Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

New Self Storage Investing Facility Owner Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate their Student Partner, John Bontempi, who recently closed on his new Self Storage Facility and has officially joined the ranks as a Self Storage Owner Operator. He closed on his facility Ringgold View Storage,... - December 12, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

Distinct Revenue-Based Financing Firm Meeting Great Need in Tech-Startup Market Novel Growth Partners Raises $12M for New Fund; KC-based but Expanding to Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis. - December 10, 2019 - Novel Growth Partners

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program — 30 Years and Running Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line in 2020. Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, January 22 - May 6, 2020, at 6 pm. Online registration is now open. Now in their 30th year, the NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program... - November 19, 2019 - NIFS

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 135 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Children’s Picture Book with Pudgy Poultry is a Satisfying Bedtime Snack For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art

Staci L. Wells Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Staci L. Wells of Indianapolis, Indiana has been honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of fashion and e-commerce. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women... - November 06, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

National Institute for Fitness and Sport to Host 6th Annual Non-Sanctioned Powerlifting Competition The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) will be hosting its 6th annual, non-sanctioned, Powerlifting Competition on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The competition will be comprised of 3 different lifts including Squat, Bench and Dead Lift. Competition begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. and is limited... - October 12, 2019 - NIFS

Cashout Entertainment Artist Rob Mac McFarland Drop 2 Singles on the Same Day Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops 2 new singles on the same day. "Trappin Trappin Trappin" is a club anthem and "Freshout" details the rapper's release from prison. - October 04, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

Frontdesk Closes $2.75M Bridge Round Financing, Led by Bill La Macchia Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors. “Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk

Wonderfilled, Inc. Announces New Game Park for Wisconsin Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Medical Mutts Helps Owner Train Her Own Seizure Alert Dog and Get Her Life Back Dublin is a very special basset hound. This unusual service dog never misses a seizure and alerts Olivia so that she can prepare and get to a safe place. With him by her side, Olivia has been able to get her life back. Diagnosed with epileptic seizures after high school, Olivia, now in her mid-twenties,... - May 21, 2019 - Medical Mutts

New Self Storage Investing Student Partner Facility Owner Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate their Student Partner, Larry Horton, who recently closed on his new Self Storage Facility and have officially joined the ranks as Self Storage Owner Operators. He closed on his facility Lakeland Self Storage,... - May 18, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

The Self Storage Developers Academy - Coming to Indianapolis August 22-24, 2019: This is an Advanced 3 Day Event The Developer's Academy is for Developers & Investors alike - Get ready for three full days of content and networking, where learning what's working now in self storage development, and how to can take advantage the incredible demand for self-storage facilities in virtually every market. - May 15, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

A Fireman and His Rescue Dog on a Mission Penelope, an Australian shepherd mix, has an important mission: helping her person cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Nathan is a fire fighter. Over the past decade, his family had noticed a significant change in his behavior at home and interactions with his loved ones. Years of dealing... - May 14, 2019 - Medical Mutts

New Self Storage Facility Owner Scott Meyers' student is a new self storage facility owner. - May 10, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

Foster Homes Needed for Exceptional Dogs Medical Mutts, a nonprofit service dog training organization, specializing in training dogs to help with diabetes, seizures or PTSD, is looking for very special people to foster their dogs. “Our dogs need to spend times in regular homes,” explains Melissa Morris, Director of training at Medical... - May 09, 2019 - Medical Mutts

Oxytocin Exposure During Labor Influences Offspring Development: Offspring Demonstrated Long-Term, Epigenetic Changes in Brain & Behavior After a Single Administration A research team from the Kinsey Institute, Indiana University, the University of Virginia and Northeastern University recently discovered that a single exposure to oxytocin near the time of birth can have effects in the offspring, including increases in social behaviors that may persist into adulthood. - May 07, 2019 - Kinsey Institute

Local Dentist Office Founders of Two New National Holidays Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla have founded National Dental Care Month (The entire Month of May) and National Smile Day (May 31st) to celebrate the awareness and importance of regular dental care and to remind people that dentistry isn't nearly as expensive as neglect is. It is a good reason for dental offices to use these holidays for marketing promotions or social media content. - April 30, 2019 - Compassionate Dental Care

Rob Mac McFarland Drops OG Music Vol. 1 Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops his first commercial release of the year called "OG Music Vol 1." Rob Mac comes from the midwestern city of Indianapolis, Indiana where the music scene is starting to grow and grow fast. Rob Mac teamed up with a few artists from his city to complete the project. OG Music Volume 1 features songs like "I'm a God" ft. Budda the Bad One and "Make It Move" ft. Kitti Red. - April 22, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

NIFS Gears up for Its 12th Year of Women’s Triathlon Training Attention Ladies, The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS), Women’s Triathlon Training Program prepares you for the Go Girl Triathlon at Eagle Creek Park on August 17th. Training is every week on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 5:30-7:00pm starting June 11th at the National Institute for... - April 12, 2019 - NIFS

American Sign Museum Hosts Ohio’s First Ever Hobby Pig Races Have you ever heard of Hobby Horses? No, not the kind with the springs, the horsehead on a broomstick kind. Now, replace the horsehead with a pig head... welcome to Hobby Pig. - April 08, 2019 - American Sign Museum

Dogs Prove There is a Scent Associated to Epileptic Seizures A collaborative study between a French research team of the University of Rennes and an Indiana-based service dog organization, Medical Mutts, showed that dogs are able to detect an odor collected from patients during an epileptic seizure. These results will open a large field of research on the odor... - March 29, 2019 - Medical Mutts

Self Storage Investing Welcomes a New Self Storage Facility Owner Scott Meyers & Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate the following students who recently closed on their new Self Storage Facility and have officially joined the ranks as Self Storage Owner Operators: Faith and Jermaine Hill attended the Self Storage Investing Orlando Self Storage Academy... - March 29, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

Principia Now Offering a Comprehensive Solution for SOFR Derivatives Principia Partners LLC, an industry-leading provider of derivatives portfolio management solutions, today announced the full integration of SOFR into their platform, Principia SFP, and the online derivatives valuation service powered by it, pasVal. “We are proud to be well ahead of the market... - March 25, 2019 - Principia Partners LLC

FEMCO Holdings, LLC Acquires ELMCO Engineering, Inc. FEMCO HOLDINGS, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired ELMCO Engineering, Inc., an Indianapolis, Indiana based company. ELMCO Engineering is a leading manufacturer and repair facility for powdered metal compacting presses. ELMCO Engineering... - March 18, 2019 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

Rob Mac McFarland Drops New Single "And I Hustle" on Cashout Entertainment Another release "And I Hustle" ft. JG from artist Rob Mac McFarland from up coming album "OG Music Volume 1." This follows the 4 singles which dropped in 2018, "Make it move," "I really mean it," "The plug" and "Let's Smoke and Ride." According... - March 15, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

MobilDrTech Announces Collaboration with QT Medical for Release of Personal 12-Lead ECG MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with award winning startup QT Medical to introduce the PCA 500, the world’s most compact, wireless, 12-lead ECG system for personal use. - February 19, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Market Realty LLC Lists Boeke Road Baptist Church for Sale On Thursday, January 31, Boeke Road Baptist Church finalized their purchase of the Nativity Catholic Church facility. Their plan is to relocate to 3635 Pollack Avenue on Evansville’s east side in the next 4-6 months. Boeke Road Baptist Church was founded in 1972 by Pastor Gayle Russ. In 2014 after... - February 11, 2019 - Market Realty LLC

Allergic2Broke Rapper Brew Nastty Drops "American Dream" Project Allergic2Broke artist Brew Nastty drops "American Dream" project on all streaming sites. He is considered the next big artist out in the Midwest. - February 08, 2019 - Allergic2Broke Entertainment

SelfStorageInvesting.com Has Announced the Next Self Storage Academy™; The Industry’s Premier Educational Event Will be Held on May 2-4, 2019 The Organizer of The Self Storage Academy™ is Scott Meyers, investor, author, and owner of SelfStorageInvesting.com, along with his team of key industry professionals. The three-day event teaches real estate investors and entrepreneurs how to find, evaluate, finance, purchase, develop and manage... - January 30, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

Author Shares a Deeply Personal Story About His Depression, Attempted Suicide, Loneliness and Incel Thoughts in a New Book to Promote Men’s Mental Health Issues To help fellow men feel comfortable sharing their mental health issues, a new book exposes the turbulent life of one man who had previous mental illness. - January 16, 2019 - Zelpha Comics and Publishing Ltd.

Distance Learning Systems Bolsters College Partnership Program by Adding Indiana Wesleyan University Distance Learning Systems and Indiana Wesleyan University partner to provide aspiring nurses with a flexible and affordable option to obtaining a Bachelor of Science In Nursing. - December 12, 2018 - Distance Learning Systems

Attorney-Led Legal Web Marketing Class by TwoDogBlog in Indianapolis Nov. 29 Bloomington law grads aim to help Indiana law firms find more clients online, starting with an IndyBar CLE in late November. - November 19, 2018 - TwoDogBlog, LLC

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 125 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 125 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 17 from 10... - November 09, 2018 - Pangea Properties

eWireless Launches Line of Wireless Access Points Designed for Customer Engagement eWireless™, a pioneer in interactive and strategic public WiFi solutions today announced their first line of original cloud managed Wireless Access Points engineered to interact with consumers. With the capacity to manufacture their own equipment eWireless will now offer Wireless Access Points that are purpose built with features designed to allow for the best possible customer experience and consumer engagement. - November 05, 2018 - eWireless

SelfStorageInvesting.com Has Just Announced the First Self Storage Academy™ of 2019. The Industry’s Premier Educational Event Will be Held on January 17-19, 2019. SelfStorageInvesting.com has just announced the addition of an Orlando stop on the growing list of cities to host its Self Storage Academy™ in 2019. The Industry’s premier educational event will be held January 17-19 at the Florida Hotel and Conference Center. The Organizer of The Self Storage... - November 04, 2018 - Self Storage Investing

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini-Marathon & 5K Training Program - 29 Years and Running Training for a race event is better with a group. Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line this spring. - November 03, 2018 - NIFS

ProcurePort Shines in Prestigious Digital Procurement Industry Report Global digital transformation consultation leader, Capgemini, finds ProcurePort to be an “All Star” digital procurement solution. - October 16, 2018 - ProcurePort

Student Closes First Self Storage Facility A Mentoring student closed on first facility. - October 10, 2018 - Self Storage Investing

PrincetonOne Named to HRO Today’s 2018 RPO Baker’s Dozen List PrincetonOne ranked among the top companies on the HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for the tenth consecutive year. - September 25, 2018 - PrincetonOne

National Institute for Fitness and Sport to Host 5th Annual Non-Sanctioned Powerlifting Competition The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) will be hosting its 5th annual, non-sanctioned, Powerlifting Competition on Saturday, November 10, 2018. The competition will be comprised of 3 different lifts including Squat, Bench and Dead Lift. Competition begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. and is limited... - September 25, 2018 - NIFS

Flexogor Gel Now Available in Africa Flexogor gel for treating joint and tissue pain has been produced in 2017 and now it is spread in Africa. Kenya will be the first country where the product will be offered online. As already known, Flexogor gel contains Arnica Montana flower extract, Lavandula angustifolia herb oil, Camphor, hydrolyzed... - September 20, 2018 - Flexogor

IndyCREW Jingled in July Successful 2018 IndyCREW golf outing results in sizable donations to charitable organizations. - September 07, 2018 - IndyCREW

Dormakaba Signs 6-Year Enterprise AMS Contract with GyanSys GyanSys Inc. (“GyanSys”), a leading IT services provider, and dormakaba have signed a 6-year Enterprise Application Management Support (AMS) contract to support dormakaba’s current diverse array of IT systems primarily running on SAP, Salesforce, and Microsoft Platforms. Remo Schneider,... - September 07, 2018 - GyanSys Inc