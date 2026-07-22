THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Summer Travel Dash Cam Sale

Limited-time promotions offer savings on select THINKWARE dash cams during the height of the summer road trip season. - July 22, 2026 - THINKWARE

THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Fourth of July and Canada Day Deals

Limited-time promotions in the U.S. and Canada offer savings on select THINKWARE dash cams ahead of the summer holiday travel season. - July 02, 2026 - THINKWARE

THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Challenges Australia's Dash Cam Subscription Model with Long-Term Complimentary Connected Services

Extended connected service offerings help reduce the ongoing costs of connected dash cam ownership - June 27, 2026 - THINKWARE

THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Prime Day Savings Across Award-Winning Dash Cam Lineup

Amazon Prime Day promotions offer savings on THINKWARE's Q200, ARC Series, and flagship U3000 PRO dash cams. - June 20, 2026 - THINKWARE

THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Father’s Day Sales on Dash Cam Lineup

Limited-time promotions in the U.S. and Canada offer discounts on select THINKWARE dash cams ahead of Father’s Day and the summer driving season. - June 13, 2026 - THINKWARE

THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Expands Australia Lineup with Launch of TOY2KD Dash Cam

Dual-channel 2K recording, Sony STARVIS sensor, and intelligent parking modes deliver reliable everyday protection for Australian drivers. - June 13, 2026 - THINKWARE

THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Memorial Day and Victoria Day Sales on ARC Series Dash Cams

Limited-time offers in the U.S. and Canada deliver savings on select ARC dash cams ahead of the holiday weekend kicking off summer. - May 20, 2026 - THINKWARE

THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Early Mother’s Day Promotion on ARC Line of Dash Cams

Limited-time U.S. offers deliver savings on ARC 700, ARC 900 and U3000 ahead of Mother’s Day. - April 30, 2026 - THINKWARE

THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Big Spring Sale on Select Dash Cam Models

Limited-time U.S. promotion features an additional 10% cart discount on select models - March 27, 2026 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Announces Valentine’s Day Promotional Pricing Across ARC Series and U3000 Dash Cam Lineup

The company's newest dash cams and accessories will be on sale for a limited time. - February 11, 2026 - THINKWARE

FSN Medical Technologies Launches FM-E3205D Series, Its First MiniLED Medical-Grade Display

FSN Medical Technologies announced the release of the FM-E3205D Series, the company’s first miniLED medical-grade monitor. Designed for surgical and clinical use, the display delivers improved brightness uniformity, contrast control, and image stability to support accurate medical imaging in demanding healthcare environments. - December 28, 2025 - FSN Medical Technologies

THINKWARE Announces Christmas & New Year Deals on Top Dash Cams

Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams are on sale to close out 2025. - December 24, 2025 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Unveils ARC 900 Dash Cam: Ultra-Premium Recording with Dual STARVIS 2 Sensors

ARC 900 delivers next-level clarity, high-frame recording, and advanced driver-assistance features in a sleek, connected design. - November 30, 2025 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Announces Black Friday Deals on Best-Selling Dash Cams

THINKWARE's latest and most popular dash cams will be on sale for the holidays. - November 22, 2025 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE to Showcase Three Next-Generation Dash Cams at SEMA Show

New flagship U3000 PRO headlines lineup with 4K/2K dual STARVIS 2 sensors and 60 GHz radar parking mode. - November 05, 2025 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Announces Halloween Deals on Popular Dash Cams

Many of THINKWARE's most popular and best selling dash cams will be on sale. - October 29, 2025 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Introduces U3000 PRO: Flagship 4K/2K Dash Cam with Dual RADAR and Next-Gen Connected Services

Advanced 24/7 parking protection, dual SONY STARVIS 2 sensors, and LTE-ready connectivity set a new benchmark for premium vehicle surveillance. - October 25, 2025 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Unveils ARC700 Dash Cam: Next-Gen Clarity and Control in a Dual-Channel 4K System

ARC700 offers Precision-Tuned IQ, 24/7 Surveillance, and Dual HDR in a compact design - September 10, 2025 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Launches All-New THINKWARE CONNECTED App, Delivering a Smarter, More Seamless Driving Experience

