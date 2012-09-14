PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Green Packet: Empowering Malaysians to Digitally Secure Their Neighborhoods with kipleHome at No Cost Living in a well-connected and secure neighborhood is a universal need that every Malaysians strive for. In line with building more connected neighborhoods and safer communities, Kiple Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Packet Berhad now offers kipleHome, a digital residential management platform... - December 16, 2019 - Green Packet

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Dingtone Makes Quick Strides in India as Most Cell Phone Plans Get Costlier Dingtone saw a sharp increase in the number of Indians signing up and using Dingtone in the past week due to the over 40% cell phone service hike. More and more Indian consumers are now enjoying cheaper or even free phone calls as well as sending texts. This is why Dingtone looks all set to make a serious impact in the evolving Indian telecom market. - December 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks

Dingtone Emerges as a Solid IM App as Kik Messenger Bows Out Dingtone has recently enhanced its features as an instant messaging app, while still keep offering users free local and international calls and texts. As Kik Messenger is ready to shut down, there is no denying the fact that its days are now counted. There are hundreds of instant messenger apps in the market, while Dingtone is the one with numerous features tailored for users as Kik Messenger shuts down. - October 10, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

Nomad GCS Launches Mobile Operations Venture with NASA: Montana Manufacturer Readies for Rapid Growth Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS

Eliminate Spam Phone Calls and Texts with Second Phone Numbers from Dingtone Dingtone is a calling and texting app that allows users to get a free second phone number for calling, texting, sharing and a viable alternative to protect their personal phone number. This second phone number can be used exclusively to register for apps, websites, dating sites, online shopping, or any other site responsible for spam phone calls and texts. When you’re done with it, you can simply delete it without any worries. - September 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

Alertus Technologies Partners with National and Regional Associations to Provide Emergency Preparedness Grant for Campuses and Churches Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced a partnership with multiple associations across the United States to provide emergency preparedness grants valuing up to $75,000 on an annual basis. “Working with Association partners provides us with a great... - August 20, 2019 - Alertus Technologies

NWIDA Launches Carrier / MVNO Level Membership Offers exclusive benefits and solidifies relationship between indirect distribution and service providers. - August 20, 2019 - NWIDA

Ready Wireless® IoT Solution Enables Organizations to Build Safe Driving Cultures Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless

Wireless Life Opens New Boost Mobile Store in Pasadena, Maryland Wireless Life opened a brand new Boost Mobile store in the Festival Shopping Center in Pasadena, MD. They are planning a grand opening celebration event in June 2019. - June 05, 2019 - Boost Mobile by Wireless Life

Tango Networks and ASC Team to Bring Compliant Mobile Communications to Enterprises Tango Networks and ASC are partnering to bring enhanced compliant mobile communications recording solutions to enterprises. The joint solution leverages the strengths of both Tango Networks’ new Mobile-X service and ASC’s recording capabilities to enable partners to offer compliance solutions... - June 05, 2019 - Tango Networks

Origin Wireless Delivers Unique LifeLog-as-a-Service “LaaS” Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Summa Networks and B-Things Partner to Initiate New Business Models for MVNOs Summa Networks and B-Things have sealed a partnership to foster innovation for MVNOs and MVNEs active in both IoT and traditional voice. - May 15, 2019 - Summa Networks

Squire Technologies Partner with Summa Networks to Expand Its Offering to Its North American Customers Squire Technologies expands its core network offering for MNOs, MVNOs and MVNEs by adding Summa Networks’ HSS and HLR to their stable of signaling products. - April 08, 2019 - Summa Networks

NewCore Wireless Selects Summa Networks HSS and HLR to Power Rural Carriers’ Voice and Data Services Leading hosted wireless technology provider NewCore Wireless to deliver next generation voice and data solutions thanks to Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS). - March 27, 2019 - Summa Networks

Summa Networks Deploys NextGen HSS at Tinkoff Mobile MVNO Summa Networks, a leading provider of HLR/HSS technology for MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers, announced that Tinkoff Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator in Russia, is expanding its mobile offerings with Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS (Home Subscriber Server),... - February 22, 2019 - Summa Networks

Summa Networks Expands North American and European Partner Program for NextGen HSS and HLR Solution Enables MVNOs and Telcos to Deliver Smart Home and Smart Business Services Through Existing Infrastructure. - February 15, 2019 - Summa Networks

Tango Networks Unveils Kinetic Cloud Mobile-X, Industry's First Global Private Mobile Network Service for Enterprises Groundbreaking enterprise mobile communications service demonstrated at MWC19 Barcelona. - February 15, 2019 - Tango Networks

