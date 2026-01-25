Recent Headlines
Beenstay Introduces Nationwide Vacation Rental Management Platform for Airbnb Hosts
Beenstay just launched a nationwide short-term rental operations platform designed to help Airbnb hosts improve revenue and streamline operations. The platform offers flexible service tiers, transparent pricing, and no long-term contracts, with fully hands-off services available in Washington state and Los Angeles areas. - January 25, 2026 - Beenstay
Deferred Announces Strategic Acquisition of Plenti Financial, Enhancing 1031 Exchange Services
Deferred.com, a financial technology platform specializing in 1031 exchange services, today announced its acquisition of Plenti Financial (formerly operating as 1031 Exchange Advantage), a trusted provider of Qualified Intermediary services for over 20 years. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment... - October 21, 2024 - Deferred Inc
Award-Winning Cleantech Startup Joins Cummings Properties' Woburn, MA Innovation Cluster
Active Surfaces, an early-stage solar technology company, expanded from Greentown Labs' cleantech incubator in Somerville, MA to a dedicated R&D facility in Cummings Properties' Woburn, MA innovation cluster. - October 05, 2024 - Cummings Properties
Commercial Leasing Firm Bowers Law, LLC Relaunches as Bowers Hill, LLC with the Addition of Partner Carrie Hill
Bowers Law, LLC announced today that Carrie Hill has joined the firm, which is relaunching as Bowers Hill, LLC. The boutique law firm, which represents landlords and tenants in commercial office, industrial, retail, and mixed-use projects, also advises owners, developers, investors, property... - July 22, 2024 - Bowers Hill LLC
SharpLaunch Welcomes Avison Young’s CIO, Martin Jepil, to Its Technical Advisory Board
Industry Leader to Bring Strategic Vision and Enterprise Expertise to Propel CRE Marketing Innovation. - June 04, 2024 - SharpLaunch
Lucid Private Offices Expands Its Presence in Arizona with a New Location in Scottsdale
Flexible Workspace Provider, Lucid Private Offices, Expands to 28 locations with its 2nd in Arizona. - April 11, 2024 - Lucid Private Offices
Marty Haines Earns Five Star Award Once Again
Marty Haines of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns Five Star Real Estate Agent Award for 13th Year - November 08, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Under Contract in One Day
The Kotaska Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group Sells Lido Key, Florida, Condo for More Than the Listing Price - October 07, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Venture Makes a Mark in Education: Back-to-School Supply Drive Benefits Over 100 Students
Venture Real Estate's "Venture Cares" initiative organized a successful Back-to-School Supply Donation Drive, benefiting over 100 children in two states. CEO Jared Phillips highlighted education's vital role in thriving communities and emphasized their commitment to community engagement. The drive, supported by local businesses and volunteers, reached six school districts. This initiative reflects Venture's dedication to making a meaningful, lasting impact in the communities they serve. - September 15, 2023 - Venture
Jordan Chancey and Sarah Whisnant Earn Numerous Real Estate Awards
Agents at RE/MAX Alliance Group in Bradenton, Florida, Recognized for Outstanding Achievement - September 11, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick Sell Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Home
Just three short months after putting their Lakewood Ranch home on the market, rock star Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones and his long-term partner Melanie Hamrick, an accomplished author, retired ballerina and choreographer, have sold their home to a local couple. You can’t always get what... - September 07, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
David Broecker Earns GRI
Realtor David Broecker of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Siesta Key, Florida, Earns Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) Designation. - August 18, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Leonard Giarrano Makes "America’s Best" List
Leonard Giarrano of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Recognized for Outstanding Performance - August 10, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Steve Zeris Named RE/MAX Alliance Group Managing Broker
Steve Zeris Named Managing Broker for RE/MAX Alliance Group’s Manatee County, Florida, Offices - August 05, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
The Arrazcaeta Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group Makes “America’s Best” List
The Arrazcaeta Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group was recently recognized in the 2023 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by RealTrends + Tom Ferry. That places the team among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States. The team ranked... - July 08, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Carey Beychok of RE/MAX Alliance Group Makes “America’s Best” List
Carey Beychok of RE/MAX Alliance Group was recently recognized in the 2023 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. That places her among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States. Beychok generated more than... - July 01, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
RE/MAX Alliance Group Associates Named Among “America’s Best”
RE/MAX Alliance Group associates were recently recognized in the 2023 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. Those ranked are among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States. The prestigious survey is based... - July 01, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
The Stiver First International Team Makes RealTrends “The Thousand” List
Englewood, Florida, Real Estate Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group Honored for Outstanding Performance. - June 29, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Cindy Quinn Earns RE/MAX Titan Club Status
Cindy Quinn of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Holmes Beach, Florida, Ranks #25 Among Florida RE/MAX Agents. - May 27, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Lynda Ernst Whery Earns 100% Club Team Award and Distinguished Service Award
Realtor Lynda Ernst Whery of RE/MAX Alliance Group Receives RE/MAX 100% Club Team Award and Distinguished Service Award. - May 19, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Mary Jayne Milford Named Military Residential Specialist
Realtor Mary Jayne Milford of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns Military Residential Specialist Certification. - May 19, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Menlo Group Co-Founder Releases New Book to Help Childcare Center Owners
"Childcare Center Success: How to Maximize Profits and Minimize Mistakes" by Grafton Milne, SIOR, CCIM, provides tips for starting and running a successful childcare center and is now available on Amazon. - May 12, 2023 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Kellie Cyr of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns GRI Designation
RE/MAX Alliance Group Managing Broker Kellie Cyr Earns Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) Designation. - May 05, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
RE/MAX Alliance Group Ranks Among the REAL Trends 500
Florida Gulf Coast Real Estate Brokerage Makes the REAL Trends 500 List Once Again. - April 19, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
RE/MAX Alliance Group Ranks #1 in Florida Once Again
Florida Gulf Coast Real Estate Brokerage Ranks #1 RE/MAX Multi-Office Franchise in Florida. - April 19, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
FOUNDRY Tech CEO Pens Revealing CRE White Paper | Get Out of Salesforce Prison
FOUNDRY CEO Rick Peltz has written a CRM white paper intended to benefit the entire commercial real estate industry. Titled “Tired of Being a Salesforce Prisoner?” the white paper is now available on the FOUNDRY website. It explains the two types of web-based CRE solutions available,... - April 15, 2023 - FOUNDRY
Semi-Retire in SW Florida with a Furnished Resort Like Setting and Guest House
Pirate Palms, featuring unique features, including secret rooms, on almost 3 acres, is for sale. Pirate Palms 5-Bedroom Property with Guest House in Naples, Florida, a Unique Property, is Now Available to Purchase. - March 21, 2023 - Pirate Palms
Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) Opens Its Second Out-of-State Location at Stony Point Fashion Park in Richmond, Virginia
Affordable artist studio/vacancy management company Zero Empty Spaces adds Richmond Virginia to its list of affordable artist studio locations. - March 16, 2023 - Zero Empty Spaces
Solid Rock Realtors Expands Footprint with New Midtown Tulsa, Oklahoma Location
Capitalizing on year-over-year growth, Solid Rock Realtors opens new Midtown Tulsa office to support the rapidly growing metropolitan real estate market and population increase. - March 06, 2023 - Solid Rock Realtors
Former Top VP of Growth Joins Epique Realty’s Board of Directors Ahead of National Expansion
Sam Rodriguez joins Epique Realty, a disruptive tech-based brokerage, to spearhead their National Expansion. - March 01, 2023 - Epique Realty
RE/MAX Alliance Group Merges with RE/MAX Capital Realty
Florida Gulf Coast Real Estate Brokerages RE/MAX Alliance Group and RE/MAX Capital Realty Merge. - February 22, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Marcus & Millichap Names Its Newest Senior Vice President of Investments, Jim Shiebler, CCIM, CEC
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, has promoted Jim Shiebler, CCIM, CEC to Senior Vice President of Investments. Formally First Vice President of Investments, Shiebler... - February 16, 2023 - Marcus Millichap
Kimberly Mills Named Certified Charitable Real Estate Specialist
RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor on the Florida Gulf Coast is Qualified to Handle Charitable Giving of Real Estate - February 01, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Nolan Shultz Joins Orr Commercial as Business Development Associate
Nolan Shultz joins Orr Commercial Real Estate group to lead business development efforts. - January 24, 2023 - Orr Commercial
Warren Ring Earns RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award
Warren Ring of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Trinity, Florida, Honored for Outstanding Performance. - January 05, 2023 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
David Clapp Honored as 2022 Realtor of the Year
David Clapp of RE/MAX Alliance Group Named 2022 Realtor of the Year by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee - December 24, 2022 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
RE/MAX Names Top Producers Through the Third Quarter of 2022
RE/MAX Alliance Group Agents on the Florida Gulf Coast Place Among the Top Producers In the U.S. and Worldwide from January to September 2022. - December 15, 2022 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Nashua, NH - Industrial Building Sold
Granite Commercial Real Estate (“GCRE”) is pleased to announce the sale of 30 Pond Street in Nashua, New Hampshire. James Prieto, Director of Real Estate, at GCRE represented the seller in the transaction. 30 Pond Street consists of a 6,040 square foot industrial building with... - December 14, 2022 - Granite Commercial Real Estate, LLC
Anne Thomas Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Anne Thomas Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Broker-Associate in the Sarasota, Florida, Office - December 08, 2022 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Merrimack NH Industrial Building Sold
Granite Commercial Real Estate (“GCRE”) announces the sale of 256 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH. 256 Daniel Webster Highway is a 4,766 square foot industrial building situated on 2.2 acres. Located along Daniel Webster Highway, with approximately 200’ frontage, the site... - November 10, 2022 - Granite Commercial Real Estate, LLC
Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC Celebrated Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Building Addition
Aerospace Fabrication to construct new building addition in Farmington, Minnesota and kicked off the construction project with a groundbreaking ceremony on November 2, 2022, with many key community members to help celebrate the occasion. - November 03, 2022 - APPRO Development & CERRON Properties
Brenda Lee Miller Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Brenda Lee Miller Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Broker-Associate in the Sarasota, Florida, Office. - October 28, 2022 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Honolulu Entrepreneurs Ditch the Office; Resource Suites Announces Ohi’a Lehua Program in Waikiki
The excitement is building at the Waikiki Landmark in advance of the Ohi’a Lehua Program launch in January 2023. - October 13, 2022 - Resource Suites
Jolie Duhon Joins Orr Commercial
Jolie Duhon joins Orr Commercial as a Sales and Leasing agent after earning her MBA from Duke University in 2020. She brings with her 10+ years of experience in the restaurant industry where she gained a specialty in opening restaurants as the General Manager in Las Vegas and Los Angeles and... - October 07, 2022 - Orr Commercial
Epique Realty Gives Agents Free Billboards
Epique Realty is attempting to once again revolutionize the Broker/Agent advertising model by committing to offer each of their agents a digital Billboard. - September 28, 2022 - Epique Realty
REMAX Alliance Group and HBP Realty Advisors Represent Seller in Sale of 5.5 Acres in Tampa
James Ramos and Andrew Arena of Ramos Companies, a team under REMAX Alliance Group, along with David Freeman of HBP Realty Advisors, represented the seller in the sale of a 5.5-acre parcel in Tampa's Beach Park neighborhood. - September 17, 2022 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Joey Lamielle Earns Invitation to Exclusive Torchbearer Event
Joey Lamielle of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Included Among the Industry’s Brightest Under-40 Stars. - September 16, 2022 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
James Ramos and Team Earn RE/MAX Executive Club Award
James Ramos of RE/MAX Alliance Group and his team have received the prestigious RE/MAX Executive Club Team Award for 2021, which honors high-achieving real estate teams for their service to buyers and sellers during the year. “It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said... - September 16, 2022 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Riverfront Estate in Bradenton, Florida, Sells for Record Price
Listed by Jay and Christy Travis, the property sold for the highest price in history on the Northwest Bradenton Waterfront. - September 08, 2022 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
Janet Parsons of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award
Janet Parsons of RE/MAX Alliance Group has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during their career. “No one is more deserving of this award than Janet,” said Peter Crowley, Broker and... - September 07, 2022 - RE/MAX Alliance Group