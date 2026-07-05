Recent Headlines
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
TN Design & Build Brings Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Weybridge's Most Coveted Addresses
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to homeowners across Weybridge’s most prestigious addresses, delivering seamless extensions, luxury renovations, and custom new builds through a single, accountable team. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
TN Design & Build Delivers Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Cobham's Most Desirable Residential Streets
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to Cobham's most sought-after residential streets. Catering to discerning homeowners, the Walton-on-Thames-based company offers a seamless, end-to-end approach to extensions, renovations, and full house builds that respects the unique character and high standards of the local area. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
Allied Stone Rebrands as Allied Builder Solutions, Deepening Commitment to Single-Family Builders
Allied Interiors Group today announced that Allied Stone has officially rebranded as Allied Builder Solutions, effective March 23, 2026. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a countertop fabrication provider into a full-scope, turnkey trade partner delivering countertop and cabinet solutions — from product selection and manufacturing through delivery — for single-family builders across markets nationwide, with installation services in select regional locations. - April 18, 2026 - Allied Interiors Group
Veteran-Owned Austin Construction Firm Wins Two Prestigious NARI Awards for Luxury Remodeling Excellence
A locally-owned Austin home-remodeling company has announced its latest milestone, highlighting recent project successes that supports Austin areas growing demand for quality home upgrades. The release showcases the company’s awards, commitment to craftsmanship, customer experience, and community-centered service—reinforcing its role as a trusted remodeling partner for Austin-area homeowners. - February 05, 2026 - Absolute Design Build
PulteGroup’s Georgia Division Breaks Ground on Del Webb Southern Oaks, Metro Atlanta’s Newest Active-Adult Community
National Homebuilder Expands Del Webb’s Presence in Georgia with Over 950 Homes Planned for Resort-Style Community in Newnan’s Coweta County - October 14, 2025 - PulteGroup - Georgia
BlueConnect Partners Introduce BuildersEdge: a Turnkey Technology Program for U.S. Home Builders
BlueConnect Partners (BCP), a leading consulting firm in consumer and IoT technologies, is proud to announce BuildersEdge, a groundbreaking program designed to help U.S. home builders elevate their technology offerings, optimize their sales and marketing operations, and enhance customer value in an... - February 24, 2025 - BlueConnnect Partners
CHOMEX Introduces J. Carter Pod in Honor of President Jimmy Carter’s Legacy of Affordable Housing
CHOMEX honors President Jimmy Carter’s legacy with the launch of the J. Carter Pod, a modular expandable home designed for affordable and dignified housing. This innovative solution provides a safe and sustainable option for homeless shelters, emergency housing, and alternative living spaces, continuing Carter’s mission to ensure housing for all. - February 07, 2025 - CHOMEX CORP
CHOMEX Proudly Achieves BBB Accreditation - Building Trust, One Home at a Time
CHOMEX has earned BBB accreditation, highlighting its commitment to trust, quality, and customer satisfaction. This recognition reinforces its mission to provide affordable, sustainable housing solutions while meeting high standards of transparency and ethical business practices. - November 20, 2024 - CHOMEX CORP
Aureli Construction Unveils New Website to Elevate the Customer Experience
Aureli Construction has launched a new website, AureliConstruction.com, designed to enhance the customer experience by offering easy navigation, detailed service information, and project galleries. The site includes resources such as a blog with expert advice, a comprehensive FAQ section, and a streamlined consultation request process. - August 30, 2024 - Aureli Construction
CHOMEX Addresses Generational Wealth Disparity with Innovative Housing Solutions
CHOMEX's latest press release highlights the generational wealth gap caused by restrictive housing policies favoring Baby Boomers. CHOMEX offers a solution with affordable, sustainable container homes, designed for quick construction and customizable layouts. With Affirm financing at 0% interest for 24 months, CHOMEX aims to make homeownership accessible for all. Visit www.ContainerHomeX.com to learn more. - June 05, 2024 - CHOMEX CORP
HACE Celebrates the Second Annual Scholarship Gala: Scholarship Applications Accepted Through June 30, Benefitting City of Elizabeth Residents
HACE celebrated its Second Annual Scholarship Gala with community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township, New Jersey. Scholarship applications are now being accepted through June 30, 2024, and will be awarded on July 15, 2024. Residents and Section 8 participants of the HACE-subsidized, owned, and/or managed properties, as well as City of Elizabeth residents, may submit an online application on HACE’s website. - May 02, 2024 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Plainfield Community Members Garner Resources at Housing Authority of Plainfield Joanne Hollis Gardens’ Community Resource Center Spring Health and Wellness Fair
Nearly 40 Organizations Seeking to Assist Low- and Middle-Income Families at Community Event. - April 26, 2024 - Wynona's House
Executive Community Leaders Came Together for a Roundtable Discussion to Battle Homelessness Crisis & Provide Wraparound Services to Residents
The Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) and Crescent Avenue Presbyterian Church held a roundtable discussion with executive community leaders addressing solutions for homelessness prevention. - April 15, 2024 - Wynona's House
HACE Presents the Second Annual Scholarship Gala: Seeking Donations to Fund Five Scholarships That Will Benefit City of Elizabeth Residents
The following community partners who have had an impact on HACE residents and further pushed HACE’s mission will be highlighted: Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services' Nancy Schneeloch and Cory Storch, Rutgers University Center for Green Building's Jennifer Senick and Deborah Plotnik, Community Foodbank of New Jersey's Elaine Sanders, and Kean University’s Department of Occupational Therapy's Claire Mulry. - March 15, 2024 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Housing Authority of Plainfield Presents Black History Month Event with Proceeds Benefiting Scholarships in the Plainfield Community
The Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) celebrated Black History Month with residents and the greater Plainfield community on Friday, March 1 at Richmond Towers. The event was sponsored by The Plainfield Culture and Heritage Foundation, HAP, Premier Community Development Corporation, and the... - March 07, 2024 - Wynona's House
Aureli Construction Unveils Cutting-Edge Website Redesign for Enhanced User Experience
Aureli Construction Unveils Cutting-Edge Website Redesign for Enhanced User Experience Aureli Construction, a leading name in innovative and sustainable construction solutions, proudly announces the launch of its revamped website, www.aureliconstruction.com. The redesigned site aims to provide... - February 18, 2024 - Aureli Construction
YouthBuild Elizabeth Marks One Year of Empowering Young Adults in the City of Elizabeth With Training and Resources to Improve Job Prospects and Earning Potential
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth is celebrating the success of the YouthBuild Elizabeth program in the City of Elizabeth over the past year. The program aims to provide participants with the “keys to success” as they pursue advantageous career paths. YouthBuild Elizabeth... - February 16, 2024 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth (HACE) Showcases Recipients of Revitalized Scholarship Program: Save the Date for HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala
HACE is pleased to unveil the recipients of its newly revitalized scholarship program, which is aimed at empowering individuals within the community. The scholarship recipients have been selected from among residents and Section 8 participants of HACE, as well as City of Elizabeth residents. Community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education are invited to HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala, which will take place on April 26, 2024. - January 25, 2024 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
HAP Residents and Plainfield Community Members Celebrate the Holiday Season and Acquire Resources at HAP Events on December 14 & 21
On December 14, the Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) welcomed residents and the Plainfield community at its Holiday Health Screening NJ Mobile Unit and Community Service Providers Event at Joanne Hollis Gardens’ (JHG) HAP Center located at 543 West 3rd Street. The festive and... - December 22, 2023 - Wynona's House
AmEuro Construction Announces Major Cast Iron Pipe Replacement Project at Limetree Beach Resort
AmEuro Construction, a leading construction company, has announced the commencement of a significant cast iron pipe replacement project at the illustrious Limetree Beach Resort in Sarasota, Florida on Lido Key. Beginning December 9, 2023, the project involves a comprehensive replacement of all... - December 05, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
Housing Authority of Plainfield Residents and Plainfield Community Members Garner Resources at Joanne Hollis Gardens’ First Annual Information and Referral Health Fair
HAP welcomed residents and the Plainfield community at the 1st annual Information & Referral Health Fair at Joanne Hollis Gardens. Community organizations offered linkages to support various needs in the community. - October 30, 2023 - Wynona's House
HACE and Groundwork Elizabeth Hold Microforest Kick-Off Celebration: HACE and Groundwork Elizabeth Hold Microforest Kick-Off Celebration
As Governor Murphy notes, Groundwork Elizabeth was the first to create a microforest in the state, located behind the Elmora Public Library on West Grand Street. The microforest at Kennedy Arms, in addition to the one that was announced at O'Donnell Dempsey that is now underway, makes HACE one of the few housing authorities across the nation that can boast two microforests. - October 11, 2023 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
National General Contractor Strengthens Presence with Strategic Expansion to New Hampshire
AmEuro Construction, a leading national general contractor, has opened a new division in Derry, New Hampshire, marking a strategic expansion to broaden their client reach. Founder & CEO, Lee Upshaw, expressed enthusiasm about their venture in the northeast, highlighting the positive interactions they've had with the local community. The new office will cater to both commercial and residential clients, upholding the company’s reputation for quality and client-centered service. - August 29, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
HACE Deputy Executive Director Cathy Hart Honored with 2023 NJBIZ ICON Award: Cathy Hart Marks 39 Years of Unmatched Commitment to HACE Residents
HACE is proud to congratulate Deputy Executive Director Cathy Hart for receiving a 2023 NJBIZ ICON Award. This prestigious award recognizes the lifetime career achievements of business leaders across the State of New Jersey. Cathy Hart has demonstrated steadfast loyalty in serving the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth for almost 40 years. She fosters HACE’s mission to work diligently to meet housing needs and improve the quality of life for all of the residents it serves. - July 12, 2023 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
AmEuro Construction Undertakes Extensive Interior Buildout for Meadows Family Dentistry
Leading contractor AmEuro Construction announces engagement in extensive interior buildout project for Meadows Family Dentistry in Bradenton, FL. The comprehensive reconstruction includes demolition, plumbing, HVAC, electrical work, and more. AmEuro's client-centric approach ensures a seamless transition and exceptional service. The project highlights their commitment to community reinvestment and local growth. Visit www.ameuroconstruction.com for more information. - June 20, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
AmEuro Construction Successfully Completes Community-Wide Roof Replacement at Englewood Beach Condos Following Hurricane Ian Damage
AmEuro Construction completes extensive restoration project at Englewood Beach Condos after Hurricane Ian. The company successfully replaced roofs on all 99 villas, repaired damaged soffit and fascia, and addressed other structural issues. The project highlights AmEuro Construction's commitment to delivering high-quality construction services. - June 09, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
HACE Achieves Fundraising Goal at First Annual Scholarship Gala: Scholarship Applications Accepted Through June 30, Benefitting City of Elizabeth Residents
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth’s (HACE) First Annual Scholarship Gala held recently at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township, New Jersey was a complete success. HACE’s fundraising goal was achieved and will sponsor five scholarships including the John... - May 12, 2023 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
OneSource Re-Opens Oceanside Walk-in Counter with New, Upgraded Facility
The grand opening event for the newly remodeled storefront will take place on June 22. - May 08, 2023 - OneSource
HACE Revitalizes Scholarship Program: Launches First Annual Scholarship Gala Seeking Donations to Fund Five Scholarships That Will Benefit City of Elizabeth Residents
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth (HACE) has revitalized their scholarship program and is inviting all community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education to its First Annual Scholarship Gala being hosted on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Kean University STEM Building... - April 03, 2023 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
MM and Co Roofing Launches New Website
Guildford-based MM and Co Roofing brings their website up to modern standards. - January 06, 2023 - MM and Co Roofing
Grand Opening of Two New Models Located in Denver, 10 Minutes from Cherry Creek, Denver University and Other Popular Destinations
Lokal Homes, a Colorado-based home builder, opens two new model homes in the Virginia Village neighborhood in Denver, Colorado. Two professionally, decorated model homes are set to open to the public on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1980 S. Holly Street. The Hub at Virginia Village is located... - October 09, 2022 - Lokal
Custom Home Builder in Brenham, Texas - Ribbon Cutting
Chelsea Build, LLC, a custom home builder in Brenham, Texas is set to move into their new offices across from Blue Bell Creameries in September 2022. Chelsea Build has seen tremendous growth and has become the builder of choice for new custom homes in Brenham, Texas, Chappell Hill, Texas,... - July 31, 2022 - Chelsea Build, LLC
Plugin House to Showcase Innovative Housing Solution at Austin Design Week
Plugin House, an innovative housing solution provider, has announced an exhibition at the sixth annual Austin Design Week conference in early November, 2021. The company cordially invites everyone interested in creative design concepts and/or modern housing challenges to tour its model home of the... - November 08, 2021 - The Plugin House
Keene Building Products and AMICO Introduce the Ultimate Wall Ventilating and Draining Solution
Keene Building Products and AMICO join forces to combine their world class moisture solutions to offer an ICC code compliant, self-draining vented wall system for use behind stucco, veneer stone, fiber cement and other exterior claddings. This innovative combination creates a dedicated drainage... - July 13, 2021 - Keene Building Products
Keene Family of Companies Welcomes New Director, Business Development
Keene Family of Companies is proud to announce and welcome Richard Muller to the sales organization. Rich joins Keene Building Products as the Director, New Business Development. Born and raised in New York with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Iona College and a Master of Business... - June 18, 2021 - Keene Building Products
Pulte Homes on Track to Launch Marietta’s 521 Atlanta in Early 2022
National Homebuilder Announces Plans for a Collection of On-Trend Townhomes Boasting More Life Built In® Home Designs Within Steps of Iconic Marietta Square. - May 27, 2021 - PulteGroup - Georgia
Seasoned Real Estate Professional Carla Ford Joins Windsong Properties as Sales Manager
With over 24 years of well-rounded real estate experience, Carla Ford joins North Atlanta 55+ community homebuilder Windsong Properties as a sales manager. Ford, a licensed real estate agent and broker, brings a breadth of experience within the housing market and has served as an on-site agent and... - April 08, 2021 - Windsong Properties
Pulte Homes Debuts Woodbridge Estates in McDonough
National Homebuilder Opens Newest Henry County Community – Featuring Five More Life Built In® Home Designs. - April 08, 2021 - PulteGroup - Georgia
Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity Announces $1.2 Million Funding Campaign for Veteran Housing
The project is an unprecedented long-term solution for veterans, families, seniors, and at-risk populations in transition. - April 05, 2021 - Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity
Pay for Your Kitchen Remodel with Bitcoin Using Award Winning Tridel Construction
Top Las Vegas contractor for residential remodeling and new additions, Tridel Construction is the foremost general contractor to accept payments via Bitcoin; Currently servicing Henderson, Summerlin and Las Vegas - March 30, 2021 - Tridel Construction
Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity Discusses Highlights of Veteran Housing Focus Study
"By creating affordable housing options, Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity is contributing to the economic and emotional recovery of veterans." - Fran Briggs, Publicist to Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity - March 11, 2021 - Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity
Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity Campaign for Veterans Gains Support from United American Marketing
"Strategic alliance will provide buildings with renewable energy and increased efficiency." - Fran Briggs, Publicist to Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity - March 09, 2021 - Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity
Del Webb at Lake Oconee Undergoes New Year Refresh for 2021
Nation’s Leading Builder of Active Adult Communities Debuts New Model Home and Sales Center at Greensboro, GA. Community, Complete with Renovation of Three Existing Model Homes. - March 04, 2021 - PulteGroup - Georgia
Pulte Homes Debuts New Community in Fayetteville GA
National Homebuilder Raises the Curtain on Brighton with a Series of Single-Family Floor Plans Featuring Side-Entry Garages on Spacious Home Sites Near Fayette Pavilion, I-85 and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport - February 25, 2021 - PulteGroup - Georgia
Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity Launches $6 Million Funding Campaign for Veteran Housing
$6 million in philanthropic support will be used for the development and zoning of the land. FVHFH will widen marketing exposure for corporate donors. National media features will supplement their marketing and advertising. – Fran Briggs, Publicist to FVHFH - February 21, 2021 - Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity
Pulte Homes Releases New Phase at Georgia's Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill
National Homebuilder Debuts the Reserve with New Floor Plans and Larger Home Sites in Sought-After Mill Creek High School District - February 20, 2021 - PulteGroup - Georgia
Pulte Homes Unveils Winslow at Brookstone in Acworth, GA
National Homebuilder Showcases Farmhouse-Inspired Homes Ideal for Families at All Stages of Life Within Cobb County’s Highly Rated Allatoona High School District - January 28, 2021 - PulteGroup - Georgia
Ventrolla, the Market-Leading Sash Window Company, Joins Growing Property Experts RFM Group
RFM Group, a growing property group specialising in construction, facilities management and maintenance, have acquired Ventrolla, a wooden sash window repair, manufacturing and installation business from ERA Home Security Limited a leading supplier of engineered components to the UK door and window... - December 23, 2020 - RFM Group
Pulte Homes Now Building in Georgia at The Creek at Arthur Hills
National Homebuilder Adds Paulding County to its Growing Presence in Metro Atlanta, Professionally Decorated Model Home Now Open to the Public - November 12, 2020 - PulteGroup - Georgia