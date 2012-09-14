PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SPi Global Signs Agreement to Acquire SPS from Springer Nature Group SPi Global has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Scientific Publishing Services (SPS) from research and education publisher Springer Nature Group. SPS is an end-to-end solutions provider for print and digital publishers offering a diversified suite of services to science, technology and medical (STM) and humanities and social sciences (HSS) book and journal publishers, and has evolved to become a full-service offshore partner. - December 05, 2019 - SPi Global

Can Digitization Fix the Philippines’ Healthcare Challenges? Digitization in healthcare can address gaps including rising health care costs, lack of human resources and infrastructure in the Philippines, according to YCP Solidiance’s latest report titled “Can Digitization Fix the Philippines’ Healthcare Challenges?” - November 02, 2019 - YCP Solidiance

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

GamingSoft Kicks Off First Slots Tournament for All Operators Daily cash prizes for tournament winners every day of November 2019. - October 24, 2019 - GamingSoft

Pronove Tai Metro Manila Office Market Overview: Another Strong Year Pronove Tai International Property Consultants report the Philippines' Office Market's Strong Performance. - October 23, 2019 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants

Markable Solutions, the First Ordinary Corporation Registered in the Philippines Under Republic Act No. 11232 Markable Solutions has become the first ordinary corporation with less than five incorporators under Republic Act No. 11232, or the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines. The SEC has accepted the registration of Markable Solutions in accordance with the newly issued Guidelines on the Number and Qualifications of Incorporators under the Revised Corporation Code. - August 29, 2019 - Markable Solutions

GDP Inc. Launches PEZZAPay, the First P2P Platform Set to Change How Businesses Make Cross-Border Payments SMEs in the Philippines will be able to have someone settle their payments in Japan and China as if they were making these payments locally. - August 28, 2019 - GDP Inc.

Do-All Metal Industries Launches Redesigned Website DAMI announces its new website. - August 15, 2019 - Do All Metal Industries

Pronove Tai Metro Manila Office Market Overview: The Rise of Offshore Gaming Market Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) dominated the Metro Manila office leasing transactions for the first half of the year. For the first time in 18 years, IT BPM is dislodged as number 1 demand driver. - July 27, 2019 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants

Entertainment & Celebrity PR Agency Rebrands as PUBLICITYASIA PUBLICITYASIA is popular for its high-profile work with celebrities, public figures and entertainment PR. - July 21, 2019 - PUBLICITYASIA

Harvey Law Group Introduces Dominica’s Only Citizenship-by-Investment Opportunity with World-Renowned The Residences at Secret Bay Resort Harvey Law Group, Asia’s pioneer immigration firm specializing in investment immigration, presents its latest project involvement in the Commonwealth of Dominica with the Caribbean’s most anticipated Citizenship by Investment opportunity under the five-star, world-renowned Secret Bay Resort: The Residences at Secret Bay. - July 13, 2019 - Harvey Law Group

Pronove Tai: Metro Manila Office Demand Grows by 40% YoY Pronove Tai International Property Consultants releases its Metro Manila Office Market Overview for Q1 2019. - April 15, 2019 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants

Eastvantage Recognized as Finalist in the International ICT Awards 2019 With this year’s theme being “Inspiring Excellence,” Eastvantage is named one of three finalists by the award-giving body for Excellence in Service in IT and Software Development. - April 10, 2019 - Eastvantage

Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada, in Partnership with Harvey Law Group, Launches Under the Grenada CIP for International Investors to Obtain Second Citizenship Grenada launched a Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) program in August 2013, which has opened access for investors to a lifetime Grenadian citizenship and one of the world’s top passports that includes visa-free access to China and the European Union. Moreover, Grenada is the only Caribbean country to allow the opportunity to obtain a U.S. E-2 Visa. Investors are free from personal, income, and worldwide taxation, are not required to fly, visit, nor reside during or after the application process. - March 28, 2019 - Harvey Law Group

TECHCONSULTI Partners with DigitalOcean TECHCONSULTI, Asian development company, partners with the world leading cloud services provider DigitalOcean. - March 22, 2019 - TECHCONSULTI

Pronove Tai Inks Salute to a Clean Flag MOA with PNP and NHCP As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programmes, Pronove Tai International Property Consultants signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Philippine National Police and National Historical Commission of the Philippines for the Salute To A Clean Flag campaign. - March 21, 2019 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants

Make Me Melt at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila presents a gastronomic feast centered in love and romance as it presents Make Me Melt this Valentine's Day. - February 02, 2019 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Recipes for Prosperity: Sofitel Manila Celebrates the Year of the Earth Pig Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila welcomes the Year of the Earth Pig with a sumptuous feast masterfully prepared by Spiral's newest culinary artisan, Chinese Chef Yui So Chan. - February 02, 2019 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Pronove Tai International Property Consultants on Metro Manila Office Market's Steady Growth 2018 was a strong year for the office market in the Philippines and 2019 is set to be another healthy one. - January 16, 2019 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila Welcomes the New Year with Mardi Gras Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila transports guests to the vibrant and exciting carnival of New Orleans with a Mardi Gras New Year’s Eve Countdown. - December 01, 2018 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila Celebrates Christmas with Art de Noël: The Enchanted Journey Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila celebrates the festive season with Art de Noël featuring The Enchanted Journey. - November 30, 2018 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila Welcomes 2019 with a Series of New Offerings Say bienvenue to 2019 as Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila celebrates the New Year with a series of animations, gastronomy and special events. - November 30, 2018 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Metro Manila Office Market Needs More Supply -- Pronove Tai Pronove Tai International Property Consultants released its latest Metro Manila Office Market Overview. - November 19, 2018 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants

Chinese General Hospital and Exist Software Labs Run New Hospital System in the Cloud The latest project involving a leading 600-bed hospital in the Philippines and a premier software & healthcare solutions provider proves that the future of healthcare is in the cloud. - November 17, 2018 - Exist Global

We are IT Philippines Inc. and Forsway Partner to Deploy Satellite Broadband Services; Enable Free Government-Sponsored Wi-Fi Hotspots Nationwide Providing Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) with tools and technology for quick, cost-effective roll-out of broadband services for public hotspots. Powering comprehensive project with leading satellite broadband services from WIT Phils, high-performance routers from Forsway and IPSTAR satellite capacity. Ready to deliver mobile backhaul service with aggregated bandwidth of up to 50Mbps per base station for the emerging 3rd Telco in the Philippines. - November 09, 2018 - We are IT Philippines, Inc.

Exist Launches Japanese Web Page to Support Market Growth Exist Software Labs, Inc., a global consulting and IT solutions leader, is excited to announce the launch of its newly developed Japanese web page (http://www.exist.com/jp). “We are delighted to launch our new Japanese web page to further broaden our market and to further improve our relationship... - November 07, 2018 - Exist Global

Pronove Tai Facilitates Medicard Expansion Pronove Tai International Property Consultants facilitates Medicard Philippines' expansion of Head Office. - September 26, 2018 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants

Luxury Serviced Apartment in Manila Recommends RateTiger for Streamlining Online Distribution eRevMax’s connectivity with OTAs results in online business growth for Makati Diamond Residences. - September 22, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.

Philippine Hotel Chain Solves Distribution Challenge with RateTiger and LiveOS Bellevue Hotels & Resorts using RateTiger Web on LiveOS to manage online sales for 4 properties. - September 14, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.

Elision Launched Contact Center Solution for Philippines Call Centers The Philippines call centers can take benefit of the most advanced call center solution launched by the Elision. As per the announcement, this is a tailored solution launched for the Philippines call centers. - September 12, 2018 - Elision Technolab LLP

Luxury Boutique Hotel in Philippines Improves Online Sales with RateTiger Superior connectivity with OTAs results in 5% revenue growth in 3 months for Bayleaf Intramuros. - September 01, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila Wins Multiple Awards in the 2018 Philippine Culinary Cup Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila won several awards spanning various categories in the recently concluded Philippine Culinary Cup 2018 (PCC). Held at the SMX Convention Center last August 1 – 4, 2018, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila’s master chefs secured multiple awards in the PCC’s... - August 17, 2018 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

The Vikings Are Coming: Experience a Unique Nordic Tradition with the Crayfish Party 2018 NordCham Philippines in partnership with Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila transports guests to a feast for the senses set in a Viking Village for the themed celebration of the Crayfish Party 2018. The Harbor Garden Tent will be transformed into a coastal Viking Village for the most authentic and exciting... - August 17, 2018 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Club Paradise Palawan Promotes Environmental Sustainability EcoConserve is an initiative of Club Paradise Palawan, a luxury resort in Coron, to nurture nature. - August 15, 2018 - Club Paradise Palawan

Vote for Club Paradise Palawan at the 2018 World Luxury Hotel Awards Club Paradise Palawan is nominated in three categories at the 2018 World Luxury Hotel Awards. - August 10, 2018 - Club Paradise Palawan

Elisiontec Announced Business Tour of Cofounder to the Philippines Mehul Shah, cofounder of Elisiontec is on a business tour in Manila, capital city of the Philippines. The co-founder of the company announced his tour, which is aimed to create channel partners, resellers and customers. - August 10, 2018 - Elision Technolab LLP

Coffeebot Operations Director Speaks at #SoMe4AYRH Last June 28, 2018, Coffeebot Solutions’ Operations Director, Jessica Madrazo, attended and spoke at the launching of SoMe4AYRH: A Social Media Supplementation which was held in Robinsons Place Butuan, Butuan City. #SoMe4AYRH is the brainchild of USAID and JPHIEGO and is being implemented in Butuan... - July 28, 2018 - CoffeeBot Solutions

Nuesmart Inc. Launches NS1000 Key Less Battery Lock for Lockers with Smartphone App A new combination of keyless locker lock and smartphone administration gives superior locker solutions for facilities management. - July 27, 2018 - Nuesmart Inc

SYSU International, Inc. Chooses Ramco HCM Solutions with GenieTech SYSU chooses Ramco HCM for an elevated human capital management (HCM) solutions. The company chose Genie Technologies Inc. (GenieTech) as implementing partner for the HCM Solution. - June 22, 2018 - Genie Technologies Inc.

Enjoy Exclusive Discount at City Garden Suites with UnionBank Credit and Debit Cards City Garden Suites joins hands with UnionBank for the first time and offers exclusive offer of 20% discount for Superior Room and Deluxe Room to all UnionBank credit and debit card holders. UnionBank customers will enjoy a series of benefits including a complimentary room upgrade (terms and conditions... - June 13, 2018 - City Garden Suites

JDA Day Manila 2018 - Genie Technologies Inc. Showcase How to Accelerate Digital Supply Chain Transformations JDA Software Inc. hosted its fourth edition JDA Day on 23rd May in Solaire Resorts & Casino Manila, Parañaque City, recently showcasing strategies to accelerate digital supply chain transformations for customers across the Philippines. The event titled “Digital Supply Chain Strategies:... - June 07, 2018 - Genie Technologies Inc.

Kanmo Group Taps Genie Technologies Inc. for Retail Omnichannel Solutions Rollout Kanmo Group, a leader in retail distribution in Indonesia, recently tapped Genie Technologies, Inc. (GenieTech) to roll out its omnichannel solutions in a bid to provide outstanding retail experiences to customers. The said project aims to bolster Kanmo Retail’s productivity by upgrading its current... - June 07, 2018 - Genie Technologies Inc.

Discovery Shores Boracay Earns 2018 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Five star resort hotel in Boracay receives another prestigious recognition from TripAdvisor for 2018. - May 30, 2018 - Discovery Shores Boracay

Mother’s Day 2018 Treats at Club Paradise Palawan This Mother’s Day, treat Mom to delectable dining offers and pampering treatments at the best resort in Palawan, Club Paradise. - May 13, 2018 - Club Paradise Palawan

Pronove Tai International Property Consultants Releases Its Q1 Metro Manila Office Market Overview The real estate service firm reports robust office market in Metro Manila, Philippines. - April 28, 2018 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants

Lifestyle and Travel Page Jrkykn is Now EverySunrise PH Lifestyle and Travel Page Jrkykn, which features photography and videos of page owner Jerick Alcancia featuring his partner as they travel the islands of the Philippines, is now Every Sunrise PH. "The page started out as a place online for me to keep videos and graphics that I edit on my free time... - April 06, 2018 - EverySunrisePH

"Basta Luto Ni Mama" Solidifies Identity of Jing Homemade Products Jing Homemade Products launch new company strapline: "Basta Luto Ni Mama" - April 01, 2018 - Plan A Digital