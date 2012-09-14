PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing Adds Dynamic Payment Options to Its Lead Gen 3.0 Toolset PSXDigital increases online lead generation by 32% for dealership customers with the launch of new features within its third-generation lead conversion suite of tools. - August 23, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing Adds ReplicatorX Image Duplicator to Its AI-Based Customer Experience Management (CXMAi) Platform PSX Digital dealership partners report over a 60% increase in consumer website engagement with the launch of inventory image duplication technology, ReplicatorX. - June 24, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

Polaris Names PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing a Certified Provider for Websites PSXDigital has been included as a preferred partner in a certification program, dedicated to offering industry-leading website products and services to Polaris motorsports dealers. - June 20, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

Harley-Davidson Names PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing a Dealer Digital Certified Provider PSXDigital’s technology and team are now certified to help Harley-Davidson dealers drive their digital business forward with its CXMAi platform. - June 11, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

Mission-Ready and Set to Go: The 12 Meter Military Cabin Boat Launch from Ocean Craft Marine Ocean Craft Marine has been building boats for the military and professional use since its inception. The company uses its collective experience of about 100 years in the marine industry to offer customised marine solutions for military, professional and recreational mariners. The company recently launched... - May 20, 2019 - Ocean Craft Marine

Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson to Host a Free Electronics Event for Earth Day Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson is doing their part to help the Earth. Join the Harley-Davidson dealership for this free event. - April 16, 2019 - Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson

Red Beard Sailing Introduces True Kit and Happy Cat Boats to Its Fleet Red Beard Sailing, a Harford County boat dealer who offers ultra-portable, lightweight, mini catamarans and inflatable boats, has recently introduced two new boat brands to its fleet, True Kit and Happy Cat. Developed and perfected in New Zealand, True Kit’s Discovery and Navigator each come in... - April 01, 2019 - Red Beard Sailing

Dirigo Custom Boatworks Builds Canoe for Injured Veterans A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.

Shifts in Global Luxury Yacht Market Requires Brokers to Expand Services Range, Says Performance Yacht Brokerage With an unprecedented increase in global luxury yacht demands, luxury yacht brokerages are evolving to offer a greater degree of accessibility to luxury yachts. - February 22, 2019 - Performance Yacht Sales

Industry Veteran Art Jeffries Joins Fairwinds & Freedom Team Carefree Boat Dealership of Fairwinds Marina and Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC is proud to announce the newest addition, Sales Director Art Jeffries, to their team. Jeffries has over 30 years of experience in the Marine Industry. He brings a powerful mix of retail experience as a boat dealership... - January 10, 2019 - Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC

CSC Motorcycles Announces the New 2019 RX4 Dual-Sport Motorcycle Model CSC Motorcycles has unveiled the RX4, a new 2019 model that fills a high-demand gap in the dual-sport motorcycle market. This new motorcycle model is the result of several years of design, testing, and development. Steve Seidner, President of CSC Motorcycles, announced, “The new RX4 is designed... - November 14, 2018 - CSC Motorcycles

4 Wheel Online and Web River Group Named to Tampa Bay's Top 200 The Tampa Business Journal and BizJournals.Com have ranked Web River Group and its flagship 4WheelOnline.Com #130 on the Tampa Bay 200 Top Private Companies list, putting it among elite Tampa businesses like Publix and Rooms To Go. Ryan Heath, President of Web River Group was asked why they chose Tampa... - October 30, 2018 - Web River Group - 4WheelOnline.Com

Broward Motorsports Dominates Jet Ski- Personal Watercraft World Championships Top jet ski, personal watercraft race team dominates world championships and rider Chris MacClugage becomes the winningest racer of all time, while 13-year-old protegee asserts himself in adult men's class of Sport-Spec racing division of the IJSBA, ProWatercross, and P1-AquaX racing circuits. This team, it's racers and owner are the team to watch. - October 19, 2018 - Broward Motorsports

CSC Motorcycles Announces Free Shipping on the City Slicker Electric Motorcycle The CSC City Slicker is a fully-electric motorcycle. It closely resembles a small motorcycle, but it has an electric motor and belt drive. CSC Motorcycles has announced that the 2018 City Slicker will now be shipped for free to any owner’s address in the Lower 48-states in the U.S. - September 18, 2018 - CSC Motorcycles

