Recent Headlines
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
Italian Red Clay Tradition Finds a New Home in California: Coach Zibu Ncube and Manfredi Vergine Developing American Tennis Talent
Italian coach Manfredi Vergine and California coach Zibu Ncube are bringing the European red-clay tradition to Southern California. Training on a rare backyard red clay court, they emphasize footwork, patience, endurance, and long-term development. - July 14, 2026 - The Tennis Compound
Give Dad the Gift of More Life This Father’s Day with Man Flow Yoga
How to help dad age slower, feel better, and add more high-quality, pain-free years to his life. - June 16, 2026 - Man Flow Yoga
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities. - June 15, 2026 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
The Missing Link Between Rehab and Fitness? OITOO Has Been Using it for Over 20 Years
OITOO Continues Its Pioneering Approach Bridging the Gap Between Rehabilitation and Fitness with Muscle Activation Techniques Too many people are left in limbo between physio and fitness. Their pain may have improved, but they’re not yet ready to train confidently. OITOO spent more than 20... - June 13, 2026 - OITOO
E20 Training Announces the Formation of Its Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board
E20 appoints four distinguished experts — spanning interventional cardiology, clinical exercise physiology, science communication, and elite fitness operations — to guide the company’s next phase of growth. - May 20, 2026 - E20 Training
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast Expands Global Reach Through Authentic Combat Sports Media and Brand Partnerships
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast grows its global audience, connecting fighters, coaches, and fans through authentic content, industry insight, and brand collaborations. - April 08, 2026 - Pu'u Muay Thai
Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy Launches "Modern Survival" Self‑Defense Training Led by Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez
New 2026 programs in Boynton Beach, Florida, help families, women, and professionals learn real‑world self‑defense, not just sport martial arts. - April 02, 2026 - Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy
Desert Mountain Club Earns Prestigious Blue Zones Approved™ Triple Designation, Setting a New Standard for Well-Being in a Leading Luxury Lifestyle Community
Desert Mountain Club, one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Scottsdale, is proud to announce it has achieved the distinction of being a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating Organization by the Blue Zones Project®. This honor places the Club among a select group of organizations worldwide committed to exceptional standards of vitality, longevity, and purposeful living in a premier Scottsdale AZ country club setting. - March 04, 2026 - DesertMountain Club
Evolver Fitness Welcomes New Trainer Justin Wright to Its Coaching Team in Norwalk, Connecticut
As Evolver Fitness continues to expand its impact in Fairfield County, the addition of Justin Wright reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to raising the standard of personal training in the region. - February 15, 2026 - Evolver Fitness
Nomad Fit Lab Mobile DEXA Scan Service Launches Accountability Duo Offer
Nomad Fit Lab is offering an Accountability Duo DEXA scan limited time offer. Get two full-body DEXA scans for one low price. Bring a friend, get your body composition data, and stay on track together. - January 21, 2026 - Nomad Fit Lab
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts Appoints Jami Bond as Vice President of Growth
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts, a leading martial arts franchise for over 40 years, announces Jami Bond, CFE, as Vice President of Growth. Bond brings 20+ years of franchise leadership and ownership experience to drive nationwide expansion and support franchisees. Tiger-Rock offers a proven, turnkey business model and science-backed training system for entrepreneurs seeking growth and community impact. - December 10, 2025 - Tiger-Rock Martial Arts
Shrewsbury Welcomes the Season with “It’s Home for the Holidays” Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Department invites residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season at Shrewsbury: It’s Home for the Holidays, Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 5 at the Shrewsbury City Center (5200 Shrewsbury Ave). This beloved annual celebration begins at... - November 30, 2025 - Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Department
Hernando Beach Christmas Boat Parade Returns December 13 Plus New Lights Contest