The latest update introduces a new interface and enhanced capabilities to make connected driving simpler, safer, and more intuitive with THINKWARE. - September 08, 2025 - THINKWARE

Warm Audio Expands Access to True Studio Sound with New “Junior” and “Junior Studio Essentials” Series of Microphones

Warm Audio Expands Access to True Studio Sound with New “Junior” and “Junior Studio Essentials” Series of Microphones

The legendary tones of the Warm Audio WA-47 and WA-87 R2 studio microphones are now available in two new formats: the feature-rich Jr Series and the streamlined Jr Studio Essential Series—both built around the same professional capsules as their flagship studio counterparts, at prices that bring iconic studio sound to a wider creative audience - September 04, 2025 - Warm Audio

THINKWARE Celebrates 29 Years with Special Anniversary Promotions

Discounts offered across THINKWARE’s best-selling camera lineup. - August 27, 2025 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Announces Prime Day Deals on Best-Selling Dash Cams

Many of THINKWARE's top dash cams and accessories will be on sale. - July 10, 2025 - THINKWARE

SeaLife Unveils New SportDiver S Underwater Smartphone Housing

SeaLife Unveils New SportDiver S Underwater Smartphone Housing

SeaLife has introduced the all-new SportDiver S, an underwater smartphone housing designed for divers & snorklers of all abilities. The new compact housing dives to a depth of 100 feet (30 meters) and offers several updates over the original SportDiver model, the new “S” version offers compatibility with all iPhone models including Max sizes, as well as many Android smartphones. - June 11, 2025 - SeaLife

THINKWARE Announces Father’s Day Dash Cam Deals

Many of THINKWARE’s best-selling and most advanced dash cams are on sale. - June 11, 2025 - THINKWARE

Trade Tensions Threaten Access to Life-Changing Technology for Disabled Veterans

Trade Tensions Threaten Access to Life-Changing Technology for Disabled Veterans

Digital FOV warns that trade tensions are delaying production of its adaptive rifle scope, the Digital Crosshairs 1000SA, used by disabled veterans for hunting and shooting sports. Supply chain issues with imported components may delay deliveries to VA rehab programs. Qualifying low vision veterans can request this equipment through their local VA Blind Rehabilitation Center as part of their benefits. - May 28, 2025 - Digital FOV, LLC

THINKWARE Announces Mother’s Day Dash Cam Deals

Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams are on sale. - May 14, 2025 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Celebrates Easter with Limited-Time Dash Cam Deals

Many of THINKWARE's latest and best-selling dash cams are on sale. - April 23, 2025 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Launches Spring Break Dash Cam Deals

Many of THINKWARE’s latest and best-selling dash cams and accessories will be on sale. - March 12, 2025 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Launches Limited-Time President’s Day Dash Cam Deals

Many of THINKWARE’s top-selling dash cams and accessories will be on sale. - February 17, 2025 - THINKWARE

Cerwin-Vega Introduces VegaBuds: Wireless Earbuds with Superior Sound Quality Revolutionizing Personal Audio with Cerwin-Vega’s Iconic Sound Performance

Cerwin-Vega, a leader in high-performance audio, proudly announces the launch of the VegaBuds, a premium wireless earbud solution that delivers superior sound in a sleek, ergonomic design. Incorporating Cerwin-Vega’s legendary Stroker™ technology, the VegaBuds redefine personal audio by... - February 11, 2025 - CERWIN-VEGA!

Spexster Unveils Top Video Production Trends to Watch in 2025

Spexster Unveils Top Video Production Trends to Watch in 2025

Spexster’s Top Video Production Trends to Watch in 2025 report reveals key innovations like AI-powered editing, immersive storytelling through VR, and sustainable production practices. It’s a roadmap for creators and brands to embrace innovation, authenticity, and impactful storytelling. - January 30, 2025 - Spexster

Cerwin-Vega Launches VegaMini: The Portable Speaker with Big Sound in a Small Package Compact Design, Immersive Audio—Your Perfect On-the-Go Companion

Cerwin-Vega introduces the VegaMini, a compact Bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful, distortion-free sound with a 20W woofer and 10W tweeter. Designed for portability and durability, it features a sleek, lightweight design, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 12 hours of battery life. With Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity, the VegaMini is perfect for on-the-go adventures or home use. Pre-order now at cerwinvega.com with shipping starting next week. - January 15, 2025 - CERWIN-VEGA!

THINKWARE Announces Dash Cam Deals Heading Into the Holidays

Many of THINKWARE’s top-selling dash cams and accessories will be on sale. - December 21, 2024 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dash Cam Deals

Many of THINKWARE's best selling dash cams will be on sale for the holidays. - November 28, 2024 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE to Unveil Its Next Generation of Dash Cams at SEMA Show 2024

Along with its latest dash cams, THINKWARE will also be have a live demo of its Smart Glass Roof technology. - November 01, 2024 - THINKWARE

USIS Launches Security and AV Systems Remote Monitoring Solution, Insight

Unified, real-time monitoring of security, AV, and other networked devices from one platform. - October 24, 2024 - USIS AudioVisual Systems

THINKWARE Announces Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Dash Cam Specials

Many of THINKWARE’s latest and best-selling dash cams will be on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. - October 11, 2024 - THINKWARE

Cerwin-Vega Launches New UTV65 Series Weatherproof Sound System with Powerful Amplifiers and RGB LED Lighting for Ultimate Outdoor Adventures

Cerwin-Vega Launches New UTV65 Series Weatherproof Sound System with Powerful Amplifiers and RGB LED Lighting for Ultimate Outdoor Adventures

Cerwin-Vega, renowned for high-end mobile audio solutions, has introduced the UTV65 and UTV65LED Weatherproof Sound Systems. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, these systems deliver powerful audio with built-in 600-Watt Max amplifiers and 6.5-inch 2-way speakers. - September 18, 2024 - CERWIN-VEGA!

THINKWARE Announces Labor Day Dash Cam Specials

Many of THINKWARE’s latest and best-selling dash cams will be on sale for Labor Day. - September 01, 2024 - THINKWARE

LogoDesign.net and the Kellogg School of Management Revolutionize Customized Logo Design with AI

LogoDesign.net and the Kellogg School of Management Revolutionize Customized Logo Design with AI

LogoDesign.net, in collaboration with researchers at the Kellogg School of Management, is set to launch a logo maker tool that uses artificial intelligence technology to revolutionize the logo design process. - August 30, 2024 - Logo Design

THINKWARE Announces Dash Cams Deals for Amazon Prime Day

Many of THINKWARE’s latest releases and best-selling dash cams will be on sale. - July 10, 2024 - THINKWARE

USIS AV Welcomes Duane Smith as AV Project Manager

Duane’s experience and skillset will be an asset to new and existing clients. - July 10, 2024 - USIS AudioVisual Systems

New Multiview FHD Surgical Medical Grade Display Monitors by FSN

FSN Medical Technologies is now offering FHD 22" to 32" medical-grade monitors. These monitors also come in touchscreens. - May 17, 2024 - FSN Medical Technologies

THINKWARE Announces Mother’s Day Dash Cam Specials

Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams will be on sale. - May 09, 2024 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Launches Its Q200 Dash Cam Featuring Built-in Wi-Fi

The Q200 offers 2K resolution, built-in Wi-Fi, and the latest in sensor and recording technology. - April 17, 2024 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Announces President’s Day Dash Cam Deals

Many of THINKWARE's best selling dash cams will be on sale for President's Day. - February 16, 2024 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Announces Christmas and Holiday Deals

Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams will be on sale for the holidays. - December 06, 2023 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dash Cam Deals

Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams and accessories will be on sale. - November 22, 2023 - THINKWARE

THINKWARE to Showcase New Products and Features at SEMA Show 2023

Along with demos of its latest dash cams, THINKWARE will also be highlighting its KALTWIN ACTIV Smart Tint product. - November 03, 2023 - THINKWARE

Conductive Labs' The NDLR is Back

Conductive Labs' The NDLR is Back

After a 2 year absence, the ever popular The NDLR by Conductive Labs is back. The chip shortage forced an internal redesign, which has made The NDLR better than ever. Get your synthesizer jam on with The NDLR (v2). - September 07, 2023 - Conductive Labs LLC

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