Recent Headlines
eSIMo Launches All-in-One Mobile Solution Combining eSIM Plans, Second Numbers, and International Calls
eSIMo introduces a unified mobile platform that lets travelers, business professionals, and digital nomads manage eSIM data, second phone numbers, and international calls in one app. - January 09, 2026 - eSIMo
NWIDA Welcomes Matt Zieminski to Board of Directors as Legislative Strategy Lead
The National Wireless Independent Dealer Association (NWIDA), the leading organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for independent wireless dealers, is proud to announce the appointment of Matt Zieminski to its Board of Directors. Zieminski will serve as the Legislative Strategy Lead,... - July 18, 2025 - NWIDA
Texas Integrators Expands Smart Home & Security Solutions Across East Texas
Texas Integrators, a leading provider of smart home automation and security solutions, is expanding its services to better serve homeowners and businesses across East Texas. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and professional installation, the company continues to enhance safety, connectivity,... - March 20, 2025 - Texas Technology Integrators
QUILT and Community Partners Announce "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" to Drive Innovation, Digital Equity, and Community Well-Being
QUILT, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities, is proud to launch "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" in collaboration with leading community-based organizations and corporate partners. This initiative, unveiled during a press... - September 03, 2024 - The Quilt Corporation NFP Inc
BluBroadband ISP Announces Launch of Gigabit Internet Service on Okaloosa Island, FL
BluBroadband ISP has successfully installed the first gigabit (symmetrical) internet service in a residential single-family home on Okaloosa Island. This achievement marks BluBroadband ISP as the pioneer in delivering gigabit speeds to Okaloosa Island, showcasing their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. - October 06, 2023 - BluBroadband ISP
Unity Communications Ranks 1,743 on 2023 Inc. 5000, Marking Third Consecutive Year of Recognition
Unity Communications has secured a leadership position among the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third consecutive year. - September 27, 2023 - Unity Communications
Summa Networks Releases New Version of Its Extended and Converged Control Plane
Summa Networks, the market specialist in Subscribers, Policy, Identity and Connectivity management solutions, has announced a new release of its NextGen HSS which allows carriers to manage their subscribers seamlessly between 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Summa Networks NextGen HSS was launched as a... - September 05, 2023 - Summa Networks
Unity Communications Expands Global Presence with Inauguration of New Harton Office
Unity Communications has opened a new workspace to strengthen its business outsourcing presence in the Philippines. - September 01, 2023 - Unity Communications
Ron Bellows Appointed as Vice President of Wireless and Broadband Sales at Unity Communications
Meet Ron Bellows, the driving force behind Unity Communications’ success in the wireless and broadband markets. - April 27, 2023 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Names Diana McCulloch as Chief Experience Officer
Diana McCulloch moves up as chief experience officer (CXO) of Unity Communications. - April 27, 2023 - Unity Communications
Dingtone Shares Money-Saving Advice to Help Users Navigate Tax Season
Dingtone launches the “Money Maven” campaign to help users achieve their financial goals. - April 21, 2023 - Dingtone, Inc.
Inc. Magazine Names Unity Communications No. 97 on 2023 Regionals Southwest List
Unity Communications Is Recognized for Remarkable Revenue Growth and Contribution to Economic Expansion in the Southwest Region. - March 03, 2023 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Ranks 402nd on the 2022 Clutch Global 1000
Award-winning IT and BPO firm marks its third year in the most elite Clutch ranking for top B2B service providers worldwide. - December 10, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Named Honoree In Inc.'s Power Partner Awards
Business process outsourcing firm recognized for empowering startups and entrepreneurs to focus on their core missions, spurring growth. - November 20, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications, a Certified USPAACC Diverse Supplier
Unity Communications's remarkable growth lands USPAACC certification as an Asian American/Minority-owned business, strengthening the company's commitment to serving diverse audiences. - September 16, 2022 - Unity Communications
For the Second Time, Unity Communications Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Continued Success – Unity Communications Ranks #2248 Overall and Is the 74th Fastest-growing Arizona-based Company With a Three-year Revenue Growth of 260%. - August 19, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications is a Certified Great Place to Work
Unity Connect BPO Clinches its first-ever Great Place To Work title with a 96% employee satisfaction rate. - August 17, 2022 - Unity Communications
SOVA, Inc. Joins Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program
SOVA, Inc. has joined Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform enables SOVA to create important and relevant value as customers embrace digital innovations for business agility, performance, and simplicity. - April 09, 2022 - SOVA, Inc.
Wireless Experts Opens Atlanta Offfice-Brings Wireless Cost Managent Solutions to the Doutheast
Why does Wireless Experts say; "No other wireless expense reduction firm could possibly save more money?" That’s because effective management of wireless resources requires more than analyzing your monthly bill. It requires expertise in finding high-level savings resulting from outsource cost reduction analysis of what organization pay (their vendor) to having a continuous detailed understanding of every way wireless equipment usage and related affects your business operations. - April 05, 2022 - Wireless Experts
Unity Communications Named AT&T Alliance Channel Champion for 2022
AT&T recently announced the year’s Alliance Channel Solution Provider Champions, and Unity Communications has earned the Bronze Champion status for 2022 for its sales and customer success for the fiscal year 2021. AT&T acknowledges 62 firms as top leaders in the program that... - April 01, 2022 - Unity Communications
Inc. Magazine Named Unity Communications 59th Fastest-Growing Company in the Southwest Region
Claiming the 59th spot among 141 companies, Arizona-based tech, sales, and BPO company Unity Communications has made it to the Inc. Regionals Southwest list for the second time with an average growth rate of 198%. - March 17, 2022 - Unity Communications
SOVA, Inc. Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization
SOVA to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life. - March 12, 2022 - SOVA, Inc.
Unity Communications Won Clutch Award for Top BPO Companies
Second place on Clutch’s Leaders Matrix for Top Business Process Outsourcing Companies Globally. - March 11, 2022 - Unity Communications
ZeroOutages Announces Enterprise SASE Solutions for the Manufacturing Sector
ZeroOutages, a leader in enterprise SASE, today announced a tailored version of its SASE solutions for the manufacturing sector. ZeroOutages launched these services with R&D Altanova/Advantest, a leading supplier of semi-conductor test equipment. - February 01, 2022 - ZeroOutages
CP Communications Announces Karl Prentiss as New Director of Production for Red House Streaming
CP Communications, a leader in innovative solutions and services for live event and broadcast productions, has appointed Karl Prentiss as Director of Production for Red House Streaming (RHS), effective immediately. Reporting to Vice President of Red House Streaming Lowell Beckner, Prentiss will... - January 05, 2022 - CP Communications
Opt2Me Empowers Rural and Regional Service Providers with a Game-Changing Pay TV Solution
Shift 2 Stream, an innovator of hybrid cloud Pay TV technologies, launches a new service for ISP’s who find it challenging to offer Pay TV and video services in the marketplace today. Opt2Me is the first end-end hybrid cloud Pay TV as-a-service platform optimized for rural and regional... - December 09, 2021 - Shift 2 Stream
Unity Communications Announced as 2021 Best of IT Services Award Winner by UpCity
UpCity's "Best of" awards honors the top global B2B providers with the highest "Recommendability Rating." - November 13, 2021 - Unity Communications
Romance Scams in Cyberspace: Private Line Provides Tips on How to Date Online Safely
It is imperative to be aware of how the cyber world is becoming a riskier than ever space for internet users to celebrate festivals, especially for online daters. - November 01, 2021 - Private Line, Inc.
Red House Streaming Studios Launches First 24/7 Global Streaming TV Network
Featuring Emmy Award-winning journalist Sarina Fazan, the network launch represents a major strategic step forward for Red House Streaming studios and Fazan’s broadcast career. - October 30, 2021 - CP Communications
Unity Communications CEO and Founder Patrick Brown Named to Forbes Next 1000 List of Entrepreneurs for 2021
Leading the agency from the ground up, Patrick is projecting revenue of $2.8 million in 2021. - October 20, 2021 - Unity Communications
CP Communications Announces Promotions and New Hires
CP Communications, a leader in innovative solutions and services for live event productions, announces promotions and new hires, reflecting the successful growth of its Red House Streaming (RHS) subsidiary and CP Communications St. Petersburg (CPSP) operations. Effective immediately, Lowell... - October 16, 2021 - CP Communications
Private Line: How to Protect Your Personal Phone Number and Online Identity
In the digital era, it has become the common practice of platforms and services to request customers and users providing phone numbers or email addresses to register accounts. Products and services providers tend to let users establish online profiles with other personal information to identify... - September 30, 2021 - Private Line, Inc.
Tier5 Technologies Wins the Prestigious "India 500 Most Promising IT Company 2021" Award
Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Kolkata-based software development firm with a global presence, has been named the winner of the "India’s 500 Most Promising IT Company 2021" by The India 5000 Business Awards organized by Benchmark Trust and supported by BSE SME and All India Association of Industries. The award celebrates the real spirit of business, entrepreneurship, and leadership in India. - September 23, 2021 - Tier5
Unity Communications Rank No. 1669 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies
Claiming a spot on the 40th Inc. 5000 list, Unity Communication solidified its place in the BPO sphere with its three-year sales growth of 275%. - August 19, 2021 - Unity Communications
Tier5 Joins Hand with Humanity for You and Me (HUM) for Spreading Happiness Among Slum-Children on Independence Day
Kolkata based software company ties up with Non-Government, charitable organization for spreading happiness. - August 18, 2021 - Tier5
Dingtone Launches Mobile-Dedicated Website, Helping Users Protect Privacy and Stay Connected
The brand-new website offers a simple and informative interface for users to learn more about Dingtone’s free phone service and features. - July 10, 2021 - Dingtone, Inc.
Chirply Launches "Agile Update" for Increased Customer Interaction
Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Kolkata based SaaS and software development firm launched agile update for their flagship CRM software Chirply. This update would ensure increased interaction with the customers using this platform, which in turn, would increase the lead and revenue ratios. - July 04, 2021 - Tier5
Private Line Provides Tips on How to Protect Personal Information on Dating Apps and Websites
The pandemic has challenged how most people date. Social distancing measures, work from home policies and other public health initiatives resulted in a shift toward online dating, making virtual dating a new normal. This shift has increased the number of online dating users and the number of time... - July 02, 2021 - Private Line, Inc.
Tier5 Joins Hand with Humanity for You and Me (HUM) for Feeding Children from Slum Areas
Kolkata based software company ties up with Non-Government, charitable organization for spreading happiness. - June 10, 2021 - Tier5
Redline Communications and Morcom International Provide Unprecedented Wireless Connectivity to Arlington County in Virginia
Redline Communications and Morcom International announced today the installation of Redline’s 3GPP iLTE network in Arlington County, Virginia. This industrial-grade broadband wireless solution utilizes the Citizen Broadband Radio Service or CBRS spectrum and provides improved broadband access and network reliability. - June 08, 2021 - Morcom International
Stay Connected with Loved Ones: Dingtone Celebrates 2021 International Day of Families
Along with the vibe of International Day of Families, Dingtone App encourages people to reach out to loved ones, sharing wisdom, friendship, love and laughter. - May 17, 2021 - Dingtone, Inc.
Tier5 Gives 100% of the Growth Credit to Organic Lead Generation Platforms
Kolkata based software company has a net valuation of twelve million dollars. - May 03, 2021 - Tier5
Luner Launches Technology Agnostic IoT Marketplace to Provide One-Stop-Shop for IoT Developers
Luner, the technology agnostic, self-service IoT connectivity platform for IoT developers and SMEs, has today launched its IoT Marketplace, providing a complete one-stop-shop for developers looking to get their IoT projects off the ground. The Luner Marketplace will provide a growing selection of... - April 24, 2021 - Luner
Tier 5 Launches Employment Program for Interns
Kolkata-based SaaS firm with global presence crossed Rs. 7 Cr. revenue in last financial year. - April 08, 2021 - Tier5
April Fools' Call: Dingtone Offers Free Way to Make Funny and Harmless Prank Calls
Making prank calls with Dingtone's free second number in the upcoming April Fool's Day can add exciting fireworks to your life, but everyone ought to make sure to keep it harmless and avoid offending others. - March 31, 2021 - Dingtone, Inc.
Tier5 Reports Rs. 7 Cr. Revenue in Last Financial Year
Kolkata based software company achieved this feat within five years since inception - March 28, 2021 - Tier5
From Scratch to a Million Dollars - Inspiring Story of Ms. Aunkita Nandi
Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director / Co-Founder of the first ever community owned software development firm across the globe, Tier 5, started her journey at a tender age. Hailing from a district town of West Bengal, India, Aunkita started her business from a scratch and through her passion and zeal, she has made the worth of the company a million dollars. - March 21, 2021 - Tier5
Dingtone Provides Tips on Avoiding Spam Calls as 70% of People Say They’ve Received Unwanted Calls
60 percent of people said spam calls increased during the pandemic. - March 03, 2021 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone’s Phone Calls Surge a Record 66% in 2020 as Coronavirus Emphasizes Importance of Connection
The year 2020 is almost over and will remain in the memory of people all over the world. People refer to 2020 as the year when everything changed. At this time of year, Dingtone, the popular VoIP service provider, released its annual summary for 2020 and took a look back at this different year. - December 31, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Offers Double Credits for Free Calling on Thanksgiving Amid COVID-19 Surge
Celebrating Thanksgiving during a pandemic can be a lot different and less traditional, but still filled with warm memories for you and your families. To help users express their warm holiday greetings, Dingtone, a calling and messaging app, launches in-app events. - November 27, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.