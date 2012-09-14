PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
SPi Global has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Scientific Publishing Services (SPS) from research and education publisher Springer Nature Group. SPS is an end-to-end solutions provider for print and digital publishers offering a diversified suite of services to science, technology and medical (STM) and humanities and social sciences (HSS) book and journal publishers, and has evolved to become a full-service offshore partner. - December 05, 2019 - SPi Global
Digitization in healthcare can address gaps including rising health care costs, lack of human resources and infrastructure in the Philippines, according to YCP Solidiance’s latest report titled “Can Digitization Fix the Philippines’ Healthcare Challenges?” - November 02, 2019 - YCP Solidiance
iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines.
A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight
Daily cash prizes for tournament winners every day of November 2019. - October 24, 2019 - GamingSoft
Pronove Tai International Property Consultants report the Philippines' Office Market's Strong Performance. - October 23, 2019 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants
Markable Solutions has become the first ordinary corporation with less than five incorporators under Republic Act No. 11232, or the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines. The SEC has accepted the registration of Markable Solutions in accordance with the newly issued Guidelines on the Number and Qualifications of Incorporators under the Revised Corporation Code. - August 29, 2019 - Markable Solutions
SMEs in the Philippines will be able to have someone settle their payments in Japan and China as if they were making these payments locally. - August 28, 2019 - GDP Inc.
DAMI announces its new website. - August 15, 2019 - Do All Metal Industries
Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) dominated the Metro Manila office leasing transactions for the first half of the year. For the first time in 18 years, IT BPM is dislodged as number 1 demand driver. - July 27, 2019 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants
PUBLICITYASIA is popular for its high-profile work with celebrities, public figures and entertainment PR. - July 21, 2019 - PUBLICITYASIA
Harvey Law Group, Asia’s pioneer immigration firm specializing in investment immigration, presents its latest project involvement in the Commonwealth of Dominica with the Caribbean’s most anticipated Citizenship by Investment opportunity under the five-star, world-renowned Secret Bay Resort: The Residences at Secret Bay. - July 13, 2019 - Harvey Law Group
Pronove Tai International Property Consultants releases its Metro Manila Office Market Overview for Q1 2019. - April 15, 2019 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants
With this year’s theme being “Inspiring Excellence,” Eastvantage is named one of three finalists by the award-giving body for Excellence in Service in IT and Software Development. - April 10, 2019 - Eastvantage
Grenada launched a Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) program in August 2013, which has opened access for investors to a lifetime Grenadian citizenship and one of the world’s top passports that includes visa-free access to China and the European Union. Moreover, Grenada is the only Caribbean country to allow the opportunity to obtain a U.S. E-2 Visa. Investors are free from personal, income, and worldwide taxation, are not required to fly, visit, nor reside during or after the application process. - March 28, 2019 - Harvey Law Group
TECHCONSULTI, Asian development company, partners with the world leading cloud services provider DigitalOcean. - March 22, 2019 - TECHCONSULTI
As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programmes, Pronove Tai International Property Consultants signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Philippine National Police and National Historical Commission of the Philippines for the Salute To A Clean Flag campaign. - March 21, 2019 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants
Philippines banking sector not adequately prepared for cyber threats. - March 05, 2019 - Ingressum Pty Ltd
Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila presents a gastronomic feast centered in love and romance as it presents Make Me Melt this Valentine's Day. - February 02, 2019 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila
Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila welcomes the Year of the Earth Pig with a sumptuous feast masterfully prepared by Spiral's newest culinary artisan, Chinese Chef Yui So Chan. - February 02, 2019 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila
2018 was a strong year for the office market in the Philippines and 2019 is set to be another healthy one. - January 16, 2019 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants
Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila transports guests to the vibrant and exciting carnival of New Orleans with a Mardi Gras New Year’s Eve Countdown. - December 01, 2018 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila
Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila celebrates the festive season with Art de Noël featuring The Enchanted Journey. - November 30, 2018 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila
Say bienvenue to 2019 as Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila celebrates the New Year with a series of animations, gastronomy and special events. - November 30, 2018 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila
Pronove Tai International Property Consultants released its latest Metro Manila Office Market Overview. - November 19, 2018 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants
The latest project involving a leading 600-bed hospital in the Philippines and a premier software & healthcare solutions provider proves that the future of healthcare is in the cloud. - November 17, 2018 - Exist Global
Providing Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) with tools and technology for quick, cost-effective roll-out of broadband services for public hotspots. Powering comprehensive project with leading satellite broadband services from WIT Phils, high-performance routers from Forsway and IPSTAR satellite capacity. Ready to deliver mobile backhaul service with aggregated bandwidth of up to 50Mbps per base station for the emerging 3rd Telco in the Philippines. - November 09, 2018 - We are IT Philippines, Inc.
Exist Software Labs, Inc., a global consulting and IT solutions leader, is excited to announce the launch of its newly developed Japanese web page (http://www.exist.com/jp).
“We are delighted to launch our new Japanese web page to further broaden our market and to further improve our relationship... - November 07, 2018 - Exist Global
Pronove Tai International Property Consultants facilitates Medicard Philippines' expansion of Head Office. - September 26, 2018 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants
eRevMax’s connectivity with OTAs results in online business growth for Makati Diamond Residences. - September 22, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.
Bellevue Hotels & Resorts using RateTiger Web on LiveOS to manage online sales for 4 properties. - September 14, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.
The Philippines call centers can take benefit of the most advanced call center solution launched by the Elision. As per the announcement, this is a tailored solution launched for the Philippines call centers. - September 12, 2018 - Elision Technolab LLP
Superior connectivity with OTAs results in 5% revenue growth in 3 months for Bayleaf Intramuros. - September 01, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.
Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila won several awards spanning various categories in the recently concluded Philippine Culinary Cup 2018 (PCC). Held at the SMX Convention Center last August 1 – 4, 2018, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila’s master chefs secured multiple awards in the PCC’s... - August 17, 2018 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila
NordCham Philippines in partnership with Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila transports guests to a feast for the senses set in a Viking Village for the themed celebration of the Crayfish Party 2018. The Harbor Garden Tent will be transformed into a coastal Viking Village for the most authentic and exciting... - August 17, 2018 - Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila
EcoConserve is an initiative of Club Paradise Palawan, a luxury resort in Coron, to nurture nature. - August 15, 2018 - Club Paradise Palawan
Club Paradise Palawan is nominated in three categories at the 2018 World Luxury Hotel Awards. - August 10, 2018 - Club Paradise Palawan
Mehul Shah, cofounder of Elisiontec is on a business tour in Manila, capital city of the Philippines. The co-founder of the company announced his tour, which is aimed to create channel partners, resellers and customers. - August 10, 2018 - Elision Technolab LLP
Last June 28, 2018, Coffeebot Solutions’ Operations Director, Jessica Madrazo, attended and spoke at the launching of SoMe4AYRH: A Social Media Supplementation which was held in Robinsons Place Butuan, Butuan City.
#SoMe4AYRH is the brainchild of USAID and JPHIEGO and is being implemented in Butuan... - July 28, 2018 - CoffeeBot Solutions
A new combination of keyless locker lock and smartphone administration gives superior locker solutions for facilities management. - July 27, 2018 - Nuesmart Inc
SYSU chooses Ramco HCM for an elevated human capital management (HCM) solutions. The company chose Genie Technologies Inc. (GenieTech) as implementing partner for the HCM Solution. - June 22, 2018 - Genie Technologies Inc.
City Garden Suites joins hands with UnionBank for the first time and offers exclusive offer of 20% discount for Superior Room and Deluxe Room to all UnionBank credit and debit card holders. UnionBank customers will enjoy a series of benefits including a complimentary room upgrade (terms and conditions... - June 13, 2018 - City Garden Suites
JDA Software Inc. hosted its fourth edition JDA Day on 23rd May in Solaire Resorts & Casino Manila, Parañaque City, recently showcasing strategies to accelerate digital supply chain transformations for customers across the Philippines.
The event titled “Digital Supply Chain Strategies:... - June 07, 2018 - Genie Technologies Inc.
Kanmo Group, a leader in retail distribution in Indonesia, recently tapped Genie Technologies, Inc. (GenieTech) to roll out its omnichannel solutions in a bid to provide outstanding retail experiences to customers.
The said project aims to bolster Kanmo Retail’s productivity by upgrading its current... - June 07, 2018 - Genie Technologies Inc.
Five star resort hotel in Boracay receives another prestigious recognition from TripAdvisor for 2018. - May 30, 2018 - Discovery Shores Boracay
This Mother’s Day, treat Mom to delectable dining offers and pampering treatments at the best resort in Palawan, Club Paradise. - May 13, 2018 - Club Paradise Palawan
The real estate service firm reports robust office market in Metro Manila, Philippines. - April 28, 2018 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants
Housal - Connecting Dots in Real Estate - April 24, 2018 - Housal Inc
Lifestyle and Travel Page Jrkykn, which features photography and videos of page owner Jerick Alcancia featuring his partner as they travel the islands of the Philippines, is now Every Sunrise PH.
"The page started out as a place online for me to keep videos and graphics that I edit on my free time... - April 06, 2018 - EverySunrisePH
Jing Homemade Products launch new company strapline: "Basta Luto Ni Mama" - April 01, 2018 - Plan A Digital
Homegrown digital marketing firm spearheads revamp of renowned local coffee shop. - March 24, 2018 - Plan A Digital