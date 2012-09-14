PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow
The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
"America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC
The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended lawmakers for including a permanent repeal of the medical device tax in the recently announced year-end government funding package. The inclusion of repeal within the agreement is the result of broad bipartisan support in both chambers... - December 17, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
Family members brought an action under the Alien Tort Claim Act (“ATS”) and the Torture Victims Protection Act (“TVPA”) against National Iranian Tanker Company (“NITC”), Mr. Ali Rabiei and Mr. Alaedin Boroujerdi, alleging that defendants were engaged in a cover up and the report they provided to families, stating that all crew members were dead within minutes of the accident, is completely baseless. - December 17, 2019 - Herischi & Associates LLC
Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group
Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, will host a Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on the morning of December 10. The event is designed to foster transformational dialogue engaging young women in the African American community from 20 cities identified as locations having a high rate of breast cancer diagnosis among women of color. - December 10, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation
Today, the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) released its national HIV/AIDS policy agenda on Black Women’s Health titled The HIV/AIDS Policy Agenda for Black Women. The agenda also features contributions from other leading women’s health organizations, which include the Positive... - December 06, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative
The PHA Forum and Membership Meeting will take place March 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. - December 06, 2019 - Population Health Alliance
Robert Rosenfeld, Founder and CEO of Idea Connections Systems, Inc.® received the 2019 Race Amity Medal of Honor Award at the annual National Race Amity Conference in Boston on November 21, 2019.
The award is conferred on individuals “who have engaged in close cross racial/cross cultural collaboration... - November 28, 2019 - Idea Connection Systems
The latest United States Renal Data System (USRDS) report underscores the need to expand education and early detection efforts to improve health outcomes. - November 27, 2019 - Kidney Care Partners
The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today applauded a bipartisan and bicameral group of lawmakers for introducing the Better and Robust Screening Today Act (H.R. 5238/ S. 2944). Led by Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ), Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)... - November 26, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of 95.5 (FM) WPGC’s Community Focus. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Guy Lambert, listeners can tune in from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November... - November 24, 2019 - LEAP LLC
Newly published research aims to validate Columbus as a blue-blood descendant of Slavic Royalty, not Italian. - November 22, 2019 - Association Cristovao Colon
TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.
SMART Act delays inclusion of NIV in the Medicare DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program. - November 08, 2019 - CQRC
Author, A. Moriel McClerklin has written a powerfully insightful new book, "Triumphant: The Journey to Healthy Manhood." A. Moriel states: “There is awesome potential in every man. Every man holds treasures inside himself to offer to the world. To tap into higher dimensions of ourselves and live our true potential, we only need to acknowledge our ability to grow and change for the better. This book is a guide to help men on their journey to the inward changes that lead to triumphant living.” - November 06, 2019 - A. Moriel McClerklin
Leader in technology-enabled family caregiver empowerment adds a new perspective to the Digital Health companies in PHA’s membership. - November 04, 2019 - Population Health Alliance
In response to burgeoning growth in both reach and programming, the Board of Directors of the Washington, DC-area based Madison House Autism Foundation announces two strategic hires that will help the organization as it transitions to an expanding role in meeting the needs of neurodiverse adults and... - November 03, 2019 - Madison House Autism Foundation
National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group Says Reps. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) Sustain Increased PBM Data Disclosure - October 31, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition
Branch Automation and Online and Mobile Banking Solutions Allow for Easy Integration - October 30, 2019 - Sound Payments
Request Clarifying Distinction Between Medical Device Servicing and Remanufacturing in Upcoming Guidance - October 28, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC
Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - October 25, 2019 - Glenelg Country School
Patrick Henry College's Strategic Intelligence in National Security program is only the second undergraduate program to obtain certification from the prestigious International Association for Intelligence Education. - October 24, 2019 - Patrick Henry College
Site neutral policies in the Wenstrup Amendment to H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, would reduce out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors - October 23, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform
Home health leaders stress importance of bipartisan legislation to ease transition
as CMS plans largest home health payment overhaul in decades. - October 22, 2019 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare
“Virtual Tour” Differentiates LTC Pharmacy, Explains Operational and Regulatory Requirements Compared to Retail, Other Pharmacies - October 21, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition
DrainThatPain is a holistic energy technique for chronic pain elimination. Joanna Cameron, the founder has produced a documentary and written a book, both named DrainThatPain. She will teach the technique to DrainThatpain trainees using persons in pain as volunteers. - October 21, 2019 - TranceLady Productions, Inc.
At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies. - October 18, 2019 - JOLT Advantage Group
Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Annual Day of Giving Will Benefit Thirty-Three Ape Sanctuaries and Rescue Centers in Africa, Asia, and North America. - October 11, 2019 - Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries
MDS2 Standard Promotes Shared Responsibility Between Healthcare Delivery Organizations and Device Manufacturers. - October 09, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
Government Sourcing Solutions announced that it has hired the highly accomplished former Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) of the State of Alaska, Jason Soza, as Vice President, West. Soza joins GSS with 20 years of experience in public procurement, starting as a frontline buyer for Alaska and ascending... - October 05, 2019 - Government Sourcing Solutions
Patrick Henry College has earned an unmatched record in collegiate forensics competition by winning 12 of the past 15 American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament Championships, and consistently finishing in the top 1% of the nation in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA). - October 04, 2019 - Patrick Henry College
PHA Advancing National DPP(TM) to be launched October 29 in Washington, DC. - October 03, 2019 - Population Health Alliance
Dr. Clayton Lawrence had the honor of being greeted by the United States Vice President Michael Pence, who, as a representative of the United States, was made aware of the successes of both LEAP LLC and its partner nonprofit organization, LEAP Foundation DC. - October 03, 2019 - LEAP LLC
In response to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent announcement about revelations of a suite of vulnerabilities known as “URGENT/11,” the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today released a list of general recommendations for health delivery organizations (HDOs)... - October 01, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
The award-winning high-tech homebuying company's direct, no "middle-man" approach and commitment to delivering competitively priced, modern properties "does it all" for clients. - October 01, 2019 - House Buyers of America
Advocacy group urges CMS to continue implementation of site neutral payments
for outpatient clinic visits. - September 30, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform
Proposed across-the-board 8% cut to PT services would create market instability and hinder patient access to therapy services to reduce opioid use and prevent senior falls. - September 27, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
Revised White Paper Includes Additional Resources and Best Practices for Medical Imaging Device Servicers. - September 25, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) and a broad coalition of medical innovators, physician inventors, patient groups, and others sent a letter to congressional leadership today... - September 24, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
Recognizing Falls Prevention Awareness Day 2019, APTQI is advocating for greater patient access to fall prevention tools such as manual and exercise therapy. - September 23, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
The Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE) today announced the confirmed keynote speakers who will be featured at the 2019 Building Automation & Cyber Security FM Forum (BACS 2019). This full-day educational forum will provide practical advice to property managers preparing facilities management... - September 23, 2019 - Association for Facilities Engineering
Eric Guthrie, the first African American author to complete an initial coin offering for a book on the blockchain, knows that in order to inspire other writers to change, he has to lead the way. Guthrie, a best-selling author, wants writers to have options and more control over the publishing process. His goal is simple--to make writers aware that blockchain publishing is here and that it offers benefits the world's largest publishers cannot offer. - September 20, 2019 - Better Me, Better We
Military Times, today announced the launch of the Military Times Job Board, a section in its digital sites created to connect companies looking to hire military veterans and transitioning service members and military spouses seeking meaningful careers. The job board can be found at jobboard.militarytimes.com... - September 19, 2019 - Sightline Media
ExhibitDay officially launches as a free trade show management and collaboration tool for trade show managers, exhibitors and event teams. - September 19, 2019 - ExhibitDay
Leading weight-loss consultant, Dr. Eric Berg, now offers unique and highly-effective Keto diet plans to help busy individuals stay fit and healthy. - September 19, 2019 - Dr. Berg Nutritionals
Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc (“Oncoheroes”) and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (“Boehringer Ingelheim”) have signed a worldwide, exclusive licensing agreement for volasertib, an investigational anti-cancer compound that was originally discovered and developed by Boehringer... - September 19, 2019 - Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc.