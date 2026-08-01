Texas: San Antonio News
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
SAFE Alliance Welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer
SAFE Alliance welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer, effective July 15. Beatty brings a over a decade of fundraising leadership, including a $10M capital campaign, to help SAFE strengthen community partnerships and investment in survivor safety, healing, and prevention services. - July 15, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
SteriDERM USA Appoints Everything Esthetic LLC as Exclusive Sales Representative for Laboratoires StériDERM Products in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S.
SteriDERM USA, the North American representative of Laboratoires StériDERM, today announced its partnership with Everything Esthetic LLC. Under the agreement, Everything Esthetic LLC will serve as the exclusive sales representative for the company’s full line of 2026 sterile, 100%... - June 25, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
Scope Retail Systems Expands Its Development Capacity in India with Two New Office Locations
Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a Consulting and Supply Chain Software product development company, increases its innovation and development center capacity in Goa, India and Indore, India. Scopesys Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Scope Retail Systems, will now also operate from their new offices... - June 16, 2026 - Scope Retail Systems Inc
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
ExcelPrep Opens San Antonio Location for Neurodivergent Learners
ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program serving neurodivergent learners, today announced the opening of its newest location in San Antonio, Texas. The expansion extends ExcelPrep's integrated model of specialized instruction and clinical care to Texas families whose children are... - May 29, 2026 - Excel Prep
Real Estate Investors Can Now Qualify for DSCR Loans Based Solely on Property Cash Flow — Investor Mortgage Solutions
Investor Mortgage Solutions (IMS), a Texas-based brokerage, expanded its DSCR loan programs letting real estate investors qualify based on property cash flow—no W-2s or tax returns needed. Supporting single-family, multifamily, fix-and-flip, and construction loans with up to 80% LTV and closings in as few as 2.5 weeks nationwide. - May 19, 2026 - Investor Mortgage Solutions
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
DB Media Entertainment Announces the Release of The Heritage Project Featuring The Mavericks’ 2017 Concert Film “Live in Texas”
DB Media Entertainment, LLC and their podcast arm Green Chili Chisme are proud to announce the release of The Heritage Project, a multi-phase cultural initiative centered around the long-awaited, previously unseen archival album and concert film The Mavericks – Live in Texas (2017). - April 23, 2026 - DB Media Entertainment LLC
cirQQles Launches Three-Tier Revenue Model to Improve Lead-to-Customer Conversion
Marketing today drives engagement but fails to convert it into revenue due to poor follow-up and limited pipeline visibility. cirQQles addresses this with a three-tier model—DIY, Managed Services, and RAAS—supported by Q-Revenue, which centralizes lead management and ensures consistent, accountable conversion across the customer lifecycle. - March 21, 2026 - cirQQles
Blue Shoes Publishing Announces Spring 2026 Children’s Picture Book Releases: "Tilly the Turtle" and "Many Flags, One Tree"
Blue Shoes Publishing announces two new children’s picture books releasing March 27 and March 30, 2026. "Tilly the Turtle and the Quiet Shell," by Lori Hanes explores emotional regulation and quiet confidence, while "Many Flags, One Tree," by Johanna Sparrow celebrates unity, belonging, and cultural diversity for young readers ages 4–8, supporting emotional intelligence and classroom conversations. - March 05, 2026 - Johanna Sparrow
Temecula Private Investigator Featured on Cover of National Industry Magazine
Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Recognized by Working PI Magazine for Leadership and Business Growth - March 03, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Medivest Announces Strategic Acquisition by Physician Life Care Planning
Medivest, a national leader in professional administration and Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Physician Life Care Planning (PLCP), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services. - February 26, 2026 - Medivest
Early Voting Tops One Million as New Survey Highlights Independent Voters’ Role in 2026 Texas Primaries
More than one million early ballots cast in Texas as a survey shows a potential for Independents to shape the coming midterms. - February 26, 2026 - BallotReady
