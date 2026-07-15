Indiana: Indianapolis News
Dr. David B. Hardin Honored as a Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. David B. Hardin of Noblesville, Indiana has been named Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in his field. About Dr. David B. Hardin Dr. David B. Hardin is a physician... - July 15, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Innova Group Earns A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana
The Innova Group is proud to announce it has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana. The recognition reflects the company's commitment to integrity, transparency, customer service, and professional excellence in workforce solutions, recruiting, and business consulting services throughout Indiana and across the United States. - July 03, 2026 - The Innova Group
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
BHM CPA Group Expands Regional Presence with Opening of Indianapolis Office
BHM CPA Group has opened an Indianapolis office, marking the firm's first location in Indiana and its eighth overall. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the full-service CPA firm now serves clients across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana. The new office offers tax, audit, advisory, M&A consulting, and specialty tax services to Indianapolis-area businesses and individuals. - May 13, 2026 - BHM CPA Group
Langham Logistics Opens Largest Pharmaceutical Cooler in the US
Central Indiana is now home to the largest pharma-grade 2°–8°C cooler environment in the United States. - May 04, 2026 - Langham Logistics
Rock Steady Boxing Announces Dr. Cynthia Fox as 2026 Scott Newman Impact Award Recipient
Rock Steady Boxing (RSB) is proud to announce that Dr. Cynthia Fox, CEO and Co-Founder of LSVT Global, has been named the 2026 recipient of the prestigious Scott Newman Impact Award. The Scott Newman Impact Award is presented annually to an individual or organization whose work has made a profound... - April 15, 2026 - Rock Steady Boxing
ADVISA Launches AI Leadership Training Program “Leading With AI”
Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how organizations make decisions, communicate, and operate. Yet while many professionals have begun experimenting with AI tools, few leaders have received guidance on how those tools should influence leadership judgment and accountability. Carmel-based... - March 14, 2026 - ADVISA
Perfect Patch Landscaping Brings High-Quality Lawn Care and Outdoor Design to Local Residents
Perfect Patch Landscaping is proud to provide professional landscaping and lawn care services designed to improve the beauty and health of residential and commercial outdoor spaces. From lawn maintenance and yard cleanups to landscape improvements, the company focuses on reliable service, quality results, and helping customers create clean, well-maintained properties they can enjoy year-round. - March 10, 2026 - Perfect Patch Landscaping
akoyaGO Announces Multi-Year Platform Transformation
Over the past several years, akoyaGO has transformed its platform, processes, and team to deliver a more connected, predictable, and reliable foundation management experience. Through operational discipline, standardized implementations, and an integrated product ecosystem, akoyaGO now supports nearly 200 foundations with a 99.9% retention rate — reflecting a long-term commitment to modern philanthropy and stronger client partnership. - March 01, 2026 - akoyaGO
Independent Artists Push Back: Leerecs Soft Launches Direct-to-Fan Platform to Reclaim Music Ownership and Revenue
As streaming platforms consolidate power and compress artist margins, independent musicians face increasing economic pressure. Leerecs soft launches a direct-to-fan platform designed to rebalance that equation. The system enables artists to sell DRM-free music, vinyl, cassettes, and fully integrated merchandise from a single storefront while retaining ownership, transparent payouts, and distribution control. - February 23, 2026 - Leerecs Ventures LLC
TKSoftware Launches AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software to Reduce Claim Denials and Maximize Reimbursements
TKSoftware Inc. today announced AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software. Designed to assist the office staff code charges correctly and efficiently. This is a major leap forward in Healthcare Billing Software powered by the best in class clearinghouse and revenue cycle support team in the industry. - February 13, 2026 - TKSoftware Inc.
Dorene Lewis Named a VIP for Spring 2026 P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dorene Lewis of Indianapolis, Indiana, has been named a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. She will be featured in the spring 2026 issue... - February 10, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Harris & Harris Strengthens Operational Excellence with New Leadership
Harris & Harris, Ltd. recently announced the appointment of Justin Miller, Vice President of Operations, and Dan Medina, Senior Director of AI Applications & Operational Effectiveness. - January 22, 2026 - Harris & Harris
Intertwined Expands Access to Financial Literacy with Permanent Free School Tier Beginning in the 2026-2027 Academic Year
Intertwined empowers students with hands-on financial literacy through engaging, classroom-ready tools—now available with a permanent free tier for educators. - January 13, 2026 - Intertwined
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
GatorGuard Releases a New Guide Aimed at Helping Homeowners Better Understand Common Warranty Limitations Found in the Garage Floor Coating Industry
GatorGuard Concrete Coatings released guidance addressing common warranty loopholes in the garage floor industry, noting that many failures stem from moisture exclusions and thin coating systems. The company reports that a large portion of its work involves replacing failed installations originally sold with long-term warranties. GatorGuard Concrete Coatings emphasizes the need for clearer warranty standards and moisture-resistant systems. - December 31, 2025 - GatorGuard, LLC
Endeavor Communications Appoints Justin Clark as Chief Executive Officer
Endeavor Communications announced today that Justin Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Clark will also provide executive leadership for Endeavor’s affiliated companies, GigTel and Endeavor IT. Clark brings eight years of dedicated service... - December 12, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
Dorene Lewis Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dorene Lewis of Indianapolis, Indiana has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. About Dorene Lewis Dorene... - December 09, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game
In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows. - November 25, 2025 - You Call The Play
EBQ Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Acquirent
EBQ has acquired Acquirent, a leader in outsourced sales development, strengthening its B2B growth expertise. Acquirent, founded in 2004 and expanded through LeadJen (2017) and Vorsight (2021), brings top-tier BDR programs and lead generation capabilities. Together, EBQ and Acquirent will deliver enhanced sales enablement, operational excellence, and predictable revenue growth for clients nationwide. - November 04, 2025 - EBQ
Lionel Henderson Leads Initiative to Break the Cycle of Homelessness
Safe Path Indy Housing, founded by Lionel Henderson earlier this year, is creating a transformative path forward for individuals transitioning out of incarceration. By providing rapid rehousing and supportive services, the organization is working to end the cycle of homelessness and create lasting... - October 07, 2025 - Safe Path Indy Housing
Immunotec Names Mandy Boles Head of Business Development for the U.S. and Canada
Immunotec, the science-backed wellness company founded in 1996 and best known for its patented flagship product Immunocal®, has named Mandy Boles as Head of Business Development for the U.S. and Canada. - September 11, 2025 - Immunotec
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
Author Adon Hudson’s New Book, “The Gentler Legacy Book Two: The Fall of the Eisenhower Amada,” Follows One Man’s Fight Against a Secret Dark Political Faction in Europe
Recent release “The Gentler Legacy Book Two: The Fall of the Eisenhower Amada” from Page Publishing author Adon Hudson is a thrilling historical fiction that centers around Ben Gentler, who finds himself facing off against a cult responsible for the past wars in Europe, who have not escaped into the jungles of the Congo where they hope to continue their power grab for global domination. - August 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
Bath Experts Named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2025
Bath Experts has been ranked No. 64 on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 TOP 500 list, recognizing the nation’s largest and fastest-growing remodeling companies. As the exclusive Jacuzzi Bath Remodel dealer in its markets and with the launch of sister company Cabinet Experts, Bath Experts continues to deliver premium home upgrades with exceptional service. - August 14, 2025 - Bath Experts
Author Ann Shaver’s New Book, "The Romance of River and Rain," is a Historical Drama Following Two Lovers in Ancient China Who Hold the Secret to a Sought-After Treasure
Recent release “The Romance of River and Rain: A Screen Treatment for a Chinese Historical Drama” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ann Shaver is a compelling tale that centers around two lovers who build a life for themselves in ancient China, only to have their world upended when it is discovered they both hold the secret to finding a highly desirable treasure. - August 06, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Dr. Brian Badman Performs Indiana’s First Augmented Reality-Assisted Shoulder Replacement Surgery at Central Indiana Orthopedics
Central Indiana Orthopedics is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in orthopedic surgery: Dr. Brian Badman, a board-certified, fellowship-trained shoulder surgeon, has performed the first augmented reality-assisted shoulder replacement surgery in the state of Indiana using the ARVIS®... - August 04, 2025 - Central Indiana Orthopedics
Project 61 Acquires Offshift to Launch First-Ever Free, Industry-Wide Health Platform for Truck Drivers
Bold move aims to raise truck drivers’ 61-year life expectancy and boost their health and well-being. - August 01, 2025 - Project 61
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches Both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be Promoted to the NBA as and the Development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be promoted to the NBA as and the development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women’s Game. - July 28, 2025 - ALTbasketball, Inc.
OrthoAlliance Names Dr. Paul Eichenseer as First Chief Physician Officer
OrthoAlliance, a leading orthopedic management organization, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Eichenseer as its first Chief Physician Officer (CPO). This milestone appointment reflects OrthoAlliance’s commitment to strengthening its physician-led leadership model and advancing... - July 08, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Author Michael Ferguson’s New Book, “At the Foot of the Son: The Parables of Jesus,” is a Comprehensive Exploration of Jesus Christ’s Parables from the Bible
Recent release “At the Foot of the Son: The Parables of Jesus” from Covenant Books author Michael Ferguson is a thought-provoking journey that takes readers through the many parables of Jesus Christ, relating each of his teachings so that they can be applied to a modern audience and help guide readers on their walks of faith. - July 03, 2025 - Covenant Books
Greg Allen Companies and Horizon Property Group Partner to Acquire Library Park and Pinebrook Apartments in Greenwood, Indiana
Greg Allen Companies, a leading real estate investment and development firm, in partnership with Horizon Property Group, a full-service commercial real estate company based in Greenwood, Indiana, are pleased to announce the joint acquisition of two well-established multifamily communities:... - July 02, 2025 - Horizon Property Group
Cherry Blossoms Dating Celebrates 51 Years of Bringing the World Together, One Couple at a Time
Cherry Blossoms Dating, the world's oldest and most successful international dating company, proudly marks its 51st anniversary. Established in 1974 as a paper publication, Cherry Blossoms Dating has been a pioneer in connecting men and women for love and marriage across borders. In 1995, the company transitioned to the digital realm, becoming one of the first dating companies to successfully establish an online presence. - June 30, 2025 - Cherry Blossoms Dating, Inc
Author Matthew Himsel’s New Book, "Cari-ed Away," is a Thrilling True Story That Recounts the Author’s Hunting Trip in Alaska Gone Awry and His Fight for Survival
Recent release “Cari-ed Away” from Page Publishing author Matthew Himsel is a riveting memoir that recounts how the author and his friend Doug embarked on a moose hunting expedition, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in the Alaskan wilderness. With only each other to depend upon, Himsel reveals how they managed to find a way to survive, together. - June 25, 2025 - Page Publishing
IWC Innovations Launches HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart, a Significant Advancement in Scalable Premise Water Treatment technology and application
IWC Innovations introduces the HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart (HDC), designed to ensure water safety during high-risk events like outbreaks and disruptions. The cart provides rapid pathogen elimination, seamless plumbing integration, and biofilm removal using HydroTreat™ technology. Now available, the HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart offers an adaptable, hands-free solution for enhanced water safety. - June 23, 2025 - IWC Innovations
Bath Experts Launches Cabinet Experts, Bringing Trusted Home Remodeling Services to the Kitchen
The team behind Bath Experts has launched Cabinet Experts, a new company specializing in fast, affordable cabinet refacing. Founded in 2025 by Curt Brown, Jeff Worzala, Bob Camire, and Sam Spires, the company brings 80+ years of experience to kitchen remodeling. Launching in Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Cabinet Experts offers 2–3 day installs using American-made materials, with plans to expand soon. - June 17, 2025 - Bath Experts
Beth A. Barnes Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Beth A. Barnes of Fishers, Indiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the legal field. Barnes will be... - May 28, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Victoria Lane’s Newly Released "Jesus and Me" is a Poetic Journey of Hope, Healing, and Discovering God's Purpose
“Jesus and Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Victoria Lane is a powerful compilation of poetic expressions written by a woman who sought God in her darkest moments and found peace, joy, and purpose through Him. - May 26, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Olympic Medalist and Indianapolis Legends Unite at 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix
Olympian Bill Schuffenhauer joins Indianapolis legends Milton Thompson and Todd Hobson at the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix, spotlighting Executive Athletes International’s mission to empower athletes and executives beyond the game. - May 09, 2025 - EAIFirm.com
Teresa Howard’s Newly Released "The Power of Cancer" is an Inspiring Memoir That Highlights the Strength Found in Faith During Life’s Toughest Trials
“The Power of Cancer: A Journey of Hope and Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Howard is a powerful testimony of how cancer became a catalyst for spiritual growth, offering readers a faith-filled perspective on overcoming adversity. - April 29, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Endeavor Communications Engages with Congressional Representatives to Advocate for USF's Critical Role in Providing Americans with Access to Broadband
Endeavor CEO Darin LaCoursiere met with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., this week to advocate for the critical role of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in ensuring rural Americans have access to high-quality, affordable broadband services. They also discussed current broadband deployment... - April 28, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
Pelsis North America to Showcase Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap AI Technology at Food Safety Summit
Pelsis North America is showcasing its new AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Traps at the 2025 Food Safety Summit. This technology offers real-time, 24/7 monitoring of flying insect activity in sensitive environments like food processing facilities. The system uses AI to analyze data on insect activity, device status, and environmental conditions, providing actionable insights for proactive pest control. - April 04, 2025 - Pelsis North America
L. Horne’s New Book, "The Adventure of Ike Ant: We're All Ants," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Extraordinary Journey of an Extremely Curious and Adventurous Ant
Fulton Books author L. Horne has completed her most recent book “The Adventure of Ike Ant: We're All Ants”: a compelling story that centers around Ike, an ant with big dreams for his future that he works hard to achieve despite everyone trying to convince him not to. “Ike... - April 03, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Welma Abert Craft’s New Book, "The Adventures of Zeus the Dumped Cat," is a Charming Tale of a Cat Who Makes a Home for Himself After Arriving on a Strange Farm
Recent release “The Adventures of Zeus the Dumped Cat” from Page Publishing author Welma Abert Craft is a captivating tale that centers around Zeus, a cat who finds himself left at a strange farm that presents him with both excitement and danger. As he struggles to find his way, Zeus makes both human and animal friends on his journey to turning the farm into a home for himself. - March 31, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author B. Edwards’s New Book, "A Tincture of Haunted Bogwater," is a Stirring Collection of Poetry Offering Hope and Comfort to Those Facing Life’s Countless Trials
Recent release “A Tincture of Haunted Bogwater” from Covenant Books author B. Edwards is a thought-provoking and heartfelt assortment of poems and reflections inspired by the author’s own experiences with heartache, loss, grief, and healing. With each entry, Edwards bears her very soul to help readers gain insight and clarity as they face their own struggles. - March 31, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Kristin M Glenn’s New Book "Eleven Years Love, Betrayal, and Obsession" is a Gripping Drama That Follows a Neurosurgeon Who Must Save the Life of Her Former Bully
Recent release “Eleven Years Love, Betrayal, and Obsession” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kristin M Glenn centers around Jamie Sorenson, a neurosurgeon who is shocked to discover her college tormentor is one of her patients. After performing his surgery, new truths come to light, and together they must navigate their new relationship while sorting through their past baggage. - March 28, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Jennifer Welsh’s Newly Released "Daphne’s Adventurous Day!" is a Delightful Journey of Imagination and Discovery
“Daphne’s Adventurous Day!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Welsh is a heartwarming children’s story that follows a young girl and her father on a playful neighborhood adventure filled with creativity and surprises. - March 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing