Oregon: Portland-Vancouver News
BentBeat Productions Announces the Release of Krista Westfall’s Debut Worship Album, Hope Stained Glass
Krista Westfall’s 14-song album invites listeners into hope, healing, surrender, and the steady faithfulness of God. - June 16, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
New From 1985 Games: Pride Mystery Dice Collaboration with Daniel Quasar, the Creator of the Progress Pride Flag
Done in collaboration with the amazing artist Daniel Quasar, the creator of the Progress Pride Flag, the 1985 Games Pride Mystery dice are here, they’re queer, and they’re awesome! These inclusive mystery packs include a set of dice pulled from colors that represent all kinds of queer identities, a pin, and a sticker featuring pro-queer gamer themes! - June 11, 2026 - 1985 Games LLC
Willamette Valley Moving Highlights Ongoing Concerns About Uncertified Household Goods Movers in Oregon
As Oregon updates enforcement rules for household goods movers, Willamette Valley Moving is encouraging consumers to verify mover certification and understand the protections that apply when hiring a licensed company. - April 16, 2026 - Willamette Valley Moving, Inc.
God Of Redemption: A Night of Worship and Reflection - Sat., April 25 - 7pm
Experience an uplifting evening of praise and worship with Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Mill Creek Foursquare. Admission is free, and attendees will have the chance to partner in launching Nathaniel’s next ministry-driven album with BentBeat matching every gift dollar for dollar. - March 09, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
Centro Management Announces Move to New NE Portland Headquarters
Centro Management is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate office from 1600 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Portland, OR 97225 to its new headquarters at 530 NE Couch St., Portland, OR 97232, situated in the Bridgehead neighborhood. The move marks an exciting new chapter for Centro Management... - November 26, 2025 - Centro Management
Baker Technical Institute Announces Launch of APEX Elite Line Academy - A New Standard in Lineworker Training
Baker Technical Institute (BTI), a leading nonprofit technical college known for its hands-on workforce and technical training programs, is proud to announce the launch of APEX Elite Line Academy, a premier lineworker training school located in Baker City, Oregon. - November 24, 2025 - Baker Technical Institute
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
1985 Games - a New D&D Book and Board Game Inspired by Studio Ghibli & Legend of Zelda
docs.google.com/document/d/1vxJOHbHhBaZX6ZlOu8iIkjzMdWEsi-v0wKY6KwsjcXA/edit 1985 Games, creators of Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass, have returned to Kickstarter with an all-new book from the world of Obojima, their D&D campaign setting inspired by the breathtaking films of Studio Ghibli... - October 07, 2025 - 1985 Games LLC
D.B. Cooper Con 2025 at Kiggins Theatre, November 14-16
From November 14 to 16, 2025, Vancouver will once again be the center of one of the nation’s most enduring mysteries: "Who was D.B. Cooper?" CooperCon at the historic Kiggins Theatre, will feature a range of experts, scientists, researchers, and authors presenting and discussing the latest case advancements and even unveiling a new suspect. Saturday night will be capped off with the red carpet premiere of the full-length feature documentary, American Skyjacker. - September 19, 2025 - DB Cooper Events
Aetix Lab Launches Muse, a Collection of Interactive Widgets for iOS. The Project's Founder, Oleg Sukhorukov, Has Already Been Honored with an A' Design Award.
Aetix Lab announces the upcoming launch of Muse, an innovative app for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The project is led by founder and designer Oleg Sukhorukov, an internationally recognized product designer and winner of awards such as Red Dot and A’ Design Award. Muse offers a curated collection of high-quality, interactive widgets that bring a new level of personalization to Apple devices and has already been honored with an A’ Design Award for design excellence. - September 18, 2025 - Aetix Lab
Author Zackary White’s New Book, "Simplistic Poetry," is a Collection of Poems Exploring a Wide Variety of Topics That Aim to Inspire, Uplift, & Bring Joy to All Readers
Recent release “Simplistic Poetry” from Page Publishing author Zackary White is a compelling and engaging series of poems and reflections that comment on a variety of topics. Ranging from observations on the beauty of nature to uplifting prose that aims to deliver messages of hope, “Simplistic Poetry” offers something for everyone. - July 14, 2025 - Page Publishing
JU Miner Launches New 2025 Cloud Mining Plans Amid Crypto Market Boom
As Bitcoin (BTC) goes past the $105,000 mark and crypto markets ride a powerful 2025 rally, JU Miner, a UK-based cloud mining platform, has officially announced the rollout of its latest mining plans. The update arrives at a pivotal moment, enabling both newcomers and seasoned investors to earn daily passive income from digital assets, without the cost or complexity of traditional mining hardware. - June 10, 2025 - JU Miner
Powin LLC Files for Chapter 11 to Restructure Financial Liabilities; Service Business Entity Formed, Led by Brian Kane
Powin LLC, a U.S.-based global energy storage integrator, today announced that it has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the District of New Jersey as part of a strategic effort to address financial liabilities and secure its core businesses. To position... - June 10, 2025 - Powin
Buzz Box Announces Closure Amid Challenging Market Conditions
Buzz Box, a locally owned and operated cannabis dispensary, announces today that it will be laying off its Budtender staff on June 6 and closing its doors permanently by June 30, 2025. This difficult decision comes after a sustained period of low sales and an increasingly challenging market... - June 06, 2025 - Buzz Box
James Michael Linday’s New Book, "Adventures of the Flying Box," is a Charming Story That Follows a Flying Winged Box Who Sets Out and Journeys All Over the World
Fulton Books author James Michael Linday has completed his most recent book, “Adventures of the Flying Box”: a riveting tale that centers around a flying box who, while out flying one day, gets caught up in a whirlwind adventure that carries him across the globe, where he meets all... - May 01, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Richard Thomas Robinson’s New Book, "Divine Consciousness," is a Poignant Memoir That Reflects Upon Healing, Faith, and the Journey to Spiritual Resilience
Recent release “Divine Consciousness” from Page Publishing author Richard Thomas Robinson is a deeply personal account that follows the author’s journey of finding inner healing and peace from emotional and physical abuse. Told through a collection of essays and letters inspired by the Word of God, “Divine Consciousness” explores how to respond to life’s struggles with faith and hope. - April 29, 2025 - Page Publishing
CamCo Commercial Inc. Takes Action, Commits to UN Global Compact's Ten Principles
CamCo Commercial Inc. adopts UN Global Compact's Ten Principles (human rights, labor, environment, anti-corruption), embedding them into strategy and culture. CEO Cameron Colvin emphasizes commitment to a sustainable, equitable future. CamCo will report progress annually, ensuring transparency. - April 17, 2025 - Rise Above Creative Solutions
Whimsical Leisure Fantasy Has Arrived on Alchemy - Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass Available Now
Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass from 1985 Games has launched on Alchemy. Featuring an exclusive enhanced edition only available on the Alchemy app. - April 16, 2025 - 1985 Games LLC
Strike School Unveils Bold New Rebrand with Innovative Educational Solutions for the 2025-2026 School Year
Strike School, a national online K-12 education provider, has unveiled a comprehensive rebrand for the 2025-2026 academic year, signaling a renewed commitment to personalized learning, flexibility, and future-focused education. - April 15, 2025 - Strike School
A2 Bikes Remains Committed to Accessibility Amid Tariff Increases
A2 Bikes, a Portland, Oregon, Bicycle company has pledged to not raise their prices until the end of the cycling season despite rising tariffs. - April 11, 2025 - A2 Bikes
Leisure Fantasy Joins Forces With the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game. Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass Now Available on DnDBeyond.
1985 Games is teaming up with DnDBeyond to make Obojima available digitally. It's now easier than ever to start your own island adventure in a world full of whimsy and wonder. - March 27, 2025 - 1985 Games LLC
Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately. Jack brings over 30 years of experience... - March 24, 2025 - Rockhop
Tall Tales Publisher Unveils Redesigned Website for Children's Author, Bringing Interactive Fun and Captivating Stories to Young Readers
New Website Features Video Clips, Creative Projects, and Exciting School Appearances - March 17, 2025 - Kizzie Jones
EXACO to Showcase Premium European Greenhouses at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival
EXACO, a national distributor of high-quality European greenhouses, pavilions, outdoor structures, and garden products, is excited to display the latest greenhouse models at the prestigious Northwest Flower & Garden Festival in Seattle from February 19-23, 2025. - February 17, 2025 - Exaco
Restored Rites of Eleusis to Return for 39th Year at Spring Mysteries Festival
Spring Mysteries Festival, the premier event dedicated to the revival and celebration of ancient spiritual traditions, is thrilled to announce the Restored Rites of Eleusis will be performed in Seattle, Washington this coming spring. The sacred rituals, once lost to time, will be brought to life... - January 29, 2025 - Spring Mysteries Festival
Author Mark Metcalf’s New Book, "Tim Tim Timmy," is a Powerful True Account of How a Terrible Loss in the Author’s Life Helped Open His Eyes to His Son’s Struggles
Recent release “Tim Tim Timmy” from Page Publishing author Mark Metcalf documents how the author’s brother, after going through life not receiving the help he required, took his own life, shattering his family with grief. In the aftermath of his brother’s death, the author reflects on what he could have done differently to save his life and remembers those lessons while raising his son. - January 24, 2025 - Page Publishing
Anita Sinclair’s Newly Released "Kingdoms for Sale: The Journey Begins" is an Enchanting Tale of Adventure, Friendship, and Discovery in a World of Mythical Wonders
“Kingdoms for Sale: The Journey Begins” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anita Sinclair invites readers into the magical land of Aught, where young heroes navigate thrilling adventures and life lessons amid dragons, fairies, and more. - January 22, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Many Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Realize Passive Income Through BCHMiner
On the BCH Miner cloud mining platform, whether you are a beginner or an experienced cryptocurrency enthusiast, you can easily realize passive income. - January 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Jacobson Equities Acquires Oxbow 49, Premier Waterfront Multifamily Community in Portland
Jacobson Equities is pleased to announce the acquisition of Oxbow 49, a 166-unit Class A apartment community located in Portland’s highly desirable John’s Landing waterfront neighborhood. This acquisition underscores Jacobson Equities’ commitment to unlocking value in premier... - December 13, 2024 - Jacobson Equities
Medical Expert Revolutionizes LED Gua Sha with First-Ever Professional Training Program
Renowned aesthetic physician Dr. Anil Rajani announces a groundbreaking advancement in at-home skincare: the PlasmaGLO LED Gua Sha Suite, the first comprehensive system to include doctor-led training and certification. Gua Sha, an ancient therapeutic technique dating back thousands of years in... - November 25, 2024 - RajaniMD
RajaniMD Launches ElectroGLO: Science-Backed Hydration Solution Addressing Skin Health and Wellness
As new studies reveal that 75% of Americans suffer from chronic dehydration, leading aesthetic doctor Dr. Anil Rajani introduces a science-based solution addressing both internal hydration and skin health concerns. The announcement comes as healthcare providers increasingly recognize the connection... - November 05, 2024 - RajaniMD
Fact-Based Novel Unveils Realities of Coming AI Singularity
For Readers Aware That an AI-Fueled Singularity Will Arrive, a Vividly Plausible Narration of Worldwide Robot Dominance - October 22, 2024 - Baldwin Books
Jimmie Hupp’s Newly Released “DEATH JR: The Devil’s Rebuke” is a Riveting Supernatural Thriller
“DEATH JR: The Devil’s Rebuke” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmie Hupp is a gripping tale of supernatural adventure, love, and the eternal battle between good and evil, exploring themes of heroism, sacrifice, and the fight against darkness. - October 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Go Rentals Partners with Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival®, the Premier Culinary Event in the Pacific
Elite vehicle-rental service Go Rentals is partnering for the second consecutive year with the Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival, providing services for Festival chefs and esteemed guests through local teams on the ground. - October 08, 2024 - Go Rentals
Shawn Wells’s Newly Released “From the Jar of Blessings” is a Heartwarming Collection of Inspirational Reflections
“From the Jar of Blessings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shawn Wells is a touching compilation of 270 blessings and inspirational quotes gathered over eleven years. Each entry, originally shared by family and friends, is accompanied by Shawn’s personal reflections, offering readers a heartfelt perspective on gratitude, kindness, and the everyday miracles that enrich our lives. - October 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Reveal Diagnostics Announces Strategic Partnership with Ceramics West and Expansion Into the Local Portland Market
Reveal Diagnostics, the leading provider of Cone Beam CT imaging services in the San Francisco Bay area, is pleased to announce the opening of its new location in Portland, Oregon. - September 18, 2024 - Reveal Diagnostics
1985 Games Launches the Cutest Dice Kickstarter of the Year, Fruit Meadows Milk Cartons: 12 Kawaii Cat Dice Sets
Fruit Meadows Milk Cartons: Kawaii Cat Dice Sets, the cutest dice Kickstarter of the year. From the team that brought you VHS Dice & Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass, now comes an adorable cat-themed collection of dice and its milk carton packaging. - September 17, 2024 - 1985 Games LLC
Seattle’s Museum of Flight to Host the 2024 D.B. Cooper Conference by D.B. Cooper Events from November 15 to 17
From November 15 to 17, 2024, Seattle will once again be the center of one of the nation’s most enduring mysteries: "Who was D.B. Cooper?" Alongside Amelia Earhart's disappearance and the whereabouts of Jimmy Hoffa, the D.B. Cooper case remains one of America's top unsolved... - September 04, 2024 - DB Cooper Events
Highline Classics Has Been Recognized with the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies Award from the Portland Business Journal
HighLine Classics is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the Portland Business Journal as one of the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies. This prestigious award reflects the relentless dedication of our talented team, the exceptional quality of our restorations, and our steadfast... - August 16, 2024 - Highline Classics
QSM Diagnostics Enters Distribution Agreement with Vetsource
QSM Diagnostics, a diagnostic device and services company that helps veterinarians improve their diagnoses and treatment plans to provide better animal care and pet owner satisfaction, is happy to announce a distribution agreement with Vetsource, a leading online pharmacy, technology and data services platform serving thousands of veterinary practices and providing home delivery services to pet owners nationwide. - August 15, 2024 - QSM Diagnostics Inc
New Book Release Inspired by Hello Girls of WWI
History blends seamlessly with fiction in new book that shines a light on the Signal Corps telephone operators who served in France during the Great War. - July 24, 2024 - Shanna Hatfield, Author
Rod Wells’s New Book, "The Lost Ladies," is a Riveting Narrative That Delves Deep Into the Perplexing World of Criminal Investigation and Mysterious Disappearances
Fulton Books author Rod Wells, a retired sheriff’s captain, has completed his most recent book, “The Lost Ladies”: a captivating tale that delves into the suspenseful investigation led by Center County Sheriff's detectives as they unravel the puzzling disappearances of older,... - July 12, 2024 - Fulton Books
Supera Anesthesia Innovations Announces New President
Supera Anesthesia Innovations, a leader in the Veterinary Medical Equipment sector, announced on July 10 the promotion of Executive Vice President Patrick Berg to the position of President. (superavet.com) - July 12, 2024 - Supera Anesthesia Innovations
Author Irene Cerklewski’s New Book, "Rubies in the Dust," is a Powerful True Story That Weaves a Rich Tapestry of Resilience, Courage, and the Triumph of the Human Spirit
Recent release “Rubies in the Dust” from Covenant Books author Irene Cerklewski is a captivating and enthralling memoir that chronicles the struggles the author faced as a child in Russian-occupied Hungary, and her eventual move to America where a new life of opportunities and possibilities awaited. - June 28, 2024 - Covenant Books
Scan123 Named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace of 2024
Scan123, a leader in cloud-based document management solutions, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2024. - June 24, 2024 - Scan123
Pioneering Cancer Treatment: the Successful Partnership Between MAIA Biotechnology and Cromos Pharma
MAIA Biotechnology, a leader in targeted therapy and immuno-oncology, partnered with Cromos Pharma, an international CRO, to advance cancer treatment. At ASCO 2024, MAIA unveiled promising interim data for THIO, a telomere-targeting agent for NSCLC, showing an 85% disease control rate with THIO and Libtayo in advanced patients. Cromos excelled in patient recruitment and regulatory approvals in key European countries. This collaboration underscores their commitment to revolutionizing cancer care. - June 22, 2024 - Cromos Pharma
Deschutes Investment Consulting Advisor Phil Sherman Wins National Award for Outstanding Plan Participant Service
Deschutes Investment Consulting is thrilled to announce that Phil Sherman, CFP®, CPFA®, NQPC™ one of our distinguished advisors, has received a national award for his exceptional service to 401(k) plan participants. This prestigious accolade, presented by Planadviser, acknowledges Phil's dedication to delivering outstanding education and support to retirement plan participants. - June 06, 2024 - Deschutes Investment Consulting, LLC.
Dulcet Tile Raises the Standard in Quality Control
Quality control in manufacturing natural stone mosaic tile is under valued. Color consistency, thickness and joint spacing are vital to the final product. Dulcet Tile has gained worldwide recognition for its high standard in producing luxury mosaic tiles. - May 28, 2024 - Dulcet Tile