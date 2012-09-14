|
All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
An educational seminar honoring the memory of Tom Bass (1859 - 1934), a legendary African-American horse trainer, has been added to the 2nd Annual Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE 2019) program. The 2019 Tom Bass Seminar will take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina (USA) and will focus upon issues relating to diversity in Equestrian Sport. - September 27, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.
2nd Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE) will honor equestrians of African ancestry active in national and international level pursuits on Saturday, October 19th. The gala will take place at Harambee Farm – located in the Green Creek Township of Polk County, North Carolina, USA. - July 02, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.
C2 Energy Capital, LLC announced today that it executed 46 Power Purchase Agreements and leases with Walmart Inc. to provide solar power at the retailer’s operations in five states. These agreements represent a tangible commitment by Walmart to achieve the retailer’s goal to have 50 percent... - May 14, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC
The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
Office Interiors has hired a new VP who was recently with Teknion. - April 01, 2019 - Office Interiors
An Atlanta based office interiors firm is hitting the upstate running. Georgia’s oldest Teknion dealer is thrilled to announce the opening of another office in Greenville, SC. This is a wonderful opportunity for the firm. Office Interiors is part of a group of affiliates that address real estate, property management, and architecture solutions, which is comprised of approximately 200 employees. - January 28, 2019 - Office Interiors
With advancements in Plastic and Cosmetic surgery, the revival of sensation in trauma-stricken areas is now possible. - January 26, 2019 - Dr. Paul C. Drago, MD
Students at India Hook Elementary will learn about food safety, foundational cooking techniques, even cook with a real Chef. The “Roving Chef” event will be hosted by the culinary team of Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE), Rock Hill’s K-12 foodservice provider. Here are the event... - October 05, 2018 - SFE, LLC
Singer, songwriter Katrina “Kat” Williams and her trio will entertain guests at the Day of the African Equestrian soirée on Saturday Evening, September 22nd at Harambee Farm in the Green Creek Township of North Carolina’s Polk County. The evening will benefit Africa focused charities. - September 21, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC
The celebration of African participation in the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games has been extended to a second day. A day of targeted activities has been added for Monday, September 17th in the Town of Tryon (North Carolina) - culminating with an evening of musical entertainment at the Rogers Park Amphitheater. Scheduled performers include Drea d'Nur, The Lemira Percussion Ensemble and Katrina "Kat" Williams. Beneficiaries include: Africare and the Focus on Africa Program at Merrill College. - August 29, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC
Music has no Barriers - August 03, 2018 - Luminous Entertainment Presents LLC
Soiree celebrating African athletes at FEI World Equestrian Games and fêting the continent's contributions to equestrianism will be held at Harambee Farm - Polk County, NC. Tickets available online via Brown Paper Tickets. - July 24, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC
GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, was recently presented with the Lighthouse Beam Safety Award by BB&T Insurance Services marking the eighth consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious award. The award is reserved only for companies... - May 23, 2018 - GreenWood Inc.
Unity Health on Main, a community led health center that serves the Medically Underserved Area (MUA) of Greenville County (SC), is excited to announce it is open for business and accepting new patients at 505 N Main Street Suite C in Greenville, SC. A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony... - May 21, 2018 - Unity Health on Main
The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
GreenWood, Inc., an integrated operations, maintenance and construction solutions provider, has been awarded the Affinity Insurance Risk Control Gold Award for success in safety and claims management. The Gold level award is reserved only for companies in the top 1% of all member companies, which GreenWood... - February 21, 2018 - GreenWood Inc.
Superior Fence & Rail is redefining the legacy fence business with new fence franchise concept. - January 29, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail
OTO Development makes the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – for the 6th time – and earns a spot on the “honor roll” of repeat honorees. - August 30, 2017 - OTO Development
The National Bar Association congratulates NBA member Rosalyn Henderson Myers on her successful Democratic primary runoff campaign for the South Carolina House of Representatives.
“As a friend and colleague, it provides me with great pleasure to personally congratulate Rosalyn on her successful... - August 11, 2017 - National Bar Association (NBA)
Anderson, South Carolina-based Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - August 03, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
OTO Development expands consistently via smart developments and savvy operations – for itself as well as an increasing number of hotel ownership groups. Lending its expertise to third-party management clients ranging from publicly traded REITs to private equity firms to high net worth individuals, the Spartanburg SC-based hospitality company recently added 7 new management contracts in key urban markets. - July 11, 2017 - OTO Development
WK Dickson, & Co., Inc. is opening a new regional office in Greenville, SC. The new Greenville location will allow WK Dickson to better serve existing and future clientele in upstate South Carolina and serve as an extension of the services offered by our Columbia and Charleston, SC offices.
“Our... - June 28, 2017 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.
LEL International continues to expand its LEL Decom Division by announcing the addition of Leonard (Skip) Napolitano as Director, Decommissioning Operations, building on its unrivaled and established offering of asset recovery, decommissioning, and surgical decommissioning services while providing risk mitigation, security and maximum return for datacenter owners and operators. - June 16, 2017 - LEL International
Green Law Firm announces initiative to uncover hidden mysteries in your insurance policy. - May 17, 2017 - Green Law Firm
Winegardner & Hammons Hotel Group, LLC is proud to announce that the Spartanburg Marriott Hotel, Spartanburg, SC has been awarded the 2016 Property Sales Team of the Year for Franchise hotels.
This prestigious honor is one of the ELITE awards presented annually by Marriott International to celebrate... - May 16, 2017 - Winegardner & Hammons Hotel Group, LLC
Set on a grand stage at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, CA, INVISTA, maker of Antron® brand carpet fiber honored two Starnet Members during Starnet’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. The awards are the result of a joint partnership between Antron® and Starnet, recognizing the use of... - May 15, 2017 - Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring
Technology company TotalBC with offices in North and South Carolina has been named to the Top 10 VoIP Solution providers 2017 by Enterprise Networking Magazine. TotalBC offers both Hosted VoIP and Traditional telephony solutions as well IT managed services nationwide. - March 03, 2017 - TotalBC, Inc.
RELiON Battery has added longtime industry expert to its global team. - February 20, 2017 - RELiON Battery
GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, operations and construction solutions provider, was recently recognized for their team leadership at their Caterpillar project in Athens, Georgia. The Athens Tech Foundation presented the GreenWood planning department with an Outstanding Workforce Leadership... - January 12, 2017 - GreenWood Inc.
Building Materials recruiter James Aiken of Legacy: Executive Search lists off five of the most influential interview questions to ask and emphasizes the importance of understanding a candidate's "foreground" or aspirations when making a hiring decision. - November 17, 2016 - Legacy: Executive Search
Anonymous donors enable nonprofit to provide an early Christmas for many families. - November 14, 2016 - Children's Security Blanket
GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, operations and construction solutions provider, recently celebrated 4 million safe hours at their West Virginia Operations (WVO) project based in South Charleston, West Virginia. This accomplishment was achieved after fourteen years of continuous operations... - October 27, 2016 - GreenWood Inc.
GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, announces that Kevin Crittendon, Director of Continuous Improvement, has been elected to serve as Vice Chair of the Carolinas Chapter for the Society of Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (SMRP). SMRP is... - October 12, 2016 - GreenWood Inc.
James Aiken, President of Legacy: Executive Search, shares secrets from his experience on talking with thousands of different candidates in the building materials market. The actions here have helped managers in the window/door manufacturing industry, carpet industry, lumber industry and building materials industry as a whole. - September 16, 2016 - Legacy: Executive Search
Union made in the USA workwear manufacturer King Louie America will replace a legacy system with the IPE shop floor solution to streamline payroll processing and improve production tracking and reporting. - August 23, 2016 - Incentive Payroll Experts
Black Butterfly Ammunition is proud to announce their handcrafted ammo has been selected by AR manufacturer CMMG for their new mid-sized AR rifle platform, the MkW Anvil. - August 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic School in Greenville, SC, has established the EMBRACE Program, the first inclusive education program in the Charleston Diocese’s Greenville Deanery. They will welcome two students during its inaugural 2016-2017 school year. This academic endeavor will provide an inclusive educational experience for students with mild to moderate intellectual abilities that have traditionally been separated into a segregated classroom and denied equal opportunities in education. - August 05, 2016 - Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic School
GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, announces their certification as a women-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
WBENC’s national standard of certification is a meticulous process including an... - July 20, 2016 - GreenWood Inc.
Red Iron Brand Solutions announces the launch of their new event display marketing company on the forefront of the latest event display products and cutting edge technology. Products with free and quick shipping options are available at www.redironbrand.com with innovative and unique branding solutions for the hospitality and trade show industries. Red Iron brings unmatched quality, personal service and creative industry experience to the forefront as a leader in the market. - June 21, 2016 - Red Iron Brand Solutions
GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, announces the addition of Shannon McKamey as Project Manager at the GE Power project in Greenville, South Carolina. In this role, Shannon is responsible for management of all capital, maintenance and general staffing... - May 18, 2016 - GreenWood Inc.
Greenville Escape Room opening Friday, May 13th. - May 02, 2016 - Escape Room
GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, was recently presented with the Lighthouse Beam Safety Award by BB&T Insurance Services. The award is designed to emphasize safety and health throughout a company’s organization and is reserved only for... - April 27, 2016 - GreenWood Inc.
Bigger Brains, a premium provider of off-the-shelf eLearning content, has released a new course covering the CompTIA Network+ Exam objectives.
Co-written by Chip Reaves and Harry Brelsford, and featuring MSP Emily Wilson from Computer Troubleshooters Greensboro, the new course includes 62 video training... - March 05, 2016 - Bigger Brains
BangItAmmo.com, an online retail supplier of firearms, ammunition and gun related accessories, is pleased to announce they are now the United State’s southeastern distributor for EEZOX gun care products.
Since 1984, EEZOX has become a leader in the field of all-purpose penetrating and lubricating... - January 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com
CrawlSpaceRepair.com has just launched it's long anticipated e-commerce website on October 7, 2015. Previously, Crawlspacerepair.com was only an informational site. - October 16, 2015 - CrawlSpaceRepair.com,LLC
Brings 20 year background in plant engineering and maintenance - September 23, 2015 - GreenWood Inc.
Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, presents RCRA and DOT training in Spartanburg, South Carolina. - September 16, 2015 - Environmental Resource Center
GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, announces that Jim Lankford has been named Senior Maintenance and Reliability Manager for the company’s West Virginia Operations (WVO) at the Kureha site. In this role, Jim leads efforts for maintenance asset... - August 19, 2015 - GreenWood Inc.
GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, has been presented with the Lighthouse Beam Safety Award by BB&T Insurance Services. Reserved only for companies who achieve excellence in safety performance, the award is designed to emphasize safety and health... - May 20, 2015 - GreenWood Inc.