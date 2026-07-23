Ohio: Cleveland-Lorain-Elyria News
OLIO Development Group Acquires Former Brunswick KFC
OLIO's first owned property in Brunswick adds to a Northeast Ohio portfolio of more than 20 projects. - July 23, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Design Mojo Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Northeast Ohio Businesses Grow
Design Mojo, a full-service creative design and marketing agency based in Fairview Park, Ohio, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. - June 26, 2026 - Design Mojo
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
Gavin White Releases Major New Music.
Music release by Minister Gavin, national recording artist. - March 06, 2026 - Ministergavin
Posthumous Memoir Reveals Four-Decade Battle to Diversify Corporate America's Executive Ranks
"They Said No: The Four-Decade Fight to Open Boardroom Doors" chronicles executive recruiter Eral Burks's mission to diversify Fortune 500 leadership. From 1985 until his death in 2025, Burks placed hundreds of Black, Latino, and women executives despite systemic barriers. Co-authored with Dr. Lisa M. S. Barrow, the memoir decodes corporate rejection language—"not a culture fit," "lacks executive presence"—and offers proven strategies. - January 23, 2026 - Purple Crown Publishing
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need. - November 05, 2025 - Swensons Drive-In Restaurants
Street Stuff Music Announces the Release of "Music Business Stories – Book One," by Tom Cossie
Behind the glitter of the stage lights, the music business was chaos—equal parts brilliance, madness, and cutthroat deals. Tom was there for it all. At RCA Records, he promoted Elvis Presley, David Bowie, Lou Reed, and Harry Nilsson. Later, he co-founded labels, signed hitmakers like Chic, and revived publishing catalogs still thriving today. - October 20, 2025 - Street Stuff Music Inc.
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties Welcomes Dr. Collin Krebs in October
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties is pleased to announce that Dr. Collin Krebs, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, will join the practice on October 13, 2025. Dr. Krebs will treat patients at the Chardon and Middlefield offices. - October 10, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op
Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Brand Cheese and Sunrise Creamery Brand cheese Recalled due to Listeria Contamination - August 31, 2025 - Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op
Cleveland Startup Asclepii Launches FDA-Cleared Wound Care Product, Poseidon™
Cleveland-based healthcare startup Asclepii is announcing the official launch of Poseidon™, an FDA-cleared nanosilver hydrogel engineered to accelerate wound healing. The launch event will take place at the Health Education Campus on Friday, August 29. - August 29, 2025 - Asclepii Inc.
Author J. D. Davison and Illustrator Nia Jones’s New Book, "Cecil Having Fun Again and Again and Again," Follows a Young Boy Who Learns the Value of Being Responsible
Recent release “Cecil Having Fun Again and Again and Again” from Newman Springs Publishing author J. D. Davison and illustrator Nia Jones follows Cecil, a young boy who loves to play and have fun every day. With the help of his parents, Cecil learns the importance of being responsible and getting his chores done first before being rewarded with having fun and playing with friends. - August 22, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Locus FS Announces Executive Appointments and Strategic Market Focus
Biotechnology company strengthens market position with new board and sharper commercial focus in oil & gas, mining, agriculture and industrial/CPG. - June 26, 2025 - Locus Fermentation Solutions
Author Margaret Gordon’s New Book, "Come Walk with Me, I Got a Story," is a Compelling Memoir That Explores the Ways in Which God Delivered the Author from Her Struggles
Recent release “Come Walk with Me, I Got a Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Margaret Gordon is a heartfelt and engaging autobiographical account that centers around the author’s many challenges and trials throughout her life, revealing the ways in which God stepped in and guided her through the darkness to the light. - May 26, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Border Issues Spark Futuristic and Thought-Provoking Theme in Glenn Somodi’s Latest Novel, "Draven’s Run"
With his latest novel, "Draven’s Run," award-winning Ohio author and illustrator Glenn Somodi offers a controversial and futuristic view of what the US Border might look like in 2050. Somodi’s plot weaves together scary technological advancements, a citizen base obsessed with... - May 09, 2025 - Glenn Somodi
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
Patti Neri’s New Book, "Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 3: The Widow's Curse on Donegal Bay," Follows a Family’s Attempts to Break a Curse on an Ancestral Estate
Fulton Books author Patti Neri, a loving grandmother who currently resides in the quaint small college town of Oxford, Ohio, has completed her most recent book, “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 3: The Widow's Curse on Donegal Bay”: a riveting novel that follows the Barrett... - April 09, 2025 - Fulton Books
Angelo Morales’s Newly Released "God Does Not Want You To Go To Hell" is a Powerful Call to Faith and Salvation
