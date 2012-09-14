PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire
Collecting Sports Equipment for Children in Need - October 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting. Introducing Storr-Shop Gifts Inspired by You. - October 09, 2019 - Essentialgifting.com
The "hard" deadline to comply with the ELD Mandate is December 17, 2019. On that day, operators of commercial motor vehicles covered by this law will be required to use electronic logging devices, or ELDs. Are they ready? BlueArrow Telematics CEO and Puryear Tank Lines CTO discuss the issue. - August 22, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics
Cathy Robertson, REALTOR®, GRI, ARM®, Vice President of T.E. Johnson & Sons, Winston-Salem, NC, has earned the Commitment to Excellence endorsement from the National Association of Realtors®. The endorsement goes to Realtors® who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core... - April 17, 2019 - T.E. Johnson & Sons
A Rock n' Roll Fantasy for a Heartbreak Kind of World... - March 29, 2019 - Broken Birdie Productions LLC
National General Insurance is expanding in Winston-Salem. NatGen will be hiring 30+ Inside Sales Agents at their Winston-Salem main office. - February 21, 2019 - National General Insurance
In preparation for another year of ministry to the Davidson Correctional Center of Lexington, North Carolina, the Davidson Prison Ministry of Lexington is excited to introduce the ministry officers for 2019. At the January board of directors meeting the board unanimously elected Cathy Robertson to serve... - February 04, 2019 - Davidson Prison Ministry
As new mothers they noticed a lack of books and children’s animated stories featuring African-American and/or African-American Muslim children as the main characters. That’s when the Muslim mommy duo decided to create Omera Productions. - January 28, 2019 - Omera Productions
Property Manager of the Year Recipient for 2018. - January 02, 2019 - T.E. Johnson & Sons
TryMFit.com, a leading online resource on fitness and nutrition has reviewed the latest offers in CBD specials and is announcing the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday CBD Deals in 2018.
"With the holiday season right around the corner, that means it’s about to be the most wonderful time... - November 21, 2018 - Strategic Data Science, LLC
After winning the election on November 6, 2018, Sherri Harris Allgood will become the first African American to hold the title of Mayor in Montgomery County. - November 17, 2018 - Sherri Harris Allgood
Association Management Group Brings Latest HOA Management Strategies for Excellence to NC/SC Community Boards October 15, 16 and 18 - October 15, 2018 - Association Management Group, Inc.
N2 Publishing Named 5th Company for Top Culture by Entrepreneur + Awarded
Gold Stevie® for Employer of the Year in Media & Entertainment. - October 12, 2018 - N2 Publishing
TE Johnson & Sons announces broker earns GRI Title. - August 07, 2018 - T.E. Johnson & Sons
Rob Ainbinder, a native of New England, recently launched a barbecue project on Kickstarter in honor of his Texas born & bred wife of 23 years. The couple relocated to North Carolina 18 years ago and could find none of Angela’s Texas style barbecue. “At that time, harder lines were drawn... - July 26, 2018 - Pitmaster's Log Book
The HERO Builder equips teachers to give students a character foundation they can build their lives upon. - July 23, 2018 - LEAF Advising
Roanoke, Virginia-based Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - July 20, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Local Realtor recognized for RPAC investment. - June 07, 2018 - T.E. Johnson & Sons
Since returning to the Raleigh market last year, Acquire has gained a reputation for being involved in the surrounding community. Most recently, they attended the first annual Unveil Fashion Show & Benefit sponsored by Gilded Bridal and Vidrio in support of Dress for Success.
The fashion show was... - April 12, 2018 - Acquire
Plastiflex announces successful launch of the Diamondback Hose for in-the-wall hose storage systems in central vacuum. - April 08, 2018 - Plastiflex
Acquire has returned to the Raleigh, NC Market and is on the verge of completing the construction at their new office, on the 12th floor of the brand new building in North Hills. - March 13, 2018 - Acquire
Representation in media is essential. We all like to feel that we can relate to something or someone. We like to know that we are not alone or that we can too be like the lead character in that action movie or book. - March 13, 2018 - Omera Productions
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Charity Competition Raised Money for Operation Smile - February 22, 2018 - Association Management Group, Inc.
Rock Face has released flame-resistant (FR) and performance base-layer products to enhance their offering to military and tactical markets. - January 17, 2018 - Coville Inc.
A North Carolina REALTOR®, Cathy Robertson was recently awarded the Graduate REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designation. - January 10, 2018 - T.E. Johnson & Sons
North Carolinians only have one month to enroll or re-enroll in quality, affordable health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace. The fifth open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) ends December 15. During this open enrollment period, uninsured North Carolinians are able to select plans that fit their needs and budgets on the Marketplace. - November 17, 2017 - NC Get Covered
A specialist on the life of Christopher Columbus is again casting doubt on the traditional account of the great navigator’s life and deeds by unveiling a painting of Fort Navidad - the first settlement in the New World - at Potomac State College of West Virginia University. - October 06, 2017 - Association Cristovao Colon
NC Motivational Speaker, Comedian, and Storyteller, Kelly Swanson will appear in the upcoming TV show, The Fashion Hero, airing on Amazon Prime on October 6, 2017. - October 05, 2017 - Kelly Swanson, Motivational Speaker
At the recent meeting of the North Carolina Association of Realtors (NCAR) Property Management Division (PMD), Cathy Robertson, ARM®, Vice President of T.E. Johnson & Sons, Inc. was elected for a 3 year term on the Board of Governors. The PMD serves as the governing body for the NCAR in all matters... - September 21, 2017 - T.E. Johnson & Sons
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Tomeka Lynch Purcell, CEO of Credit Solution Services invites you to attend the Free Your Mind Women’s Conference on September 16, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“As a financial empowerment coach, my passion is teaching women how to take charge of their financial futures to build the... - August 17, 2017 - Credit Solutions Services
Monique Danielle Bridal House invites you to attend the inaugural Ultimate Bridal Showcase.
Brides and grooms-to-be will share the spotlight on Sunday, September 3rd to see the latest in wedding attire from MD Bridal House. Runway fashion shows will start at the top of each hour from 2pm-6pm. Preregistration... - August 10, 2017 - Monique Danielle Bridal House
Baebies is pleased to announce that SEEKERTM, a high throughput newborn screening laboratory solution, now has CE Mark and available in Europe and other countries that recognize CE Mark. SEEKER quantitatively measures the activity of lysosomal enzymes from newborn dried blood spot specimens. Reduced... - July 31, 2017 - Baebies, Inc.
Baebies, Inc., a company focused on advancing newborn screening and pediatric testing, announced the first assays on the FINDER launch panel, currently under development. The panel includes tests for total serum bilirubin, albumin, direct bilirubin, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) on a single cartridge, making it the first comprehensive, rapid and near-patient testing solution for hyperbilirubinemia. - July 31, 2017 - Baebies, Inc.
Invasive carp are a huge problem in our waterways. After years of research carpbusters has found a way to use those carp to provide complete nutrition in animal food. By doing so Carpbusters will increase the demand for the invasive fish and help our native fish to thrive. - May 31, 2017 - Carpbusters Inc
Life Is Crap gets people laughing and smiling more often by embracing everyday crap and the truth of reality rather than the hopeful and fake reality. - April 20, 2017 - Life Is Crap
At the upcoming April High Point Market, Tomlinson will introduce the initial pieces of two collections designed by design firm Anderson + Aycock. The lines are being offered in Tomlinson’s Carter division.
The Parallel Collection will feature upholstered sofas and chairs. A bar stool collection... - March 28, 2017 - Sherrie Aycock
Christian Strong™ is dedicating in giving back to their local communities and Churches nationwide. - March 06, 2017 - Christian Strong
Technology company TotalBC with offices in North and South Carolina has been named to the Top 10 VoIP Solution providers 2017 by Enterprise Networking Magazine. TotalBC offers both Hosted VoIP and Traditional telephony solutions as well IT managed services nationwide. - March 03, 2017 - TotalBC, Inc.
Limit Your Greed (LYG.org) publishes the business playbook that outlines how companies of all sizes can prioritize their people and their principles over money to build better businesses. The goal: Make the world a better place and still make a profit. - February 15, 2017 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
T.E. Johnson & Son, Inc. assumes leasing of The Livery Apartments on Holly Avenue. Located Downtown Winston-Salem, NC. - November 17, 2016 - T.E. Johnson & Sons
European bandsaw producer Metamob has relocated into a new facility combining production and commercial activities under one roof. The new facility with 50,000 square feet of space houses new production equipment from Iseli capable of meeting the increased demands from USA markets.
Earlier this year... - November 10, 2016 - Union Grove Saw & Knife
Dr. Syeda Younus, Psychiatrist, now accepting appointments at Lifescapes Counseling Associates in Apex. - September 18, 2016 - Lifescapes Counseling Associates, PLLC
Go Unmanned, a drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) company from Raleigh, N.C., will be taking part in a seminar at Guilford Tech Community College on Saturday, August 27th just two days before the FAA's 14CFR§107 exam kicks off! At 1:30 P.M., Clint Festa, an FAAS Team Representative, will review... - August 18, 2016 - Go Unmanned
European bandsaw producer, Metamob has launched a new venture in North America with the announcement of an exclusive distribution agreement with Union Grove Saw & Knife. Under this agreement, Union Grove will now handle all sales and service of bandsaw blades produced by Metamob in the U.S. Metamob will maintain an inventory at Union Grove for prompt delivery to the local markets. Future plans call for the production of bandsaw blades in North Carolina under the newly formed partnership. - July 21, 2016 - Union Grove Saw & Knife
Kepley BioSystems announced today that their team has been selected as a Top 500 Startup for the 2016 Hello Tomorrow Challenge. Hello Tomorrow is the world’s leading nonprofit aiming to accelerate science and technology entrepreneurship. Their mission is to catalyze the intersection of top researchers,... - July 21, 2016 - Kepley Biosystems Incorporated
AmericaTowne Announces Joint Venture with Nationwide Microfinance Limited. - July 19, 2016 - AmericaTowne, Inc.
AmericaTowne, Inc.®, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) announced that it has entered into a Modular Construction & Technology Services Agreement with its majority-owned subsidiary, ATI Modular Technology Corp., a Nevada corporation. - July 19, 2016 - AmericaTowne, Inc.