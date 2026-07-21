Nebraska: Omaha News
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Investor Group Led by ATRyan Investments LLC Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Cuisine Solutions, Inc.
An investor group led by ATRyan Investments LLC (the "Purchaser") has commenced an offer to purchase (the "Offer") up to 75,000 shares of the common stock of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. ("CUSI") (the "Shares"), representing approximately 0.315% of the Company's... - July 14, 2026 - ATRyan Investments LLC
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Selects David Luding as a Professional of the Year for 2026
David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska has been selected as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. This accolade commemorates Luding’s lasting impact on workforce management and organizational consulting at both national and international... - June 04, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Determination of Critical Habitat of the Missouri River
The U.S. Fish and Wildife Service was provided a new Listing Petition to Designate Missoui River Critical Habitat in january 2026. REI is stlll waiting for a response. - May 27, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
AccuQuilt Introduces GO! Grizzly™ Dies, Expanding Cutting Capacity for High-Volume Quilters
AccuQuilt announces the launch of GO! Grizzly™ dies, a new high-capacity die category designed exclusively for the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter. Featuring larger 13" x 24" die boards, GO! Grizzly dies can cut up to 12 layers of quilting cotton at once, doubling the capacity of traditional GO!® dies. The launch includes individual dies and starter bundles aimed at quilters, quilt groups and makers producing projects at scale. - May 12, 2026 - AccuQuilt
Lisa Marie DeMan Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Lisa Marie DeMan of Hooper, Nebraska, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. DeMan... - April 23, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases Analysis of Navigation Impacts on the Missouri River Ecosystem
A new analysis from River Ecosystems, Inc. examines the history, costs, and ecological effects of navigation infrastructure on the Missouri River and argues for renewed consideration of alternative river management priorities. - April 20, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Names David Luding Influential Business Professional for 2026
David H. Luding, a recognized leader in the world of human resources consulting, has been chosen as an Influential Business Professional for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. This honor commemorates Luding’s lasting impact on workforce management and organizational... - March 19, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
AccuQuilt Expands AccuQuiltable Design Software with New BOB Collections
AccuQuilt has launched two new BOB Collections for its AccuQuiltable Design Software: the BOB Classic Collection and BOB Specialty Collection. Each adds 50+ GO! Block on Board blocks and 230+ shapes to the design library. Combined with existing GO! Qube shapes, quilters can access 600+ AccuQuilt-compatible shapes in one space to plan layouts, test combinations and preview designs before cutting. - March 11, 2026 - AccuQuilt
Qraftful™ Launches as New Parent Brand Unifying TekBrands’ Family of Creative Brands
Qraftful™ has launched as the new parent brand for the company formerly known as TekBrands, uniting AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, pricing and warranties remain unchanged. The move strengthens brand alignment, clarifies communications and supports cohesive industry engagement, with a formal debut at H+H Americas in May 2026. - February 23, 2026 - TEK Brands, LLC
David H. Luding Named Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Biography of the Year for 2026
David H. Luding, a recognized leader in the world of human resources consulting, has been chosen as Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Biography of the Year for 2026. This honor, which is only given to one member each year, was awarded to Luding for two consecutive years. One of the... - January 07, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
AccuQuilt GO! Bolt™ Electric Cutter Wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Award
AccuQuilt announced its GO! Bolt Electric Fabric Cutter has won a 2025 GOOD DESIGN Award in the Household category, earning top placement for design excellence. Created to make quilting more accessible without sacrificing precision, the compact cutter balances power, portability and ease of use. Designed with Fahrenheit Design and engineered by Pump Studios, the GO! Bolt delivers fast, accurate cuts while reducing physical strain for quilters in real-world spaces. - December 24, 2025 - AccuQuilt
24hourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska
24hourEDU.com, a top online mortgage training school, received NMLS approval to offer pre-licensing education courses for aspiring Mortgage Loan Originators in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska. This expansion broadens their national catalog, providing NMLS-mandated training to mortgage professionals (Loan Officers & Mortgage Brokers) seeking licensure in these states. - December 11, 2025 - 24hourEDU
