Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team

Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Long Branch, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is excited to announce that Kathryn O'Donnell has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in beautiful Long Branch, New Jersey. - November 17, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the North Tampa, Florida, Office - November 17, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Tinton Falls, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium located in desirable Tinton Falls, New Jersey. - November 11, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Transworld Commercial Real Estate Assists Landlord in Leasing 2,258 SF of Office Space in Wheat Ridge Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that American Income Life leased 2,258 SF of office space in the Wheat Ridge Medical Plaza located at 3895 Upham St. Principal & Managing Broker Phil Kubat represented the landlord. American... - November 02, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Ocean, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, with offices located in Allenhurst and Rumson, is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Ocean, NJ. - October 30, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom home with 2 Full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms located in Red Bank, New Jersey. - October 23, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Pronove Tai Metro Manila Office Market Overview: Another Strong Year Pronove Tai International Property Consultants report the Philippines' Office Market's Strong Performance. - October 23, 2019 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants

NuRealty Advisors Sells 778 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers NuRealty Advisors brokered the sale of a commercial property in Yonkers NY. - October 14, 2019 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.

Traci Creighton Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Traci Creighton Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Englewood, Florida Office. - October 05, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Nancy Aultman Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Nancy Aultman Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Bradenton, Florida, Office - October 03, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Home in Nutley, NJ 07110 Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Nutley, New Jersey 07110. - September 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Townhome in Sayreville, NJ. Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in Sayreville, NJ 08872. - September 21, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Listing in Parlin, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ, is proud to announce that Marc Brennan has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Parlin, NJ. - September 20, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Teri Berkes Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Teri Berkes Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida Office. - September 19, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sally Schowalter Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Sally Schowalter Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in Venice, Florida. - September 19, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

My Laundry Room Lockers is in Scottsdale My Laundry Room Lockers in Scottsdale is adding an app-based service model with the introduction of their 24/7 pickup and drop off dry cleaning and fluff & fold services. My Laundry Room Lockers installs lockers in large office buildings and apartment complexes that enables customers to drop off... - September 17, 2019 - My Laundry Room Lockers

Wildlife Artist Paul Schulz's Home on Anna Maria Island, Florida, is on the Market Iconic Ocean-Front Home Listed by RE/MAX Alliance Group Offers Luxury Florida Living. - September 14, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Christine Kourik Earns Luxury Home Marketing Recognition The Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation is awarded to real estate professionals with the knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - September 11, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Announce a New Listing in Lincroft, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in desirable Lincroft, NJ. - September 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Colts Neck, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce that Lisa Loew Mason has just listed a magnificent 7 bedroom home with 7 full baths and 3 half baths in beautiful Colts Neck, NJ. Their company has offices in Allenhurst and Rumson, New Jersey. - September 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Introduce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate in Rumson and Allenhurst is proud to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable community of Red Bank, NJ 07701. - August 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Introduce a New Listing in Atlantic Highlands, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate with offices in Allenhurst and Rumson, is happy to announce that Ginger Paraboschi has just listed a 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716. - August 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Transworld Commercial Real Estate Completes 6,000+ SF Office Lease in Denver Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that G&A Partners leased office space at 8055 E Tufts Ave in Denver with the support of Principal & Managing Broker, Phil Kubat. G&A Partners provides HR solutions for... - August 18, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

New Listing in Lincroft, NJ by Preferred Properties Real Estate Preferred Properties Real Estate, which has offices in Allenhurst and Rumson is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the desirable community of Lincroft, NJ. - August 16, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Announce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 2 bedroom, 1 bath condominium located in Shady Oaks in Red Bank, NJ. - August 16, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Samantha Shiner Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Samantha "Sam" Shiner Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Tarpon Springs, Florida, Office. - August 14, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce that Another Licensed Sales Associate has Joined Their Company Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce that Kevin Homer is now a Sales Representative with the company. - August 10, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Introduce a New Listing in Whiting, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst NJ is proud to announce that Suellen Breon has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Country Walk in Whiting, NJ. - August 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Jennifer Adamovsky Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Jennifer Adamovsky Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Venice, Florida, Office - August 02, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Karin Dubbs Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Karin Dubbs Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Englewood, Florida, Office - August 02, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce That a New Agent Has Joined the Company Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Linda Smith has just joined the team as a new Sales Representative to their real estate company. - August 01, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Namaste Pure Designs Salon Sells a Retail Condo in Denver with the Assistance of Transworld Commercial Real Estate Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that Namaste Pure Design Salons sold a retail condo at 1301 Speer Blvd in Denver with the support of Principal & Managing Broker, Phil Kubat. Namaste Pure Design Salons started... - July 28, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

Pronove Tai Metro Manila Office Market Overview: The Rise of Offshore Gaming Market Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) dominated the Metro Manila office leasing transactions for the first half of the year. For the first time in 18 years, IT BPM is dislodged as number 1 demand driver. - July 27, 2019 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants

Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Listing in Middletown, NJ 07748 Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst NJ is proud to announce that Lisa Loew Mason has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium located in the desirable community of Middletown, NJ. - July 25, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Commercial Listing in Freehold, NJ! Preferred Properties Real Estate, located in Allenhurst and Rumson, NJ, is proud to announce that James Mirandi has just listed a side by side Victorian Duplex in in desirable Freehold, NJ. - July 21, 2019 - Preferred Properties

ClearNow is Launching a New Tool - ShareMyForm – Easy and Cheap Esignatures ShareMyForm is a new tool that enables anyone with a document to convert it to an online form for esignature. - July 21, 2019 - ClearNow Inc.

RE/MAX Alliance Group Agents Make the REAL Trends "America's Best" List RE/MAX Alliance Group Agents on the Florida Gulf Coast Are Listed Among America's Best Real Estate Professionals. - July 20, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Freehold, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson NJ is pleased to announce that Carole. L. Doranhas just listed a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium located in Freehold, New Jersey. - July 19, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Menlo Group Sells Three Industrial Properties Worth $6M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the sale of three Phoenix-area industrial properties, totaling over 74,000 sq. ft. - July 15, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce Another Licensed Sales Associate to the Company Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg is now a Sales Representative with the company. - July 14, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Jodi Rice Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Jodi Rice Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida, Office. - July 13, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

$45 Million Industrial Land Sale The 4,000+ Acre Crossroads Commerce Center in Fernley Nevada just sold for $45 Million. - July 12, 2019 - Cushman & Wakefield, Reno

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Home in Red Bank, NJ 07701 Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst NJ is proud to announce that Mary L. Coffenberg has just listed a 3 bedroom, 4 bath home located in the desirable community of Red Bank, NJ. - July 04, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Jorge Ugarte Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Jorge Ugarte Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the South Tampa Office. - July 04, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

The Filling Station Taphouse Leases Space in Englewood with the Assistance of Transworld Commercial Real Estate Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that the Filling Station Taphouse leased space at 3242 S Acoma in Englewood with the support of Commercial Broker, Chris Lindgren. The Filling Station Taphouse is a family-owned... - July 04, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

Mile High Hygiene Spa Leases Space in Edgewater with the Assistance of Transworld Commercial Real Estate Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that Mile High Hygiene Spa leased space at 5390 W 25th Avenue in Edgewater with the support of Broker Associate, Chris Lindgren. Mile High Hygiene Spa is a dental hygiene office... - July 03, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

New to the Market; A Just Listed Home in Middletown, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the desirable community of Middletown, NJ 07748. - June 30, 2019 - Preferred Properties