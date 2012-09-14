PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Dick Hannah Dealerships Named a Winner of the Oregon Top Workplaces 2019 Award in Oregon/Southwest Washington Dick Hannah Dealerships has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Oregonian. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by research company Energage, LLC. The award is given based on several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment,... - October 03, 2019 - Dick Hannah Dealerships

The Atlantic Automotive Group Acquires Babylon Honda On Monday July 15, 2019, the Atlantic Automotive Group acquired the Babylon Honda dealership, located on the south shore of Long Island. Atlantic is the largest automotive group in the New York metropolitan region, having sold over 55,000 vehicles in 2018, with over 250,000 retail customers - July 23, 2019 - The New Babylon Honda

Bay Ridge Honda Sponsors Summer Stroll on 3rd Come join Bay Ridge Honda, an auto dealership proudly owned by Robert Sabbagh, tonight at the annual Summer Stroll on 3rd. The fun will begin today, Friday, July 12th, at 6pm and run until 10:30pm. Participants will enjoy cultural exhibitions, performances, book signings, crafts, food options and chess challenges for kids. - July 12, 2019 - Bay Ridge Honda

CarShopper.com Emerges as the Leading One-Stop Shop for Buying and Selling Used Cars in Pennsylvania Buying and selling used cars at reasonable prices is now a reality in Pennsylvania courtesy of CarShopper.com. - July 04, 2019 - CarShopper.com

10 Safest Used Cars for 2019 - VINCheckPro If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019. Volvo XC60 SUV You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro

Balise Collision Repair Opens Third Location in Rhode Island; 10,000 Sq. Foot Facility Dedicated to Fast-Track Repairs Balise Collision Repair of Balise Motor Sales is opening a fifth location on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The new 10,000 sq. foot facility will be located at 405 Quaker Lane in West Warwick, RI and is the group’s third location in the Ocean State. The shop will be geared towards fast-track repairs and... - May 01, 2019 - Balise Motor Sales

John Eagle Honda of Houston Honored with Honda Council of Parts & Service Professionals Membership American Honda Motor Co., Inc., is proud to announce that John Eagle Honda of Houston maintained membership status in the prestigious 2018 Council of Parts & Service Professionals for the third time. This award is given to the top 150 Honda dealerships for operational excellence in their Parts and Service departments. - March 16, 2019 - John Eagle Honda of Houston

All New 2019 Toyota Rav4 Arrives at Max Paul's Ardmore Toyota It’s felt like forever since the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 made its debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on March 28 of last year, but the wait is over as the new RAV4 is now available. Now in its fifth generation, the 2019 RAV4 carries on its legacy as Toyota’s best-selling... - February 19, 2019 - Ardmore Toyota

Accessible Transportation Means Independence for Connor The McCarty’s are a family who knows that life can change in an instant. Paul and Tanya McCarty live in Battleground, Washington with their two children. At the young age of seven, Conor, their son, was diagnosed with Ullrich Muscular Dystrophy, a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. The doctors thought that he had only a mild case, but then things changed. Today, Conor will be getting an accessible minivan from United Access which will give him and his family their independence. - February 05, 2019 - United Access

Leesburg FL Ford Dealership Announces Sunday Hours Key Scales Ford is Now Open Every Sunday - December 26, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Leesburg Ford Dealership Launches Newest Sales Incentive Key Scales Ford Announces 2018 Ford Edge Below Factory Invoice Pricing - December 26, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Sales and Service Growth Prompts Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram to Move to a New Facility Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a new, state-of-the-art facility in West Islip, NY. In the wake of substantial 2018 growth, Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a standalone, state-of-the-art facility located at 555 Sunrise Hwy West Islip, NY. The modern facility located... - December 18, 2018 - Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Holmes European Motors, a Mercedes-Benz Dealership in Shreveport Announces New Car Sales Specials The Fall Sales Events at Holmes European Motors, a Mercedes-Benz Dealership, with new Mercedes-Benz models ready for sales or lease includes National Offers with no security deposits. - December 13, 2018 - Holmes Auto Group

First-Ever Flagstaff Nissan Subaru Pawtraits Charity & Adoption Event Benefits Coconino Humane Association Flagstaff Nissan Subaru will host its inaugural 2018 Pawtraits Charity Event, in benefit of the Coconino Humane Association, on Saturday, December 8 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at 4910 E Marketplace Drive. The dealership will be offering families with kids and/or pets pictures with Santa in exchange for a voluntary $20 donation, with 100% percent of all funds going to charity. The nonprofit will also have pets available for adoption during the event. - November 28, 2018 - Flagstaff Nissan Subaru

Leesburg Ford Dealership Hosts Local After-Hours Event Key Scales Ford Sponsors Local Chamber of Commerce Business After-Hours. - November 12, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Leesburg, FL Ford Dealership Participates in Villages Car Show Key Scales Ford Showcases their 2019 Ford Vehicles at November Car Show. - November 11, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Flagstaff Nissan Subaru Will Host Its 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat Event on Halloween Flagstaff Nissan Subaru will host this year’s Trunk-Or-Treat event inside its showroom at 4960 E. Marketplace Drive on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The free Halloween event is sponsored by Starbucks, the Grand Canyon Association, Flagstaff Figure Skating Club, CARSTAR Auto Repair, the Coconino Humane Association, Collins Irish Pub & Grill, and the AZTrans Department from NAU, which will all be onsite with decorated car trunks, treats and giveaways for the whole family. - October 30, 2018 - Flagstaff Nissan Subaru

4-Time Jaguar Owner Takes Delivery from Crown Jaguar of First I-Pace in US Loyal Crown Jaguar customers Mark and Holly Pascarella of Lakewood Ranch, Fla. have purchased the first Jaguar I-Pace in the US, their fourth Jaguar and seventh purchase overall from the luxury dealer. The all-new Jaguar 2019 I-Pace is not yet available for purchase anywhere in the US. - October 26, 2018 - Crown Automotive

Leesburg Ford Dealership Participates with Local Businesses to Provide Safe Trick or Treating Event Key Scales Ford Partners with the Lake Square Mall to Provide Indoor Halloween Event. - October 24, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Dan Perkins Subaru Partners with Connecticut Humane Society Through Subaru Loves Pets Initiative Milford Subaru dealership Dan Perkins Subaru joins forces with Connecticut Humane Society to raise money and encourage animal welfare awareness. Through the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, Subaru retailers across the country are collecting money and pet supplies to donate to animal organizations in local... - October 18, 2018 - Dan Perkins Subaru

Leesburg FL Ford Dealership Welcomes Snowbirds Back to Florida Key Scales Ford Offers Free Test Drives on New and Pre-Owned Vehicles - October 14, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Damian Lillard Comes to Longview for Dick Hannah Toyota’s Threes 4 Threes Fundraising Event October 14th is the official date for Dick Hannah Toyota’s 5th Annual Threes 4 Threes fundraiser in Longview, WA featuring Damian Lillard, the point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard will be shooting three-point shots and each three-point shot completed will trigger a donation from... - October 13, 2018 - Dick Hannah Dealerships

All Saints Academy Gives Fans a Chance to Win a 2018 Ford F-150 The All Saints Academy football team will be offering fans a chance to win a 2018 Ford F-150 Crew Cab 4x4 through a partnership with Polk County truck dealership Kelley Lakeland. The truck has been customized to include upgraded wheels and tires, a 6” lift kit, and Katzkin leather seats. Game... - September 28, 2018 - Kelley Lakeland

U.S.-Based Wholesale Vehicle Auction Giant, Auto Auction Mall, Establishes Local Presence in Lagos, Nigeria Extends services to the West African region with primary hub in Lagos, Nigeria Car dealers and users to enjoy local customer support and assistance with wholesale vehicle purchases. - September 25, 2018 - Auto Auction Mall

Sound Auto Wholesalers Opens New Facility in Branford, Connecticut Sound Auto Wholesalers has opened a second facility at 139 West Main St. in Branford, CT, which will service as it's main office. The original location one mile away at 14 Frontage Rd. in East Haven will remain in operation and will serve primarily as a display and storage facility for additional vehicles. According... - September 25, 2018 - Sound Auto Wholesalers

Key Scales Ford Announces 2018 Ford F-150's New Pricing Leesburg Ford Dealer Launches Newest Sales Incentive. - September 19, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

uSnapp Launches Classified Ads Mobile App in Nigeria: Aims to Ease Buying and Selling of Used, New or Unwanted Items u-Snapp is the simplest free classified ads mobile App for buying & selling items such as cars, computers, smartphones, electronics, furniture and so on in Nigeria. www.usnapp.ng - September 10, 2018 - uSnapp Nigeria

Bryan Hawker Offers Forecast and Future Outlook for BKH Holdings Group Inc BKH Holdings Group Inc., has announced further plans for continued growth and corporate expansion in the multi-brands market it serves. BKH Holdings Group, Inc., is an American multinational company that is highly diversified in a variety of markets with headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. It offers... - August 08, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

Aaron Zeigler Acquires McCarthy Ford Riverside with Plans to Take Over Early Next Week Zeigler Automotive Group today announced the acquisition of its fourth Ford dealership, McCarthy Ford of North Riverside, from the LeFevour family. The dealership, formerly known as Joe Rizza Ford for nearly 40 years before falling under LeFevour ownership a little over a year ago, will be renamed Zeigler Ford of Riverside and will officially open on Tuesday, June 26 under Zeigler management. - June 24, 2018 - Zeigler Automotive Group

Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. Are Currently Engaged in Buy Outs with Several Auto Dealerships Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc., have announced that they are currently engaged in extensive negotiations with several national auto dealership groups and moving closer to finalizing contracts to purchase several dealership networks. - June 14, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

Local Dealership Shares No Involvement with Gun Violence Fundraiser Parkland shooting victim students are to hold gun violence town hall at Naperville Church in conjunction with a co-sponsored car wash fundraiser on June 16th with Downers Grove North students near Bill Kay Chevrolet, which is located at Ogden Avenue and Interstate 355 in Lisle. News outlets have since removed Bill Kay Chevrolet as a landmark to the published article, revising posts, stating the co-sponsored car wash fundraiser on June 16th will be held in a neighborhood off Auvergne Avenue - June 11, 2018 - Bill Kay Chevrolet

Cruisin’ Gary Rome Hyundai Car Shows to Benefit Homework House of Holyoke Cruisin’ Gary Rome Hyundai Car Shows will be hosted to benefit Homework House of Holyoke during the summer of 2018. These shows will occur twice a month through September on Saturdays from 10-2. The next date is this Saturday June 9 at Gary Rome Hyundai. Registration is free for all car and motorcycle... - June 09, 2018 - Gary Rome Hyundai

Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. Plan to Acquire Several New Car Dealerships Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. plan on entering into agreements to acquire multiple new retail automotive dealerships throughout the United States says Founder & CEO Bryan Hawker. - May 29, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

Gary Rome Hyundai Awards Car to Deserving High School Graduate Gary Rome Hyundai's "Year of Excellence" campaign will be selecting an exceptional high school senior to award a free 2018 Hyundai Accent. The giveaway selection will take place on the Holyoke High School track on Friday, June 1 at 9:45 am during their Class Day event. There were over 175... - May 27, 2018 - Gary Rome Hyundai

Leesburg, Florida Ford Dealership Announces Their Community Cinco de Mayo Event Key Scales Ford Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with the Sumter County HS/SPCA. - April 28, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Key Scales Ford Supports Team Tyrin in Relay For Life Leesburg, Florida Ford Dealer Participates in Community Fundraiser for Local Child. - April 28, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Provincial Chrysler, Alfa Romeo of Windsor, FIAT of Windsor Spring Tent Event Provincial Chrysler, Alfa Romeo of Windsor and FIAT of Windsor will be hosting a special spring tent event, running for five days from April 18th until April 22nd. This event will feature significant discounts on cars and trucks from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Alfa Romeo and FIAT, with offers on both... - April 18, 2018 - Alfa Romeo of Windsor

11SIGHT Joins CDK Global Partner Program 11SIGHT today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of the largest third-party partner program in the industry, 11SIGHT is now part of a marketplace of applications and integration choices developed to help automotive dealers succeed. “We are... - April 11, 2018 - 11Sight

Selling Your Junk Cars for Pennies is Not the Only Option Anymore - Thanks to Junk Cars Corp. of Hollywood, FL Until now junk car wrecks did not have much going for them. From what was once a vehicle, only immovable and heavy metal pieces remain that collect rust. And even if the owner of these left overs goes to a junk yard, one will likely not be able to expect more than a few dollars. But this bleak reality can now be a thing of the past thanks to Junk Cars Corp., an Hollywood based junk car removal company that offers fast and easy service and will give you an honest value for your vehicle. - February 07, 2018 - Junk Cars Corp.

Dick Hannah Dealerships - Proud Winner of Vancouver Business Journal’s 2017 Best in Business Award The Best in Business Awards recognizes companies and business professionals in over 80 categories. The list of winners was determined by Vancouver Business Journal readers who cast their votes for the companies that they prefer to do business with. Dick Hannah Dealerships is proud to have earned the... - January 04, 2018 - Dick Hannah Dealerships

Brummett Promoted to President and CEO of United Access United Access is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Brummett to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Richard May, former President and Founder, will be retiring from the day to day operations but will remain involved as the Chairman of the Board. In his position, Brummett will... - December 16, 2017 - United Access

Miami Supercar Rooms Promenade Auto Wynwood Transforms 3 Blocks Into "Road Art" During Art Basel Miami Supercar Rooms – the nation’s first Auto Art Gallery and Gourmet Dining Experience – has announced its date for the third annual Auto Promenade Wynwood, taking place on Sunday, December 10th, starting at 10:00am. The event is free and open to the public. Guest Host Paolo Pininfarina will be attending the event. - December 05, 2017 - Miami Supercar Rooms

Sound Auto Wholesalers Acquires Property in Branford, CT for Second Location Sound Auto Wholesalers has acquired the property at 139 West Main St in Branford, CT for use as a second location. The company's first location is at 14 Frontage Road in East Haven, CT. The business was established in 2014 by Daniel Merriam. The dealership will operate from both locations. The service... - November 13, 2017 - Sound Auto Wholesalers

Dick Hannah Dealerships Named a Winner of the Oregonian’s 2017 Top Workplace Award in Oregon/Southwest Washington Dick Hannah Dealerships has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by the Oregonian Media Group. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey. The award is given based on several aspects of workplace culture, measured by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC who conducted... - October 15, 2017 - Dick Hannah Dealerships

CheckRecalls.com Offers Immediate ROI Pricing to Fleet Operators Fleet managers require effective solutions that are friendly to their bottom line. CheckRecalls.com is the solution that fits the bill. - October 10, 2017 - Neesh Enterprises LLC

Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing Opens a New Office for Its Customers, Offering a Wide Range of Features for Convenience and Ease Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing has been a reliable provider of cars for services like Uber and Lyft for a long time. Their users prefer their features over other similar services, and as a result, they have created a long line of loyal customers. The features and options offered by Friendly - TLC... - September 30, 2017 - Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing

Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Announces Its Third $5,000 Winner Jeff Sparks was named the Grand Prize winner of the $5,000 Giveaway coordinated by both Crown Tennessee dealerships this past Saturday, August 26. Sparks is the third winner announced since the contest began earlier this year. - September 07, 2017 - Crown Automotive

Friendly Launches TLC Car Rental & Leasing Options for Drivers Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing CEO, Michael Grinman, announced the launch of the company's new website offering TLC car rental and leasing services that individuals can use to start their own ride sharing business. "We offer personalized service and different vehicle options to meet TLC drivers'... - August 26, 2017 - Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing