PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
After serving more than 10 decades in the high-performance roofing and waterproofing industry, Barrett Company has now become part of the Keene Family of Companies. - August 23, 2019 - Keene Building Products
Keene Family of Companies is proud and excited to welcome Byron Smith as President of Continental Products and Rio Flooring Systems. - May 09, 2019 - Keene Building Products
Keene Family of Companies is proud to announce and welcome three new team members in the departments of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology.
Doug Meredith joins Keene Building Products as the Director of Manufacturing. As a graduate engineer from Mississippi State University, Meredith... - March 20, 2019 - Keene Building Products
Keene Building Products is excited to introduce a new clip for enhancing the acoustic performance of ceilings and walls. Cylent Assurance™ Clip, developed and marketed exclusively to Keene, is a patent pending resilient channel vibration clip. The clip has been engineered to dramatically reduce... - February 14, 2019 - Keene Building Products
35-year San Diego-based company updates brand to reflect changing marketplace. - October 19, 2018 - OneSource
Dan Belisario, a resident of New Jersey, joins the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC sales team as Territory Manager of Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, NYC Metro, and New Jersey.
Belisario has more than 30 years in sales experience in the construction/building industry, including multiple... - April 13, 2018 - Keene Building Products
Mike Griffin joins the Keene Building Products team as Division Manager of Building Envelope. Griffin comes from more than 30 years’ experience in restoration, waterproofing, cementitious materials, stucco and EIFS, and has performed in many roles such as, product management, marketing, sales,... - March 21, 2018 - Keene Building Products
Tyler Baier and Brian Kauke join the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC sales team. With years of sales and marketing experience, both Baier and Kauke will make an excellent addition to the growing sales team.
Brian Kauke joins the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC team as the Territory... - March 08, 2018 - Keene Building Products
March 19 Begins EPA-WaterSense Awareness Week to Prevent Water Waste - March 07, 2018 - FloLogic
Shea Properties, a leading commercial real estate firm based in Aliso Viejo, California, was recently recognized with a Gold Best in American Living Award (BALA) by the National Association of Home Builders for Vantis, a 435-unit luxury apartment community located in Aliso Viejo.
“We are honored... - January 14, 2018 - Shea Properties
William Lizzio, Sr., President of CustomSmart Homes has earned the solar industry’s leading recognition of installation expertise from the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP®), and is now a NABCEP Certified PV Installation Professional TM. NABCEP is the most highly... - December 08, 2017 - CustomSmart Homes
The Raleigh City Council has appointed architect Katherine Hogan, AIA, co-owner of Tonic Design the Raleigh Appearance Commission.
The City Council established The Appearance Commission in 1973 to provide guidance, advice, and recommendations regarding the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics... - November 29, 2017 - Tonic Design / Tonic Construction
Fast-casual poke bowl concept to join newly upgraded retail center. - November 02, 2017 - Shea Properties
Keene Building Products is pleased to announce the expansion of the Euclid manufacturing facility.
The industrial complex’s 11 acres allows room for expansion to create more available space for products due to continuing growth of the company. Future plans include a new 25,000 square foot manufacturing... - September 29, 2017 - Keene Building Products
Airhart Construction recently unveiled a new fully furnished Harrison model at Fisher Farm, its low-maintenance community of 71 semi-custom single-family homes in Winfield.
“When we started construction of our home for the recent Cavalcade Tour of Homes which we planned to keep as our model, it... - September 28, 2017 - Airhart Construction
Mike Eglin joins the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC team as the New England Regional Sales Manager. With more than 18 years of sales and marketing experience, including owning and operating his own business, Eglin will make an excellent addition to the growing sales team.
Eglin is an experienced... - September 20, 2017 - Keene Building Products
During the "ModHop" tour of modern houses in Raleigh, NC. - September 05, 2017 - Tonic Design / Tonic Construction
Keene Building Products announces the launch of a new roofing product, VIPER VENT™. - September 01, 2017 - Keene Building Products
Keene Announces New Director of Keene Manufacturing Hire. - August 23, 2017 - Keene Building Products
Keene Building Products’ and Dependable LLC would like to announce the acquisition of Village Plastics Company to KEENE Family of Companies. - July 01, 2017 - Keene Building Products
Shea Apartments, a division of Shea Properties, announced that its apartment portfolio received two national awards for resident satisfaction: the 2016 “Top Rated” Award from ApartmentRatings.com and 2016 National Resident Satisfaction Award from SatisFacts.
The awards were given based on... - June 11, 2017 - Shea Properties
In a rapidly gentrifying and increasingly unaffordable market, 197 elderly residents and individuals with disabilities will be ensured an affordable home in Downtown Denver, at the Halcyon House Apartments. While two similar towers recently converted from affordable to high end, market rate, Halcyon House remains one of the few Section 8 subsidized properties in downtown after new owners, GHC Housing Partners signed a 20-year contract to ensure the property remains affordable. - May 02, 2017 - GH Capital
Buffalo Ridge, Phoenix’s premier manufactured home community, announced today that it will host an Open House event from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, April 29th. The event is open to the public and will feature tours of new homes, food, giveaways, and more. Attendees can also receive free lot rent... - April 20, 2017 - Buffalo Ridge
Less than a year after opening, luxury apartment community achieves stabilization. - April 06, 2017 - Shea Properties
Pulse Modular Homes has further strengthened its top management team with the appointment of Barry Hawkins as Projects Director. - March 31, 2017 - Pulse Modular Homes
Keene Building Products’ announces new hires for growing companies. - March 30, 2017 - Keene Building Products
For Fix a Leak Week March 20-26, FloLogic Offers Leak Prevention Advice - March 08, 2017 - FloLogic
Speaking at the Building Research Establishment’s "Offsite Outlooks" conference joint CEO David Brown of Pulse Modular Homes reiterated the call for the industry to modernise or die. He outlined the opportunities for imaginative brownfield housing schemes such as the modular housing scheme to be built over a carpark in central Scunthorpe. - March 03, 2017 - Pulse Modular Homes
Ascent Apartments, the 650-unit luxury apartment community developed by Shea Properties and Ivanhoé Cambridge in south San Jose, received a gold award in the category of “Development up to 4 Stories, For Rent” from the 2016 Best in American Living™ Awards (BALA) by the National... - February 09, 2017 - Shea Properties
Shea Apartments, a division of Shea Properties, announced that as of Jan. 1, 2017, all 21 properties in its portfolio would transition to 100% smoke-free communities. The wellness initiative is part of the company’s commitment to providing a completely healthy living environment for its residents.
The... - January 13, 2017 - Shea Properties
Smaller homes “live large” for great value and open-concept flow - December 16, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL
Move-in ready homes now available for enjoying the winter near Venice beaches. - December 15, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL
Vibrant neighborhoods take shape at gated North Venice community. - December 08, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL
Desirable golf community amenities plus distinctive townhomes at a great value. - December 08, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL
D.R. Horton recently announced the launch of Freedom Homes, its new brand focused on offering affordable homes specifically for the active adult buyer. D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division now announces it will become one of at least eight markets expected to offer the new brand by the end... - December 02, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL
D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division has released four Freedom Homes plans for sale at Cascades in River Hall, just east of Fort Myers. The community becomes the first in the Southwest Florida market to offer these affordable open-concept homes for active adults seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle. - November 30, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL
While much of the U.S. prepares for winter, Venice dives into beach season - November 23, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL
With designer features and flexibility built in, the Wheaton home plan has proved to be a popular choice as Toscana Isles continues to grow into a vibrant community. D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division has just opened a new phase of homesites to accommodate the demand for this beautiful, flexible... - October 30, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL
Shea Properties’ latest retail development, Alhambra Place, will be adding to its restaurant roster with the opening of Big Catch Seafood House and Tokyo Table. Big Catch is slated to open at the end of October or early November, with Tokyo Table following in December.
“These two signature... - October 29, 2016 - Shea Properties
435-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Aliso Viejo. - October 29, 2016 - Shea Properties
Shea Properties announced that the recently completed Shea Center Huntington Beach, the 144,754-square-foot industrial center located on the former Randall Lumber site, is now 100% leased. CBRE brokers, Bob Goodmanson and Chris Bates, handled the leasing at the center.
Shea Center Huntington Beach is... - October 27, 2016 - Shea Properties
New project adds more than 119,000 SF of Class A industrial space to growing portfolio. - October 27, 2016 - Shea Properties
The grandeur of North Naples living is conveniently located at Mockingbird Crossing, with nine home plans by D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division being built on estate-sized lots. Located off Vanderbilt Beach Road, this private community has just unveiled a new professionally decorated model... - October 26, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL
Jennifer Basey of the financial services firm Edward Jones was recently promoted to regional leader over Southwest Florida. In her new role, Basey will now be responsible for the firm's regional branch offices while continuing to help the people of her community with their investment needs.
Basey was... - October 23, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL
D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division also expects several quick move-in homes will be complete this fall and winter and has just unveiled a professionally decorated model of the Edison home plan. - October 23, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL
Construction begins for Ventura County’s public market; Developed by Shea Properties & CenterCal Properties; Scheduled to open spring 2017 - October 20, 2016 - Shea Properties
KEENE Building Products and Dependable would like to announce the addition to the portfolio of companies owned by KEENE Family Holdings. The Continental Products Company, a manufacturing firm with branded products in the Greenhouse and Log Cabin industry and a strong presence in specialty industrial... - October 17, 2016 - Keene Building Products
Offering prime waterfront views and an incomparable North Venice location, Toscana Isles is undergoing a dramatic transformation. Since opening for sales in the winter of 2015, 45 homes have sold in this community by D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division. Just nine months after opening, homebuyers... - October 02, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL
As the North Naples community of Barrington Cove enters its final phase of new homes for sale, D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division is introducing two new home plans. The new Clifton and Delray plans offer smart design and livability that is easy to maintain for those with an active lifestyle. - October 02, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL
Over 25 million users in Australia and around the world select the best of Home Building, Renovation and Design. - September 15, 2016 - Orbit Homes