Ecuador Freedom to Provide 21st Century Medical Access on Its Motorcycle Tours Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds Medical Consultation Services Through MultiDoctores. - September 06, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Broker Agent Advisor Honors Achivement Local Real Estate Professional Brings Home National Honor - August 01, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC

INKAS® Releases New Video Featuring Sentry MPV in Action The new Sentry MPV mates unique technical design with upgraded maneuverability. - July 05, 2018 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

Horizons Unlimited Event in Ecuador, July 20-22nd Horizons Unlimited gathering event will be hosted by Hotel Sierra Alisos in Ecuador. A great venue for people all around the world to see this beautiful country. It counts with important sponsors like Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, Pro-Racing, Triumph and GAD. - June 19, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner

Ecuador Freedom Awarded TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for Five Consecutive Years The Certificate of Excellence Award Celebrates Excellence in Hospitality and is Given Only to Establishments That Consistently Achieve Great Traveler Reviews on TripAdvisor. Ecuador Freedom is the only South American Motorcycle Tour Operator to win this distinctive award. - June 12, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Guillermo Teran LLC Sells Its Latest Custom Bike, BMW Cafe Racer Guillermo Teran LLC is glad to see how customizing motorcycles is making a come back. - May 30, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC

Ecuador Freedom Launches New Offroad Pacific Discovery Tour A New Motorcycle and 4x4 Adventure to Immerse Visitors in Ecuador's Remote Forests and Sunny Beaches. - May 08, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner Awarded with the Q Batch Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner awarded with the Q Batch in Quito by the mayor of the city in a ceremony that took place with the best of the tour operators of the country. - April 26, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner

Guillermo Teran LLC - Latest Custom Bike Build The only thing better than a manufacturer coming up with a really beautiful motorcycle is having a custom builder create something totally unique. - April 25, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC

Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, a New Option in Ecuador Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner is a brand new company, however, its business model has attracted the attention of the local Ministry of Tourism in Ecuador granting the company the Q batch for its High-Quality standards being the only motorcycle tour operator in Ecuador with the award. - April 13, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner

Sturgeon Woods RV Spring Open House, April 20th, 21st, 22nd 2018 Sturgeon Woods RV, Leamington Ontario’s premier Recreational Vehicle dealership, will be hosting a special sale and open house event during the weekend of April 20th, 21st and 22nd. This one off event will feature tent trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels and travel trailers for sale with significant... - April 12, 2018 - Sturgeon Woods RV

INKAS® Security to Service All STM Locations in Montreal INKAS® Security Services Ltd. announces a new partnership with STM in Montreal, QC. - March 11, 2018 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

Canadian Armored Vehicle Manufacturer Releases a “Civilian Edition” of Its Flagship APC A mission-proven APC originally designed for law enforcement agencies all over the world has been reimagined as a civilian-piloted XL-SUV with an attitude. - March 08, 2018 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

INKAS® Security Services Ltd. Announces Its West Coast Expansion INKAS® Security’s newly-opened branch in Alberta to offer cash in transit services and drive employment opportunities in the region. - March 04, 2018 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

The Future of Cash in Transit: INKAS®’ IVECO Daily 6 Hits the Roads INKAS® has deployed a new cash-in-transit vehicle based on the IVECO Daily 6 DRW to fulfill cash management operations and transport of valuable assets and equivalents. - March 02, 2018 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

Nautical Boat Club® Launches Employee Purchase Program. Club H2O Offers Entrepreneurial Employees a Fast-Track Opportunity to Go from Hire to Owner. Nautical Boat Club® proudly announces the premier of Club Hire-To-Owner [H2O], an accelerated path to franchise ownership for Nautical Boat Club® employees. Club H2O is designed to encourage and enable high-quality, hardworking Boat Club hires to become owners of their own franchise locations in a solid company and a unique industry. - November 14, 2017 - Nautical Boat Club

TBS Boats Bray Appointed as Thames Jeanneau Power Boats Dealer TBS Boats Bray in Berkshire, United Kingdom, are proud to announce their appointment as Jeanneau Power Boats dealer for the Thames area. Dominic Smulders, Managing Director, said, "We are delighted to be working with Jeanneau who are celebrating their 60th Anniversary in 2017. They're a well known... - November 13, 2017 - TBS Boats Bray

