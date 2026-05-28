Recent release “Inherited Death” from Page Publishing author Jeanne Rietzke is a stirring tale that follows a Southern family that falls into disarray after the passing of their matriarch. In the midst of it all, Melissa, the middle child who is forced to relive her abuse and traumas, somehow finds herself involved in a murder and must find a way to solve the case before it’s too late. - July 03, 2025 - Page Publishing