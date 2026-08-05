Recent Headlines
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Conrad Fritz Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc. as Director of Property Services
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Conrad Fritz has joined Thomas as Director of Property Services. - June 01, 2026 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend
New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus. - November 30, 2025 - New Life Ranch
ZAPS Premium Celebrates One Year of Elite Concierge Services with Leaders, Clients, and Banking Partners Across GCC
ZAPS Premium marks one year of delivering luxury concierge and lifestyle services across KSA, UAE, Bahrain, and India. The celebration brought together ZAPS Group leadership, clients, and key banking partners including SAB and Visa, highlighting over 16,000 premium services fulfilled in year one. This milestone reaffirms ZAPS Premium’s commitment to redefining client experiences with precision, privacy, and prestige. - May 26, 2025 - ZAPS Group
Time to RV Officially Launches as a New Resource Hub for Aspiring Full-Time RVers
Time to RV, a newly launched digital platform created by full-time RVers Lauren and Donny Gamble, offers practical tools and guidance for individuals and families considering full-time RV living. The site features educational content, campground reviews, gear recommendations, and real-life stories designed to support those transitioning to life on the road. With RV ownership at an all-time high, Time to RV aims to meet the growing demand for clear, experience-based information. - May 05, 2025 - Time To RV
Gillette’s Interstate RV Unveils “You're In Luck RV Sale” with Exclusive Discounts and Trade-In Offers
Gillette’s Interstate RV announces its "You're In Luck RV Sale," a limited-time event featuring special pricing, top trade-in values, and flexible financing. Buyers can explore new and pre-owned RVs with exclusive savings, making this the ideal time to upgrade or buy. - March 06, 2025 - Gillette's Interstate RV
RV Pocket Tech Joins RVDA as Associate Member
Revolutionizing RV Air Conditioner Troubleshooting with Cutting-Edge Technology - July 04, 2024 - RV Pocket Tech
Kanin Wren's "Taylor Swift Experience" Sets Sail for Spring Break 2025: a Budget-Friendly Getaway with Live Performances and Exclusive Experiences
Experience the magic of Kanin Wren and her band as they perform all of Taylor Swift's iconic hits on the Spring Break 2025 cruise. Join fellow fans for a Carribean getaway filled with live performances, exclusive experiences, and unforgettable memories. Don't miss this unique opportunity to cruise with Kanin Wren and other Taylor Swift fans on this musical journey at sea. - April 11, 2024 - Kanin Wren
Sun Creek Point RV Park Announces Grand Opening of a New Location in Caldwell, ID
Sun Creek Point RV Park in Caldwell, ID, managed by Blue Terra Development Point RV Parks, now welcomes visitors. Spanning 30 acres with 225 stalls, the park accommodates all RV types and includes amenities like a clubhouse (set for completion in Fall 2024), landscaped areas, pet-friendly zones, and spaces tailored for families and adults. Conveniently situated for access to local attractions, it offers a comprehensive RV experience. - March 16, 2024 - Point RV Parks
The Great American RV Real Deal Show Brings the Ultimate Adventure Travel Experience to Denver
Innovative Off-Grid Xpo and Major Brand Debuts Set to Elevate the 2024 RV and Adventure Travel Industry. - February 29, 2024 - Great American RV Show
Madison RV & Golf Resort Signs PowerVue Marketing in Orlando as Agency of Record
RV Resort owner F. Brian Faircloth continues his successful relationship with this hospitality-focused marketing agency. - February 20, 2024 - Madison RV & Golf Resort
Freezin’ for a Reason: Big Water Marina Hosts the 3rd Annual Polar Bear Jump & Makes a Splash to Support the Red Fez Shrine Club of Anderson
This February, Big Water Marina will celebrate hosting the 3rd Annual Polar Bear Jump organized by the Red Fez Shrine Club of Anderson. - January 31, 2024 - Big Water Marina and Campground
Madison, FL Campground Recovers from Hurricane Idalia
Good news story of Madison RV & Golf Resort, which was struck by Category 3 Hurricane Idalia, rallied support and recovered to reopen in time for the Labor Day holiday, just three days after the storm. - September 09, 2023 - Madison RV & Golf Resort
The Great American RV Show: Embracing Sustainable and Attainable Living featuring Tiny Homes
The Great American RV Show is excited to announce an expansion of the show to include more options in sustainable and attainable living. In a bid to bring alternative housing solutions to the forefront, this year's event will feature a special Tiny Home exhibition and seminar series. The three-day... - August 03, 2023 - Great American RV Show
AMP Expos Announces the Great American Rv Show: One of the Biggest Shows in the Nation - Over 500 Units on Display
One of the biggest RV and Outdoor shows in the nation will be held at the Colorado Convention Center, March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023. - March 22, 2023 - Great American RV Show
Big Water Marina and Campground Hosts 2nd Annual Polar Bear Jump
On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Big Water Marina and Campground will host its second annual polar bear jump into Lake Hartwell to raise awareness and funds for the Anderson County Red Fez Shrine Club. The day will kick off at 10:00 AM with day-of registration & check-in for the polar bear jump, and participants will plunge into Lake Hartwell at 11:00 AM. The event is open to the public. There will also be multiple raffles including a free half-day pontoon rental. - January 19, 2023 - Big Water Marina and Campground
“Clear the Roads Initiative,” Travel App to Address Solar Eclipse Impact
The Texas Hill Country will be in the bullseye for two upcoming solar eclipses. Saturday, October 14, 2023 will bring an annular "Ring of Fire" eclipse, and a full eclipse will occur Monday, April 8, 2024. While these events will help boost local tourism, they will also present challenges. To address these, the Bandera-based vacation rental specialists of Backroads Reservations are launching the “Clear the Roads Initiative” in a special eclipse section of their Texas Hill Country Travel App. - January 17, 2023 - Backroads Reservations
Big Water Marina and Campground Hosts Annual 4th of July Celebration
On Saturday, July 2, 2022, Big Water Marina and Campground will host their annual July 4th celebration with special appearances from Upstate vendors and local artists, along with their infamous fireworks show to finish off the night. Big Water Marina invites members of the community to join their team as they "ignite the night" in salute to our nation. - July 01, 2022 - Big Water Marina and Campground
"No Drill" RV Skirting Innovation, Featuring 3M™ Technology Released by EZ Snap™, the #1 Selling RV Skirting in North America
This innovative EZ Snap® RV Skirting kit allows every RV owner to install their own RV Skirting using EZ Snap’s "No Drill" fastener system. The RV Skirting comes in a kit and its universal fit works with any size or type of RV, regardless of the make or model. The popular... - June 11, 2022 - EZ Snap Innovations Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Sponsoring Blood Drive May 31
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. will host a community blood drive on Tuesday, May 31, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will be held at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., 625 Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach. - May 11, 2022 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Grand Opening - Offroad RV Resort (Utah)
This new, premium RV Park is built to cater to the large, self-contained recreational vehicles with room for all the toys. Located near Capitol Reef National Park, and just a couple miles from world-renowned Swingarm City. - March 07, 2022 - Offroad RV Resort
Big Water Marina and Campground Hosts Annual Polar Bear Plunge
On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Big Water Marina and Campground will host an annual polar bear plunge into Lake Hartwell to raise awareness and funds for the Anderson County Red Fez Shrine Club. The day will kick off at 9:00 AM with day-of registration & check-in for the polar bear plunge, and participants will plunge into Lake Hartwell at 10:00 AM. The event is open to the public. There will also be a raffle for a free half-day pontoon rental. - February 23, 2022 - Big Water Marina and Campground
Travel Resorts of America Acquires Midwest Outdoor Resorts
Fast-growing Operator of Membership Campground Resorts Acquires Five New Properties. - February 03, 2022 - Travel Resorts of America
Thomas Real Estate Inc Celebrates 60 Years of Service
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. (TREI), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., proudly rang in 2022 recognizing its 60th year of service excellence. TREI was started by Mildred Thomas in the spring of 1962. She was one of the first women in real estate in the coastal area. In 1963, she became acquainted... - January 30, 2022 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives Marketing Awards
Angie Krall, director of marketing at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., received two honors from the 2021 Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award competition. The two platinum Summit International Awards were for marketing collateral materials and online marketing/advertising. The Summit Marketing... - January 21, 2022 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Fehi Velaa Dive - World Class Diving in the Maldives at Affordable Rates
Fehi Velaa Dive will be able to accommodate its guests in its own 4* Hotel from May 2022 onwards. - December 01, 2021 - Fehi Velaa Dive
College Settlement Outdoor School Launches Fall Programming
On Wednesday, September 15th, College Settlement Outdoor School began its fall experiential environmental education program. Cheltenham High School students were provided with a day full of outdoor “hands-on” fun. - September 22, 2021 - College Settlement of Philadelphia
Thomas Real Estate Inc. Receives Six Marketing Awards
Angie Krall, director of marketing at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., received six honors from the 27th Annual Communicator Awards. The Awards of Distinction for marketing excellence were for: individual e-mail marketing for online advertising and marketing; features-animation for online marketing;... - June 09, 2021 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Rosalind Stacy Receives 2020 Hospitality Employee of the Year Award
Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Rosalind Stacy, director of guest services, received the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce (MBCOC) Hospitality Employee of the Year Award. The MBCOC honored 2020’s and 2021’s most visionary and... - May 01, 2021 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
The Tides Named Among the Top Seven Florida RV Parks for Snowbirds by RV Life
The Tides RV Resort announced today that it has been named one of the “7 Best RV Parks in Florida for Snowbirds” by RV Life. This is just one of a number of accolades received from visitors, industry groups, and media outlets since the resort officially opened its gates last winter,... - February 25, 2021 - The Tides
OD Beach Rentals Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
OD Beach Rentals, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has merged with Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach. The merger expands the services of the Thomas Beach Vacations division. - February 17, 2021 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Summer Camp Board Adds New Board Members
College Settlement Summer Camp Board welcomes three new Board members for 2021. Terry Dougherty, Executive Director, said, “I am excited to add such talented individuals who are invested in the communities we serve, to our Summer Camp Board. Incorporating a diversity of professionals on our... - December 24, 2020 - College Settlement of Philadelphia
Dr. Val Arkoosh Honored as Leonard Ferguson Youth Advocate
On Saturday, November 7th, College Settlement awarded Dr. Val Arkoosh, Montgomery County Commissioner the Leonard C Ferguson Youth Advocate Award as the Virtual Gala. This award is given to a member of the Greater Philadelphia Community who has shown a strong commitment to children working as an... - November 25, 2020 - College Settlement of Philadelphia
Help Pack the RV with Christmas Wishes for Toys for Tots This Saturday
Mid Florida RV Rentals & Services presents the 1st Annual Pack The RV Toy Drive partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys For Tots program on Nov. 21, 2020. - November 18, 2020 - Mid Florida RV Rentals & Services
College Settlement Board Members Unanimously Voted in a New Academic Engagement Camp for Essential Employees in Hatboro-Horsham Community
Utilizing the open-air Day Camp Building (8 garage doors,12 windows and ceiling fans to allow fresh air to flow throughout the building), College Settlement will embark upon this new program beginning September 14th and ending November 20th in hopes of assisting families in need. “Our 5, 3 and 2 day sessions are available to provide support to essential workers. - August 22, 2020 - College Settlement of Philadelphia
Thomas Beach Vacations Joins Safe Stay Program
Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., recently joined the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) Safe Stay program. Safe Stay cleaning guidelines, rooted in recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), are endorsed by hospitality leaders... - July 10, 2020 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Summer 2020 at College Settlement Summer Camps
A Pennsylvania Summer Camp with 100 years of experience has adapted to the challenges presented by Covid-19 by offering personalized experiences for small groups and an on-line Campfire Channel. - June 27, 2020 - College Settlement of Philadelphia
Thomas Beach Vacations of North Myrtle Beach Reopens to Guests
Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is excited to restart its vacation rental operations. It has been closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 business closures. - May 03, 2020 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Property Owners Offer Safe Haven for RVers While State Parks and Campgrounds Close Due to COVID-19
Over 100 new hosts in the U.S. and Canada have joined Boondockers Welcome in the month of March to help full-time RVers and traveling snowbirds find a safe place to park. Even amidst the pandemic, new and current hosts are welcoming guests as campgrounds around North America are closing. Many hosts... - April 05, 2020 - Boondockers Welcome
Nicoletti’s Property Management Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
Nicoletti Property Management, of Longs, S.C., has merged with Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. The merger will expand the services of the Thomas Annual Rentals division. “We continue to strategically grow in an effort to meet the needs and demands of the... - January 29, 2020 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Memories Come Alive with a Beach Bonfire Experience Hosted by the Rental Shop 30A
Santa Rosa Beach, FL based The Rental Shop 30A is delighted to announce that they have acquired all new beach chairs, large fire pits and new table cloths to guarantee the perfect bonfire experience for their customers. As an added bonus, the larger fire pits they utilize and extra wood they bring... - January 24, 2020 - The Rental Shop
Zeman RV Celebrates the Grand Opening of the Tides RV Resort
On January 1, Zeman RV was thrilled to welcome their first guests to its newest luxury RV property, The Tides RV Resort by Zeman. Located just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico in Palmetto, FL, The Tides features 389 elite oversized, brick paved RV sites with 100-amp service, as well as a variety of world-class amenities and social activities, on 95 acres of lush landscaped grounds. - January 18, 2020 - The Tides
Glamping Coming Near The Great Sand Dunes National Park
Glamping at Rustic Rook is just like it sounds – glamorous camping. Enjoy all the things you love about camping - being outside, seeing nature, the stars, camp fires, S’mores, tents, quality time with people you love... without sleeping on the cold, hard ground, setting up the tent, taking down the tent (even worse – in the rain), gross or no bathrooms & showers etc. Enjoy the Best Without the Mess. - January 05, 2020 - Rustic Rook Resort LLC
Zeman RV Celebrates Construction Milestone at The Tides RV Resort
Zeman RV today announced the completion of the structural framework for all of its amenity buildings at its newest luxury RV property, The Tides RV Resort by Zeman. Located in Palmetto, FL and scheduled to open in January 2020, The Tides will offer 389 elite RV sites, as well as a broad array of... - October 09, 2019 - The Tides
Dream Drive Brings Van Life to Japan with Rentable Custom Hotel Rooms on Wheels
Dream Drive, a custom van workshop and rental company in Japan, is officially launching their depot and 4 vans in August 2019. Japan is in the midst of a tourism boom seeing record numbers of inbound tourists so far for 2019. - July 20, 2019 - Dream Drive K.K.
Thomas Real Estate of North Myrtle Beach Receives Four International Marketing Awards
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received four Communicator Awards for marketing. The marketing team at Thomas Real Estate received awards for email entries in the categories of: 1) content marketing; 2) features animation/motion graphics; 3) individual email marketing; 4) features visual appeal. Style Strand Media, of North Myrtle Beach, created the animation and motion graphics for the email campaigns. - May 16, 2019 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Life inTents Makes "Glamping" More Accessible in the Pacific Northwest
Life inTentsSM (www.LifeinTents.com), a full-service tent “glamping” service company that puts comfort and connection at the heart of their operation, has established its Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Life inTents specializes in creating comfortable, temporary outdoor accommodations in desirable but remote locations. This new West Coast base of operation reflects the growing demand for fun and stress-free outdoor hospitality at “off-grid” festivals, wellness retreats, reunions and weddings. - April 11, 2019 - Life inTents, LLC
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives Summit Creative Award
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., recently was honored with a 2018 Summit Creative Award for online advertising/marketing. - August 09, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives 16 Marketing Awards
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. With entries received from across the United States and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring the creative excellence for... - June 13, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.