“God Does Not Want You To Go To Hell” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angelo Morales is a thought-provoking exploration of biblical warnings, urging readers to choose salvation in Jesus Christ before it is too late. - April 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Valerian Ruminski to Perform One-Night-Only Concert in Lakewood Opera and Broadway Favorites Featured at WovenSmart’s Experience Studio on April 12
WovenSmart will host Bravo & Broadway: A Night of Timeless Melody on Friday, April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring internationally renowned opera singer Valerian Ruminski. The concert will showcase a mix of opera, Broadway, and Sinatra in an intimate setting at the Lakewood-based experience studio. Ruminski, whose career includes performances at the Metropolitan Opera and major venues worldwide, will bring his acclaimed vocal talents to the stage for this one-night-only event. - April 02, 2025 - WovenSmart
ASG Invites You to "Just Screw It"
ASG, a Cleveland-based manufacturer and supplier of precision fastening tools and systems is making its first of many bold moves this (fiscal) year: a bold new rebrand. - April 01, 2025 - ASG
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
William Mckenzie’s Newly Released "Salvation, Healing, Deliverance, the Prophetic Word, and Spiritual Roots to Diseases" is a Compelling Exploration of Faith
“Salvation, Healing, Deliverance, the Prophetic Word, and Spiritual Roots to Diseases” from Christian Faith Publishing author William McKenzie is an insightful discussion on salvation, the power of the prophetic word, and the spiritual connection to healing and disease. - March 26, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately. Jack brings over 30 years of experience... - March 24, 2025 - Rockhop
The Lyric Theater Opens in Downtown Wooster: a Timeless Treasure Restored
A cherished piece of Wooster’s history has been brought back to life with the grand reopening of the Lyric Theater, a revitalized landmark that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for generations to come. Freeman Building Systems is proud to have been selected as the design-build... - February 27, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Cabot Technology Solutions Becomes an Official Salesforce Partner
Cabot Technology Solutions Inc. proudly announces its official Salesforce Partnership, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative and scalable digital solutions. This partnership enables Cabot to offer Salesforce Implementation, Integrations, Custom Development, and Managed Services, helping businesses optimize operations and drive growth. - February 14, 2025 - Cabot Technology Solutions
DeMayne Earvin Opens Premium Headshot Studio in Downtown Cleveland
DeMayne Earvin, a premier headshot and branding photographer, announces the grand opening of his new studio in the renowned 5th Street Arcades in Downtown Cleveland. From his origins in Youngstown, Ohio, to his recent relocation to downtown Cleveland, DeMayne Earvin has set the professional... - February 07, 2025 - DeMayne Earvin Headshots
XEED Holdings Group at Fruit Logistica 2025
Joseph Palladino, Managing Partner of the Xeed Holdings Group visits Berlin to attend Fruit Logistica. - February 03, 2025 - Xeed Holdings Group II LLC
yorCMO Announces the Addition of Nadine Nana to Its C-Level Fractional CMO Team
yorCMO, a trailblazer in providing fractional marketing leadership services, is proud to welcome Nadine Nana to its distinguished team of fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs). With her extensive background in global marketing, strategic planning, and digital transformation, Nadine is uniquely... - January 15, 2025 - yorCMO
Jennifer L. Welsch Selected as a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jennifer L. Welsch of Massillon, Ohio, has been selected as a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. Welsch will be... - January 09, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Author Dwayne Williams’s New Book, "Twisted," is a Powerful Tale Inspired by the Author’s Life That Follows One Man’s Rise from a Life of Crime to the Straight and Narrow
Recent release “Twisted” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dwayne Williams is a compelling novel based on true events that follows the author’s journey from running the streets to reclaiming his life. Revealing how growing up without a father impacted his life choices, Williams reveals how he found a way to break free from his criminal past. - January 09, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Make Believe Family Fun Center Holiday Parties
Make Believe Family Fun Center, a leading family entertainment destination in Parma, is excited to announce its Holiday Extravaganza and Noon Year events, taking place on Sunday December 15 and Tuesday December 31 from 11am-2pm at their location in Parma, OH. The Holiday Extravaganza event will... - December 09, 2024 - Make Believe Family Fun Center
Stephanie E. Strawbridge Named a Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Stephanie E. Strawbridge of Cleveland, Ohio has been named a Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of funeral services. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to... - November 15, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards
Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch. - October 30, 2024 - Roppe Holding Company
The Wave Restaurant: A New Boutique Restaurant Set to Redefine Luxury on the Shores of Lake Erie
The Wave Restaurant is a boutique dining experience located in Marblehead, Ohio inside of The Wave at Marblehead Hotel, offering a luxurious escape along the shores of Lake Erie. From visionary developers Matt Robinson and Bobby George, The Wave Boutique Hotel & Restaurants sets a new standard in hospitality on Lake Erie Shores & Islands. Opening October 24, 2024. - October 23, 2024 - Ethos Hospitality Group, LLC
Brenda Helton’s Newly Released "Holy Whisperings" is a Heartfelt Journey of Healing, Faith, and Self-Discovery
“Holy Whisperings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Helton is an inspiring story that follows the life of Beatrice as she navigates loss, family struggles, and the pursuit of her dreams, with themes of faith, perseverance, and emotional healing. - October 21, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jennifer L. Welsch Named Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jennifer L. Welsch of Massillon, Ohio, has been named Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. Welsch will... - October 17, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Author Michael Kaufman’s New Book, "Anytime Rhymes," is a Whimsical, Lighthearted Collection of Limericks That Promises Laughter and Joy for Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Anytime Rhymes” from Page Publishing author Michael Kaufman is an enchanting assemblage of delightful limericks designed to uplift spirits and evoke smiles. This charming children’s book celebrates the joy of wordplay and promises entertainment for both child and adult readers alike. - September 23, 2024 - Page Publishing
Huntington Study Group and HD Genetics Collaborate to Better Serve HD Gene Positive Patients
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with HD Genetics to assist patients who have tested positive for Huntington’s disease (HD) learn about and enroll in research studies. There remains a... - September 05, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Blue Bee Studios to Launch New Scarf Collection with Trunk Show in Tremont, Ohio
Sue Krizman of Blue Bee Studios is holding a classic trunk show for their hand drawn silk scarf Fall and Winter Collection release, Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 - 6 p.m. in Tremont at the Kaiser Gallery, 2418 Professor Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio. - August 23, 2024 - Blue Bee Studios
Huntington Study Group Announces New CEO
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to announce that Daniel Claassen, MD, MS, an internationally recognized Huntington’s Disease neurologist and researcher has accepted the role as the organization’s Chief Executive... - August 20, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Renee Sistrunk-Owes’s New Book, "Redemption Comes Full Circle," is a Poignant Memoir Filled with Humor, Adversity, Miracles, and the Unwavering Power of Faith and Love
Fulton Books author Renee Sistrunk-Owes, who began writing when her mother passed away in July of 2022, has completed her most recent book, “Redemption Comes Full Circle”: a heartfelt true story that chronicles the author’s tumultuous path through a blend of wit, heartfelt... - August 09, 2024 - Fulton Books
Rustic Pathways Nominated for Best Tour Operator and Best Adventure Tour Operator at the International Travel Awards
Rustic Pathways is excited to announce its nominations for Best Tour Operator and Best Adventure Tour Operator at the International Travel Awards, which honor excellence in the travel industry. These prestigious awards recognize Rustic Pathways’ commitment to delivering exceptional, transformative travel experiences for students, emphasizing safety, cultural immersion, and positive impact. - August 09, 2024 - Rustic Pathways
siffron® Announces Employee Equity Ownership Program
siffron, in partnership with The Riverside Company, recently announced the launch of an employee equity ownership program, naming all employees immediate owners of the organization. The program is powered by Ownership Works, a nonprofit organization that works with companies and investors to allow... - July 25, 2024 - siffron
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Huntington Study Group Announces Launch of LEAD-HD Observational Study
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) today announce the release of their newest Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO) study, LEAD-HD. This observational study was developed collaboratively with the University of Rochester Center for Health +... - July 15, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Richard R. Karges Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Richard R. Karges of Chagrin Falls, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of counseling and coaching. About Richard R. Karges Richard R. Karges is the... - July 11, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
H. A. Ayers’s Newly Released "Evan’s Predicament" is a Riveting Contemporary Fiction That Explores Power and Faith
“Evan’s Predicament” from Christian Faith Publishing author H. A. Ayers is an engaging narrative exploring themes of corporate intrigue, personal faith, and the struggle against covert organizations. The story follows Evan Hoffmeyer, a newly minted CEO who must navigate the treacherous waters of wealth, power, and secret societies while relying on his faith to guide him through his trials. - July 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
SpaceBound Solutions expands its Managed IT Services
SpaceBound Solutions expands its Managed IT Services with even more robust Physical Security solutions. Physical Security areas include Surveillance Systems, Video Intercom, Building Entry Management, Gate and Access Controls, Burglar Alarm Security, Medical GPS Pendants, Environmental Sensors: Gunshot Detection – plus, Structured Cabling. - June 27, 2024 - SpaceBound Solutions