Recent Headlines
Within Instruments & Related Products Manufacturing for Measuring, Displaying, & Controlling Industrial Process Variables
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
AME-3D Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
AME-3D is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team, with Jamie Corden promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Morris stepping into the role of Operations Director. - April 23, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Capabilities with FDM 3D Printing
Sheffield product development powerhouse AME-3D has expanded its in-house manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of fast, cost-effective FDM (Fused Deposition Modelling) 3D printing, strengthening its support for early-stage product development and functional testing. The addition of FDM... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Its Materials Offering with Advanced Windform® Composite Materials, Enabling High-Performance SLS Parts for Demanding Industries
AME-3D has expanded its additive manufacturing offering with the introduction of Windform® composite materials by CRP Technology, enabling UK customers to easily access high-performance 3D-printed parts ideal for demanding applications in the most advanced industry sectors. Recognised for... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Appoints Jamie Corden as Sales & Marketing Director
Jamie joins AME from Materialise, where he led a UK-wide sales team delivering advanced 3D-printing solutions, and is seen as a strategic hire for the future. - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
Introducing the New Morningstar ReadyEdge™ Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect™ Web Management Portal
Morningstar launches the New ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal at Intersolar Europe - May 08, 2025 - Morningstar Corporation
AMCI Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation
AMCI celebrates their 40th birthday. - April 03, 2025 - AMCI
AMCI Ethernet Device Scanner
AMCI announces the release of a new software tool designed to be a straight forward process of discovering and configuring the IP address of AMCI E2 network devices. This easy-to-use software makes managing IP address conflicts and subnet issues more efficient, without the need for complex network... - March 13, 2025 - AMCI
Growth in Industrial Markets Drives Mass Flow Controller Growth, Finds Flow Research Study
A new Flow Research study finds that the world market for mass flow controllers totaled $1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3 percent per year through 2029. In 2029, the mass flow controller market is projected to exceed $2.0 billion. The World... - February 06, 2025 - Flow Research, Inc.
Gamry Instruments Unveils the New Gamry PAL: a Compact, Portable Potentiostat
The PAL is powerful enough to teach voltammetry in a hands-on classroom. - January 16, 2025 - Gamry Instruments
Registration is Open for the Ohio State University’s Fall 2024 Corrosion Short Course
The OSU Fall 2024 course will be offered online with recorded video lectures and lab demonstrations - August 23, 2024 - Gamry Instruments
1756 ControlLogix Integrated Motion Module Migration
AMCI is now manufacturing a drop-in replacement for Rockwell Automations 1756 M02AE ControlLogix Module - August 03, 2024 - AMCI
AMCI Sales Rep Across the Globe
Baronsview Ltd. is now representing AMCI across Europe. - June 12, 2024 - AMCI
Gamry Instruments to Host Free Webinar Sponsored by Kolibrik
Kolibrik.net will sponsor a Free Webinar hosted by Gamry and presented by PinFlow Energy Storage. - June 07, 2024 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Marks 35th Anniversary
Gamry Instruments Celebrates 35 Years and Going Strong. From Gamry’s start in 1989 they have created electrochemical instruments with uncommon value and performance. - June 05, 2024 - Gamry Instruments
AMCI PLC Module Selection Assistance
AMCI is now a part of ProposalWorks Proposal Builder. Rockwell Automation's ProposalWorks is a software tool that simplifies the creation of project proposals for automated solutions. It offers pre-configured templates, enabling you to quickly generate proposals tailored to the projects needs. - May 10, 2024 - AMCI
Flow Research Finds Worldwide Flowmeter Market Continuing to Climb
A new study from Flow Research, Volume X: The World Market for Flowmeters, 9th Edition (www.flowvolumex.com), finds that the worldwide flowmeter market is strong and trending upward as the economy continues to grow and rising oil prices drive exploration and production. Other forces, such as continued population growth and economic expansion, are also fueling growth. Coriolis and magnetic flowmeters are the revenue leaders in the flowmeter market. - April 18, 2024 - Flow Research, Inc.
The Ohio State University to Offer an Online Corrosion Short Course Fall 2023
Gamry Instruments is proud to sponsor an online Corrosion Short Course to be presented by The Ohio State University. The course is scheduled for October 16, 2023 - November 17, 2023. Registration is now open. - August 24, 2023 - Gamry Instruments
AMCI Now with Safe Torque Off (STO)
Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI), E2 products now with Safe Torque Off (STO)! Our space saving motion solutions are now available with built-in safety functionality. - August 21, 2023 - AMCI
AMCI Sales Rep Territory Expands West
AMCI is expanding their coverage from coast to coast in order to manage the demand within the automation industry. Contour Motion, Inc. is now representing Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) In California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico. - July 20, 2023 - AMCI
Morningstar Corporation Announces Availability of Its 2 Most Revolutionary Products in 30 Years
New GenStar MPPT and SureSine inverter line enable solar professionals to design and build “all-Morningstar” systems to meet their highest standards; both now shipping. - June 12, 2023 - Morningstar Corporation
Introducing IAQ: The Complete Home Air Quality Monitor Launches on Kickstarter
Now available to purchase on Kickstarter, IAQ monitors more than 20 indoor air contaminants, including smoke, CO, VOCs, mold, and particulate matter. - April 30, 2023 - IAQ
Morningstar Corporation Announces New Leadership
Founder and President of the 30 year-old solar energy category leader, Lee Gordon, set to retire in June; Director William Mellema assumes CEO role. - April 25, 2023 - Morningstar Corporation
West Virginia-Based Company Has Taken the Latest in Technology and Innovation Into the Realm of Public Drinking Water
As a proud West Virginia based company, Extreme Endeavors has taken the latest in technology and innovation into the realm of public drinking water. Over the years Extreme Endeavors systems have continued to expand throughout the Mountain State, and now they are proud to announce their technological advancements here are now being noticed worldwide. - November 03, 2022 - Extreme Endeavors
Hydrajaws Appoints a New Service Agent in ROI
As part of its strategic growth and localised product support plans, the leading British manufacturer of hydraulic pull testers for load testing anchors and fixings, Hydrajaws Limited has appointed another Service Agent in the Republic of Ireland. - October 31, 2022 - Hydrajaws Limited
Integrated Servo Motors Get More Torque
AMCI is releasing the SV400E2 Integrated Servo Motor, expanding the torque options available within the integrated servo family. By incorporating a servo motor, drive, and controller in a single package they offer a smaller control system which benefits your bottom line and production time. - September 20, 2022 - AMCI
Morningstar "Reimagines" the Solar Controller
In the category led by the brand since 1993, Morningstar Corporation sets a new reference standard for itself and others in the field, with the first-of-its-kind GenStar MPPT. - September 19, 2022 - Morningstar Corporation
Leading Solar Controller Brand Expands Into Inverters
Responding to demand from top solar system designers and installers, Morningstar unveils its comprehensive new line of SureSine industrial-grade off-grid inverters. - September 19, 2022 - Morningstar Corporation
Dates Have Been Announced for a New Four-Day EIS Short Course Co-Sponsored by Gamry Instruments
Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy Hands-on Short Course Scheduled for November 7-10th, 2022 in Seattle, WA. - July 21, 2022 - Gamry Instruments
Westech Industrial Ltd. and SunWize Power Systems Enter Into a Partnership for the Canadian Marketplace
Westech Industrial Ltd. (Westech) and SunWize Power & Battery LLC are pleased to announce that Westech Industrial is now a proud partner for the Canadian Marketplace on their remote solar and back-up power products. SunWize Power and Battery expands Westech’s portfolio of alternative... - April 27, 2022 - Westech Industrial Ltd.
Flow Management Devices Welcomes Braden Montalvo
Braden Montalvo Joins FMD as Regional Sales Manager in Houston, Texas - March 19, 2022 - Flow Management Devices
AMCI Sales Rep Territory Expands Through Midwest
AMCI sales reps work directly with customers, as well as with local distributors, and the territory expansion will help support growth the company is seeing across the Midwest United States. - February 25, 2022 - AMCI
Flow Management Devices Expands Middle East Sales Coverage
Please join FMD in welcoming Faiz Alkalbi as Regional Manager Middle East and North Africa. - February 09, 2022 - Flow Management Devices
Gamry Instruments Announces a New European Sales and Customer Support Office
New office expansion in Europe enables Gamry to optimize marketing and sales support. - November 12, 2021 - Gamry Instruments
Westech Industrial Ltd. Announces New Exclusive Partnership with Clark-Reliance®
Westech Industrial announces a new exclusive agreement with Clark-Reliance® to provide their world-class level measurement, and sight flow indication products to the Canadian marketplace. - November 03, 2021 - Westech Industrial Ltd.
