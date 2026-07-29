Canada News
Trent-Severn Waterfront Home With Deep-Water Dock Announces New Price in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario
3413 Flat Rapids Lane in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario — on the market since June — has been repositioned to a new price. The property offers 218 feet of direct Severn River frontage, a deep-water dock and 5.12 private acres, with direct boating access to the Trent-Severn - July 29, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
MiraGlow Expands Skincare Bundles Canada Collection with Curated Korean Skincare Sets
MiraGlow expands its Skincare Bundles Canada collection with curated Korean skincare sets designed to support hydration, glowing skin, and personalized K-Beauty routines for Canadian skincare enthusiasts. - July 25, 2026 - MiraGlow
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
Yellow Bowl Announces Launch of Toronto-Based Online Pet Food and Supplies Store
Yellow Bowl brings dog, cat, and small pet food and supplies together in a local Shopify-based shopping experience for Toronto residents. - July 20, 2026 - Yellow Bowl - Toronto Pet Food & Supplies Online Store
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
Jatheon Cloud Cuts SEC/FINRA Exam Response Time with Unified Search Across Communications
Jatheon highlights how Unified Search on Jatheon Cloud is helping regulated financial firms respond to SEC and FINRA examinations faster. By consolidating email, chat, social media, website, and file records into a single searchable interface, the solution streamlines ediscovery and regulatory... - July 09, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Recent Release, "Think Like Spies," from Page Publishing Author Martin Rust, Reveals How Intelligence Principles Can Transform Decision-Making in Complex Times
Martin Rust has completed his latest book, "Think Like Spies: How to Make Better Decisions in a Crazy World," which challenges readers to adopt a fundamentally different approach to the constant stream of information bombarding their lives. In an era where reactive responses to social... - July 08, 2026 - Page Publishing
Nearly 9 Acres of Muskoka Tranquillity Comes to Market in Lake of Bays Listed by Lake Country Real Estate Team of Exp Realty, Brokerage
Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty lists rare estate-sized acreage property in Baysville, flanked by two lakes — a truly private Muskoka retreat. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Rural Retreat Listed in Ramara, Ontario — Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty, Brokerage
A move-in ready rural property with space, privacy, and value in the heart of Simcoe County. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Lagoon City Bungalow with In-Law Suite Listed for Sale in Ramara, Ontario by EXP Realty, Brokerage
A four-bedroom Lagoon City bungalow with a separate-entrance in-law suite, gardener’s grounds and an income-generating solar array has been listed at 91 Simcoe Road, Ramara — Lake Simcoe community living without the waterfront upkeep or taxes. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Future Electronics Launches Quarterly Digital Campaign Focused on Transportation Innovation
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has unveiled its third-quarter digital campaign highlighting the rapidly evolving transportation market and the technologies shaping the future of mobility. - July 04, 2026 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Highlights TE Connectivity Street & Area Lighting Solutions
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting Street & Area Lighting Solutions from TE Connectivity, helping engineers develop smarter, more reliable outdoor lighting infrastructure for connected cities. - July 03, 2026 - Future Electronics
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Frederick Y. Aboagye’s Newly Released “BREAKING through the DAWN” is a Powerful Christian Guide to Navigating Spiritual Trials and Embracing Divine Breakthrough
“BREAKING through the DAWN” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frederick Y. Aboagye is an inspiring spiritual work that helps readers understand how seasons of difficulty can prepare believers for renewal, purpose, and God’s promised breakthrough. - June 25, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Airfoam Announces Expansion with Second Ontario Facility in Woodstock
Airfoam is expanding in Ontario with a second facility in Woodstock, strengthening its regional presence and supporting continued growth across Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. - June 18, 2026 - Airfoam Industries
INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature
The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute. - June 18, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Jatheon Adds Website Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced the addition of website archiving on its AWS-based compliance platform, Jatheon Cloud. - June 18, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Bull Pen Content House Welcomes ProDX Health as Official Testing Sponsor
Announcement of partners and sponsors for upcoming major Canadian adult production. - June 17, 2026 - The Bull Pen Content House
Tooljar Launches Beta to Help Modern Teams Keep Work, Context, and Commitments Connected
Built from 25 years of operational experience, Tooljar brings jobs, ownership, status, communication, and follow-through into one practical work management platform. - June 13, 2026 - Tooljar Corporation
Mayple Dorrington, PhD’s Newly Released “A Kaleidoscope” is an Insightful Exploration of Generational Faith and Cultural Transformation
“A Kaleidoscope: Millennials’ Posture Toward Christianity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mayple Dorrington, PhD is a thought-provoking examination of how millennials perceive, engage with, and influence Christianity in a rapidly evolving world. - June 05, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Delta M Incorporated Achieves UL Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Air Filters Used in Data Center Cooling Systems
Delta M Incorporated has achieved a UL Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its air filters used in data centers and other commercial HVAC applications. This certification provides third-party verified environmental impact data and highlights Delta M's reusable, closed-loop filtration model, which reduces landfill waste, lowers resource use, and supports customer sustainability and ESG goals. - May 29, 2026 - Delta M Inc.
Future Electronics Features Infineon CoolGaN™ Transistors & GaN-Based Solutions for Humanoid Robotics
Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is highlighting Infineon Technologies AG CoolGaN™ transistors and GaN-based solutions engineered to support the growing demands of humanoid robotics and advanced automation systems. - May 29, 2026 - Future Electronics
NousViz Win Affiliate Intelligence of the Year Award at AffPapa Awards 2026
NousViz is the winner of the Affiliate Intelligence of the Year award at the AffPapa Awards 2026. The new platform also made it's debut at the AffPapa Conference where they showcased their new data viz tool. - May 27, 2026 - StatsDrone
Recent Release, "Stay Alive for Me," from Covenant Books Author R. J. Lewis, Explores Divine Intervention and Miraculous Faith During Unprecedented Global Hardship
R. J. Lewis has completed a new book, "Stay Alive for Me: Divine Intervention Amidst Distancing and Togetherness in the Age of the COVID-19 Pandemic," a true story of unwavering faith, fervent hope, and undeniable trust. The narrative unfolds during the turbulent pandemic era, when health... - May 26, 2026 - Covenant Books
Post-War Thriller "Eye Spied: Serenity Acres" Launches April 15
Author Crystal Quast Explores Origins of Deception in New Psychological Thriller - May 25, 2026 - Serenity Acres Novels
Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring ams OSRAM IR6 Next-Generation Low Power Infrared LEDs
Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is pleased to announce a new digital campaign highlighting the ams OSRAM IR:6 next-generation low power infrared LEDs, engineered to deliver exceptional efficiency, brightness, and reliability for advanced infrared applications. - May 22, 2026 - Future Electronics
Howskey Launches AI Concierge for Short-Term Rentals, Turning House Manuals Into Instant Guest Answers on WhatsApp in Any Language
Howskey is building the AI brain for every property. Starting with short-term rentals, it creates intelligent, always-on concierges that answer guest questions instantly—so hosts get their time back without sacrificing guest experience. - May 20, 2026 - Howskey Inc.
Award-Winning Author Constance André Announces the Release of "Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed"
Has pain held you back? Your body is speaking—will you listen? In this raw and moving memoir of redemption, a courageous pursuit of healing leads to triumph over what once felt impossible. When God revealed the hidden roots of Constance’s pain, her heart awakened to the transformative power of surrender. With resilience and courage, she faced her fears, embraced the discomfort of growth, and discovered the beauty of vulnerability as she stepped fully into her authentic, God-given self. - May 19, 2026 - Constance André
Jatheon Announces Claude AI Archiving on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced Claude AI integration in Jatheon Cloud, enabling organizations to capture, search, and manage AI communications alongside archived data sources. - May 13, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Two Keys Opens Early Access for Collaborative House-Hunting App to Solve "Viewing Fatigue"
TwoKeys today announced the open beta of its collaborative real estate tracking platform, a tool built to organize the chaotic process of finding a new home. Targeted specifically at couples, roommates, and co-buyers, TwoKeys replaces scattered text threads and fragmented photo albums with a... - May 11, 2026 - TwoKeys
P.L. Light Systems Celebrates 45 Years of Horticultural Lighting Leadership in North America
P.L. Light Systems is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a North American manufacturer of commercial horticultural lighting systems. This milestone represents 45 years of stimulating, supporting, and sustaining growth in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). - April 18, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
Complaints.wiki Launches: A New AI-Powered Affiliate Platform Turning Consumer Complaints Into Actionable Insights
Complaints.wiki has launched as an AI powered site that focuses on sentiment analysis for consumers in the iGaming and finance niche. - April 17, 2026 - StatsDrone
AFSI Partners with Japanese Volunteers for Community Awareness Initiative in Cebu
Allied Fusion Services Inc. partnered with Japanese volunteers in Cebu for a CSR initiative, promoting mental health awareness among students while fostering cultural exchange and community engagement. - April 17, 2026 - Allied Fusion BPO
Toronto Research Institute Proposes Framework Connecting Nuclear Physics Data with Cosmological Observations in Effort to Explain Dark Energy and Dark Matter
Toronto research institute presents a theoretical programme suggesting that two of the biggest mysteries in cosmology may have simpler explanations than previously thought. By connecting findings from different areas of physics, the researchers argue that known quantum effects may help account for observations currently attributed to dark energy and dark matter, without requiring exotic new particles or forces. - April 16, 2026 - Institute of Integrative and Interdisciplinary Research
Grand Renovations Completes 68-Unit Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation at Coal Harbour Condo in Downtown Vancouver
Grand Renovations, a BBB-accredited Vancouver renovation contractor, has completed a full-scope 68-unit residential renovation project at a strata-managed condominium in Coal Harbour, Downtown Vancouver — including kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, hardwood flooring replacement, and custom cabinet installations. - April 12, 2026 - Grand Renovations
A Chef’s Decade Long Global Exploration of Fire Becomes a New Learning Framework: Introducing Foundations in Fire and the Northern Barbecue™ Method
Chef Mike Belobradic’s decade-long global exploration of live-fire cooking has evolved into Northern Barbecue™, a principles-based learning framework focused on universal fire mechanics. Its first course, Foundations in Fire, teaches transferable skills like heat control, airflow, and fuel behavior, empowering cooks to confidently use any grill, anywhere. - April 10, 2026 - Smoke Fire Grill
Jatheon Introduces FOIA Request Automation in Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced FOIA request automation in Jatheon Cloud, allowing teams to reduce FOIA backlogs and speed up processing times. - April 10, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Bolton Central
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Bolton Central which prepares to open on April 24th. Owner Kanvshree Bhandari has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering... - April 07, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
FSTrack Timesheets Launches Mobile Software for Complex Unionized Workplaces
Flagship Software launches FSTrack, an AI-assisted mobile timesheet tool for complex unionized workplaces. Its "Specialized CBA Logic Layer" automates multi-role union contracts and syncs directly with existing HRIS systems. By replacing manual math, FSTrack de-risks compliance and solves the stressful 24-hour "One-Day Window" for payroll teams in the construction, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. - April 06, 2026 - Flagship Software Ltd
Jatheon Adds AI-Enabled Unified Search to Cloud Platform
Jatheon is announcing the release of its updated Unified Search feature on Jatheon Cloud. The Unified Search update is part of Jatheon’s ongoing effort to provide a fully integrated, AI-enabled data archiving ecosystem to help organizations accelerate ediscovery, and improve operational... - March 27, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Nutcache Launches Free Version - No fees. No catches. Just free.
Nutcache, an all-in-one project management software founded in 2013, announced today the launch of a new Free version designed for freelancers, schools, and small businesses. The goal is simple: give individuals and small teams a reliable system to manage work and daily operations—without... - March 24, 2026 - Nutcache
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
PMP Exam Change in 2026 Increases Demand for Structured PMI Application Support
With the PMP exam set to change in July 2026, many professionals are seeking to complete certification before new topics are introduced. CareerSprints.com reports increased demand for structured PMI application support as candidates look to reduce delays in the approval process. - March 22, 2026 - Career Sprints
StreamScan Launches StreamEnclave: A Secure Solution to Accelerate CMMC Certification
StreamScan announces the launch of StreamEnclave, a secure platform designed to accelerate CMMC and CPCSC compliance. This turnkey CUI enclave enables defense-sector organizations to protect sensitive data and become assessment-ready in approximately three months, with predictable costs and minimal operational disruption. - March 16, 2026 - STREAMSCAN AI Inc.
Seven Oaks Italy Announces August 26, 2026 Departure of 10-Day Small-Group Cultural Immersion Program, Featuring Rome, Pompeii, Amalfi Coast and Molise Villages
Seven Oaks Italy announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion journey for North American travelers. Centered in Molise — one of Italy’s least visited regions — the experience blends Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast with authentic village encounters, artisan traditions and regional cuisine. Hosted by founder Lou Tortola, the program offers a thoughtful, unhurried way to experience Italy through culture, landscape and local life. - March 15, 2026 - Seven Oaks Italy
Rusch Design Build Continues to Deliver High-Quality Home Renovations in Calgary
Rusch Design Build, a Calgary-based renovation company, continues to help homeowners transform their spaces through high-quality design-build renovation services. Known for its collaborative approach and attention to detail, the company specializes in kitchen renovations, basement developments, and... - March 09, 2026 - Rusch Design Build
Co-Founders of Canadian Federation For Citizenship Have Announced the Appointment of an Advisory Board Member
Canadian Federation For Citizenship’s mission to promote citizenship is steered by the principle that forward looking inclusion policies can strengthen the merit of responsible citizenship. - March 05, 2026 - Canadian Federation For Citizenship
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
Jatheon Introduces AI-Powered Compliance Dashboard
Jatheon announced its AI-powered compliance dashboard in Jatheon Cloud, enhancing visibility into AI insights and core governance metrics. - March 01, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Copperlight Announces "A Civic Cultural Evening": A New Chapter for Stratford’s Arts Scene
Copperlight Presents: One Night. One Community. One Unforgettable Experience. Featuring Romulo Delgado - February 25, 2026 - Copperlight