PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FLARES 2.0 Establishes Low-Gee Skyhook Record Hood Tech staff noted record-low capture loads for a fixed-wing aircraft recovery from free-flight. "Soft-arrest Skyhook recovery with FLARES enables opportunities for fixed-wing aircraft that were not originally designed with Skyhook-recovery in mind," explains Hood Tech engineer and 1999 Skyhook co-inventor, Cory Roeseler. With FLARES, a long endurance UAV enjoys the benefits of VTOL without having to carry its VTOL claptrap for the entire flight. - November 19, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Denali Advanced Integration CEO Majdi Daher Named to Puget Sound Business Journal Power 100 List The Power 100 list is made up of influencers, innovators and luminaries who have helped define what the Seattle region has become and a reflection of its lineage. - November 14, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Make Art Day is November 17 Make Art Day is a new event organized by Portland Open Studios where the public is invited to come make artworks on Sunday November 17 from 12-4pm at the Portland Arts and Learning Studios with the guidance of professional artists in Portland, Oregon. - November 09, 2019 - Portland Open Studios

Cisco Systems Names Denali an Advanced Specialized Customer Experience (CX) Partner The Customer Experience Specialization is an exclusive global program for select Cisco partners with the right people, processes, and tools to enable an optimal customer experience. - November 05, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates VTOL Operations in a Forest Clearing Hood Tech’s next generation Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) this month demonstrated flight operations from a 200 foot forest clearing, surrounded by 60-140 foot trees. A fixed-wing UAV was launched into flight and recovered from flight, both operations occurring above the tree-tops. “We... - October 31, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

International Institute for Analytics Honors Ford Motor Company with 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent analytics and data science research and advisory firm, named Ford Motor Company the winner of the 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award at IIA’s Analytics Symposium held in Detroit. Ford Motor Company won the Excellence... - October 19, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics

SOLV is a Proud Winner of PSDA’s 2019 PEAK Award SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards. - October 17, 2019 - SOLV

ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips from Nova USA Accommodate the Natural Swelling & Contraction of Wood Siding ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips were especially-developed by Nova USA Wood Products to accommodate the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding throughout each of the four seasons despite the amount of moisture or dryness. This includes compressing the wood to absorb board expansion when the humidity... - October 10, 2019 - Nova USA

FLARES 2.0 Logs 106 Consecutive Flights with a Perfect Safety Record FLARES 2.0, Hood Tech’s “Flying Launch and Recovery System” has accumulated 106 consecutive flights with a perfect safety record, in 2019. Dating back to January of 2019, Hood Tech staff has torture-tested the system in wind gusts to 30mph, at density altitude of 9,600 feet, and in... - October 08, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Dan Schock Named Regional Sales Manager for Nova USA’s TrailerDecking.com Division Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA

Mind Over Matter: Emotions vs. Logic in Finances by Rice Financial Group With the end of summer, investors are faced with trade wars, inverted yield curves, increased market volatility, and talk of recessions and even depressions. While a clients' first response might be to bury their heads in the sand, it’s actually a good time to reassess how to make financial decisions. - September 04, 2019 - Rice Financial Group

FLARES 2.0 Establishes Scan Eagle Capture Energy Record FLARES 2.0 recovered a 28.1 kg Scan Eagle dummy at 75 knots closing speed. The 20.9 kJ capture energy establishes a new record. This second-generation Mast Augmented Recovery System (MARS 2,) is omnidirectional, can be used with any Scan Eagle 1, 2 or 3 aircraft variant in up to 30mph wind and packs into a single “coffin.” The record-setting capture occurred during the 78th consecutive incident-free flight of FLARES 2.0. - August 29, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Rice Financial Group Offers Advice on Managing Debt How to manage your debt wisely, How do we do this? Or know what debt is good, and what debt is bad? - August 10, 2019 - Rice Financial Group

1985 Games Launches Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Campaign Fully Funded 1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $100,000. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - August 07, 2019 - 1985 Games

FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates Nominal Performance in Wind Flight test data indicates that Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) multicopter performs nominally in up to 22 knot wind. “FLARES achieves robustness by using generously-sized components, and redundancy,” states Hood Tech President, Dr. Andy von Flotow, “UAVs... - July 20, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Nova USA’s Apitong Oil Enhances the Durability & Luster of Automotive Wood Product Applications Nova USA’s Apitong Oil was specifically-designed to enhance the durability and beauty of nearly all exterior wood products used in heavy duty automotive and industrial applications. Developed with a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments, Apitong Oil’s... - July 17, 2019 - Nova USA

Bayon Distillery Attends the SIWS; Co-Founders Matthew Green-Hite and Rattana Em Served Over 2200 Tastings Bayon Distillery shows off their Tamarind Liqueur and award winning Cascara Liqueur at the SIWS show, Seoul Korea, June 2019. In addition to Tamarind Liqueur and Cascara Liqueur, Bayon Distillery also offers Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur. Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur is made from coffee beans from Mondulkiri Province in Cambodia; hand picked by Bayon Distillery employees, and processed at its facility in Sihanoukville Province, Cambodia. - July 11, 2019 - Ron Zemp's Longevity Medical Group

FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates High DA Power Margin Flight test data indicates that Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) multicopter used only 58% throttle at 9600ft density altitude. “FLARES achieves robustness by using generously-sized components, and redundancy,” states Hood Tech President, Dr. Andy von Flotow. “UAVs that carry their VTOL-stuff for the entire mission invariably skimp on VTOL component sizing, sacrificing redundancy, power margin and high/hot capability.” - June 19, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

IIA Announces New Executive Appointment The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent research and advisory firm focused exclusively on helping clients improve their analytics performance, today announced that Drew Smith will join IIA as Executive Director of IIA’s growing Analytics Leadership Consortium (ALC). With... - June 08, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics

Puget Sound Business Journal Honors Denali at Corporate Citizenship Awards Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali Advanced Integration a 2019 Corporate Philanthropy List Maker. Denali was honored at the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Awards. - June 07, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Anton Kimball Design Gives Organic Breakfast Cereal Brand a Fresh New Look Portland-based branding consultants Anton Kimball Design have been retained by Nekutli SA de CV, a natural foods company based in Jalisco, Mexico, to develop the company’s brand of healthy, organic breakfast cereals. The studio has developed brand names, logotypes, and packaging for four brands, including ancient grain cereals under the Grains For You brand name, the Vivente brand blue corn-based and amaranth-based cereals, and, for children, the puffed white corn cereal brand, Yommis. - June 06, 2019 - Anton Kimball Design

OnPoint Community Credit Union Partners with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Financial Wellness Platform OnPoint Community Credit Union is making the award-winning Enrich financial wellness platform available to its nearly 370,000 members. - June 06, 2019 - iGrad

Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC

Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain Provides Longest-Lasting, Natural Finish for Hardwoods & Softwoods Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain was specifically-designed to provide long-lasting, superior protection for exterior decking, siding and outdoor furniture, while creating a naturally durable finish with exceptional color stability. Using a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and... - May 30, 2019 - Nova USA

Kari R. Wilson Recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Kari R. Wilson of Pilot Rock, Oregon has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of healthcare. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent... - May 25, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Green Rush Packaging Expands Cannabis Packaging Product Line with Pyro Papers Pre-Rolled Cones Green Rush Packaging is now launching Pyro Papers; a line of cultivator and dispensary ready pre-rolled cones and accessories. - May 16, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Dell Technologies Names Denali Advanced Integration a Titanium Partner Denali Achieves Highest Tier of Dell Technologies Partner Program - May 01, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Chelly Wentworth of C-Change Design Earns Industry Master Certification for Recognized Expertise in Kitchen and Bath Design Chelly Wentworth, Principal Designer at C-Change Design Inc., of Portland, OR has earned certification as a Master Kitchen and Bath Designer( CMKBD) from the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), the leading trade association for the kitchen and bath industry. The premiere hallmark for kitchen... - April 24, 2019 - C Change Design

Cisco Systems Names Denali Advanced Integration a Cisco Lifecycle Advisor Partner Denali Introduces Lifecycle Practice: Denali Sure Path Advantage (SurePA) - April 17, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized for Elite Technical Capabilities & Specializations CRN Names Denali to Prestigious 2019 Tech Elite 250 List - April 11, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Life inTents Makes "Glamping" More Accessible in the Pacific Northwest Life inTentsSM (www.LifeinTents.com), a full-service tent “glamping” service company that puts comfort and connection at the heart of their operation, has established its Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Life inTents specializes in creating comfortable, temporary outdoor accommodations in desirable but remote locations. This new West Coast base of operation reflects the growing demand for fun and stress-free outdoor hospitality at “off-grid” festivals, wellness retreats, reunions and weddings. - April 11, 2019 - Life inTents, LLC

