California: Santa Rosa News
SCB Announces The Best Boudoir Photographers in Sonoma County For 2026
SonomaCountyBoudoir.com has released its 2026 Editors’ Choice list of the best boudoir photographers in Sonoma County, naming JG Boudoir as the top recommendation. The curated list highlights five photographers known for technical skill, strong client experiences, and transparent pricing. Created to help women in find trusted professionals, their resources take the guesswork out of choosing the right boudoir photographer in wine country. - June 10, 2026 - Sonoma County Boudoir
Sonoma County Boudoir Photographer JG Boudoir Celebrates 11 Years of Helping Women See Themselves at Their Best
Sonoma County boudoir photographer Jason Guy helps everyday women see themselves at their best, delivering what many clients describe as a life-changing self-confidence boost. His sessions disrupt the unflattering self-image most women reinforce daily by showing them how they actually look when captured in beautiful light from their most flattering angles. - May 20, 2026 - JG Boudoir
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
CreditBlockchain Mobile Application Overview: Real-Time Tracking and Daily Cloud Mining Management
The CreditBlockchain mobile application is described by the company as a tool for participating in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. According to the company, the application offers real-time tracking, various contract options, and daily settlement features. Introduction Cloud-based... - November 21, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
New Solar Savings Opportunity Opens for North Bay Homeowners - SolarCraft Launches Prepaid Solar Program Offering Savings on Solar & Battery Systems
SolarCraft, the North Bay’s leading solar energy, battery storage and HVAC provider, has unveiled a new Prepaid Power Purchase Agreement, giving homeowners in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties an innovative way to lock in 20% solar savings—even after the federal solar tax credit expires in 2025. - November 21, 2025 - SolarCraft
The Return of Mark Robertson for "Turn It Around" by "Christmas The Band"
Independent music label, Rudolf Music, is releasing a new single and video of “Turn It Around” by "Christmas The Band." This song encompasses in a Rock, Progressive Rock musical style the possibility of turning around a situation. - November 10, 2025 - Rudolf Music
IronOrbit Announces High-Performance, AI-Ready Cloud Solutions at the Gartner® IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2025
IronOrbit today announced it will exhibit at the 2025 Gartner® IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference (IOCS), taking place December 9–11, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. At the event, IronOrbit will highlight its managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering built-in... - October 29, 2025 - IronOrbit
SolarCraft Repeats as Bay Area’s Best Solar Company - San Francisco Chronicle Readers Once Again Choose SolarCraft as the North Bay’s Best in Solar Energy
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy and clean technology provider based in the North Bay, is proud to announce it has been named “Best Solar Installer in the Bay Area” by readers of the San Francisco Chronicle. The annual Best of the Bay Area Awards celebrate outstanding local businesses delivering exceptional service and value across the region. - October 28, 2025 - SolarCraft
Golden Gate Bridge-Inspired Pasta Shape Launched by Bay Area Artisan Pasta Company
Mill Valley Pasta Co. of Mill Valley, California, announces the release of their exclusive custom shaped pasta, Ponte d'Oro, inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. - October 22, 2025 - Mill Valley Pasta Co.
