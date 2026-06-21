Recent Headlines
Within Distilleries
The Old Guard Bourbon Expands Maryland Presence Through New Distribution Partnership with North Star Wine & Liquor
Award-Winning Hand-Crafted Bourbon Brand Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Growth Strategy - June 21, 2026 - The Old Guard Bourbon
Florida Moonshine Company Opens First Tasting Room to Bring Local Spirits Directly to the Public This Fall
Florida Moonshine Company, a 100% woman-owned brand, will open its first tasting room in downtown St. Augustine this fall. The space will offer immersive tastings, private events, and handcrafted moonshine—bringing Florida spirits directly to the public. - August 15, 2025 - Florida Moonshine Company
Ogden’s Own Distillery Taps Victoria Titus-Gecsek as National Sales Director
Former Gallo Wines Global Manager Joins Utah-Based Distillery as It Ramps Up Expansion - April 26, 2025 - Ogden's Own Distillery
LYON RUM Receives Best of Class Designation; Sailors Reserve Rum Awarded Only Gold Medal in the Rum Category
Maryland's premier craft rum distillery, LYON RUM, was honored as Best of Class in the rum category at the Annual American Craft Spirits Association Competition. With the highest scores in the category, Sailor Reserve Rum - a pure, cane-to-glass American Rum, received the sole gold medal in the category. Additionally, LYON White Rum and Overproof Pineapple received excellent marks, and awarded silver medals this year. - March 30, 2025 - Windon Distilling
Five Wives Spicy Vodka Awarded Best Flavored Vodka at L.A. Invitational Spirits Challenge
Ogden’s Own Distillery's Five Wives Spicy Tamarind Chile Vodka was awarded Double Gold Best Flavored Vodka at the L.A. Invitational Spirits Challenge. - March 27, 2025 - Ogden's Own Distillery
Forbes-Featured CEO Pixie Paula Dezzutti to Headline Glow Up Goal-Setting Mixer in Charleston
Attendees are invited to join Charleston trailblazer for an evening of transformation, inspiration, and connection - February 07, 2025 - Striped Pig Distillery
New Bartender Battle Show Debuts
Spirit For Spirits, a brand new original bartender battle show, has been released on YouTube. - December 13, 2024 - Spirit For Spirits
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Tech Way Team Up
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka announces a partnership with The Tech Way, launching the Tech Way Limited Edition vodka bottle to support the Institute's student-athletes. It celebrates school pride, offering fans and businesses a way to join with The Tech Way’s mission through their purchases. A portion of proceeds will support the student-athletes. Available at select locations in Georgia and online at socialhousevodka.com - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
FANG Exchange Unveils Partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
Social House® Vodka announces a partnership with FANG Exchange, an NIL Collective supporting Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletes. The collaboration celebrates FAMU athletes with the release of the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka. A portion of sales will go directly to FANG Exchange, aiding FAMU athletes’ academic and athletic pursuits. This initiative, supported by Social House® Vodka’s mission to empower HBCUs offers fans & local businesses a way to contribute to FAMU's athletic success. - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka
ABS Commercial Names Eric Johnson of Wild Heaven Beer as Winner of Summer of Stills Giveaway, Continuing Industry Giveback Tradition
ABS Commercial has named Eric Johnson, Owner and Brewmaster of Wild Heaven Beer, as the winner of the 2024 Summer of Stills Giveaway. Johnson will receive a 50L copper still and 20 threaded sixtels to support Wild Heaven's expansion into distilled spirits. The Summer of Stills Giveaway is part of ABS Commercial’s ongoing Giveback Campaign, which provides brewers and distillers with tools and equipment to enhance their operations. - October 17, 2024 - ABS Commercial
Legendary Drummer and Iconic International Artist Mick Fleetwood Launches Fleetwood Gin
The rock and roll hall of famer’s first spirit release is a personally curated Pink Grapefruit flavored Gin. - August 15, 2024 - Striped Pig Distillery
Charleston’s First Distillery is Celebrating Its 11th Birthday with a 7-Year Bourbon Release Party
Striped Pig Distillery is celebrating its 11 year anniversary with an event on Saturday, June 15, featuring a limited release bourbon, specialty bourbon cocktails, Ghost Monkey beer, live music and food. - June 14, 2024 - Striped Pig Distillery
Madrona Dry Gin Wins Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the oldest and largest competition of its kind. - May 03, 2024 - Madrona Distillery
Oxford Oaks Distillery Wins Grand National Champion's Trophy at U.S. Open Spirits Championship
At the U.S. Open Spirits Championship, Oxford Oaks Distillery proudly shares the Grand National Champion's Trophy with Dayton Barrel Works Artisan Distillery from Dayton, Ohio. Both distilleries secured three gold medals in this section of the competition, solidifying their status as leaders in the... - May 01, 2024 - Oxford Oaks Distillery
Charleston’s Top Alcohol Industry Experts Offer Professional Services
Distillery & Brewery CEO and Chief General Counsel aid alcoholic beverage companies’ growth with industry specific professional services. - April 18, 2024 - Striped Pig Distillery
Tequla Corrido Welcomes Jesus A. Martinez as Texas Market Manager
Arizona based tequila brand solidifies commitment to Texas market with growth of sales team. - March 23, 2024 - Tequila Corrido
Youngest Female Distillery Owner in America Launches a New Cultural Hot Spot 3 Miles from Smith Lake
A life dedicated to the traditions of Alabama - February 29, 2024 - Alabama Distillery Co.
