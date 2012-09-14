|
Hood Tech staff noted record-low capture loads for a fixed-wing aircraft recovery from free-flight. "Soft-arrest Skyhook recovery with FLARES enables opportunities for fixed-wing aircraft that were not originally designed with Skyhook-recovery in mind," explains Hood Tech engineer and 1999 Skyhook co-inventor, Cory Roeseler.
With FLARES, a long endurance UAV enjoys the benefits of VTOL without having to carry its VTOL claptrap for the entire flight. - November 19, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.
The Power 100 list is made up of influencers, innovators and luminaries who have helped define what the Seattle region has become and a reflection of its lineage. - November 14, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Oregon continues focus on low-noise, commercial power and weatherization for 2020. - November 10, 2019 - Blount International
Make Art Day is a new event organized by Portland Open Studios where the public is invited to come make artworks on Sunday November 17 from 12-4pm at the Portland Arts and Learning Studios with the guidance of professional artists in Portland, Oregon. - November 09, 2019 - Portland Open Studios
The Customer Experience Specialization is an exclusive global program for select Cisco partners with the right people, processes, and tools to enable an optimal customer experience. - November 05, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Hood Tech’s next generation Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) this month demonstrated flight operations from a 200 foot forest clearing, surrounded by 60-140 foot trees.
A fixed-wing UAV was launched into flight and recovered from flight, both operations occurring above the tree-tops.
“We... - October 31, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.
The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent analytics and data science research and advisory firm, named Ford Motor Company the winner of the 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award at IIA’s Analytics Symposium held in Detroit.
Ford Motor Company won the Excellence... - October 19, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics
Denali's Award-Winning Managed Mobile Services Deliver Exceptional Results for Enterprise Clients - October 17, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards. - October 17, 2019 - SOLV
ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips were especially-developed by Nova USA Wood Products to accommodate the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding throughout each of the four seasons despite the amount of moisture or dryness. This includes compressing the wood to absorb board expansion when the humidity... - October 10, 2019 - Nova USA
FLARES 2.0, Hood Tech’s “Flying Launch and Recovery System” has accumulated 106 consecutive flights with a perfect safety record, in 2019. Dating back to January of 2019, Hood Tech staff has torture-tested the system in wind gusts to 30mph, at density altitude of 9,600 feet, and in... - October 08, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Portland, OR on October 30, 2019. - September 09, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
With the end of summer, investors are faced with trade wars, inverted yield curves, increased market volatility, and talk of recessions and even depressions. While a clients' first response might be to bury their heads in the sand, it’s actually a good time to reassess how to make financial decisions. - September 04, 2019 - Rice Financial Group
FLARES 2.0 recovered a 28.1 kg Scan Eagle dummy at 75 knots closing speed. The 20.9 kJ capture energy establishes a new record. This second-generation Mast Augmented Recovery System (MARS 2,) is omnidirectional, can be used with any Scan Eagle 1, 2 or 3 aircraft variant in up to 30mph wind and packs into a single “coffin.” The record-setting capture occurred during the 78th consecutive incident-free flight of FLARES 2.0. - August 29, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.
How to manage your debt wisely, How do we do this? Or know what debt is good, and what debt is bad? - August 10, 2019 - Rice Financial Group
1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $100,000. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - August 07, 2019 - 1985 Games
Flight test data indicates that Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) multicopter performs nominally in up to 22 knot wind.
“FLARES achieves robustness by using generously-sized components, and redundancy,” states Hood Tech President, Dr. Andy von Flotow, “UAVs... - July 20, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.
Nova USA’s Apitong Oil was specifically-designed to enhance the durability and beauty of nearly all exterior wood products used in heavy duty automotive and industrial applications.
Developed with a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments, Apitong Oil’s... - July 17, 2019 - Nova USA
Bayon Distillery shows off their Tamarind Liqueur and award winning Cascara Liqueur at the SIWS show, Seoul Korea, June 2019. In addition to Tamarind Liqueur and Cascara Liqueur, Bayon Distillery also offers Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur. Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur is made from coffee beans from Mondulkiri Province in Cambodia; hand picked by Bayon Distillery employees, and processed at its facility in Sihanoukville Province, Cambodia. - July 11, 2019 - Ron Zemp's Longevity Medical Group
Flight test data indicates that Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) multicopter used only 58% throttle at 9600ft density altitude. “FLARES achieves robustness by using generously-sized components, and redundancy,” states Hood Tech President, Dr. Andy von Flotow. “UAVs that carry their VTOL-stuff for the entire mission invariably skimp on VTOL component sizing, sacrificing redundancy, power margin and high/hot capability.” - June 19, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.
The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent research and advisory firm focused exclusively on helping clients improve their analytics performance, today announced that Drew Smith will join IIA as Executive Director of IIA’s growing Analytics Leadership Consortium (ALC).
With... - June 08, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics
Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali Advanced Integration a 2019 Corporate Philanthropy List Maker. Denali was honored at the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Awards. - June 07, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Portland-based branding consultants Anton Kimball Design have been retained by Nekutli SA de CV, a natural foods company based in Jalisco, Mexico, to develop the company’s brand of healthy, organic breakfast cereals. The studio has developed brand names, logotypes, and packaging for four brands, including ancient grain cereals under the Grains For You brand name, the Vivente brand blue corn-based and amaranth-based cereals, and, for children, the puffed white corn cereal brand, Yommis. - June 06, 2019 - Anton Kimball Design
OnPoint Community Credit Union is making the award-winning Enrich financial wellness platform available to its nearly 370,000 members. - June 06, 2019 - iGrad
Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business.
“After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC
Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain was specifically-designed to provide long-lasting, superior protection for exterior decking, siding and outdoor furniture, while creating a naturally durable finish with exceptional color stability. Using a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and... - May 30, 2019 - Nova USA
Kari R. Wilson of Pilot Rock, Oregon has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of healthcare. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent... - May 25, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Green Rush Packaging is now launching Pyro Papers; a line of cultivator and dispensary ready pre-rolled cones and accessories. - May 16, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging
Denali Achieves Highest Tier of Dell Technologies Partner Program - May 01, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Chelly Wentworth, Principal Designer at C-Change Design Inc., of Portland, OR has earned certification as a Master Kitchen and Bath Designer( CMKBD) from the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), the leading trade association for the kitchen and bath industry.
The premiere hallmark for kitchen... - April 24, 2019 - C Change Design
Denali Introduces Lifecycle Practice: Denali Sure Path Advantage (SurePA) - April 17, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
CRN Names Denali to Prestigious 2019 Tech Elite 250 List - April 11, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Life inTentsSM (www.LifeinTents.com), a full-service tent “glamping” service company that puts comfort and connection at the heart of their operation, has established its Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Life inTents specializes in creating comfortable, temporary outdoor accommodations in desirable but remote locations. This new West Coast base of operation reflects the growing demand for fun and stress-free outdoor hospitality at “off-grid” festivals, wellness retreats, reunions and weddings. - April 11, 2019 - Life inTents, LLC
Obility, Inc., a digital marketing agency delivering revenue generating marketing programs and sales enablement solutions, today announced a Call for Speakers for their annual Marketing Loves Sales event. - April 11, 2019 - Obility
New product offers innovative consumer solution for faded, stained, or outdated patio & pool furniture, featuring a line of brilliant designs that custom-fit over old cushions to look like new – saving money, time, and reducing waste while helping protect the environment from toxic synthetic cushion materials. - April 09, 2019 - Fig Leaf Cushion Covers
Originally sized with comfortable margin when handling a 25kg ScanEagle, Hood Tech has recently extended the capacity of its Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES) to handle aircraft weighing up to 45kg. This capacity includes all existing ScanEagle/ScanEagle3 variants.
Further, modification to... - March 21, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.
DonorDrive®, the technology behind top peer-to-peer fundraising platforms for nonprofits, is joining industry leaders to host an immersive livestream fundraising bootcamp on Thursday, March 14, in Portland, Oregon for nonprofit professionals.
“We launched Live Fundraising™ technology... - March 12, 2019 - DonorDrive
Cascade Healthcare Services (Cascade), the leading provider of healthcare resuscitation certification, training, credentialed healthcare and workplace safety curriculums on the west coast, announced today that it will use the new American Red Cross curriculum for resuscitation and first aid education... - March 12, 2019 - Cascade Healthcare Services
CRN Names Denali to 2019 Managed Service Provider 500 List in Elite 150 Category - February 28, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Home Designs - February 26, 2019 - C Change Design
Forbes Coaches Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches. - February 26, 2019 - Carol Parker Walsh Consulting, LLC
Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali CEO and Founder Majdi Daher to their exclusive 2019 Family Business C-Level Leadership Awards. Denali was also named to Puget Sound Business Journal’s 2019 Washington’s Largest Family-Owned Companies list which features family businesses who play a key role in the growth of the region’s economy. - February 18, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Winesellers Ltd., the family-owned global importer and marketer of fine wines, announces its newest addition with Kin & Cascadia, a line from Columbia Valley, Washington and Willamette Valley, Oregon.
This is a story of brothers, fathers, sons, and friends; true kin. The Sager & Master Family... - February 14, 2019 - Winesellers, Ltd.
The McCarty’s are a family who knows that life can change in an instant. Paul and Tanya McCarty live in Battleground, Washington with their two children. At the young age of seven, Conor, their son, was diagnosed with Ullrich Muscular Dystrophy, a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. The doctors thought that he had only a mild case, but then things changed. Today, Conor will be getting an accessible minivan from United Access which will give him and his family their independence. - February 05, 2019 - United Access
To help fellow men feel comfortable sharing their mental health issues, a new book exposes the turbulent life of one man who had previous mental illness. - January 16, 2019 - Zelpha Comics and Publishing Ltd.
Denali was recognized by Cisco Systems as a Breakaway Partner of the Year for its innovation, leadership and best practice as a Cisco business partner across Americas US (West). - December 12, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration
Principled Technologies introduces the 2018 XPRT Spotlight Black Friday Showcase, a free tool that provides side-by-side comparisons of some of the season’s most popular tech gifts. - November 19, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Patented silicone drinkware company teams up to give back this holiday season donating 5% of website sales to the national not for profit, Leave No Trace Center For Outdoor Ethics. - November 19, 2018 - Silipint