SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Petaluma Public Storage - North Bay Storage Facility Goes Solar and Saves on Energy Bills Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come. - December 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Thomas Swan Sign Company - East Bay Sign Company Goes Solar & Lowers Operating Costs Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations. - November 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Merrimak Capital Company; Novato Business Leader Goes Solar, Lowers Operating Costs & Carbon Footprint Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 52.2 kW DC solar system at Merrimak Capital Company LLC in Novato, CA. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy, reduce their carbon footprint and lower their operating costs by over $1,400 every month. - September 04, 2019 - SolarCraft

SolarCraft Appoints New Chief Executive Officer - The North Bay’s Leading Clean Energy Provider Strengthens Leadership Team Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, the North Bay’s largest and most enduring solar and clean energy provider, announced today the appointment of Galen Torneby as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Torneby has deep expertise in the solar industry and brings decades of experience in the broader energy and construction fields to his new role, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer at SolarCraft. - August 26, 2019 - SolarCraft

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Christ the King School - Another East Bay Church Goes Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 148.5 kW DC solar system at Christ the King Catholic School in Pleasant Hill, CA. The system is designed to provide over 66.57% of their school’s annual electrical needs for the facilities. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy and protect the environment, reducing their operating costs by thousands every month and lower their carbon footprint. - August 09, 2019 - SolarCraft

SolarCraft Hires New Chief Operating Officer - Galen Torneby Will Head Up Operations for North Bay’s Leading Solar Provider Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, the North Bay’s largest solar and clean energy provider, announced today that Galen Torneby has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Torneby has extensive construction management and technical experience in the energy industry, including more than 10 years in operational leadership roles at several of world’s leading renewable energy companies. - May 22, 2019 - SolarCraft

Lafferty Communities is Helping to Rebuild Sonoma County Since the fires, homebuilder Lafferty Communities has been busy rebuilding homes and communities across Sonoma County. For more than 30 years, Lafferty Communities has been building quality homes throughout Northern California, and now, they are using their deep experience to help Sonoma County fire... - April 24, 2019 - Lafferty Communities

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at St. Anne Church - East Bay Church One of Many to Go Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 133 kW DC solar system at St. Anne Catholic Church in Byron, CA. The system is designed to provide over 90% of their annual electrical needs for the church facilities. St. Anne is reducing their operating costs by thousands every month and stabilizing energy expenses for decades to come. - April 09, 2019 - SolarCraft

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Hospice by the Bay in Marin - Larkspur Hospice Turns Sunshine Into Savings Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 158 kW DC solar system at Hospice by the Bay in Larkspur, CA. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy and protect the environment; reducing HBTB’s operating costs by thousands every month and lowering their carbon footprint. - February 28, 2019 - SolarCraft

More Affiliate Marketing Management: ArrowShade Introduces New Account Managers to Its Growing Team ArrowShade announced today that it will be adding to its dedicated account management team to support network expansion. ArrowShade is one of the largest affiliate networks in the industry that provides a dedicated affiliate management team. The network focuses on financial offers, benefiting from their... - January 22, 2019 - ArrowShade

Wildfire Design & Build Honored by Napa Award Program Wildfire Design & Build has been selected for the 2018 Best of Napa Award in the Contractor category by the Napa Award Program. "At Wildfire Design & Build, we are honored to be selected for the 2018 Napa Award Program in the category of best contractor," says Jeff Goodrich, CEO of... - January 04, 2019 - Wildfire Design & Build

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation at Sonoma Community Center - Local Community Center Goes Solar & Saves Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of an 87 kW DC solar installation at Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma, CA. The photovoltaic (PV) system is expected to offset over 70% of their utility bills, helping the Center save over $26,000 in electrical costs every year. - December 04, 2018 - SolarCraft

SolarCraft Completes Solar Installation at The Fountaingrove Club Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft announced the completion of a 161 kW solar energy installation at The Fountaingrove Club in Santa Rosa, CA. The celebrated Santa Rosa Country Club and Golf Course will reduce their operating costs by thousands every month and stabilize energy expenses for decades to come. - October 26, 2018 - SolarCraft

