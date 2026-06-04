Sweden News
File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Now Available on the Microsoft Store
Today Axantum Software is happy to announce that file encryption software, Xecrets Ez, is now approved and available as a user-friendly install through the Microsoft Store. - June 04, 2026 - Axantum Software AB
Trivelia® Wins "Hair Supplement of the Year" Award
Trivelia® is proud to announce that it has been named "Hair Supplement of the Year 2026 – Norway" in the prestigious Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Awards 2026, presented by Global Health & Pharma (GHP). - May 15, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
Versasec Unveils vSEC:CMS 7.3: Advancing Orchestration and Governance with Microsoft Sentinel Integration and YubiKey as a Service
Versasec, the leader in high-security credential management systems (CMS), today announced the release of version 7.3 of its flagship orchestration platform, vSEC:CMS. The recent update introduces a codeless connector for Microsoft Sentinel, expands biometric and FIDO2 support for Thales and HID... - April 01, 2026 - Versasec AB
siffron Expands European Presence to Support Evolving Retail Merchandising Needs
siffron has announced an expansion of its operations to better serve retailers and brand manufacturers across Europe, responding to increasing demand for more effective shelf execution, fresh food merchandising, and integrated loss prevention solutions. European retailers continue to navigate... - January 12, 2026 - siffron
Cancer Prevention Nanomedicine Platform Advances Toward Preclinical Development Phase
Elixira, a Swedish nanomedicine innovation designed to function as an artificial immune system for lifelong cancer prevention, is preparing for the preclinical development phase — marking a key milestone toward the world’s first preventive nanomedicine platform. The company has now... - October 19, 2025 - Elixira
FirstQFM AB Secures €1.2 Million to Accelerate Commercial Quantum Computing with Proprietary Foundation Models
FirstQFM AB, a Stockholm-based quantum technology company, has raised €1.2 million (13.1 million SEK) in pre-seed funding led by BSV Ventures, with participation from Almi Invest, Further than Capital and Luminar Ventures. The funding will accelerate the development of FirstQFM’s... - October 11, 2025 - FirstQFM AB
PriceEdge Appoints Andreas Lorenius as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth
Price Edge, a leading global provider of cloud-based price optimization and management solutions, today announced the appointment of Andreas Lorenius as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Andreas will spearhead Price Edge’s global commercial strategy, with a strong focus on accelerating... - May 08, 2025 - Price Edge
Yangi's Dry Forming Technology Cellera Enters the Market: A Major Milestone in Sustainable Packaging
Yangi announces the market entry of Yangi Cellera, its industrial serial machine platform designed to scale fiber-based dry forming technology for packaging. The release of Cellera marks a key step in commercializing a more sustainable alternative to traditional plastic and wet-molded packaging, enabling brand owners to access commercially ready, fiber-based solutions as early as 2026. - April 10, 2025 - Yangi AB
Virtual Days Speaks About Emerging Virtual Conference Trends for 2025: Shaping the Future
Virtual Days states the future of conference trends As the world of digital engagement is undergoing a dramatic transformation, driven by cutting-edge technologies, a focus on sustainability, and highly tailored experiences for users. These advancements are not only enhancing how we connect in virtual spaces but are also reshaping the expectations of audiences across industries. - December 05, 2024 - Virtual Days
Swedish for Professionals Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to SpeakCharlie
Swedish for Professionals has officially rebranded to SpeakCharlie. This change marks a significant transformation as they enhance their role as a globalization partner. SpeakCharlie is dedicated to empowering businesses to communicate and thrive across cultures, offering expanded services that break down language barriers and promote global success. - November 03, 2024 - SpeakCharlie
SpeakCharlie Welcomes Julia Craske as New Chief Executive Officer
