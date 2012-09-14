PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New at Online-Devices.com: IA-2668-E - Ethernet Controlled & Ready to Go Online-Devices.com is excited with the newest Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet controlled edition to our stock. - November 20, 2019 - online-devices

Integrated Servo Motor Cuts Costs & Saves Space AMCI's new SV160E2 integrated servo motor eliminates the need for a separate servo drive, controller, motor, and cabling. No software is needed either. All programming is done using the PLC's native software, so there’s nothing to buy or learn. - November 10, 2019 - AMCI

A New Tiny 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O Device is Now Available at Online-Devices: IA-1214-U A new enhanced 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O device designed by Intelligent Appliance, is now available for purchase on Online-Devices.com. - November 06, 2019 - online-devices

Gamry Instruments to Participate in a Presentation at NACE Corrosion 2020 NACE Corrosion 2020 to feature a presentation by Gamry Instruments’ David Loveday. - October 16, 2019 - Gamry Instruments

Vecow Embedded Engines Are Ready to Support 5G Networks Featuring leading computing performance, supporting 5G networks, smart manageability, industrial-grade reliability, system-oriented integration, Vecow embedded engines is your trusted solution for any mission-critical real-time AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. - October 08, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

AMCI Receives 2019 Control Design Readers’ Choice Award AMCI ranked among the top 3 stepper motor suppliers in Control Design's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, based on the unaided votes from more than 13,000 individuals. AMCI's SMD Series integrated stepper motor has received a significant amount of attention in 2019 thanks to its money saving integrated design. - October 05, 2019 - AMCI

Vecow Successfully Expands Fanless Embedded Engines for Service Robots in Asia Markets Powered by Vecow Fanless Embedded Engines, service robots are delivering cleaning tasks in public areas such as at airports, museums and galleries in Asia. They are designed to have personality, human-like, fully coordinated and act as autonomous teams for enhanced productivity and improved cleaning results. - September 28, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar" U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

1,000 Fuel Cell Electric Heavy Vehicles for Cleaner Port Operations - Powered by Horizon Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies has announced the signing of an MOU to supply 1,000 units of 100kW and higher automotive fuel cell systems for heavy duty trucks within three years, with the first units to be delivered in the second half of 2019. This represents one of the largest deployments of fuel cell... - July 11, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Gamry Instruments Celebrates 30 Years Designing and Building Precision Electrochemical Instrumentation Gamry Instruments Announces its 30th Anniversary as a Market Leader in Electrochemical Instrumentation. - July 10, 2019 - Gamry Instruments

8-ch "Dry-Contact" Tiny USB I/O Device, 4-ch Relay, 4-ch Input The tiny multipurpose I/O device, that includes Dry-Contact I/O, 4 channels Dry-Contact inputs and enhanced Relays output with both Normally Open and Normally Close contacts on each channel, tiny sized, easy mounted, USB powered and controlled. - June 23, 2019 - online-devices

Dates Have Been Announced for a New Two-Day EIS Short Course Co-Sponsored by Gamry Instruments Registration is now open for the Fall 2019 Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy Hands-on Short Course being held in Philadelphia, PA. - June 01, 2019 - Gamry Instruments

Horizon Fuel Cell Announces Breakthrough in Automotive Fuel Cells Ultra-thin bipolar plates from Horizon deliver high power density, and offer exciting cost-reduction potential in PEM fuel cells. - May 24, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Compact, Absolute Multi-Turn Analog Rotary Shaft Encoder AMCI announces the release of their compact, resolver-based absolute multi-turn analog rotary encoder. The smaller, 60mm package is very convenient compared to the 4.25” package customers have purchased in the past. Additionally, it comes standard with IP67 protection rating, and optional full stainless steel. - April 11, 2019 - AMCI

Morningstar "Energy Storage Partner" Program Expands Introduced in fall 2018, the program has doubled in size with more high-profile lithium battery manufacturers coming on-board. - March 21, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Horizon Fuel Cell Targets Proven US Market for Material Handling Horizon leverages industry-leading Fuel Cell cost position to enter proven US market for Material Handling applications. - February 27, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Integrated Stepper Controller/Drive with Ethernet Interface AMCI releases a new networked integrated stepper controller/drive package that is compatible with any PLC using either EtherNet/IP, Modbus-TCP, or Profinet networks, and move commands are easily programmed through the host PLC’s software. - February 24, 2019 - AMCI