After a year’s pause following Hurricane Helene, the Hernando Beach Yacht Club Christmas Boat Parade returns December 13. The beloved event celebrates the season while supporting Toys for Tots, collecting new, unwrapped gifts for local families. New this year, Marina Rose Cruises and community partners introduce the Hernando Beach Holiday Lights Contest, inviting canal-side homes to compete and spread holiday cheer. - November 26, 2025 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
MAX Fitness & Wellness of Hillsborough Honored with Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award
MAX Fitness & Wellness of Hillsborough has been awarded the 2025 Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award by the Hillsborough Business Association. The honor, determined by community votes, recognizes the center’s outstanding commitment to helping residents of all fitness levels live stronger, healthier lives through fitness, nutrition, and motivation. - October 25, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
LA Maison Pilates EMS Redefines Wellness in Beverly Hills
LA Maison Pilates EMS Brings Elevated European Wellness to Beverly Hills LA Maison Pilates EMS is redefining wellness in Beverly Hills with a refined blend of Pilates and Whole-Body EMS (Electro Muscle Stimulation) training. Inspired by European wellness culture, the studio combines precision movement, cutting-edge technology, and personalized attention to offer a boutique experience unlike any other in the city. - October 07, 2025 - LA Maison Pilates EMS
Pro Boxer Bryant Perrella Releases "The Master Boxer: A Definitive Guide to Becoming a World Class Fighter"
After two decades in the ring, Perrella shares elite strategies, mindset frameworks, and training systems for next generation fighters. - September 30, 2025 - Bryant Perrella
Introducing Evolve Grips - an Ergonomic Innovation in Strength Training
Evolve Grips has announced the launch of their new ergonomic thick grips, revolutionising the fitness industry. This next generation of grips for resistance training provides the muscle activation of conventional thick grips, while also improving user form and preventing wrist strain. - September 08, 2025 - Evolve Grips
From Customer to CEO: Kaitlyn Talamante Acquires LadyBoss, the Women’s Health Brand Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Since 2014
LadyBoss, the women’s health and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, later sold to Russell Brunson in 2022, announces its new owner, Kaitlyn Talamante. A former LadyBoss customer turned CEO, Talamante’s journey from personal transformation to leading the brand represents a full-circle story of empowerment, growth, and vision for the future. - September 05, 2025 - LadyBoss
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches Both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be Promoted to the NBA as and the Development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be promoted to the NBA as and the development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women’s Game. - July 28, 2025 - ALTbasketball, Inc.
The Abs Company Partners with Ethics Leisure to Expand Ab & Glute Training Across the UK
Exclusive distribution deal brings The Abs Company’s patented equipment to top UK health clubs, strengthening its global presence and supporting the industry’s growing demand for ab and glute-focused training. - June 29, 2025 - The Abs Company
Hernando Beach Yacht Club Hosts 4th Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction on July 4th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club will host its 4th Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction on July 4, 2025, to honor veterans and raise funds for the Florida Veterans Foundation. The event features a boat parade, silent auction, raffle, live music by Chas Collins, BBQ by Hart’s Meat Market, and an after-party. Gates open at 10:30 AM, parade starts at 11:00 AM, and festivities continue until 4:00 PM. Boat entries and sponsorships are welcome. - June 13, 2025 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange to Host its First High-Energy Line Dance Night on June 13
Get ready to step, slide, and spin into fun. - June 03, 2025 - Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange
Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange Launches First-Ever Parents Night Out
An Evening of Fun for Kids & Freedom for Parents - May 21, 2025 - Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange
Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange Launches “Fierce Foundations”: A Summer Cross Training Series for Student Athletes
Kickstart your athlete’s summer with high-performance group training designed to build strength, endurance, and confidence — all while having fun. - May 20, 2025 - Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange
With One Heart United: Global 24-Hour Zumba® Class Fights Mental Health Stigma Through Movement and Community