SpeakCharlie, an innovative scale-up in language and cultural training, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Julia Craske as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 1, 2024. With extensive leadership experience and a strategic mindset, Julia Craske joins SpeakCharlie at a... - November 03, 2024 - SpeakCharlie
HibouAir Launches Advanced PM Sensor to Enhance Indoor Air Quality Monitoring
HibouAir launches an advanced PM sensor for real-time indoor air quality monitoring, detecting PM2.5, PM10, temperature, humidity, and VOCs, offering easy setup and precise data for healthier environments. - October 18, 2024 - Hibouair
Smart Sensor Devices Announces the Launch of BleuIO Pro: Smart BLE USB Dongle
Smart Sensor Devices is thrilled to announce the release of the BleuIO Pro, the latest and most advanced addition to their range of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) USB dongles. Designed for developers aiming to create advanced BLE 5.2 applications, the BleuIO Pro offers unmatched features, speed, and... - August 08, 2024 - Smart Sensor Devices
Navigating National Sex Day When You Have No Sex Drive
National Sex Day, celebrated on June 9, emphasizes the importance of sexual intimacy in relationships. However, for individuals and couples struggling with low libido, mismatched sex drives, and sexual anxiety, this day can bring undue pressure and stress. Renowned sex therapist Leigh Norén,... - June 07, 2024 - Leigh Norén
File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Released
Today, Axantum Software AB is proud to announce the release of Xecrets Ez, an advanced file encryption software designed to ensure the highest level of security and privacy for users' sensitive data. This powerful tool is now available to the general public, offering seamless compatibility with the well-known AxCrypt software and enhanced features that cater to the modern, multi-platform world. - May 17, 2024 - Axantum Software AB
Skysparc Has Appointed Nima Najafi as New Head of IT
SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, has appointed Nima Najafi as its new IT Manager to accommodate its expanding business. - May 08, 2024 - SkySparc
Versasec Announces Its Credential Management Integration of FIDO2 Fingerprint Biometrics
Versasec’s commitment to enabling FIDO2 for the enterprise continues to shine with its latest product version, 6.11. Versasec credential management systems, vSEC:CMS and vSEC:CLOUD, can now issue and enroll passwordless authenticators that support FIDO2 fingerprint biometrics. Versasec... - April 22, 2024 - Versasec AB
Strong Overall Growth Reported for SkySparc Provides Foundation for Modernization and Advancement
SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, has reported solid financial performance in 2023, driven by strong growth across client acquisitions and new service offerings. - April 19, 2024 - SkySparc
xSuite Nordics Joins the SAPSA Impuls Gothenburg 2024
The Nordic subsidiary of software manufacturer xSuite Group will be showcasing its solutions for automated invoice processing and P2P processes, suitable for every SAP S/4HANA operating model. SAP user companies get full flexibility, which makes the transition much easier for them. - March 24, 2024 - xSuite Group GmbH
Yangi Selects GDM as Manufacturing Partner to Scale Up Delivery of Dry Forming Packaging Technology, Cellera™
On September 25, 2023, Yangi officially launched Cellera™, a state-of-the-art patent-pending machine technology platform for cellulose dry fibre formed packaging which is up and running in Yangi’s 3000 sqm new state-of-the-art production facility in Varberg, Sweden. Today, Yangi is... - March 07, 2024 - Yangi AB
SkySparc Scales-Up Center of Excellence Offering with Johan Dahlström Appointment
SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, has appointed Johan Dahlström as Head of its Center of Excellence practice, in efforts to grow the business solutions hub in line with recent demand. - March 05, 2024 - SkySparc
New OmniFi Delivers Enhanced Automation, Efficiency to Clients
SkySparc, a leading provider of corporate and financial institutions solutions, has released OmniFi 9, a new version of its award-winning SaaS-based automation platform, following significant investment aimed at enhancing client value over the next decade. - February 09, 2024 - SkySparc
Versasec Appoints CSO in Its Commitment to Service and Excellence
Versasec, a prominent player within the domain of identity and access management on a global scale, announced today the promotion of Paul Foley to Chief Service Officer. The company’s focus has shifted from being a software vendor to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider. Under the... - November 02, 2023 - Versasec AB
File Encryption Software Xecrets File Launched in Public Beta
Facilitating secure file encryption on the desktop and for advanced development, Swedish app developer launches their file cross platform encryption technology stack, Xecrets File Ez & Command Line, immediately available for Windows, macOS and Linux. - August 26, 2023 - Axantum Software AB
HibouAir Unveils Advanced Air Quality Monitor with PM Sensor: Setting New Standards for Indoor Well-being
Transforming Indoor Air Quality Monitoring. Real-time insights on humidity, temperature, VOCs, and particulate matter empower healthier spaces - August 24, 2023 - Hibouair
Hibouair Launches CO2 Sensors to Measure Indoor Air Quality
Hibouair launches CO2 sensors to measure indoor air quality. Sensors are easy to install, provide real-time data, and send alerts when CO2 levels reach unhealthy levels. - July 28, 2023 - Hibouair
Introducing Tagpresto: a New Approach to Label Printing
Tagpresto simplifies label printing by enabling standalone operation of Honeywell Intermec label printers, reducing the need for computer intervention. - May 22, 2023 - Tagpresto
Industry Leaders Join Forces: Versasec Credential Management Company Partners with Leading Cryptographic Solutions Provider certSIGN
Versasec, a leader in highly secure identity and access management software, announces new technology partnership with certSIGN, a major developer of cryptographic solutions in Europe, recognized at European level. Together, their joint solution brings a unique offering to deploy PKI-based MFA for... - May 06, 2023 - Versasec AB
SkySparc Continues to Strengthen Its Specialist Murex Practice with a Highly Experienced Recruit
SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions technology solutions provider, has bolstered its growing Murex practice with the appointment of Mariem Ben El Heni as a Senior Consultant. - February 02, 2023 - SkySparc
Versasec Expands Their Identity Orchestration to Support FIDO2 Credentials in Azure AD
Versasec Azure AD TAP integration enables enrollment of passwordless authentication methods with centralized credential management benefits. - February 01, 2023 - Versasec AB
Award-Winning National Geographic Photographer and Hasselblad Heroine Lola Akinmade Åkerström Launches Photography Experiences in 2023
Geotraveler Media Academy will be offering intimate small-group photo workshops with only 6-8 participants in some of the world's most exciting destinations such as Mongolia and Croatia led by award-winning National Geographic photographer and Hasselblad Heroine Lola Akinmade... - January 14, 2023 - Geotraveler Media
Versasec and Entrust Partnership Creates "One-Stop Shopping" Experience for Credential Management with Integrated PKI
Cybersecurity Leaders Expand Long-standing Technology Partnership to Meet Evolving Customer Needs. - October 30, 2022 - Versasec AB
What’s in a Name? MTS' Swedish Country Artist and Fitness Guru Miqael Persson Rebrands and Finds Healing with "Walking Medicine"
MTS' chart-topping Swedish singer and songwriter known has Hicks has changed his stage name to miQa.El. His latest single drops on November 11th. - October 23, 2022 - MTS Management Group
Versasec Delivers Version 6.5 of Credential Management System
Version 6.5 of Versasec’s award-winning credential management system expands its identity providers to include Okta identity platform, and extends the functionality of the macOS self-service application. - October 14, 2022 - Versasec AB
SkySparc Announces Certification as FIS Integrity Consultancy
SkySparc, a business consultancy, is delighted to announce a major step forward in the development of its FIS services to clients with the completion of its certification as an authorized FIS Integrity consultancy. - September 22, 2022 - SkySparc
John Fahlvik Latest Addition to SkySparc’s Global FIS Practice
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has appointed John Fahlvik Team Manager, FIS Consultants, in its fast-growing global FIS practice. An experienced Treasury and Asset management specialist, Fahlvik was previously Product Owner at Volvo Cars, where he was instrumental in setting up the company’s Treasury digitalization strategy. - September 02, 2022 - SkySparc
Versasec Announces Go-Live of vSEC:CLOUD
The award-winning credential management system is now available as a highly flexible, quick set-up, automated service in a secure virtual private cloud. - August 23, 2022 - Versasec AB
SkySparc Deepens Strategic Finance Sector Expertise with Mindbanque Acquisition
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is delighted to announce the completion of its acquisition of Mindbanque, a specialist in strategic, operational and transformation consultancy focused on the Nordic finance sector. - August 16, 2022 - SkySparc
Versasec Releases Version 6.4 of Award-Winning vSEC:CMS
vSEC:CMS Version 6.4 now includes integration to Microsoft Azure Active Directory and extends credential management to non-PKI physical access credentials. - July 01, 2022 - Versasec AB
PriceEdge Achieves ISO 27001 Information Security Certification
PriceEdge, a fast-growing provider of Price Optimization and Management (PO&M) software, today announced that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information security management system (ISMS). The certification and extensive audit process were performed by Bureau Veritas and... - June 17, 2022 - Price Edge
SkySparc Appointment Bolsters Dutch Office
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has strengthened its Dutch team with the appointment of Souhaila Ben Bouker, formerly a Business Analyst at Dutch central bank De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). She joins SkySparc’s Netherlands office as Senior Business Consultant. - May 25, 2022 - SkySparc
SkySparc Launches Application Monitoring as-a-Service
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has launched SkySparc Application Monitoring Service (SAMS), a software as a service (SaaS) solution that ensures operational excellence of critical processes and infrastructure. - May 18, 2022 - SkySparc
Dennis Masich to Steer Growth of SkySparc FIS Practice
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has appointed Dennis Masich as new Practice Lead for its fast-growing global FIS practice. - May 04, 2022 - SkySparc
SkySparc OmniFi Integrates Nordea’s Instant Reporting API to Enhance Intraday Liquidity Management for Telia Company
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has implemented an Open Banking solution for long-term client Telia Company (Telia), a leading European telecoms provider, which leverages Nordea’s market-leading Open Banking API to enhance visibility of intraday liquidity and improve treasury automation and efficiency. - April 27, 2022 - SkySparc
Versasec Releases Latest Version 6.3 of Their Credential Management System vSEC:CMS
Version 6.3 of the award-winning credential management system now manages FIDO credentials and features a new user application interface. - April 07, 2022 - Versasec AB
SkySparc OmniFi Adopted by FIS Quantum User for Upgrade Project
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is announcing that a corporate treasury client of its new FIS practice is using the full range of OmniFi’s functionality to optimize dataflows around its instance of FIS Treasury and Risk Manager - Quantum Edition. - March 17, 2022 - SkySparc
ICONS Partners with Versasec to Strengthen Cybersecurity in India
The Versasec ICONS partnership combats cyber threat rising numbers in India with strong Identity Access Management solutions. - March 06, 2022 - Versasec AB
SkySparc Migrates OmniFi to Cloud-Based Service Model
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has implemented its OmniFi solution for a major European corporate client on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis, via Microsoft Azure. - February 16, 2022 - SkySparc
Versasec Expands Into Romania Through New Reseller, IT Click & Services S.R.L. (ClickServ)
The Versasec ClickServ partnership introduces Strong Identity Access Management Solutions to Romanian Market. - January 20, 2022 - Versasec AB
Smart Sensor Devices' BleuIO Earns KC Certification in South Korea
Smart Sensor Devices has earned the KC certification for its Bluetooth Low Energy USB dongle BleuIO, allowing it to be sold in South Korea. As a global company, it is important that Smart Sensor Devices can serve customers around the globe. Any information communication equipment manufactured or... - January 13, 2022 - Smart Sensor Devices