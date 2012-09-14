PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

OmniFi Offers User-Friendly TRM System Integration with Automated Workflow Tools SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is empowering users of treasury and risk management (TRM) systems to create automated workflows through enhancements to OmniFi Access, offered as part of the latest version of OmniFi. - October 16, 2019 - SkySparc

Price Edge Named as a “Sample Vendor” in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019 Price Edge, a fast-growing provider of Price Optimization & Management (PO&M) solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner "Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019” report. Price Edge was named as a Sample Vendor in the “Price... - October 03, 2019 - Price Edge

SkySparc Expands with Murex Front-Office and Risk Expertise SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has recruited Emmanuel Dufrene, a highly experienced Murex consultant to join the fast-expanding Murex practice. - September 11, 2019 - SkySparc

Industrial Optimizers Celebrates 30 Years with with Anniversary Events Industrial Optimizers, founded in 1989, has this week celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. Clients and industry colleagues gathered in Stockholm for a conference and party to mark the occasion. - September 08, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers

Emani Vegan Cosmetics Launches Clean Beauty Line in Sweden and Norway Emani Vegan Cosmetics announced the launch of its beauty line in Sweden and Norway, available online at www.emani.se. 100% Cruelty-free, 100% Gluten-free, and 100% Vegan certified. - September 07, 2019 - Emani Vegan Cosmetics

SkySparc Named Technology Consultant of the Year in Central Banking’s FinTech Awards 2019 SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has been named Technology Consultant of the Year in Central Banking’s second annual FinTech & RegTech Global Awards, which recognize innovation in the central banking community. - September 05, 2019 - SkySparc

SkySparc Increases Support to Domestic Clients with New Gothenburg Office SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is opening a new office in Gothenburg to better serve its clients in and around Sweden and across the Nordic region. - August 29, 2019 - SkySparc

New Hire Adds Murex Functional Expertise at SkySparc SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has further expanded the functional expertise of its Murex practice with the recruitment of Damien Chambrier as senior consultant. - August 09, 2019 - SkySparc

SkySparc Announces Partnership Agreement with Murex SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, entered into a partnership in March with Murex, a global industry leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions for capital markets and treasury. - June 11, 2019 - SkySparc

SkySparc Invests in Patch Upgrade as-a-Service with New Head SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has appointed former TradeTech Consulting executive Torbjörn Pejer to guide the future development of Patch Upgrade as-a-Service, the firm’s highly successful structured upgrade practice. - June 05, 2019 - SkySparc

New Investment Supports SkySparc Growth Strategy SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has entered into an agreement for a strategic investment by Bragnum Invest to support the firm’s growth strategy. Under the terms of the transaction, existing SkySparc owners and staff will remain significant shareholders in the company. - May 29, 2019 - SkySparc

Strong 2018 Performance Positions SkySparc for Future Growth SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has confirmed another successful year of revenue and profit growth in 2018, built on strong demand in its core business areas and continued investment in service quality. - May 23, 2019 - SkySparc

Price Edge Announces Breakthrough AI-Driven Price Optimization Solution Using AI to automatically drive sales and profit online is something that many businesses dream of. Price Edge has now turned that dream into an all-in-one reality. - May 20, 2019 - Price Edge

SkySparc Strengthens Murex Practice with Technical Lead SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has hired Markus Linke, a senior Murex consultant with almost two decades’ experience, to deepen the expertise of its Murex practice. - May 07, 2019 - SkySparc

WMD Scandinavia to Present Digital Business Solutions for SAP at SAPSA VårIMPULS 2019 in Gøteborg Workflow and document specialist to show SAP-certified purchase-to-pay processes and solutions for archiving and folder management. - May 02, 2019 - WMD – Workflow Management and Document Consulting

Price Edge Awarded Grant for Artificial Intelligence in Value Based Pricing by Sweden's Government Agency for Innovation Vinnova awards Price Edge 1 Million SEK - to develop an artificial intelligence solution for value-based pricing, targeted at manufacturing companies. - April 02, 2019 - Price Edge

OmniFi Access Supports Straight-Through Business Intelligence SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has added new functionality to OmniFi to simplify data exchange and analysis for users of market-leading business intelligence (BI) tools. - March 27, 2019 - SkySparc

Price Edge and BuildFlow Sign Partnership Agreement Price Edge, a Price Optimization & Management (PO&M) software provider, is pleased to announce that Price Edge and BuildFlow have agreed to cooperate in all markets served by both companies. Price Edge is an aspiring global leader in software and solutions for price optimization and management... - March 27, 2019 - Price Edge

SkySparc Strengthens Executive Team with CFO Appointment SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has appointed Rebecca Ericsson Birck as the firm’s first full-time chief financial officer. - March 13, 2019 - SkySparc

Edtech Tool Citationsy Hits 100K Users New citation tool makes referencing and bibliographies easy. - March 04, 2019 - Citationsy

Oneflow Expands Its Operation to Denmark Oneflow announced today it has expanded its operations to Denmark by opening a new office in the Danish capital, Copenhagen. - February 22, 2019 - Oneflow

Chefsnätverket Close Lecturers Win Talarforum Speaker of the Year Award 2018 Chefsnätverket Close Lecturers Susanne Pettersson and Andreas Ekström Win Talarforum Speaker of the year award 2018. - February 18, 2019 - Chefsnätverket Close

Platform-Neutral OmniFi v7 Accelerates Data Integration and Analytics SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has significantly increased the integration capabilities of OmniFi, to support faster and easier data transfer and analysis across multiple client systems, locations and counterparties. - October 03, 2018 - SkySparc

Versasec Joins Swedish Association of Small and Medium Size Enterprises in Defense and Security Strong Growth in Defense and Security Business Attribute to Versasec's Unanimous Selection - September 25, 2018 - Versasec AB

Oneflow Raises $2.2M in a New Financing Round Oneflow, one of Sweden's fastest growing new SaaS companies, offers an e-contract platform providing the new generation of e-signing solution. The company has now closed a new financing round of $2.2M (20MSEK) led by Spintop Ventures to fuel continued rapid growth. The Oneflow board members, current... - September 22, 2018 - Oneflow

Annika Thuresson Appointed New Chief Operating Officer at Qvalia Nordic fintech company Qvalia appoints Annika Thuresson, previously VP at Acando, as new COO. - September 12, 2018 - Qvalia

SkySparc Appoints New CEO to Deliver Growth and Service Excellence SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has appointed a new chief executive officer, ex-TradeTech Consulting/Virtusa* CEO Joakim Wiener, who will take responsibility for driving growth and customer service excellence. - September 11, 2018 - SkySparc

Consafe Logistics and 2021.AI Team Up to Help Customers be More Predictive and Proactive Consafe Logistics, one of Europe’s leading suppliers of Warehousing Solutions, is now investing in several areas to help its customers be at the forefront of machine learning to increase efficiency while reducing costs. - September 11, 2018 - 2021.AI

SkySparc Invests in Enhanced Outsourced Support Service SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has appointed TradeTech Consulting/Virtusa* veteran Daniel Alenius to lead its Outsourced Support business. The appointment is part of a multi-year investment program by SkySparc which has seen Outsourced Support demand grow rapidly in recent years, representing 40% of overall revenues in 2017. - August 29, 2018 - SkySparc

Versasec Partners with REAL Security to Target the Adriatic Versasec is partnering with value-added-distributor REAL security to bring our vSEC:CMS solutions to the growing cybersecurity-focused Adriatic region. - August 23, 2018 - Versasec AB

Cebu Pacific Chooses MP2 to Support Its Growth Cebu Pacific, the leading carrier in the Philippines, has signed an agreement with Industrial Optimizers to implement MP2 as its multifunctional network planning, scheduling and analysis tool. Cebu Pacific will use MP2 as its core network planning, scheduling and analysis solution, including slot management,... - July 01, 2018 - Industrial Optimizers

SkySparc Hires Stellan Råberg to Launch Dedicated Nordic Murex Practice SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is now offering outsourced support and consulting services to Murex clients in the Nordic region following the recruitment of Stellan Råberg. - June 28, 2018 - SkySparc

Across-the-Board Demand Delivers Successful Year of Continued Growth for SkySparc SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, achieved strong growth in core service areas across all client segments and geographies in 2017, leading to a best-ever financial performance. - June 07, 2018 - SkySparc

eRevMax Announces 2-Way Integration with Nitesoft Offers integrated distribution solution to PMS customers - June 02, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.

Patch Upgrade Pain Eliminated by SkySparc’s New As-a-Service Model SkySparc, the leading independent provider of solutions for Wallstreet Suite users, is now providing clients with patch upgrades "as-a-service" to improve project efficiency and reduce risks. - May 18, 2018 - SkySparc

Mercodia Launches Unique Quality System The immunoassay company Mercodia today announces the launch of MAQS – the Mercodia Assay Quality System. With this program, Mercodia is the first company in the field of immunoassays to set a standard for quality, ensuring customer satisfaction in all parts of its offers. Today, many immunoassay... - May 17, 2018 - Mercodia AB

Oneflow is a 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner Oneflow announced today it has been selected as a winner for Red Herring's Top 100 Europe award, a prestigious list honoring the year’s most promising private technology ventures from the European business region. - April 21, 2018 - Oneflow

"Nordic Noir" - New Album Release from Magnus Svanfeldt, MSM Records, Stockholm Magnus Svanfeldt is releasing “Nordic Noir,” a dark album, filled with losses, love, friendship, faith and joy. We experience grief and illness or we are forced to flee for our lives. Nevertheless, we always look forward. We are on our way. We are not turning around. It is in our nature. His... - April 01, 2018 - MSM Records

The New Security Solution for the Title Insurance and Real Estate Industry Keypasco and ViaLOK have joined forces to bring a new security solution made specifically to help secure communications between title agents, lenders as well as buyers, sellers and their agents. - March 01, 2018 - Keypasco

All Aboard with the New PrimaveraReader Introducing PrimaveraReader 4.2 with Multi-language support and Financial Periods. - December 14, 2017 - Seavus

Versasec Opens Singapore Office to Serve Growing Asia-Pacific Business Industry Expert Yin Hong Lee Joins Smart Card Management Systems Company to Run New Office. - December 05, 2017 - Versasec AB

Keypasco Partners with Irish AG2 to Deliver Award Winning MDM Solution in Irish Market Swedish mobile device security company Keypasco, announces a partnership with Irish security company AG2. - November 23, 2017 - Keypasco

SkySparc Strengthens Dutch Presence with Senior Hire SkySparc, the leading independent provider of solutions for Wallstreet Suite users, is very pleased to appoint Robert Segaar to further bolster its Outsourced Support service for clients in the Netherlands. - November 23, 2017 - SkySparc

Mercodia Releases Unique Multiplex Assay in Collaboration with Quansys Multiplex assays have been plagued by a lack of specificity and accuracy, with unreliable data as a result. However, a new multiplex assay has reached the US market. Mercodia, based in Sweden, has teamed-up with Quansys Biosciences, based in the US, to launch the AKURIO Islet Hormones multiplex assay, which measures four of the most notable hormones in pancreatic research: glucagon, insulin, C‑peptide and proinsulin. - October 27, 2017 - Mercodia AB

Bluewater Launches Clean Drinking Water Movement to Boost a Sustainable Future for Human and Ocean Health World leading water purification company Bluewater commits to building a planet-wide movement that will harness human ingenuity to help bring cleaner, healthier water to everyone and create oceans without plastic. - October 13, 2017 - Bluewater Group

Identity & Access Management Leader Versasec Celebrates 10 Years in Business Continued Growth in Customers, Employees, Presence, Partners and Profits Mark Versasec's First Decade - October 12, 2017 - Versasec AB

SkySparc Enters Partnership with Dutch State Treasury Agency SkySparc, the leading independent provider of solutions for Wallstreet Suite users, has entered a four-year partnership to supply consulting and support services to the Dutch State Treasury Agency (DSTA). - October 11, 2017 - SkySparc

Arva Sweden Combines Tradition with Trends - Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Introduce the Swedish Heritage to the World Stockholm based company, Arva Sweden’s reward based crowdfunding campaign for a jewelry collection has launched; Even though the company focuses on products inspired by traditional Scandinavian folk art and folklore from the 17th to the 19th century, it’s a match to at least three major current trends according to Faith Popcorn; Anchoring, Small indulgences and EVEolution. - October 10, 2017 - Arva Sweden

Wolkify Launches First E-Commerce Platform Solely for Personal Growth Wolkify offers content and products that help users develop further. On a completely user-driven platform everyone can find the resources they need to advance in their personal development area. - October 07, 2017 - Wolkify AB