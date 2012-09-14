|
Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce their latest innovation called RIO-METRICS to help partners stay connected and expand profitability. - December 07, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.
Oregon continues focus on low-noise, commercial power and weatherization for 2020. - November 10, 2019 - Blount International
Woman-owned advertising agency continues to expand business footprint in Ohio. - November 09, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Suracy Faith Provides Insurance Solutions for Houses of Worship Nationwide - November 01, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.
The Cozy Hollow, a new whimsically wonderful home decor store, has just launched to the digital world by creator Aziza Brown. The store sells home decor and accents such as uniquely stunning lamps, enchanting fairy lights, beautiful crystal balls, wall decor, home organization, electronics, and even... - November 01, 2019 - The Cozy Hollow
Panel of International Judges for Agribusiness Intelligence "Global Crop Science Forum and Awards" Picks Rhizolizer as a Leading Biostimulant - October 23, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC
Khan will open and lead the Firm’s newest office in Cleveland, Ohio. - October 04, 2019 - Nixon Law Group, LLC
"Process Technology Butterfly Oasis" designated as official Monarch Waystation number 26332. - October 02, 2019 - Process Technology
Working Women Join up with Local Charity to Give Back Together; Service-Based Retreats for Professional Women. Philanthropy is the newest component of the Together We Seek professional women retreats organized by Tech Savvy Women. This October, women in business will come together to kick off an overnight retreat at Second Harvest Food Bank to sort, check and organize donated food. - September 13, 2019 - Tech Savvy Women
C|M|Law honors Brent M. Buckley ('82) with Distinguished Alumni Award. - September 08, 2019 - Buckley King
After serving more than 10 decades in the high-performance roofing and waterproofing industry, Barrett Company has now become part of the Keene Family of Companies. - August 23, 2019 - Keene Building Products
CloudWave, a leading cloud service provider dedicated to providing IT services to hospitals and healthcare providers, recently announced the launch of its new website.
CloudWave offers multi-cloud solutions delivered on-premises in the cloud edge, in the public cloud, or operated in CloudWave’s... - August 06, 2019 - CloudWave
For those interested in career advancement or who are seeking to serve on a board, “How to Find Mentors & Sponsors” provides action-oriented tools for helping women make notable progress towards their professional goals. JJ DiGeronimo, an award-winning author, speaker, and founder of... - July 31, 2019 - Tech Savvy Women
Process Technology announced New Regional Sales Manager for Western US. - July 25, 2019 - Process Technology
From July 24-27, in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, BorderLight Festival of International Theatre will present it’s 4-day late summer festival, one that features top-flight performers from abroad, world premiere collaborations between Cleveland-based theatre artists and international artists, and “Fringe... - July 24, 2019 - Powerful Long Ladder
Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce the opening of its new research & development center located in Chicago, Illinois.
President and CEO, Byron Smith says, “We are excited that with this facility we will be able to increase our ability... - July 09, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.
P-Rite™, a women’s stand to pee device announces their new website www.P-Rite.com.
P-Rite™ Gives All Women Freedom!
P-Rite™ is a disposable paper funnel that women of all ages can use to pee standing up. It allows women to free themselves from dirty porta-potties, long lines... - May 24, 2019 - P-Rite
Colorvine (formerly Tower City) is out to prove they can still excite listeners with their own brand of energetic melodic rock that mixes past and present. Brothers Larry Saltis and Heath Saltis are back - hungry, energized and brilliantly focused as songwriters. - May 17, 2019 - CV Media Group
"Billion or Bust!: Growing a Tech Company in Texas," a book by Lanham Napier, former CEO of Rackspace®, is the first release in the Braun Collection. - May 16, 2019 - Braun Ink
Keene Family of Companies is proud and excited to welcome Byron Smith as President of Continental Products and Rio Flooring Systems. - May 09, 2019 - Keene Building Products
Tristen, a 9-year old boy in Mentor, Ohio, has received a very generous $7,500 Grant towards his very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR. - April 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Ohio Boiler License preparation classes are being taught in Brook Park, Ohio. The classes can lead to a new career where operators are in high demand, have good benefits and are offer good wages. - April 17, 2019 - Lifetime Learning LLC
Hannah in Cleveland, Ohio, has just received an extremely special Seizure Response Service Dog from SDWR. - April 10, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Keene Family of Companies is proud to announce and welcome three new team members in the departments of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology.
Doug Meredith joins Keene Building Products as the Director of Manufacturing. As a graduate engineer from Mississippi State University, Meredith... - March 20, 2019 - Keene Building Products
Keene Building Products is excited to introduce a new clip for enhancing the acoustic performance of ceilings and walls. Cylent Assurance™ Clip, developed and marketed exclusively to Keene, is a patent pending resilient channel vibration clip. The clip has been engineered to dramatically reduce... - February 14, 2019 - Keene Building Products
CrossFit HighGear relocated from 5,400 square foot space to 16,000 square foot space on January 26 as community came together to convert old Gasko factory into gym. The HighGear community totalled over 2,000 hours of work in only 37 days for an amazing transformation. - January 28, 2019 - CrossFit HighGear
At the NEOTD - Cleveland Tech Conference on April 11th, 2019, attendees will learn about the current state of trending technologies and what the future holds for them. Attendees will get to participate in interactive panel discussions - plus, see the latest tech products on display and IT services showcased in the exhibitor area. Business and school decision makers will learn how they can integrate these solutions into their organization's tech landscape. - January 02, 2019 - SpaceBound Solutions
Ergonomically Designed Kidney Stone Retrieval Basket - December 05, 2018 - MED-Fibers, Inc.
Local SWAT team provided with new tactical rifles to meet the changing demands of specialized police work. - November 19, 2018 - H&M Metals
Cribs for Kids is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the nationally-recognized infant safe sleep education program that has saved the lives of countless babies.
In honor of the 20th anniversary, Cribs for Kids has intensified its efforts in eliminating infant sleep-related deaths through educational... - October 30, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Elios Financial Group, Inc. (EFG) announces it has entered into an agreement with TD Ameritrade Institutional to serve as Custodian, effective immediately. The new relationship was the result of a thorough evaluation and a careful search process for a partner who would support Elios Financials’... - September 04, 2018 - Elios Financial Group, Inc.
The third installment of the Murder by Munchausen technothriller mystery series confirms that Elon Musk is right: Artificial Intelligence is more dangerous than nukes—or at least as dangerous as serial killers. - August 19, 2018 - M.T. Bass
May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.; Endo... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association
Keene Family of Companies is proud to announce six new team members. - August 08, 2018 - Keene Village Plastics
Dr. Archie D. McMillion, Sr. Pastor has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of religion.
About Dr. Archie D. McMillion, Sr. Pastor
Pastor Archie McMillion has almost 45... - August 01, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
EnergyTech is announcing the 2018 Conference & Exposition event, with support from NASA and INCOSE, to be held in October jointly with Information Security Summit (ISS) at the Cleveland IX Center. In collaboration with InfraGard, IEEE, SAE, AIAA, ESD and CES, the event will feature 4 days of conference sessions, workshops, and Exhibits focused on Energy, Electric Grid, Transportation Electrification, and Critical Infrastructure. Special emphasis will be on Microgrids and Security concerns. - July 23, 2018 - Telepath Systems, Inc.
Indoor GPS Helps Patients and Visitors Find Their Way Through Rush’s Large Academic Medical Center. - July 18, 2018 - Connexient
Green Compassion Network Hosts Informational Event About This Controversial Wonder Plant. - July 18, 2018 - Green Compassion Network, LLC
Background screening company finds improved ROI in building a customized solution with Provato. - July 17, 2018 - Provato
MessageSolution delivers award-winning advanced information archiving and eDiscovery software solutions for email, SharePoint and file system archiving, legal discovery, introduces Microsoft Platform and Licensing Management Solutions for Office 365 and Microsoft platforms. - July 16, 2018 - MessageSolution, Inc.
The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows:
"We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to prove... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association
The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC
In yet another landmark victory for the Napoli Shkolnik team, Judge Jerry Garguilo brushed aside a procedural motion and allowed the fight for fair compensation to go on.
Paul J. Napoli is Co-Lead Counsel in the New York Opioid Cost Recovery Litigation. “The result itself was not too surprising,”... - June 26, 2018 - Napoli Shkolnik PLLC
Rafflelution Launches Artist Kyera's Single "Passion" on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Tidal, Google Play, and Amazon. - June 07, 2018 - Kyera
Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center
KVP and 3D Printlife partnered together to create the first complete line of eco-friendly ABS, PETG & Performance rPET 3D filaments under the product line N-Vire™. N-Vire BioABS, N-Vire BioPETG, N-Vire BioPrPET are the product names.
Keene Village Plastics is always looking for ways to improve... - April 22, 2018 - Keene Village Plastics
Dan Belisario, a resident of New Jersey, joins the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC sales team as Territory Manager of Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, NYC Metro, and New Jersey.
Belisario has more than 30 years in sales experience in the construction/building industry, including multiple... - April 13, 2018 - Keene Building Products
SearchPath International announces the launch of MyHuntPath, the first Career Education Platform offering a self-directed technology solution that shares the techniques and methodologies of the executive recruiter with job seekers at every stage of their career path.
MyHuntPath (www.myhuntpath.com)... - April 11, 2018 - SearchPath International
Keene Village Plastics’ announces the launch of a new product innovation for 3D printing filaments The Filament Koil™.
3D printing continues rapid adoption across all industries. With growth comes the resulting waste generated in the industry.
Keene Village Plastics new spool-less filament... - April 10, 2018 - Keene Village Plastics