This Memorial Day Weekend, We Move to Give is inviting the world to unite in motion, music, and mental health awareness with its annual global fitness event: “Zumba® is My Therapy 23: Bring the Beat 3.” The event kicks off on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. PST and runs for a full 24 hours, ending on Sunday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. PST — streamed live via Zoom. - May 16, 2025 - We Move to Give
Like Minded Australians Set to Conquer Ama Dablam with Ramsay Banna
Adventurer and endurance athlete Ramsay Banna is spearheading an ambitious mountain tour, bringing together a team of young Australians to conquer Ama Dablam, a formidable peak that promises both challenge and transformation. This initiative is designed for first-time and seasoned adventurers,... - May 15, 2025 - Ramsay Banna
Online Wing Chun School Aims to Fix the Art's Broken Foundations
Sifu Adam Williss, founder of The Dragon Institute, has launched an online Wing Chun school designed to fix the art’s broken foundations. His new platform offers a structured curriculum, clear step-by-step instruction, and a global community for serious students. The goal: to give students around the world the opportunity to build the kind of Wing Chun foundation most never get — no matter where they live. - April 28, 2025 - Adam Williss Martial Arts
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center Prepares for 8th Annual MAX Day of Giving
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center will hold its 8th annual MAX Day of Giving on May 17, supporting local charities through community-driven events. This initiative has raised nearly $1 million to date and continues to inspire positive change on the east coast. - April 19, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
Mountain Lion Deterrent for Hiking, Mountain Biking and Outdoor Recreation
Innovative solution to increasing mountain lion attacks for outdoor enthusiasts. - April 17, 2025 - Mountain Lion Deterrent
Rui Reis Redefines Rehabilitation and Strength Training in the UK Wellness Scene with OITOO
Bridging the Gap Between Physio and Fitness – Meet Rui Reis of OITOO. - April 16, 2025 - OITOO
TopSpin Pickleball: Premier 8-Court Indoor Facility Coming to Hauppauge, NY
The owners of TopSpin Pickleball are bringing a new premier Indoor Pickleball Facility to the Hauppauge Industrial Park. With plans to open in the summer of 2025, the new 25,000 sqft 8-court facility will be located on Oser Avenue, neighboring both Hauppauge & Commack. Being centrally located... - April 09, 2025 - TopSpin Pickleball, LLC
New Fitness Program in Ocoee Hosts Free Week of Classes to Celebrate Grand Opening
A new era of fitness is coming to Ocoee. Fit ‘N Fierce of West Orange is excited to announce the launch of its new location, kicking things off with a free week of 9:30am fitness classes from Monday, March 24 to Friday, March 28, 2025. This grand opening celebration invites new clients in the... - March 14, 2025 - Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange
FIT Franchise Brands Hosts First-Ever Growth Summit at Corporate Headquarters
FIT Franchise Brands hosted its first Growth Summit, uniting MAX Fitness and Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping franchisees for networking, workshops, and awards. The event featured expert-led sessions, sponsor showcases, and a group workout, fostering collaboration and growth. - March 08, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
MAX Fitness & Wellness Center of Westerville Celebrates Long-Awaited Grand Opening
MAX Fitness & Wellness Center of Westerville celebrated its long-awaited Grand Opening on January 4, 2025. Owner Maria Rademaker adapted to pandemic challenges by starting with virtual fitness programs and later operating from a temporary location. Now, MAX Fitness & Wellness Center of Westerville has its own location that offers expanded fitness and wellness services. - March 07, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
JEM Wellness Brands Presents: How to Get Heart Strong and Spring Break Ready in Milwaukee with Data & Scientific Assessments
Two-Day Event Will Provide Free Access to Body Comp Assessments and State-of-the-Art Core Strength Equipment to Improve Your Abs and Assets. - February 22, 2025 - JEM Wellness Brands
Two Peoria Residents Win $20,000 in National Transformation Contest
Wayne Galpin and Kaitlyn Willis of FXB Peoria have won the 2024 Farrell’s National Challenge, each earning $10,000 for their remarkable yearlong fitness transformations. Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping (FXB) combines kickboxing, strength training, nutrition coaching, and accountability to help members achieve lasting health results. Their dedication not only transformed their lives but also inspired their community. - February 19, 2025 - Farrell's Extreme Body Shaping
Fit 'N Fierce Fitness Studio Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Exclusive Sale
Fit 'N Fierce Fitness Studio is thrilled to celebrate its one-year anniversary on February 19, 2025. Over the past year, Fit 'N Fierce has been dedicated to empowering the local community through dynamic workouts, expert coaching, and an inclusive fitness environment. To mark this milestone, Fit... - February 19, 2025 - Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange
Local Yoga Studio Expands Offerings with New Strength Training Program for Women Over 40
In response to a growing need for age-specific fitness programs, Shift Yoga Studio has launched Shift Strength Training, a new strength training initiative tailored to women over 40. The program aims to address age-related changes in muscle mass, bone density, and joint health through functional... - February 14, 2025 - Shift Yoga & Strength
The MAX Challenge Rebrands as MAX Fitness and Wellness Center, Launching a New Era in Health and Wellness
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center has rebranded to offer a full wellness experience. Franchisees Staci and Jeff Force launched their first location in Old Bridge, NJ, driven by a passion for community health and transformation. - January 07, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
Fit ‘N Fierce of West Orange Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in Gotha, FL
Local, community-centered fitness collective celebrates with a ribbon cutting ceremony, opening its doors to neighbors and fitness enthusiasts alike. - December 24, 2024 - Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange
MyWorkoutAI Consumer App Launches MVP to Bring Personalization Back Into Health & Wellness
MyWorkout.AI has launched its AI-powered app, personalizing fitness with workout plans tailored to each user’s unique body. Unlike generic solutions, the app adapts in real-time, ensuring optimal results and evolving with progress. "We’re putting the ‘personal’ back into personal training," said Co-Founder Jason Arnold. Join the Techlete community and take control of your health. - December 14, 2024 - MyWorkout.AI
Better-Bracket.com Unveils New Pool: College Football Playoffs 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game of the College Football Playoff. Simply create a "College Football Playoffs 2024" pool on Better-Bracket.com and share it with your friends. - December 08, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Better-Bracket.com Launches New Pool: The NBA Cup 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game starting with the NBA Cup Round of 8. Simply create a "NBA Cup 2024" pool on Better Bracket and share it with your friends. - December 05, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Better-Bracket.com Launches Its Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024 Pool, Bringing the Excitement of March Madness to Volleyball Fans
Better-Bracket (www.better-bracket.com), the free-to-play online platform for creating and participating in prediction pools, launches its "Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024" pool, offering college volleyball fans a chance to test their knowledge and earn bragging rights. - November 30, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Ramsay Banna Debuts First eBook, "Trekking Titans: A Concise Guide to Annapurna and Everest Base Camp Adventures," Now Available on Amazon
Essential Guide for Trekking the Himalayas by Seasoned Adventurer Ramsay Banna. - November 14, 2024 - Ramsay Banna
Briana Kellin Makes History for USA Luta Livre at the Catch Wrestling World Championships in England
In a historic moment for combat sports, Briana Kellin became the first American woman to win the prestigious Catch Wrestling World Championships, hosted by the renowned Snake Pit in Wigan, England. Her victory not only marks a significant milestone in the sport but also solidifies Kellin’s... - November 02, 2024 - USA Luta Livre
Balanced Focus Fitness Expands to Chapel Hill: Grand Opening on November 2
Balanced Focus Fitness is dedicated to providing individualized and group training sessions tailored to help clients achieve a balanced approach to fitness. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned athlete, Balanced Focus Fitness helps guide clients toward lasting health and wellness. - October 26, 2024 - Balanced Focus Fitness
Big Blue Madness Ushers in a New Era for College Basketball with ASB GlassFloor
The University of Kentucky's Big Blue Madness made history by debuting the ASB GlassFloor, a video sports floor that transforms fan experiences in college basketball. The interactive surface showcased vibrant visuals and custom graphics, creating an immersive atmosphere. This innovation offers new ways for colleges to engage fans, boost brand visibility, and enhance events. ASB GlassFloor's debut signals a new era for NCAA sports, blending technology with tradition to elevate the fan experience. - October 16, 2024 - ASB Systembau Horst Babinsky GmbH