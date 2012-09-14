PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Zeman RV Celebrates Construction Milestone at The Tides RV Resort Zeman RV today announced the completion of the structural framework for all of its amenity buildings at its newest luxury RV property, The Tides RV Resort by Zeman. Located in Palmetto, FL and scheduled to open in January 2020, The Tides will offer 389 elite RV sites, as well as a broad array of world-class... - October 09, 2019 - The Tides

RV Rental Connection Releases the New RV Rental Marketing Guide The Marketing Guide gives peer-to-peer RV rental operators up-to-date advice on Geo-locating advertising efforts, segmenting audience sectors and other useful insights, based on the latest camping trends. - September 12, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Dream Drive Brings Van Life to Japan with Rentable Custom Hotel Rooms on Wheels Dream Drive, a custom van workshop and rental company in Japan, is officially launching their depot and 4 vans in August 2019. Japan is in the midst of a tourism boom seeing record numbers of inbound tourists so far for 2019. (japantoday.com/category/national/japan-sees-record-number-of-foreign-visitors-in-1st-half-of-2019)... - July 20, 2019 - Dream Drive K.K.

Thomas Real Estate of North Myrtle Beach Receives Four International Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received four Communicator Awards for marketing. The marketing team at Thomas Real Estate received awards for email entries in the categories of: 1) content marketing; 2) features animation/motion graphics; 3) individual email marketing; 4) features visual appeal. Style Strand Media, of North Myrtle Beach, created the animation and motion graphics for the email campaigns. - May 16, 2019 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Life inTents Makes "Glamping" More Accessible in the Pacific Northwest Life inTentsSM (www.LifeinTents.com), a full-service tent “glamping” service company that puts comfort and connection at the heart of their operation, has established its Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Life inTents specializes in creating comfortable, temporary outdoor accommodations in desirable but remote locations. This new West Coast base of operation reflects the growing demand for fun and stress-free outdoor hospitality at “off-grid” festivals, wellness retreats, reunions and weddings. - April 11, 2019 - Life inTents, LLC

RV Rental Connection Releases the List of The Top 8 Most Listed and Most Requested RV Rental Types Based on high website-user interest, RV Rental Connection, an award winning Peer-to-Peer RV rental website that serves the US, Canada and Germany, has released the highly sought after list of the top most listed and the top most requested RV’s for dealers and individual owners. According to RV... - March 18, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Bad Company Joins Pala Casino's Exciting Summer Concert Series Line-Up One of the most acclaimed bands of the classic rock era, Bad Company has joined Pala Casino’s upcoming summer concert series. The event will be held outdoors in Pala’s Starlight Theater. An outdoor amphitheater seating 2,400 guests, the Starlight Theater combines the natural beauty of the Palomar Mountains, and the canopy of open skies, with the excitement and energy of world-class live entertainment. - January 21, 2019 - Pala Casino Spa Resort

RV Rental Connection Launches the First Cash-on-Cash ROI Calculator for RV Rentals RV Owners and prospective buyers can now see how their investment in their RV is currently performing or “could” perform as an RV rental in regard to cash-on-cash return on investment. - November 01, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives Summit Creative Award Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., recently was honored with a 2018 Summit Creative Award for online advertising/marketing. - August 09, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

RV Loan Interest Can Still be Tax Deductible – New Video Shows How The new 2018 Federal Income Tax laws state that mortgage and loan interest for a 2nd home or RV is no longer tax deductible. What can RV owners and buyers do? Bonnie Worthington, President, and CEO of RV Rental Connection, Inc. narrates an informative, short video describing how RV owners and buyers can make a portion of their RV loan interest tax deductible, even with the new tax laws in effect. - June 15, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives 16 Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. With entries received from across the United States and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring the creative excellence for communications... - June 13, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Launches New Vacation Rental Website Thomas Real Estate, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its new Thomas Beach Vacations website, northmyrtlebeachvacations.com. The enhanced site provides faster access to beach rental information for users, as well as more organized and streamlined information such as pet-friendly rentals, private-pool... - May 11, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Titan Factory Direct Opens New Clearance Center This Weekend Providing More Affordable Housing Alternatives to San Antonio Families This weekend-long grand opening event starting April 26 is free to the public. Randy Carroll of KJ97 will be broadcasting live with food, fun, raffle prizes and giveaways throughout the weekend. Several incredible new home savings opportunities will be available. - April 27, 2018 - Titan Factory Direct

RV Rental Connection Offers 100% Money Back Guarantee for All RV Rental Listings RV Rental Connection, an international award-winning advertising website for all RV rental companies and individual RV rental owners, announces its 100% Money Back Guarantee as a follow-up for all RV rental advertisers who take advantage of the company’s 90-Day Free Trial RV rental listings in... - February 06, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Buttonwood Village to Host Open House Event Saturday, February 10 Buttonwood Village, Florida’s premier 55+ manufactured home community, announced today that it will host potential residents during an Open House event to be held on Saturday, February 10 from 10am to 3pm. During the event, the public will be invited to tour the community and various on-site home... - February 03, 2018 - Buttonwood Village

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

RV Rental Connection Honored with 4 International Business Awards for 2017 RV Rental Connection, a Peer-to-Peer RV rental platform was honored with 4 International Business Awards from Stevie Awards for Women in Business, a division of the American Business Awards. - December 23, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

An Industry "Disruptor’s Disruptor" Shakes Up Peer-to-Peer RV Rental Market After just 1 year in business, RV Rental Connection has taken industry “disruption” to an entirely different level. Last week, during a phone conversation with a growth equity specialist at Norwest Venture Partners, CEO Bonnie Worthington is surprised and proud to find out her startup company... - December 08, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Paradise Oaks RV Resort to Celebrate Completion of Phase 2 Expansion on 12/6 Paradise Oaks RV Resort, an amenities rich RV park located in the heart of sunny central Florida, announced today the completion of its major Phase 2 park expansion. The resort will officially unveil the upgrades and additions during a “Welcome Home” party to be held from 10am-12pm on Wednesday,... - December 06, 2017 - Paradise Oaks RV Resort

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. of North Myrtle Beach Welcomes Rhonda Langley — Rhonda Langley recently joined Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., as an Accounting Assistant. - November 22, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Julie Carelock Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Julie Carelock has joined the team as director of property services. Carelock has over 20 years of professional senior property management experience. She has successfully managed the operations of 1,015-unit portfolio... - November 07, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Adventure Tape - A New Non-Adhesive Tape That is Aimed at the Outdoors and Travel Market Adventure Tape is a super strong, stretchy and waterproof tape especially developed for travel enthusiasts, lovers of the outdoors and extreme sports aficionados. It can be used for fixing almost anything and because it's non-adhesive, it can be used again and again. Adventure Tape has been developed over three years by Watts Group in Lydney, England and is currently live on Kickstarter. - October 14, 2017 - Adventure Tape

Thomas Beach Vacations Releases 2018 Vacation Rates Thomas Beach Vacations has recently released its North Myrtle Beach vacation booking rates through December 2018. - September 13, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

RV Rental Connection is Changing the RV Rental Marketplace Over the years, the typical business model for online RV Rental Marketplace websites has been to take a commission or fees up to and over 25% of the private RV owner's income or dealer fleet rentals run through the website. RV Rental Connection is changing the RV Rental marketplace by offering a no contract, no commissions business model that is catching on quickly and gaining popularity. - September 06, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

nüCamp RV Hosts Rally for Teardrop Camping Enthusiasts Near Growing RV Factory in Sugarcreek, Ohio More than One Hundred T@B Teardrop Camper and T@G Teardrop Trailer Owners and Enthusiasts to Descend on Sugarcreek, Ohio July 24-29 for Weeklong Camping Rally Near Rapidly Growing RV Factory in Ohio’s Amish Country - July 11, 2017 - nüCamp RV

Thomas Real Estate, North Myrtle Beach, Receives 16 Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. The awards have been received from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. - June 30, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

CuddlyNest Promotes Its Listings on Social Media Platforms Customized CuddlyNest Company Provides High Exposure of Listings on Social Media Platforms. - June 22, 2017 - CuddlyNest

CuddlyNest Celebrates the Weekly Doubleness of Its Facebook Followers and Site Traffic Customized CuddlyNest Company Doubles its weekly Facebook Followers and Site Traffic. - May 19, 2017 - CuddlyNest

CuddlyNest Extends Strongly Into the Balkans and Croatia Customized CuddlyNest Company Expands Rapidly in the Balkans and Croatia. - May 06, 2017 - CuddlyNest

CuddlyNest Celebrates Exceeding Seven Hundred Twitter Followers Customized CuddlyNest Company Celebrates surpassing Seven Hundred Twitter Followers. - March 24, 2017 - CuddlyNest

Emerald Desert RV Resort Teams with FM94.9 to Offer Guests Two Entertainment Packed “Super Mega Colossal” Weekends Emerald Desert RV Resort, Palm Desert’s premier 5-star RV resort, announced today that it has teamed with FM94.9 to offer guests two “super mega colossal” weekends during the year’s top music and arts festival, April 14-16 and April 21-23. As part of the partnership, FM94.9 is... - March 22, 2017 - Emerald Desert

Golden Village Palms RV Resort Unveils Taste of Southern California Package Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, today unveiled a special “Taste of Southern California” package during the weekend of May 5-7 in celebration of the state’s longest running outdoor play, “Ramona.” For an all inclusive rate of $175, RVers... - March 12, 2017 - Golden Village Palms

Golden Village Palms RV Resort to Host 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers, and Classic Cars Show Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will host the 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers & Classic Cars Show from Thursday, April 27th to Sunday, April 30th. The event offers attendees the opportunity to see some of the finest vintage trailers and campers from around the nation. Also featured will be performances by local tribute bands, an array of vintage vendors, a pet parade, a farmer’s market and more. - March 10, 2017 - Golden Village Palms

CuddlyNest Celebrates the Release of Their Revolutionary Short-Term Accommodation Website Customized CuddlyNest Company Releases Innovative Short-term Accommodations Website. - March 05, 2017 - CuddlyNest

Paradise Oaks RV Resort to Kick Off Phase 2 Expansion with 3/2 Groundbreaking Ceremony Paradise Oaks RV Resort, a full service, amenities rich RV park located in the heart of sunny central Florida, announced today that it will host a ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, March 2nd from 11am-2pm to mark the beginning of its Phase 2 expansion. The Paradise Oaks team will be joined by representatives... - March 01, 2017 - Paradise Oaks RV Resort

Emerald Desert RV Resort Debuts Stagecoach Music Festival Package Emerald Desert RV Resort, Palm Desert’s premier 5-star RV resort, today unveiled a special “Stagecoach” package from April 27-May 1 in celebration of California’s Country Music Festival. The resort is also giving away Stagecoach ticket and free stay package at EmeraldDesert.com. - February 22, 2017 - Emerald Desert

Buttonwood Village to Host Open House Event on Friday, February 17 Buttonwood Village, Florida’s premier 55+ manufactured home community, announced today that it will host an Open House on Friday, February 17 from 10am to 2pm. During the event, the public will be invited to tour the community and various on-site home models while also enjoying the hospitality... - February 15, 2017 - Buttonwood Village

The Rental Shop Announces the Launch of Fishing Kayaks and Yolo 12 Foot Paddleboards with a Weekly Rental Option The Rental Shop, an established leader in Bike Rentals, Beach Bonfire Services, Kayak Rentals and Paddle Board Rentals, today announced the debut of the Fishing Kayaks and Yolo 12 Foot Paddleboards with a Weekly Rental Option. These new products will help kick off our introduction to weekly kayak and paddleboard rentals. - June 20, 2016 - The Rental Shop

Golden Village Palms RV Resort Celebrates 10th Annual Hemet-Ryan Airshow with Special Daily Rate Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, today unveiled a special daily rate for premium plus RV sites during the 10th Annual Hemet-Ryan Air Show taking place on Saturday, June 4th from 9am-3pm. - May 28, 2016 - Golden Village Palms

RoverPas Launches Review Rewards Program RoverPass, online RV park and campground booking service, offers users a chance to win a $50 gift card to Amazon.com for writing park reviews. - April 22, 2016 - RoverPass

The Adventurer Club - No Fedora or Whip Required The Adventurer Club is a new social media platform that inspires and encourages people to go out and live adventures rather than staying in their comfort zone. - April 17, 2016 - The Adventurer Club

HomeEscape Surges in Popularity HomeEscape.com is quickly becoming the popular alternative to traditional vacation rental sites that charge usurious fees. “We are excited to challenge the status quo,” remarked Avi Vaknin, CEO and Founder of HomeEscape. “People are tired of misleading policies and high fees –... - March 23, 2016 - HomeEscape

Golden Village Palms RV Resort Debuts Taste of Southern California Package Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today unveiled a special “Taste of Southern California” package during the weekend of April 22-24 in celebration of the state’s longest running outdoor play, “Ramona.” - March 16, 2016 - Golden Village Palms

Golden Village Palms RV Resort to Host 2nd Annual Vintage Trailers and Campers Classic Show Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will host the 2nd Annual Vintage Trailers and Campers Classic Show from Wednesday, April 27th to Sunday, May 1st. The event, which features some of the country’s finest vintage trailers and campers, promises... - March 16, 2016 - Golden Village Palms

Buttonwood Village to Unveil Over $400,000 in Upgrades to Facilities at Open House Event Buttonwood Village, Florida’s premier 55+ manufactured home community, announced today that it will unveil over $400,000 in upgrades throughout the facility during an Open House to be held on Wednesday, March 16 from 11am to 3pm. During the event, the public will be invited to tour the community... - March 10, 2016 - Buttonwood Village

Paradise Oaks RV Resort to Mark the Beginning 3-Stage Expansion with Official Groundbreaking Ceremony on 3/4 Paradise Oaks RV Resort, a full service, amenities rich RV park located in the heart of sunny central Florida, announced today that it will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, March 4 at 11:30am to mark the start of construction on its Phase 1 expansion. Resort owners Greg and Yvonne Mixon will... - March 01, 2016 - Paradise Oaks RV Resort

Golden Village Palms to Host Free Performance by Acclaimed Recording Artist and Saxophonist Will Donato Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will be hosting a free concert on Friday, February 19th featuring acclaimed recording artist and saxophonist Will Donato. - February 11, 2016 - Golden Village Palms