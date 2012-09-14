PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

THINKWARE Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Specials Thinkware is offering major promotional sales from November 25th through December 1st. - November 24, 2019 - THINKWARE

FLARES 2.0 Establishes Low-Gee Skyhook Record Hood Tech staff noted record-low capture loads for a fixed-wing aircraft recovery from free-flight. "Soft-arrest Skyhook recovery with FLARES enables opportunities for fixed-wing aircraft that were not originally designed with Skyhook-recovery in mind," explains Hood Tech engineer and 1999 Skyhook co-inventor, Cory Roeseler. With FLARES, a long endurance UAV enjoys the benefits of VTOL without having to carry its VTOL claptrap for the entire flight. - November 19, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates VTOL Operations in a Forest Clearing Hood Tech’s next generation Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) this month demonstrated flight operations from a 200 foot forest clearing, surrounded by 60-140 foot trees. A fixed-wing UAV was launched into flight and recovered from flight, both operations occurring above the tree-tops. “We... - October 31, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Sungale Redefines the Digital Photo Frame with Its New Cloud Frame Model – CPF1051+ Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for being a pioneer of the digital photo frame, continues to make innovations in the market. Today Sungale is introducing a new 10” model, the CPF1051+, bringing highly requested new features and specs to the category, like a high resolution IPS Touch Display, internal battery and simplified setup. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale

Sungale Releases New Brand Alpha Digital with Models KS782 and KS1016 for Focused Digital Photo Frame Experience Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for pioneering the mass market digital photo frame, is bringing a new twist on its Cloud Frame product line. Today Sungale is introducing its Alpha Digital brand Cloud Frame line, bringing enhanced new features like a high resolution IPS Touchscreen, an internal battery for portable use, and a simplified setup. As a part of the Alpha Digital Line though, the interface has been simplified so anyone can easily use it. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale

FLARES 2.0 Logs 106 Consecutive Flights with a Perfect Safety Record FLARES 2.0, Hood Tech’s “Flying Launch and Recovery System” has accumulated 106 consecutive flights with a perfect safety record, in 2019. Dating back to January of 2019, Hood Tech staff has torture-tested the system in wind gusts to 30mph, at density altitude of 9,600 feet, and in... - October 08, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Vecow Embedded Engines Are Ready to Support 5G Networks Featuring leading computing performance, supporting 5G networks, smart manageability, industrial-grade reliability, system-oriented integration, Vecow embedded engines is your trusted solution for any mission-critical real-time AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. - October 08, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

Vecow Successfully Expands Fanless Embedded Engines for Service Robots in Asia Markets Powered by Vecow Fanless Embedded Engines, service robots are delivering cleaning tasks in public areas such as at airports, museums and galleries in Asia. They are designed to have personality, human-like, fully coordinated and act as autonomous teams for enhanced productivity and improved cleaning results. - September 28, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

PESA Secura® Media Platform Launches at IBC2019 PESA unleashes its media distribution system with military-grade encryption for robust control and media that is secure and reliable. - September 07, 2019 - PESA

FLARES 2.0 Establishes Scan Eagle Capture Energy Record FLARES 2.0 recovered a 28.1 kg Scan Eagle dummy at 75 knots closing speed. The 20.9 kJ capture energy establishes a new record. This second-generation Mast Augmented Recovery System (MARS 2,) is omnidirectional, can be used with any Scan Eagle 1, 2 or 3 aircraft variant in up to 30mph wind and packs into a single “coffin.” The record-setting capture occurred during the 78th consecutive incident-free flight of FLARES 2.0. - August 29, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

DD Audio’s EA-3.1 Energy Attenuation Material Now Shipping DD Audio, a manufacturer of high performance audio equipment, proudly introduces the newly revised EA-3.1 Energy Attenuation Material. - August 25, 2019 - DD Audio

PESA Hybrid Media Distribution System DISA/JITC Certification Update PESA has completed JITC testing of their Hybrid Media Distribution Systems, including the 12G Fusion ACP 4K systems, the 3G Cheetah Routers, the Mobile Digital Video Distribution Systems and the PESA Media Management System. - August 23, 2019 - PESA

Kustom Signals Announces Cloud Storage for Law Enforcement Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today their new cloud storage model for Law Enforcement (LE). Cloud storage for evidentiary files has become expected in the marketplace, but is it really in the best financial interest of the end user? Kustom Signals offers a unique approach to cloud storage that keeps... - August 19, 2019 - Kustom Signals, Inc.

DD Audio+JY Power+Ohio Generator = A Power House of Training Sessions at KnowledgeFest Dallas At this year's event, DD Audio is teaming up with Ohio Generator and JY Power to present a two-part technical training session titled, "Do You Have the Power?" These sessions are aimed at demystifying how to properly address a vehicle’s charging system when designing, quoting, and building a high-performance audio system. - August 02, 2019 - DD Audio

FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates Nominal Performance in Wind Flight test data indicates that Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) multicopter performs nominally in up to 22 knot wind. “FLARES achieves robustness by using generously-sized components, and redundancy,” states Hood Tech President, Dr. Andy von Flotow, “UAVs... - July 20, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Thinkware Launches Its First Sports Camera, the M1 Motorsports Cam The launch of the M1 Motorsports Cam by Thinkware offers a first glimpse at the company’s Power Sports line of products. - June 26, 2019 - THINKWARE

New Starlight Night Vision Rifle Scope Clip-on Digital FOV is planning the release of a starlight rifle scope night vision clip-on, Digital Crosshairs 1000SL. Product availability is expected early in the 4th quarter of this year. - June 22, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC

FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates High DA Power Margin Flight test data indicates that Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) multicopter used only 58% throttle at 9600ft density altitude. “FLARES achieves robustness by using generously-sized components, and redundancy,” states Hood Tech President, Dr. Andy von Flotow. “UAVs that carry their VTOL-stuff for the entire mission invariably skimp on VTOL component sizing, sacrificing redundancy, power margin and high/hot capability.” - June 19, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

THINKWARE Launches New Touch Screen Model, the X700 Dash Cam The X700 comes equipped with an easy to use touch screen and a full HD two-channel camera with Parking Surveillance Mode and Time Lapse capability. - June 10, 2019 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Launches QHD Q800 PRO Dash Cam The Q800 PRO is Thinkware's latest dash cam, featuring a Quad High Definition (QHD) forward facing camera that offers four times more detail than standard HD. - May 10, 2019 - THINKWARE

New Night Vision Scope Clip-on with HD Audio & Video Recording Digital FOV, LLC is proud to introduce Digital Crosshairs 1000R-V2. This is the latest night vision clip-on in the Digital Crosshairs 1000 product line. It now includes drone industry HD video and audio recording and playback technology. This product captures a night vision hunting experience as a HD... - May 05, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC

THINKWARE Teams Up with EchoMaster to Supply a Dash Cam Bundle for Ford’s Authorized Accessory Program Two THINKWARE Dash Cam Kits, powered by EchoMaster have been certified as official accessories by Ford Motor Company. - May 02, 2019 - THINKWARE

LogoDesign.net Redesigns Political Logos of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidates LogoDesign.net redesigns political logos of the 2020 Presidential candidates inspired by their personalities and their brand of politics. - April 20, 2019 - Logo Design

Hood Tech Upgrades Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) Originally sized with comfortable margin when handling a 25kg ScanEagle, Hood Tech has recently extended the capacity of its Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES) to handle aircraft weighing up to 45kg. This capacity includes all existing ScanEagle/ScanEagle3 variants. Further, modification to... - March 21, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Famous French Bakery Opens in US, Supports Local AV Integrator Marie Blachére, a famous bakery with over 500 locations throughout France, opened its first U.S. location this week at 550 Middle Neck Road in heart of Great Neck. Despite the moderate snowfall on its first day, the bakery had a very successful opening with hundreds of local customers flooding... - February 18, 2019 - ATTYWON

Skittles Productions Says the Future of TV Ads is in Adaptability TV commercials need to evolve in changing times if they wish to have the same impact on their audience, says Skittles Productions. - February 16, 2019 - Skittles Productions

THINKWARE Unveils Forthcoming Product Line Up at CES 2019 THINKWARE, a world-leading Korean dash cam company, will be offering an exclusive sneak peek of its 2019 product line up on the floor of North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 8–11, 2019. This will be THINKWARE's eighth year showcasing... - January 10, 2019 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE to Reveal 2019 Dash Cam and Product Lineup with CES THINKWARE to showcase its latest dash cams and upcoming product lines at CES 2019. - December 15, 2018 - THINKWARE

Skittles Productions Involving a New Feature in Corporate Videos for Branding of Businesses or Industries Skittles Productions says that if brands want to impress clients, corporate videos are their best option. - October 29, 2018 - Skittles Productions

THINKWARE to Spotlight Dash Cam Product Lineup at SEMA 2018 in Las Vegas Exhibiting at booth #11668 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, THINKWARE will be offering demos of its new and upcoming products at the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show. - October 19, 2018 - THINKWARE

Innovation is Coming to the Kitchen in 2018 – Smart Kitchen Display Product Release Sungale, the consumer electronics brand that is best known for its line of Cloud Frames and Digital Photo Frames is launching a brand new line of Smart Home products called the Kitchen Screen that has been in development for 3 years. The Kitchen Screen is a product that connects your kitchen to the internet and provides services and features that makes life in the kitchen easier and more entertaining. The touch screen operation has been designed for simple and intuitive navigation through the various options. - September 29, 2018 - Sungale

The World's First Offline English - Chinese Translation Device Offers Online Translating in 20 Languages; "IU" Started Its Crowdfund on Kickstarter 24th July 2018 Intelligent Group Ltd. (http://i-u.com.tw/en/ Taiwan CEO：Austin Yang) has started crowdfunding for his multi-language-translation-device "IU." This hand-size machine is the world's first offline English-Chinese translator with over 20 languages available for translation when online. The world’s smallest, and most lightweight device yet “IU” began crowdfunding on Kickstarter offering low prices to early customers. - July 26, 2018 - Intelligent Group Ltd.

THINKWARE Launches Its F200 Dash Cam THINKWARE announces the launch of the newest dash cam in its F-Series model line, the F200. - July 18, 2018 - THINKWARE

Papago! Releases the GoSafe S810 Papago releases the new GoSafe S810 with a reliable two-channel dash camera giving you peace of mind. The S810 will become your discreet and personal witness to all the events unfolding on the road, with cameras facing your front and rear end. The front camera features Sony’s Exmor sensor that... - July 05, 2018 - Papago Dash Cameras

THINKWARE Launches the F70 Dash Cam with New Features THINKWARE, a world leading dash cam company, announced the launch of its F70 dash cam today. - July 04, 2018 - THINKWARE

PESA Announces Patent Application for Securely Managing Network Audio and Video PESA, a leading designer and manufacturer of professional secure AV distribution products and multi-channel streaming appliances, is pleased to announce the filing of a patent application for a system and method of controlling access to audio and video feeds within a closed network and the maintenance... - May 22, 2018 - PESA

Herman and HARMAN Professional Solutions Enter Into Distribution Partnership Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com) a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, has entered into a distribution partnership with HARMAN Professional Solutions. - April 18, 2018 - Herman Integration Services

PureLink Matrix Switcher Powers On-Ice HD Video for Flyers Philly Hockey Fans Motivated via PureLink Signal Management & Fiber Solutions. - March 30, 2018 - PureLink

PureLink Adds 6G-SDI Input to PureMedia Line of Matrix Switchers Addition Enables Further 4K Applications via Company's Flagship Line of Digital Cross-Platform Devices - March 25, 2018 - PureLink

PureLink Adds Video Wall Processing to Its Video Over IP Solutions Company's WallMaster Plug-in allows VPX Software to Create Multiple Video Wall Configurations - March 18, 2018 - PureLink

SMC Networks Delivers Modern Sophisticated Wi-Fi Home Security Camera Connects to Wireless Network in Mere Minutes Allowing for 24x7 Monitoring Via Feature-Rich Smartphone App and Available Cloud Video Storage - March 15, 2018 - SMC Networks

THINKWARE DASH CAM Expands Social Media Reach with New Facebook Page World leading dash Cam Company, THINKWARE DASH CAM, announced the launch of its official brand Facebook page. Through this social media channel, THINKWARE announced that they intend to focus on offering new information about present and upcoming products as well as expanding its brand recognition further. THINKWARE... - March 14, 2018 - THINKWARE

Herman Announces Distribution Partnership with Luxul Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com), a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, is partnering with Luxul to provide IP networking solutions for AV integrators. - March 11, 2018 - Herman Integration Services

PureLink Adds HD Streaming Video Distribution to Its AV Over IP Solutions VIP-STREAM-100 Streaming HDMI Encoder Extends IP Video Using H.264 Industry Standard - March 03, 2018 - PureLink

Manufacturer's Rep Firm Meyer Marketing Signs with PureLink Company will Sell PureLink Pro AV Solutions in FL, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. - February 23, 2018 - PureLink

THINKSOUND Releases Their First Made in the USA Headphones THINKSOUND™ announces the release of the new USP1 monitor series in-ear headphones that are made in the USA from domestic and imported parts and eliminates throw-away packaging from their earbuds. - February 15, 2018 - TIMBRE SOUND LLC dba thinksound

PureLink IP Video Enhances Super Week Events in Minneapolis Company's VIP Systems Control Video Displays & Signage at Big Game Concert Venue - February 03, 2018 - PureLink

PureLink Hires Product Manager as It Expands 4K Offerings Bryan Conforti Joins Company to Manage New Video Signal Management Platform. - January 21, 2018 - PureLink