AccuQuilt Introduces the New AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Designed for Comfort, Speed, and Precision
AccuQuilt has launched the new AccuQuilt Cutting Table, developed with Arrow Sewing Furniture to improve comfort, speed, and precision in fabric cutting. Featuring a 70" x 40" work surface, 36¼" ergonomic height, and built-in Diebrary drawer, the table offers generous space and smart storage for GO! cutters and accessories. It folds to 20" wide for easy storage and is available November 1, 2025, at AccuQuilt.com and authorized retailers. - November 01, 2025 - AccuQuilt
David H. Luding Selected as an Early Admission Biography of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Luding of La Vista, Nebraska, has been chosen as an Early Admission Biography of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. Selected for the same honor in 2025 - for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting and human resource information -... - October 31, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
University of Nebraska College of Engineering Announces Inaugural Research 2 Market Award Recipients
Research 2 Market Program is an initiative of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering designed to help faculty accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough research. Through mentorship, entrepreneurial education, and the support of dedicated post-doctoral researchers, the program equips awardees with the resources and knowledge needed to transform ideas from the lab into market-ready solutions. - October 29, 2025 - Invest Nebraska
A Historic Milestone: Life Chiropractic College West Celebrates the Investiture of Dr. Peter J. Kevorkian as Its Fourth President
On Friday, October 10, 2025, Life Chiropractic College West proudly hosted the Investiture Ceremony of Dr. Peter J. Kevorkian, D.C., formally recognizing his appointment as the institution’s fourth President. The event marked both a moment of celebration and a powerful symbol of the... - October 25, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
New Path Counseling Welcomes Child Therapist Kymberly Caddell to Gretna Location
New Path Counseling is pleased to announce the addition of Kymberly Caddell, LCSW, as our new child therapist serving families in our Gretna office. Kymberly steps into this role following the dedicated service of Kierstin Sensor, who has been with the practice for 2.5 years and is now pursuing new... - October 24, 2025 - New Path Counseling
David H. Luding Chosen as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska, has been chosen as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting and human resource information. About David H. Luding David H. Luding is president of DHLuding... - August 27, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
TekBrands Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening of New Omaha Headquarters
TekBrands celebrated the grand opening of its new Omaha headquarters with a ribbon cutting and tours, highlighting its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community. Home to brands like AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, and June Tailor, the modern facility supports employee creativity and reaffirms TekBrands’ Nebraska roots and dedication to growth. - July 31, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
David H. Luding Named an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska, has been named an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting and human resource information. About David H. Luding With over 30 years of experience spanning over... - July 22, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Lori Stevens’s New Book “Back to the Drawing Board: A Book About Color” Follows a Trio of Illustrated Animals Who Seek Out Their Artist so They Can Have Different Colors
Fulton Books author Lori Stevens, an artist and former elementary school teacher who currently resides in Nebraska, has completed her most recent book, “Back to the Drawing Board: A Book About Color”: a riveting story that follows a group of painted animals who, tired of being the same... - July 03, 2025 - Fulton Books
TEK Brands, LLC Promotes Robert Hafner to VP of Sales
TEK Brands, LLC has promoted Robert Hafner to VP of Sales for AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing Furniture and June Tailor. An industry veteran, Hafner previously led sales growth at Arrow and played a key role in AccuQuilt's expansion. CEO Renee Thomas Jacobs and Chief Brand Officer Lynn Gibney praised his dealer-focused approach and product insight. Hafner will lead sales strategy and dealer programs, debuting new initiatives at the H&H show in Chicago, May 7–9. - May 07, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
Elizabeth G. Tolliver, Ph.D. Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Elizabeth G. Tolliver, Ph.D. of Omaha, Nebraska, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of mental health... - April 23, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
David H. Luding Chosen as Biography of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska, has been chosen as Biography of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition. This esteemed honor is only given to one individual each calendar year and Luding was chosen for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the... - April 22, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Linda Hughes’s Newly Released "It’s About Time: Leaving A Legacy of Love" is an Inspiring Guide to Living with Purpose and Faith
“It’s About Time: Leaving A Legacy of Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Hughes is a thought-provoking exploration of how to make the most of our time, create meaningful relationships, and leave a lasting impact rooted in love and faith. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
CodeHS and Nebraska Department of Education Partner to Provide K-12 Educators with Free Computer Science Professional Development
CodeHS partners with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) to support computer science teachers across the state by providing free PD workshops and courses. - April 11, 2025 - CodeHS
Pelsis North America to Showcase Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap AI Technology at Food Safety Summit
Pelsis North America is showcasing its new AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Traps at the 2025 Food Safety Summit. This technology offers real-time, 24/7 monitoring of flying insect activity in sensitive environments like food processing facilities. The system uses AI to analyze data on insect activity, device status, and environmental conditions, providing actionable insights for proactive pest control. - April 04, 2025 - Pelsis North America
Yvette Mannon’s Newly Released "Cookie Gets a Promotion" is a Delightful Ranch Adventure About Teamwork, Responsibility, and Perseverance
“Cookie Gets a Promotion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvette Mannon is an engaging children’s book that follows Cookie, a blue heeler, as he takes on the role of top ranch dog, learning valuable lessons about hard work and teamwork. - March 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
AccuQuilt Unveils AccuQuiltable™ – an Integrated, Smart Project Design Software for Quilters
AccuQuilt has launched AccuQuiltable™, the first quilt design software made for AccuQuilt GO!® users. Released on March 4, 2025, it simplifies quilt planning with tools to design, customize, and optimize projects. Available in Basic Tools and Block Maker versions, it features a die library, block designer, smart quilt builder, and fabric swatch import. The software is available for Mac and Windows as a digital download or boxed version. - March 17, 2025 - AccuQuilt
Bernard Burgess’s Newly Released "Twelve Urns and a Dozen Roses" is a Compelling Romantic Mystery About Love, Loss, and Uncovering Hidden Secrets
“Twelve Urns and a Dozen Roses” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bernard Burgess is a captivating narrative, weaving a story of a long-lost father and daughter and a quest filled with cryptic clues, suspense, and unexpected revelations. - March 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tammy Kovar’s Newly Released “My Little Soldier: A Graduate from the Totally Traumatic Toddler Academy” is a Heartwarming Tale of the Challenges and Joys of Motherhood
“My Little Soldier: A Graduate from the Totally Traumatic Toddler Academy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tammy Kovar is a lighthearted and relatable story for mothers dealing with the ups and downs of raising a toddler. - February 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Linda DeTurk’s New Book, "Josiah and the Lost Sheep," is a Charming Story About a Young Shepherd Boy Who is Called by Angels to Find Jesus on the First Christmas
Recent release “Josiah and the Lost Sheep” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda DeTurk is a captivating tale that centers around Josiah, a young shepherd boy who is visited by angels and told to seek out Jesus in the manger. Years later, Josiah once again encounters Christ while he is telling the parable of the lost sheep. - February 06, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Jerald Lucas’s New Book "Reflections from a Twisted Mind" Invites Readers to Stroll Through the Labyrinth of the Author’s Mind Across an Expanse of Space and Time
Recent release “Reflections from a Twisted Mind” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jerald Lucas is a stirring assortment of poems and illustrations that explores the complexities of the human experience. Each poem, filled with fragmented thoughts and vivid imagery perfectly captures the essence of the author’s ever-evolving views and creative process. - February 05, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Solidago Management Collects Over 325 Pounds of Food for Food Bank for the Heartland
Solidago Management is proud to announce the success of its recent food drive, which collected over 325 pounds of food for the Food Bank for the Heartland. The effort was a true testament to the spirit of giving and community that drives our small business. The team came together to make a... - February 03, 2025 - Solidago Management
David H. Luding Selected as Man of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska, has been selected as Man of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition. This esteemed honor is only given to individual each calendar year and Luding was chosen for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of... - January 30, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Author Pamela McNeal's New Audiobook, “The Dog Who Tried,” is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows a Dog Named Tiger on His Journey of Self-Discovery and Friendship
Recent audiobook release “The Dog Who Tried” from Audiobook Network author Pamela McNeal is a charming and engaging tale that centers around Tiger, who struggles with low self-esteem and shyness. But with the support of his friends and his own perseverance, Tiger finds something he’s great at and soon learns valuable lessons about self-acceptance and finding one’s own joy. - January 17, 2025 - Audiobook Network
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Nikitas J. Kalantjakos Named an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Nikitas J. Kalantjakos of Freemont, Nebraska, has been an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting. Each year, the organization chooses just one member for this prestigious honor. About Nikitas J. - January 07, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
David H. Luding Selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska has been selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting and human resource information. About David H. Luding David H. Luding, president of... - December 10, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
AccuQuilt Launches the GO! Big® Die Catcher Accessory for the Popular GO! Big Electric Die-Cutting Machine
AccuQuilt's GO! Big® Die Catcher is a lightweight accessory for the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter, enhancing quilting ease with hands-free die-catching and storage for power cords. Compatible with all GO!® die sizes, it’s portable and can be stored vertically or horizontally. Designed to blend functionality and style, it’s available at authorized retailers and AccuQuilt’s website. AccuQuilt, part of TekBrands, is known for innovative, high-quality quilting tools. - December 02, 2024 - AccuQuilt
AccuQuilt Launches GO! Me® Fabric Cutter 2.0 – a Portable, User-Friendly Solution for Beginner Quilters with Improved Roller Cutting Action
AccuQuilt’s updated GO! Me® Fabric Cutter Starter Set v2.0 offers beginner quilters a portable, user-friendly cutting solution. It includes a 6” x 6” mat, two essential dies, and a pattern booklet. Cutting up to six layers of fabric with improved roller action, it’s compatible with 200+ dies, weighs 8.5 lbs, and comes with a 30-day trial. - December 02, 2024 - AccuQuilt
Author L.J. Diaz’s New Book, “Wicked Intentions: A Ky Lang Adventure,” Takes Readers Into the World of the Paranormal as Detectives Investigate Unexplainable Murders
Recent release “Wicked Intentions: A Ky Lang Adventure” from Page Publishing author L.J. Diaz is a captivating novel that follows the investigation of a murder tied to mysterious world of the paranormal and black magic. - November 26, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Elaine De Well’s New Book, "Elainealauna Leprechauna and the Yellow Hiding Place," Follows a Young Leprechaun Who Must Find the Perfect Hiding Spot for Her Gold
Recent release “Elainealauna Leprechauna and the Yellow Hiding Place” from Page Publishing author Elaine De Well invites young readers on a magical journey with Elainealauna Leprechauna as she searches for the perfect yellow hiding spot for her pot of gold. This engaging tale encourages creativity and problem-solving, making it a must-read for kids and their families. - November 25, 2024 - Page Publishing
J.D. Vensky’s New Book, "Wine Country," Centers Around a Young Man Whose Life Takes a Dramatic Turn When He Inherits a Mysterious Vineyard with a Dark Past
Fulton Books author J.D. Vensky, a loving wife and mother of two who resides in York, Nebraska, and holds a medical assisting certificate, has completed her most recent book, “Wine Country”: a riveting tale of intrigue and supernatural mystery that transports readers to the heart of a... - November 19, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author John Gregory Jacobsen’s New Book, "Jackson’s Judges," Explores the Lasting Legacy and Impact of President Andrew Jackson’s Supreme Court Appointees
Recent release “Jackson’s Judges: Six Appointments Which Shaped a Nation” from Covenant Books author John Gregory Jacobsen is a compelling examination of the six pivotal Supreme Court justices appointed by Andrew Jackson. Through in-depth biographies and case analyses, Jacobsen explores how these justices left a lasting impact on American constitutional history. - November 15, 2024 - Covenant Books
Arrow Sewing® Launches Innovative Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble Cabinets
Arrow Sewing® proudly launches the first-ever Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) cabinets, offering a seamless, ergonomic solution for sewing machine adjustments at the push of a button. This innovation – available on select models – enhances stability, comfort, and productivity. Combining affordability with premium features, Arrow Sewing continues to elevate the sewing experience with high-quality, easy-to-assemble furniture. - October 28, 2024 - Arrow Sewing