INKAS® Unveils an Armored Van Based on a Toyota Sienna INKAS® adds the Toyota Sienna armored passenger van to its extensive line of discrete armored vehicles. - November 04, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds SWM Motorcycles to Its Adventure-Ready Fleet New options for motorcyclists wanting to get off the beaten path in the “biking paradise.” - September 20, 2017 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Texas OCC is Coming to Help Orange County Choppers and the Hudson Valley SPCA to Help Hurricane Affected Families and Animals in Texas Orange County Choppers (OCC) and the Hudson Valley SPCA (HVSPCA) jointly announced efforts to provide assistance to humans and animals affected by hurricane Harvey in south Texas. As we have all... - September 04, 2017 - Orange County Choppers

INKAS® Partners with Kore Design Studio to Exclusively Manufacture Its Unique Products An exclusive agreement for manufacturing of carbon fiber products has been finalized between INKAS® Group of Companies and Kore Design Studio. - August 03, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

INKAS® Launches a New Eco-Friendly Cash-In-Transit Iveco Daily 6 Built in-house, the armored cash-in-transit van based on Iveco Daily is a perfect solution for cash management operations providing safe transportation of valuable assets and equivalents. - August 02, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

INKASTRANS Ltd. Appoints a New General Manager As a part of the corporate global strategy INKASTRANS Ltd. has introduced management changes in Lagos, Nigeria. - July 23, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

INKAS® Introduces a New Line of Bank-Grade Luxury Safes This week INKAS® is launching the first model in a new line of bank-grade luxury safes. It is made of an INKAS® patented ballistic poured concrete formula along with a reinforced re-bar substructure and complemented with various luxury features. - July 22, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

Central Florida PowerSports Holds Its Fifth Annual Food Drive; Kissimmee Motorcycle Dealership Supports Second Harvest Food Bank For the 5th year in a row, the Kissimmee motorcycle dealership Central Florida PowerSports is holding their annual food drive to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Customers & friends are invited to donate much-needed food to care for Central Florida's hungry & less fortunate. At the end of the food drive, a free pancake breakfast will be held at the dealership to thank all those who participated, followed by a free ride, led by the U.S. Spyder Ryders. - May 01, 2017 - Central Florida PowerSports

Victor Goodman is Appointed as President and CEO of INKAS® Security Services Ltd. INKAS® Group of Companies, an international corporation with the presence in a multitude of industries and geographies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Victor Goodman as the new President and CEO of INKAS® Security Services Ltd., effective immediately. - April 27, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

INKAS® Israel Starts Full-Scale Operations INKAS® Israel is differentiated from their competitors by their competitive rates and production turnaround both in Israel as well as neighboring countries. - April 20, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

Brake Free Technologies Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Smart Helmet Attachment Brake Free is an ultra bright smart LED brake light that instantly improves a motorcycle's visibility. It mounts on the back of the helmet you already own and its sensors works automatically to let others know whenever you slow down--braking, engine braking, or downshifting. No need for a wired installation or connected apps. Brake Free is simply a smarter way to be seen. - April 06, 2017 - Brake Free Technologies

BTO Sports Announces Its 2017 Sponsored Professional and Amateur Motocross Riders BTO Sports, a worldwide online retailer of motocross gear, parts, accessories and more, has announced the 11 riders that it will be sponsoring in 2017. This list consists of five professional motocross athletes and a team of six amateur motocross riders that will represent the BTO Sports brand and products... - March 20, 2017 - BTO Sports

DEI Supports Grassroots Racers with a Multiple Year Contingency Connection Commitment Leading thermal control manufacturer Design Engineering Inc. (DEI), has signed a multiple year agreement to sponsor Contingency Connection’s weekly Racer Rewards Program and the DEI "Coolest Champion" end of season Championship Bonus, and launching grassroots racer discount program. - March 18, 2017 - Design Engineering Inc. (DEI)

Revstop™ Launches Powersports Ecommerce Revstop.com, a new startup based out of San Diego, CA aims to be the first completely online powersports dealer that allows consumers to shop, finance and purchase without ever having to step foot in a dealership. Its secure, intuitive online shopping platform replaces the dealership with technology,... - February 24, 2017 - Revstop