Obility Announces Call for Speakers for 2019 Marketing Loves Sales Conference Obility, Inc., a digital marketing agency delivering revenue generating marketing programs and sales enablement solutions, today announced a Call for Speakers for their annual Marketing Loves Sales event. - April 11, 2019 - Obility

Innovative New Cushion Covers Transform Outdoor Furniture, Saving Money and the Environment New product offers innovative consumer solution for faded, stained, or outdated patio & pool furniture, featuring a line of brilliant designs that custom-fit over old cushions to look like new – saving money, time, and reducing waste while helping protect the environment from toxic synthetic cushion materials. - April 09, 2019 - Fig Leaf Cushion Covers

Hood Tech Upgrades Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) Originally sized with comfortable margin when handling a 25kg ScanEagle, Hood Tech has recently extended the capacity of its Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES) to handle aircraft weighing up to 45kg. This capacity includes all existing ScanEagle/ScanEagle3 variants. Further, modification to... - March 21, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

DonorDrive® Hosts Livestream Fundraising Bootcamp with Experts from Twitch, Extra Life and COHORT3 DonorDrive®, the technology behind top peer-to-peer fundraising platforms for nonprofits, is joining industry leaders to host an immersive livestream fundraising bootcamp on Thursday, March 14, in Portland, Oregon for nonprofit professionals. “We launched Live Fundraising™ technology... - March 12, 2019 - DonorDrive

Cascade Healthcare Services to Deliver American Red Cross Programs to United States Military Cascade Healthcare Services (Cascade), the leading provider of healthcare resuscitation certification, training, credentialed healthcare and workplace safety curriculums on the west coast, announced today that it will use the new American Red Cross curriculum for resuscitation and first aid education... - March 12, 2019 - Cascade Healthcare Services

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services CRN Names Denali to 2019 Managed Service Provider 500 List in Elite 150 Category - February 28, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Dr. Carol Parker Walsh Accepted Into Forbes Coaches Council Forbes Coaches Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches. - February 26, 2019 - Carol Parker Walsh Consulting, LLC

Denali Advanced Integration and CEO Majdi Daher Honored by Puget Sound Business Journal Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali CEO and Founder Majdi Daher to their exclusive 2019 Family Business C-Level Leadership Awards. Denali was also named to Puget Sound Business Journal’s 2019 Washington’s Largest Family-Owned Companies list which features family businesses who play a key role in the growth of the region’s economy. - February 18, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Winesellers, Ltd. to Spotlight Columbia and Willamette Valleys with Launch of Kin & Cascadia Winesellers Ltd., the family-owned global importer and marketer of fine wines, announces its newest addition with Kin & Cascadia, a line from Columbia Valley, Washington and Willamette Valley, Oregon. This is a story of brothers, fathers, sons, and friends; true kin. The Sager & Master Family... - February 14, 2019 - Winesellers, Ltd.

Accessible Transportation Means Independence for Connor The McCarty’s are a family who knows that life can change in an instant. Paul and Tanya McCarty live in Battleground, Washington with their two children. At the young age of seven, Conor, their son, was diagnosed with Ullrich Muscular Dystrophy, a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. The doctors thought that he had only a mild case, but then things changed. Today, Conor will be getting an accessible minivan from United Access which will give him and his family their independence. - February 05, 2019 - United Access

Author Shares a Deeply Personal Story About His Depression, Attempted Suicide, Loneliness and Incel Thoughts in a New Book to Promote Men’s Mental Health Issues To help fellow men feel comfortable sharing their mental health issues, a new book exposes the turbulent life of one man who had previous mental illness. - January 16, 2019 - Zelpha Comics and Publishing Ltd.

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized as Breakaway Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2018 Denali was recognized by Cisco Systems as a Breakaway Partner of the Year for its innovation, leadership and best practice as a Cisco business partner across Americas US (West). - December 12, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

The 2018 XPRT Spotlight Black Friday Showcase Helps Shoppers Find the Perfect Tech Gift Principled Technologies introduces the 2018 XPRT Spotlight Black Friday Showcase, a free tool that provides side-by-side comparisons of some of the season’s most popular tech gifts. - November 19, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.