Alertus Technologies’ Amanda Sassano to Present at TEC 2019 Helping Reach Every Job Function, Alertus Technologies' Amanda Sassano Scheduled to Deliver Session on Automating Your Active Shooter Response with Mass Notification. - February 06, 2019 - Alertus Technologies

Origin Wireless’s TRM Technology Provides Reliable Way to Detect a Child Accidentally Left Alone in Hot Car Origin combines wireless and AI to enable accurate detection of motion and breathing even when the child is sleeping motionless and under a blanket inside a car seat. - January 04, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Origin Wireless Delivers Unique Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care, Free from Any Wearables or Cameras Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to accurately measure the elderly’s in-house movements, daily activities, and sleep patterns while maintaining privacy and freedom of movement. - January 02, 2019 - Origin Wireless

One Development Partners with Electroneum to Provide Mobile-Based Cryptocurrency Solution to Mobile Virtual Network Operators Electroneum Ltd, a U.K. based cryptocurrency made for mobile, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with One Development Co., Ltd., a mobile virtual network aggregator (MVNA) and enabler (MVNE), based in Thailand - to introduce and make it easy for its clients and end-users to trade and earn digital currency. - December 22, 2018 - One Development Co., Ltd.

Tango Networks Acquires Simetric Telecom, Creating Global Enterprise Mobile Communications Solution Provider Gamma Telecom, ASC Announced as First Partners for Combined Offerings from Tango Networks and Simetric Telecom. - November 29, 2018 - Tango Networks

AinaCom Selects Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS Leading Finnish virtual network operator AinaCom started partnership with Summa Networks by selecting its NextGen HSS and HLR to power its voice and data services. - November 28, 2018 - Summa Networks

Tango Networks Ranked Most Fundable Company by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Tango Networks has ranked Number 2 in Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s first annual Most Fundable Companies List, beating more than 2,500 other U.S. companies for the recognition. Tango Networks was the only company in North Texas to make the top 15 list. The Most Fundable Companies initiative... - October 18, 2018 - Tango Networks

Eastern DataComm Hosting Three Seminars to Discuss School Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness Eastern DataComm announced they are hosting three seminars in October to discuss solutions to one of the most important topics facing school districts, law enforcement and municipalities today – safety. How quickly and effectively a school can notify everyone of a lockdown or active shooter event... - September 17, 2018 - Eastern DataComm

Tango Networks Enables Enterprise Text Messaging from Any Business Number New Kinetic Cloud-powered solution unlocks important new communications channels for businesses. - September 15, 2018 - Tango Networks

Tango Networks Brings Industry’s First Cloud-Powered Enterprise Mobility Solution to North America Kinetic Cloud delivers rich new enterprise mobility capabilities, leading the industry’s "Second Wave Mobility" trend. - September 13, 2018 - Tango Networks

FALCOM and PodM2M to Demo Customized Telematics Solutions at IAA Commercial Vehicles Show Flexible Combinations of Hardware, Software and Connectivity Create Resilient, Cost Effective Tracking Solutions - September 07, 2018 - Pod Group

4ipnet Announces the Addition of Two WLAN Controllers Into Their Secure WLAN Controller Product Line, WHG713 and WHG803 4ipnet, a leading provider of secure Wi-Fi and guest access management solutions, today announced the launch of the newest Secure WLAN Controller model: WHG713 and WHG803. Both controllers provide cloud-based management over 4ipnet Access Points with deployment flexibility by supporting both local and... - June 10, 2018 - 4ipnet, Inc.

Origin Wireless Turns Popular Mesh Routers Into Smart Sensing Stations Origin Wireless™ today announced its collaboration with ASUS® to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) enabled Wi-Fi by porting its patented Time Reversal Machine™ (TRM) to the popular ASUS Lyra wireless mesh routers based on the Qualcomm® Mesh Networking Platform, as to be demonstrated at COMPUTEX 2018. - May 30, 2018 - Origin Wireless

ATrack, Gurtam, and PodM2M Show Total Fleet Management Solutions at NAFA 2018 ATrack Technology Inc., a world-class telematics technology company in the smart fleet and asset management marketplace, Gurtam, a leading telematics platform provider, and PodM2M, (a division of Pod Group), a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in global connectivity solutions for the... - April 17, 2018 - Pod Group

4ipnet Launches EAP702, an In-Wall 11ac Wireless Access Point for Optimal Managed Wi-Fi Experience 4ipnet, a leading provider of secure Wi-Fi and guest access management solutions, announced the launch of EAP702, a fully-featured and affordable enterprise-grade 802.11ac access point. Sleek and compact, EAP702 provides converged wired and wireless connectivity as well as unparalleled price performance. - April 15, 2018 - 4ipnet, Inc.

Alertus Features Expanded Outdoor Notification Solutions at ISC West 2018 Alertus Technologies, a market leader in mass notification systems, will feature its new fully supervised and integrated High Power Speaker Array (HPSA) solution for outdoor notification at ISC West 2018, Booth #13141. Many organizations are confronted with fragmented communications and life safety... - April 11, 2018 - Alertus Technologies

Unique Broadband Systems Ltd. & Ukraine Collaboration UBS, a Canadian multinational, privately owned and operated company, is proud to announce the initial stages of collaboration with the Government of Ukraine and its intent to create a digital television infrastructure valued greater than $10,000,000. UBS Technology hardware and services to support the... - April 03, 2018 - Unique Broadband Systems Ltd.

Unique Broadband Systems Ltd. Secures a Five-Year Production Contract Mr. Santo Aguanno, UBS Business Development for Medical Devices & Scientific Instrumentation is proud to announce that the initial production release order for equipment relating to X-Ray inspection of cargo has begun. “UBS’s combination of research, development, technological support... - April 03, 2018 - Unique Broadband Systems Ltd.

Unique Broadband Systems Ltd (UBS) Awarded $67M Satellite Contract Extension Unique Broadband Systems Ltd. (UBS) is a Canadian multinational, privately owned and operated company that specializes in design, development, manufacturing and life cycle maintenance of complete digital communication systems for voice, video and data in the broadcast, medical and defense industries. With... - March 08, 2018 - Unique Broadband Systems Ltd.

Unique Broadband Systems Ltd. Secures X-Ray Controller Contract Unique Broadband Systems Ltd. (UBS) is a Canadian operated company that specializes in design, development, manufacturing and life cycle maintenance of complete digital communication systems for voice, video and data in the broadcast, medical and defense industries. With its head office and 60,000 square... - March 07, 2018 - Unique Broadband Systems Ltd.

UBS Ltd. is Proud to Announce a Recent Contract Award Valued at $65,000 for Microwave Surgical Ablation Amplifiers Unique Broadband Systems Ltd. (UBS) is a Canadian multinational, privately owned and operated company that specializes in design, development, manufacturing and life cycle maintenance of complete digital communication systems for voice, video and data in the broadcast, medical and defense industries. With... - March 07, 2018 - Unique Broadband Systems Ltd.

Unique Broadband Systems Ltd. Awarded MRI Amplifier Design Contract Unique Broadband Systems Ltd. (UBS) is a Canadian multinational, privately owned and operated company that specializes in design, development, manufacturing and life cycle maintenance of complete digital communication systems for voice, video and data in the broadcast, medical and defense industries. With... - March 05, 2018 - Unique Broadband Systems Ltd.

Unique Broadband Systems Ltd. Secures Multi Year Contract Unique Broadband Systems Ltd. (UBS) is a Canadian multinational, privately owned and operated company that specializes in design, development, manufacturing and life cycle maintenance of complete digital communication systems for voice, video and data in the broadcast, medical and defense industries. With... - March 01, 2018 - Unique Broadband Systems Ltd.

PodM2M to Launch Hierarchical IoT Billing Platform at Mobile World Congress 2018 Pod Billing Captures Recurring Revenue from an Infinite Hierarchy of IoT Users - February 24, 2018 - Pod Group

Tango Networks Launches Industry’s First Cloud-Enabled Mobile Convergence Service for Enterprises Kinetic Cloud embeds rich new enterprise mobility solutions into high-value business services from leading mobile operators and partners. - February 14, 2018 - Tango Networks

New Sunshine LLC Selects Kerauno for Communications Workflow Platform Kerauno solves remote workforce challenges, enhances call center capabilities. - February 12, 2018 - Kerauno

Tango Networks’ Groundbreaking Mobility Solution Reduces Distracted Driving Responsible Driver System Ideal for U.S. and European Fleet, Transit, and Trucking Operators - January 25, 2018 - Tango Networks

Diwei Introduces GPS Devices for Luggage Tracking and Reefer Truck Monitoring One of the leading suppliers of high quality GPS tracking devices, Diwei offers state of the art GPS trackers for effortless luggage tracking, truck monitoring and fleet management. - January 17, 2018 - Shenzhen Diwei Machinery Co., Ltd