Court Issues Temporary Restraining Order Protecting Sonoma County Neighborhood Against Alleged Illegal Cannabis Tourism A group of Sonoma County residents has filed a lawsuit to shut down an alleged illegal pot grow and cannabis tourism operation in the Purvine Road neighborhood. The suit alleges that the grower is unlicensed and is transforming a peaceful stretch of the Petaluma Dairy Belt into an unlaw­ful cannabis... - October 23, 2018 - No Pot On Purvine

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System for Marin Country Club Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of a 417 kW DC solar system at Marin Country Club in Novato, CA. The innovative solar PV system is one of the more significant sustainability measures Marin Country Club has deployed in recent years to deliver environmental and economic benefits to the Club and the North Bay community. - October 09, 2018 - SolarCraft

Sonoma Distilling Company Looks Ahead: the Evolution of a Craft Brand Pioneering Northern California Craft Whiskey House Heads into a Busy Fourth Quarter with Refreshed Branding, Seasonal "Distiller’s Edition" Releases and an Expanded Production Facility - October 04, 2018 - Sonoma Distilling Company

Her Paleo Keeps Lyme in Remission - The Trail to Health, Erika Schlick's New Paleo Cookbook, "The Wandering Palate" For two years, she labored with the torment of Lyme disease. She went from a professional businesswoman to days in bed when even a shower left her exhausted. Now Erika Schlick is more than a businesswoman again. She's also a Certified Health Coach, a credible survivor of Lyme and autoimmune disease, and author of a Paleo cookbook that celebrates the reality of "getting your life back." - September 19, 2018 - The Trail To Health

SolarCraft Completes Installation of Solar Power System at Anette’s Chocolates Production Facility - Napa Valley Chocolate Factory Goes Solar & Enjoys Reduced Energy Cost Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft announced the completion of a 54.3 kW solar power system at Anette’s Chocolate Factory, providing 100% of the electrical needs for its Napa, CA production facility. Designed and built by SolarCraft, the new system will reduce Anette’s utility costs by over $23,000 every year, while reducing the load on the local utility grid. - September 19, 2018 - SolarCraft

Mitre Medical Corp. to Present a Beating Heart Option for Functional MR Repair and Will Present 6-Month Results from the ENRAPT-MR Trial at Two Upcoming European Meetings Mitre Medical has been invited to introduce the Mitral Touch epicardial annuloplasty system that enables a beating heart option for the surgical treatment of mitral regurgitation during the 9 September Innovator’s Day poster session, as part of the PCR London Valves meeting, to be held 9–11... - September 08, 2018 - Mitre Medical

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at New Life Christian Center; Novato Church Goes Solar and Cuts Energy Expenses Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 111 kW DC solar system at New Life Christian Center in Novato, CA. The system is designed to offset close to 93% of their annual utility bills for the church and school facilities. New Life is reducing their operating costs by thousands every month and stabilizing energy expenses for decades to come. - August 28, 2018 - SolarCraft

Film Festival Intrigued Filmmaker's Combination of UAV Filmography, Wild Horses & Wildfire Using UAV technology, filmmaker William E. Simpson II captures cinematic glimpses of the secret lives of threatened native-species American wild horses in a balanced fire-resilient ecosystem. - August 23, 2018 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

SolarCraft Installs Solar Power for Sleepy Hollow Presbyterian Church - San Anselmo Church Saves Thousands with Solar Electricity Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 5.7 kW DC solar system at Sleepy Hollow Presbyterian Church in San Anselmo, CA. Designed and built by SolarCraft, the North Bay Church’s system will reduce their carbon footprint and provide 100% of their electricity needs to power their facility. - August 21, 2018 - SolarCraft

SolarCraft Completes Solar Install at New Sonoma Academy Zero Net Energy Building - North Bay School Pushes the Green and Healthy Envelope Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft has completed a 143.3 Solar Electric System at Sonoma Academy’s newly constructed Janet Durgin Guild & Commons building. The building is the first of its kind in the North Bay, an environmental and human health model based primarily upon the Living Building Challenge criteria: to create structures that not only minimize a building’s impact on the environment but help repair it. - July 19, 2018 - SolarCraft

SolarCraft Installs Additional Solar for Meadow Club - Sun Continues to Shine on Premier Marin County Golf Course Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft announced the completion two additional solar energy installations at The Meadow Club in Fairfax, CA. The renowned Marin County Golf Course continues to increase the overall sustainability of their 90-acre course with the installation of a 235 kW DC solar photovoltaic system, reducing their operating costs by additional thousands every month and stabilizing energy expenses for decades to come. - July 09, 2018 - SolarCraft

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Richmond Yacht Club - Prominent Contra Costa County Yacht Club Installs Solar & Saves Thousands Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 75 kW DC solar system at Richmond Yacht Club in Point Richmond, CA. The system will produce over 50% of the harbor’s projected annual energy needs, saving the Club... - July 03, 2018 - SolarCraft

SolarCraft Complete Solar Power System at Comstock Wines - Dry Creek Winery Harvests the Power of the Sun Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of a 165 kW DC solar system at Comstock Wines in Healdsburg, CA. While they have been growing grapes in Dry Creek since 2002, their winery opened in 2015. The system is designed to produce 205,000 kWh annually and expected to offset 80-90% of their utility bills helping Comstock save thousands every month in electrical costs. Having a solar powered facility also reflects the values of Comstock in protecting the environment. - June 07, 2018 - SolarCraft

SolarCraft, North Bay's Solar Leader, CEO Ted Walsh and California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom Discuss Energy, Economics & the Environment The CEO of Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leading provider of solar and clean energy solutions for homes and businesses, met with Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom to discuss challenges facing the state and North Bay region. The lunch, attended by local business and environmental leaders, was hosted by Donald Simon and Zach Wasserman of the law firm Wendell, Rosen, Black & Dean in Oakland, CA in support of Newsom’s campaign for governor. - May 10, 2018 - SolarCraft

2018 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2018 members featuring five California sports legends, Tim Brown - Raiders * Cliff Branch – Raiders * Tony La Russa – Oakland A’s * Stan Morrison – Basketball Coach * Michael Cooper – NBA Lakers. The 12th annual... - May 09, 2018 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

Explosive Growth of Crypto Funds Continues in 2018 Despite Falling Prices and Regulatory Hurdles, Hedge Funds & Venture Capital Launch Cryptocurrency Investment Funds at Record Pace - April 27, 2018 - Crypto Fund Research

Phlebotomy Career Training Incorporates Echocardiogram Training Into Their Electrocardiogram and Telemetry Online Class Due to popular demand, Phlebotomy Career Training has now added instruction in echocardiogram as part of the Electrocardiogram Cardiac Monitor Technician course curriculum. - March 29, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training

ABD Introduces Circle of Care, a Revolutionary Approach to Employee Health and Safety ABD Insurance and Financial Services, Inc., announced today Circle of Care, a revolutionary new addition to its product and service offerings. At a time when employers are looking to strengthen organizational culture while reigning in healthcare costs, ABD’s Circle of Care takes a thoughtful approach... - March 28, 2018 - ABD Insurance and Financial Services

SolarCraft Names New VP of Operations - the North Bay’s Leading Solar Provider Strengthens Operations Team with Renewable Energy Veteran Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leader in solar and clean energy system design and installation, announced that Mark Johnson has rejoined the company as Vice President of Operations. Drawn back by new leadership and expanded technology and service offerings, Mark returns to SolarCraft where he... - March 08, 2018 - SolarCraft

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

VOENA Spring Concert Season, "Voices of the Yesterday" Warm, generous, enveloping and beautifully moving to see children express themselves in a joyous singing dance-like performance. Compelling voices with wow moments that just keep coming, VOENA presents a dynamic, refreshingly intimate show where the audience will experience a supreme new choral experience, bringing the audience in and out of songs from our yesteryears... a modern show for the whole family. - February 26, 2018 - VOENA

SolarCraft Responds to Trump Administration’s Solar Tariffs SolarCraft is the North Bay’s largest and longest lasting solar provider, and CEO Ted Walsh responded with confidence that solar and renewable energy are here to stay, despite President Trump’s announcement today that the US will impose steep tariffs on solar modules. - January 23, 2018 - SolarCraft

SolarCraft Hosts State Senator Mike McGuire; North Bay’s Leading Solar & Clean Energy Firm Gets a Visit from a Senator Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leader in solar and clean energy system design and installation, is proud to have hosted a visit from California State Senator Mike McGuire. - January 09, 2018 - SolarCraft

VOENA Celebrates Winter with a New Concert Season, "Voices of the Season… Wonderland" For those who have not experienced a VOENA performance, this is not a “proper” stand-at-attention, white shirt, black slacks chorale. There is movement and colorful adornment and instrumental accompaniment and celebration. Standing ovations have become routine, and are well earned. Versions... - November 13, 2017 - VOENA

Wine Routes Reinvents Wine Country Travel Wine Routes, a new app that helps users plan trips and travel to wine country, has reinvented the wine country experience. The app, developed by Sonoma County based technology company Grapexchange, is a dual-purpose platform delivering highly integrated services to both consumers and wine businesses,... - October 31, 2017 - Wine Routes

Eric Litvin of Luma Systems Introduces Pioneering Smart Mux Line System Eric Litvin, the founder of Luma Systems, has been collaborating with Network Operators, Carriers and Enterprise-Level Engineers for 15 years. He recently made notable advancements in the area of DWDM Monitoring Systems. - October 20, 2017 - Luma Systems

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

SolarCraft Helps North Bay Schools Go Solar - Cypress School & River Montessori Charter School Go Green Together Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft announced the completion of a 98.5 kW solar electric system for The Cypress School and River Montessori Charter School in Petaluma, CA. The building is owned by United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay, who also sponsors the Cypress School. The solar power system is shared by the two organizations who will both see significant savings from clean energy for decades to come. - August 08, 2017 - SolarCraft

Power Design Awarded Four Seasons Resort Project in Napa Valley Partnered with DCK Worldwide, Calistoga Four Seasons is Power Design’s First Project in Napa. - July 29, 2017 - Power Design

SolarCraft Hires - Expands Sales Team - Northern California Solar Leader Hires to Grow Thriving Business SolarCraft, a Northern California leader in solar energy system installation, announced two new hires to its sales management team. Bringing many years of experience in renewable energy project development, Kim A. Carpico and Jenise Granvold have both joined SolarCraft to help guide the sales team as they continue to implement new residential and commercial projects in the dynamic solar energy market. - July 25, 2017 - SolarCraft

LightGuard Systems® Continues Lighting the Way for Enhanced Crosswalk Safety with Newest Model of Smart Crosswalk™ Automatic Pedestrian Detection Bollard The crosswalk safety and traffic calming device tech leader makes improvements to its automatic pedestrian-activated infrared bollard system with new NightGuide™ and customizable branded logo light embellishment. - July 21, 2017 - LightGuard Systems, Inc.

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation at Monticello Vineyards in Napa Valley - Corley Family Harvests Their Own Power Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of a 177 kW DC solar installation at Monticello Vineyards in Napa, CA. The photovoltaic (PV) system is expected to offset 95% of their utility bill helping Monticello save thousands every month in electrical costs. - July 14, 2017 - SolarCraft

SolarCraft Helps the Meadow Club Save Energy & Money - Premier Marin County Golf Course Installs Large Solar Pool Heating System SolarCraft announced today that it has completed installation of a solar pool heating system at the Meadow Club in Fairfax, CA. The renowned Marin County Golf Course & County Club’s pool is now heated by clean, renewable energy. - June 29, 2017 - SolarCraft