Midcoast Properties, Inc., Represents Buyer of Seneca, SC, Self Storage Facility All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Diversity in Equestrian Sport: ACREF Adds Tom Bass Seminar to the DOTAE 2019 Program An educational seminar honoring the memory of Tom Bass (1859 - 1934), a legendary African-American horse trainer, has been added to the 2nd Annual Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE 2019) program. The 2019 Tom Bass Seminar will take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina (USA) and will focus upon issues relating to diversity in Equestrian Sport. - September 27, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Day of the African Equestrian Returns to North Carolina on October 19th 2nd Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE) will honor equestrians of African ancestry active in national and international level pursuits on Saturday, October 19th. The gala will take place at Harambee Farm – located in the Green Creek Township of Polk County, North Carolina, USA. - July 02, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Walmart Executed Agreements for 46 Solar Projects Across the US with C2 Energy Capital C2 Energy Capital, LLC announced today that it executed 46 Power Purchase Agreements and leases with Walmart Inc. to provide solar power at the retailer’s operations in five states. These agreements represent a tangible commitment by Walmart to achieve the retailer’s goal to have 50 percent... - May 14, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Office Interiors Welcomes Anna Mangione to the Team Office Interiors has hired a new VP who was recently with Teknion. - April 01, 2019 - Office Interiors

Office Interiors is Exploding Into New Markets An Atlanta based office interiors firm is hitting the upstate running. Georgia’s oldest Teknion dealer is thrilled to announce the opening of another office in Greenville, SC. This is a wonderful opportunity for the firm. Office Interiors is part of a group of affiliates that address real estate, property management, and architecture solutions, which is comprised of approximately 200 employees. - January 28, 2019 - Office Interiors

Rock Hill School District Announces Its "Roving Chef" Event (Oct. 9), Where Students Experience a Hands-on Learning Event That Includes Cooking with a Real Chef Students at India Hook Elementary will learn about food safety, foundational cooking techniques, even cook with a real Chef. The “Roving Chef” event will be hosted by the culinary team of Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE), Rock Hill’s K-12 foodservice provider. Here are the event... - October 05, 2018 - SFE, LLC

America's Got Talent Finalist Katrina "Kat" Williams to Headline Day of the African Equestrian Gala on Saturday, September 22 in North Carolina Singer, songwriter Katrina “Kat” Williams and her trio will entertain guests at the Day of the African Equestrian soirée on Saturday Evening, September 22nd at Harambee Farm in the Green Creek Township of North Carolina’s Polk County. The evening will benefit Africa focused charities. - September 21, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC

Day of the African Equestrian: Celebration Extended to a Second Day - Singer/ Songwriter Drea D’nur to Headline Benefit Concert in Tryon, NC on Sept. 17 The celebration of African participation in the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games has been extended to a second day. A day of targeted activities has been added for Monday, September 17th in the Town of Tryon (North Carolina) - culminating with an evening of musical entertainment at the Rogers Park Amphitheater. Scheduled performers include Drea d'Nur, The Lemira Percussion Ensemble and Katrina "Kat" Williams. Beneficiaries include: Africare and the Focus on Africa Program at Merrill College. - August 29, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC

Luminous Entertainment Presents LLC Presents Unijams Music Fest Music has no Barriers - August 03, 2018 - Luminous Entertainment Presents LLC

Day of the African Equestrian: Tickets to Gala Reception Honoring African Delegation to 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in North Carolina Now on Sale Soiree celebrating African athletes at FEI World Equestrian Games and fêting the continent's contributions to equestrianism will be held at Harambee Farm - Polk County, NC. Tickets available online via Brown Paper Tickets. - July 24, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC

GreenWood, Inc. Earns Prestigious BB&T Lighthouse Beam Safety Award GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, was recently presented with the Lighthouse Beam Safety Award by BB&T Insurance Services marking the eighth consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious award. The award is reserved only for companies... - May 23, 2018 - GreenWood Inc.

Unity Health on Main Announces Its Grand Opening on May 24, 2018: Community-Led Health Center Serves Medically Underserved Area of Greenville County, SC Unity Health on Main, a community led health center that serves the Medically Underserved Area (MUA) of Greenville County (SC), is excited to announce it is open for business and accepting new patients at 505 N Main Street Suite C in Greenville, SC. A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony... - May 21, 2018 - Unity Health on Main

South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

GreenWood, Inc. Receives Affinity Insurance Risk Control Gold Award GreenWood, Inc., an integrated operations, maintenance and construction solutions provider, has been awarded the Affinity Insurance Risk Control Gold Award for success in safety and claims management. The Gold level award is reserved only for companies in the top 1% of all member companies, which GreenWood... - February 21, 2018 - GreenWood Inc.

Building the Next Generation of Fence Contractors Through Fence Franchise Concept Superior Fence & Rail is redefining the legacy fence business with new fence franchise concept. - January 29, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

OTO Development Makes Inc. 5000 List – for the 6th Time OTO Development makes the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – for the 6th time – and earns a spot on the “honor roll” of repeat honorees. - August 30, 2017 - OTO Development

National Bar Association Congratulates Member Rosalyn Henderson Myers on Winning South Carolina Democratic Nomination The National Bar Association congratulates NBA member Rosalyn Henderson Myers on her successful Democratic primary runoff campaign for the South Carolina House of Representatives. “As a friend and colleague, it provides me with great pleasure to personally congratulate Rosalyn on her successful... - August 11, 2017 - National Bar Association (NBA)

OTO Development Adds 7 Properties to Managed Portfolio OTO Development expands consistently via smart developments and savvy operations – for itself as well as an increasing number of hotel ownership groups. Lending its expertise to third-party management clients ranging from publicly traded REITs to private equity firms to high net worth individuals, the Spartanburg SC-based hospitality company recently added 7 new management contracts in key urban markets. - July 11, 2017 - OTO Development

WK Dickson Expands to Greenville, SC WK Dickson, & Co., Inc. is opening a new regional office in Greenville, SC. The new Greenville location will allow WK Dickson to better serve existing and future clientele in upstate South Carolina and serve as an extension of the services offered by our Columbia and Charleston, SC offices. “Our... - June 28, 2017 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.

LEL Continues to Expands Its LEL Decom Team, with the Addition of Leonard (Skip) Napolitano LEL International continues to expand its LEL Decom Division by announcing the addition of Leonard (Skip) Napolitano as Director, Decommissioning Operations, building on its unrivaled and established offering of asset recovery, decommissioning, and surgical decommissioning services while providing risk mitigation, security and maximum return for datacenter owners and operators. - June 16, 2017 - LEL International

Protect Yourself for Free: Local Law Firm Launches “Insurance Detective” Program Green Law Firm announces initiative to uncover hidden mysteries in your insurance policy. - May 17, 2017 - Green Law Firm

Spartanburg Marriott Receives ELITE Award from Marriott International - Named Property Sales Team of the Year Winegardner & Hammons Hotel Group, LLC is proud to announce that the Spartanburg Marriott Hotel, Spartanburg, SC has been awarded the 2016 Property Sales Team of the Year for Franchise hotels. This prestigious honor is one of the ELITE awards presented annually by Marriott International to celebrate... - May 16, 2017 - Winegardner & Hammons Hotel Group, LLC

INVISTA & Starnet Reveal Inaugural Antron® Performance Awards Winners Set on a grand stage at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, CA, INVISTA, maker of Antron® brand carpet fiber honored two Starnet Members during Starnet’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. The awards are the result of a joint partnership between Antron® and Starnet, recognizing the use of... - May 15, 2017 - Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring

TotalBC Named to Top 10 VoIP Solution Providers 2017 by Enterprise Networking Magazine Technology company TotalBC with offices in North and South Carolina has been named to the Top 10 VoIP Solution providers 2017 by Enterprise Networking Magazine. TotalBC offers both Hosted VoIP and Traditional telephony solutions as well IT managed services nationwide. - March 03, 2017 - TotalBC, Inc.

RELiON Battery Adds David Chambers to Its Executive Team RELiON Battery has added longtime industry expert to its global team. - February 20, 2017 - RELiON Battery

GreenWood, Inc. Project Team Receives Leadership Award at Caterpillar GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, operations and construction solutions provider, was recently recognized for their team leadership at their Caterpillar project in Athens, Georgia. The Athens Tech Foundation presented the GreenWood planning department with an Outstanding Workforce Leadership... - January 12, 2017 - GreenWood Inc.

The Top Five Most Impactful Interview Questions from Building Materials Recruiter James Aiken of Legacy Executive Search Building Materials recruiter James Aiken of Legacy: Executive Search lists off five of the most influential interview questions to ask and emphasizes the importance of understanding a candidate's "foreground" or aspirations when making a hiring decision. - November 17, 2016 - Legacy: Executive Search

GreenWood, Inc. Reaches 4 Million Safe Hours at West Virginia Operations GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, operations and construction solutions provider, recently celebrated 4 million safe hours at their West Virginia Operations (WVO) project based in South Charleston, West Virginia. This accomplishment was achieved after fourteen years of continuous operations... - October 27, 2016 - GreenWood Inc.

