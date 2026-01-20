Philippines News
Discovery Hospitality Names Jonathan Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal
Discovery Hospitality today announced the appointment of Jonathan Michael Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal, effective January 17, 2026. Bartlett succeeds Stanley Lau, who has overseen the resort since its opening in July 2023. - January 20, 2026 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Successful G2E Asia @ the Philippines Brings Together Thousands of Industry Leaders and Professionals
G2E Asia @ the Philippines gathered 3,343 professionals for a two-day event featuring 100+ brands, expert sessions, and networking, earning strong feedback. Next G2E Asia runs May 12–14, 2026 in Macao. - January 17, 2026 - RX
Hummus Us Launches Updated Website Highlighting Mediterranean Food Education and Plant-Based Dining Resources
Hummus Us announced the launch of its updated official website, providing the public with centralized access to information about Mediterranean cuisine, hummus-based dishes, and plant-based food education. The website serves as an informational platform designed to share background on menu offerings, food ingredients, and cultural context behind Mediterranean dining. - December 19, 2025 - Hummus Us
G2E Asia’s Grand Return to the Philippines: Over 100 Brands, 50 Expert Speakers, and 5 Networking Cocktails This December
G2E Asia @ the Philippines, a special edition of G2E Asia, makes its highly anticipated return to Manila Marriott Hotel this December 10 and 11. Tailored for the Philippine gaming industry, the 2-day event will feature over 100 brands in the exhibition, many of which have no local... - November 08, 2025 - RX
Cloudstaff Responds to Cebu Earthquake with Comprehensive Employee Support and Business Continuity Measures
Established protocols and preparedness training enable swift, coordinated response to protect staff and maintain operations - October 07, 2025 - Cloudstaff
Cloudstaff Launches Strategic Partnerships Program with Suzie Wing as Strategic Partner Manager
Program to strengthen global partnerships; Suzie brings 15+ years of expertise to enhance collaboration. - August 23, 2025 - Cloudstaff
More Than a Loyalty Program: My Discovery Elite Raises the Standard for Filipino Hospitality
Discovery Hospitality, the trailblazing Filipino hotel group behind some of the country’s most celebrated hotel and resort brands in the Philippines, is elevating its signature loyalty program, My Discovery Elite, with a refreshed suite of benefits that reflect the brand’s enduring promise: heartfelt service, meaningful connection, and a deep understanding of what makes Filipino hospitality truly exceptional. - July 24, 2025 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Cloudstaff Celebrates 15 Years of Global Innovation
A 15-year journey from a five-person startup to a global workforce leader with 6,000+ staff and counting. - May 10, 2025 - Cloudstaff
Zest Skin Lounge Introduces PRISM: A Scientifically-Backed Solution for Hyperpigmentation
PRISM — Pigment Reduction Intensive Skin Micropeel is formulated with powerful, clinically proven ingredients to target and treat stubborn pigmentation. Available in three specialized variants: PRISM Face Peel, PRISM Intimate Peel, and PRISM Body Peel, addressing different skin concerns. Scientifically tested, with 85% of patients reporting pigmentation reduction and 78% melanin reduction in treated areas. - March 24, 2025 - Zest Skin Lounge
Lucky Doll Lingerie Unveils New Valentine's Day Lingerie Collection
Lucky Doll Lingerie is redefining the way Filipinas celebrate Valentine’s Day with the launch of its new Valentine’s Lingerie Collection, designed to empower women of all shapes and sizes. The collection, which includes an expanded range of plus-size styles, features luxurious satins, intricate lace, and bold statement pieces that prioritize both confidence and comfort. - January 08, 2025 - Lucky Doll Lingerie
Cloudstaff Roar 2024: A Celebration of Excellence and Community
With 27,000 attendees, Cloudstaff’s year-end celebration highlighted its dedication to community, bringing together employees, families, and partners for a night of connection and recognition. - December 17, 2024 - Cloudstaff
Discovery Hospitality Transforms Property Management Through Exceptional Service
Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC), a leading hospitality brand in the Philippines, introduces cutting-edge property management services that are set to transform the industry. DHC, known for its acclaimed and award-winning properties, demonstrates a comprehensive and dynamic approach that endures throughout time, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and exceptional guest experiences. - September 02, 2024 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Discovery Hospitality Corporation, Crowned as the Leading Hospitality Brand in the Philippines
Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC) proudly added three more awards to its collection after receiving three recognitions at the World Business Outlook Awards held at the Marriott Marquis in Bangkok, Thailand. - August 31, 2024 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Allied Fusion BPO Embraces Corporate Social Responsibility with Arbor Day 2024 Participation
Allied Fusion BPO is proud to announce their active participation in Arbor Day 2024, held in the City of Naga. As part of their ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, their dedicated team joined forces with local volunteers and officials to plant seedlings, contributing to a... - June 28, 2024 - Allied Fusion BPO
Young Students from the Philippines Gain Valuable Experience at the Shore360 Internship Programme
Westfields International high school students finished a 72-hour internship programme at Shore360, Inc. to gain exposure to offshoring business operations and acquire insights into proper cross-cultural communication, team collaboration, and project management. Shore360's internship programme helps junior staff gain valuable leadership and development skills by mentoring interns, while the company also gets insights into the capabilities of promising offshore talents. - May 31, 2024 - Shore360
Experience, PesoBET, the Newest Premier Online Gaming Casino in the Philippines
PesoBET, the country’s premier and newest online casino, offers something for both newcomers and experienced gamers. Discover today PesoBET’s one-stop gaming experience for online slots, live dealer games, sports betting, fishing games, and lottery. “We take pride in providing a... - January 26, 2024 - PesoBET
CCAP General Membership Meeting and Year-End Party in Manila Draws Prominent Attendees
CCAP's General Membership Meeting and Year-End Party in Manila welcomed industry leaders like Yuko Tsushima, CEO of Allied Fusion BPO. The event fostered collaboration, celebrating achievements and discussing strategies for the Philippines' contact center industry growth. - December 02, 2023 - Allied Fusion BPO
Software Development Agency Rogomi Celebrates 15 Years of Creating Innovative Digital Products
Software development agency Rogomi seeks to work with other agencies and startups to leverage 15 years of experience in app development. - November 29, 2023 - Rogomi Inc.
