluntarily recalled,... - February 14, 2017 - Against the Grain Pet Food

Evanger’s Voluntarily Recalls Hunk of Beef Due to Pentobarbital Exposure in One Batch of Food Out of an abundance of caution, Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food of Wheeling, IL is voluntarily recalling specific lots of its Hunk of Beef product because of a potential contaminant Pentobarbital, which was detected in one lot of Hunk of Beef. Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly... - February 03, 2017 - Evanger's Dog and Cat Food Co.

Nominations for the K9 Awards to Recognize the Best Dog Foods and Treats Now Open Call for nominations for the K9 Awards, created to help consumers discover the best dog foods and dog treats on the market today, is now open. Nominations are open to dog food and dog treat manufacturers that sell their products in North America. - October 04, 2016 - K9 Awards

Pet Nibbles Unveils New Website for Showcasing Pet Products Pet Nibbles is all about homemade all natural pet treats! Pet Nibbles makes them, packages them, and the delivers these fantastic treats directly to you. Pet Nibbles is a small family business located in Washington state, and use only the best ingredients for your pet. They are constantly seeking out new recipes for healthy homemade treats for both cats and dogs. - July 07, 2016 - Pet Nibbles

Rejenavite, LLC Publishes Study Demonstrating Fucus Vesiculosus Seaweed Effectively Treats Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Animals Rejenavite, LLC has published a new study from University of Tasmania Faculty of Health demonstrating fucoidan sourced from Fucus vesiculosus taken orally significantly reduces IBS symptoms. - April 07, 2016 - Rejenavite, LLC

Research Leads to New Treatment for Lymphoma in Dogs and Cats New research has found that fucoidan treatment of lymphoma cells resulted in suppression of lymphoma growth. - January 13, 2016 - Rejenavite, LLC

Rejenavite, LLC Announces Release of New Fucoidan Enriched Pet Supplement Rejenavite, LLC has brought to market a new fucoidan-rich pet supplement based on over 1300 studies showing beneficial health and longevity properties. - December 19, 2015 - Rejenavite, LLC

Holistic Dog Health Necessitates Superior Ingredients, Says Pet Bistro™ The Pet Bistro™ range of organic treats and food may just change what consumers feed their dogs. - May 20, 2015 - Pet Bistro

Former Ad Exec Launches Dog Treat and Lifestyle Brand Artisanal entrepreneur, seeks alternative funding from Kickstarter.com to expand her line of natural dog treats. With two weeks left in the campaign, she is seeking crowd-funding support for a brand that includes packaged goods and an online information portal. - December 18, 2014 - Licks n' Love

Arf-Arf Bebe Adds Summertime Collection to Growing Line of Dog Apparel The boutique dog fashion designer Arf-Arf Bebe adds new collection of dog apparel and accessories for summertime. - August 19, 2014 - Arf-Arf Bebe

America's Premier Dog Barkery Present New Line of Gourmet Doggie Treats Give A Doggy A Bone Now Offers New Line of Treats Based on Popular Human Confectionaries and Assorted Popular Culture Foods - March 07, 2013 - Give A Doggy A Bone

Maximum Bully – Dry Dog Food – Southern California Distribution Elite K9 Nutrition, the makers of Maximum Bully dry dog food, reach a distribution agreement with United Pacific Pet to distribute Maximum Bully to Southern California independent pet retail stores. Maximum Bully ships on February 1st to United Pacific Pet and will be immediately available for independent... - February 01, 2013 - Elite K9 Nutrition

Vote for Polar Pups to Win Big Polar Pups all natural treats for dogs is in the running to win a grant from FedEx. - October 24, 2012 - Polar Pups

Wonder Pet Expo "Hoofs" Its Way to Dallas the Free, Fun-for-the-Entire Family Event - Including Your Pet - Makes Its Debut in Dallas The Dallas Derby Devils (Roller Derby Team) will help host Wonder Pet Expo Dallas Oct. 20 at the Dallas Market Hall in Downtown Dallas. The event not only has free admission but free parking as well. Wonder Pet Expo Dallas is promoting animal health and wellness along with rescue and responsible pet ownership. - September 19, 2012 - Wonder Pet Expo

Pet Product News Editors Choice Awards Honor Halo Spot’s Stew® Grain Free Dog and Grain Free Cat Dry Foods Pet Product News recently announced that Spot’s Stew® Dry Dog-Grain Free Surf ‘n Turf and Spot’s Stew® Dry Cat Grain Free Hearty Chicken Recipe were both chosen to win the publication’s coveted Editors’ Choice award. While the publication received hundreds of submissions this year, only 43 products were selected for this honor. - August 22, 2012 - Halo, Purely for Pets

Antler Dog Chews - Nature's Best Dog Chew from ADK Antler Products Antler dog chews are all natural. Man-made chews litter pet shops and store shelves. What are they made from? Are they good for your best friend? And why do we give rubber and plastic to dogs to chew on? Antler chews are often made from deer, moose, elk and caribou antler. - April 27, 2012 - ADK Antler Chews

Dog Connection Inc. Opens in the Wilmington, North Carolina Area to Help Dog Lovers Save Time and Money with ‘direct to Door’ Pet Food Delivery Dog Connection stocks over 20 premium brands of popular dry dog food, snacks and treats. As an internet based business, Dog Connection offers easy online ordering and free delivery to Wilmington, The Beaches, Castle Hayne, Ogden, Hampstead, Rocky Point, Burgaw and select communities in Leland, North Carolina, making the dreaded task of getting their dog’s food easy and care free. - April 18, 2012 - Dog Connection Inc.

Canidae Racing Trophy Truck Heads to Baja for San Felipe 250 Team Canidae and the Canidae Natural Pet Foods Trophy Truck are ready to take on the harsh conditions of the Baja peninsula as well as the top drivers from around the world in the 248 mile 2012 SCORE San Felipe 250 race. Round 3 of the 2012 SCORE Desert Series will be held March 9-11 in Mexico’s... - March 08, 2012 - CANIDAE Natural Pet Food Company

Canine Caviar to Showcase New Formula at the 2012 Global Pet Expo Canine Caviar will showcase a New Formula at booth 3800 at the Global Pet Expo in Florida. The Global Pet Expo is the largest pet industry trade show and is a way for exhibitors to present their products to retailers, distributors and other qualified pet industry professionals. The New Formula increases absorption of critical nutrients while producing Eco-Friendly (smaller) stools. - February 16, 2012 - Canine Caviar

Canidae Natural Pet Foods Announces Off Road Racing Contingency Program for 2012 Canidae Natural Pet Food Co. is pleased to announce the continuation of its off road racing contingency program that provides teams in three different series the opportunity to earn payouts at race events throughout the 2012 season. Contingency programs for 2012 will be offered for racers at the Lucas... - January 30, 2012 - CANIDAE Natural Pet Food Company

NPIC Expands Get Naked® with Functional Cat Treats Get Naked® treat line expands from functional dog treats to include functional cat treats - January 29, 2012 - Natural Polymer International Corporation

NPIC Revitalizes Its Twistix® Brand of Twisted Dental Chews for Dogs NPIC revitalizes its Twistix® Brand of twisted dental chews for dogs with updated formulas for increased palatability and better brand recognition under the Twistix® name. - January 29, 2012 - Natural Polymer International Corporation

Steve’s Real Food Brings New Compostable Packaging to Market Steve’s Continues to be an Industry Leader by Being the First to Use NVIRO® Compostable Packaging - November 18, 2011 - Steve's Real Food

Canidae Pet Foods Sponsors Lucas Oil California Classic at Toyota Speedway in California The 2nd Annual Canidae California Classic Presented by MasterCraft Safety comes to Toyota Speedway located in Irwindale, near Los Angeles this Thanksgiving weekend. - November 14, 2011 - CANIDAE Natural Pet Food Company

Beer-Bones to Exhibit at the H.H. Backer Christmas Pet Show Beer-Bones returns to its hometown of Chicago, IL for H.H. Backer’s 45th Annual Christmas Trade Show and Educational Conference. The show will take place October 14 – 16 at the Donald E. Stevens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. “We participated in the Chicago Backer show last year... - October 03, 2011 - AMUK, LLC.

Robert McFeaters Joins Harrington Group, Inc. Harrington Group, Inc. (d/b/a HGI, Inc. in the state of North Carolina) is pleased to announce the addition of Robert McFeaters to the engineering team. Mr. McFeaters is a 2010 graduate from Georgia Tech, where he earned his BS in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. He has joined Harrington Group... - September 24, 2011 - Harrington Group, Inc.

Red Dog Introduces "Red’s Watering Hole" Traveling Dog Bowl The Red Dog Company, a wholesale marketer of innovative, high-quality products for retail pet supply stores, has introduced Red's Watering Hole Dog Bowl, a unique collapsible, lightweight portable water and food bowl that attaches to a leash or collar for easy carrying and accessibility. The bowl retails... - August 19, 2011 - The Red Dog Company, LLC

Tremendous Team Canidae Effort Results in Baja 500 Finish Team Canidae took on the 2011 Tecate SCORE Baja 500 on June 4th. Right from the start, driver Scott Whipple and navigator Patrick Gailey had the the 800 HP 454 CI Dougan powered Trophy Truck moving forward and passing competitors when transmission trouble suddenly struck the team at the 157 mile marker. - June 09, 2011 - CANIDAE Natural Pet Food Company

Canidae Pet Foods Expands Its Grain Free Pure Product Line with New Canned Formulas Canidae Natural Pet Food Company has added two new grain free canned formulas to its Grain Free Pure line of natural, holistic dog food, helping its retailers to grow their businesses through increased sales of high-demand grain free products. - June 02, 2011 - CANIDAE Natural Pet Food Company

Canidae Racing Trophy Truck Team Ready to Take on Baja The Canidae Pet Foods Trophy Truck team heads into their 5th race of the season, ready to tackle the Baja 500; websites offer live tracking, blogging, and photos directly from the race. - May 31, 2011 - CANIDAE Natural Pet Food Company

Red Dog Introduces ‘Red’s Sheds’ Deer Antler Dog Treats - All-Natural, Organic Ground-Gathered Chews, Nature’s Oldest Treat The Red Dog Company, a wholesale marketer of innovative, high-quality products for retail pet supply stores, has introduced Red’s Sheds Antler Treats, a healthy, long-lasting, 100 percent organic and sustainable chew treat harvested from the annual antler shedding of wild, free-range deer and elk. - May 24, 2011 - The Red Dog Company, LLC