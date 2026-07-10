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Within Used Car Dealers
ModWash Brings the Clean to Port Charlotte, Florida, Grand Opening July 10
ModWash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 24080 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, marking the brand's newest location in the Port Charlotte market. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 10, with a... - July 10, 2026 - ModWash
USA Movie Cars Unveils RentAnAmbulance.com – Premium Ambulance Rentals for Film, TV, and Productions
USA Movie Cars has launched RentAnAmbulance.com, a new specialized platform offering authentic classic and modern ambulances for rent nationwide. Designed for film, television, commercials, music videos, and photo shoots, the site provides production-ready emergency vehicles with realistic lights and interiors. Additional availability in Canada and the UK, plus an open invitation for ambulance owners to list their vehicles at no cost. - June 02, 2026 - USA Movie Cars
AutoFocus Founder Jason Welch is Redefining How Dealerships Present Inventory Online
AutoFocus, founded by Jason Welch, is a US-based automotive media company redefining how dealerships merchandise inventory online. By combining professional photography and video services with a streamlined Lot-to-Listing™ workflow and proprietary software, AutoFocus helps dealerships publish consistent, high-quality listings faster and with full visibility. Built on the principles of accountability, communication, transparency, and service, AutoFocus operates as a long-term partner to dealer. - February 09, 2026 - AutoFocus
USA Movie Cars Expands Movie Car Rental Network with New Mexico Picture Cars and Vegas Picture Cars
USA Movie Cars launches New Mexico Picture Cars & Vegas Picture Cars, adding 100s of Picture Cars to its Movie Car Rental network. Now 1,000+ vehicles serve AZ, NM & NV via Arizona Picture Cars, New Mexico Picture Cars & Vegas Picture Cars. No LA shipping needed—local Movie Cars ready for Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Vegas & Reno shoots. Car owners list free & earn on every rental. - November 12, 2025 - USA Movie Cars
Updation.ai Appoints Ralph Perkins as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder to Accelerate Fintech-Driven Vendor Management Innovation
Updation.ai, the AI-powered SaaS platform redefining vendor and contract management through intelligent automation and embedded financial services, has named Ralph Perkins as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. Perkins will lead the company’s operational strategy, systems development, and... - August 15, 2025 - Updation
Elite FI Partners Redefines F&I Coaching with Adaptive Training and New “Windshield Time Deep Dive"
Elite FI Partners elevates F&I development with Adaptive Training—tailored, results-driven coaching—and now introduces “Windshield Time Deep Dive,” a focused, mobile-friendly module built for on-the-go professionals seeking real-world impact and constant growth. - July 06, 2025 - Elite FI Partners
ModWash in Bridgeville, PA, Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary
ModWash is celebrating its 3-year anniversary in Bridgeville, PA, with a special event on Friday, June 13, 2025. The celebration includes a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1:30 PM in collaboration with the Southwest Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as a live radio remote with 100.7 Star and Y108. The event will feature giveaways, exclusive promotions, appearances by the ModDrop mascot, and family-friendly activities. - June 11, 2025 - ModWash
Supreme Motors (Formerly Carmart OC Since 2013) Under New Ownership: Drive Your Dream
Supreme Motors, formerly CarMart OC since 2013, is now under the ownership of Ehren Bragg, an industry leader with experience at Jaguar, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more. Bragg’s vision is to make used car buying a smart financial decision by offering late-model vehicles with transparent wear-and-tear disclosures. Supreme Motors also offers full auto detailing by appointment. - January 06, 2025 - Supreme Motors OC
Bigfella Auto Express: Innovating the Auto Transport Industry with a Customer-Centric Approach
Andre Bramwell brings his innovative, customer-first approach to the auto transport industry with Bigfella Auto Express, offering flexibility and transparency in car shipping. - November 11, 2024 - Bigfella Auto Express LLC
CarNext Autos Unveils TrueVinAI: AI Chat Copilot for Automotive Shoppers, Integrating 50K+ Live Dealership Inventories for Nationwide Scale
CarNext Autos has launched TrueVinAI, a groundbreaking AI Chat Copilot fine-tuned for on-site automotive shopping research. TrueVinAI is pre-integrated with over 50,000 car dealerships’ live inventory and is designed to assist car shoppers by providing 24/7 vehicle information, answering complex queries, and scheduling appointments. This customizable AI solution revolutionizes customer interactions, keeping buyers engaged during their research phase, ultimately transforming automotive shopping. - October 01, 2024 - CarNext Autos
2025 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Changes Location, Announces Additional Details
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced that it will be changing locations from Arcadia Creek Festival Place to Bronson Park. The Kalamazoo-based organization also confirmed that it will be adding a Half Marathon Relay to its schedule for 2025. - August 05, 2024 - Zeigler Auto Group
STG Auto Group Introduces DriveBuy: A New Way to Sell Vehicles Nationwide
STG Auto Group, a leading independent Dealer Group on the West Coast, announces the launch of DriveBuy, a pioneering solution transforming the way vehicles are bought from private sellers nationwide. With over 28 years of experience and a reputation for excellence, STG Auto Group is committed to... - June 21, 2024 - STG Auto Group
Rides for Refugees Puts Refugee Family on Road to Self-Reliance
Rides for Refugees, a volunteer-led 501c3 charity in the Washington, D.C., area, gifted a car to an Afghan refugee who supported the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. He needed a vehicle to work and support his family, after they fled to safety in the United States on Special Immigration Visas, leaving behind their home, money, and possessions. - January 25, 2024 - Rides for Refugees
ModWash Announces Grand Opening in Boiling Springs, South Carolina
ModWash is Proud to be a Positive Ripple in the Community and Invites the Community to Celebrate the Grand Opening of their New Location Saturday, January 6. - January 06, 2024 - ModWash
ModWash Announces Grand Opening in Goose Creek, SC
ModWash (www.modwash.com), a leading express self-service car wash company, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location on Old State Road in Goose Creek this Saturday, January 6. This expansion marks the 11th ModWash facility in South Carolina and the 95th nationwide since its inception in 2020. - January 05, 2024 - ModWash
Zeigler Auto Group Donates Nearly 100,000 Items to Local Food Banks Over the Last Five Years Across Four States
Zeigler Auto Group Announces Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates as its 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Holiday Canned Food Drive Competition Winner. The dealer claimed the title for the fourth consecutive year in a row with 9,882 items donated. This brought the overall 2023 group-wide total to 36,267 items in benefit of local food banks across four states; and 99,427 items over the last five years. - December 28, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Auto Group to Hold Press Conference Monday, Dec. 11 Announcing 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Season Racing Plans
Zeigler Racing, and parent company Zeigler Auto Group, will be hosting a press conference on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m at Zeigler Motorsports located at 5001 Park Circle Drive Kalamazoo, Michigan 49048, announcing details around its primary sponsorship with a new team for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. The press conference will also include the team’s new driver available for interviews, and the newly branded Zeigler.com sponsored car available for photo-ops and b-roll capture. - December 07, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Checkered Flag Waves for Zeigler Auto Group’s End of Season NASCAR Cup Series Highlights
Debuting at COTA and concluding at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Zeigler Racing has officially finished its most historic season to date. As primary sponsor of Live Fast Motorsports and Josh Bilicki in the NASCAR Cup Series, Zeigler Auto Group was prominently featured on the No. 78 Camaro for a total of 11 races, and as associate sponsor for the remainder. Zeigler Racing’s #LiveZeiglerFast contest also produced three VIP winners for COTA, the historic Chicago Street Race, and Charlotte ROVAL. - November 14, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Car Concierge Pro Excels in Negotiating Ultra-Luxury Cars Valued over Three Million Dollars
Car Concierge Pro: Unlocking maximum value for ultra-luxury cars. Meticulous negotiation expertise. Unparalleled satisfaction. - July 07, 2023 - Car Concierge Pro
Modwash Makes Another Ripple in Mobile, AL
The newest ModWash location coming to Mobile is set to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 17, 2023 - ModWash
Driving Change: Another Positive Ripple to Hit Locust, NC
The brand-new ModWash in Locust offers an energetic environment with a wide range of cutting-edge facilities and technologies. Each wash at ModWash comes with free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and the famous ModAir™ freshener. The company's main focus is to... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Makes a Ripple in Butler, PA
The upcoming ModWash location in Butler is set to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Car Wash: Another Positive Ripple to Hit Washington, PA
The brand-new ModWash in Washington will have an infectious energy and feature a wide range of cutting-edge facilities and technologies. With every car wash, ModWash offers free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and their famous ModAir™ freshener. Their main... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Makes a Ripple in Pittsburg, PA
The newest ModWash location in Pittsburg is planned to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville Donates Nearly $78,000 Over Three Years to Local Charity Chasing Dreams, Inc.
Zeigler Auto today announced that its Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville store has donated over $78,000 to local charity Chasing Dreams, Inc. spread over three years, with this year’s donation set at $28,000.The nonprofit is dedicated to providing community members with disabilities access to programs that promote independence through education and life skills. The check presentation took place at Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville’s showroom at 1777 W. U.S. 30. - May 11, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Live the Stryker Experience at the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will take place next month from Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, April 23, 2023. The 2-day event will include everything from a free PNC Kids’ Run and Health Expo on Saturday, to the highly popular Stryker Experience, and runs through iconic landmarks like the WMU football stadium, and more during the main race day event on Sunday. Plus, two newly added spirit stations: the Pickle Pit and the Donut Point for tons of family fun. - March 11, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
ModWash is Soon to Make a Splash This Summer in Tappahannock; Mod’s First VA Location
Tappahannock’s first ModWash will have a contagious vibe with a wide range of the latest technology and amenities. From free vacuums and air tools to automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and their popular Mod Air freshener, with every wash, ModWash’s primary goal and promise is to... - March 08, 2023 - ModWash
ATC Names Daniel Bovarnick Chief Financial Officer
Automotive Titling Company (ATC), the industry leader in technology solutions for processing tax, title, and registration for out-of-state vehicle purchases, announced today that it has appointed Daniel Bovarnick as Chief Financial Officer. With multiple prior CFO roles at PE-backed companies,... - February 24, 2023 - Automotive Titling Company
Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Hosts "Back to the Basics" Panel featuring Tommie Runz at Gazelle Sports
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced that it will be hosting the panel: Back to Basics, moderated by content creator Tommie Runz, on Friday, March 3, 2023 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gazelle Sports Kalamazoo. The event is catered towards first-time runners, those returning to run events post-COVID, and veterans with the general public welcome to attend. - February 23, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Chevy Dude Sets an Example of Generosity by Gifting a Car to a Struggling Single Mom
Mike Davenport, a famous YouTuber, gifted a car to a struggling single mom with the help of Jacobs Well, a Southern Indiana nonprofit organization. - December 28, 2022 - Mikes Car Store
Zeigler Auto Group Backs Josh Bilicki Aboard Live Fast Motorsports' No. 78 for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
Zeigler Auto Group will be continuing its support of Josh Bilicki as primary sponsor of Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78 Camaro during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season. The Zeigler-sponsored No. 78 Chevy Camaro will debut at Circuit of Americas. - December 14, 2022 - Zeigler Auto Group
Automotive Titling Company Names Kane McCord Chief Executive Officer
Automotive Titling Company (ATC), the industry leader in technology solutions for processing tax, title, and registration for out-of-state vehicle purchases, announced today that it has appointed Kane McCord as chief executive officer and a member of its Board of Directors. A consumer technology... - October 24, 2022 - Automotive Titling Company
Dealer eProcess Wins AWA Award for OTT 2022
Brian Pasch, author and industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online dealer education, marketing analytics, and digital retailing is pleased to announce Dealer eProcess (DEP) as a winner of the 2022 AWA Award in the category of OTT Advertising. According to Tim Bowles, who leads... - April 12, 2022 - Dealer eProcess
The 39th Annual Drive for Life Gala Raises Over $800,000 for Charity
The 39th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Charity Gala surpassed its initial goal of raising $750,000 by bringing in over $800,000 for charity. The event, which took place on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center, featured special guest speaker and NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace. The night’s big winner, Beth Kalleward, won the charity raffle, opting to walk away with $30,000 in cash over the 2021 Honda Accord option. - September 23, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
Ben Wallace Joins the 39th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Gala as Special Guest Speaker
Zeigler Automotive Group will be hosting the 39th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Charity Gala, alongside Greenleaf Trust, Brown & Brown Dealer Services, and Huntington Bank, on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center. The event, which will feature special guest speaker and soon-to-be NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace, hopes to raise $750,000 this year in benefit the American Cancer Society and various local charities and organizations. - September 11, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
CarZilo Makes Selling Old Vehicles Easy and Quick for the People of Los Angeles
LA-based car dealership is making it easy for people in Orange County and other surrounding areas to sell their cars. - September 10, 2021 - CarZilo
Zeigler Motorsports Hosts Meet & Greet for NASCAR Driver Josh Bilicki
Zeigler Auto Group will be hosting a free Meet & Greet event for Josh Bilicki at Zeigler Motorsports, 5001 Park Circle Drive, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from noon to 4:00 p.m. EST with opportunities for autographs, photos, and a chance to win tickets to the race the next day, every hour. The auto group announced earlier this week that it will be sponsoring Bilicki for the FireKeepers Casino 400 of the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. - August 21, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
GloAuc Makes History as It Claims JABA Best Used Car Exporter Award 2020-21
July 16, 2021 - Tokyo, Japan - 2020 proved to be the most dreaded year where the world's economy took a deep plunge and businesses were trying to stay afloat (let alone make profits), GloAuc turned out to be game changer. The Japanese automobile trading industry took a hit in 2020 where the businesses encountered big losses, many were even forced to take voluntarily exit while the others were just surviving. - August 07, 2021 - Gloauc
Zeigler Auto Group Acquires Four New Dealerships in First Wisconsin Purchase, Largest Overall to Date
Zeigler Auto Group announces the purchase of four new dealerships in Wisconsin previously owned by Home Run Auto Group, marking acquisitions number 32 through 35 and Zeigler’s first locations in the state. The deal, which closed last week, Monday, July 26, 2021, includes Honda of Racine, Toyota of Racine, Kenosha Subaru, and Racine Hyundai - giving the dealer group its first Toyota and Hyundai; and its second Honda and Subaru dealerships. - August 03, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
CarZilo Makes Custom Offers to Buy Old Cars in California
Orange County-based cash for car dealership gives locals the best possible offer on used cars. - July 22, 2021 - CarZilo
Zeigler Auto Group Among Chicago's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®, Earning its Eight Award in a Row
The National Association for Business Resources has released its list for Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, with Zeigler Auto Group among its honorees. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach are selected as... - July 08, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville Presents Local Charity Chasing Dreams, Inc. with $24,208 Check
Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville recently donated $24,208 to Chasing Dreams, Inc., a local charity dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities learn the life skills needed to lead a more independent life. The donation was part of the Subaru Share the Love Event sponsored by Subaru of America, Inc., where the auto manufacturer donated $250 and the dealer donated $50 to the customer’s choice of charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased. - July 05, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
Jm Correa and Step One Automotive Group to Partner with Operation Motorsport
FIA Formula 3 driver JM Correa and racing sponsor Step One Automotive Group entered into an agreement today to partner with Operation Motorsport, a veteran-led non-profit whose mission is to engage ill and injured service members and veterans through participation in motorsports activities. A US... - July 05, 2021 - Step One Automotive Group
CarZilo Offers Instant Cash for Used Cars in Los Angeles, CA
Clients can sell their vehicle for instant payment to the licensed and insured California-based dealer. - June 18, 2021 - CarZilo
Zeigler Auto Group's New Hot Air Balloon Takes Flight Just in Time for Easter
Zeigler’s new, branded hot air balloon successfully completed its first flight on Sunday, April 4, 2021. The Easter Sunday flight took off at Jamestown Elementary in Hudsonville, Michigan at 6:45p.m. and concluded an hour later in a sod field just north of Hudsonville. The pilot, Derrick Jones, a world-renowned hot air balloonist, is also the general sales manager at Zeigler Maserati-Alfa Romeo-Fiat of Grandville. - April 07, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler to Acquire Four Acres of Property with Plans to Renovate and Expand BMW of Orland Park
Zeigler Auto Group today announced that it has plans to purchase four acres of property from a private investor group with intentions to renovate BMW of Orland Park. The 174,240-square-foot renovation will include a proposed expansion of 325 parking spaces and an interior remodel representing BMW’s newest showroom specifications. - April 05, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
DealerRater Names Land Rover Jaguar Schaumburg Jaguar Dealer of the Year
DealerRater recently announced its recipients for Dealer of the Year, listing Land Rover Jaguar Schaumburg as its Illinois winner in the Jaguar category for the second year in a row. The Zeigler Auto Group dealership was also recognized with a Consumer Satisfaction Award for the third time, winning in 2021, 2020 and 2016. - February 07, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
New Online Platform for People to Buy and Sell Campervans Hopes to Help with the Surge in Demand for Recreational Vehicles and Safer Domestic Travel Options
Demand for campervans and other recreational vehicles has surged during the pandemic as people look to safer ways to enjoy domestic travel. California based software development company Yaxo is pleased to release Vancamper (thevancamper.com) - a modern platform to help people to buy and sell campervans and recreational vehicles online. - February 06, 2021 - Yaxo LLC
The Future Collector Car Show Sets a Date for 6th Annual Event at High Street
The Future Collector Car Show announced today their 6th annual FCCS event at High Street in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, April 11, 2021. FCCS brings together automotive enthusiasts of all ages and interests through vehicles of any make, model, year, and condition that represent the future of the collector car industry. - November 26, 2020 - Collector Car Network
NAMAD Awards a Lifetime of Achievement in the Auto Industry to Vicki Giles Fabre
To help celebrate forty years since the inception of the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD), a Lifetime Achievement Award for superior achievement in the automobile industry will be awarded to a true industry visionary. This Award recognizes a lifetime of significant... - October 22, 2020 - NAMAD