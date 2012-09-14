PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rio Flooring Systems Announces Latest Innovation Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce their latest innovation called RIO-METRICS to help partners stay connected and expand profitability. - December 07, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.

Suracy Insurance Agency Announces Suracy Faith Sub-Brand Focused on Serving Religious Organizations Suracy Faith Provides Insurance Solutions for Houses of Worship Nationwide - November 01, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

The Cozy Hollow Celebrates Grand Opening of Online Home and Decor Shop The Cozy Hollow, a new whimsically wonderful home decor store, has just launched to the digital world by creator Aziza Brown. The store sells home decor and accents such as uniquely stunning lamps, enchanting fairy lights, beautiful crystal balls, wall decor, home organization, electronics, and even... - November 01, 2019 - The Cozy Hollow

Locus Agricultural Solutions’ Organic Soil “Probiotic” Named a Finalist for 2019 Best New Biological Product Panel of International Judges for Agribusiness Intelligence "Global Crop Science Forum and Awards" Picks Rhizolizer as a Leading Biostimulant - October 23, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Retention Pond Services Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Process Technology Garden Designated as Monarch Waystation Habitat "Process Technology Butterfly Oasis" designated as official Monarch Waystation number 26332. - October 02, 2019 - Process Technology

Working Women Join Up with Local Charity to Give Back Together Working Women Join up with Local Charity to Give Back Together; Service-Based Retreats for Professional Women. Philanthropy is the newest component of the Together We Seek professional women retreats organized by Tech Savvy Women. This October, women in business will come together to kick off an overnight retreat at Second Harvest Food Bank to sort, check and organize donated food. - September 13, 2019 - Tech Savvy Women

Keene Family of Companies: Acquisition of Barrett Company After serving more than 10 decades in the high-performance roofing and waterproofing industry, Barrett Company has now become part of the Keene Family of Companies. - August 23, 2019 - Keene Building Products

CloudWave Announces New Website for Multi-Cloud Healthcare IT Solutions CloudWave, a leading cloud service provider dedicated to providing IT services to hospitals and healthcare providers, recently announced the launch of its new website. CloudWave offers multi-cloud solutions delivered on-premises in the cloud edge, in the public cloud, or operated in CloudWave’s... - August 06, 2019 - CloudWave

How to Find Mentors & Sponsors for Career Advancement, an Online Business eCourse Created by Award-Winning Author, JJ DiGeronimo For those interested in career advancement or who are seeking to serve on a board, “How to Find Mentors & Sponsors” provides action-oriented tools for helping women make notable progress towards their professional goals. JJ DiGeronimo, an award-winning author, speaker, and founder of... - July 31, 2019 - Tech Savvy Women

Process Technology Announces New Regional Sales Manager Process Technology announced New Regional Sales Manager for Western US. - July 25, 2019 - Process Technology

Cleveland's BorderLight Theatre Festival Features a "Powerful" Collaboration Between Golden Globe Actress/Playwright Regina Taylor and Acclaimed Director Terrence Spivey From July 24-27, in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, BorderLight Festival of International Theatre will present it’s 4-day late summer festival, one that features top-flight performers from abroad, world premiere collaborations between Cleveland-based theatre artists and international artists, and “Fringe... - July 24, 2019 - Powerful Long Ladder

Rio Flooring Systems Announces a New Research & Development Center Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce the opening of its new research & development center located in Chicago, Illinois. President and CEO, Byron Smith says, “We are excited that with this facility we will be able to increase our ability... - July 09, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.

P-Rite Gives All Women Freedom P-Rite™, a women’s stand to pee device announces their new website www.P-Rite.com. P-Rite™ Gives All Women Freedom! P-Rite™ is a disposable paper funnel that women of all ages can use to pee standing up. It allows women to free themselves from dirty porta-potties, long lines... - May 24, 2019 - P-Rite

Colorvine Returns with New Melodic Rock Album "Wake Up" Colorvine (formerly Tower City) is out to prove they can still excite listeners with their own brand of energetic melodic rock that mixes past and present. Brothers Larry Saltis and Heath Saltis are back - hungry, energized and brilliantly focused as songwriters. - May 17, 2019 - CV Media Group

Braun Ink Launches Braun Collection, Multi-Format CEO Biography Series "Billion or Bust!: Growing a Tech Company in Texas," a book by Lanham Napier, former CEO of Rackspace®, is the first release in the Braun Collection. - May 16, 2019 - Braun Ink

Continental Products & Rio Flooring Systems Welcomes New President: Byron Smith Keene Family of Companies is proud and excited to welcome Byron Smith as President of Continental Products and Rio Flooring Systems. - May 09, 2019 - Keene Building Products

$7,500 SDWR Autism Service Dog Grant Awarded to 9-Year-Old Boy in Mentor, OH Tristen, a 9-year old boy in Mentor, Ohio, has received a very generous $7,500 Grant towards his very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR. - April 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Boiler Operator Courses Starting May 6th and May 11th, 2019 Ohio Boiler License preparation classes are being taught in Brook Park, Ohio. The classes can lead to a new career where operators are in high demand, have good benefits and are offer good wages. - April 17, 2019 - Lifetime Learning LLC

Seizure Response Service Dog Delivered to 22-Year-Old Woman in Cleveland, Ohio Hannah in Cleveland, Ohio, has just received an extremely special Seizure Response Service Dog from SDWR. - April 10, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Keene Building Products Welcomes Three New Employees Keene Family of Companies is proud to announce and welcome three new team members in the departments of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology. Doug Meredith joins Keene Building Products as the Director of Manufacturing. As a graduate engineer from Mississippi State University, Meredith... - March 20, 2019 - Keene Building Products

Keene Building Products Announces New Product Cylent Assurance™ Clip Keene Building Products is excited to introduce a new clip for enhancing the acoustic performance of ceilings and walls. Cylent Assurance™ Clip, developed and marketed exclusively to Keene, is a patent pending resilient channel vibration clip. The clip has been engineered to dramatically reduce... - February 14, 2019 - Keene Building Products

HighGear Converts Outdated Factory Into State of the Art Gym in 37 Days CrossFit HighGear relocated from 5,400 square foot space to 16,000 square foot space on January 26 as community came together to convert old Gasko factory into gym. The HighGear community totalled over 2,000 hours of work in only 37 days for an amazing transformation. - January 28, 2019 - CrossFit HighGear

Cleveland Tech Conference - April 11, 2019 at LCCC At the NEOTD - Cleveland Tech Conference on April 11th, 2019, attendees will learn about the current state of trending technologies and what the future holds for them. Attendees will get to participate in interactive panel discussions - plus, see the latest tech products on display and IT services showcased in the exhibitor area. Business and school decision makers will learn how they can integrate these solutions into their organization's tech landscape. - January 02, 2019 - SpaceBound Solutions

Rubber City Armory Donation to Akron Police Department Replaces Aging Equipment Local SWAT team provided with new tactical rifles to meet the changing demands of specialized police work. - November 19, 2018 - H&M Metals

Cribs for Kids Celebrates 20 Years of Eliminating Infant Sleep-Related Deaths Cribs for Kids is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the nationally-recognized infant safe sleep education program that has saved the lives of countless babies. In honor of the 20th anniversary, Cribs for Kids has intensified its efforts in eliminating infant sleep-related deaths through educational... - October 30, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Elios Financial Group Announces New Partnership with Custodian TD Ameritrade Institutional Elios Financial Group, Inc. (EFG) announces it has entered into an agreement with TD Ameritrade Institutional to serve as Custodian, effective immediately. The new relationship was the result of a thorough evaluation and a careful search process for a partner who would support Elios Financials’... - September 04, 2018 - Elios Financial Group, Inc.

More to Fear Than Zombies: The Release of "The Invisible Mind" by M.T. Bass The third installment of the Murder by Munchausen technothriller mystery series confirms that Elon Musk is right: Artificial Intelligence is more dangerous than nukes—or at least as dangerous as serial killers. - August 19, 2018 - M.T. Bass

The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.; Endo... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association

Keene Announces New Team Members for Growing Companies Keene Family of Companies is proud to announce six new team members. - August 08, 2018 - Keene Village Plastics

Dr. Archie D. McMillion, Sr. Pastor Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dr. Archie D. McMillion, Sr. Pastor has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of religion. About Dr. Archie D. McMillion, Sr. Pastor Pastor Archie McMillion has almost 45... - August 01, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

TSI Announces the Annual EnergyTech Conference & Expo - October 22-25 at IX Center EnergyTech is announcing the 2018 Conference & Exposition event, with support from NASA and INCOSE, to be held in October jointly with Information Security Summit (ISS) at the Cleveland IX Center. In collaboration with InfraGard, IEEE, SAE, AIAA, ESD and CES, the event will feature 4 days of conference sessions, workshops, and Exhibits focused on Energy, Electric Grid, Transportation Electrification, and Critical Infrastructure. Special emphasis will be on Microgrids and Security concerns. - July 23, 2018 - Telepath Systems, Inc.

Rush University Medical Center Selects MediNav to Solve Wayfinding Challenges and Enhance Patient Experience Indoor GPS Helps Patients and Visitors Find Their Way Through Rush’s Large Academic Medical Center. - July 18, 2018 - Connexient

Green Compassion Network, LLC Helps Qualified Patients Easily Obtain Their Ohio Medical Marijuana Cards Green Compassion Network Hosts Informational Event About This Controversial Wonder Plant. - July 18, 2018 - Green Compassion Network, LLC

Provato Redefines Corporate Screening Through Implementation of a Custom Enterprise Solution Background screening company finds improved ROI in building a customized solution with Provato. - July 17, 2018 - Provato

MessageSolution Showcases Its Microsoft Platform and Licensing Management Solution for Office 365 at 2018 Microsoft Inspire Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada MessageSolution delivers award-winning advanced information archiving and eDiscovery software solutions for email, SharePoint and file system archiving, legal discovery, introduces Microsoft Platform and Licensing Management Solutions for Office 365 and Microsoft platforms. - July 16, 2018 - MessageSolution, Inc.

The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to prove... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

New York Judge Green Lights Opioid Cost Recovery Litigation In yet another landmark victory for the Napoli Shkolnik team, Judge Jerry Garguilo brushed aside a procedural motion and allowed the fight for fair compensation to go on. Paul J. Napoli is Co-Lead Counsel in the New York Opioid Cost Recovery Litigation. “The result itself was not too surprising,”... - June 26, 2018 - Napoli Shkolnik PLLC

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

Keene Village Plastics and 3D Printlife Create First Complete Line of Eco-friendly ABS, PETG & Performance rPET 3D Filaments KVP and 3D Printlife partnered together to create the first complete line of eco-friendly ABS, PETG & Performance rPET 3D filaments under the product line N-Vire™. N-Vire BioABS, N-Vire BioPETG, N-Vire BioPrPET are the product names. Keene Village Plastics is always looking for ways to improve... - April 22, 2018 - Keene Village Plastics

Keene Building Products Announces New Territory Manager Dan Belisario, a resident of New Jersey, joins the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC sales team as Territory Manager of Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, NYC Metro, and New Jersey. Belisario has more than 30 years in sales experience in the construction/building industry, including multiple... - April 13, 2018 - Keene Building Products

MyHuntPath – “Headhunting” Job Search Skills Now Available to All Job Seekers SearchPath International announces the launch of MyHuntPath, the first Career Education Platform offering a self-directed technology solution that shares the techniques and methodologies of the executive recruiter with job seekers at every stage of their career path. MyHuntPath (www.myhuntpath.com)... - April 11, 2018 - SearchPath International