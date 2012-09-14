PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture Secures a Coveted Spot on the $13B SBEAS Contract Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow

MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

MITA Commends Lawmakers for Bipartisan Agreement to Include Permanent Repeal of Device Tax in End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended lawmakers for including a permanent repeal of the medical device tax in the recently announced year-end government funding package. The inclusion of repeal within the agreement is the result of broad bipartisan support in both chambers... - December 17, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Family Members of Sanchi Oil Tanker Crew Bring an Action Against National Iranian Tanker Company Family members brought an action under the Alien Tort Claim Act (“ATS”) and the Torture Victims Protection Act (“TVPA”) against National Iranian Tanker Company (“NITC”), Mr. Ali Rabiei and Mr. Alaedin Boroujerdi, alleging that defendants were engaged in a cover up and the report they provided to families, stating that all crew members were dead within minutes of the accident, is completely baseless. - December 17, 2019 - Herischi & Associates LLC

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

Tigerlily Foundation Hosts Historic Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, will host a Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on the morning of December 10. The event is designed to foster transformational dialogue engaging young women in the African American community from 20 cities identified as locations having a high rate of breast cancer diagnosis among women of color. - December 10, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation

The Black Women’s Health Imperative Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Policy Agenda Addressing HIV/AIDS Epidemic Among Black Women Today, the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) released its national HIV/AIDS policy agenda on Black Women’s Health titled The HIV/AIDS Policy Agenda for Black Women. The agenda also features contributions from other leading women’s health organizations, which include the Positive... - December 06, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

Race Amity Honors Innovation Expert Robert Rosenfeld, Founder and CEO of Idea Connections Systems, Inc.® received the 2019 Race Amity Medal of Honor Award at the annual National Race Amity Conference in Boston on November 21, 2019. The award is conferred on individuals “who have engaged in close cross racial/cross cultural collaboration... - November 28, 2019 - Idea Connection Systems

Kidney Care Community Encouraged by New USRDS Data, Stresses the Need for Continued Improvement The latest United States Renal Data System (USRDS) report underscores the need to expand education and early detection efforts to improve health outcomes. - November 27, 2019 - Kidney Care Partners

MITA Commends Lawmakers for Efforts to Establish Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Screening Coverage for TRICARE Beneficiaries The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today applauded a bipartisan and bicameral group of lawmakers for introducing the Better and Robust Screening Today Act (H.R. 5238/ S. 2944). Led by Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ), Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)... - November 26, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President/CEO LEAP, LLC, and LEAP Foundation DC, Featured on Community Focus Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of 95.5 (FM) WPGC’s Community Focus. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Guy Lambert, listeners can tune in from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November... - November 24, 2019 - LEAP LLC

New Research Doubts Columbus’ Italian Citizenship Newly published research aims to validate Columbus as a blue-blood descendant of Slavic Royalty, not Italian. - November 22, 2019 - Association Cristovao Colon

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

CQRC Supports Bipartisan Bill to Protect Patients on Non-Invasive Ventilators SMART Act delays inclusion of NIV in the Medicare DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program. - November 08, 2019 - CQRC

A New Powerfully Insightful Book for Men Author, A. Moriel McClerklin has written a powerfully insightful new book, "Triumphant: The Journey to Healthy Manhood." A. Moriel states: “There is awesome potential in every man. Every man holds treasures inside himself to offer to the world. To tap into higher dimensions of ourselves and live our true potential, we only need to acknowledge our ability to grow and change for the better. This book is a guide to help men on their journey to the inward changes that lead to triumphant living.” - November 06, 2019 - A. Moriel McClerklin

Ceresti Health Joins Population Health Alliance Leader in technology-enabled family caregiver empowerment adds a new perspective to the Digital Health companies in PHA’s membership. - November 04, 2019 - Population Health Alliance

Madison House Autism Foundation Strengthens Executive Leadership Team In response to burgeoning growth in both reach and programming, the Board of Directors of the Washington, DC-area based Madison House Autism Foundation announces two strategic hires that will help the organization as it transitions to an expanding role in meeting the needs of neurodiverse adults and... - November 03, 2019 - Madison House Autism Foundation

SCPC Praises Bipartisan House Passage of PBM Rebate Transparency Bills National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group Says Reps. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) Sustain Increased PBM Data Disclosure - October 31, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

Sound Payments Expands Solutions to Support Branch Automation Branch Automation and Online and Mobile Banking Solutions Allow for Easy Integration - October 30, 2019 - Sound Payments

MITA Applauds Letter from Senators Warren, Cassidy to FDA Request Clarifying Distinction Between Medical Device Servicing and Remanufacturing in Upcoming Guidance - October 28, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

ComSec LLC to Exhibit at 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC

Glenelg Country School Welcomes Pediatric Occupational Therapist to Discuss Importance of Outdoor Play on Child Development Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - October 25, 2019 - Glenelg Country School

Patrick Henry College Receives Prestigious Recognition from International Association for Intelligence Educators Patrick Henry College's Strategic Intelligence in National Security program is only the second undergraduate program to obtain certification from the prestigious International Association for Intelligence Education. - October 24, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

Alliance Applauds Wenstrup Amendment to House Drug Pricing Package Site neutral policies in the Wenstrup Amendment to H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, would reduce out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors - October 23, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform

Partnership Applauds RCD Delay for Home Health Services Home health leaders stress importance of bipartisan legislation to ease transition as CMS plans largest home health payment overhaul in decades. - October 22, 2019 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare

New Video Details Long Term Care (LTC) Pharmacies’ Clinical Value to Seniors’ Care “Virtual Tour” Differentiates LTC Pharmacy, Explains Operational and Regulatory Requirements Compared to Retail, Other Pharmacies - October 21, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

Chronic Pain Elimination is Shown Live in DrainThatPain's World Tour to Canada, the UK, Dubai and Australia DrainThatPain is a holistic energy technique for chronic pain elimination. Joanna Cameron, the founder has produced a documentary and written a book, both named DrainThatPain. She will teach the technique to DrainThatpain trainees using persons in pain as volunteers. - October 21, 2019 - TranceLady Productions, Inc.

JOLT Advantage Group Wins 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Award At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies. - October 18, 2019 - JOLT Advantage Group

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries Presents Sixth Annual Giving Day for Apes October 15, 2019 Annual Day of Giving Will Benefit Thirty-Three Ape Sanctuaries and Rescue Centers in Africa, Asia, and North America. - October 11, 2019 - Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

MITA Releases National Standard for Medical Device Security MDS2 Standard Promotes Shared Responsibility Between Healthcare Delivery Organizations and Device Manufacturers. - October 09, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Nationally Recognized Procurement Leader Jason Soza Joins Government Sourcing Solutions as Vice President, West Government Sourcing Solutions announced that it has hired the highly accomplished former Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) of the State of Alaska, Jason Soza, as Vice President, West. Soza joins GSS with 20 years of experience in public procurement, starting as a frontline buyer for Alaska and ascending... - October 05, 2019 - Government Sourcing Solutions

Patrick Henry College Begins New Season as Premier Forensics Program in the Nation Patrick Henry College has earned an unmatched record in collegiate forensics competition by winning 12 of the past 15 American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament Championships, and consistently finishing in the top 1% of the nation in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA). - October 04, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

Dr. Clayton Lawrence Honored by the United States Vice President Dr. Clayton Lawrence had the honor of being greeted by the United States Vice President Michael Pence, who, as a representative of the United States, was made aware of the successes of both LEAP LLC and its partner nonprofit organization, LEAP Foundation DC. - October 03, 2019 - LEAP LLC

The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance Offers Guidance on Mitigating FDA-Announced URGENT11 Vulnerabilities in Medical Imaging Devices In response to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent announcement about revelations of a suite of vulnerabilities known as “URGENT/11,” the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today released a list of general recommendations for health delivery organizations (HDOs)... - October 01, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

House Buyers of America Delivers the Best of Both Worlds - iBuyer Technology Without the Hidden Fees The award-winning high-tech homebuying company's direct, no "middle-man" approach and commitment to delivering competitively priced, modern properties "does it all" for clients. - October 01, 2019 - House Buyers of America

Alliance for Site Neutral Payment Reform Applauds Proposed OPPS Rule Advocacy group urges CMS to continue implementation of site neutral payments for outpatient clinic visits. - September 30, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform

APTQI Urges CMS to Revise the Proposed Physical Therapy Provisions in Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) Rule for CY 2020 Proposed across-the-board 8% cut to PT services would create market instability and hinder patient access to therapy services to reduce opioid use and prevent senior falls. - September 27, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

MITA Updates Servicing and Remanufacturing White Paper Revised White Paper Includes Additional Resources and Best Practices for Medical Imaging Device Servicers. - September 25, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

AdvaMed, MITA, MDMA and a Broad Coalition of Stakeholders Urge Congress to Permanently Repeal the Medical Device Tax The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) and a broad coalition of medical innovators, physician inventors, patient groups, and others sent a letter to congressional leadership today... - September 24, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

APTQI Urges CMS to Protect Seniors from Debilitating Falls by Preserving Medicare Reimbursement for Physical Therapy Recognizing Falls Prevention Awareness Day 2019, APTQI is advocating for greater patient access to fall prevention tools such as manual and exercise therapy. - September 23, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

AFE Gathers Experts to Give Property Managers Best Practices on AI and Blockchain Technologies in Smart Buildings & IoT The Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE) today announced the confirmed keynote speakers who will be featured at the 2019 Building Automation & Cyber Security FM Forum (BACS 2019). This full-day educational forum will provide practical advice to property managers preparing facilities management... - September 23, 2019 - Association for Facilities Engineering

Best-Selling Author Tackles Blockchain Publishing Eric Guthrie, the first African American author to complete an initial coin offering for a book on the blockchain, knows that in order to inspire other writers to change, he has to lead the way. Guthrie, a best-selling author, wants writers to have options and more control over the publishing process. His goal is simple--to make writers aware that blockchain publishing is here and that it offers benefits the world's largest publishers cannot offer. - September 20, 2019 - Better Me, Better We

Military Times Launches New Job Board Military Times, today announced the launch of the Military Times Job Board, a section in its digital sites created to connect companies looking to hire military veterans and transitioning service members and military spouses seeking meaningful careers. The job board can be found at jobboard.militarytimes.com... - September 19, 2019 - Sightline Media

ExhibitDay Officially Launches Free Tool for Managing Trade Shows and Exhibits ExhibitDay officially launches as a free trade show management and collaboration tool for trade show managers, exhibitors and event teams. - September 19, 2019 - ExhibitDay

Dr. Berg Has Devised a Unique Ketogenic Diet That is Adaptable to Any Lifestyle Leading weight-loss consultant, Dr. Eric Berg, now offers unique and highly-effective Keto diet plans to help busy individuals stay fit and healthy. - September 19, 2019 - Dr. Berg Nutritionals