The Biofilm Engineering Research Group at Washington State University Has Scheduled an Electrochemically Active Biofilms Short Course In collaboration with Gamry Instruments, the Biofilm Engineering Research Group at Washington State University has scheduled a short course “Electrochemically Active Biofilms” for July 30 – Aug. 2, 2019. - February 20, 2019 - Gamry Instruments

Gamry Instruments Will be Attending the 2019 Plugvolt Battery Seminar in Plymouth, MI Gamry Instruments will be attending the Battery Industry's most anticipated event – the PlugVolt Battery Seminar on July 16-18 in Plymouth, MI (USA). - February 16, 2019 - Gamry Instruments

Transient Specialists - ESD Simulator Distributor Transient Specialists a leader in the industry now offers new sales of ESD Simulators including NSG 435, NSG 437, NSG 438, and Dito, - February 09, 2019 - Transient Specialists

Cost Effective Motion Control for CompactLogix® 5380 Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) announces their ANG1(E) integrated stepper controller/drive that connects directly to Rockwell Automation’s new CompactLogix® 5380, providing a low cost, sophisticated motion control solution. The ANG1(E) “2-in-1” product design integrates a stepper... - October 31, 2018 - AMCI

The Latest Innovation from Horizon Packs Quite a Punch in High Power Fuel Cell Stacks Scientists at Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies announce a breakthrough in ultra-thin, high performance graphite bipolar plate technology, laying the foundation to power next generation automotive Fuel Cells. Bipolar plates play an important role in Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cells, as they deliver... - October 16, 2018 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Integrated Stepper Motion Control Packages Now Smaller AMCI's popular SMD Series integrated stepper motor + drive + controller is now available in a smaller frame size, NEMA 17. With the addition of the smaller frame size, the SMD Series family now offers packages with torque ranging from 80 oz-in (0.56 N-m) to 1,100 oz-in (7.77 N-m). - October 04, 2018 - AMCI

Gamry Instruments Expands Product Range of Battery Holders Gamry’s new battery holders allow researchers to connect a large variety of batteries and pouch cells. - September 27, 2018 - Gamry Instruments

Morningstar Introduces "Energy Storage Partner" Program at SPI A leader in solar charging technology, the company inaugurates a program with 5 high-profile lithium battery brands to make advanced storage easier and more seamless for installers. - September 24, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

Gamry Instruments Introduces an Eight Channel Instrument Designed for Impedance Measurements on Batteries The New Gamry EIS Box is a Multiplexed Eight Channel Instrument - September 23, 2018 - Gamry Instruments

Transient Specialists - Complete Automotive EMC Immunity Test Equipment Transient Specialists, a leader in EMC rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering additional rental inventories of the complete automotive immunity test system components by EM Test. This complete immunity setup includes the VDS200N, LD200N, and UCS200N providing testing to ISO 7637,... - September 21, 2018 - Transient Specialists

Gamry Announces Exclusive Distribution of MicroVacuum’s Quartz Crystal Microbalance Instruments Which Include Impedance and Dissipation MicroVacuum of Budapest, Hungary has named Gamry Instruments as the exclusive distributor of their Quartz Crystal Microbalance in the United States & China. - September 08, 2018 - Gamry Instruments

IA-3155-E: A New ATE Building Block A new industrial relay controller designed for controlling automated testing equipment (ATE) was announced lately, and is now available on Online-Devices.com. - August 29, 2018 - online-devices

New E2 Technology for SMD Series Integrated Motors Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI), releases their new “E2 Technology” within the company’s lineup of PLC-based SMD Series “all-in-one” stepper motor + drive + controllers. AMCI's new E2 Technology makes moving from one industrial Ethernet protocol to another simple; without... - August 23, 2018 - AMCI

Gamry Instruments Introduces Students to Corrosion Using Electrochemical Methods Gamry gave a talk to local high school students attending a Materials Summer Program at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia PA on July 24, 2018. - July 27, 2018 - Gamry Instruments

IA-3134-U2i-P Same Powerful Rich Feature Solution, Compact & Space Saving Online-Devices presenting a new, space saving solution from Intelligent-Appliance. - July 07, 2018 - online-devices

Morningstar Debuts an Innovation "Triple Play" at InterSolar Europe The employee-owned leader in solar charging technology expands into power conversion and advanced system monitoring; also introduces a new affordable line for global customers. - June 19, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

Madden Metering Chemical Metering Pump Still Kicking It After 54 Years Madden received a metering pump for repair that has been in service since October 16, 1964. - May 15, 2018 - Madden Manufacturing

Dates Have Been Announced for the Annual Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy Short Course Co-Sponsored by Gamry Instruments Registration is now open for the Fall 2018 EIS Short Course being held November 5th-9th, 2018 in Houston, TX (USA). - May 11, 2018 - Gamry Instruments

Phidgets Releases New Brushless DC Motor Controller New controller launches alongside 13 new motors. - May 11, 2018 - Phidgets Inc.

Specialty-I/O Modules for GE PACSystems RX3i & RX7i AMCI, a long standing and trusted manufacturer of specialty PLC modules for GE PLCs since 1994, announces plug-in modules that are 100% compatible with GE PACSystems RX3i & RX7i controllers. Specialty functions include Resolver, SSI, LDT, & PLS control. - May 06, 2018 - AMCI

New Industrial Grade, 48 Channel, Isolated USB Relay Controller Online-Devices announces the newest in its product line: A digital I/O industrial controller IA-3217S-U2i, by Intelligent-Appliance, a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent relay modules, specializing in Industrial Data Acquisition and Control Systems. - May 05, 2018 - online-devices

Gamry Instruments to Attend the PlugVolt Battery Seminar in Plymouth, MI Gamry Instruments will be attending the Battery Industry's most anticipated event – the PlugVolt Battery Seminar on July 17-19 in Plymouth, MI (USA) - May 05, 2018 - Gamry Instruments

Transient Specialists Offers Discount on Military and Aviation Test Equipment Transient Specialists, a leader in electromagnetic compatibility rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering a discount price on the AVI 3000 for the month of May. This all-in-one 6 waveform portable test unit allows easy on-site testing to full level 3 threat under all load conditions. - April 19, 2018 - Transient Specialists

Morningstar Expands by Adding New Technology to Its Solar Line and New Talent to Its Team The employee-owned leader in charge controllers recruits three industry veterans as part of its growth strategy into new solar product categories and markets. - April 17, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Ship Containerised 200kW Fuel Cell System to South Korea, for Deployment at Ulsan Technopark UTP in South Korea is now implementing the first phase of their foray into hydrogen power from waste hydrogen streams, improving energy independence and capturing great environmental benefits. - April 05, 2018 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Gamry Instruments Adds a Video Library to Their Website The new Video Library on the Gamry website includes a series of demonstration videos to help users get the best possible performance from their electrochemical instrument. - March 31, 2018 - Gamry Instruments

Transient Specialists - 100 Amp. Automotive Generator System Rentals Transient Specialists, a leader in electromagnetic compatibility rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering rentals of the NSG 5500 by Teseq this coming May. This compact automotive immunity transient test generator allows for testing to meet standards of ISO, SAE, DIN and JASO, and many others. Rentals include technical support on the equipment, weekly and monthly rentals, and 2 days each way of transit time free with each rental. - March 27, 2018 - Transient Specialists

New Industrial Grade, Cost-Effective, RS-485 Relay Controller Online-Devices announces a new Industrial Grade, cost effective Relay Controller – the IA-2216-5 by Intelligent-Appliance, a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent relay modules, specializing in Industrial Data Acquisition and Control Systems. - March 21, 2018 - online-devices

Gamry Instruments to Co-Sponsor the 22nd Annual Penn State University Corrosion Short Course Registration is open for Penn State University’s 22nd Annual Corrosion Short Course scheduled for June 10-15, 2018 at the University Park Campus in State College, PA (USA). Gamry Instruments will be a co-sponsor for the course. - March 18, 2018 - Gamry Instruments

Washington State University to Present a Short Course on Electrochemically Active Biofilms in Partnership with Gamry Instruments In collaboration with Gamry Instruments, the Biofilm Engineering Research Group at Washington State University has scheduled a short course “Electrochemically Active Biofilms” for August 7-10, 2018. - March 14, 2018 - Gamry Instruments