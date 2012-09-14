PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes. During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management

Fitness on the Go Thrives in an “Amazon Prime Culture” Canadian fitness company embraces the convenience and ease-of-use that today’s culture expects and appreciates. - December 08, 2019 - Fitness on the Go

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program — 30 Years and Running Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line in 2020. Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, January 22 - May 6, 2020, at 6 pm. Online registration is now open. Now in their 30th year, the NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program... - November 19, 2019 - NIFS

Jump City Undergoing Renovations – to Reopen Mid-November Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City

Posh Cycling and Fitness Named College Park 2019 Business of the Year Posh Cycling and Fitness, a minority woman-owned business, is named College Park's 2019 Business of the Year. A special award ceremony will be held at Posh's First Birthday Celebration on Nov. 2nd at noon, where Mayor Wojahn and several City Councilmembers are expected to present the award. The celebration will also support the Susan G. Komen Foundation’s efforts to end breast cancer. - October 30, 2019 - Posh Cycling and Fitness

Kelowna is Home to Canada’s Only Johnny G Spin Studio Local Kelowna studio leads the industry in indoor cycling with innovative new bike. - October 30, 2019 - B Indoor Cycle & Strength

National Institute for Fitness and Sport to Host 6th Annual Non-Sanctioned Powerlifting Competition The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) will be hosting its 6th annual, non-sanctioned, Powerlifting Competition on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The competition will be comprised of 3 different lifts including Squat, Bench and Dead Lift. Competition begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. and is limited... - October 12, 2019 - NIFS

Registration Now Open for 18th Annual RCP Tiburon Mile Open Water Swim One nautical mile open water swim from Angel Island to Sam's Anchor Cafe in Downtown Tiburon, CA. International World Champions and Olympic swimmers as well as avid open water swimmers of all ages, from six to eighty years old, converge in the San Francisco Bay to battle it out in what has been named "one of the world's most competitive open water swims." - October 07, 2019 - RCP Events, Inc.

Lightning Defense Martial Art Opens with a Championship Win Lightning Defense Martial Art (LDMA) announced today its grand opening of its new martial art studio that combines martial art, fitness, and technology in a novel way that achieves high caloric burn. In addition, its members won first place in a national sports tournament earlier this year. With these striking results, the studio has plans of opening many more locations in the area. - October 02, 2019 - Lightning Defense Martial Art

Kersey Kickbox Workout Goes High Tech Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club becomes the first and largest SMART Kickboxing gym in Canada, with an exclusive partnership with Impact Wrap. This technology platform will level up the members workout with data proven results. - September 30, 2019 - Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club

Salto SF Offers a Rare Peak Into the World of Circus and Movement Arts Reflections from Nina Sawant of The Dahlias - September 11, 2019 - Salto SF

THE MAX Challenge of Ramsey Invitation to Their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to invite all Ramsey and near by area residents to their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in one of their newest location in Ramsey, New Jersey on September 28th, 2019. THE MAX Challenge... - September 08, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

First Time in Alaska: Life-Saving Fall Prevention Course for Healthcare Professionals, Injury Prevention Advocates and Caregivers In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available. - September 07, 2019 - Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC

Salto SF Showcases Circus Arts Performers at the Midway Bringing together dancers, acrobats, aerialists, and DJs for a fundraiser for the arts. - August 27, 2019 - Salto SF

Free Active Shooter Seminar Being Offered by Samurai Karate Studio In light of the tragic mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Samurai Karate Studio, located at 4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC, 29229, will be offering a free active shooter seminar for the general public on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00 a.m. - August 14, 2019 - Samurai Karate Studio

Development of World-Class Sports Complex Comes One Step Closer to Reality with Selection of Local Engineering Firm Local development company, Saint Johns Development Partners (SJDP), has selected Matthews Design Group as the civil engineering firm for Project Family, the 175,000 square foot indoor sports complex planned for Race Track Road in St. Johns County. Matthews Design Group will begin to submit the first... - August 09, 2019 - Saint Johns Development Partners

“Fitness Over 50, Is It Too Late?” Nancy Anderberg, Fitness and Anti-Aging Expert Reveals the Truth “It is never too late to hit reset,” says the multi-certified fitness/nutrition/anti-aging expert with 30 years of experience. You might know Nancy Anderberg as the founder of Fit4RAW-real.authentic.women, a fitness and nutrition expert, multi-certified personal trainer, fitness competitor, speaker/author, product creator, international business entrepreneur, coach and/or “that 50+ aged single mom” on social media that is fiercely passionate. - August 06, 2019 - Fit4RAW - real.authentic.women

Carolina Treetop Challenge Opens, Announcing Ken White as Manager Veteran physical education instructor engaged as manager for the ropes adventure complex. - July 22, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge

Jazzercise, Inc. Founder & CEO Judi Sheppard Missett’s “Building a Business with a Beat” Sells Through First Print Run The book that has sold 10,000 copies, features powerful insights into how Sheppard Missett dominated a male-focused industry and pioneered the dance fitness movement. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, the book also highlights how the global dance fitness company has achieved continued growth and success for five decades. - July 17, 2019 - Jazzercise, Inc.