GreenWood, Inc.’s Crittendon Elected to Vice Chair Role at Society of Maintenance and Reliability Professionals GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, announces that Kevin Crittendon, Director of Continuous Improvement, has been elected to serve as Vice Chair of the Carolinas Chapter for the Society of Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (SMRP). SMRP is... - October 12, 2016 - GreenWood Inc.

Building Materials Executive Recruiter James Aiken Shares Secrets of Retaining Top-Performing Millennials James Aiken, President of Legacy: Executive Search, shares secrets from his experience on talking with thousands of different candidates in the building materials market. The actions here have helped managers in the window/door manufacturing industry, carpet industry, lumber industry and building materials industry as a whole. - September 16, 2016 - Legacy: Executive Search

King Louie America Selects Shop Floor Solution from Incentive Payroll Experts Union made in the USA workwear manufacturer King Louie America will replace a legacy system with the IPE shop floor solution to streamline payroll processing and improve production tracking and reporting. - August 23, 2016 - Incentive Payroll Experts

BangItAmmo.com Announces CMMG Testing Black Butterfly Ammo in Their MkW Anvil Black Butterfly Ammunition is proud to announce their handcrafted ammo has been selected by AR manufacturer CMMG for their new mid-sized AR rifle platform, the MkW Anvil. - August 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com

Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic School Announces First Inclusive Education Program in the Charleston Diocese’s Greenville Deanery Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic School in Greenville, SC, has established the EMBRACE Program, the first inclusive education program in the Charleston Diocese’s Greenville Deanery. They will welcome two students during its inaugural 2016-2017 school year. This academic endeavor will provide an inclusive educational experience for students with mild to moderate intellectual abilities that have traditionally been separated into a segregated classroom and denied equal opportunities in education. - August 05, 2016 - Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic School

GreenWood, Inc. Earns Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Certification GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, announces their certification as a women-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC’s national standard of certification is a meticulous process including an... - July 20, 2016 - GreenWood Inc.

New Free Shipping on Event Display Marketing Products at Red Iron Brand Solutions Red Iron Brand Solutions announces the launch of their new event display marketing company on the forefront of the latest event display products and cutting edge technology. Products with free and quick shipping options are available at www.redironbrand.com with innovative and unique branding solutions for the hospitality and trade show industries. Red Iron brings unmatched quality, personal service and creative industry experience to the forefront as a leader in the market. - June 21, 2016 - Red Iron Brand Solutions

McKamey Joins GreenWood, Inc. as Project Manager GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, announces the addition of Shannon McKamey as Project Manager at the GE Power project in Greenville, South Carolina. In this role, Shannon is responsible for management of all capital, maintenance and general staffing... - May 18, 2016 - GreenWood Inc.

Greenville Escape Room Grand Opening Greenville Escape Room opening Friday, May 13th. - May 02, 2016 - Escape Room

GreenWood, Inc. Receives Prestigious BB&T Lighthouse Beam Safety Award for Sixth Consecutive Year GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, was recently presented with the Lighthouse Beam Safety Award by BB&T Insurance Services. The award is designed to emphasize safety and health throughout a company’s organization and is reserved only for... - April 27, 2016 - GreenWood Inc.

Bigger Brains Releases CompTIA Network+ Training Course Bigger Brains, a premium provider of off-the-shelf eLearning content, has released a new course covering the CompTIA Network+ Exam objectives. Co-written by Chip Reaves and Harry Brelsford, and featuring MSP Emily Wilson from Computer Troubleshooters Greensboro, the new course includes 62 video training... - March 05, 2016 - Bigger Brains

Bang It Ammo is Now the Southeastern Distributor for EEZOX BangItAmmo.com, an online retail supplier of firearms, ammunition and gun related accessories, is pleased to announce they are now the United State’s southeastern distributor for EEZOX gun care products. Since 1984, EEZOX has become a leader in the field of all-purpose penetrating and lubricating... - January 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com

CrawlSpaceRepair.com Has a New Look with a New E-commerce Website CrawlSpaceRepair.com has just launched it's long anticipated e-commerce website on October 7, 2015. Previously, Crawlspacerepair.com was only an informational site. - October 16, 2015 - CrawlSpaceRepair.com,LLC

GreenWood, Inc. Adds Greg Crooke as Project Site Leader Brings 20 year background in plant engineering and maintenance - September 23, 2015 - GreenWood Inc.

Hazmat Training Comes to Spartanburg Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, presents RCRA and DOT training in Spartanburg, South Carolina. - September 16, 2015 - Environmental Resource Center

Lankford Joins GreenWood, Inc. as Senior Maintenance and Reliability Manager GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, announces that Jim Lankford has been named Senior Maintenance and Reliability Manager for the company’s West Virginia Operations (WVO) at the Kureha site. In this role, Jim leads efforts for maintenance asset... - August 19, 2015 - GreenWood Inc.