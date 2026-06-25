Ohio: Dayton-Springfield News
Allied Construction Industries Launches She Builds Scholarships to Support Women Pursuing Careers in Construction
New scholarship program offers financial support for women entering the trades or pursuing college degrees in the built environment; applications open through September 18. Donations accepted now will fund 2026 awards. - June 25, 2026 - Allied Construction Industries
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
Trayak Unveils AI-First Ecoimpact Sustainability Platform — Transforming How Companies Drive Sustainable Innovation
Trayak proudly announces the launch of its AI-First EcoImpact Sustainability Platform, a groundbreaking evolution of the industry’s most trusted sustainability software. By embedding agentic AI into EcoImpact, Trayak expands what’s possible for sustainability professionals, product... - November 07, 2025 - Trayak
SteakMap Officially Launches: a National Directory for America’s Top Steakhouses
SteakMap officially launches as the first national steakhouse directory built for discovery. Founded by Ryan Ingram, SteakMap helps diners explore top-rated steakhouses across America — searchable by Wagyu, dry-aged, and wet-aged offerings. Thousands of listings are live, with more added daily. - October 27, 2025 - SteakMap
Ingram Insurance Group Opens New Dayton Location, Strengthening Service to Families, Investors, and Local Businesses
Ingram Insurance Group, an independent agency, has opened its new office at 733 Salem Avenue in Dayton. Founded in 2017, the firm provides home, auto, rental property, business, and life insurance across Ohio. “We’re thrilled to plant permanent roots here,” said owner Ryan Ingram. The location anchors the revitalized Salem Business Corridor, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to local families and entrepreneurs. - October 10, 2025 - Ingram Insurance Group
True North Home Loans Expands Regional Footprint with Experienced Leadership
True North Home Loans is expanding into Cincinnati with two new branch locations led by veteran Branch Managers Steve Ellis and Bo Kearney. Licensed in 40 states and backed by a 4.9-star service rating, True North offers a full range of mortgage solutions—including VA, FHA, Conventional, USDA, Doctor, Construction, Non-QM, and Renovation loans—delivering fast, transparent, and stress-free home financing. - September 02, 2025 - True North Home Loans
Buddy's Back-to-School Bundle Eases Kids' Transition Into the Classroom
Love Always, Buddy enters its second year with an expanded Back-to-School Bundle for K–3 kids. Featuring a plush Buddy, a hardcover copy of Back to School Buddy by founder, Sara Miller, and new supportive notes, the bundle helps families ease into the first month of school with quick moments of connection. Notes address confidence, friendship struggles, and morning jitters—reminding kids they are seen, loved, and ready to walk into school bravely. - August 27, 2025 - Love Always, Buddy
The Wellington Group Launches AppealNavigator™, AI Tool for Hospital Denials Management
AppealNavigator™ is a new AI-powered platform designed to help hospitals manage and overturn clinical denials faster and more effectively. In a time when U.S. hospitals are spending over $25 billion annually on denials and appeals, this tool delivers a timely and strategic solution for a pressing challenge. - August 07, 2025 - The Wellington Group, LLC
Kathleen Hoar’s New Book, "Mama's Girls," is a Charming Story That Follows Two Sisters Who Begin to Make Trouble After They Find Out Their Mother is Going to Have a Baby
Fulton Books author Kathleen Hoar, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a retired nurse of forty-four years, has completed her most recent book, “Mama's Girls”: a heartfelt tale that follows two young girls who must learn to adjust when their mother announces she is going... - August 04, 2025 - Fulton Books
Tom Skeie’s Newly Released "Journey through Romans" is a Thought-Provoking Devotional and Bible Study Guide Designed to Build Spiritual Strength
“Journey through Romans: Supplements for a Healthy, Spiritual Immune System” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Skeie is a unique blend of daily devotionals and Bible study tools designed to deepen understanding of the book of Romans and promote spiritual resilience through God’s Word. - July 15, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
US Manufacturers Boost Resilience with Sand Casting Sourcing from India
rivexa unveils growing demand from US manufacturers, OEMs, and sourcing leads for India-based sand casting services, driven by supply-chain diversification trends and enhanced verification through its digital platform. - July 07, 2025 - rivexa
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Sports Medicine Specialist Dr. Brian Skura, DO - Expanding Access for Athletes and Active Patients
OrthoNeuro is pleased to announce that fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist Brian Skura, DO will join the practice on August 11, 2025. With advanced expertise in treating sports-related injuries and a passion for helping athletes and active individuals return to peak... - July 07, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro Expands Orthopedic and Spine Care with Addition of Three Fellowship-Trained Surgeons
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance—the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio—is proud to announce the addition of three outstanding physicians to its team this August: Braden J. Passias, D.O., Brian Skura, D.O., and Craig A. Goubeaux, D.O. Together, they bring advanced expertise, innovative techniques, and a passion for patient-centered care that will further elevate OrthoNeuro’s reputation as a regional leader in orthopedic and neurological care. - June 09, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
Author Katherine Bontrager’s New Book, "God Helped Me Clear Hurdles to Win My Race!" is a Poignant Memoir That Reflects Upon the Author’s Many Trials and Triumphs in Life
Recent release “God Helped Me Clear Hurdles to Win My Race!” from Covenant Books author Katherine Bontrager is a captivating and heartfelt autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s life as she looks back over the past eighty-eight years, reflecting on how God has helped her overcome whatever challenges life has presented her. - April 23, 2025 - Covenant Books
Vanna Donoyan, PhD’s New Book, “Huni Apidae: A Queen Bee-In-Waiting,” Follows a Baby Honeybee as She Learns All About the World of Bees and Her Duty as Future Queen
Fulton Books author Vanna Donoyan, PhD, an award-winning teacher and professor with extensive research in primary science education and curriculum, has completed her most recent book, “Huni Apidae: A Queen Bee-In-Waiting”: a charming tale that centers around a curious baby honeybee who... - April 11, 2025 - Fulton Books
Donald Parnell’s Newly Released "Close Encounters of the Supernatural" is a Compelling Exploration of Spiritual Experiences
“Close Encounters of the Supernatural” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald Parnell is an inspiring collection of true accounts that explore faith, healing, and divine intervention, offering readers spiritual enlightenment and encouragement. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Jennifer Koons’s New Book, "Longing," a Captivating Tale of Dreams, Love, and Self-Discovery That Follows a Small-Town Girl Facing the Crossroads of Her Future
Recent release “Longing” from Page Publishing author Jennifer Koons delves into the life of Josette Parks, a high school senior torn between the comfort of her small-town roots and the allure of a broader world. As Josette faces the end of her high school years, she is forced to confront whether she will pursue her dreams or find solace in the familiar. - February 10, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Tearle Monette’s New Book, “A Journey into the Mind of a Poet,” is a Collection of Poems and Ruminations That Explore the Author’s Lived Experiences
Recent release “A Journey into the Mind of a Poet” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tearle Monette is a powerful series of poetry that reflects upon the author’s journey through life, commenting on the various trials and struggles he has faced. With each entry, Monette bears his soul for all to discover just how similar their struggles may be to his. - February 10, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Chelsea Freeman’s New Book, "Redemption," a Powerful Memoir Detailing the Author’s Escape from Childhood Abuse and Her Journey Towards a Lifetime of Healing
Fulton Books author Chelsea Freeman, a successful small-business owner who lives in Ohio with her husband and three children, has completed her most recent book, “Redemption: My story of childhood abuse-from brokenness to a lifetime of healing”: a true and raw account of the abuse the... - February 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
Tom Cadogan’s New Book, “Final Currents: PI McGuinness Embarks,” Follows Famed Inspector McGuinness as He Investigates a Cruise Where a Murder May Take Place
Fulton Books author Tom Cadogan, a loving father and grandfather, as well as a retired engineer with a keen interest in the impacts of technology on all aspects of modern culture, has completed his most recent book, “Final Currents: PI McGuinness Embarks”: a gripping and compelling... - January 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
D. Timothy Haig’s Newly Released "Monkey and Ernie: Life Journey" is a Heartfelt Tale of Unlikely Companionship and Enduring Love
“Monkey and Ernie: Life Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. Timothy Haig is a tender and inspiring narrative of the bond between two unlikely canine companions, exploring themes of love, family, and the eternal connections that transcend life and death. - December 30, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Bobby Barnes’s New Book, “The Ranger and the Dustdog Orcs: Volume II,” is a Thrilling Fantasy Epic That Continues the Adventures of Arkan and His Rangers
Recent release “The Ranger and the Dustdog Orcs: Volume II” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bobby Barnes is a gripping sequel that plunges readers back into the tumultuous world of Arkan and his brave rangers. Having saved the town of Perrysburg and gained new allies, Arkan now faces an even greater threat as his fight for survival intensifies. - December 11, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Judy Esway’s Newly Released "But Not Today" is a Poignant and Emotionally Rich Exploration of Love, Loss, and Faith
“But Not Today” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Esway is a deeply moving novel that delves into the themes of love, faith, mortality, and coping with grief, following the journey of a couple facing the challenges of terminal illness. - October 09, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Exposed! Columbus Ohio's Top-Secret History in Wild New Superspy Series
The first of five action-packed fictional superspy novels inspired by the top-secret years of Sullivant's Hill (today’s Hilltop) was released Monday on Amazon. Even better, it's Free to download through December 25 from the homepage of UpperColumbus.com. - October 04, 2024 - Upper Columbus, LLC
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Premier Safety, Expanding Into the Industrial Market
Municipal Emergency Services (MES), a leading provider of firefighter equipment and first responder solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Premier Safety, a Detroit-based leader in industrial safety products, firefighter equipment, equipment services, and equipment rentals. This... - September 26, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Retirement Advisor Publishes The Real Deal on Retirement
New book, "The Real Deal on Retirement," releases October 8. Whether you have an abundance of resources or you’re just hoping what you have will last a lifetime, this is your comprehensive road map to retire with unwavering confidence, unlock the full potential of your years of hard work, and achieve your retirement dreams. - September 26, 2024 - VanWeelden Group
Nora Mental Health Expands with New Practice in Columbus, Ohio
noramentalhealth.com/columbus Nora Mental Health, a leading provider of compassionate and comprehensive mental health services, is excited to announce the opening of its newest practice in Columbus, Ohio. Under the leadership of Bob and Kimberly Baker, the Columbus practice is now open and... - September 25, 2024 - Nora Mental Health
Author C.J. Herak’s New Book, "One Heart Beats for Two," is a Riveting Tale of Two Vastly Different Men That Explores the Transformative Power of Love and Redemption
Recent release “One Heart Beats for Two” from Page Publishing author C.J. Herak is a compelling narrative that explores the contrasting lives of Winston Thayer III, a wealthy man lacking his health and Bob Schott, a poor but loving individual. Demonstrating how the exchange of life and values can transcend social divides, Herak’s tale highlights themes of greed, love, and redemption. - September 16, 2024 - Page Publishing
Brandy Seigneur’s Newly Released "Lies to Light" is an Inspirational Journey of Redemption and Faith
“Lies to Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brandy Seigneur is a poignant exploration of overcoming the lies of the enemy through faith in God. This book chronicles the author’s personal journey from abuse and rejection to finding love, acceptance, and spiritual fulfillment. - August 29, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Susan Rast’s Newly Released "Look Up!" is a Powerful Testament of Faith and Resilience
“Look Up!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Rast is an inspiring account of personal struggles, faith, and triumph over life's adversities, offering readers a message of hope and encouragement through a Christian perspective. - August 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Mary Jo Schell’s New Book, "Annabella’s Story," Centers Around a Young Woman’s Life as She and Her Family Live Through the Civil War on Their Plantation
Fulton Books author Mary Jo Schell, a loving mother of two who spent thirty years in the accounting field from 1983 to 2013, has completed her most recent book, “Annabella’s Story”: a captivating story that follows a young southern woman’s attempts to survive and care for... - June 06, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Sharon Deis, R.N.’s New Book, "Angels @ My Bedside," is a Series of True Stories Documenting Angel Visits to Critically Ill Patients, Witnessed by the Author
Recent release “Angels @ My Bedside” from Page Publishing author Sharon Deis, R.N. is a fascinating assortment of stories in which serious ill patients are visited by angels, to either provide comfort and healing or safe passage to the afterlife, all experienced firsthand by the author during her time working as a critical care nurse. - April 26, 2024 - Page Publishing
Andrew Murray’s Newly Released "Understanding Youth Finance: A Kid’s Guide to Saving, Budgeting, and Investing" is an Informative Resource for Upcoming Generations
“Understanding Youth Finance: A Kid’s Guide to Saving, Budgeting, and Investing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew Murray is an easy-to-follow discussion of key factors that lead to a lifetime of financial security and wellbeing. - March 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Renowned Expert Dr. Lyman Montgomery Releases Game-Changing Book on Employee Engagement: "Harmony in the Hustle"
"Harmony in the Hustle" by Dr. Lyman Montgomery offers insights into creating workplaces where engagement and well-being thrive. It emphasizes psychological safety, flexible work policies, and empowering leadership to foster a culture of trust and innovation. Practical steps and real-world examples guide organizations towards harmonizing work demands with employee needs, aiming for a productive, satisfied workforce. - March 15, 2024 - Lyman Montgomery Engagement Agency, LLC
Naomi Rodgers’s New Book "Blood in the Snow" is the Thrilling Story of a Woman Who Goes Out Searching for Greener Pastures Only to Find Herself in a Deadly Love Triangle
Recent release “Blood in the Snow” from Page Publishing author Naomi Rodgers is the story of elementary school teacher Lana Hopskins as she packs up her life and begins anew in a town where she knows nothing and no one. As she adjusts to all the changes, the excitement of a new love and the ghost of an old one battle in Lana’s mind. - February 16, 2024 - Page Publishing
Product Developers: PathPro is a Cutting-Edge Feature Voting Software That Embraces Community-Driven Feedback
PathPro lets product developers (whether an individual or an entire team) to capture and quantify feedback from their actual customers. Through features voting, feature submissions, and interactive, roadmap-like "Product Paths," PathPro informs developers on exactly what to work on next based on real-world feedback and analytics, saving countless hours of development costs while building a truly robust community around any given product. - January 30, 2024 - PathPro
Huntington Study Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting
The Huntington Study Group® (HSG), together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), is pleased to announce that its annual meeting for 2024 is slated to take place from November 6-9 at the... - January 22, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
siffron® Announces Acquisition of a Division of Process Retail Group
siffron®, a leader in retail merchandising and fixture solutions, announces the acquisition of the Merchandising Display Products Division of Process Retail Group. The products from this division include various merchandise pusher systems utilized throughout grocery and other retail... - October 03, 2023 - siffron
The Allied Health Exploration Career Fair
Beckfield College hosts an Allied Health Career Exploration Fair on May 4, with over 50 employers from healthcare and non-healthcare industries. The event offers networking opportunities, St. Elizabeth's Mobile Digital Mammography Screening, and onsite interviews. Open to the community, the fair supports Beckfield's mission to provide career healthcare training programs and connect job seekers with employers. - April 25, 2023 - Beckfield College
The Congruity Group Formalizes Partnership with the Strategic Account Management Association (SAMA)
The Congruity Group announced today that they have formalized a partnership with the premier association for strategic account management. “We could not be more excited to partner with SAMA,” said Congruity CEO Betsy Westhafer. “Throughout my career, I have had exposure to many... - April 05, 2023 - The Congruity Group
Author Charles Stewart’s New Book, "Bedtime Bear," is the Charming Story of an Inventive and Curious Young Boy Who Heads Off on Wild Fantasy Adventures with His Dog, Bear
Recent release “Bedtime Bear,” from Page Publishing author Charles Stewart, is an engaging tale of all the wild and riveting scenarios a young boy and his dog can think up during playtime before heading to bed. But as their adventures grow more exciting, so too does the mess they make and the trouble they'll land in if they don't obey and clean up after themselves. - March 07, 2023 - Page Publishing
Gregory W. Johnson’s Newly Released "The Messiah: A Man of Color" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of Religion Born from Years of Personal Study
“The Messiah: A Man of Color,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gregory W. Johnson, offers readers a collection of provocative research spearheaded by the author that brings new biblical information to light. - March 03, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Emmanuel S. Kladitis’s Newly Released "Cherubims—Chariots of God" is an Engaging Study of What the Cherubims Are Within Scripture
“Cherubims—Chariots of God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emmanuel S. Kladitis, is a thought-provoking discussion of what can be known of the Cherubims and the reason behind the level of importance they hold. - February 13, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Karen L. Radcliff’s New Book, "Rennaian Protected Societies: Part 1," is an Electrifying Science-Fiction Thriller About the Aftermath of an Alien Species Colonizing Earth
Recent release “Rennaian Protected Societies: Part 1,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karen L. Radcliff, is a sensational science-fiction novel following Todd Frost in the aftermath of his parents’ disappearance. He believes they have been taken by an alien species called the Rennaians, and Todd soon finds himself also falling victim to the powerful extraterrestrials’ ploy. - January 31, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Zest Lawn Care Launches New Services for Residential and Commercial Properties in Beavercreek and Centerville
Zest Lawn Care, a leading provider of lawn care services, is proud to announce the launch of new services for both residential and commercial properties. The company, which has been serving the Dayton community for over 1 year, is now offering a wide range of services to meet the needs of all property owners in the Beavercreek and Centerville area's. - January 27, 2023 - Zest Lawn Care
Author Dr. Rhonda Smith, ND, BCALP’s New Book, "Divine Core Transformation," is Aimed at Helping Readers Rethink & Heal from Their Addictive Relationships & Trauma
Recent release “Divine Core Transformation: Breakthrough to a New You: A Self-Love and Healing Workbook” from Covenant Books author Dr. Rhonda Smith, ND, BCALP is a poignant and impactful tool for those suffering from addiction to identify the sources of their traumas and break free, creating opportunities for a new start in life. - December 07, 2022 - Covenant Books
Introducing First Fidelity Guarantee, a Financial Services Firm Proficient in CD Brokerage, IRA and Money Market Accounts
First Fidelity Guarantee is a certificate of deposit brokerage firm that is proficient in the business of placing deposits or facilitating the placement of deposits of third parties with FDIC insured depository institutions. Simplified for the layman, a brokered CD is a certificate of deposit... - August 08, 2022 - First Fidelity Guarantee