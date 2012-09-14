PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Digital Capital Advisors Announces the Hire of Brian Molesky Digital Capital Advisors (“DCA”) is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Molesky as an Associate. Brian will be based in the firm’s New York City headquarters and further expand its cross-border TMT transaction capabilities. - December 19, 2019 - DCA

Lamine Zarrad of Joust Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. - December 12, 2019 - Joust

Ahorros Latinos Expands Palm Beach Team Ahorros Latinos, www.ahorroslatinos.com, the Latin America Financial Division of California Pacific Bank, today announced that Karen Chamorro has joined the firm's Palm Beach office as a senior vice president and relationship manager. - December 11, 2019 - Ahorros Latinos

RTCritical Introduces New LinkedIn Page The new Software-as-a-Service company, RTCritical now has a business page on LinkedIn. The new page will receive posts surrounding the business's latest news, including status on new or upcoming major releases, when new features are beginning development, tested, and released into the software, important... - November 29, 2019 - RTCritical

MitVest/Sugarwood Financial: Recognition as Expert for Swiss Exporters and Start-Ups Expanding Into the USA MitVest, the transatlantic Corporate Finance platform operated by Sugarwood Financial Partners LLC, expands its local footprint within the D-A-CH region. MitVest has become part of Switzerland Global Enterprise’s "Expert Directory," which links Swiss and Liechtenstein exporters with professional providers to help expansion-minded corporations and start-ups to make their international business a success story. - November 17, 2019 - Mitvest

Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank

RTCritical Introduces New Blog Series "Testing Software" Software tests are waste. Can they be cost justified to drive business value and help control/manage productive, low cost, sustainable software? - November 07, 2019 - RTCritical

Verve Global Card Launches 1st International Transaction in New York, USA Verve in partnership with Discover Global Network, launched the Verve Global card with its first transaction in New York, USA. This will be the first payment card of African origin to be accepted internationally. Verve Global card is now accepted in over 190 countries wherever the Discover, Diners Club International, Pulse and Verve logos are displayed. - November 06, 2019 - Verve

Charli Bullard Joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City, Bullard Joins International Real Estate Company Charli Bullard joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City as a Real Estate Advisor. “I was attracted to Engel & Völkers because of the style of the brand and the technology,” Bullard said. “I also like the fact that we are a global network, and can extend our reach into... - November 04, 2019 - Engel & Volkers OKC

RTCritical Introduces a New Blog "Trials & Tribulations of a Frugal, Country Boy Tech Entrepreur" The new Software-as-a-Service company RTCritical introduced a new blog on its website. The blog is titled "Trials & Tribulations of a Frugal, Country Boy Tech Entrepreneur," and is located at http://www.rtcritical.com/intro-to-trials-tribulations-frugal-country-boy-tech-entrepreneur/. It's... - November 02, 2019 - RTCritical

RTCritical Introduces a New RSS Feed The new Software-as-a-Service company RTCritical, now includes a new RSS Web Feed on its website. Using standard RSS feed readers, interested parties can subscribe and receive updates from RTCritical's recently added "Latest News" blog. The feed's URL is located at http://www.rtcritical.com/feed/. - October 27, 2019 - RTCritical

Mars Bank’s Todd Receives Statewide Banking Award Stefanie Todd, Vice President, Loan Operations at Mars Bank, received the Developer Award at the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) annual Emerging Leaders Conference. The Developer Award is presented as part of the new Highlighting Young Professionals’ Excellence (H.Y.P.E.)... - October 24, 2019 - Mars Bank

That’s a Wrap on “Movies Under the Stars” – Spencer Savings Bank Sponsors Fun, Free Family Movie Nights That’s a wrap on Spencer’s “Movies Under The Stars” summer series. Spencer Savings Bank celebrated summer by partnering with various community organizations to host fun, free movie nights for families in local communities. The bank sponsored the events, which in total drew more... - October 19, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

RTCritical Introduces a New Blog on Their Website The new Software-as-a-Service company RTCritical, now includes a new blog on its website. The blog is located at http://www.rtcritical.com/latest, and is to keep it's clients up-to-date with its latest news. This will include status on new or upcoming major releases, when new features are beginning development,... - October 19, 2019 - RTCritical

Spencer Savings Bank Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Provide “Hand Up” to Community Members Looking to Achieve Home Ownership Dreams, Donates $6,500 Spencer Savings Bank recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help provide a “Hand Up” to community members looking to achieve their home ownership dreams. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives and communities by providing decent and affordable homes for hard-working... - October 17, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New Business Development Officers, Grows Retail Business Development Team Spencer Savings Bank, a community bank headquartered in northern N.J., recently announced the expansion of its Retail Bank’s Business Development group. The bank recently hired two new business development officers, Daniel Murphy and Anthony Axtmann, to meet the growing demands of the division. - October 15, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

New Cloud Based Company RTCritical is On-the-Web The new Software-as-a-Service company RTCritical, brought it's initial website online today. They will provide Real Time, Cloud Based Monitoring & Alerting for their clients Business Critical Systems. Their website http://www.rtcritical.com will feature a unique web page dedicated to each system... - October 12, 2019 - RTCritical

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Advantage One Collects Supplies for Local Schools Advantage One Credit Union members and employees came together to donate school supplies for two area schools. - October 06, 2019 - Advantage One Federal Credit Union

Advantage One Credit Union Hires Charlie Nusser to Spearhead In-House Mortgage Team Advantage One Credit Union has hired local mortgage expert Charlie Nusser to head their in-house mortgage lending team. - September 30, 2019 - Advantage One Federal Credit Union

Mars Bank Step Forward Campaign Raises Awareness Funds for Firefighter Scholarships For the fourth year, Mars Bank is sponsoring the Step Forward Campaign which honors first responders, active military and veterans. Police, fire, emergency personnel and military Step Forward when others are backing away or turning to run. Mars Bank wants to honor their bravery and share their stories... - September 28, 2019 - Mars Bank

ProgressSoft Revolutionizes Payments at Sibos 2019 London A new paradigm of conducting payments over blockchain networks is being introduced by ProgressSoft Corporation at Sibos 2019 London from 23 to 26 September 2019. Utilizing its 30 years of expertise in the payments arena, ProgressSoft will once again be exhibiting at Sibos to introduce financial institutions... - September 25, 2019 - ProgressSoft Corporation

Spencer Savings Bank Helps Bring Hope to Veterans - Donates $10,000 to Community Hope Strong communities are built upon strong foundations. To build those strong foundations, Spencer Savings Bank continues to help bring hope to veterans with a recent $10,000 donation to Community Hope, the leading non-profit in New Jersey serving veterans and at-risk veteran families. - September 19, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

InCorp Global Increases India Footprint with a New Merger InCorp Global Group, Singapore's leading corporate service provider expands its operations to India. InCorp's Business in India is a joint venture made up of two long-established corporate services providers in the country, namely Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co LLP and Synthesis Group (comprising of Manish... - September 18, 2019 - In.Corp Group

Mars Bank Hires McFeely for Grove City Market Mars Bank hired Mitch McFeely to serve as Banking Center Manager in its soon-to-open Grove City banking center. The bank, which currently serves Mercer County through its mortgage and commercial lending teams, will open a full-service banking center in December 2019 at 109 Broad Street, Grove City. McFeely... - September 14, 2019 - Mars Bank

Revolutionizing the Insurance Industry with Technology - LegacyArmour and Levinson & Associates Form Alliance LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Levinson & Associates – A National Insurance Marketing Company -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients. "Levinson and Associates’... - September 04, 2019 - LegacyArmour

PaymentWorld Partners with Xcaliber Solutions for a Robust Fraud and Chargeback Management Platform PaymentWorld, a payments technology company, announces today a partnership with Xcaliber Solutions Inc. that will bring together a robust fraud and chargeback software platform. With this addition, PaymentWorld encompasses a tool that comes with a full fraud platform built-in from Xcaliber Solutions,... - September 03, 2019 - PaymentWorld

International Indoor & Controlled Environment Agriculture Set for September Summit in Durban, South Africa Urban Agri World 2019 Summit, the third edition of the conference series highlighting progressive farming developments for the indoor agriculture industry, will be held next month on 17-18 September 2019 at the Durban International Convention Centre (Durban ICC), South Africa. This is the region's leading... - August 30, 2019 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd

GDP Inc. Launches PEZZAPay, the First P2P Platform Set to Change How Businesses Make Cross-Border Payments SMEs in the Philippines will be able to have someone settle their payments in Japan and China as if they were making these payments locally. - August 28, 2019 - GDP Inc.

Tellerex Named to Inc. 5000's 2019 Fastest-Growing Private Companies Inc. magazine today revealed that Tellerex Inc. is No. 3,553 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Tellerex Inc. Ranks No. 3,553 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 98%. - August 15, 2019 - Tellerex Inc.

Khalti Facilitates Digital Insurance Payments in Nepal Khalti Digital Wallet, Nepal's leading digital wallet and payment gateway, has collaborated with Reliance Life Insurance - one of the leading life insurance companies in Nepal, to enable safe, secure and convenient access to payments to customers - August 15, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Spencer Savings Bank Helps Needy Children Get School Supplies – Donates to Center For Food Action in Saddle Brook Spencer Savings Bank recently hosted a school supply drive to support the Center For Food Action in Saddle Brook. For almost a month, the bank collected school supplies for local children, including binders, pencils, notebooks, backpacks and more. Spencer employees recently visited the center to drop... - August 14, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

Innovation Guided by the Importance of Family: Global Payment Processor, SolidTrust Pay, Introduces New, Low-Cost International Bill Payment Service SolidTrust Pay, a global e-commerce payment processor based in Canada, is offering an alternative to PayPal Xoom’s cross-border bill payment service. Bill Pay, Your Way, was launched in 2018 and boasts an impressive network of more than 600 billing partners in 18 countries. The service was launched... - August 11, 2019 - SolidTrust Pay

Helping the Underbanked: Global Payment Processor, SolidTrust Pay, Introduces New eWallet Deposit Options SolidTrust Pay, a global e-commerce payment processor based in Canada, has partnered with SafetyPay to provide members with two new e-wallet deposit options: SafetyPay Cash Deposit and SafetyPay Instant Bank Transfer. SafetyPay Cash Deposit is an easy and safe deposit method that allows users in underbanked... - August 11, 2019 - SolidTrust Pay

Meadows Bank Sees 20% Deposit Growth Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $8,730,000 in the first half of 2019 which was 14% higher than the $7,629,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At June 30, 2019 the bank had Total Loans of $806.8 million which represented a... - August 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Save to Win Prize-Linked Savings Program Celebrates 10 Years, $50 Million Saved in First Half of 2019 Save to Win, a national prize-linked savings program managed by CU Solutions Group, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and three million dollars in prizes awarded to members since 2009. The program counts nearly $200 million in savings for credit union members to date, as well as $50 million in savings... - July 25, 2019 - CU Solutions Group

Adamson Brothers’ Andy Altahawi Responds to Recent SEC Case Longfin consultant Andy Altahawi is speaking out on the recent SEC case, Case No. 1:18-cv-02977 (SDNY)(DLC) & Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Release No. 86075/June 10, 2019. - July 23, 2019 - Adamson Brothers

Sundie Seefried Appointed by Governor Polis to Serve on Colorado’s Financial Services Board Sundie Seefried, CEO of Partner Colorado Credit Union, has been named a Board of Director of the Colorado Division of Financial Services by Colorado Governor Jared Polis. The five-member Board is the policy and rulemaking authority for financial services in Colorado. As a Division of Financial Services... - July 23, 2019 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New Senior Vice President and Director of Commercial and Industrial Lending Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to welcome its newest member to the leadership team, Juan H. Oelofse, as Senior Vice President and Director of Commercial and Industrial Lending. Oelofse will be responsible for managing and directing the activities of the bank’s Commercial & Industrial Lending... - July 15, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

Mars Bank’s Mark Drenchko Appointed to Statewide Committee Mark Drenchko Senior Vice President, Commercial and Retail Banking at Mars Bank has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) Professional Development Policy Committee. The committee directs, monitors, and approves the association’s schools, conferences and seminars... - July 11, 2019 - Mars Bank

Nepali Startup Khalti Wins United Nations Fintech Innovation Fund Khalti, a homegrown financial technology startup in Nepal, has won Fintech Innovation Fund from the United Nations. The fund was jointly launched by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) earlier this year. After being announced the winner for the Fintech Innovation Fund, Khalti is rolling out a special project in July 2019. - July 06, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Spencer Savings Bank Awards $25,000 in Scholarships to Local Students An advocate for education, Spencer Savings Bank takes their work beyond financial services and invests in students who wish to further their education. They recently awarded $25,000 in scholarships to high school and middle school students from 33 local schools in Bergen, Passaic, Union, Mercer, Morris and Essex counties. The awards were distributed at the bank’s annual scholarship ceremony on June 26, 2019. To date over $400,000 has been awarded, since the program first started in 2002. - July 05, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

ProgressSoft Concludes the Third Edition of the Central Bank Payments Conference A third successful year was concluded today for ProgressSoft at the Central Bank Payments Conference (CBPC) in Berlin, Germany. Bringing new payment technologies to central banks from around the world, ProgressSoft managed to shed light on significant topics for central banking bodies while uncovering... - July 04, 2019 - ProgressSoft Corporation

Urban Creek’s Teixeira to Give Keynote Presentation at Markets Group’s Global RE Forum Mark Teixeira, founder of Urban Creek Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate development company, and former Major League Baseball player, will attend Markets Group’s 7th Annual Global Institutional Real Estate Forum in New York City, December 11-12, 2019 as one of the meeting’s keynote speakers. - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group

Morgan Creek Founder Yusko Will be a Keynote Speaker at Markets Group’s Private Wealth West Forum Mark Yusko, Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Morgan Creek Capital Management, will attend Markets Group’s 4th Annual Private Wealth West Forum on July 31, 2019 in Seattle as one of the event’s keynote speakers. Yusko, who in 2018 correctly predicted the... - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman, President and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank, Honored as Grand Marshal of the 2019 Garfield Memorial Day Parade Memorial Day is a time to reflect and remember those who died while serving in the American armed forces. Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman, President and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank, was recently honored as the Grand Marshal of the 2019 Garfield Memorial Day Parade. A team of Spencer employees, family and friends came out to celebrate, remember and honor those who served our great nation. - June 10, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank