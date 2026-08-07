Recent Headlines
Within Banking
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
ePayment Services Releases Developer-Focused Payment API for Faster Integration
ePayment Services has released a developer-focused payment API, giving developers access to BACS, card payment and Open Banking functionality through one platform. The API is designed to reduce integration complexity, support faster implementation and help businesses build payment workflows into existing systems more efficiently. - August 04, 2026 - ePayment Services
ePayment Services Launches Payment Failover Tools to Improve Payment Collection Reliability
excerpt no more than 50 word - August 03, 2026 - ePayment Services
TAPCO Credit Union and 6th Ave. Business District Present Art on the Ave 2026
Tacoma’s largest street fair returns Sunday, August 9, 2026, with live art, dance, music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors along 6th Ave. - July 21, 2026 - TAPCO Credit Union
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Nathan Phan SVP of Finance and Accounting
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Nathan Phan Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. This promotion strengthens Cal Coast’s executive leadership team at a time when financial performance, strategic growth, and member... - June 26, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
Vasu Sambasivam Named an AAPI Leader of Influence by San Diego Business Journal
Cal Coast Credit Union Chief Information Officer Vasu Sambasivam has been named an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Leader of Influence for 2026. The honor was announced by the San Diego Business Journal, which recognized Sambasivam for his contributions to the community and commitment to... - June 18, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience in the credit union industry, Antonia is recognized for her expertise in... - June 08, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
BankBound Launches Three New Solutions to Help Community Banks Compete in the AI Search Era
A turnkey blogging platform, a premium Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) framework, and a managed website consent-compliance service give community banks new tools to build online authority, get found in AI-generated answers, and keep pace with a fast-changing privacy landscape. - June 05, 2026 - BankBound
ItaliaSec to Mark a Decade by Redefining What Cyber Resilience Looks Like
Italy’s Top Security Leaders to Meet in Milan on May 26 – 27 to Confront AI, OT, Regulatory Risk - May 31, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Golden State Cyber Summit Debuts in San Diego with a Focus on AI and Resilience
California's Senior Security Leaders Convene for an Invitation-Only, CPE-Certified Forum Built for Peer-Driven Dialogue - May 31, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Hardwear.io USA 2026 Set for Santa Clara Return with Live Device Hacking and Advanced Training
Eighth Edition to Spotlight Embedded Systems, Wireless, Automotive and Industrial Device Security - May 14, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
ISMG to Host IT Innovation Series – Manufacturing Summit in Mumbai
The Summit Will Bring Together Manufacturing Tech Leaders for Focused Conversations on AI, Data, IT-OT Convergence and Smart Manufacturing - May 14, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
K2view Survey Reveals 96% of Enterprise Development and Test Environments Are Not Fully Compliant with Data Privacy Requirements
A new enterprise survey from K2view reveals major compliance gaps once sensitive data moves outside production systems. The research found that 76% of organizations experienced a sensitive-data incident in non-production environments over the past three years, while only 4% report development and test environments are fully compliant with data privacy requirements. - May 09, 2026 - K2view
Midwest Special Needs Trust Honors Sarah Giboney with Prestigious Jerry Zafft Award for Leadership in Special Needs Trust
Midwest Special Needs Trust is proud to announce that Sarah Giboney has received the Jerry Zafft Award for her dedication to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to special needs trusts. As a member of the Board of Trustees, she has expanded the organization's reach, updated trust policies and documents, and guided a name change, helping Midwest Special Needs Trust become leaders in pooled trust services. - May 05, 2026 - Midwest Special Needs Trust
California Coast Credit Union Named Official Financial Services Provider for the City of San Diego Under New Five-Year Agreement
