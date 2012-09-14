PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Makino Event Hosting 500 Area Students Gives an Inside Look at Top Manufacturing Technologies Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Region Leads the Nation in Manufacturing Day Events, 61 scheduled in the month of October, impacting 4,500 students - October 25, 2019 - Makino

Local HVAC Contractor “Heroes Club” Provides Free Services to Community Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling

DynaGrace Enterprises Adds Respirator Fit Test Product to GSA Schedule 66 DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has added another quality line of products to the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. DynaGrace Enterprises is the first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule. “This... - August 28, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

Shumsky Named to Promo Marketing’s Top Distributors List for Nine Years in a Row Boost Engagement LLC, dba Shumsky, is honored to once again be named a Top Distributor by Promo Marketing. After first being recognized in 2010, Shumsky has regularly made an appearance on the list each year since and is currently ranked in the top 50 distributors in the United States. For more than... - July 18, 2019 - Shumsky

Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Stephen Hightower Organizes and Partners with Kroger to Provide Vital Necessities for Tornado Victims On May 28th, 2019 tornadoes ripped through the greater Dayton area leaving a trail of widespread damage. More than 60 homes were completely destroyed, not to mention over 60,000 residents left without electricity. Additionally, the storms caused catastrophic damage to the city’s water systems,... - July 14, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower

Listen to the Mueller Report - There’s an App for That New iOS app lets anyone hear the entire Mueller Report in an average week’s commute and adds interactive multimedia to the Special Council's findings. - May 23, 2019 - Ontario Britton

Neurosurgeon, Dr. Mark White to Join OrthoNeuro in May 2019 OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Mark White, Neurosurgeon specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and conditions of the spine, will join their multi-specialty physician group practice May 1st, 2019. - April 16, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

American Sign Museum Hosts Ohio’s First Ever Hobby Pig Races Have you ever heard of Hobby Horses? No, not the kind with the springs, the horsehead on a broomstick kind. Now, replace the horsehead with a pig head... welcome to Hobby Pig. - April 08, 2019 - American Sign Museum

AccessMD Urgent Cares Donate Time and Vaccine to Help Fight Influenza A and B Viruses During Last Months of 2019 Flu Season Trusted immediate medical care provider, AccessMD Urgent Cares, announces their donation of time and influenza vaccines during the last crucial months of flu season, aiming to help Dayton area residents and their families fight influenza A and B viruses. Recent patients raved about their experience with... - March 21, 2019 - AccessMD Urgent Cares

Two Orthopedic Surgeons Joining OrthoNeuro in April OrthoNeuro will add two experienced Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeons to team of 28 distinguished physicians. - March 15, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

State of the Art At-the-Pump Advertising Solution Achieves Patent Outta the Box Dispensers recently achieved U.S patent for The Pumpsider™, a point of sale product to make fuel pump advertising effective by driving fuel customers into the store. The Pumpsider provides an unparalleled opportunity for brands to advertise on the side and top of fuel pumps. The... - November 29, 2018 - Outta the Box Dispensers LLC

The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.; Endo... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association

JD Legends Starts New Thursday Night Live Concert Series J.D. Legends Entertainment Complex - where fun and food come together under one roof – today announced a series of concerts scheduled to take place every Thursday night called Thursday Night Live or TNL for short from July 19 to September 30, 2018 in Franklin, Ohio. These concerts will feature... - July 17, 2018 - Samaan Ventures, Inc

The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to prove... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association

Lee C. Falke, Esq. Recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Lee C. Falke, Esq. of Dayton, Ohio has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 61 years in the field of law. About Lee C. Falke, Esq. Lee Falke, Esq. is the Manager of Falke and Dunphy LLC, which... - July 04, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Paul Eichenseer, DO, to Join OrthoNeuro in August 2018 OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Paul Eichenseer would join their multi-specialty physician group practice August 1st, 2018. Dr. Eichenseer is a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon who specializes in adult deformity and scoliosis utilizing the latest open and minimally invasive techniques. - June 26, 2018 - OrthoNeuro

Boost Engagement Acquires Promotional Products Company Effective immediately, IMPACT Plus, Inc. will be merging into Boost Engagement dba Shumsky and Boost Rewards. This includes all service and support of their existing customers. IMPACT Plus is a leading provider of work uniforms and corporate apparel based out of Charlotte, NC. Boost Engagement is the... - April 13, 2018 - Shumsky

Military-Transition.org and Veterati Announce a Partnership to Improve Veteran Mentoring and Military Transition Resources Two veteran organizations announce a partnership to expand mentoring services to the military community and enhance ongoing research about the challenges associated with military-to-civilian reintegration and employment. - March 29, 2018 - Military-Transition.org

Ohio IT Consulting Company Awarded HUBZone Certification; PI-Tech, Inc. Joins Select Number of National Companies PI-Tech, Inc., has been awarded the Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) certification by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This program certification was established to provide qualified small businesses in historically underutilized business zones with assistance when pursuing federal contracts. - February 06, 2018 - Proficient Technologies, Incorporated

Direct Source Wealth Announces a Giant Win for Investors Direct Source Wealth announced the sale of Paradise Vista - a 352-unit residential apartment complex. Paradise Vista was a value-add multi-family investment opportunity for the company and investors over the past 16 months. Direct Source Wealth acquired the property, stabilized the tenant base and sold... - January 28, 2018 - Direct Source Wealth

PI-Tech Releases Workers’ Compensation Saas Solution; Cloud-Hosted Solution Accelerates Employer Case Management Processes Proficient Information Technologies, Inc. (PI-Tech), is releasing Proficient Solutionz, an Ohio Injured Workers’ Compensation case management cloud service. The software package enables management of the injured worker case process including injured worker case management; providers’ activities, billing, and reports; organization of detailed records; and data reporting. All modules are designed to streamline CMS-1500 invoicing and ensure the injured employee is back to work as soon as possible. - January 23, 2018 - Proficient Technologies, Incorporated

Patricia A. Corle Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Patricia A. Corle has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017-2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. About Patricia A. Corle Patricia Corle has 24 years experience in the real estate field. She... - January 10, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Custom Trained Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered to Family in Kettering, Ohio SDWR, a nonprofit service dog organization based in Madison, VA, delivered a custom trained Diabetic Alert Service Dog to a family in Kettering, OH. - January 06, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Cyber Educators International (CEI) is Announcing Their New Organization Focused Exclusively on Cyber Educators at NIST’s NICE Conference From highly experienced to new cyber educators, cyber educational tools and resources will be made available to members with support provided by industry and government sponsorships. - November 07, 2017 - Cyber Educators International

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Brown & Campbell Announces New Managing Partner Brown & Campbell, Certified Public Accountants, has announced that Kurtis Campbell, CPA is the firm's new Managing Partner. Campbell joined the firm in 1999 and became partners with Alan Brown on January 1, 2009. "I am very pleased for Kurtis to take the next step in his career and become managing... - August 30, 2017 - Brown & Campbell CPA's

Chasing the Dream, Olympic-Style, in Partnership with Shumsky Only a few will win gold in the pool, on the track or on the slopes at the Olympics. But everyone can dream big dreams. Everyone can be a champion in their homes, their schools, their communities, in the fabric of their lives. In that spirit - the Olympic spirit - Dayton-based Shumsky and Boost Rewards... - July 27, 2017 - Shumsky

Highlift Equipment Ltd Acquires Columbus Based Rental Stop Ohio LLC Highlift Equipment Ltd, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, has acquired the assets of Rental Stop Ohio LLC in Columbus (Sunbury), Ohio. Current operations of Rental Stop Ohio will continue in Central Ohio with Jeff Loudermilk, former Rental Stop Ohio owner, serving as Branch and Sales Manager. Mr. Loudermilk... - July 21, 2017 - Highlift Equipment Ltd

Local Online Business Opens Retail Store The owner of the popular warehouse book sale, One Dollar Bookswap and Amazon retailer, Murfbooks, is offering the Dayton area another opportunity to find the books and media they seek at affordable prices. Greg Murphy, Owner of the One Dollar Bookswap and Murfbooks, will be opening the Murphy’s... - May 17, 2017 - Murphy's Used Books & Media

Wittenberg University Admissions Underway for August 2017 Master of Science in Analytics Cohort Wittenberg University is currently accepting applications and enrolling students in its upcoming August Master of Science in Analytics cohort. Geared toward developing data-savvy problem solvers, this 12-month program provides students with deep analytical skills. It also provides a thorough understanding... - May 16, 2017 - Wittenberg University

Socius Announces Launch of Office 365 Practice Socius, an award-winning business technology and consulting company, is announcing the addition of a full Office 365 practice to the Socius One Cloud suite of offerings at their Aspire client conference at The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta today. Office 365 is proven best-in-class technology enabling... - May 09, 2017 - Socius

Jeff Lisath Basketball Ministries Announces Tournament Dates Ohio's Top Summer Basketball Tournament, The Bannon Park Classic will return to Portsmouth, Ohio June 30th - July 2nd. Since 1979 Jeff Lisath Founder and CEO of Jeff Lisath Basketball Ministries has held this 5 on 5 Outdoor double elimination basketball tournament at Bannon Park in Portsmouth, Ohio. The tournament started off being a 3 on 3 tournament which evolved into not only a charitable fundraising event, but a community annual event that invited teams from all over three states. - April 25, 2017 - Jeff Lisath Basketball Ministries

Katherine Leigh Myers Honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Katherine Leigh Myers of Fairborn, Ohio has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Katherine Leigh Myers Ms. Myers has over 20 years in the education field. She is the... - March 08, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Junior Library Guild Sponsors the 2017 Sister Sally Daly Memorial Grant in Partnership with the Catholic Library Association Junior Library Guild (JLG)—a Media Source Inc. company — sponsors the Sister Sally Daly Memorial grant in partnership with the Catholic Library Association (CLA). - February 08, 2017 - Junior Library Guild

Boost Rewards Launches New Employee Engagement Solution Recognition industry leader announces Ignite by Boost Rewards - December 21, 2016 - Boost Rewards

Katherine A. Cass, MSN, MA, CLNC, RN Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Katherine A. Cass, MSN, MA, CLNC, RN of Clayton, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 30 years in the fields of healthcare and legal nurse consulting. About Katherine... - December 13, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Wittenberg University Presents Inaugural Analytics Symposium Wittenberg University is preparing for an exciting new event in February to spread the word about the growing field of analytics. - December 06, 2016 - Wittenberg University

Orthopedic Shoulder Surgeon, Scott Stephens, MD Joins OrthoNeuro in November 2016 OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Scott Stephens joined their multi-specialty physician practice on November 28th, 2016. Dr. Scott Stephens is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder and elbow surgery, and sports medicine. He performs all aspects of shoulder surgery from minimally... - November 28, 2016 - OrthoNeuro

Wittenberg University Introduces New Master of Science in Analytics Degree Program Wittenberg University Answers the Call for Analytics Professionals with a New Degree Offering. - November 15, 2016 - Wittenberg University

RBFCU Invests in CU Appraisal Services’ CUSO CU Appraisal Services welcomes RB Premier Services as their newest CUSO investor. - November 02, 2016 - CU Appraisal Services

Miami Valley Homecare Helps Veterans Apply for the VA's Best Kept Secret The Aid & Attendance Benefit has been one of the VA’s best kept secrets. Only a fraction of the eligible veterans over age 65, and their spouses, know about the availability of the Aid & Attendance Pension (A&A) which help elderly veterans and widows pay for home care and long term... - October 18, 2016 - Miami Valley Homecare

OrthoNeuro Announces Its New Leadership Team, Focuses on Patient Driven Transformation OrthoNeuro announces its new executive leadership team: Lisa Marconi, Chief Operations Officer; Jacqueline Petty, Executive Director of Business Operations; and Brian Hart, Director of Business Intelligence. - September 01, 2016 - OrthoNeuro

Immersive Role-Playing Fitness Game, MarchQuest for iPhone, Now Available on the App Store Loreful, Cincinnati-based independent game development studio, today released MarchQuest, their immersive role-playing fitness title that places the player as the hero in a fantasy adventure while walking, hiking or running. The game is now available for download worldwide on the Apple App Store. With... - August 31, 2016 - Loreful

Inner Engineering Total: Technologies for Wellbeing Offered in Dayton September 15-18, 2016 Inner Engineering is designed by Sadhguru, a yogi, visionary and one of the foremost authorities on yoga. The program offers an ancient yogic practice, Shambhavi Mahamudra. Inner Engineering gives you the opportunity to intellectually explore the basics of life using methods from the yogic sciences. The course imparts practical wisdom and powerful yogic practices to manage your body, mind, emotions and the fundamental life energy within. This 4-day program is CME & CE accredited. - August 31, 2016 - Isha Foundation.org

Copp Integrated Systems Appoints VP of Sales, David Markham, to Support Global Growth Initiatives Copp Integrated Systems has hired David Markham to lead its business development initiatives, including the newly licensed Footprint™ Situational Awareness Software. The technology is a game-changer for law enforcement, giving officers on the ground a whole new level of situational awareness. Within... - June 30, 2016 - Copp Integrated Systems

Boost Rewards Launches New Employee Engagement Solution at SHRM 2016 Boost Rewards unveils new recognition solution at SHRM 2016 - June 28, 2016 - Boost Rewards

Hazmat Training Comes to Dayton Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Dayton, OH. - June 14, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

Free Basketball Camp for Boys and Girls at Northridge High School Jeff Lisath Head Boys Basketball Coach at Dayton Northridge High School is offering a free basketball camp for boys and girls passing to grades 5th-12th. This is open to any school. The camp is sponsored by Jeff Lisath Basketball Ministries and Hoop Culture and will include instruction from former college basketball players and special professional guest, including Morgan Jones. Coming out of High School Morgan was ranked the 9t​h​ nationally. - May 24, 2016 - Jeff Lisath Basketball Ministries