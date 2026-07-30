South Carolina: Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson News
A Journey Across an Ocean Becomes a Journey Within in Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s Powerful Debut Novel
Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s debut novel, “Three White Horses,” is a moving story of love, resilience, and self-discovery. What begins as a romance between a young woman from South Carolina and an Irish traveler evolves into a powerful journey of courage after an unexpected cancer diagnosis changes everything. Inspired by the author’s own experience, this emotionally compelling novel reminds readers that true strength comes from within. - July 30, 2026 - Bublish
Concord Specialty Insurance Company and RHIC Underwriters Launch Liquor Liability and General Liability Program for South Carolina Hospitality Establishments
Concord Specialty Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC have launched a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. The program targets bars, restaurants, and small venues, and is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. Coverage became effective July 15, 2026. - July 16, 2026 - Concord Specialty Insurance Company
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC
International Vitamin Corporation to Be Featured on Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg – Airing April 18 on CNBC
The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with SteveGuttenberg, airing April 18 at 11a ET on CNBC, will feature International Vitamin Corporation, a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of vitamins, supplements, and nutritional products. - April 17, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
International Vitamin Corporation Recognized by Food Business Review as Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC), a leading global manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, has been recognized as the Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026 by Food Business Review. This recognition reflects IVC’s leadership in accelerating speed-to-market and... - April 13, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
Brandon C. Hall Joins Board of Directors of Upstate International
Brandon Hall Joins Board of Upstate International, Reinforcing Commitment to Immigrant Communities in the Upstate Attorney Brandon Hall has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Upstate International, further strengthening his commitment to supporting immigrant and international communities... - February 26, 2026 - Hall Trial Lawyers, PLLC
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Moore, South Carolina
Local owners of Absolute Storage of Spartanburg proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1101 East Blackstock Road, Moore, SC 29369. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 469 units totaling 60,175 rentable square feet. It offers safe and... - February 20, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Former FEA President and Veteran 1031 Exchange Expert Steve Chacon Joins Banker Exchange as President
Banker Exchange, a leading Qualified Intermediary specializing in Section 1031 exchanges, recently announced the appointment of Steve Chacon as President. Chacon brings more than 20 years of exclusive experience in 1031 exchanges, along with a national reputation for technical expertise, educational leadership, and industry advocacy. - January 07, 2026 - Banker Exchange
NameBadge.com Explains Where to Buy Professional Name Badges and Name Tags in the U.S.
NameBadge.com releases new guidance explaining where businesses can buy professional name badges and name tags online, including magnetic name badges and pin-on name tags, and what to look for when choosing a U.S.-based manufacturer. - December 30, 2025 - NameBadge.com
Executive Job Search Pioneer Unveils New Identity as JobSearchCoaching.net Accelerating Global Job Search - Serious Jobs for Serious People™
Global Expansion, Inc. (GEI), a leader in executive job search, global job search coaching and success-fee job search coaching today announced its official rebranding to JobSearchCoaching.net. The brand transformation marks a pivotal evolution in the company’s mission: to empower... - October 21, 2025 - Global Expansion, Inc.(d.b.a JobSearchCoaching.net
Carolina Signs and Wonders Recognized as a National Leader in Complex and Large-Scale Signage Projects
Carolina Signs and Wonders, a leading full-service commercial signage company, is earning national recognition for its ability to manage and execute large-scale, complex signage projects with precision, speed, and exceptional craftsmanship. With headquarters in Charlotte and regional offices across... - October 16, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
IVC Hosts Charity Golf Tournament, Donates $100,000 to Support Local Communities
IVC proudly hosted its annual Charity Golf Tournament on October 8 at The Cliffs at Mountain Park Golf Club, bringing together employees, partners, and community members for a day of camaraderie, giving, and impact. As part of the event, IVC donated $50,000 each to March of Dimes in Anderson, SC,... - October 11, 2025 - International Vitamin Corporation
Logics MD Launches Next-Generation Medical Marketing Solutions to Help Surgeons and Practices Win Online
Logics MD, a premier healthcare marketing agency, announced the launch of its expanded digital growth platform designed to help surgeons, specialty practices, and hospitals thrive in today’s competitive healthcare market. With patients increasingly turning to Google, YouTube, and social media to choose providers, LogicsMD delivers a results-driven approach that boosts visibility, reputation, and patient acquisition. - September 07, 2025 - Logics MD
I. Daryl Pressley’s Newly Released "Biblical Experiences" is a Powerful Guide to Overcoming Life’s Challenges Through Faith and Personal Accountability
“Biblical Experiences” from Christian Faith Publishing author I. Daryl Pressley is an inspiring work that teaches how to overcome spiritual, mental, and emotional struggles by applying biblical principles. - August 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dr. Gayle Ford’s New Book, "Morning Glorie," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Dislikes Her Nickname Until She Learns the Special Meaning Behind It
Fulton Books author Dr. Gayle Ford, a passionate early childhood educator and has worked in early childhood education for over thirty years, has completed her most recent book, “Morning Glorie”: a riveting story of a young girl who insists her family stop using her nickname, until she... - August 05, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author KB Taylor’s New Book, "Sofie," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Young Woman Who Sets Out on a Journey to Discover the Truth About Herself and Her Destiny
Recent release “Sofie” from Page Publishing author KB Taylor is a stirring novel that follows Sofie, a young, orphaned woman who works to achieve her dreams and build a life of her own design. But just as everything seems to be looking up for Sofie, a life changing truth is revealed that sends her on a journey to discover who she truly is. - July 15, 2025 - Page Publishing
Diamond Care Transportation Expands Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services Across South Carolina and Beyond
Diamond Care Transportation announces a major service expansion across South Carolina, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, bringing enhanced wheelchair-accessible transportation options to meet the growing needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities. - June 18, 2025 - Diamond Care Transportation
Chateau Amelia Unveils Stunning Wedding Venue Experience in Upstate SC
Chateau Amelia, a Historic event destination nestled in the heart of Upstate South Carolina in Cross Hill, is proud to announce the launch of its newly enhanced wedding venue experience. With a selection of indoor and outdoor spaces, Chateau Amelia offers engaged couples a timeless setting for... - May 15, 2025 - Chateau Amelia
VOYAGE to Open at Camp North End, Bringing Style, Adventure & Community Under One Roof
A deeply personal mission becomes a public space of belonging for women in Charlotte. This June, a new kind of retail experience is taking flight in Charlotte’s historic Camp North End. Founded by global traveler Ophelia Allman, VOYAGE is more than a boutique — it’s a bold... - May 06, 2025 - Voyage
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC) Appoints Nora Dowell as Senior Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and R&D
IVC is pleased to announce the appointment of Nora Dowell as Senior Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and R&D, marking a significant step forward in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant, and innovative health and wellness products. Nora brings more than 30 years of experience in regulatory compliance and quality management systems, with deep expertise in cGMP, QMS, FSMA/FSVP, training, auditing, labeling, and supplier qualifications. - April 26, 2025 - International Vitamin Corporation
Curry Brockman’s Newly Released “The Superficial Play Book Presents The Psychological Unnatural State Of Gravity (PUG)” is an Insightful Guide to Self-Awareness
“The Superficial Play Book Presents The Psychological Unnatural State Of Gravity (PUG): Welcome to a Guide for Productive Healing Characteristics of a Therapeutic Diagnosis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curry Brockman is a thought-provoking exploration into self-awareness and healing, offering readers methods for personal growth and overcoming life’s challenges. - April 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
NWSA Member Companies Mobilize Hundreds of Firefighters to Support Wildfire Response in North and South Carolina
More than 400 firefighters and personnel from member companies from the National Wildfire Suppression Association (NWSA) have been deployed to North and South Carolina to support efforts to contain the Black Cove and Table Rock Complex wildfires. These crews, many from the Pacific Northwest, are... - April 03, 2025 - National Wildfire Suppression Association
The Hack Ninja Launches Affordable Cybersecurity Master Class: Early Access Available Now
The Hack Ninja is excited to announce the launch of its Cybersecurity Education Program set to debut on March 23, 2025. Founded by cybersecurity expert Galaxia Martin, The Hack Ninja was created to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that struggle with cybersecurity challenges. This... - February 28, 2025 - The Hack Ninja, LLC
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
Patricia Cavanaugh-Headden’s Newly Released "But God" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith, Forgiveness, and the Transformative Power of God's Love
“But God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Cavanaugh-Headden is a reflective and empowering guide encouraging readers to embrace God’s peace, grace, and eternal love amid life’s challenges. - February 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Delta Power Equipment Corporation® ("DELTA") Acts Quickly to Support Efforts to Rebuild and Revitalize Areas Impacted by Devastating Floods in Western North Carolina
When Hurricane Helene struck the Carolinas, Delta employees recognized an opportunity to join in efforts to assist those working to help needy families and businesses throughout South Carolina, Western North Carolina, and Tennessee to cope with the impact of the hurricane and this devastating flood. - January 09, 2025 - Delta Power Equipment Corporation
Jobscope Advisory Council Discusses New Product Features and Future Direction of ERP Manufacturing Software Solution
Event format encourages attendee interaction and discussion for ERP solution. - November 14, 2024 - Jobscope Corporation
Author Angie Bagwell’s New Book, "Sunshine in the Storm: Book One: Anna’s Journey," Follows a Young Girl as She Works to Protect Her Farm from a Terrible Storm
Recent release “Sunshine in the Storm: Book One: Anna’s Journey” from Covenant Books author Angie Bagwell is a compelling coming-of-age tale about a spirited young girl, Anna, who faces life's challenges on a sprawling horse farm. Accompanied by her loyal canine companion and her beloved horse, Sunshine, Anna must summon all her courage when a powerful storm threatens her world. - November 08, 2024 - Covenant Books
The 1776® Community Completes Land Development at Moore, South Carolina Location
Patriotic Community Near Greenville to Open Lot Reservations for 58 New Homes - November 04, 2024 - 1776 Community
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Easley, South Carolina
Local owners of Boxville Storage proudly announce the opening of the self-storage facility at 4510 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 662 units totaling 68,960 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - October 29, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
The 1776® Community Introduces Licensee Program for Builders
New Program Features Built-in Tools and Benefits for Home Building Partners - October 24, 2024 - 1776 Community
Author Gerry Russo’s New Book, "The Night Before Christmas and Hanukkah Too," is a Charming Tale That Combines Classic Christmas and Hanukkah Traditions
Recent release “The Night Before Christmas and Hanukkah Too” from Covenant Books author Gerry Russo is a delightful read that brings together the joy of both holidays, featuring beloved figures like jolly old Saint Nick and Hanukkah Harry. Perfect for families of all faiths, this book promises to spread cheer and foster understanding during the festive season. - October 22, 2024 - Covenant Books
Houston-Based Business Supports 9,000 Power Restoration Workers After Helene and Pivots to Meet Milton
Houston-Based Emergency Response Company Mobilizes to Support 9,000 Power Restoration Workers Across the Carolinas and Florida in Back-to-Back Hurricanes - October 10, 2024 - Lodging Solutions
Self-Storage Facilities Offer One Month Free Helene Relief Assistance
Properties managed by Absolute Storage Management and located in the path of Hurricane Helene are extending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Helene. To support communities in impacted regions, properties managed by Absolute Storage Management are offering One Month Free Storage with No... - October 04, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Finding a New Wedding Venue When Natural Disaster Strikes
Engaged couples impacted by Hurricane Helene may be in search of a replacement wedding venue if their wedding venue has suffered storm damage. Chateau Amelia has a historic mini mansion and events barn available at short notice for a variety of 2024 dates. - October 01, 2024 - Chateau Amelia
Author Terese Neely Pottinger’s New Book, "Birth of a Jewel: Stories of Wisdom and Inspiration," Encourages Readers to Find Their Purpose
Recent release “Birth of a Jewel: Stories of Wisdom and Inspiration” from Page Publishing author Terese Neely Pottinger is a series of stories that have brought wisdom and inspiration front and center for the author from the life lessons she has gained through her experiences. - September 25, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Victor Tesoriero's New Book, "Satan's Priest," is a Haunting Memoir That Shares His Experience with an Abusive Priest and His Event-Filled Life Going Forward
“Satan's Priest,” a memoir by Victor Tesoriero, gives a face to the now-familiar news stories of abuse within the Catholic church. Read one man's story as he journeyed from innocent child to a young man with a terrible secret as he grew up surrounded by a loving Sicilian-Italian family and his gang of friends in the backdrop of the 1960's and 70's Brooklyn. - September 12, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Edward H. West, MD’s Newly Released "The Parable of the Perfect Parent" is an Insightful Narrative That Explores a Parent’s Love
“The Parable of the Perfect Parent” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward H. West, MD is an enjoyable look into the complexities of parenthood and the realities of God’s role within our lives. - August 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Relax The Back Celebrates 40 Years of Promoting Healthier Lifestyles
Relax The Back Greenville celebrates 40 years of providing the best solutions for its clients. August finds month long offers with a special celebration extravaganza the weekend of August 15-18. With celebrity guests, local talent, all day drawings for prizes, and register to win grand prize. - August 10, 2024 - Relax The Back Greenville
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Adds Table Laser CNC Cutting Machine
Bulldog Steel Fabrication announced they have added an all-new Mitsubishi Electric GX-F Series two-dimensional fiber laser processing machine to their manufacturing line that can cut all ferrous and non-ferrous metals. - June 17, 2024 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Day of Rock 2 Festival: Asheville's Premier All-Rock Music Event is Set to Rock the Grey Eagle on August 17 and 18
Day of Rock 2 Festival Featuring 28 rock bands over 2 consecutive days is coming to the Grey Eagle in August. - May 16, 2024 - Day of Rock Festivals
Author Richard Kapp’s New Book, "Dear David," is a Collection of Letters Holding Valuable Life Lessons That Have Been Passed Down from the Author to His Grandson
Recent release “Dear David: Personal Finance and Life Letters from a Grandfather to a Grandson” from Covenant Books author Richard Kapp is a series of letters from the author that presents expert advice to answer his grandson’s pressing questions about financial matters, social issues, political topics, and life itself. - April 19, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Randolph Wright's New Audiobook, “Why is the Church Killing Christ a Second Time?” Explores the Necessary Steps Needed to Prepare the Church for Christ’s Return
Recent audiobook release “Why is the Church Killing Christ a Second Time?” from Audiobook Network author Randolph Wright is a compelling and faith-based look at how the end-time prophecies are being echoed in the present times, and what must be done to save the Christian Church from its destruction to prepare for God’s ultimate plan of salvation. - March 21, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Beverly F. Cook’s Newly Released "Charlee’s Chores" is a Teaching Narrative That Finds a Young Girl Who Just Doesn’t Want to Help at Home
“Charlee’s Chores” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beverly F. Cook is a delightful tale of how to make chores fun and engaging so taking care of responsibilities becomes a joy. - March 07, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Roaring Acquisitions Launches in Greenville, SC
Roaring Acquisitions is a direct marketing firm experiencing rapid growth with a freshly launched office in Greenville, South Carolina. The CEO of Roaring Acquisitions, Thomas Noyola, has worked diligently to open up the office, and is on track for success for their clients, their business, and... - March 07, 2024 - Roaring Acquisitions, Inc.
Safe Rx Releases 3rd Party Validated Prevention and Economic Impact Model for Government and Prevention Community Customer Programming
Safe Rx® today announced the launch of VIDA™, its third-party validated prevention and economic impact model for use in customer prevention programming. Branded VIDA™, an acronym for “Vial Impact Data Analysis” and Spanish for “life,” the model is used for... - February 14, 2024 - Safe Rx
National Coalition on Black Civic Participation Launches Phase II of Its Unity 2024 “Power of the Ballot” National Campaign, Organizing 3-Day, 5-City GOTV Tour Across SC
The Unity ’24 Power of the Ballot Tour Leaves a Resounding Impact Focusing on Increasing Voter Turnout in Black Communities in South Carolina, in partnership with A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI), National Action Network (NAN), South Carolina Black Women’s Roundtable, #WinWithBlackWomen and other partners. - February 07, 2024 - NCBCP
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
National and State Organizations Join Forces to Launch Phase II of the NCBCP Unity 2024 “Power of the Ballot” National Campaign to Mobilize Voters for Early Voting in SC
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, in Partnership with the A. Philip Randolph Institute, National Action Network and Over 20 Additional Partners–Unveils "Power of the Ballot: We Won't Be Erased!" National Campaign Statewide Tour in South Carolina, Feb. 1 – 3, 2024, for the First in the Nation Democratic Presidential Primary. - January 26, 2024 - NCBCP