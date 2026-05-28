North Carolina: Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point News
World Long Drive Rankings Update: Scottie Pearman Rises to World #1
Greensboro, NC native Scottie Pearman, is the new World #1 Long Driver in new official rankings. All sights are set on the World Championships. - May 28, 2026 - World Long Drive
RhinoLeap Presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Three fearless performers from Broadway and Cirque du Soleil attempt the impossible: to bring all of Shakespeare’s plays to life in a single performance. Blending comedy, improvisation, and physical storytelling, this high-energy production delights Shakespeare fans and curious newcomers alike. - April 15, 2026 - RhinoLeap Productions
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
Tuff Coat Launches New Online Learning Module System to Support Professional Installers and Facility Managers
Tuff Coat®, the leading manufacturer of rubberized non-skid coatings for recreational, hospitality, and commercial environments, today announced the launch of its new Learning Module System (LMS), a 24/7 online training platform designed to help contractors, applicators, facility managers, and... - March 31, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Association of Bridal Consultants Partners with Style Me Pretty to Elevate Wedding Industry Excellence
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the world’s longest-running professional organization for wedding planners, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Style Me Pretty, the premier destination for wedding inspiration and vendor discovery. This collaboration will provide... - March 23, 2026 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Proof in the Promotion: Building Leaders from the Inside Out
What does advancement look like inside an organization where every title is earned and not given? And what happens when preparation and execution align? The answer is clear, as consistent performance has earned Hamilton Harrison a promotion to Assistant Manager. His advancement serves as proof that... - February 27, 2026 - TriMkt
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
Caroline Gainer Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Caroline Gainer of Daniels, West Virginia, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. - February 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
Tuff Coat® Introduces Its Next Generation Formula
Tuff Coat® has launched its next-generation textured non-skid coating, offering enhanced durability, improved UV stability, and increased chemical resistance while retaining its trusted soft, slip-resistant finish. Designed from real world feedback, the updated formula simplifies product selection and inventory management and performs in both above and below waterline applications. Available in 17 intermixable colors. - February 02, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
South Church Street Self Storage Sold in Burlington, North Carolina
Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the successful closing of South Church Street Self Storage, a self-storage facility located at 3335 South Church Street in Burlington, NC. The transaction was brokered by Hal H. Tanner III of Midcoast Properties, Inc. The property was sold to a regional... - January 15, 2026 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Amanda Nowlin Named a Featured Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) has named Amanda Nowlin of Winston-Salem, North Carolina as a Featured Member. Nowlin was selected for this honor based on her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education and nonprofit work. About... - January 06, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Local Author Offers All Her Ebooks Free During Holiday Season
Stock Your Digital Library Through This Ebook Sale - December 15, 2025 - Carol Ann Strickland Enterprises
Baker Home Exteriors Opens New Apex Showroom to Showcase 100+ Years of Carolina Craftsmanship
Baker Home Exteriors has opened its first full-service showroom in Apex, NC, marking a major milestone in the company’s growth across the Carolinas. Located at 1051 Schieffelin Road, the new space allows homeowners to explore full-scale displays of roofing, siding, windows, doors, and gutters, and to meet directly with Baker’s design and installation experts. A digital design station lets visitors preview materials and colors on their own homes. - December 01, 2025 - Baker Home Exteriors
Association of Bridal Consultants Announces World of Weddings 2026: A Transformational Conference Elevating the Global Wedding Industry
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the longest-standing professional organization for wedding planners and wedding industry professionals, is proud to announce the return of its signature global conference: World of Weddings 2026. The event will bring together planners, educators,... - November 28, 2025 - Association of Bridal Consultants
DelivHer Launches Anu™ by DelivHer: The First Disposable, Fluid-Retentive Menstrual Disc Designed Specifically for Heavy, Clot-Rich Flow
Anu™ by DelivHer stands apart from other menstrual discs and cups with its fluid-retentive Leak-Lock™ technology, locking in both fluid and clots for leak-free, extended wear and mess-free removal - finally providing real protection for women with heavier-than-normal cycles. - November 17, 2025 - Anu by DelivHer
Gator Metal Roofing Announces Proud Sponsorship of My Tar Heel Adventures
Gator Metal Roofing (Gator Metal Roofing), the #1 metal-roofing company serving North Carolina and South Carolina, is excited to announce a sponsorship with My Tar Heel Adventures (MTHA), a dynamic and engaging digital media channel that shines a spotlight on the very best of the Tar Heel... - November 10, 2025 - Gator Metal Roofing
Tuff Coat® Introduces Tuff Court™ - a Next-Gen Sports Court Recreational Coating
Tuff Coat proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Tuff Court — a high-performance textured non-skid coating engineered specifically for asphalt and concrete recreational courts. Designed for superior durability and ease of application, Tuff Court is ideal for high-traffic sports environments including tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts, as well as skate parks. - November 03, 2025 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Carolina Signs and Wonders Recognized as a National Leader in Complex and Large-Scale Signage Projects
Carolina Signs and Wonders, a leading full-service commercial signage company, is earning national recognition for its ability to manage and execute large-scale, complex signage projects with precision, speed, and exceptional craftsmanship. With headquarters in Charlotte and regional offices across... - October 16, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering
Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering to Deliver Hands-On, Real-World Learning for Student Engineers - October 09, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
Grease Performs at Historic Sunset Theatre in Asheboro, NC
RhinoLeap Productions announces its final production of its 10th Anniversary Season will be the musical Grease. Grease, in co-production with Temple Theatre, will open on September 27 at the historic Sunset Theatre in Asheboro, NC. The production will close on October 12. - August 26, 2025 - RhinoLeap Productions
Carolina Signs and Wonders Expands Into Greensboro, NC
Carolina Signs and Wonders Expands Footprint with New Greensboro Office to Better Serve Businesses Across the Triad. Carolina Signs and Wonders, a leader in innovative commercial signage solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Greensboro, NC. Located at 2302 W... - August 22, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) to Feature Amanda Nowlin in a Two-Page Spread in Fall 2025 Magazine
As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized), Amanda Nowlin of Winston-Salem, North Carolina will be featured in a two-page spread in the fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Nowlin... - August 22, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Author Mik Toth and I AM's New Audiobook, “Trans-Dimensional Warriors,” is a Gripping Novel That Centers Around Three Heroes in a Classic Story of Good Versus Evil
Recent audiobook release “Trans-Dimensional Warriors” from Audiobook Network author Mik Toth and I AM is a compelling Christian tale that follows three young heroes who find themselves on an unexpected journey in which they are faced with action, adventure, and romance. As each hero finds themselves tested, they’ll be forced to reckon with the ultimate question of good versus evil. - August 01, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Author Jeanne Rietzke’s New Book, "Inherited Death," is a Riveting Novel That Centers Around a Southern Family’s Dysfunctions and One Woman’s Journey to Solve a Murder
Recent release “Inherited Death” from Page Publishing author Jeanne Rietzke is a stirring tale that follows a Southern family that falls into disarray after the passing of their matriarch. In the midst of it all, Melissa, the middle child who is forced to relive her abuse and traumas, somehow finds herself involved in a murder and must find a way to solve the case before it’s too late. - July 03, 2025 - Page Publishing
Sheri Dent’s Newly Released “My Angel Quilt: A Memory Quilt for Grandma” is a Heartfelt Children’s Story Offering Comfort and Guidance for Families Facing Dementia
“My Angel Quilt: A Memory Quilt for Grandma” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheri Dent is a touching tale created to help children and families understand and cope with the effects of dementia in a loved one, while celebrating family bonds and cherished memories. - June 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Amanda Nowlin to be Featured in a Two-Page Spread in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Amanda Nowlin of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will be featured in a two-page spread in the summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. The article will focus on her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education and... - June 25, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Founder of Tech Homecoming, Inc. Unveils Framework for Closing Rural Digital Divide at RenderATL 2025
Tech Homecoming, Inc. founder Tandreia Dixon presented a three-part framework for closing the rural digital divide at RenderATL 2025. Selected from 3000+ applicants, Dixon shared how her nonprofit seeks to amplify human-centered design to bridge tech gaps in underserved communities. The framework—Identify Community Partners, Assess Real Community Needs, Co-Create Sustainable Solutions—offers a replicable model for digital inclusion. Tech Homecoming seeks partners to expand impact. - June 20, 2025 - Tech Homecoming, Inc
RhinoLeap Announces Opening of What the Constitution Means to Me
RhinoLeap Productions announces their production of the critically acclaimed "What the Constitution Means to Me" written by Heidi Schreck. It will run July 12-20, 2025 at the Math & Science Center at Randolph Community College in Asheboro, NC. - June 20, 2025 - RhinoLeap Productions
Turner Home Team Expands Statewide: A Trusted Cash Home Buyer Now Helping Homeowners Sell Houses Fast Across North Carolina
Turner Home Team, a trusted cash home buyer, is now serving homeowners statewide across North Carolina. Sellers in cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wilmington, Jacksonville, Greensboro, and Goldsboro can now sell their house fast for cash as-is without repairs, fees, or delays. Turner Home Team specializes in helping home sellers avoid the hassle of listing by providing cash offers that allow you to sell your home fast. - June 17, 2025 - Turner Home Team
Wyland to Paint Live Mural in Wrightsville Beach for Launch of Newest Vodka
World renowned ocean muralist Wyland will visit Wrightsville Beach this month to launch the newest vodka in the Equalise series. The artist will do a live painting and bottle signing at a local ABC store and take photos with fans. - May 19, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Amanda Nowlin Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Amanda Nowlin of Winston-Salem, North Carolina has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education and nonprofit work. About... - May 16, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Researchers at University of the Cumberlands Unveil AI Revolution in Digital Health
A six-expert team benchmarks one of the largest real‑world health datasets to power diagnostics, treatment suggestions, and chatbots. - April 28, 2025 - Dr. Geeta Sandeep Nadella
Revolution Academy’s New Upper School to Boost Guilford County’s Economy: $65M Economic Impact Projected from Construction and Beyond
Revolution Academy’s new upper school campus is poised to supercharge Guilford County, NC with a $65 million economic jolt. A 2024 analysis projects the $30 million Revolution Rising campaign will drive a $42 million GDP surge during construction and spark $23 million in annual economic impact once operational, reshaping Summerfield and beyond for decades. - April 16, 2025 - Revolution Academy
Revolution Academy Partners with Landmark Builders for New Upper School Campus
Revolution Academy proudly announces Landmark Builders as the general contractor for its transformative new upper school campus on 65 acres in Summerfield, NC. Their selection reflects Revolution Academy’s vision for a campus that blends innovation with Summerfield’s small-town charm — featuring modern classrooms, advanced research labs, and premier athletic spaces. This collaboration will not only serve students but also strengthen Guilford County through local partnership. - April 11, 2025 - Revolution Academy
Celebrate Moms and Dads with Thoughtful, Curated Gift Boxes from Essentialgifting.com
Make Every Moment Memorable with Personalized & Unique Gifts for Mother’s and Father’s Day 2025 - April 03, 2025 - Essentialgifting.com
Revolution Academy Acquires 65 Acres for New Upper School in Summerfield, NC, Landmark Purchase Sets Stage for Enhanced Education in Guilford County
Revolution Academy, a tuition-free public charter school serving Guilford County, proudly announces the purchase of 65 acres of land. This transformative acquisition paves the way for a cutting-edge upper school campus for grades 6-12 in Summerfield. Currently housed in rented space at Central... - March 30, 2025 - Revolution Academy
The Association of Bridal Consultants Celebrates 70 Years of Excellence with New Ownership
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the premier organization dedicated to the education and professional growth of wedding planners worldwide, proudly marks its 70th anniversary in 2024. This milestone comes with an exciting new chapter as the organization transitions under the leadership... - March 18, 2025 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Amanda Nowlin Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Amanda Nowlin of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education and... - March 15, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Caroline's Cats Spin-N-Pounce Rechargeable Automatic Cat Toy Launches on Amazon
A new unique interactive cat toy for indoor cats has just launched on Amazon. It's the only toy with independently rotating top and bottom sections. - March 11, 2025 - Caroline's Cats
Author Marty Gammons’s New Book, "Will You Think of Me When You Dance," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Documenting the Struggles the Author Has Endured
Recent release “Will You Think of Me When You Dance” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marty Gammons is a poignant and heartfelt collection of poems that shares the anguish and hurt the author has experienced throughout the years. As Gammons pens each poem to release his emotions, each entry is sure to resonate with readers who have ever felt lost or confused in the chaos of the world. - March 10, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Junk Shot to Make TV Debut on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures
Junk removal is an art, and Junk Shot will display their art as Discovery Channel is featuring them on TV. Junk Shot is thrilled to showcase what they state sets them apart: innovation, speed, and top-tier service. - March 07, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Rooster Tail Charters Launches New Charter Boat Company in Murrells Inlet, SC
Coleman Reich, a former Coastal Carolina Football Player and 2022 Graduate, brings his passion for fishing to the coastal waters of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. - February 20, 2025 - Rooster Tail Charters LLC
Author Decarsta L. Sims’s New Book, "Poetic Miracles," is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Explores the Various Miracles That Occurred Throughout the Bible
Recent release “Poetic Miracles” from Covenant Books author Decarsta L. Sims is a compelling and thought-provoking series of poems that takes readers on a journey through the many miracles that happen within the Bible. From Genesis to the Holy Gospels and beyond, each entry celebrates the glory of God’s intervention and promise of salvation. - February 18, 2025 - Covenant Books
New Atlantic Announces Construction of The Opportunity School for Cabarrus County Schools in Concord, NC
New Atlantic is proud to announce the construction of the new Opportunity School, a state-of-the-art educational facility located in Concord, North Carolina. This innovative project, commissioned by Cabarrus County Schools, will serve both middle and high school students, providing a modern and... - February 14, 2025 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
Noël Moore Roberts’s Newly Released "Book of Remembrance" is a Heartfelt Reflection on a Life of Faith and God’s Enduring Presence
“Book of Remembrance: Stories of God’s Faithfulness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Noël Moore Roberts is an inspiring collection of personal testimonies that highlight the power of faith and God’s guidance through life’s trials and triumphs. - February 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Robert W. Ward’s Newly Released "I Am a Child of the Most High God" is an Empowering Exploration of Embracing One’s Identity in Christ
“I Am a Child of the Most High God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert W. Ward is a compelling discussion on the importance of aligning one’s self-perception with God’s word and purpose. - February 04, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Payment Automation Platform Exclusively for Penta Software ERP Users
Streamlined, Secure, and Efficient Payments Now Available for Construction Companies Using Penta Software’s ERP Solution. A new clean interface brings a simple "click to pay" functionality. - January 22, 2025 - DTI Integrated Business Solutions
RhinoLeap Announces 10th Anniversary Season
RhinoLeap Productions has announced their four major productions for 2025, as well as the fourth season of their radio show, Crash Radio. During the pandemic, when theaters remained closed for over a year, RhinoLeap Productions began producing work in non-traditional spaces: a textile mill, a... - January 01, 2025 - RhinoLeap Productions