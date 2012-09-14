PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Asigra Program Defends Public/Non-Profit Organizations Against Cyber-Attacks Targeting Backup Data Program Addresses Continued Cybersecurity Breaches Exposing Millions of Consumer Records to Malicious Actors. - December 20, 2019 - Asigra

Lemonade Wins Gold Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award Game-based training company wins gold for best advance in gaming or simulation technology. - December 19, 2019 - Lemonade

Stance Healthcare Frontier Collection Wins Nightingale Gold Award Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare

Future Electronics President Robert Miller to Host Annual Holiday Lunch Future Electronics President Robert Miller has invited employees to the company’s annual Holiday Lunch at Future’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 18, 2019 - Future Electronics

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

CareerSprints.com, a Popular Training Provider, Launches Free Half-Day Webinar for Scrum and Agile Aspirants CareerSprints.com, a popular choice for professional learners, has launched a free half-day virtual webinar for Scrum and Agile. This free webinar will help learners understand the differences between Agile roles and the necessary steps to kickstart their Agile careers. - December 17, 2019 - Career Sprints

Former Saba Software VP Sales Joins Lemonade Lemonade hires Sal Apuzzio as Vice President of Sales. - December 14, 2019 - Lemonade

Milton Blinds Wins Best Window Coverings Diamond Award at Reader’s Choice Awards 2019 Milton Blinds and Shutter has won the prestigious Best Window Coverings Diamond Award at Reader’s Choice Awards 2019. The award recognizes the company for one of the biggest selections of window coverings in the Halton region, and its commitment to exceptional customer service. - December 14, 2019 - Milton Blinds

Future Electronics Offers Wellness Seminar to Montreal Employees on Healthy Work Habits Future Electronics held a wellness seminar on staying active at work for all Montreal employees on Wednesday November 20, 2019. - December 14, 2019 - Future Electronics

iCARE Home Health Expands Into Durham Region Rapid growth and expanding customer base accelerate need for new foot care clinic location in Pickering, ON. - December 14, 2019 - iCare Home Health Services Inc.

Yang Teashop Expands Into Markham Yang Teashop is announcing the soft opening of their third location on December 18, 2019. - December 13, 2019 - Yang Teashop

Accelerate Files Preliminary Prospectus for New Funds Including Canada’s First Merger Arbitrage ETF Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. (“Accelerate”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for its Accelerate Arbitrage Fund (the “Arbitrage Fund”) and Accelerate Market Neutral Yield Fund (“Market Neutral... - December 11, 2019 - Accelerate

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

Oomomo is Coming to Calgary on December 14, 2019 Oomomo will be opening their first retail store in Calgary on Dec. 14, 2019. Oomomo is a Japanese variety store, founded in 2017, and they have since expanded to ten stores in Canada. Oomomo strives to deliver affordable, quality products suited to your lifestyle by bringing new and trending products... - December 09, 2019 - Oomomo Alberta

Fitness on the Go Thrives in an “Amazon Prime Culture” Canadian fitness company embraces the convenience and ease-of-use that today’s culture expects and appreciates. - December 08, 2019 - Fitness on the Go

Execulink Telecom to Bring Fibre Network to Tillsonburg Execulink has chosen the town of Tillsonburg to be the home of their next Fibre build. - December 08, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Future Electronics Announces Holiday Bake Sale for Charity Future Electronics employees will hold a holiday Bake Sale for charity at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 07, 2019 - Future Electronics

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds WhatsApp Archiving to Its On-Prem Archiving Solution Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Future Electronics Announces 2019 Charity Book Fair for the Holidays Future Electronics employees will hold a holiday Book Fair for charity at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 06, 2019 - Future Electronics

Metro Safety Training Helps Businesses Mitigate Workplace Safety Hazards by Providing Fall Protection Training The training provider is renowned for its exceptional workplace safety courses in British Columbia. - December 05, 2019 - Metro Safety Training

Future Electronics Kicks Off Annual Spirit of the Holidays Charity Collection Future Electronics launched their annual Spirit of the Holidays charity campaign at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 05, 2019 - Future Electronics

Execulink Kicks Off Their Second Annual Gifts of Christmas Program Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December. - December 05, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Lumex’s UV-C SMT LEDs for Medical Sterilization Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter UV-C SMT LEDs for medical sterilization applications from Lumex are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - December 04, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Opens New R3 Studio Lounge for Employees at Their Montreal Headquarters Future Electronics recently opened a new employee lounge at their headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 04, 2019 - Future Electronics

Venbridge Moves to New Offices to Accommodate Growth Venbridge, a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services, announces it is moving its main office to a new larger office space in Toronto, Ontario to accommodate continued business growth. Venbridge will utilize the new office to... - December 04, 2019 - Venbridge

Velocity Data Announces Change of Control A change of control of the Company has been effected by the purchase by Mr. Joe Byrne of a controlling interest from S7 companies of approximately 82% of the outstanding capital of the Company for a total consideration of $500,000. - December 02, 2019 - S7 Group

BAP Prepares for Coldest Winter Ever by Offering 24/7 Emergency Furnace Repairs BAP Heating & Cooling Services has begun offering 24/7 emergency furnace repairs in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas in response to reports that this winter may set record lows. - December 01, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

Littelfuse’s LED Performance Ensurance Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter LED performance ensurance solutions from Littelfuse are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - December 01, 2019 - Future Electronics

LEDiL’s DAISY-8X1 Low Glare Optics Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter DAISY-8X1 low glare optics for continuous row ceiling lighting from LEDiL are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - November 30, 2019 - Future Electronics

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

iGUIDE Continues to Increase the Functionality of Their Immersive 3D Virtual Tours with the Introduction of Advanced Measurements iGUIDE, already known as the gold standard in immersive 3D tours with floor plan navigation, never stops innovating. iGUIDE now gains 3D measurement capability with their Advanced Measurements functionality. Users can measure distances between arbitrary points in 3D space, using only data from the iGUIDE... - November 28, 2019 - Planitar Inc.

Fred H. Mannix Joins Accelerate Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., (“Accelerate” or the “Company”) reports that Fred H. Mannix, CIM, has joined the Company as Vice President, Investment Management. - November 28, 2019 - Accelerate

Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Toronto Buildings Show – 2019 Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., a global manufacturer of industrial fans and blowers, announced today that they will be exhibiting at the Toronto Buildings Show-2019. - November 28, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team for Successful Supplier Fair at AEU 2019 Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for the success of the company’s annual Supplier Fair in Montreal, Canada. - November 27, 2019 - Future Electronics

Shift CRM Wins Partner Innovation Award Shift CRM has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Media and Communications. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019. - November 27, 2019 - Shift CRM

Asigra Named Finalist in 2019 SDC Awards for Cybersecurity-Powered OpEX Backup Appliance Asigra’s Cost-Effective Data Protection Appliance Recognized for Defense Against Ransomware Attacks on Backup Data. - November 25, 2019 - Asigra

Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for "Automating Transportation" Keynote Panel at AEU 2019 Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of their expert panel on embedded systems in transportation at Advanced Engineering University 2019. - November 24, 2019 - Future Electronics

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Cloud Email Archiving Platform Jatheon Technologies Inc., a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud. Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead... - November 21, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Mothericity Has Launched Their New Health and Wellness Platform This month, Mothericity.com has launched their secure online platform which enables families across the world to access quality telehealth and wellness consults from the comfort of their home. “Parents feel more isolated than ever,” said Tori Hamilton, BScN, RN, IBCLC, Founder of Mothericity.com. - November 20, 2019 - Mothericity

Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for "Localized AI, Machine Learning" Panel at AEU 2019 Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of their expert panel on embedded intelligence at Advanced Engineering University 2019. - November 20, 2019 - Future Electronics

Research Report Informs MSPs on CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Concerns Managed Service Providers Urged to Review Vendor Control and Access to Customers in CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Agreement Terms. - November 19, 2019 - Asigra

Toronto’s Newest "Truly Good" Bubble Tea Spot - TRU Tea is Debuting in Chinatown Born from the streets of Toronto, TRU is launching their newest "Truly Good" location in Chinatown, Toronto. The brand is founded in 2018 by three bubble tea lovers from Toronto chasing after a dream to redefine the perception of bubble tea. At TRU, bubble tea doesn't only taste good, but quality and craftsmanship is also evident in every cup. They consistently innovate new drinks with unique and non traditional ingredients. Made by Bubble Tea Lover, Made for Bubble Tea Lover. - November 17, 2019 - TRU Bubble Tea

InvoiceAction Certified by Acumatica InvoiceAction intelligent process automation for vendor invoices achieves “Acumatica-Certified Application” Status for 2019 R2 by the Cloud ERP company. - November 16, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

Appointment of Board Director, Quantgate Systems Inc. Quantgate Systems Inc., (“Quantgate” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board. Serving as corporate secretary and Chief Legal Officer. - November 16, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Year’s Profit to Child Development Institute Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.

Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for Success at Advanced Engineering University 2019 Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of the 2019 edition of the company’s Advanced Engineering University. - November 16, 2019 - Future Electronics

Metro Safety Offers Comprehensive Work Place Safety Courses, Helping Organizations Across British Columbia Prepare for Emergencies and Reduce Medical Expenditures The leading first aid training provider aims to uphold safety standards and reduce the number of workplace injuries in offices across British Columbia. - November 15, 2019 - Metro Safety Training

Future Electronics Continues to Support Electronic Components from CUI Devices After Their Recent Spin-Off from CUI Inc. Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and CUI Devices are pleased to announce the signing of a new distribution agreement. - November 15, 2019 - Future Electronics