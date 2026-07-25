This Memorial Day Weekend, We Move to Give is inviting the world to unite in motion, music, and mental health awareness with its annual global fitness event: “Zumba® is My Therapy 23: Bring the Beat 3.” The event kicks off on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. PST and runs for a full 24 hours, ending on Sunday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. PST — streamed live via Zoom. - May 16, 2025 - We Move to Give