Texas Independents Send Early Signal: Policy Alignment Alone is Not Enough
New statewide U.S. Senate primary research finds collaborative versus combative tone and alignment with President Trump shape independent support in both Democratic and Republican contests. - February 19, 2026 - BallotReady
Local Business Owner Joins a Community of Bold Leaders Dedicated to Ending Breast Cancer
As a Susan G. Komen® VIPink Ambassador, Jason Landtroop is Raising Vital Funds to Support Research, Advocacy, Patient Care, and Education in the Fight Against Breast Cancer - February 18, 2026 - Landtroop Insurance Agency
IDAI Launches Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative: Space Phoenix Systems Partnership Validates Industry-First Integrated Framework for Infrastructure Tokenization
IDAI launches its Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative, validated by partnership with Space Phoenix Systems. The initiative delivers the industry's only integrated approach combining regulatory compliance, technical validation, and commercialization for the $16 trillion RWA market. Join IDAI at SpaceNEXT 2026 in Tysons, VA (Feb. 18-19) for workshops on de-risking and financing space infrastructure. - February 16, 2026 - National DigiFoundry
Johanna Sparrow Announces Pre-Order for Fearful Meets Dismissive — a Powerful Exploration of Attachment, Intensity, and Emotional Survival Patterns
Johanna Sparrow announces the pre-order launch of Fearful Meets Dismissive: When Insecurity Faces Independence, a layered exploration of attachment patterns, emotional intensity, and survival responses in modern relationships. Releasing March 17, 2026 in audiobook, eBook, and paperback formats worldwide. - February 13, 2026 - Johanna Sparrow
Black History Events Marks 100 Years of Black History with Virtual Black History Month 2026 Experiences
Black History Month 2026 marks 100 years since Dr. Carter G. Woodson launched Negro History Week, laying the foundation for today’s national observance. Black History Events is offering live, virtual Black History Month experiences for organizations, making it easy to host meaningful, educational programming—even if the month has already begun. February bookings are still available. - February 05, 2026 - Black History Events
Studystruct Inc. Announces Breakthrough Online Platform for Common Core State Standards Aligned Mathematics Assessment Reporting
Studystruct Inc. a leader in standards-aligned educational technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation online platform for Common Core State Standards (CCSS) aligned mathematics assessment and reporting. Designed for K-12 learners, the platform provides a flexible 10-day testing... - January 21, 2026 - Studystruct Inc.
Retired Texas Judge Sara Canady Launches U.S. Senate Bid “Time to Bring American Industry Home”
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.” - December 30, 2025 - Sara Canady for Senate
“Fearful Meets Dismissive” — Johanna Sparrow Launches the First Trademarked Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™ Novel in the Attachment Drama Healing Series™
Johanna Sparrow announces Fearful Meets Dismissive, the first full-length novel in her trademarked Attachment Drama Healing Series™ and Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™ category. Blending real-life emotional insights with dramatic storytelling, the book offers a groundbreaking new lens on avoidant and insecure attachment dynamics. - December 03, 2025 - Johanna Sparrow
The SAFE Alliance Announces Appointment of Dr. Pierre R. Berastaín as Chief Executive Officer
Austin nonprofit The SAFE Alliance announces Dr. Pierre R. Berastaín as CEO effective December 1, 2025. He succeeds Julia Spann after nearly 30 years of leadership. Dr. Berastaín brings two decades of executive experience across national nonprofits and philanthropy, most recently as Regional Director for North America at the Centre for Public Impact. He will lead 300 staff serving 1,000+ people nightly through integrated shelter, housing, counseling, legal advocacy, and crisis services. - November 21, 2025 - The SAFE Alliance
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Unveils $1 Million in New STEM Exhibits Celebrating SpaceX’s Boca Chica to Mars Exhibit and the Aviation Legacy of Amelia Earhart
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMB) announces the grand opening of its newest permanent exhibits, SpaceX Boca Chica to Mars and Adventures in the Sky: Amelia’s Journey. The official unveiling will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the museum, and media representatives are invited to attend. - November 18, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Eminent Spine’s 3D Printed Titanium Posterior SI System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance
Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium posterior SI system compresses and transfixes the SI joint. - November 12, 2025 - Eminent Spine
