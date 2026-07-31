District of Columbia: Washington News
Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root. What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in... - July 31, 2026 - NCBCP
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) Accepted Into the U.S. Army Live, Virtual, Constructive, (LVC) Marketplace to Bridge Aging EST II
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) chosen for the US Army's LVC Marketplace to provide a bridging capability to replace the EST II. The MVT offers three training capabilities in one system; Marksmanship, Use of Force, and Joint Fires training. - July 30, 2026 - Ti Defense
Utiliforce Recognized as a Top 100 Solar Contractor in the United States
Ranks #77 Nationally on Solar Power World's Prestigious 2026 Top Solar Contractors List - July 29, 2026 - Utiliforce
ARC Clean Technology and Idaho National Laboratory Formalize Strategic Partnership to Deploy First-of-a-Kind ARC-100 Small Modular Reactor
Strategic, multi-year agreement establishes the framework for the first-of-a-kind (FOAK) deployment of the ARC-100 SMR at Idaho National Laboratory - July 28, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
Healthy Humor Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Pediatric Care Through Joy at “A Decade of Delight” Gala
Healthy Humor (HH), a national nonprofit advancing emotional support, trauma-informed care in children's hospitals through the art of therapeutic clowning, will hold its 10th Anniversary Gala, A Decade of Delight, on Monday, October 19, 2026, at City Winery, NYC. The milestone evening will bring... - July 07, 2026 - Healthy Humor, Inc.
Rose Marie Sterling Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Rose Marie Sterling of Temple Hill, Maryland, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of food service. Sterling... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Acquisition Systems Associates, Inc. Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification
Acquisition Systems Associates (ASA) has successfully achieved CMMC Level 2 Certification following an independent assessment by an authorized C3PAO. This certification validates ASA's ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI), reinforcing their commitment to cybersecurity excellence. - June 30, 2026 - Acquisition Systems Associates
Adams Memorial Foundation Announces Inaugural Leadership Award Recipients
AMF announces its inaugural Leadership Award, honoring Reps. Morgan Griffith, Bill Keating, Stephen Lynch, John Moolenaar, and posthumously Gerald Connolly. Awardees receive a bronze sculpture by Kevin Christman. Recipients will be recognized at the July 1, 2026 Celebrating America event in Washington, D.C., ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary. The award honors leadership reflecting Adams family values: faith, moral courage, civic responsibility, and service to nation and community. - June 29, 2026 - The Adams Memorial Foundation
The Adams Memorial – 2026 Winners of the Adams Public Service Awards
The Adams Memorial Foundation announces the 2026 Adams Public Service Award winners. Kaitlyn Lee of the Potomac School in McLean, Virginia, will attend Harvard College and earns first place. James (Jimmy) Andrew Song of South County High School in Lorton, Virginia, will attend King's College London and earns second place. The award honors graduating seniors who exemplify the civic leadership and public service legacy of the Adams family, from John and Abigail Adams to their descendants. - June 27, 2026 - The Adams Memorial Foundation
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD Announces the Release of "WORK ETHIC: The National Security Agency's Secret to Success"
New Book Offers an Insider's Guide on Maintaining Personal Integrity and Resilience While Navigating the Intense Demands of Military and Cryptologic Careers. Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD today officially announced the release of his highly anticipated new eBook, "WORK ETHIC: The National... - June 22, 2026 - Dr. James Edward Hill Jr. PhD
Human Expertise and AI-Assisted Review Combine in New ManufacturedHomeProNews Investigation Into Affordable Housing and Manufactured Housing Policy Gaps
A new MHProNews facts-evidence-analysis investigation, using AI-assisted tools and human editorial oversight, examines federal inaction, zoning barriers, and industry consolidation concerns affecting manufactured housing during a national affordability crisis. The report discusses the ROAD Act, industry policy positions, and market dynamics, while providing an audit trail for researchers, policymakers, journalists, and students of AI-assisted journalism. - June 06, 2026 - MHProNews.com
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Named 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards Finalist and Best of Coastal Style Nominee
Top Shelf Design Awards presented by Woodworking Network and a nomination for Best of Coastal Style. Known for luxury custom cabinetry, architectural built-ins, and furniture-inspired interiors, the company continues to elevate residential design throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic through thoughtful craftsmanship, real wood cabinetry, and locally fabricated bespoke interiors. - May 27, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Invisible Contamination: Cocaine, Chemical Inputs and Colombia’s Drinking Water
A new SFS report finds traces of cocaine and chemicals associated with its production in Colombian drinking water even after treatment, raising concerns over diffuse contamination, chronic exposure, food security and transnational chemical supply chains. - May 24, 2026 - Center for a Secure Free Society
Veteran-Owned Black Independent Social Platform WeKinFolk Expands Mission Around Digital Ownership, Creator Visibility, and Cultural Preservation
Veteran-owned black social media platform WeKinFolk is expanding its mission around black digital ownership, creator visibility, and cultural preservation. Founded by cybersecurity professional and Air Force veteran Ernest L. Manning Jr., the independent platform continues growing while promoting community engagement, authentic connection, and the importance of independent Black-owned technology infrastructure. - May 14, 2026 - WeKinFolk
ShowCycle and benel Solutions Announce Strategic Implementation Partnership
ShowCycle, the only event management solution with exhibit and floor‑plan management natively built on Salesforce, today announced a formal implementation partnership with benel Solutions, a certified Salesforce and Fonteva AMS consulting firm serving associations and nonprofits since 2014. The... - May 08, 2026 - ShowCycle
American Safety Was Falling Behind Science. One Coalition Just Fixed That.
Federal Drug Testing is About to Change Forever – and it Started with One Coalition’s Fight for Public Safety - May 05, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. Awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure Award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. was awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association (HCCA) for their work on the Loyola Avenue Storm Sewer Upgrade project in the City of Alexandria, Virginia. - April 30, 2026 - Flippo Construction Company, Inc.
ARC Clean Technology Commends DOE Effort to Expand Used Nuclear Fuel Recycling
ARC Clean Technology, Inc. (ARC) today commended the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for its continued leadership in advancing used nuclear fuel recycling through new public-private partnerships, reflecting growing momentum in the United States toward a more sustainable nuclear energy future. The... - April 28, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
Brooks Law Group, PLLC Celebrates the Launch of Fractional General Counsel Services
Brooks Law Group, PLLC is pleased to announce the formal launch of a month-to-month legal support model designed for growing companies that need ongoing guidance without hiring full-time counsel. - April 27, 2026 - Brooks Law Group, PLLC
NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety. - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association Calls for Immediate Federal Action to Protect Transportation Safety
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is calling on the Administration and Congress to take immediate action to protect public safety following a recent Department of Justice order rescheduling certain marijuana products to a lower federal drug classification. NDASA warns... - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
LeaderboardMA Launches Coaching Marketplace—Empowering Personal and Life Coaches to Scale Their Impact
LeaderboardMA LLC proudly announces the launch of its innovative Coaching Marketplace, a transformational platform designed specifically for personal and life coaches. By combining cutting-edge tools, seamless payment systems, and integrated video sessions, this marketplace creates an unparalleled environment for coaches to expand their reach, optimize their workflows, and deliver life-changing results. - April 21, 2026 - LeaderboardMA LLC
Mental Health Workforce Student Loan Affordability Coalition Opposes Department of Education Rule That Prices Therapists Out of Careers
The Mental Health Workforce Student Loan Affordability Coalition, an alliance of eight major mental health professional organizations representing approximately 60% of America's clinical mental health workforce, is opposing a proposed federal rule that would slash federal student loan limits for mental health professionals. - April 17, 2026 - American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy
Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturers and Theranostics Alliance (RMTA) Advances Federal Policy in Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics
New Division of NEMA Focused on Strengthening Personalized Care for Patients - April 14, 2026 - Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturers and Theranostics Alliance (RMTA)
ARC Reaffirms Commitment to NRC Part 53 Licensing Framework Following Final Rule Issuance
ARC Clean Technology (“ARC”) reaffirms its intent to pursue licensing under the newly finalized Part 53 framework issued by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), underscoring its early leadership in adopting the next-generation regulatory pathway for advanced reactors. ARC was... - April 14, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
"Stop the Draft": Congressional Candidate Eric J. Troutman Makes Heading Off Any Military Draft Effort Centerpiece of Campaign
Troutman Vows to Stop Any Draft After New Law Makes Automatic Draft Registration A Requirement Starting December, 2026 - April 13, 2026 - Troutman For America
Award-Winning Author and National Columnist Sophia A. Nelson Releases Redefining Freedom—Offering a Bold Roadmap to Renew a Fractured and Disillusioned America at 250
In her timely and thought-provoking newest book, Nelson challenges Americans to rethink freedom, bridge deep divides, and renew the nation’s promise ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States. - April 09, 2026 - RFC Freedom Books
The Ministry of Mom Experience Gathers Mothers in DC for a Faith-Centered Day of Renewal
Calling all moms for a one-day gathering May 2, 2026 offering spiritual refreshment, practical parenting tools, and community. - April 08, 2026 - Return On Intelligence LLC DBA The Parenting 411
ARC Clean Technology Signs Term Sheet with IC Nuclear & Industry for Deployment and Development of ARC-100 in Türkiye
arc-cleantech.comARC Clean Technology (“ARC”), a leading developer of advanced small modular reactors (“aSMRs”), today announced the signing of a term sheet with IC Nuclear & Industry (ICN), a member of IC Holding— one of Türkiye’s leading diversified... - April 07, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
Best AI-Powered Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies for 2026, Helping You Easily Earn Passive Income
jbstrategy is an AI-powered cryptocurrency trading bot platform that combines machine learning with traditional quantitative strategies. - April 06, 2026 - jbstrategy
"I am not Interested": Attorney Eric J. Troutman Issues Statement Saying He Would Decline Attorney General Role if Offered Following Bondi Firing
Troutman Cites Need for Justice Department Independence and Congressional Run in Statement Following Bondi Firing - April 03, 2026 - Troutman For America
Giftella LLC Launches Free AI-Powered Gift Recommendation App on iOS App Store
Giftella LLC has launched Giftella, a free iOS app that uses Anthropic's Claude AI to generate 16 personalized gift recommendations in about 60 seconds. Users input recipient details, the occasion, and a budget to receive purchase-ready results with direct buy links. The app also includes user profiles, wishlists, and friend connections. No signup required. Founded by Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara, Glenn Dale, Maryland. - March 30, 2026 - Giftella LLC
Academy of Hope Launches Inaugural “Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival” in Anacostia Park
Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH) will host its inaugural *Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival* on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Anacostia Park—bringing together learners, alumni, and supporters for a citywide celebration of adult education and economic mobility. More... - March 28, 2026 - Academy of Hope
Liz Ash Launches Personal Branding Service Grounded in Her Reputation Capital Framework
Brand strategist and creative director Liz Ash has launched a new Reputation Branding service rooted in Reputation Capital, a concept she has established as an essential dimension of branding. The service is designed around the idea that reputation is not separate from brand value, but one of its most important and consequential forms. - March 19, 2026 - Liz Ash
Professor Publishes "Mastering Health Informatics: A Comprehensive Career Guide" to Prepare the Next Generation of Digital Health Leaders
Dr. Christopher K. Gransberry has published "Mastering Health Informatics: A Comprehensive Career Guide," a new textbook designed to help students and professionals navigate careers in health informatics, healthcare data, and digital health transformation. The book explores how information science, technology, and leadership intersect to improve healthcare systems and patient outcomes. - March 18, 2026 - Gransberry & Associates
Brian Tidmore Launches Crownz.ai: a Culture-Forward AI Platform Built by a Visionary Solopreneur
Serial entrepreneur, independent music industry veteran, and technology innovator Brian Tidmore has officially published Crownz.ai, a groundbreaking AI-powered platform now available to the public in Beta. Crownz.ai combines the power of artificial intelligence with culturally relevant mentorship,... - March 12, 2026 - Symphnia
Law Firms Worldwide Invited to Submit Websites for the 30th Annual WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting law firms worldwide to compete for the title of Best Legal Website of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, content, technology, and usability. The competition recognizes excellence in digital performance while providing valuable industry benchmarking. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 12, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
New Book from Oaklea Press Challenges a Core Assumption of the AI Revolution That Machines Will Eventually Become Conscious and Aware
Entitled, "More Than Machines," the author argues that the future of AI forces a deep examination of what constitutes consciousness and what constitutes awareness, which he writes are not the same. - March 02, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Creator Talent Management Agency Aruna Talent Reports Six-Figure Client Results as Creator Economy Hits $250B
Aruna Talent, a US-based creator talent management agency, announces significant growth as the global creator economy surpasses $250 billion, according to Goldman Sachs Research. The full-service agency provides dedicated talent managers, professional engagement teams, and data-driven growth strategies for digital content creators across subscription platforms. Aruna Talent operates on a performance-based model with a privacy-first approach. - February 18, 2026 - Aruna Talent
IDAI Launches Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative: Space Phoenix Systems Partnership Validates Industry-First Integrated Framework for Infrastructure Tokenization
IDAI launches its Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative, validated by partnership with Space Phoenix Systems. The initiative delivers the industry's only integrated approach combining regulatory compliance, technical validation, and commercialization for the $16 trillion RWA market. Join IDAI at SpaceNEXT 2026 in Tysons, VA (Feb. 18-19) for workshops on de-risking and financing space infrastructure. - February 16, 2026 - National DigiFoundry
CommonWealth One Celebrates Grand Opening of New Seminary Road Branch, February 23–27
CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the Grand Opening Celebration of its newest branch, located at 4900 Seminary Road, adjacent to the Mark Center in Alexandria. This marks the credit union’s second new Alexandria location in less than a year, following the successful... - February 14, 2026 - CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union
Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer
Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer: Founder Ed Smith Retires After 25 Years and Will Continue as Advisor Agile Fleet, Inc. today announced that Don Dymont has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder and longtime CEO Ed Smith has... - February 13, 2026 - Agile Fleet, Inc.
New Book from the Oaklea Press Explores Evidence for Reincarnation from a Christian's Perspective
“Life Goes On,” a book written by a practicing Christian, presents evidence based on documented case histories that consciousness may continue after death. - February 09, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Saratoga Medical Center Evolves Into Saratoga Ascend, Marking a New Era of Growth
Saratoga Medical Center announces the national expansion of its DBA, Saratoga Ascend, delivering integrated healthcare, IT, and life sciences solutions and staffing services to federal, state, and military agencies across the United States. - February 04, 2026 - Saratoga Ascend