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
Amor Salsita Celebrates One Year on Albertsons, Vons & Pavilions Shelves
Southern California–based, woman-owned brand Amor Salsita is celebrating its first year on shelves at Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions. What began in the kitchen has quickly become a household favorite, thanks to the support of AVP, loyal fans, and the broader community. With flavors ranging from Salsa Rojita to Mango Habanero, Amor Salsita remains rooted in family, flavor, and love—bringing people together, and having a good time. - August 30, 2025 - Socializela.com
Suzanne E. Guerra’s New Book "Seven Generations of the Barnes Family" is a Fascinating Genealogy of the Author’s Mother’s Lineage, Going Back Nearly Three Centuries
Fulton Books author Suzanne E. Guerra, who taught English as a second language at Cook Junior High (later Cook Middle School) in the Santa Rosa City Schools District until 2003, when she retired, has completed her most recent book, “Seven Generations of the Barnes Family: with surnames... - August 28, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Briggette A. Blalock’s New Book, "The Square Hallo," Follows a Single Mother Who Stands by Her Son After He is Falsely Accused of a Crime He Didn’t Commit
Recent release “The Square Hallo” from Page Publishing author Briggette A. Blalock is a stirring and compelling novel that centers around Alice, a single mother and divorcee whose son Jason faces accusations of a crime he swears he never committed, causing her to stand by him as their lives grow ever more complicated. - August 06, 2025 - Page Publishing
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Voted Best in Marin: SolarCraft Leads the Way in Solar
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Solar Installer in Marin County" by the readers of Marin Magazine. The annual Marin Magazine Reader's Choice Awards celebrate businesses that excel in delivering exceptional services and products to the local community. - July 31, 2025 - SolarCraft
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
Ted Draper’s Newly Released "Gold Rush Palace" is a Thrilling Blend of Mystery, History, and Unexpected Romance
“Gold Rush Palace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ted Draper is an intriguing tale of a journalist’s journey to uncover a lost gold rush town, leading him into a world that feels suspended in time. - June 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site
San Juan Oaks Golf Club is one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses. - June 05, 2025 - San Juan Oaks Golf Club
2025 Silicon Valley Cancer Technology Conference
The first Cancer Therapy Tech Conference will be held at the Stanford Faculty Club on July 17 and will feature panels and presentations of cutting-edge advancements in cancer treatment technology. The event will feature keynote speakers, panels, pitches, and networking opportunities with industry experts. - June 01, 2025 - Cancer Therapy Startups
Chef Carlos of Guiso Latin Fusion to Serve as Esteemed Judge at "Art of Dessert" Event at Luther Burbank Center
Chef Carlos, the celebrated culinary mastermind behind Guiso Latin Fusion in Healdsburg, is honored to announce his participation as a judge at the highly anticipated Art of Dessert event, taking place at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California. - May 08, 2025 - Guiso Latin Fusion
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
ONELIFE Senior Living Acquires and Takes Over Management of The Vineyard at Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, California
ONELIFE Senior Living, a developer and operator of senior housing, is proud to announce it has assumed ownership and management of The Vineyard at Fountaingrove, a memory care community in Santa Rosa, California. The Vineyard, Onelife’s fifth California community, officially joined its growing portfolio on March 1, 2025, as the family-owned company responds to the state’s increasing need for Alzheimer’s and dementia care. - April 09, 2025 - ONELIFE Senior Living
Memorial Service to Honor Holocaust Survivor and Community Leader Nick Hope
Public Invited to Celebrate the Legacy of a Man Who Defied History’s Darkest Moments - March 27, 2025 - Nick Hope
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
The Mighty Quinn Smokeshop Celebrates 45 Years of Excellence in Smoking and Cannabis Accessories
The Mighty Quinn Smokeshop celebrates 45 years as the North Bay Area’s premier smoking and cannabis accessories retailer. Family-owned since 1979, it is known for exceptional customer service, a curated selection of high-quality glass art, and top industry brands. As the exclusive North Bay retailer of Mobius Glass, The Mighty Quinn remains a trusted destination for enthusiasts. Join the celebration with special promotions at Santa Rosa and San Rafael locations. - March 06, 2025 - The Mighty Quinn
SolarCraft Expands Renewable Solutions with Franklin Home Batteries for Enhanced Energy Independence
SolarCraft, the leading provider of clean energy solutions in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, proudly announces the addition of Franklin Whole Home Batteries to its lineup of energy-efficient home solutions. As the demand for energy resilience and sustainability grows, Franklin's advanced battery technology enables homeowners to manage their energy use more effectively than ever before. - February 14, 2025 - SolarCraft
Mercy Wellness Unveils Historic Super Bowl Consumption Party & Exclusive Sneak Peek of North Bay's Only Licensed Cannabis Lounge
Mercy Wellness, an award-winning, vertically integrated cannabis company serving the North Bay and Sonoma County since 2010, is excited to announce an exclusive Super Bowl Consumption Party on Sunday, February 9, 2025 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This 21+, one-of-a-kind event offers a sneak peek into... - February 05, 2025 - Mercy Wellness
Chatsi Secures $500K in Seed Funding from Mountain TEQ, to Build Trustworthy AI-Powered Sales Agents for E-Commerce
Chatsi, the leader in AI-powered sales agents for e-commerce, has secured $500K in seed funding from Mountain TEQ to revolutionize online shopping. By addressing major conversion blockers like poor product discovery and unanswered questions, Chatsi seeks to guide shoppers with personalized, expert-level assistance. Launching on Shopify and WooCommerce in Q1 2025, Chatsi aims to redefine e-commerce and empower merchants to convert browsers into buyers. - January 28, 2025 - Chatsi Inc.
