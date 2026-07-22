Recent Headlines
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Summer Travel Dash Cam Sale
Limited-time promotions offer savings on select THINKWARE dash cams during the height of the summer road trip season. - July 22, 2026 - THINKWARE
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Fourth of July and Canada Day Deals
Limited-time promotions in the U.S. and Canada offer savings on select THINKWARE dash cams ahead of the summer holiday travel season. - July 02, 2026 - THINKWARE
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Challenges Australia's Dash Cam Subscription Model with Long-Term Complimentary Connected Services
Extended connected service offerings help reduce the ongoing costs of connected dash cam ownership - June 27, 2026 - THINKWARE
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Prime Day Savings Across Award-Winning Dash Cam Lineup
Amazon Prime Day promotions offer savings on THINKWARE's Q200, ARC Series, and flagship U3000 PRO dash cams. - June 20, 2026 - THINKWARE
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Father’s Day Sales on Dash Cam Lineup
Limited-time promotions in the U.S. and Canada offer discounts on select THINKWARE dash cams ahead of Father’s Day and the summer driving season. - June 13, 2026 - THINKWARE
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Expands Australia Lineup with Launch of TOY2KD Dash Cam
Dual-channel 2K recording, Sony STARVIS sensor, and intelligent parking modes deliver reliable everyday protection for Australian drivers. - June 13, 2026 - THINKWARE
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Memorial Day and Victoria Day Sales on ARC Series Dash Cams
Limited-time offers in the U.S. and Canada deliver savings on select ARC dash cams ahead of the holiday weekend kicking off summer. - May 20, 2026 - THINKWARE
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Early Mother’s Day Promotion on ARC Line of Dash Cams
Limited-time U.S. offers deliver savings on ARC 700, ARC 900 and U3000 ahead of Mother’s Day. - April 30, 2026 - THINKWARE
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Big Spring Sale on Select Dash Cam Models
Limited-time U.S. promotion features an additional 10% cart discount on select models - March 27, 2026 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Announces Valentine’s Day Promotional Pricing Across ARC Series and U3000 Dash Cam Lineup
The company's newest dash cams and accessories will be on sale for a limited time. - February 11, 2026 - THINKWARE
FSN Medical Technologies Launches FM-E3205D Series, Its First MiniLED Medical-Grade Display
FSN Medical Technologies announced the release of the FM-E3205D Series, the company’s first miniLED medical-grade monitor. Designed for surgical and clinical use, the display delivers improved brightness uniformity, contrast control, and image stability to support accurate medical imaging in demanding healthcare environments. - December 28, 2025 - FSN Medical Technologies
THINKWARE Announces Christmas & New Year Deals on Top Dash Cams
Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams are on sale to close out 2025. - December 24, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Unveils ARC 900 Dash Cam: Ultra-Premium Recording with Dual STARVIS 2 Sensors
ARC 900 delivers next-level clarity, high-frame recording, and advanced driver-assistance features in a sleek, connected design. - November 30, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Announces Black Friday Deals on Best-Selling Dash Cams
THINKWARE's latest and most popular dash cams will be on sale for the holidays. - November 22, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE to Showcase Three Next-Generation Dash Cams at SEMA Show
New flagship U3000 PRO headlines lineup with 4K/2K dual STARVIS 2 sensors and 60 GHz radar parking mode. - November 05, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Announces Halloween Deals on Popular Dash Cams
Many of THINKWARE's most popular and best selling dash cams will be on sale. - October 29, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Introduces U3000 PRO: Flagship 4K/2K Dash Cam with Dual RADAR and Next-Gen Connected Services
Advanced 24/7 parking protection, dual SONY STARVIS 2 sensors, and LTE-ready connectivity set a new benchmark for premium vehicle surveillance. - October 25, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Unveils ARC700 Dash Cam: Next-Gen Clarity and Control in a Dual-Channel 4K System
ARC700 offers Precision-Tuned IQ, 24/7 Surveillance, and Dual HDR in a compact design - September 10, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Launches All-New THINKWARE CONNECTED App, Delivering a Smarter, More Seamless Driving Experience
The latest update introduces a new interface and enhanced capabilities to make connected driving simpler, safer, and more intuitive with THINKWARE. - September 08, 2025 - THINKWARE
Warm Audio Expands Access to True Studio Sound with New “Junior” and “Junior Studio Essentials” Series of Microphones
The legendary tones of the Warm Audio WA-47 and WA-87 R2 studio microphones are now available in two new formats: the feature-rich Jr Series and the streamlined Jr Studio Essential Series—both built around the same professional capsules as their flagship studio counterparts, at prices that bring iconic studio sound to a wider creative audience - September 04, 2025 - Warm Audio
THINKWARE Celebrates 29 Years with Special Anniversary Promotions
Discounts offered across THINKWARE’s best-selling camera lineup. - August 27, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Announces Prime Day Deals on Best-Selling Dash Cams
Many of THINKWARE's top dash cams and accessories will be on sale. - July 10, 2025 - THINKWARE
SeaLife Unveils New SportDiver S Underwater Smartphone Housing
SeaLife has introduced the all-new SportDiver S, an underwater smartphone housing designed for divers & snorklers of all abilities. The new compact housing dives to a depth of 100 feet (30 meters) and offers several updates over the original SportDiver model, the new “S” version offers compatibility with all iPhone models including Max sizes, as well as many Android smartphones. - June 11, 2025 - SeaLife
THINKWARE Announces Father’s Day Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE’s best-selling and most advanced dash cams are on sale. - June 11, 2025 - THINKWARE
Trade Tensions Threaten Access to Life-Changing Technology for Disabled Veterans
Digital FOV warns that trade tensions are delaying production of its adaptive rifle scope, the Digital Crosshairs 1000SA, used by disabled veterans for hunting and shooting sports. Supply chain issues with imported components may delay deliveries to VA rehab programs. Qualifying low vision veterans can request this equipment through their local VA Blind Rehabilitation Center as part of their benefits. - May 28, 2025 - Digital FOV, LLC
THINKWARE Announces Mother’s Day Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams are on sale. - May 14, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Celebrates Easter with Limited-Time Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE's latest and best-selling dash cams are on sale. - April 23, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Launches Spring Break Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE’s latest and best-selling dash cams and accessories will be on sale. - March 12, 2025 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Launches Limited-Time President’s Day Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE’s top-selling dash cams and accessories will be on sale. - February 17, 2025 - THINKWARE
Cerwin-Vega Introduces VegaBuds: Wireless Earbuds with Superior Sound Quality Revolutionizing Personal Audio with Cerwin-Vega’s Iconic Sound Performance
Cerwin-Vega, a leader in high-performance audio, proudly announces the launch of the VegaBuds, a premium wireless earbud solution that delivers superior sound in a sleek, ergonomic design. Incorporating Cerwin-Vega’s legendary Stroker™ technology, the VegaBuds redefine personal audio by... - February 11, 2025 - CERWIN-VEGA!
Spexster Unveils Top Video Production Trends to Watch in 2025
Spexster’s Top Video Production Trends to Watch in 2025 report reveals key innovations like AI-powered editing, immersive storytelling through VR, and sustainable production practices. It’s a roadmap for creators and brands to embrace innovation, authenticity, and impactful storytelling. - January 30, 2025 - Spexster
Cerwin-Vega Launches VegaMini: The Portable Speaker with Big Sound in a Small Package Compact Design, Immersive Audio—Your Perfect On-the-Go Companion
Cerwin-Vega introduces the VegaMini, a compact Bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful, distortion-free sound with a 20W woofer and 10W tweeter. Designed for portability and durability, it features a sleek, lightweight design, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 12 hours of battery life. With Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity, the VegaMini is perfect for on-the-go adventures or home use. Pre-order now at cerwinvega.com with shipping starting next week. - January 15, 2025 - CERWIN-VEGA!
THINKWARE Announces Dash Cam Deals Heading Into the Holidays
Many of THINKWARE’s top-selling dash cams and accessories will be on sale. - December 21, 2024 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE's best selling dash cams will be on sale for the holidays. - November 28, 2024 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE to Unveil Its Next Generation of Dash Cams at SEMA Show 2024
Along with its latest dash cams, THINKWARE will also be have a live demo of its Smart Glass Roof technology. - November 01, 2024 - THINKWARE
USIS Launches Security and AV Systems Remote Monitoring Solution, Insight
Unified, real-time monitoring of security, AV, and other networked devices from one platform. - October 24, 2024 - USIS AudioVisual Systems
THINKWARE Announces Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Dash Cam Specials
Many of THINKWARE’s latest and best-selling dash cams will be on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. - October 11, 2024 - THINKWARE
Cerwin-Vega Launches New UTV65 Series Weatherproof Sound System with Powerful Amplifiers and RGB LED Lighting for Ultimate Outdoor Adventures
Cerwin-Vega, renowned for high-end mobile audio solutions, has introduced the UTV65 and UTV65LED Weatherproof Sound Systems. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, these systems deliver powerful audio with built-in 600-Watt Max amplifiers and 6.5-inch 2-way speakers. - September 18, 2024 - CERWIN-VEGA!
THINKWARE Announces Labor Day Dash Cam Specials
Many of THINKWARE’s latest and best-selling dash cams will be on sale for Labor Day. - September 01, 2024 - THINKWARE
LogoDesign.net and the Kellogg School of Management Revolutionize Customized Logo Design with AI
LogoDesign.net, in collaboration with researchers at the Kellogg School of Management, is set to launch a logo maker tool that uses artificial intelligence technology to revolutionize the logo design process. - August 30, 2024 - Logo Design
THINKWARE Announces Dash Cams Deals for Amazon Prime Day
Many of THINKWARE’s latest releases and best-selling dash cams will be on sale. - July 10, 2024 - THINKWARE
USIS AV Welcomes Duane Smith as AV Project Manager
Duane’s experience and skillset will be an asset to new and existing clients. - July 10, 2024 - USIS AudioVisual Systems
New Multiview FHD Surgical Medical Grade Display Monitors by FSN
FSN Medical Technologies is now offering FHD 22" to 32" medical-grade monitors. These monitors also come in touchscreens. - May 17, 2024 - FSN Medical Technologies
THINKWARE Announces Mother’s Day Dash Cam Specials
Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams will be on sale. - May 09, 2024 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Launches Its Q200 Dash Cam Featuring Built-in Wi-Fi
The Q200 offers 2K resolution, built-in Wi-Fi, and the latest in sensor and recording technology. - April 17, 2024 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Announces President’s Day Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE's best selling dash cams will be on sale for President's Day. - February 16, 2024 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Announces Christmas and Holiday Deals
Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams will be on sale for the holidays. - December 06, 2023 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams and accessories will be on sale. - November 22, 2023 - THINKWARE
THINKWARE to Showcase New Products and Features at SEMA Show 2023
Along with demos of its latest dash cams, THINKWARE will also be highlighting its KALTWIN ACTIV Smart Tint product. - November 03, 2023 - THINKWARE
Conductive Labs' The NDLR is Back
After a 2 year absence, the ever popular The NDLR by Conductive Labs is back. The chip shortage forced an internal redesign, which has made The NDLR better than ever. Get your synthesizer jam on with The NDLR (v2). - September 07, 2023 - Conductive Labs LLC