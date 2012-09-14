PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates Christmas with Angels Among Us, Helping Families with Pediatric Cancer The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed... - December 06, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Quantum Workplace Launches Performance Management App A 5-star app for managing and monitoring employee performance on-the-go, now available for both iOS and Android devices. - October 01, 2019 - Quantum Workplace

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates 10 Years in Business with 10 Days of Giving Fusion Medical Staffing started like many small startups do...as an idea hatched in Co-founder and President Sam Wagemen’s basement in Omaha, Neb., back in 2009. Ten years later, Fusion Medical Staffing has grown to 300 employees, been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 5,000 Fastest... - September 13, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing Makes the List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For the fourth year in a row, Fusion Medical Staffing is one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Fusion Medical Staffing is ranks number 1762 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with a revenue growth of 231 percent. - August 21, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

10 Safest Used Cars for 2019 - VINCheckPro If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019. Volvo XC60 SUV You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Fusion Medical Staffing Takes Corporate Responsibility to the Next Level Company becomes the first medical staffing agency committed to making a donation to NAMI for every completed travel assignment beginning May 1st, 2019. - May 22, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Superior Van & Mobility, a Recognized Leader in the Mobility Industry, Has Today Announced Their Grand Opening Customer Appreciation Celebration, to be Held Next Week Superior Van and Mobility Omaha to host Grand Opening Customer Appreciate Event next week, Friday, May 17th and Saturday, May 18th. During this time, the dealership will offer free food and drinks for attendees, as well as drawings for some great door prizes. Superior is also proud to host several different organizations at their new store during this event that can provide information to individuals with physical handicaps. - May 09, 2019 - Superior Van and Mobility

Attorney Jeffrey Leuschen Named President of The Omaha Barristers Club Attorney Jeff Leuschen has recently been named president of The Omaha Barristers’ Club, a network and social organization comprised of area attorneys under the age of 40. The organization holds annual events that include sketch comedy, impersonations and musical numbers. “I’m honored... - May 02, 2019 - Law Office of Jeffrey S. Leuschen PC, LLO

Quantum Workplace Introduces Employee Vitals for Strategic Talent Reviews Quantum Workplace releases Vitals, a new talent pipeline software that helps HR leaders and executives make strategic talent decisions based on collaborative, real-time data. - March 13, 2019 - Quantum Workplace

General Fire & Safety Equipment Company of Omaha, Inc. Named 2018 Ansul Diamond Distributor for Outstanding Sales Performance General Fire & Safety Equipment Company of Omaha, Inc. of Omaha, NE has received the honor of being named ANSUL “Single Diamond” Distributor as part of the ANSUL Alliance Rewards Program. This level of distinction is a testament to the hard work put forth by the organization over the... - February 26, 2019 - General Fire and Safety Equipment Company of Omaha

2019 Employee Voice Award™ Honorees Announced by Quantum Workplace Quantum Workplace and employee engagement software company and the survey engine behind America's Best Places to Work, announce the 2019 Employee Voice Award winners. - February 01, 2019 - Quantum Workplace

Safety Reports Integrates with PlanGrid Safety Reports, a leader in the development of mobile safety solutions, has integrated its Safety Reports Inspection mobile app and web application with PlanGrid software. With PlanGrid integration, Safety Reports customers can have their Safety Reports inspection documents and corrective action tracking... - November 15, 2018 - Safety Reports

McCarthy Capital Invests in Employee Engagement Software Provider Quantum Workplace Quantum Workplace announced today that it has partnered with McCarthy Capital to accelerate growth of its industry leading employee engagement platform. - October 22, 2018 - Quantum Workplace

Safety-Reports.com Announces New Safety Training App Safety Reports, a leader in the development of mobile safety solutions, has released a new app that allows users to conduct essential safety talks and track employee attendance from a smartphone or tablet. Available for Apple® and Android™ operating systems, the Safety Training App is preloaded... - September 19, 2018 - Safety Reports

Superior Van & Mobility Announces Acquisition of Bill Siebert's Heartland Mobility of Omaha Superior Van & Mobility announces the acquisition of Bill Siebert’s Heartland Mobility of Omaha, Nebraska. The deal makes this Superior’s eleventh location with continued growth and expansion in the Midwest. - June 04, 2018 - Superior Van and Mobility

Fusion Medical Staffing Earns Top Honors “2018 Best Workplaces – Inc.com" Fusion Medical Staffing is named one of the "2018 Best Workplaces" by Inc.com for their teamwork, employee satisfaction as well as their company wellness and community engagement initiatives. - May 26, 2018 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Dr. Rodica Elena Petrea Dr. Rodica Elena Petrea, of Omaha, Nebraska, has recently been recognized as a 2018 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Stroke/Vascular Neurology. She will also be honored as a Top 10 in Healthcare for 2019. - May 01, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

Machine Learning Revolutionizes Engagement Surveys; Quantum Workplace Releases Text Analytics for the Entire Organization Leveraging the latest in natural language processing and machine learning, Quantum Workplace recently released text analytics capabilities in its employee engagement software to better equip busy managers with the toolset they need to drive local engagement. A fifteen-year leader in the employee engagement... - April 04, 2018 - Quantum Workplace

Overall Engagement Holds Relatively Steady, But 2018 Challenges Rise to the Top; Quantum Workplace Research Reveals Managers Will be the Key to Improving Engagement Quantum Workplace, an employee engagement software company dedicated to making work better every day, has released the results of its 2018 Employee Engagement Trends study. Engagement improved slightly between 2016 and 2017, but analysis revealed possible stumbling blocks for the year ahead. Lack of... - March 26, 2018 - Quantum Workplace

Nursing Ranked Last in Employee Engagement for Third Year in a Row; Quantum Workplace Research Reveals Trust in Leadership Causes Plummet in Engagement According to new research by Quantum Workplace, a leading employee engagement software company, only 68% of nurses at best places to work are engaged in their work. This is well behind the national average among best places to work of 74% – and a world away from the most engaged department, human resources, with 86% of employees engaged. Nursing was also the only department that saw a decrease in employee engagement in 2017. - March 26, 2018 - Quantum Workplace

An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Behavior & Autism - May 8, 2018 Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin May 8, 2018. - March 21, 2018 - Future Horizons, Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Fusion Medical Staffing Wins Highly Coveted Award "2018 Best Staffing Firm to Work For in North America" Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) announced that Fusion Medical Staffing is the Grand Prize Winner of the 2018 "Best Staffing Firms to Temp For in North America." This honor was awarded based on the company's ability to provide an environment that allows employees to flourish professionally and personally. - March 01, 2018 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Ronald R. Bishop Honored as a Top Executive for 2018 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ronald R. Bishop of Grand Island, Nebraska has been honored as a Top Executive for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 55 years in the field of PVC piping. About Ronald R. Bishop Mr. Bishop is the VP of Engineering Technology... - January 23, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Pam S. Hart-Kavulak Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Pam S. Hart-Kavulak of Murray, Nebraska has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Pam S. Hart-Kavulak Pam S. Hart-Kavulak has over 40 years experience... - January 04, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Ronald R. Bishop Chosen as the Biography of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ronald R. Bishop of Grand Island, Nebraska has been chosen as the Biography of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 55 years in the field of PVC piping. About Ronald R. Bishop Mr. Bishop is the VP of Engineering... - November 15, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

Ronald R. Bishop Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ronald R. Bishop of Grand Island, Nebraska has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 55 years in the field of PVC piping. About Ronald R. Bishop Mr. Bishop is the VP of Engineering Technology... - September 28, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Thomas Hatton Appointed New President and CEO at The MSR Group The MSR Group announced the appointment of Thomas Hatton as new President and CEO. He assumed responsibilities on September 1st and will succeed Richard Worick, who will become Chairman and Founder. As President and CEO, Hatton will direct all facets of the business – including business development,... - September 05, 2017 - MSR Group

Learn About the Latest Advancements and Future Trends in Powder Coating An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held in Wichita, KS at Wichita Area Technical College, 4004 N. Webb Road on September 14, 2017. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at www.midwestcoatingseminar.com Topics... - July 22, 2017 - Kasa Companies

Rodica Elena Petrea Honored by Strathmore’s Who’s Who as a Lifetime VIP Member Dr. Rodica Elena Petrea, of Omaha, Nebraska, has recently been honored as a Lifetime VIP member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Healthcare/Education. - June 21, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

BahamaMan Surprises Graduates in Omaha BahamaMan is the superhero from The Bahamas who teaches the children about social responsibility. His groundbreaking song, BahamaMan, has taken on a life of its own. Ms. Jamie, lead teacher at Millard Preschool said, "We love the tremendous value that Jemima's Playhouse brings to our school. Children, let us sing the BahamaMan song!" And while they were still singing, lo and behold: BahamaMan appeared. In the flesh! In full costume! Needless to say, pandemonium broke out. - May 25, 2017 - Jemima's Playhouse

Rebel Suits, LLC to Launch 1st Do-It-Yourself Suit Kit for Bikini Competitors Rebel Suits, LLC will launch a Rock-It-Yourself Suit Kit, the bodybuilding industry’s first “do-It-yourself” bikini competition suit kit at Omaha’s Heartland Classic Bodybuilding show at Westside Middle School in Omaha, NE on May 21, 2017. Rebel Suits is a boutique manufacturer... - May 13, 2017 - Rebel Suits

Warren Buffett Cites Need for Productive Change - Dempsters LLC Dempster’s President Agrees with Buffett’s Comments at Recent Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. - May 12, 2017 - Dempsters LLC

Tender & True™ Pet Nutrition is the Only Company to Make Full Line of Antibiotic-Free, Sustainable and USDA Certified Organic Cat and Dog Food Tender & True™ Pet Nutrition announces line of antibiotic-free, sustainable and USDA certified organic cat and dog food. This earns Tender & True Pet Nutrition the distinction of being the only company to make a full line of dog and cat food with these qualities. - May 02, 2017 - Tender & True Pet Nutrition

2017 Employee Voice Award™ Honorees Announced Presented to Organizations for Excellence in Employee Engagement. - January 26, 2017 - Quantum Workplace

Creighton University Renews & Expands Contract with Unimarket, Adding New Module and Rebates to eProcurement Suite Unimarket, an innovator in eProcurement and spend management solutions, announced that long-time customer Creighton University has renewed its contract, as well as expanded the solutions it uses for system-wide procurement to include Unimarket’s contract management module. “Our eProcurement... - December 15, 2016 - Unimarket

VINCheckPro Report Flying Cars Will Soar Into Reality as Early as 2017 The advent of futuristic flying cars is on the horizon as companies like PAL-V and AeroMobil begin to take orders. - November 24, 2016 - VINCheckPro

Krystal D. Raue Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Krystal D. Raue of Decatur, Nebraska has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of transportation. About Krystal D. Raue Mrs. Raue has over 21 years experience in the... - August 03, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

OneStaff Medical Wins Inavero's 2016 Best of Staffing Client & Talent Awards Earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada. OneStaff Medical, a leading employment agency in the healthcare staffing industry announced today they have won Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients... - June 27, 2016 - OneStaff Medical, LLC

New York Times Best Selling Author Christine Comaford to Speak in Omaha May 18 New York Times best-selling author, Christine Comaford is scheduled to speak at the Omaha Chamber of Commerce and HR Reinvention on May 18. A consultant to the White House and various Fortune 1000 companies, Comaford has used potent neuroscience techniques to help leaders navigate growth and change for... - May 12, 2016 - Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace Survey Finds Employee Engagement Flatlines Due to Manager Deficiencies While overall engagement holds steady at 65.3 percent, managerial effectiveness in driving engagement declines. - May 05, 2016 - Quantum Workplace

Diet Doc Offers Safe Rapid Weight Loss from the Comfort of Home To help clients lose weight quickly, but also address safety, Diet Doc offers rapid weight loss accompanied by doctor supervision, all from the convenience of the client’s own home. - April 02, 2016 - Diet Doc

AT&S Welcomes Tim Kelley as CFO American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) welcomes Tim Kelley to the role of Chief Financial Officer responsible for evaluating and overseeing financial and strategic planning. Tim has been working with AT&S since late 2014 and brings his experience of leading middle-market... - March 12, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

2016 Employee Voice Award™ Honorees Announced Presented to Organizations for Excellence in Employee Engagement - January 27, 2016 - Quantum Workplace

Banc Statements, Inc. (BSI) Opens New Production Facility, Reducing Mail Time to Midwest and East Coast Banc Statements, Inc. (BSI), a leading provider of outsourced billing and statement services for community banks, today announced the opening of its newest printing and mailing facility, centrally located in Indianapolis, IN. BSI now has facilities in Birmingham, AL, Dallas, TX and Indianapolis, IN. BSI... - November 23, 2015 - Banc Statements, Inc (BSI)

Immanuel Pathways PACE Chooses CareKinesis for Its Pharmacy Services Provider CareKinesis partners with health care organizations to provide personalized medication therapy management and pharmacy services for high-risk populations. The results are enhanced medication-related outcomes and greater operational efficiency. - October 22, 2015 - CareKinesis