DDB Miner Provides an Efficient, Stable, Secure and Profitable Cloud Mining Service
Here’s why DDB Miner stands out in the crypto cloud mining space and how you can take advantage of its lucrative services. - January 17, 2025 - DDB Miner
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
Author Alfreda Bailey’s New Book, "Prototype," Follows a Mother and Her Child as They Attempt to Flee the Dangers of Both Cyber-Humans and the Wealthy Elite of Her World
Recent release “Prototype” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Alfreda Bailey is a compelling sci-fi novel that centers around Gayle and her son, David, who are forced into hiding after cyber-human hybrids begin warring with each other in her city. Desperate to escape, Gayle’s journey explores the darkness of her world’s upper class, and the power that those below have to make actual change. - January 10, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
SolarCraft Introduces Ductless Heat Pumps for Marin, Sonoma and Napa Homes -Revolutionizing Home Comfort in the North Bay
SolarCraft Celebrates 40 Years of Sustainability with the Introduction of Ductless Heat Pumps. SolarCraft, a leading provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, is thrilled to announce the addition of ductless heat pump systems to its suite of energy-efficient home solutions. This innovative offering marks another milestone in SolarCraft’s commitment to providing sustainable, locally tailored energy solutions. - December 06, 2024 - SolarCraft
Dr. Harte Gets Behind "Make America Healthy Again!"
Dr. Harte, traditional San Francisco Bay Area chiropractor, fully backs the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as head of HHS. America needs its health, and its health care systems, cleaned up. - November 26, 2024 - The Harte of Chiropractic, P.C
The Return of Jeff Pilson for "Reasons To Believe" by Christmas The Band from Rudolf Music
Independent music label, Rudolf Music, is releasing a new single and video “Reasons To Believe” by Christmas The Band. This song encompasses in a Rock, Progressive-Rock musical style the possible conversation between the risen Christ and Thomas the apostle who is sometimes referred to as “Doubting Thomas.” - November 11, 2024 - Rudolf Music
Napa’s Hourglass Winery Goes 100% Solar with Solarcraft Installation
SolarCraft, a premier provider of solar energy solutions in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties for over 40 years, proudly announces the completion of a 127 kW solar power system at the Hourglass Winery, located along Napa Valley's renowned Silverado Trail. - November 07, 2024 - SolarCraft
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
SolarCraft Brightens Skipstone Wines with Cutting-Edge Solar Installation
Leading Sustainable Alexander Valley Wine Estate Joins Forces with SolarCraft to Champion Sustainability - October 18, 2024 - SolarCraft
SolarCraft Energizes Schell-Vista Fire District with New Solar Installation - Sonoma Fire District Joins Forces with SolarCraft to Go Green
SolarCraft, a premier solar energy provider with over 40 years of experience serving Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties, has successfully completed a state-of-the-art solar power installation at the Schell-Vista Fire District in Sonoma, California. The station now harnesses clean, renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint and lower operational costs, saving close to $13,000 in annual utility bills. - September 17, 2024 - SolarCraft
SolarCraft Powers Up Pine Ridge Vineyards with a New Solar Installation - Napa Valley Winery Teams Up with SolarCraft to Embrace Sustainability
