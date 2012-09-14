PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Keene Family of Companies: Acquisition of Barrett Company After serving more than 10 decades in the high-performance roofing and waterproofing industry, Barrett Company has now become part of the Keene Family of Companies. - August 23, 2019 - Keene Building Products

Continental Products & Rio Flooring Systems Welcomes New President: Byron Smith Keene Family of Companies is proud and excited to welcome Byron Smith as President of Continental Products and Rio Flooring Systems. - May 09, 2019 - Keene Building Products

Keene Building Products Welcomes Three New Employees Keene Family of Companies is proud to announce and welcome three new team members in the departments of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology. Doug Meredith joins Keene Building Products as the Director of Manufacturing. As a graduate engineer from Mississippi State University, Meredith... - March 20, 2019 - Keene Building Products

Keene Building Products Announces New Product Cylent Assurance™ Clip Keene Building Products is excited to introduce a new clip for enhancing the acoustic performance of ceilings and walls. Cylent Assurance™ Clip, developed and marketed exclusively to Keene, is a patent pending resilient channel vibration clip. The clip has been engineered to dramatically reduce... - February 14, 2019 - Keene Building Products

Electrical Distributor OneSource Updates Logo 35-year San Diego-based company updates brand to reflect changing marketplace. - October 19, 2018 - OneSource

Keene Building Products Announces New Territory Manager Dan Belisario, a resident of New Jersey, joins the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC sales team as Territory Manager of Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, NYC Metro, and New Jersey. Belisario has more than 30 years in sales experience in the construction/building industry, including multiple... - April 13, 2018 - Keene Building Products

Keene Building Products Announces New Division Manager of Building Envelope Mike Griffin joins the Keene Building Products team as Division Manager of Building Envelope. Griffin comes from more than 30 years’ experience in restoration, waterproofing, cementitious materials, stucco and EIFS, and has performed in many roles such as, product management, marketing, sales,... - March 21, 2018 - Keene Building Products

Keene Building Products and Dependable Announces New Territory Sales Managers Tyler Baier and Brian Kauke join the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC sales team. With years of sales and marketing experience, both Baier and Kauke will make an excellent addition to the growing sales team. Brian Kauke joins the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC team as the Territory... - March 08, 2018 - Keene Building Products

Smart Water Technology Innovator Supports Fix a Leak Week March 19 Begins EPA-WaterSense Awareness Week to Prevent Water Waste - March 07, 2018 - FloLogic

Vantis Apartments Honored with National Design Award Shea Properties, a leading commercial real estate firm based in Aliso Viejo, California, was recently recognized with a Gold Best in American Living Award (BALA) by the National Association of Home Builders for Vantis, a 435-unit luxury apartment community located in Aliso Viejo. “We are honored... - January 14, 2018 - Shea Properties

Local Solar Professional Earns Industry’s Most Prestigious Certification William Lizzio, Sr., President of CustomSmart Homes has earned the solar industry’s leading recognition of installation expertise from the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP®), and is now a NABCEP Certified PV Installation Professional TM. NABCEP is the most highly... - December 08, 2017 - CustomSmart Homes

Tonic Design Partner Appointed to Raleigh Appearance Commission The Raleigh City Council has appointed architect Katherine Hogan, AIA, co-owner of Tonic Design the Raleigh Appearance Commission. The City Council established The Appearance Commission in 1973 to provide guidance, advice, and recommendations regarding the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics... - November 29, 2017 - Tonic Design / Tonic Construction

Go Fish Poke Bar Coming to River Oaks Plaza Fast-casual poke bowl concept to join newly upgraded retail center. - November 02, 2017 - Shea Properties

Announcing Facility Expansion for Keene Building Products Keene Building Products is pleased to announce the expansion of the Euclid manufacturing facility. The industrial complex’s 11 acres allows room for expansion to create more available space for products due to continuing growth of the company. Future plans include a new 25,000 square foot manufacturing... - September 29, 2017 - Keene Building Products

Airhart Construction Debuts New Furnished Model at Fisher Farm in Winfield - Brand New Design to Lineup Has Buyers Lining Up Airhart Construction recently unveiled a new fully furnished Harrison model at Fisher Farm, its low-maintenance community of 71 semi-custom single-family homes in Winfield. “When we started construction of our home for the recent Cavalcade Tour of Homes which we planned to keep as our model, it... - September 28, 2017 - Airhart Construction

Keene Building Products Announces Mike Eglin as New England Regional Sales Manager Mike Eglin joins the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC team as the New England Regional Sales Manager. With more than 18 years of sales and marketing experience, including owning and operating his own business, Eglin will make an excellent addition to the growing sales team. Eglin is an experienced... - September 20, 2017 - Keene Building Products

Modern Home in Historic Cameron Park by Tonic Design to be Open for Public Touring During the "ModHop" tour of modern houses in Raleigh, NC. - September 05, 2017 - Tonic Design / Tonic Construction

Keene Building Products Announces New Roofing Product Keene Building Products announces the launch of a new roofing product, VIPER VENT™. - September 01, 2017 - Keene Building Products

Keene Building Products Hires Darren Keegan, Director of Keene Manufacturing Keene Announces New Director of Keene Manufacturing Hire. - August 23, 2017 - Keene Building Products

Announcing Acquisition of Village Plastics Company Keene Building Products’ and Dependable LLC would like to announce the acquisition of Village Plastics Company to KEENE Family of Companies. - July 01, 2017 - Keene Building Products

Shea Apartments Portfolio Receives National Recognition for Resident Satisfaction Shea Apartments, a division of Shea Properties, announced that its apartment portfolio received two national awards for resident satisfaction: the 2016 “Top Rated” Award from ApartmentRatings.com and 2016 National Resident Satisfaction Award from SatisFacts. The awards were given based on... - June 11, 2017 - Shea Properties

Halcyon House Celebrates Grand Re-Opening - A Complete 200 Unit Renovation for One of the Last Remaining Affordable Properties in Downtown Denver In a rapidly gentrifying and increasingly unaffordable market, 197 elderly residents and individuals with disabilities will be ensured an affordable home in Downtown Denver, at the Halcyon House Apartments. While two similar towers recently converted from affordable to high end, market rate, Halcyon House remains one of the few Section 8 subsidized properties in downtown after new owners, GHC Housing Partners signed a 20-year contract to ensure the property remains affordable. - May 02, 2017 - GH Capital

Buffalo Ridge to Host Open House Event on Saturday, April 29 Buffalo Ridge, Phoenix’s premier manufactured home community, announced today that it will host an Open House event from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, April 29th. The event is open to the public and will feature tours of new homes, food, giveaways, and more. Attendees can also receive free lot rent... - April 20, 2017 - Buffalo Ridge

Reata Oakbrook Village Celebrates Lease-Up Less than a year after opening, luxury apartment community achieves stabilization. - April 06, 2017 - Shea Properties

Pulse Modular Homes Appoints Barry Hawkins as Projects Director Pulse Modular Homes has further strengthened its top management team with the appointment of Barry Hawkins as Projects Director. - March 31, 2017 - Pulse Modular Homes

New Team Members for Growing Companies Keene Building Products’ announces new hires for growing companies. - March 30, 2017 - Keene Building Products

Plumbing Leaks Waste Billions For Fix a Leak Week March 20-26, FloLogic Offers Leak Prevention Advice - March 08, 2017 - FloLogic

Pulse CEO Reiterates Call for the Building Industry to Modernise or Die at Offsite Conference Speaking at the Building Research Establishment’s "Offsite Outlooks" conference joint CEO David Brown of Pulse Modular Homes reiterated the call for the industry to modernise or die. He outlined the opportunities for imaginative brownfield housing schemes such as the modular housing scheme to be built over a carpark in central Scunthorpe. - March 03, 2017 - Pulse Modular Homes

Ascent Apartments Honored with National Design Award Ascent Apartments, the 650-unit luxury apartment community developed by Shea Properties and Ivanhoé Cambridge in south San Jose, received a gold award in the category of “Development up to 4 Stories, For Rent” from the 2016 Best in American Living™ Awards (BALA) by the National... - February 09, 2017 - Shea Properties

Shea Apartments Goes Smoke-Free to Promote Healthy Living Shea Apartments, a division of Shea Properties, announced that as of Jan. 1, 2017, all 21 properties in its portfolio would transition to 100% smoke-free communities. The wellness initiative is part of the company’s commitment to providing a completely healthy living environment for its residents. The... - January 13, 2017 - Shea Properties

Toscana Isles in North Venice Introduces Two New Home Plans Smaller homes “live large” for great value and open-concept flow - December 16, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL

Rapalo Opens Second Phase for Pre-Construction Sales at a Great Value Move-in ready homes now available for enjoying the winter near Venice beaches. - December 15, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL

Toscana Isles Celebrates Its Anniversary and a Year of Transformation Vibrant neighborhoods take shape at gated North Venice community. - December 08, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL

Quick Move-in Homes Now Available at Hammock Cove in Gateway Greens Desirable golf community amenities plus distinctive townhomes at a great value. - December 08, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL

D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida Division Launches Freedom Homes D.R. Horton recently announced the launch of Freedom Homes, its new brand focused on offering affordable homes specifically for the active adult buyer. D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division now announces it will become one of at least eight markets expected to offer the new brand by the end... - December 02, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL

Freedom Homes Introduces Plans for Sale at Cascades in River Hall D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division has released four Freedom Homes plans for sale at Cascades in River Hall, just east of Fort Myers. The community becomes the first in the Southwest Florida market to offer these affordable open-concept homes for active adults seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle. - November 30, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL

Winter Forecast Favors Toscana Isles Residents While much of the U.S. prepares for winter, Venice dives into beach season - November 23, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL

Toscana Isles Opens New Phase to Offer the Wheaton Plan to More Families With designer features and flexibility built in, the Wheaton home plan has proved to be a popular choice as Toscana Isles continues to grow into a vibrant community. D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division has just opened a new phase of homesites to accommodate the demand for this beautiful, flexible... - October 30, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL

Restaurant Roster at Alhambra Place Growing Shea Properties’ latest retail development, Alhambra Place, will be adding to its restaurant roster with the opening of Big Catch Seafood House and Tokyo Table. Big Catch is slated to open at the end of October or early November, with Tokyo Table following in December. “These two signature... - October 29, 2016 - Shea Properties

Vantis Apartments Now Leasing 435-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Aliso Viejo. - October 29, 2016 - Shea Properties

Shea Properties Announces 144,754 SF Huntington Beach Industrial Center Fully Leased Shea Properties announced that the recently completed Shea Center Huntington Beach, the 144,754-square-foot industrial center located on the former Randall Lumber site, is now 100% leased. CBRE brokers, Bob Goodmanson and Chris Bates, handled the leasing at the center. Shea Center Huntington Beach is... - October 27, 2016 - Shea Properties

Shea Properties Completes Industrial Center in Carlsbad New project adds more than 119,000 SF of Class A industrial space to growing portfolio. - October 27, 2016 - Shea Properties

New Model at Mockingbird Crossing Features Luxurious Master Suite The grandeur of North Naples living is conveniently located at Mockingbird Crossing, with nine home plans by D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division being built on estate-sized lots. Located off Vanderbilt Beach Road, this private community has just unveiled a new professionally decorated model... - October 26, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL

Jennifer Basey Named Regional Leader for Southwest Florida Edward Jones Jennifer Basey of the financial services firm Edward Jones was recently promoted to regional leader over Southwest Florida. In her new role, Basey will now be responsible for the firm's regional branch offices while continuing to help the people of her community with their investment needs. Basey was... - October 23, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL

World-Class Amenity Center Approaches Completion at Toscana Isles D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division also expects several quick move-in homes will be complete this fall and winter and has just unveiled a professionally decorated model of the Edison home plan. - October 23, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL

The Annex Announces First Tenants Construction begins for Ventura County’s public market; Developed by Shea Properties & CenterCal Properties; Scheduled to open spring 2017 - October 20, 2016 - Shea Properties

Announcing Acquisition of Continental Products Company KEENE Building Products and Dependable would like to announce the addition to the portfolio of companies owned by KEENE Family Holdings. The Continental Products Company, a manufacturing firm with branded products in the Greenhouse and Log Cabin industry and a strong presence in specialty industrial... - October 17, 2016 - Keene Building Products

Toscana Isles Neighborhood Transforms with New Sales in North Venice Offering prime waterfront views and an incomparable North Venice location, Toscana Isles is undergoing a dramatic transformation. Since opening for sales in the winter of 2015, 45 homes have sold in this community by D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division. Just nine months after opening, homebuyers... - October 02, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL

Two New Floor Plans Introduced at Barrington Cove As the North Naples community of Barrington Cove enters its final phase of new homes for sale, D.R. Horton’s Southwest Florida division is introducing two new home plans. The new Clifton and Delray plans offer smart design and livability that is easy to maintain for those with an active lifestyle. - October 02, 2016 - D.R. Horton SWFL