Pilgrim Mortgage Selects Wilqo's Charlie Platform to Streamline Lending Operations
Pilgrim Mortgage®, a trusted residential mortgage lender serving homebuyers across Texas and beyond, is adopting Wilqo’s Charlie to replace their existing LOS and POS systems, ushering in a new level of innovation and growth. With a unified, AI-driven platform, Pilgrim Mortgage® aims to eliminate workflow inefficiencies, accelerate cycle times, and bring a first-to-market lending experience to its team and borrowers. - November 03, 2025 - WILQO
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
Lemond Nutrition Joins MYOR Network to Expand Personalized Nutrition Services
Lemond Nutrition, a registered dietitian private practice in Plano, Texas, is joining MYOR, a nationwide community of registered dietitian practices committed to improving health outcomes through innovative technology and evidence-based care. - October 27, 2025 - Lemond Nutrition
A Lifestyle Community for Collectors, Connoisseurs, and Entrepreneurs, Building on of the Finest Quality Car Condominium
Introducing Concours D'Elegance Texas, an exclusive enclave luxury lifestyle condo meticulously crafted for the discerning automotive aficionado, entrepreneur, or business. This groundbreaking Luxury Car Condo development offers a collection of bespoke luxury car condos, providing the aficionado with unparalleled spaces to securely store, meticulously maintain, and elegantly showcase their prized automotive collections, live and work here which makes Concours D Elegance unique! - October 23, 2025 - Devcon Partners, LLC
VirtuAssist Helps Businesses Streamline Operations Through Affordable Virtual Staffing Solutions
VirtuAssist, a U.S.-based virtual assistant agency helping entrepreneurs and small businesses scale through affordable remote staffing solutions, has launched a new initiative to make high-quality administrative and customer service support more accessible to companies nationwide. Founded by... - October 18, 2025 - VirtuAssist Corp
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
The Next Chapter Begins: Introducing Casa Arte Sano
Casa Arte Sano is a food company founded by Gerardo Galván and the executive team that helped transform Topo Chico into a cultural icon in the United States. Built on a vision of artistry, culture, and community, Casa Arte Sano creates foods that go beyond flavor to tell a story. - September 16, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
Animal Grantmakers to Host 26th Annual Conference at Hilton Fort Worth, October 15 – 17, 2025
Bigger and Better Together to Showcase Funder Collaborations and Strategic Alliances to Amplify Impact of Animal Protection Programs and Projects - September 11, 2025 - Animal Grantmakers
Ranger Creek Announces Launch of Texas Landmark Original No. 2 Single Malt
Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling announced today the second release of its award-winning Texas Landmark Single Malt – the Original No.2. The second in the series continues Ranger Creek’s tradition of excellence winning a Gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits... - September 10, 2025 - Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
KLATR Launches Global Online Talent Competition, Invites Artists to Step Into the Spotlight
KLATR launches Season 1, a global online talent competition for singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and creators. No entry fees, clear rules, transparent voting. Apply at KLATR.com by Oct. 18, 2025 (11:59 PM CT). Selected acts appear in episodes; audience votes until one champion remains. Episodes begin Oct. 20, 2025. - August 22, 2025 - KLATR
Author John Haley’s New Book, "The Holy Bible," is a Compelling Work That Explores the Struggles the Author Has Endured and How Scripture Has Influenced His Life
Recent release “The Holy Bible” from Page Publishing author John Haley is a thought-provoking collection that invites readers to take a close look at the difficult journey the author has endured throughout his life, highlighting the challenges he has been forced to endure, as well as the ways in which the Bible has provided refuge from the harsh realities he has faced. - August 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Milo Richardson’s New Book, “Mandatory Release: ‘Forever Offender’ Writing While Living in Texas,” Recounts How the Author Has Become Defined by His Incarceration
Recent release “Mandatory Release: ‘Forever Offender’ Writing While Living in Texas” from Page Publishing author Milo Richardson is a compelling and eye-opening account that explores how, despite having been released from prison after serving his time, the author has continued to be haunted by his past and branded a forever offender by society, leaving him emotionally imprisoned for life. - August 15, 2025 - Page Publishing
Fat Cat Sets the Stage with Debut Album "Pussycat Chronicles"
Rising rap artist Fat Cat is set to make his official debut with the release of his first studio album, "Pussycat Chronicles," on August 21, 2025. Hailing from San Antonio, Tx, Fat Cat brings a raw Southern flavor and storytelling style to the game, carving out his own lane. - August 07, 2025 - Fat Cat
Author Alexandria Lang’s New Book, "Eleven Passport Stamps," is a Riveting Tale of One Woman’s Travels to Fulfill a Prerequisite to Receive Her Inheritance
Recent release “Eleven Passport Stamps” from Page Publishing author Alexandria Lang is a stirring tale that follows introverted Olive, who is shocked when her mother leaves her a large trust fund after passing away. However, in order to receive her inheritance, Olive must explore the globe, leading her on a grand adventure to discover not only the world but herself in the process. - July 24, 2025 - Page Publishing
Grizelda Comulada’s Newly Released "Gems Beneath the Coals of Fire" is a Stirring Collection of Poetry Offering Hope and Divine Perspective Through Life’s Darkest Trials
“Gems Beneath the Coals of Fire: Thriving in chaotic times through supernatural power” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grizelda Comulada is a spiritually rich and emotionally resonant collection that combines biblical insight with personal testimony to inspire strength, faith, and perseverance through God’s power. - July 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
TerraFlow Energy Announces 9.6 MW / 5-Hour Vanadium Flow Battery Project in Bellville, Texas
TerraFlow Energy announces 9.6 MW, 5-hour vanadium flow battery project in Bellville, Texas, one of the largest long-duration deployments in the state. The system offers a fire-safe, non-lithium alternative for resilient, multi-hour energy delivery. The project includes a vanadium electrolyte lease enabled by Storion Energy, supporting cost-effective, scalable deployment. Initial energization is expected in Q1 2027. - July 15, 2025 - TerraFlow Energy
Author Danielle Salmonson’s New Book, "Mistaken Identity," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who, After Losing Her Memory, Must Rediscover Who She is
Recent release “Mistaken Identity” from Page Publishing author Danielle Salmonson is a riveting tale that follows Marianne Bligh, a young woman who awakens with no memory of her past after suffering a terrible accident. After she assumes a new identity that she believes is her own, Marianne must work to unravel the web of lies that have become her new life. - July 15, 2025 - Page Publishing
Jeanan Jackson’s Newly Released "I Shine" is a Delightful and Inspiring Children’s Book That Encourages Young Readers to Embrace Their God-Given Gifts
“I Shine” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeanan Jackson is an encouraging story introducing children to the unique gifts God has given them and how they can shine His light in the world. - July 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Jim Smith’s New Book, "Barracuda," is a Compelling Novel That Follows an Ex-Cop Turned Child Advocate Who Must Learn to Move on from His Past Trauma and Abuse
Recent release “Barracuda” from Page Publishing author Jim Smith is a riveting tale of forgiveness that centers around Evan LeBlanc, a former police officer who has now dedicated his life to helping remove children from dangerous living situations. But as he throws himself into his work, LeBlanc must also face his trauma and learn to heal from the past. - July 03, 2025 - Page Publishing
Certrec Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Certrec, a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, as a Founding Member. “Certrec’s commitment to excellence in nuclear licensing and regulatory compliance is propelling the... - June 17, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Renu Robotics Appoints Iain Cooper as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth
Renu Robotics, a San Antonio-based leader in autonomous vegetation management for the energy and solar sectors, has named Iain Cooper as its new Chief Executive Officer. Cooper brings over 30 years of global experience in energy technology, with a strong background in innovation, leadership, and scaling advanced technologies. - June 11, 2025 - Renu Robotics
Author Britney Waters’s New Book, "Within the Waters," is a Compelling Story That Follows One Woman’s Journey of Love and Survival After Her World Comes Crumbling Down
Recent release “Within the Waters” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Britney Waters is a gripping novel that follows a young woman to Palm Beach, Florida, where she begins building a life for herself, a knock at the door results in things being destroyed. With everything now on the line, Azairy must find a way to survive and protect those she loves before it’s too late. - June 11, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing