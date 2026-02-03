Recent Headlines
Within Dog & Cat Food Manufacturing
From Vet Visits to Founder: Local Female Founder Builds Brand That Uses Dog Food to Fund Twin Cities Community & Rescue Efforts
Loyal Saints uses clean ingredients and gentle processes designed to support dogs with sensitivities, helping extend both lifespan and the meaningful moments families share with their pets. Loyal Saints is actively seeking Twin Cities retail partners and community event collaborators for local pilot programs. Following their success featured on WCCO, they’re launching a small number of Twin Cities retail pilots and in-store events highlighting their work supporting dogs with sensitivities. - February 03, 2026 - Loyal Saints
Redbarn Pet Products donates 37,000+ Pounds of Dog Food to Support L.A. County Wildfire Relief Efforts
In the wake of the devastation and loss caused by the multiple wildfires within Los Angeles County in January, Redbarn Pet Products has donated more than 37,000 pounds of Redbarn Stews and Dry Dog Food to the Animal Wellness Foundation. - February 01, 2025 - Redbarn Pet Products
Project K-9 Hero and Redbarn Pet Products Announce Exciting New Partnership to Support Retired Police and Military Working Dogs
Project K-9 Hero, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting retired Police K-9s and Military Working Dogs, is proud to announce a new partnership with Redbarn Pet Products, a leader in premium pet food and treats. - January 30, 2025 - Redbarn Pet Products
Pet Tame Reveals Insights in New Study: "Do Dogs Remember People?"
Pet owners often wonder if their canine companions truly remember them. A new article published by Pet Tame, the popular dog training and behavior platform, dives into the science and psychology of this question: Do dogs remember people? - January 24, 2025 - Pet Tame
Grandma Lucy's Celebrates 25 Years with Introducing Freeze-Dried Meatball Dog Treats
Grandma Lucy's, celebrating 25 years as a family-owned leader in premium pet nutrition, launches new freeze-dried meatball treats. These high-value rewards come in three tempting flavors: Cheeseburger, Chicken Parmesan, and Pork Roast. Made with human-grade ingredients, these treats showcase Grandma Lucy's commitment to wholesome, ultra-premium pet food. Perfect for training or spoiling, they combine gourmet taste with excellence. - July 15, 2024 - Grandma Lucy's
In the Heart of Portland, Oregon, a Mission for Portland Dogs to Eat Local Unfolds
www.feedfetch.com/news/fetch-brands-inc.---press-release- Nestled amidst the vibrant cityscape of Portland, Oregon, a culinary transformation is underway, and it's not for humans but for our cherished canine companions. Meet Fetch, a company that has boldly declared its mission to reshape the dog... - September 27, 2023 - Fetch Brands Inc.
Announcing the “BlogPaws Best” Award Winners at SuperZoo 2023
BlogPaws is excited to announce the winners of the BlogPaws Best of 2023 Awards from this year’s SuperZoo trade show. The event was held August 16-18, 2023, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and featured 900+ pet product debuts, 1,000+ exhibitors, and 16k+ pet professionals. - September 12, 2023 - BlogPaws
FetchFind and World Pet Association Partner to Transform Pet Industry Education
FetchFind is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with The World Pet Association (WPA) to be unveiled at SUPERZOO in Las Vegas. This collaboration marks a new era of pet industry education by linking brands with a vast network of retail and pet care professionals through FetchFind's... - August 15, 2023 - FetchFind
BCFoods Announces Opening of New Storage and Distribution Facility in Canada
BCFoods, a leading producer of high-quality food ingredients, is excited to announce the opening of BCFoods Canada, a new storage and distribution facility in Watford, ON, Canada. The new facility will be a multi-faceted business improvement for the company, allowing BCFoods to better service its... - May 15, 2023 - BCFoods
Announcing the "BlogPaws Best" Award Winners at Global Pet Expo 2023
BlogPaws is excited to announce the winners of the BlogPaws Best of 2023 Awards from this year’s Global Pet Expo tradeshow. The event was held March 22-24 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida and featured 1000 exhibiting companies, 300 first-time exhibiting companies, and 1000+ product launches. - April 09, 2023 - BlogPaws
Virchew Included in Game Changers Report Celebrating Canada’s Female-Led Natural and Bio-Based Companies
Natural Products Canada releases first female-focused report for International Women’s Day. - March 22, 2023 - Virchew
FutureBridge: Top 5 Food & Nutrition Technology Watchlist for 2023 and Beyond
The food & nutrition industry must anchor product development and innovation by embracing the top 5 technologies to keep ahead of the competition and succeed in the marketplace, says FutureBridge. - January 30, 2023 - FutureBridge
Local Click A.D.S. Achieves Certification in Retargeting
Local Click A.D.S. has achieved certification for outstanding knowledge and expertise in retargeting. The certification was obtained by studying the latest strategies, passing comprehensive testing and outperformance of the national average. Local Click A.D.S. is a leading digital marketing agency that specializes in helping local companies grow their brand and reputation using industry-leading strategies and techniques. - January 16, 2023 - Local Click A.D.S.
The Hipster Hound to Host Pet Photos with Santa on December 3
A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Renegade Paws Rescue. - November 30, 2022 - The Hipster Hound, LLC
Announcing the “BlogPaws Best” Award Winners for SuperZoo 2022
BlogPaws is pleased to announce the winners of the BlogPaws Best of 2022 Awards from this year’s SuperZoo Tradeshow. The event was held August 23-25, 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada and featured 900+ pet product debuts, 1,000+ exhibitors and 16k+ pet professionals. - September 02, 2022 - BlogPaws
Nick Ebert Named VP of Sales at Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company (“Carnivore”), an ultra-premium branded freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food manufacturer, welcomes Nick Ebert as the company’s new Vice President of Sales. Ebert will be responsible for leading Carnivore’s global sales efforts for both branded and... - August 24, 2022 - Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company Breaks Ground on Largest Freeze-Dried Pet Food Manufacturing Facility in North America
Carnivore Meat Company (“Carnivore”), an ultra-premium branded freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food manufacturer, in partnership with Arbor Investments (“Arbor”), broke ground Monday afternoon on a new 235,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Green Bay,... - August 11, 2022 - Carnivore Meat Company
Brett Simmons Promoted to Director of Operations at Carnivore Meat Company
The nation’s leading manufacturer of frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats is excited to announce the appointment of Brett Simmons as Carnivore Meat Company’s new Director of Operations. Prior to his promotion, Simmons was a Plant Manager at the company, a role he has held since... - June 13, 2022 - Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company® Sponsoring Green Bay Rockers
Agreement Introduces Vital Essentials® Brand to Local Baseball Fans. Green Bay’s premium pet food manufacturer, Carnivore Meat Company, is proud to announce that its flagship brand, Vital Essentials®, has been featured as the presenting sponsor for Woof Wednesdays at Capitol Credit... - June 10, 2022 - Carnivore Meat Company
Percuro Pet Food is Set to Participate at the 4th Annual European Petcare Innovation Summit
Brett Vye, CEO of innovating insect protein and plant-based pet food company, Percuro, is invited to take part in the panel discussion titled, "Evaluating New Alternative Proteins That Are Improving the Sustainability of Pet Food" at the industry summit. - May 15, 2022 - Percuro Primal Pet Food Ltd
Percuro Planet Friendly Pet Food Announce Their First Ever Participation at Crufts
Leading sustainable insect-based dog food company will take part in the world’s most famous dog show. - March 11, 2022 - Percuro Primal Pet Food Ltd
Vital Essentials® Named Official Pet Food of the 81st Annual Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show
Carnivore Meat Company®, the nation’s leading manufacturer of raw frozen and freeze-dried pet foods and treats, is proud to announce that flagship brand Vital Essentials® has been named the “Official Pet Food” of the 2022 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show. This... - March 08, 2022 - Carnivore Meat Company
WildLifeRx Founder Rosalind Haley Says People Who Choose to Care for Animals as a Career Face Unique Pressures & Challenges
Rosalind Haley, veterinarian and owner of WildLifeRx, announced, today, her safe CBD store for pets will donate $1.00 of every online purchase to the nonprofit Not One More Vet (NOMV). NOMV provides a wide range of support programs for veterinary professionals and students who are struggling or... - March 04, 2022 - WildLifeRx
Percuro Pet Food Launch New Innovative "Snappies" Insect-Based Dog Treats
Global leading insect protein pet food company announce their first ever treats product. - December 23, 2021 - Percuro Primal Pet Food Ltd
Virchew Launches New Capital Raise for Business Expansion
Virchew, the company behind North America’s first plant-based food brand for dogs supported by veterinary nutrition programs, has just announced a new capital round that will fund business expansion in the Greater Vancouver area and distribution across Canada starting in 2022. - December 06, 2021 - Virchew
Steve Marcelle Announced as Senior Supply Chain Manager at Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company®, leader in the frozen and freeze-dried raw pet food industry and award-winning manufacturer of popular raw pet food brands Vital Essentials®, Vital Cat®, and Nature’s Advantage®, is proud to welcome supply chain and purchasing expert Steve Marcelle to... - December 06, 2021 - Carnivore Meat Company
Vital Cat® Pork Cat Food Wins Second Prestigious Industry Award
Carnivore Meat Company, industry-leading manufacturer of raw pet food and treats, has won the 2021 Pet Business Industry Recognition Award in the Raw Cat Food category for their new highly popular product Vital Cat Freeze-Dried Pork Mini Nibs. The award marks the third consecutive year and fourth... - December 03, 2021 - Carnivore Meat Company
The Hipster Hound to Host Pet Photos with Santa on December 11
A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Renegade Paws Rescue. - November 25, 2021 - The Hipster Hound, LLC
New Account Specialist Shea Spencer Joins the Carnivore Meat Company Team
Carnivore Meat Company®, the producer of award-winning premium frozen and freeze-dried raw pet food brand, Vital Essentials®, is thrilled to announce Shea Spencer as the new Sales Account Specialist for the Southeast region of the United States as the company builds upon their rapid and... - November 17, 2021 - Carnivore Meat Company
Vital Essentials Launches 2021 Holiday Campaign
Carnivore Meat Company®, a manufacturer of premium-quality, raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats, is kicking off the holiday season with a special promotion on their Vital Essentials® Family Size Freeze-Dried Dog Treats. Family Size Dog Treats in Rabbit Bites, Beef Nibs and... - November 10, 2021 - Carnivore Meat Company
Dog Chits Pet Products Company Expands Line of Natural Treats & Relaunches E-Commerce Site
New all-natural treats made from free-range livestock and farm-raised animals released. - November 01, 2021 - Willard Powell
Alex Umland Welcomed as New Distribution Sales Coordinator
Carnivore Meat Company®, a frozen and freeze-dried raw pet food manufacturer, welcomes Alexander Umland as Distribution Sales Coordinator. His primary responsibility is to fulfill and process orders for US distributors. “We are very excited that Alexander will be joining Carnivore Meat... - October 26, 2021 - Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company Educates Students at Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance Event
Representatives of Carnivore Meat Company, the nation’s leading provider of raw frozen and freeze-dried pet foods, unveiled two original educational videos at the 7th Annual Get Real Math & Science Video Premiere. The event was organized by Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance to... - October 12, 2021 - Carnivore Meat Company
Jeremiah Meacham's Innovative K9ineBubbles Outdoor Warm Water Kit is Making Pets Comfortable Outside During Bath Time
K9ine Bubbles uses a unique and easy designed kit for bringing warm water to the outside of your home. This allows for you to give your dog or pet a comfortable bath, especially before they destroy your floors, carpet and furniture with mud and mess. - September 10, 2021 - k9ine Bubbles
Stashios Wins SuperZoo New Product Showcase Award
Stashios® was presented with the prestigious New Product Showcase Award at the SuperZoo 2021 tradeshow. - September 09, 2021 - Stashios
Sparky Presents His New Favorite Treat: Lovin’ Beef Liver
Our best pals are about to love us a whole lot more with the launch of Nature’s Advantage® Lovin’ Beef Liver dog treats. The savory, decadent beef liver has an aroma and taste that dogs simply can’t resist. Made by Carnivore Meat Company, the Nature’s Advantage treat bag... - July 22, 2021 - Vital Essentials
Benjamin Hannon Joins Carnivore Meat Company’s Sales Support Team
Carnivore Meat Company today announced Benjamin Hannon has joined their Sales Support Team as Customer Service Specialist. Hannon brings over 15 years of experience in a myriad of customer service roles including both in-bound and out-bound call center and telesales experience. “Ben brings a... - May 15, 2021 - Carnivore Meat Company
Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards Honorable Mention for Carnivore Meat Company's Pandemic Response
Carnivore Meat Company received Honorable Mention in the Pandemic Response Category for their donation of UV equipment to two local healthcare systems. The donation was in response to the alarming shortage of masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year. - May 07, 2021 - Vital Essentials
Vital Essentials Expands Product Reach to Puerto Rico with New Distributor Loyal Friends
Carnivore Meat Company has announced they have partnered with Loyal Friends to distribute their Vital Essentials and Vital Cat line of raw pet food and treats throughout Puerto Rico. Loyal Friends is a pet specialty distributor established in 1991 with two retail locations in Puerto... - April 28, 2021 - Vital Essentials
FutureBridge Identifies Three Insect Sources Primed to the Food and Beverage Industry’s Alternative Proteins Goals
“While insect protein remains in the very early stages of development, our analysts predict this to shift as the industry opens up to a more diverse pool of alternative protein sources,” says FutureBridge. - April 14, 2021 - FutureBridge
Carnivore Meat Company Unveils Newest Flavor in Vital Cat Freeze-Dried Food
Carnivore Meat Company, the maker of raw freeze-dried and frozen food for dogs and cats, is announcing a brand new protein source has been added to their Vital Cat line: Pork. Pork Dinner Patties and Mini Nibs join four other single-source protein varieties of raw freeze-dried cat food. - April 08, 2021 - Vital Essentials
Green Bay Pet Food Manufacturer, Carnivore Meat Company, Ranks 155 on Inc Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies in Midwest Regionals
Inc. Magazine announced Carnivore Meat Company is ranked No. 155 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list. - March 23, 2021 - Vital Essentials
The Hipster Hound, LLC Included in UGA Alumni Association’s Bulldog 100 List
The Hipster Hound, LLC, based in Savannah, Georgia, has been named to the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s 2021 Bulldog 100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA alumni. UGA received 429 nominations for the 2021 list. The Hipster Hound, owned by UGA... - February 10, 2021 - The Hipster Hound, LLC
MacFarlane Pheasants Announces New Pet Product Line, Pure Pheasant, with Website Launch
MacFarlane Pheasants announces their new product line, Pure Pheasant, and its accompanying website, PurePheasant.com. The new product line of locally raised, all-natural pet products includes raw pheasant prey diet and a variety of freeze-dried pheasant treats. Throughout the years, MacFarlane... - January 26, 2021 - MacFarlane Pheasants, Inc.
Carnivore Meat Company Supports Paul’s Pantry with Holiday Food Donations
Carnivore Meat Company and its employees held a “Meat the need” holiday food drive Dec. 11-18, collecting canned meats and other non-perishable food items to support Paul’s Pantry. The company donated 2,029 lbs. of food to the local charity, which is focused on solving food... - January 06, 2021 - Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company Donates UV Equipment to Health Care Systems for Medical Mask Sterilization
Ultra-premium freeze-dried pet food manufacturer, Carnivore Meat Company, has announced the donation of its UV sterilization equipment to two local health care systems: HSHS hospitals in Eastern Wisconsin (St. Vincent Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay; St. Clare... - December 31, 2020 - Carnivore Meat Company
Vital Essentials Achieves 2020 Pet Business Industry Recognition Award
Vital Essentials® has been honored for the third time with the Pet Business Industry Recognition Award, earning 2020 recognition in the Freeze-Dried Dog Treats category for their Family Size Treats. Released in March, Vital Essentials Family Size Freeze-Dried Treats feature five of their... - December 11, 2020 - Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company Welcomes Nick Hoppert as Digital Merchandiser
Carnivore Meat Company, a premier manufacturer of raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food, today announced they have appointed Nick Hoppert as Digital Merchandiser. Hoppert has a bachelor’s degree in multimedia communication from Concordia University Wisconsin. He brings a wealth of experience... - December 04, 2020 - Carnivore Meat Company
Vital Essentials FUSION Awarded Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year
Carnivore Meat Company, a freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food manufacturer, has earned their second consecutive award from Pet Independent Innovation Awards. This year the company’s brand Vital Essentials® has been recognized with their new FUSION Dinner Patties for the Frozen/Raw Dog Food Product of the Year. - November 21, 2020 - Carnivore Meat Company
Vital Essentials to be Featured on Gun Dog TV
Wolf Creek Productions will feature raw pet food brand Vital Essentials on Gun Dog TV in 2021, furthering the brand's dedication to providing the very best diet to pets across the world. - October 11, 2020 - Vital Essentials