Gamry Instruments Announces the Release of Their New eBook Titled, “A Potentiostat Buying Guide”
A new eBook created by Gamry Instruments contains all the information you should consider when looking to purchase the potentiostat for your research. - October 21, 2021 - Gamry Instruments
Gilardoni and LynX Inspection Announce a Strategic Partnership for the NDT Market
Gilardoni S.p.A., an Italian-based company among the leading manufacturers of industrial X-ray and ultrasound equipment, announced today a collaboration agreement with LynX inspection Inc., a Canadian-based solution provider that develops cutting edge industrial inspection solutions based on novel... - September 22, 2021 - LynX Inspection
The Ohio State University to Offer an Online, Asynchronous Corrosion Short Course Fall 2021
Registration is open for The Ohio State University’s Online Corrosion Short Course scheduled for October 11, 2021 - November 19, 2021. - August 14, 2021 - Gamry Instruments
JDTEK, a Cooperation Robot Manufacturer Specialized in Cooperation Robot and Inspection Automation Systems in Korea, is Entering Global Markets
JDTEK provides the latest technology service in the field of automotive electronics reliability test, home appliance performance test and semiconductor packaging related inspection in Korea. The company is supplying robots and precise measuring instruments in Korea through partnership with... - July 27, 2021 - JDTek Co., Ltd.
Flow Management Devices Makes Significant Commitment to Expedite Small Volume Prover Delivery
Flow Management Devices, LLC (Flow MD), a unit of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX), a premier manufacturer of Small Volume Provers, is pleased to announce improved lead times for their two large prover models; the FMD-130 and the FMD-200. Recent updates and improvements to the procurement and... - June 04, 2021 - Flow Management Devices
Gamry Instruments Wins Second Seal of Quality This Year
Select Science awards Gamry Instruments 600+ Potentiostat their prized Seal of Quality. - May 23, 2021 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments to Sponsor the ECS Pacific Northwest Section Electrochemistry Research Award
The ECS Pacific Northwest Section Electrochemistry Research Award sponsored by Gamry Instruments was established in 2021 to recognize excellence in electrochemistry and solid-state science and technology research. - April 21, 2021 - Gamry Instruments
Westech Industrial Ltd. and Plug Power Inc. Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Fuel Cell Adoption as an Alternative Energy Source in Western Canada
Westech Industrial will now be the authorized sales and service channel for the Western Canada region of Plug Power’s GenSure LP Fuel Cell suite of products. - April 19, 2021 - Westech Industrial Ltd.
Flow Management Devices Small Volume Prover Heading to Calibration Lab in Saudi Arabia
FMD Ships Small Volume Prover to Saudi Arabia for use in Calibration Lab in Damman Industrial City. - April 08, 2021 - Flow Management Devices
New Wi-Fi Modbus Data Concentrator, MDC-211-WF, from ICP DAS USA
ICP DAS USA announces the release of the wireless Modbus RTU data concentrator, MDC-211-WF. - April 02, 2021 - ICP DAS USA
The Gamry Interface 1010E Potentiostat Wins Seal of Quality
Select Science awards Gamry Instruments 1010E Potentiostat their prized Seal of Quality. - March 19, 2021 - Gamry Instruments
ICP DAS USA Announces New Website Design
The tech and marketing teams at ICP DAS USA are working harder than ever to bring customers a new and improved online experience. - March 13, 2021 - ICP DAS USA
New DL-100S Series Remote Temperature & Humidity Data Logger with LCD Screen & IP66 Housing
This new product, the DL-100S, series comes with a combination of temperature, humidity and dew point sensors with a live LCD display all in a tough IP66 enclosure. The DL-100S series is a perfect solution for greenhouse and agricultural applications, building automation and anywhere accurate environmental data, both real-time & historical, is crucial to the operation. - February 25, 2021 - ICP DAS USA
High Speed Ethernet Data Acquisition Module from ICP DAS USA
ICP DAS USA is excited to offer a new solution for high speed data collection for heavy industry, manufacturing, aerospace and laboratory settings. PET-7H16M is the latest in ICP DAS USA's line of tough, easy-to-use Ethernet DAQ modules; designed for high speed ethernet communication in harsh outdoor/industrial conditions. - February 23, 2021 - ICP DAS USA
The Ohio State University to Offer a Virtual Corrosion Short Course Spring 2021
Gamry is excited to announce the annual Corrosion Short Course this year will be a Virtual Event offered by The Ohio State University and is scheduled for May 3-7, 2021. - January 28, 2021 - Gamry Instruments