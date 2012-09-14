PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Worldwide Launch of HighSake: the Pinnacle of Japanese Sake Craftsmanship For expansion of life and experiences - December 05, 2019 - HighSake

Lasso: Conversations with a Stranger November 8 – December 22, 2019; Avant Gallery, 20 Hudson Yards, Main level, New York, NY 10001 - November 24, 2019 - Avant Gallery

IZO Mezcal Now Available at Select Costco Locations Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal

Twin Valley Distillers Announces Move to New Location Twin Valley Distillers, Montgomery County's only distillery, will be relocating to a new, larger space in the fall. The expansion will include a larger production facility and a more inviting tasting room. The new facility is located a few blocks from the current location at 1029 East Gude Drive. The... - July 17, 2019 - Twin Valley Distillers

Official Spirits Sponsor of The Utah Pride Festival Releases Five Husbands Vodka Ogden’s Own Distillery announced they will be the official spirits sponsor of The Utah Pride Festival held June 1-2, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The makers of Five Wives Vodka also announced their special Pride Festival label of Five Husbands Vodka. It is the first time in the festival’s 44... - May 03, 2019 - Ogden's Own Distillery

Bayon Distillery Wins American Distillery Institute (ADI) Award 2019 Bayon Distillery won a Bronze Medal for it's Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur at the March 2019 American Distillery Institute (ADI) Craft Spirits Conference. - April 01, 2019 - Bayon Distillery

Wheeler’s Raid Launches 34 North Ready-to-Drink Craft Cocktails in Middle Tennessee Wheeler’s Raid Distillery is pleased to announce the general availability of their ready-to-drink canned cocktails in the middle Tennessee market. The distillery has launched their line of premium canned craft cocktails under the label "34 North Cocktail Co." The spirits based craft cocktails... - March 13, 2019 - Wheeler's Raid Distillery

California's Old World Spirits Distillery Receives Two Gold Medals for Blade Gin and Rusty Blade Gin at the 2019 World Gin Awards Competition in London California's Old World Spirits Distillery receives two Gold medals for Blade Gin and Rusty Blade Gin at the World Gin Awards Competition held on January 10, 2019 in London. - January 18, 2019 - Old World Spirits

Madam Pattirini Gin Named "Best Gin in US" at World Gin Awards Ogden’s Own Distillery announced its Madam Pattirini Gin was selected as the Best compound Gin in the United States at the World Gin Awards in London last week. “It’s always exciting to be recognized at an international competition,” managing partner Steve Conlin said. “But... - January 16, 2019 - Ogden's Own Distillery

Loggerhead Wins Four Golden Image Awards Loggerhead Wins Four Golden Images. - December 14, 2018 - Loggerhead Deco

Sonoma Distilling Company Looks Ahead: the Evolution of a Craft Brand Pioneering Northern California Craft Whiskey House Heads into a Busy Fourth Quarter with Refreshed Branding, Seasonal "Distiller’s Edition" Releases and an Expanded Production Facility - October 04, 2018 - Sonoma Distilling Company

Ming River Sichuan Baijiu Wins Double Gold at NY World Wine and Spirits Competition Ming River Sichuan Baijiu, a brand that launched earlier this year, has won double gold at the 2018 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. The double gold award is the highest award given at the competition, signifying a gold medal rating from all judges. The judging panel consists of experienced... - September 24, 2018 - Ming River

Colorado Startup Launches New Business in Support of Craft Distillery Industry Distilling Craft, a distillery consultancy agency, officially launches new website and podcast aimed at supporting new and existing craft distillery owners. - August 27, 2018 - BoozeWerks

Country Smooth Whiskey Announces Expanded Distribution in Southeastern States Country Smooth American Premium Whiskey Announces TX and LA Distribution. - August 01, 2018 - Country Smooth

Gallows Hill Spirits Earns Medals in All Categories Entered The Lehigh Valley’s Newest Distillery Scores in International Spirits Competition - May 09, 2018 - Gallows Hill Spirits Co.

Green Mountain Distillers to Release an Aged Honey Liqueur on April 21st A release of the Aged Honey Liqueur will be happening on April 21st. The liqueur has been aging for two years in a barrel that previously was used by Stowe Cider for their Ginger Cider. Come see the new Tasting Room and Retail Shop. - April 05, 2018 - Green Mountain Distillers LLC

Ogden's Own Distillery Products Now Available in Chicago Ogden’s Own Distillery announced today that its award-winning spirits now can be purchased in Chicago, IL using the Big Fish Liquor Store app. available on iTunes app store. “With liquor stores getting so many products, using a new technology that delivers our products to the consumer’s... - March 08, 2018 - Ogden's Own Distillery

Modernizing and Revolutionizing Mead, Salt Point Meadery is on Kickstarter to Gain Backers for Canning Mead The Salt Point Meadery Kickstarter campaign has been launched for the project in canning mead, a honey-based alcoholic beverage produced by the meadery. - March 01, 2018 - Salt Point Meadery LLC

Critically Needed Houston Startup Velour Imports Listed in Tech.co Competition, Your Vote Critical to Reach Semifinals & to Equalize Access to $300 Billion Beer Market The secret to equalize access to $300 billion beer market lies within the opportunity to expand a craft brewer’s distribution network abroad. - July 10, 2017 - Velour Imports

Gray Wolf Craft Distilling Releases Timber Sassafras Rested Gin Maryland Distillery gets Sassy with Barrel Rested Gin Debut Gray Wolf Craft Distilling is proud to announce the newest addition to its spirit line, Timber Sassafras Finished Gin. Gray Wolf Craft Distilling expands its trade, with gin, eight months after launching its premier spirit, Lone Single Malt... - July 01, 2017 - Gray Wolf Craft Distilling

Loggerhead Expands Into the North Loggerhead Deco has relocated manufacturing to Wisconsin. - April 19, 2017 - Loggerhead Deco

Fish Tale Ales Releases New Organic Products in Cans Fish Tale Ales is expanding their portfolio of organic beers by providing a package that reflects Fish Brewing's commitment to sustainability and adding two new styles. Organic Porter and Organic Red Ale join their already established organic offering, India Pale Ale. All three products will be available... - April 17, 2017 - Fish Brewing Company

Underground Herbal Spirit Wins in Germany Underground Herbal Spirit has won a gold medal in the 2017 Berlin International Spirit Competition. - March 24, 2017 - Ogden's Own Distillery

Ogden’s Own Distillery Celebrates New Product Release and Prestigious Competition Results Ogden’s Own Distillery announced the release date for Madam Pattirini Gin and Porter’s Apple Liqueur to the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC). The company also announced results from the 2017 Denver International Spirits Competition where Five Wives Vodka and Porter’s... - March 20, 2017 - Ogden's Own Distillery

Global Whisky Punks Bring Top Drams to Your Doorstep New e-commerce venture Whisky Gallery pledges to deliver the best selection of popular world whiskies to fans anywhere on the globe, at competitive online prices. Frustrated by delivery restrictions on their favourite drams, young entrepreneurs are leading a new international whisky movement with the... - March 16, 2017 - Whisky Foundation

Indie Bottlers Allow Fringe Whisky Exploration Offering a large selection of independently bottled whiskies and exclusive expressions from the top distilleries, e-commerce venture Whisky Foundation encourages whisky fans to veer from the mainstream in search of a distinctive dram. This week’s exclusive new arrivals to Whisky Foundation include... - March 05, 2017 - Whisky Foundation

Awesome Craft-Spirits Headed to Michigan from Ogden’s Own Distillery Ogden’s Own Distillery announced today that all of the products it makes are now available in the state of Michigan. It is the first time in the companies history they’ve launched in a state will such a broad range of products. This includes their latest creation Porter’s Apple Whiskey Liqueur. - January 14, 2017 - Ogden's Own Distillery

Fish Brewing Co Announces Third Location in Tacoma WA Fish Brewing Company has announced today that it will open a new Pub & Eatery on the Grand Plaza at The Shops at Point Ruston in Tacoma, WA. Craft beer fans can expect the same commitment to quality and relentless innovation the company has embodied since 1992. President Sal Leone notes, “It’s... - December 27, 2016 - Fish Brewing Company

Post Modern Distilling Opening in Downtown Knoxville Post Modern Distilling, producing craft spirits, has chosen the Jackson Terminal for the site of its upcoming tasting room and manufacturing facility. Carefully-crafted spirits for both experienced consumers and those new to spirits to be the focus. - December 12, 2016 - Post Modern Spirits

Richland Rum’s 2016 Vintage Single Estate "Georgia Agricole" Has Arrived Virgin Rum crafted from First Pressing of 2016 Harvest reveals fresh, floral and grassy notes over an earthy and dry base. - December 02, 2016 - Richland Rum

Richland Estate Starts 2016 Sugarcane Harvest Season with Limited Edition of Agricole Rum Richland Rum will celebrate the start of the sugar cane harvesting season at the distillery in Richland, Georgia on December 10. A limited edition, Single Estate Old Georgia “Rum Agricole” will be distilled from this fall’s first harvested sugar cane. - December 01, 2016 - Richland Rum

Ri’ Punch Events at Richland Estate Draw Crowd Trade Representatives and Rum Connoisseurs gather in a Sugar Cane Field - November 01, 2016 - Richland Rum

Susan for President: KOVAL Distillery Introduces New Line of Products with Release of Barreled Peach Brandy KOVAL Distillery is thrilled to announce the release of Barreled Peach Brandy, the inaugural member of a new line of exceptional limited edition spirits named Susan for President. - November 01, 2016 - KOVAL Distillery

USA TODAY Selects St. Louis Distillery as the Best Craft Vodka Distillery in the US St. Louis Distillery, makers of the award-winning Cardinal Sin Vodka and Cardinal Sin Starka, has just been selected by USA TODAY as the best craft vodka distillery in the US. The announcement came Friday afternoon, Sept. 16. “It's a great honor to be selected as the best craft vodka distillery... - September 22, 2016 - St. Louis Distillery

ASW Distillery Opens in Atlanta: South’s First Distillery to Combine Scotch-Style Distilling with Southern-Style Whiskey Making Innovation ASW Distillery is now open for weekly tours and tastings in the American Spirit Works building, a refurbished industrial space in Atlanta’s new Armour Yards neighborhood. Atlanta’s newest distillery is the first in the South to combine Scotch-style distilling traditions with Southern-style whiskey making innovation. Situated around the corner from one of Atlanta’s original craft beverage-makers, SweetWater Brewery, ASW Distillery has been over six years in the making. - July 27, 2016 - ASW Distillery

Mad Rabbit Distillery Announces Official Grand Opening Mad Rabbit Distillery continues to create new signature cocktails featuring their delicious spirits, in preparation for the Official Grand Opening Celebration Thursday July 21, 2016 from 3:00 to 10:00pm. Located at 10860 Dover St. Westminster, CO - July 19, 2016 - Mad Rabbit Distillery

Porter's Peach Liqueur to Hit Utah Market Ogden’s Own Distillery announced that Porter’s Peach Liqueur will be Available starting Friday July, 15, 2016 at the distillery’s retail outlet in Ogden. It will hit the Utah Department of Alcohol Beverage Control (DABC) stores the first part of August. Porter’s Peach Liqueur... - July 19, 2016 - Ogden's Own Distillery

Clinton County New York's Only Distillery Now in Operation The area’s only distillery is now in operation. Founded by husband and wife team, Randall and Sarah Beach, Murray’s Fools Distilling Co., LLC, the first legal distillery in Clinton County since prohibition is now in operation in the Town of Altona, NY. Murray’s Fools Distilling Co.,... - May 19, 2016 - Murray's Fools Distilling Co., LLC

Family-Owned Grupo Empresarial Tribal Wins Top Honor at World Spirits Competition Last week, Ensamble 103, an artisanal mezcal produced by the family-owned Grupo Empresarial Tribal company, was awarded “Best Mezcal 2016” by judges at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. "The San Francisco World Spirits Competition® is the most influential in the industry,... - May 17, 2016 - Grupo Empresarial Tribal

Spire Mountain Ciders Releases Crisp & Dry Apple Cider In the tradition of quality and excellence, American’s oldest cidery Spire Mountain Cider, is pleased to announce the release of their latest product, Crisp & Dry Apple Cider. “The hard cider industry has seen incredible growth over the past several years, and drinkers are embracing... - May 05, 2016 - Fish Brewing Company

Ham Farms Rebrands: Increasing Focus on the Customer Relationship Ham Farms’ core strength has always been the company’s relationship with its buyers and corporate customers. With the company’s continued growth and presence in the retail market, the new www.hamfarms.com highlights its broadened 3 pillared focus on engaging retail customers, integrating new brands, and growing the sweet potato market worldwide. - April 12, 2016 - Ham Farms

Taste of Richland and Market Spring Event on April 24 Georgia Grown Spring Tasting and Market Place Event on April 24th in Historic Downtown Richland, with artisan food and beverages from South Georgia's craft producers. - April 06, 2016 - Richland Rum

Do the Survey on Industrial Ultrasonic Wine Ageing and Win 10 Liters of Sonicated Wine Ultrasonic Wine Ageing LTD has taken a big leap in wine production by introducing world’s first revolutionary Ultrasonic Wine Ageing technology for sustainable wine production in and around New Zealand. This one-of-its-kind technique has the potential to completely transform the method of producing... - March 22, 2016 - Ultrasonic Wine Aging LTD

Cask88 Launches Exclusive Whisky for The Merchistonian Club in Edinburgh Cask88, one of the world’s leading suppliers of bespoke whisky, today unveiled a historic bottling produced exclusively for The Merchistonian Club in Edinburgh. For over 15 years, the team at Cask88 has been helping world-class companies deliver legendary experiences with one-of-a-kind bottles... - March 11, 2016 - Cask88

Richland Rum Selects Brunswick, GA to Open Second Distillery Richland Rum's second distillery is to handcraft Richland Virgin Coastal Georgia Rum in downtown Brunswick, Georgia. The facility will offer tours and tastings and is aiming to open early 2017. - March 04, 2016 - Richland Rum

Richland Single Estate Old Georgia Rum Expands Into New York and New Jersey Frederick Wildman & Sons appointed to introduce, market and distribute Richland Award Winning Single Estate Old Georgia Rum in New York and New Jersey. - January 28, 2016 - Richland Rum

Feni Enters United States Distribution via Wirtz Beverage The Spirit of India “Feni” announced today a partnership with Wirtz Beverage Illinois that will introduce the award-winning craft distilled Feni to the United States for the first time. “We are truly thrilled to partner with such a tremendous team at Wirtz Beverage,” said B.J. - November 05, 2015 - SPIRIT OF INDIA FENI