SolarCraft, the leading solar energy provider in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties for over forty years, has successfully completed a 140 kW solar power installation at Pine Ridge Vineyard, situated in the prestigious Stag’s Leap district of Napa Valley. This project represents a significant milestone in Pine Ridge Vineyard's ongoing commitment to sustainability, as they embrace solar energy through SolarCraft's expertise, saving close to $46,000 thousand in annual utility bills. - September 06, 2024 - SolarCraft
Stephan Piscano, Announces Podcast Network, YouTube Channels
Stephan Piscano owner of The Real Estate Networking Group announces media production venture to generate YouTube content including the "Stephan Piscano Show" & "AirBnb Guessing Game." The media group PMG "Piscano Media Group" operated by Stephan Piscano plans to... - September 05, 2024 - Stephan Piscano Charities
US EPA Final Report: Breathing in Formaldehyde Can Cause Cancer in Humans Even in Low Amounts
The review identified formaldehyde as a cause of myeloid leukemia, nasopharyngeal cancer, and sinonasal cancers. Researchers report that inhaling air concentrations of formaldehyde at one-hundredth per milligram per cubic meter over long periods of time can lead to nasopharyngeal cancer. - August 28, 2024 - Lundia USA
SolarCraft Boosts Solar Power at Napa's Paloma Vineyard - Paloma Vineyard Partners with SolarCraft to Boost Renewable Energy in Napa Valley
SolarCraft, a trusted solar energy provider for Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties for forty years, has successfully completed a solar power installation at Paloma Vineyard, located on the renowned Silverado Trail in Napa Valley. Paloma has taken a significant step forward in its commitment to sustainability by partnering with SolarCraft to upgrade and expand its solar power system. - August 13, 2024 - SolarCraft
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Author Kimberlee Ormsby’s New Book, "Kindred Spirits," is a Heartfelt and Engaging Novel That Explores the Bonds of Fate Between Two Women from Different Walks of Life
Recent release “Kindred Spirits” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kimberlee Ormsby is a compelling tale that follows Olivia and Jaclyn, two women who discover a strong connection between the two of them that provides the strength and resilience they need in order to survive the tragedy and trials of their own lives. - July 31, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Captain Charles Swensen’s New Book, "Miss Austen's Mistake," Follows the "Real" Colonel Brandon as He Retells His Own Version of the Events of "Sense and Sensibility"
Fulton Books author Captain Charles Swensen, a retired Navy captain who currently resides with his wife and continues to consult on engineering issues after a career as a civil engineer, has completed his most recent book, “Miss Austen's Mistake: The Real Story Behind Sense and... - July 02, 2024 - Fulton Books
SolarCraft Brings Solar Power to Cal-West Locations in San Rafael and Petaluma - Premier North Bay Rental Company Implements Solar Power at Sonoma and Marin Sites
SolarCraft, serving Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties for forty years, has completed two solar power installations for Cal-West Rentals. Located in Petaluma, Sonoma County and San Rafael, Marin County, the solar systems will save Cal-West more than a combined $17,000 annually in electricity costs. By utilizing clean, sustainable solar energy for its operations, Cal-West aims to reduce its carbon footprint, cut utility expenses and protect against PG&E rate increases. - June 25, 2024 - SolarCraft
Forbes Names Daniel Shanfield Top 10 Immigration Lawyer in Silicon Valley
Daniel Shanfield Just One of Two Attorneys on the Forbes Top 10 List with Headquarters in Silicon Valley - June 11, 2024 - Law Offices of Daniel Shanfield Immigration Defense PC
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io