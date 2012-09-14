PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Living in a well-connected and secure neighborhood is a universal need that every Malaysians strive for. In line with building more connected neighborhoods and safer communities, Kiple Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Packet Berhad now offers kipleHome, a digital residential management platform... - December 16, 2019 - Green Packet
Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Dingtone saw a sharp increase in the number of Indians signing up and using Dingtone in the past week due to the over 40% cell phone service hike. More and more Indian consumers are now enjoying cheaper or even free phone calls as well as sending texts. This is why Dingtone looks all set to make a serious impact in the evolving Indian telecom market. - December 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.
Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks
Dingtone has recently enhanced its features as an instant messaging app, while still keep offering users free local and international calls and texts. As Kik Messenger is ready to shut down, there is no denying the fact that its days are now counted. There are hundreds of instant messenger apps in the market, while Dingtone is the one with numerous features tailored for users as Kik Messenger shuts down. - October 10, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.
Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS
Dingtone is a calling and texting app that allows users to get a free second phone number for calling, texting, sharing and a viable alternative to protect their personal phone number. This second phone number can be used exclusively to register for apps, websites, dating sites, online shopping, or any other site responsible for spam phone calls and texts. When you’re done with it, you can simply delete it without any worries. - September 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.
Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced a partnership with multiple associations across the United States to provide emergency preparedness grants valuing up to $75,000 on an annual basis.
“Working with Association partners provides us with a great... - August 20, 2019 - Alertus Technologies
Offers exclusive benefits and solidifies relationship between indirect distribution and service providers. - August 20, 2019 - NWIDA
Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless
Wireless Life opened a brand new Boost Mobile store in the Festival Shopping Center in Pasadena, MD. They are planning a grand opening celebration event in June 2019. - June 05, 2019 - Boost Mobile by Wireless Life
Tango Networks and ASC are partnering to bring enhanced compliant mobile communications recording solutions to enterprises.
The joint solution leverages the strengths of both Tango Networks’ new Mobile-X service and ASC’s recording capabilities to enable partners to offer compliance solutions... - June 05, 2019 - Tango Networks
Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Summa Networks and B-Things have sealed a partnership to foster innovation for MVNOs and MVNEs active in both IoT and traditional voice. - May 15, 2019 - Summa Networks
Squire Technologies expands its core network offering for MNOs, MVNOs and MVNEs by adding Summa Networks’ HSS and HLR to their stable of signaling products. - April 08, 2019 - Summa Networks
Leading hosted wireless technology provider NewCore Wireless to deliver next generation voice and data solutions thanks to Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS). - March 27, 2019 - Summa Networks
Dingtone gives you a second number for your phone without needing an extra SMS card. - March 22, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.
Summa Networks, a leading provider of HLR/HSS technology for MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers, announced that Tinkoff Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator in Russia, is expanding its mobile offerings with Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS (Home Subscriber Server),... - February 22, 2019 - Summa Networks
Solution Enables MVNOs and Telcos to Deliver Smart Home and Smart Business Services Through Existing Infrastructure. - February 15, 2019 - Summa Networks
Groundbreaking enterprise mobile communications service demonstrated at MWC19 Barcelona. - February 15, 2019 - Tango Networks
Helping Reach Every Job Function, Alertus Technologies' Amanda Sassano Scheduled to Deliver Session on Automating Your Active Shooter Response with Mass Notification. - February 06, 2019 - Alertus Technologies
Origin combines wireless and AI to enable accurate detection of motion and breathing even when the child is sleeping motionless and under a blanket inside a car seat. - January 04, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to accurately measure the elderly’s in-house movements, daily activities, and sleep patterns while maintaining privacy and freedom of movement. - January 02, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Electroneum Ltd, a U.K. based cryptocurrency made for mobile, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with One Development Co., Ltd., a mobile virtual network aggregator (MVNA) and enabler (MVNE), based in Thailand - to introduce and make it easy for its clients and end-users to trade and earn digital currency. - December 22, 2018 - One Development Co., Ltd.
Gamma Telecom, ASC Announced as First Partners for Combined Offerings from Tango Networks and Simetric Telecom. - November 29, 2018 - Tango Networks
Leading Finnish virtual network operator AinaCom started partnership with Summa Networks by selecting its NextGen HSS and HLR to power its voice and data services. - November 28, 2018 - Summa Networks
Tango Networks has ranked Number 2 in Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s first annual Most Fundable Companies List, beating more than 2,500 other U.S. companies for the recognition.
Tango Networks was the only company in North Texas to make the top 15 list.
The Most Fundable Companies initiative... - October 18, 2018 - Tango Networks
Eastern DataComm announced they are hosting three seminars in October to discuss solutions to one of the most important topics facing school districts, law enforcement and municipalities today – safety. How quickly and effectively a school can notify everyone of a lockdown or active shooter event... - September 17, 2018 - Eastern DataComm
New Kinetic Cloud-powered solution unlocks important new communications channels for businesses. - September 15, 2018 - Tango Networks
Kinetic Cloud delivers rich new enterprise mobility capabilities, leading the industry’s "Second Wave Mobility" trend. - September 13, 2018 - Tango Networks
Flexible Combinations of Hardware, Software and Connectivity Create Resilient, Cost Effective Tracking Solutions - September 07, 2018 - Pod Group
4ipnet, a leading provider of secure Wi-Fi and guest access management solutions, today announced the launch of the newest Secure WLAN Controller model: WHG713 and WHG803. Both controllers provide cloud-based management over 4ipnet Access Points with deployment flexibility by supporting both local and... - June 10, 2018 - 4ipnet, Inc.
Origin Wireless™ today announced its collaboration with ASUS® to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) enabled Wi-Fi by porting its patented Time Reversal Machine™ (TRM) to the popular ASUS Lyra wireless mesh routers based on the Qualcomm® Mesh Networking Platform, as to be demonstrated at COMPUTEX 2018. - May 30, 2018 - Origin Wireless
ATrack Technology Inc., a world-class telematics technology company in the smart fleet and asset management marketplace, Gurtam, a leading telematics platform provider, and PodM2M, (a division of Pod Group), a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in global connectivity solutions for the... - April 17, 2018 - Pod Group
4ipnet, a leading provider of secure Wi-Fi and guest access management solutions, announced the launch of EAP702, a fully-featured and affordable enterprise-grade 802.11ac access point. Sleek and compact, EAP702 provides converged wired and wireless connectivity as well as unparalleled price performance. - April 15, 2018 - 4ipnet, Inc.
Alertus Technologies, a market leader in mass notification systems, will feature its new fully supervised and integrated High Power Speaker Array (HPSA) solution for outdoor notification at ISC West 2018, Booth #13141.
Many organizations are confronted with fragmented communications and life safety... - April 11, 2018 - Alertus Technologies
UBS, a Canadian multinational, privately owned and operated company, is proud to announce the initial stages of collaboration with the Government of Ukraine and its intent to create a digital television infrastructure valued greater than $10,000,000. UBS Technology hardware and services to support the... - April 03, 2018 - Unique Broadband Systems Ltd.
Mr. Santo Aguanno, UBS Business Development for Medical Devices & Scientific Instrumentation is proud to announce that the initial production release order for equipment relating to X-Ray inspection of cargo has begun.
“UBS’s combination of research, development, technological support... - April 03, 2018 - Unique Broadband Systems Ltd.
Unique Broadband Systems Ltd. (UBS) is a Canadian multinational, privately owned and operated company that specializes in design, development, manufacturing and life cycle maintenance of complete digital communication systems for voice, video and data in the broadcast, medical and defense industries.
With... - March 08, 2018 - Unique Broadband Systems Ltd.
Pod Billing Captures Recurring Revenue from an Infinite Hierarchy of IoT Users - February 24, 2018 - Pod Group
Kinetic Cloud embeds rich new enterprise mobility solutions into high-value business services from leading mobile operators and partners. - February 14, 2018 - Tango Networks
Kerauno solves remote workforce challenges, enhances call center capabilities. - February 12, 2018 - Kerauno
Responsible Driver System Ideal for U.S. and European Fleet, Transit, and Trucking Operators - January 25, 2018 - Tango Networks
One of the leading suppliers of high quality GPS tracking devices, Diwei offers state of the art GPS trackers for effortless luggage tracking, truck monitoring and fleet management. - January 17, 2018 - Shenzhen Diwei Machinery Co., Ltd
Free Cell Service by using in-app currency, all plans by Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint are free. - December 21, 2017 - CellNUVO