Ironman World Record Holder Matt Hanson Partners with Trinsik Sports on NOME, an Innovative Swim Training System NOME is the first product from Trinsik Sports, an Austin, Texas-based producer of sports technology equipment. NOME’s waterproof buttons and large display screen eliminate the need to count laps or check your watch or wall clock while swimming. The portable, self-contained device sits poolside and projects a bright LED light alongside you as you swim, setting your pace and guiding you on when to surface and when to turn. - July 10, 2019 - Trinsik Sports

Carolina Treetop Challenge Hosts the Stanly County Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Local officials and staff gather to inaugurate North Carolina’s newest aerial adventure course, a high ropes and zip line course, opening for families & groups. - July 05, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge

Fitness on the Go Services Its 10,000th Client The company celebrates a milestone as it continues to accomplish its goal to make exercising with a personal trainer easier and more convenient. - July 03, 2019 - Fitness on the Go

The BNKR to Launch the First Beach CrossFit Box in Sri Lanka to Get Tourists Back to the Region The first beach CrossFit box in Sri Lanka has been built to tap into the fitness travel market and drive more tourists to the region after the Easter bombings. - June 27, 2019 - The Bunker Camp (PVT) Ltd.

Everyday Athletes Personal Training, in Louisville, KY, Receives Visionary Award Everyday Athletes was selected as an industry leader in the market of health and fitness. The Visionary Award recognizes top performing fitness centers for being in the top 25% of all fitness businesses. - June 15, 2019 - Everyday Athletes

NFL Alumni Teams Up with Fit Farm Tennessee NFL Alumni (NFLA) has teamed up with the nation’s premier wellness & fitness live-in retreat, Fit Farm, located in the rolling hills of Music City just outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Alumni will have inclusive access to the 160-acre farm-turned-retreat that has come to be known as the nation’s... - June 14, 2019 - Fit Farm

Wimbledon Woman Wins Second Award for Her Volunteer Work with Charities & Community Groups in the South-East Karin Flower, from Wimbledon, recently received the Care Campaign for The Vulnerable Award for her support of the campaign's movement to make safety monitoring mandatory in Care Homes in the UK. It was presented by CCFTV founder Jayne Connery. - June 13, 2019 - Celeb FC

Health and Wellness Company Jasmine Yoga is Open for Business New England-based health and wellness company, Jasmine Yoga (@FlowWithJasmine), is now open for business. Jasmine Yoga offers unique yoga and meditation programs for corporations, groups, and individuals as well as can curate special events and retreats to achieve specific outcomes. The owner of Jasmine... - June 11, 2019 - Jasmine Yoga

Seattle Twerkshop Celebrates New Orleans Bounce Day with Twerk Workshops & Performances Washington state honors New Orleans Bounce and twerking with a proclamation led by the Seattle Twerkshop. Governor Jay Inslee signed New Orleans Bounce Day proclamation for New Orleans Bounce on June 1, 2019. To commemorate, Seattle Twerkshop will be holding events throughout Washington. - May 26, 2019 - Seattle Twerkshop

Your Chance to Try the Most Advanced VR Fitness Platform HOLOFIT by Holodia & Win Great Prizes at Their Pop Up Store in Zürich, May 22 - June 17 The Swiss company Holodia is opening their Pop Up store on May 22 - June 17 at Freiraum, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Bahnhofstrasse 9, 8001 Zürich. This is the perfect chance for anyone to try out their VR Fitness platform HOLOFIT, and win great prizes. - May 23, 2019 - Holodia SA

First-of-Its-Kind Yoga Studio Concept Opens in Massachusetts Earth & Aerial Yoga becomes the first independent aerial yoga studio to open inside a coworking space. - May 16, 2019 - Earth & Aerial Yoga

New Angle Yoga Celebrates Grand Opening in Oklahoma City New Angle Yoga, the newest yoga studio in Oklahoma City, celebrates their grand opening with free power yoga classes April 27 to May 3. - April 26, 2019 - New Angle Yoga

The Bar Method® Opens in Livermore, California - April 27th, 2019 The Bar Method® Livermore celebrates Grand Opening. The new 1000 square foot studio will be the 137th Bar Method studio nationwide, bringing its signature technique to provide a safe, challenging and graceful workout to the community. - April 21, 2019 - The Bar Method Livermore

Judi Sheppard Missett Receives Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award Innovative global fitness pioneer Judi Sheppard Missett receives Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award. - April 17, 2019 - Jazzercise, Inc.

NIFS Gears up for Its 12th Year of Women’s Triathlon Training Attention Ladies, The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS), Women’s Triathlon Training Program prepares you for the Go Girl Triathlon at Eagle Creek Park on August 17th. Training is every week on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 5:30-7:00pm starting June 11th at the National Institute for... - April 12, 2019 - NIFS

34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Flex Football™: Unique, Competitive Youth Football Option Created by Former NFL Players Flex Football™ is the 9v9 youth football game format, created by former NFL players and inspired by the NFL's offseason philosophy of high-speed, low-impact game play. - April 04, 2019 - National Flex Football

The Most Advanced VR Fitness Cardio Workout Platform, HOLOFIT Releases New Environment Cyberpunk The most advanced VR Fitness Platform, HOLOFIT by Holodia is announcing the release of its new virtual reality workout environment called Cyberpunk. - March 26, 2019 - Holodia SA

The Core Connection Adds Pilates Studio in Westborough Shopping Center Rita Matraia expands The Core Connection by opening a second Stott Pilates studio. - March 22, 2019 - The Core Connection

THE MAX Challenge Announces New Location in Ramsey, NJ Rapidly-Growing Fitness Concept Set to Expand Its Operations with Brand-New Location in Ramsey, NJ. THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to announce its new location in Ramsey, NJ opening this Summer. A comprehensive... - March 15, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

Virtuosity Fitness Has Just Launched a New Online Training and Nutrition Platform Virtuosity Fitness offers a comprehensive fitness and nutrition program for clients to receive a customized program at a fraction of the cost that a personal trainer costs. - March 15, 2019 - Virtuosity Fitness

Acclaimed Hollywood Hypnotherapist Opens First Hypnotherapy, Yoga, and Plant-based Retreat in the World Desert Reset, created and run by Cynthia Morgan, offers a sanctuary for relaxation, self-realization, and rejuvenation. - March 01, 2019 - Desert Reset

Busto's Martial Arts of Holbrook, NY Announce a Special Program for Children and Adults Busto’s Martial Arts of Holbrook announces its new test drive martial arts program for ages 3 to adult. A full month of lessons, and you're guaranteed a minimum of four classes a week, lessons from advanced instructors including Sensei Matt Federico, a 6-degree black belt in Kenpo karate and on top of that a free uniform & belt, backpack and t-shirt. If you go to their website: bustosmartialartsofholbrook.com, you’ll find all the details and special promotion pricing. - February 22, 2019 - Busto’s Martial Arts of Holbrook

Movestrong at the Launch of Functional Training Fitness Room Launch of Functional Training Fitness Room - February 14, 2019 - MoveStrong Fit

Why My WOAB Was Created and How to Have Workout Motivation Without the Cost of a Personal Trainer When you have a personal trainer, you are paying for a workout and you will be there at a particular place and time. Knowing that they are waiting on you, gives you motivation, and accountability to show up. Now you can have that same motivation and accountability for free at My WOAB which stands for... - February 11, 2019 - My WOAB, LLC

THE MAX Challenge Announces New Location in Warrington, PA; Rapidly-Growing Fitness Concept Set to Expand Its Operations with Brand-New Location in Warrington, PA The MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to announce its new location in Warrington, PA opening in April of 2019. - February 08, 2019 - The MAX Challenge

Former NFL Players at National Flex Football Bringing 9on9 Limited-Contact Football League to Amarillo this Spring This Spring, the team at NFX | National Flex Football is bringing 9v9, limited-contact football to Amarillo; NFX West Texas - Amarillo. - January 29, 2019 - National Flex Football

Body Therapeutix Fitness Launches "The American Dream" Project, Giving Our Nations Heroes the Opportunity to Own a Franchise for a Fraction of Cost Fitness Company launches a national campaign to give our nation's heroes the chance to own their own fitness location for 50% off the normal franchise fee. - January 28, 2019 - Body Therapeutix

HighGear Converts Outdated Factory Into State of the Art Gym in 37 Days CrossFit HighGear relocated from 5,400 square foot space to 16,000 square foot space on January 26 as community came together to convert old Gasko factory into gym. The HighGear community totalled over 2,000 hours of work in only 37 days for an amazing transformation. - January 28, 2019 - CrossFit HighGear