Naragsak Showdown: Celebrating Benguet and Baguio Local Talent and Passion in Combat Sports
Baguio, Benguet - The combat sports community in Baguio and Benguet is gearing up for an exciting event that will showcase the skills and dedication of local talents and aspiring athletes. The Naragsak Showdown, a kickboxing and boxing event, will take place on December 2, Saturday at La Trinidad... - November 15, 2023 - Nataraki Ph
Eastvantage Shines at HR Excellence Awards Philippines 2023
Global managed services company recognized for its people programs. - September 11, 2023 - Eastvantage
Eastvantage Wins a Silver Stevie® in the 2023 International Business Awards®
Global managed services company will be celebrated for its growth achievements together with other international winners during event in Rome on October 13. - September 02, 2023 - Eastvantage
Eastvantage Wins in the 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards
Global managed services company bags awards for achievements in organization recovery, marketing, IT support, and customer service. - July 19, 2023 - Eastvantage
Eastvantage Launches EV Campus2Career: Empowering Today’s Youth to Shape the Leaders of Tomorrow
Global outsourcing company provides growth opportunities for fresh graduates. - June 22, 2023 - Eastvantage
Eastvantage and Expleo Empower Fresh Graduates: Launching IT Careers and Shaping Tomorrow’s Industry Leaders
Outsourcing company partners with educational institutions to source new talent in the Philippines in support of global engineering, technology, and consulting company’s expansion plans. - June 10, 2023 - Eastvantage
Body and Menu Transforms to Bella on Top, Reflecting Its Evolution
Body and Menu, a subsidiary of NRRE OPC, announces its corporate name change to Bella On Top. The rebranding reflects the company's evolution and future vision. The change will not affect the quality of products or services offered, and all ongoing obligations and contracts will continue under the new name - May 31, 2023 - NR Business
PowerForm Introduces New Dashboard Features for Efficient Data Management
PowerForm, an online form builder, has released new dashboard capabilities to help with data management and processes. Real-time data tracking, configurable analytics dashboards, drilldowns for deeper insights, and collaborative tools for real-time sharing and teamwork are among the new features. These capabilities allow customers to analyze form submissions, monitor key performance indicators, obtain deeper insights, and engage in real-time data collaboration with team members. - May 18, 2023 - Cormant Technologies Inc.
Bella On Top Will Replace NR Entrepreneur Page as the New Brand
The Bella On Top will replace the NR Entrepreneur Page as a way to reflect growth. - January 05, 2023 - NR Business
Eastvantage Wins in Two Categories at the 1st HR Excellence Awards 2022 Philippines
Esteemed local HR practitioners recognize managed services provider for its HR initiatives. - November 13, 2022 - Eastvantage
Eastvantage Expands Global Operations to Vietnam
Multi-national managed service provider launches operations in Ho Chi Minh City. - November 13, 2022 - Eastvantage
INC Outreach Delivers Aid to Thousands in the Visayas
The INC handed out relief packs to 10,000 people in more than 12 venues in islands in the Visayas Provinces on May 23, 24, and 27, 2022. - September 25, 2022 - Christian Era Broadcasting Service International, Inc. (CEBSI)
Eastvantage Recognized in the Best in Biz Awards 2022 International
Global IT Managed Services Company awarded for its customer service and its leadership. - August 26, 2022 - Eastvantage
Eastvantage Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2022 International Business Awards®
Global IT Managed Services Company to be Celebrated Together with Other Winners During an Event in London on October 15. - August 26, 2022 - Eastvantage
Eastvantage Supports the 16th International ICT Awards – Philippines
IT Managed Services provider was one of the 2022 sponsors of the most prestigious annual ICT awards in the Philippines - July 24, 2022 - Eastvantage
Eastvantage Furthers Global Expansion with the Opening of Bangalore Office
IT Managed Services provider opens its doors in the capital of India's southern Karnataka state. - June 14, 2022 - Eastvantage
Villgro Philippines and Creatella Impact Present WE Rise x SheDisrupts Philippines 2022 Demo Day: Showcasing Philippines' 20 Women-Led Impact Startups
Villgro Philippines and Creatella Impact are pleased to announce the winners of the venture competition WE Rise x SheDisrupts Philippines 2022. The competition is supported by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, Investing in Women (an initiative of the Australian Government) and UN Women. The 20... - June 11, 2022 - Creatella Impact
Eastvantage Launches Inspiration Center in the Ortigas Central Business District
Global business solutions provider expands operations in the Philippines to meet demands of its growing client portfolio. - May 05, 2022 - Eastvantage
NR Business Page Announces Rebrand
The NR Business Page will Rebrand to the Body and Menu, to Reflect Growth. - March 29, 2022 - NR Business
"WE Rise - SheDisrupts Philippines" Venture Competition, Mentorship, and Pre-Acceleration Programme for Women Entrepreneurs in the Philippines Takes Off
The future of entrepreneurship in Southeast Asia is digital, socially influential, and powered by women. On this International Women’s Day, Creatella Impact and Villgro Philippines, in partnership with the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF), Investing in Women (an initiative of the Australian... - March 15, 2022 - Creatella Impact
Eastvantage Turns Eleven: Intent on Becoming a Bigger Player in the BPO Industry
With over a decade of service as keystone, the Philippines-based provider sees continuous rapid growth. - October 24, 2021 - Eastvantage
RightsLedger (RTKN) is Now on FMCPAY Exchange
FMCPAY Exchange Token Listing News. - September 13, 2021 - RightsLedger
eBook Launch: "Let's Get Social! Build Your Brand on Social Media"
"Let's Get Social! Build Your Brand on Social Media" eBook has now been published. The eBook contains topics about branding strategy, content creation, setting up a social media calendar, hashtags, engagement, and a little bit of introduction for paid ads. It will be available at Digital... - July 08, 2021 - Digital Priority Solutions
Eastvantage Associates Receive COVID-19 Vaccination Under A4 Priority
Over 200 Eastvantage associates receive first dose under the Road to Zero Campaign by City Government of Taguig. - June 20, 2021 - Eastvantage
De Nora Launches CECHLO™-MS 200, Innovative Standardized High-Strength On-Site Chlorine Generation System
New standardized design ensures reliable treatment, while minimizing safety concerns and enabling supply chain independence for water operators. - June 19, 2021 - De Nora Water Technologies (Asia)
Eastvantage Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards
Eastvantage was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Most Exemplary Employer for COVID-19 Response category in the eighth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29... - May 14, 2021 - Eastvantage
Midori Clark Hotel and Casino Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary with Exciting Offers and a Giveaway
Pampanga luxury five-star hotel, Midori Clark Hotel and Casino is celebrating its exceptional five year anniversary from its soft opening in 2016, with a range of fabulous promotions, including accommodation offers, dining specials and a free dinner-for-two giveaway to encourage new and loyal... - April 24, 2021 - Midori Clark Hotel and Casino
The Role of Aimedis and How E-Health is the New Normal
Innovative medical app that connects healthcare professionals to their patients easy and safely. - March 27, 2021 - Aimedis Philippines
AMAGI Launches AI Model to Prevent COVID-19 Deaths
AMAGI, a software company based in the Philippines, has just launched an AI model that can accurately predict the most severe consequences for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The AI model can be accessed for free by any practitioner anywhere at https://agimathealth.com/covid, and it has the potential to save lives as the pandemic continues around the world. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to AMAGI if you have any questions about this story. - March 09, 2021 - AMAGI
AMAGI's Latest Launch Proves to be an Extraordinary Investment for Hospitals
AMAGI's Kembot, a hospital administration and communication platform, has proven to reduce errors, increase efficiencies, and even double the revenues of hospitals in the Philippines. Kembot can be accessed at https://kembot.io. - March 09, 2021 - AMAGI
Eastvantage Was Chosen for Book on Marketing and Communications Excellence in the Philippines for Their Dynamic Crisis Communications Model
From a long list of over 1000 enterprises in the Philippines, Eastvantage was one of just a little over fifty companies chosen to be featured in a new book. The title, appropriately called “The Evangelists: Insights from the Leaders of the Nation’s Most Beloved Brands,” features insights from the marketing and communication leaders of some of the nation’s most iconic brands, including Eastvantage’s very own Beth Ballesteros. - December 18, 2020 - Eastvantage
The Power of Two N-PAX and WingArc Partnership
N-PAX Philippines Inc. a technology company based in the Philippines and WingArc Singapore had recently announced their business partnership that will help strengthen business potentials of each company. - November 24, 2020 - N-PAX Philippines Inc.