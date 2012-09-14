PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Frontline Alternative Medicine Company Launch Andre Miller and his team are very excited to announce the launch of a brand new, cutting edge company - Frontline Alternative Medicine - specializing in providing telemedicine services for men and women everywhere in need of testosterone and hormone replacement therapy. - November 25, 2019 - Frontline Alternative Medicine

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

CloudWave Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Humber River Hospital to Deliver Infrastructure and Support for MEDITECH and Enterprise Systems CloudWave is pleased to announce an extended strategic partnership with Humber River Hospital to support their MEDITECH Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Enterprise Infrastructure and Applications. CloudWave provides technical services for their highly advanced Dell EMC environment to ensure systems... - November 20, 2019 - CloudWave

IoT Marketing Partners with Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC for Midwest PSWN Development IoT Marketing and Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC have finalized an agreement to facilitate the development of smart cities in the IoT arena of the wireless industry. This partnership aims to pave the way for the implementation of a Private Secure Wireless Network (PSWN), a key innovation for the future of high-value secure data transmission. - November 20, 2019 - IoT Marketing

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics (Chiropractor) Cater to Millennials P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now cater to millennials that have been in a personal injury or car accident. - October 11, 2019 - PIHELP

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

State Funeral for World War II Vets Names Co-Chairs for Texas Campaign Susana Rabel, David Valaer to lead efforts in generating public support for final salute to veterans of the Greatest Generation. - August 21, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets

Frontdesk Closes $2.75M Bridge Round Financing, Led by Bill La Macchia Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors. “Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk

Chimene M. Van Gundy Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Will be Celebrated as Woman of the Year for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. Chimene M. Van Gundy of New Braunfels, Texas has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and will be celebrated as Woman of the Year for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate... - August 13, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Chimene M. Van Gundy Recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Chimene M. Van Gundy of New Braunfels, Texas has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate investment. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - August 08, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

CloudWave Announces New Website for Multi-Cloud Healthcare IT Solutions CloudWave, a leading cloud service provider dedicated to providing IT services to hospitals and healthcare providers, recently announced the launch of its new website. CloudWave offers multi-cloud solutions delivered on-premises in the cloud edge, in the public cloud, or operated in CloudWave’s... - August 06, 2019 - CloudWave

Texas Legislature Calls for President to Provide Last World War II Medal of Honor Recipient with Full State Funeral Honors This nationwide, bi-partisan initiative was led by the nonprofit State Funeral for World War II Veterans Chairman Lee William (Bill) McNutt and spearheaded by state Representative Rick Miller and state Senator Brian Birdwell. - July 22, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets

MTS Management Group's Top 20 iTunes Artist Premieres First Music Video of 2019 on Worldwide Syndicated Radio Show MTS Management's Nashville singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons debuted his latest music video, “Making Things Up as I Go” on “The Josie Show.” - July 12, 2019 - MTS Management Group

FD Financial and FH1-40 Company Are Marketing Worldwide the Only One of Its Kind L140, a Hearing Test for the Infant In Utero The L1-40 is the only noninvasive device of its kind that can detect if an Infant will be born deaf or hearing impaired In Utero. By having this knowledge early on, the mothers’ physician can act sooner to resolve the issue when possible. The L1-40 is being prepared for national marketing. - May 30, 2019 - FD Financial, Corp.

Waldorf Publishing and ShaggyPup.com, Both Based in Grapevine, Texas Are Thrilled to be Donating Over 55,000 Books to Goodwill with a $750,000 Retail Value Waldorf Publishing and ShaggyPup.com strives to benefit local causes and create a feel good story in a world that is in need of more stories to make people smile. - May 15, 2019 - Waldorf Publishing

Small Nonprofit with a Big Heart Honors Veterans During Their 1st Annual Champions of Success Award Luncheon at the AT&T Center A small Texas 501(C)3 nonprofit, Confidential Government Solutions dba LeftRightStep.org, is recognizing some of the regions’ most successful and humble military Veterans in a huge Texas way on March 20, 2019, at the AT&T Center. It is their 1st Annual Champions of Success Awards Luncheon,... - March 15, 2019 - LeftRightStep.org

ACEA Presents the Central Texas Infrastructure Design & Construction Symposium Featured Keynote Speaker Shares Stats and Information on Future Growth The 16th annual Central Texas Infrastructure Design & Construction Symposium at the Austin Convention Center on April 24, 2019 brings together subject matter experts to discuss the most relevant issues affecting the engineers and contractors involved in designing and building the area’s infrastructure. - March 06, 2019 - Austin Contractors & Engineers Association

New Midweek Farmers' Market for New Braunfels, TX New Braunfels’ First Work, Live, Play Community, Freiheit Village to Host New Braunfels’ First Midweek Farmers Market, Opening March 20, 2019. - March 06, 2019 - Freiheit Village Farmers Market

Pool Shark H2O Receives Center for Disease Control Certification Pool Shark H2O Inc.’s patented web application, which helps commercial pool managers ensure water quality, safety and compliance to health department regulations, has been awarded certification from the Council for the Model Aquatic Health Code (CMAHC). This certification confirms that Pool Shark... - February 22, 2019 - Pool Shark H2O, Inc.

Local Businesses Help Texas Self Storage Association Spread the Love by Raising a Total of $1.4 Million for Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston Several key, locally-owned self-storage businesses, which are members of Texas Self Storage Association, participated in raising $1.4 M for Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston. The hospital provides highly specialized acute, reconstructive and rehabilitative care for children with burns and other soft tissue conditions, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. Fundraising efforts continue in 2019. - February 14, 2019 - Texas Self Storage Association

Enduvo to Demonstrate That Anyone Can Create and Share AR/VR Content at IMSH Jan. 26-30 in San Antonio, Texas Enduvo, the leading immersive content authoring and delivery platform for training healthcare, mechanical, and technical industries, will be demonstrating that anyone can create and share AR/VR immersive experiences at IMSH booth 10 in Government row from January 26 – 30 in San Antonio. Representatives... - January 25, 2019 - Enduvo

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Plus, a High-Fidelity Training Simulator for Medical Provider Level Tactical Casualty Care Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Plus, a military grade, high-fidelity simulator designed to provide hyper-real, clinically-responsive trauma... - January 22, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Coming to San Antonio Northside An announcement for the newest Tropical Smoothie Cafe location in San Antonio area plus Grand opening details. - October 31, 2018 - Tropical Smoothie San Antonio

Quest Diagnostics Sponsors NDASA 2019 Conference and Trade Show The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is pleased to announce that Quest Diagnostics has become a “Chairman’s Circle” Level Sponsor of the Association’s 2019 Conference and Trade Show, to be held March 26-29, 2019 at the Wyndham Hotel in San Antonio, Texas. - August 21, 2018 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association

Rifle of Famed Rifle Designer John Garand to Auction This September. Serial Number 1-Million. Likely the Finest M1 Garand You Have Ever Seen. John Garand designed the M1 Garand, the U.S. service rifle in World War II. General George S. Patton called it "the greatest battle implement ever devised." The rifle, and other antique and collector firearms, will sell on Saturday of the three day sale. The auction takes place on September 7-9, more information can be found on the company website. - August 10, 2018 - Rock Island Auction Company

Austin Contractors & Engineers Association Elects New Board Members The Austin Contractors & Engineers Association recently elected new board members for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The board elected the following to serve as officers of the board of directors: President Sarah Dunn-Cantu (Lone Star Paving), Vice-President Justin Lange, P.E. (Texas Engineering Solutions),... - August 02, 2018 - Austin Contractors & Engineers Association

DOC in a box is Turning Patient Care Into a One-Step Process There are few more dreaded activities than going to the doctor’s office. You’re sick or need a lab done, a prescription filled, thus begins the lengthy process of modern-day medicine: appointments, insurance claims, wait lists, commuting, multiple waiting rooms, a shortage of doctors which... - July 30, 2018 - DOC in a box

Renowned National Retail Builder Fulcrum Construction to Open Texas Office Fulcrum Construction to open office in San Antonio to increase presence in Texas. - July 17, 2018 - Fulcrum Construction

MessageSolution Showcases Its Microsoft Platform and Licensing Management Solution for Office 365 at 2018 Microsoft Inspire Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada MessageSolution delivers award-winning advanced information archiving and eDiscovery software solutions for email, SharePoint and file system archiving, legal discovery, introduces Microsoft Platform and Licensing Management Solutions for Office 365 and Microsoft platforms. - July 16, 2018 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Indian Head Publishing’s New Western Novel, "Hell Bound," Garners Great Reviews Indian Head Publishing is pleased announce the release of "Hell Bound," a new western novel by G.R. Williamson. It is a story of redemption. When the notorious faro dealer, Peyton Bonner, wins a Fort Worth hotel in a Denver poker game, he returns to Texas to claim his ownership. After being shot at the train station, he is forced to face the demons of his past. - June 15, 2018 - Indian Head Publishing

Harrison House Publishing Announces the Release of "Seventy Years of Blackness" by Verda Byrd As you read through this heart-warming and thought-provoking story you will get an understanding of the feeling being born white, adopted and raised by a Negro (term used on the birth record) couple and at age 70 find out you are really white. Having spent seventy years as a Negro, Verda thought, "I have been in Seventy Years of Blackness." - May 08, 2018 - Harrison House Publishing

University of the Incarnate Word Partners with iGrad to Offer Financial Education to Large Non-Traditional Student Population The University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) is partnering with iGrad to offer a comprehensive and adaptive financial education platform to its largely non-traditional student population. iGrad, a private company based in San Diego, is a leading provider of interactive and adaptive online financial wellness... - May 03, 2018 - iGrad

Plant Interscapes Outgrows Its Name National Leader in Ineriorscape & Urban Landscape celebrates 35 years in business with an updated image to reflect its growth and position itself for the future of enhancing the built environment. - April 30, 2018 - Natura

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

Titan Factory Direct Opens New Clearance Center This Weekend Providing More Affordable Housing Alternatives to San Antonio Families This weekend-long grand opening event starting April 26 is free to the public. Randy Carroll of KJ97 will be broadcasting live with food, fun, raffle prizes and giveaways throughout the weekend. Several incredible new home savings opportunities will be available. - April 27, 2018 - Titan Factory Direct

American Receivable Acquires $50 Million to Meet Demand American Receivable Corporation announces the acquisition of an additional $50M to meet continuing demand. Jack Stieber, President says, “We attribute much of our recent growth to being named the #1 Factoring Company in the Country by Top 10 Reviews for the last three years consecutively and being... - April 17, 2018 - American Receivable Corporation

Texas Author Celebrates the Great Tradition of Law and Order Western Thriller Exposes Tragic Death and Revenge Texas author Victor Alvarez has released "Kill Slade-A John Slade Western." The novel tells the story of Texas Ranger John Slade who witnessed the tragic death of his wife in 1881 and follows his journey of revenge. - April 07, 2018 - Author Victor Alvarez

Growing In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market to Set New Business Opportunities for Start Up Company Vidan Diagnostics Expected to Provide Access to Unique Tests Related to Monitoring of Diabetes and Sepis. - April 05, 2018 - Vidan Diagnostics, LLC

Rose-Lanoue Art Studio Returns to Starving Artist Festival Notice of participation by Rose-Lanoue Art in annual event benefiting the feeding program offered by the Little Church of LaVillita. - March 27, 2018 - Rose-Lanoue Art Studio

eLuma and Former CEC President Partner to Present Webinar on Due Process eLuma Online Therapy and Jerry Hime, a former president for the Council for Exceptional Children, will partner to present a webinar entitled, “A Special Educator's Guide to Due Process & 504 Hearings.” The webinar will address one of the most troubling topics in all of special education: compliance-related legal action. - March 13, 2018 - eLuma Online Therapy

American Receivable Launches New Website American Receivable Corporation proudly announces the launch of their newly designed website, www.americanreceivable.com. The new website serves as a navigation portal for small businesses across America seeking cash flow assistance. The site is optimized for the end user’s technology, i.e. laptops,... - January 10, 2018 - American Receivable Corporation

L Taco Mexican Cafe Grand Opening Grand Opening Event; Nacogdoches Rd Location; 4:00 - 6:00PM; Live Music, Free tacos, Salsas, Kids inflatables, and many more amenities. - December 05, 2017 - L Taco

Secrets of Happy Couples Retreat Now Open for Registration Kim Olver, LCPC, NCC, BCC, best selling and award winning author, has created a couples' retreat called, Secrets of Happy Couples that will be held in San Antonio, TX in Feb. 2018. During this retreat couples will lean why happy couples are the way they are and how that happens. Limited seating available. - December 01, 2017 - Coaching for Excellence

Choosing Me Now Retreat Now Open for Registration Award winning author Kim Olver offering for the first time a women's retreat called Choosing Me Now in San Antonio, Texas in February 2018. Retreat is focused on helping women answer the challenges they face without losing sight of what they want out of their life. Seating is limited. - November 30, 2017 - Coaching for Excellence

Assembla Makes Major Updates to Apache Subversion Portfolio with NextGen SVN™ Leader in Enterprise Cloud Version Control Innovates SVN, Bringing Long Awaited Features to Community and Customers. These updates act as continued validation of and momentum for Enterprise Cloud Version Control, modernized, cloud-based version control with a security and compliance wrap-around. - November 14, 2017 - Assembla

Meadows Bank 3Q 2017 Earnings Meadows Bank Net Income Up 34% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, released its operating results through the third quarter of 2017 including the following highlights: • Net Income of $3,096,000 in 3Q2017 versus $2,487,000 in 3Q2016 • Year-to-date Net Income of $8,721,000 in... - November 07, 2017 - Meadows Bank