California Coast Credit Union, San Diego’s longest serving credit union, today announced a new five-year partnership agreement with the City of San Diego designating Cal Coast as the Official Financial Services Provider for the City. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to financial... - April 09, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Cal Coast’s Todd Lane Named Finalist for CEO of the Year Award
California Coast Credit Union, the longest serving financial institution in San Diego, is proud to announce that President & CEO Todd Lane has been named a finalist for the 2026 CEO of the Year Award by the San Diego Business Journal in the category of Business Nonprofit. The honor recognizes... - April 07, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Fast Commercial Capital Expands Structured Capital Advisory Platform for Business and Real Estate Owners Nationwide
Fast Commercial Capital announced the expansion of its structured capital advisory platform serving business owners and real estate investors nationwide. The Miami-based firm operates alongside Fasty Funding and Loyalty Business Brokers within an integrated finance and M&A ecosystem, supporting bridge financing, acquisition funding, recapitalizations, and time-sensitive capital solutions for lower middle and middle market transactions. - March 27, 2026 - Fast Commercial Capital
Fast Company Honors QuickFi as Most Innovative Business Services Company for 2026
QuickFi Joins Google, Nvidia, Anthropic among others as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in business services for 2026. - March 25, 2026 - QuickFi
ISMG at RSAC 2026 Conference: Shaping the Global Cybersecurity Narrative
On-Site Coverage to Feature Interviews With C-Suite Executives, Investment Community, Technology Leaders and Policymakers - March 22, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Community Banks Gain First of Its Kind Tool Linking Leadership Decisions to Financial Performance
Hopkins Leadership announced the launch of BankAccelerator™, a leadership system built specifically for community banks. The program links executive behaviors and decision alignment to core performance metrics such as ROA, efficiency ratio, and loan-to-deposit ratio. Already in use at $100M–$3B banks, BankAccelerator supports succession planning, growth, M&A evaluation, and exam readiness. - February 07, 2026 - Hopkins Leadership
Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to STEM Education in New Jersey, Kicks Off STEM Month (March) Early
Spencer Savings Bank kicked off STEM Month (March) early by donating $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey in support of the Governor’s STEM Scholars program, which empowers the state’s top students to excel in STEM fields. As part of the initiative, two scholars visited the bank’s headquarters to meet with members of the Finance and IT teams, including their CFO, who enjoyed connecting with the students and supporting the next generation of STEM leaders. - February 04, 2026 - Spencer Savings Bank
Cal Coast Cares Foundation to Award Over $160,000 in Scholarships to Local Students
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has begun accepting applications for its next round of college scholarships for local students. The application period runs through March 20. The nonprofit foundation will award scholarships of up to $2,000 to deserving college students, graduating high school... - January 29, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Cal Coast Credit Union Awarded Platinum Well Workplace® Award
California Coast Credit Union is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Platinum Well Workplace Award by the Wellness Alliance, recognizing the credit union as one of the nation’s healthiest workplaces. The award certifies that Cal Coast has met the highest standards of wellness... - January 27, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Title Junction to Host Free Florida Homestead Exemption Filing Events This February
To help local homeowners save on property taxes, Title Junction is offering two free Homestead Exemption Filing Help Days this February, providing hands-on assistance to ensure residents don’t miss the March 1 deadline. - January 25, 2026 - Title Junction LLC
Post Oak Group, Post-Launch Surge: Reveals How Founders Can Unlock 20-40% More Value in 2026 Capital Raises and M&A Amid Booming Middle-Market Activity
Post-launch in December 2025 with expansions into tech and healthcare, The Post Oak Group equips middle-market founders to dodge multimillion-dollar errors in raises and M&A via competitive bidding, family/strategic investor access, and lifecycle advisory—boosting valuations 20-40%. Amid Texas's 15% YoY M&A surge, its transaction-honed model ensures continuity and expertise for peak growth-stage results. - January 02, 2026 - The Post Oak Group
How The Post Oak Group's Unified Advisory Model Enhances Transaction Outcomes
The Post Oak Group explains how its unified advisory model, which integrates capital markets and M&A services into a continuous relationship, delivers better outcomes for middle-market companies than fragmented investment banking approaches. By maintaining strategic consistency, institutional knowledge, and long-term relationships, the model improves valuation, execution, and overall transaction results. - December 28, 2025 - The Post Oak Group
The Post Oak Group Expands Investment Banking Services Across Key Growth Sectors
The Post Oak Group is expanding its investment banking services with specialized expertise across six sectors: technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer, and energy. The Houston-based firm provides middle-market companies with sector-specific knowledge of industry dynamics, regulatory environments, and connections to specialized investors and strategic buyers. This focused approach delivers tailored capital markets and M&A advisory rather than generic services. - December 23, 2025 - The Post Oak Group
Houston Investment Bank Post Oak Group Reshapes How Capital Moves Beyond Wall Street
The Post Oak Group, a new Houston-based boutique investment bank, is connecting Texas middle-market companies to institutional capital through expert M&A and capital markets advisory. Led by Managing Director David Chua and Executive Director James Vrachas, it targets high-growth sectors including energy transition, healthcare, and technology. The launch helps regional firms compete with coastal markets for growth financing and exits. - December 21, 2025 - The Post Oak Group
The Post Oak Group Launches as Houston's Premier Middle-Market Investment Bank
The Post Oak Group, a Houston-based investment bank, today announced its official launch as a comprehensive middle-market advisory platform offering integrated capital markets and M&A services to companies ranging from emerging growth businesses to established middle-market enterprises. - December 19, 2025 - The Post Oak Group
Blueleaf Capital and Three Vision Partners Acquire Springhill Suites Atlanta Buckhead; Repositioning Plan Underway to Unlock Long-Term Value in Core Atlanta Submarket
Blueleaf Capital, in partnership with Three Vision Partners, has acquired the 220-key SpringHill Suites by Marriott Atlanta Buckhead. The 11-story hotel, located adjacent to the Buckhead MARTA Station with direct access to GA-400 and Lenox Road, will undergo a comprehensive modernization. The investment positions the hotel for long-term performance in one of the Southeast’s most desirable submarkets. - December 19, 2025 - Blueleaf Capital
California Coast Credit Union Named One of America’s Best Credit Unions by Newsweek
Newsweek has named California Coast Credit Union one of America’s Best Credit Unions. Cal Coast received the publication’s top five-star rating in their 2026 listing of America’s best credit unions and banks. The annual ranking is based on Newsweek’s analysis of financial... - December 17, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
Fast Commercial Capital Actively Seeking Businesses and Commercial Real Estate for Acquisition in Miami and Surrounding Areas
Fast Commercial Capital, a premier provider of business acquisition financing and commercial real estate loans, announces that it is actively looking for businesses and commercial properties to purchase. The company is targeting small to mid-size businesses, self-employed entrepreneurs, and... - December 15, 2025 - Fast Commercial Capital
Pack the Pantry Food Drive Raises Over 30,000 Meals for Local Community College Students
Food pantries on local community college campuses are about to get a big boost just on time for the upcoming holidays, and to help make up for expected federal food aid cutbacks. The 7th annual Pack the Pantry virtual food drive raised $16,819 in the month of October, which will provide more than... - November 12, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
Global Trust System™ Announces Availability of Patented Blockchain Technology for Licensing and Acquisition
The patent framework enables verifiable digital transactions, programmable payments, and secure cross-border recordkeeping to support future banking and digital economy systems. - November 08, 2025 - Global Trust System
Image Access Corp. Announces Availability of ImageTrust 7.5
Simpler, Faster, & More Powerful AI Orchestration - November 05, 2025 - Image Access Corp
The Electronic Guardian Rebrands: Introducing "The Coop," the Secure Digital Vault for Organizing Your Entire Financial and Digital Life
The Electronic Guardian, a leader in digital security and information management, today announced the strategic evolution and rebranding of its flagship platform. The former digital vault is now the "Information Vault," strategically nicknamed "The Coop"—a comprehensive,... - October 31, 2025 - GormanSqured DBA The Electronic Guardian
Skyward Credit Union Announces Appointment of Tim Dunham as Chief Lending Officer
Skyward Credit Union is pleased to announce the addition of Tim Dunham as Chief Lending Officer. Dunham brings extensive experience in lending leadership, product innovation, and data-driven strategy in the credit union industry. His leadership roles include overseeing consumer and digital lending, loan operations, and business intelligence teams. Dunham will lead Skyward’s lending division with a focus on responsible growth, strong credit quality, and exceptional member experience. - October 24, 2025 - Skyward Credit Union
ISMG Announces Cybersecurity Financial Services Summit: Toronto 2025
Two-Day Virtual Event Features Discussions on Deepfake Threats, Agentic AI and CISO Liability - October 12, 2025 - Information Security Media Group
Benelux Cyber Summit 2025 to Unite Leaders on the Frontlines of Digital Security
CISOs, Regulators and Innovators to Chart Practical Strategies for Safeguarding Europe’s Digital Future - October 11, 2025 - Information Security Media Group
Gohlke Launches Finoptica, Financial Services Marketing Agency Building Brands and Driving Demand
Financial services marketing veteran Christopher Gohlke today announced the launch of Finoptica, a marketing agency designed to help start-ups and growth-driven financial services companies cut through the noise with clear strategies, precise execution and measurable results. With two decades of... - October 03, 2025 - Finoptica
Pack the Pantry Virtual Food Drive Launches to Help Local College Students Facing Food Insecurity
Imagine being a college student, striving for a better future, yet unsure where your next meal will come from. Research shows this is the heartbreaking reality for nearly half of our local college students who face food insecurity every day. Without reliable access to food, many are forced to skip... - October 02, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
CS4CA LATAM Summit to Open Fifth Annual Edition in Brazil
Cybersecurity Leaders Will Discuss the Need for Security-by-Design With Growing AI Threats and Workforce Gaps. - September 28, 2025 - Information Security Media Group
OTsec Canada 2025 Debuts With Top OT and IT Leaders to Fortify AI, Cybersecurity
IT and OT Security Leaders to Address OT Security, Resilience and Cyber Defense Challenges - September 28, 2025 - Information Security Media Group
CyberEd.io Announces Advisory Board to Strengthen the Future of Cybersecurity Talent and Training
Global Leaders From Business, Government and Academia Will Help Shape Curricula and Advance Training Innovation - September 28, 2025 - Information Security Media Group
CyberEdBoard Releases "AI Fear and Risk Management" White Paper in Partnership With Global Working Group
The White Paper Reflects ISMG’s Mission to Educate Cybersecurity Leaders, Turning AI Fears Into Frameworks for Risk Management and Secure Adoption - September 28, 2025 - Information Security Media Group
GormanSquared’s The Electronic Guardian Unveils Expanded Functionality to Secure Financial and Critical Personal Documents
GormanSquared, LLC, a digital security and estate management company, has expanded its flagship product, The Electronic Guardian's Digital Vault, to include dedicated sections for taxes and critical identification documents. The update aims to provide a more comprehensive solution for users to... - September 25, 2025 - Gorman Squared LLC
Title Junction Celebrates 20 Years of Trusted Service in Southwest Florida Anniversary Celebration Set for October 15, 2025
Title Junction, a Fort Myers-based title company, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an open-house event on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at its office, 6214 Presidential Ct., Suite F. Since 2005, Title Junction has guided thousands of buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals through successful closings across Southwest Florida. - September 19, 2025 - Title Junction LLC
First-Ever Lone Star Cyber Summit to Focus on Defending Texas’ Digital Frontier
Security Leaders Will Address Ransomware Resilience, Supply Chain Protection and Cross-Industry Collaboration - September 18, 2025 - Information Security Media Group
Cybersecurity Summit: London Financial Services Gathers Industry Leaders to Address AI Threats
Operational Resilience, Supply Chain Security and Regulatory Compliance Take Center Stage - September 11, 2025 - Information Security Media Group