Charleston’s Local Choice Spirits Launches Division Program for New Spirits Brands a Chance to Build Generational Wealth
Craft spirits enthusiasts and new businesses bypass the hurdles of launching a beverage company with a Local Choice Division and use of Charleston’s first distillery. - February 04, 2024 - Striped Pig Distillery
Infamous Whiskey Announces Purchase of Building for Distillery and Company Headquarters
Historic building in Greensboro, GA will be operations base for Infamous Whiskey - October 23, 2023 - Broadstreet Infamous
Infamous Whiskey to Cancel Kickstarter Campaign
Campaign's goal fulfilled already via private seed funding round - October 18, 2023 - Broadstreet Infamous
Infamous Whiskey to Launch Kickstarter Campaign
Kickstarter aligns with both the artisan nature of distilling craft spirits and the distinctly creative side of the company’s executive management team. - August 16, 2023 - Broadstreet Infamous
Charleston’s First Distillery Launches Bourbon Barrel Beer with Local Brewery
Striped Pig Distillery and Ghost Monkey Brewery announce release of special edition Striped Pig Bourbon Barrel Beer in celebration of National Bourbon Day. - June 15, 2023 - Striped Pig Distillery
CEO of Charleston’s First Distillery Enters the Brewery Business
Pixie Paula of Striped Pig Distillery announces ownership of Ghost Monkey Brewery. - May 20, 2023 - Striped Pig Distillery
Charleston’s First Distillery is Celebrating Its 10th Birthday on June 3
Striped Pig Distillery is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with an event on Saturday, June 3, featuring music, food, and good spirits. - May 17, 2023 - Striped Pig Distillery
Ghostface Brewing Sees Business Growth with Ohanafy
Ohanafy is an innovative brewery management software that is helping Ghostface Brewing increase efficiency, decrease costs, and save time. - April 19, 2023 - Ohanafy
Get Ready for Halloween with Spirit of Wales Distillery
The Newport Distillery Spirit of Wales is hosting its second Halloween celebrations which include tours, tasting nights and experiences in the build-up to 31 October 2022. - October 22, 2022 - Spirit of Wales Ltd.
Charleston’s First Distillery Officially Launches Gin Inspired Beer with Local Brewery
Striped Pig Distillery and Ghost Monkey Brewery announce the official release date of special edition Striped Gin inspired beer. - August 24, 2022 - Striped Pig Distillery
Red Eye Louie's Announces Launch of Tequila Plata
All that glitters is not gold, and Tequila Plata proves that! - August 15, 2022 - Red Eye Louie's
Charleston’s First Distillery Launches Gin Inspired Beer with Local Brewery
Striped Pig Distillery and Ghost Monkey Brewery announce release of special-edition Striped Pig inspired beers in celebration of International Beer Day. - August 06, 2022 - Striped Pig Distillery
Charleston’s First Distillery First to Receive National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification
Local Choice Spirits granted National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification, opening up many new opportunities for the Charleston based spirits business. - July 30, 2022 - Striped Pig Distillery
Kachaça Spirits Awarded Unaged Cachaça of the Year in New York International Spirits Competition 2022
Newly Launched Kachaça! Earns Top Honor in Top Trade Competition - June 09, 2022 - Kachaca Spirits
Charleston’s First Distillery Releases Original Moonshine in Limited Supply
Striped Pig Distillery releases final 90 bottles of coveted ‘Shine, the last release of their original moonshine, bottled at 120 proof. - June 01, 2022 - Striped Pig Distillery
CEO of Charleston’s First Distillery, Striped Pig, Drives Change in Spirits Industry
Striped Pig Distillery joins the SC Craft Distillers Guild to help shift outdated legislation. - May 05, 2022 - Striped Pig Distillery
Tri-County Veterans Support Network Fundraiser Comedy Show at Striped Pig Distillery Raises Nearly $40,000
Striped Pig Distillery proudly hosted Best Medicine Brigade comedy show to support local veterans and families in crisis, in the first event featuring comedians from every branch of service. - April 14, 2022 - Local Choice Spirits
Welsh Distillery Picks Up Two Silver Medals at the Rum and Chahaça Masters
Working hard over the past few months changing production methods and processes has resulted in improved rums for the Spirit of Wales Distillery who have remarkable flavour combinations. The work has paid off as the Welsh distillery has picked up two silver medals from the Rum & Cachaça Masters, one for their visitor’s favourite, Dragon’s Breath Spiced Rum and one for Steeltown commemorative and lush Welsh Rum. - March 04, 2022 - Spirit of Wales Ltd.
Experience the Spirit of Wales This St. David’s Day
Celebrate St. David’s Day with Food and Drink Wales and the Spirit of Wales Distillery as they embark on a roadshow to London this week. The industry-wide Love Wales Love Taste campaign promotes Welsh food and drink in the build-up to the feast of Saint David. - February 24, 2022 - Spirit of Wales Ltd.
Swig Partners Launches Connecting Wineries to Import and Distribution Partners
On a mission to streamline and improve the process for alcoholic beverage producers trying to open or expand distribution in the United States, SWIG Partners leverages their decades of relationships and experience to form successful and long-lasting partnerships. - February 18, 2022 - SWIG Partners
10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Named 2021 Craft Distillery of the Year
Craft whiskey subscription service RackHouse Whiskey Club has announced its 2021 Craft Distillery of the Year Award winner as 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits out of Vail, Colorado. - December 12, 2021 - 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co.
First White Welsh Rum Released by Spirit of Wales Distillery
Spirit of Wales Distillery in Newport, Wales is proud to announce the launch of its second Welsh rum to the collection, and the first white rum for the Steeltown range of contemporary spirits. Spirit of Wales Steeltown Welsh White Rum is a contemporary crisp rum, made with molasses and layered with tropical crisp notes. - November 19, 2021 - Spirit of Wales Ltd.
Victor George Vodka Owner Awarded 2.4 Million Dollars to Build Fort Lauderdale's First Black Owned Distillery
One of the fastest growing Black owned vodka brands in the U.S. building distillery in Florida. - November 17, 2021 - Victor George Spirits LLC
Spirit of Wales Distillery Launches Steeltown Blueberry Welsh Gin
Spirit of Wales Distillery in Newport, Wales is proud to announce the launch of a second Welsh gin and first pink gin. Spirit of Wales, Steeltown Welsh Blueberry Gin, a contemporary forged wild blueberry gin, sweetened naturally with heather tips. - November 08, 2021 - Spirit of Wales Ltd.
Spirit of Wales Distillery Wins Two Vodka Masters Gold Medals
The Spirit of Wales Distillery wins two gold awards for their new Steeltown Welsh Vodka and Steeltown Home Welsh Vodka. The Spirit of Wales Distillery contemporary styled Steeltown Welsh Vodkas both won gold medals from The Spirits Business, Vodka Masters 2021. These gold medals come shortly after The Spirits Business awarded Spirit of Wales a silver medal for their Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin in June 2021. - October 03, 2021 - Spirit of Wales Ltd.
Join in a Welsh Tasting Event with Spirit of Wales Distillery’s Award-Winning Spirits
This October it’s time for an authentic Welsh experience and a taste of the award-winning premium Welsh spirits of Spirit of Wales Distillery at their music-bingo themed tasting event. - September 19, 2021 - Spirit of Wales Ltd.
Artist Contest Launched for NFT Release for Historic Charleston Bottled in Bond Bourbon
A woman owned spirits company continues driving change in the trillion dollar alcohol industry with an NFT release and a new way for spirits to be marketed and sold while celebrating local artists everywhere. - September 10, 2021 - Local Choice Spirits
10th Mountain Rye Whiskey Wins Gold at 2021 Whiskies of the World
10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. of Vail, CO, wins Gold at this year's Whiskies of the World Competition for its Rye Whiskey. - August 26, 2021 - 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co.
Spirit of Wales Award-Winning Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin at My Gin Festivals
The award-winning Spirit of Wales Distillery is taking part in 2021 My Gin Festivals and the Gin and Fizz Festivals in Wales and England. - August 15, 2021 - Spirit of Wales Ltd.
Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin Takes Silver at the IWSC
The International Wine and Spirit Competition (The IWSC) awarded a silver medal to the Spirit of Wales Distillery’s signature release Steeltown Dry Welsh Gin at its 2021 competition. - August 08, 2021 - Spirit of Wales Ltd.
Steven Young Joins Spirit of Wales Distillery from Boom Battle Bars
The Spirit of Wales Distillery in South Wales is thrilled to announce that new hire, Steven Young, will be their Brand Ambassador in August 2021 after leaving Boom Battle Bars. - August 06, 2021 - Spirit of Wales Ltd.
Steeltown Welsh Vodka Filtered Through Anthracite for a Crisp, Clean Flavour from the Spirit of Wales Distillery in Newport, South Wales
Brighten the palette with a contemporary style blended Steeltown Welsh Vodka. The Spirit of Wales Distillery has a unique process when producing their Steeltown Welsh Vodka. Made with Welsh water and filtered once through Anthracite or Welsh coal from Ammanford in Carmarthenshire, Wales. - July 10, 2021 - Spirit of Wales Ltd.