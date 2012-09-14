PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
More Freedom in South America - December 05, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
PSXDigital increases online lead generation by 32% for dealership customers with the launch of new features within its third-generation lead conversion suite of tools. - August 23, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing
MotoZ Names Ecuador Freedom as Exclusive Ecuador Distributor. - June 28, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
PSX Digital dealership partners report over a 60% increase in consumer website engagement with the launch of inventory image duplication technology, ReplicatorX. - June 24, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing
PSXDigital has been included as a preferred partner in a certification program, dedicated to offering industry-leading website products and services to Polaris motorsports dealers. - June 20, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing
PSXDigital’s technology and team are now certified to help Harley-Davidson dealers drive their digital business forward with its CXMAi platform. - June 11, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing
Ocean Craft Marine has been building boats for the military and professional use since its inception. The company uses its collective experience of about 100 years in the marine industry to offer customised marine solutions for military, professional and recreational mariners. The company recently launched... - May 20, 2019 - Ocean Craft Marine
Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson is doing their part to help the Earth. Join the Harley-Davidson dealership for this free event. - April 16, 2019 - Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson
Red Beard Sailing, a Harford County boat dealer who offers ultra-portable, lightweight, mini catamarans and inflatable boats, has recently introduced two new boat brands to its fleet, True Kit and Happy Cat.
Developed and perfected in New Zealand, True Kit’s Discovery and Navigator each come in... - April 01, 2019 - Red Beard Sailing
A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.
With an unprecedented increase in global luxury yacht demands, luxury yacht brokerages are evolving to offer a greater degree of accessibility to luxury yachts. - February 22, 2019 - Performance Yacht Sales
New “Lap of Luxury” Self-Guided Adventure Tour in Ecuador - January 29, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Carefree Boat Dealership of Fairwinds Marina and Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC is proud to announce the newest addition, Sales Director Art Jeffries, to their team.
Jeffries has over 30 years of experience in the Marine Industry. He brings a powerful mix of retail experience as a boat dealership... - January 10, 2019 - Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC
CSC Motorcycles has unveiled the RX4, a new 2019 model that fills a high-demand gap in the dual-sport motorcycle market. This new motorcycle model is the result of several years of design, testing, and development.
Steve Seidner, President of CSC Motorcycles, announced, “The new RX4 is designed... - November 14, 2018 - CSC Motorcycles
The Tampa Business Journal and BizJournals.Com have ranked Web River Group and its flagship 4WheelOnline.Com #130 on the Tampa Bay 200 Top Private Companies list, putting it among elite Tampa businesses like Publix and Rooms To Go.
Ryan Heath, President of Web River Group was asked why they chose Tampa... - October 30, 2018 - Web River Group - 4WheelOnline.Com
Top jet ski, personal watercraft race team dominates world championships and rider Chris MacClugage becomes the winningest racer of all time, while 13-year-old protegee asserts himself in adult men's class of Sport-Spec racing division of the IJSBA, ProWatercross, and P1-AquaX racing circuits. This team, it's racers and owner are the team to watch. - October 19, 2018 - Broward Motorsports
The CSC City Slicker is a fully-electric motorcycle. It closely resembles a small motorcycle, but it has an electric motor and belt drive. CSC Motorcycles has announced that the 2018 City Slicker will now be shipped for free to any owner’s address in the Lower 48-states in the U.S. - September 18, 2018 - CSC Motorcycles
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds Medical Consultation Services Through MultiDoctores. - September 06, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Local Real Estate Professional Brings Home National Honor - August 01, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC
The new Sentry MPV mates unique technical design with upgraded maneuverability. - July 05, 2018 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
Horizons Unlimited gathering event will be hosted by Hotel Sierra Alisos in Ecuador. A great venue for people all around the world to see this beautiful country. It counts with important sponsors like Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, Pro-Racing, Triumph and GAD. - June 19, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner
The Certificate of Excellence Award Celebrates Excellence in Hospitality and is Given Only to Establishments That Consistently Achieve Great Traveler Reviews on TripAdvisor. Ecuador Freedom is the only South American Motorcycle Tour Operator to win this distinctive award. - June 12, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Guillermo Teran LLC is glad to see how customizing motorcycles is making a come back. - May 30, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC
A New Motorcycle and 4x4 Adventure to Immerse Visitors in Ecuador's Remote Forests and Sunny Beaches. - May 08, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner awarded with the Q Batch in Quito by the mayor of the city in a ceremony that took place with the best of the tour operators of the country. - April 26, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner
The only thing better than a manufacturer coming up with a really beautiful motorcycle is having a custom builder create something totally unique. - April 25, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC
Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner is a brand new company, however, its business model has attracted the attention of the local Ministry of Tourism in Ecuador granting the company the Q batch for its High-Quality standards being the only motorcycle tour operator in Ecuador with the award. - April 13, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner
Sturgeon Woods RV, Leamington Ontario’s premier Recreational Vehicle dealership, will be hosting a special sale and open house event during the weekend of April 20th, 21st and 22nd. This one off event will feature tent trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels and travel trailers for sale with significant... - April 12, 2018 - Sturgeon Woods RV
INKAS® Security Services Ltd. announces a new partnership with STM in Montreal, QC. - March 11, 2018 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
A mission-proven APC originally designed for law enforcement agencies all over the world has been reimagined as a civilian-piloted XL-SUV with an attitude. - March 08, 2018 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
INKAS® Security’s newly-opened branch in Alberta to offer cash in transit services and drive employment opportunities in the region. - March 04, 2018 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
INKAS® has deployed a new cash-in-transit vehicle based on the IVECO Daily 6 DRW to fulfill cash management operations and transport of valuable assets and equivalents. - March 02, 2018 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
Nautical Boat Club® proudly announces the premier of Club Hire-To-Owner [H2O], an accelerated path to franchise ownership for Nautical Boat Club® employees. Club H2O is designed to encourage and enable high-quality, hardworking Boat Club hires to become owners of their own franchise locations in a solid company and a unique industry. - November 14, 2017 - Nautical Boat Club
TBS Boats Bray in Berkshire, United Kingdom, are proud to announce their appointment as Jeanneau Power Boats dealer for the Thames area.
Dominic Smulders, Managing Director, said, "We are delighted to be working with Jeanneau who are celebrating their 60th Anniversary in 2017. They're a well known... - November 13, 2017 - TBS Boats Bray
INKAS® adds the Toyota Sienna armored passenger van to its extensive line of discrete armored vehicles. - November 04, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
New options for motorcyclists wanting to get off the beaten path in the “biking paradise.” - September 20, 2017 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Orange County Choppers and the Hudson Valley SPCA to Help Hurricane Affected Families and Animals in Texas
Orange County Choppers (OCC) and the Hudson Valley SPCA (HVSPCA) jointly announced efforts to provide assistance to humans and animals affected by hurricane Harvey in south Texas.
As we have all... - September 04, 2017 - Orange County Choppers
An exclusive agreement for manufacturing of carbon fiber products has been finalized between INKAS® Group of Companies and Kore Design Studio. - August 03, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
Built in-house, the armored cash-in-transit van based on Iveco Daily is a perfect solution for cash management operations providing safe transportation of valuable assets and equivalents. - August 02, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
As a part of the corporate global strategy INKASTRANS Ltd. has introduced management changes in Lagos, Nigeria. - July 23, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
This week INKAS® is launching the first model in a new line of bank-grade luxury safes. It is made of an INKAS® patented ballistic poured concrete formula along with a reinforced re-bar substructure and complemented with various luxury features. - July 22, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
For the 5th year in a row, the Kissimmee motorcycle dealership Central Florida PowerSports is holding their annual food drive to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Customers & friends are invited to donate much-needed food to care for Central Florida's hungry & less fortunate. At the end of the food drive, a free pancake breakfast will be held at the dealership to thank all those who participated, followed by a free ride, led by the U.S. Spyder Ryders. - May 01, 2017 - Central Florida PowerSports
INKAS® Group of Companies, an international corporation with the presence in a multitude of industries and geographies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Victor Goodman as the new President and CEO of INKAS® Security Services Ltd., effective immediately. - April 27, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
INKAS® Israel is differentiated from their competitors by their competitive rates and production turnaround both in Israel as well as neighboring countries. - April 20, 2017 - INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
Brake Free is an ultra bright smart LED brake light that instantly improves a motorcycle's visibility. It mounts on the back of the helmet you already own and its sensors works automatically to let others know whenever you slow down--braking, engine braking, or downshifting. No need for a wired installation or connected apps. Brake Free is simply a smarter way to be seen. - April 06, 2017 - Brake Free Technologies
Ecuador Now Internationally Recognized as a Top Motorcycle Destination - April 04, 2017 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
BTO Sports, a worldwide online retailer of motocross gear, parts, accessories and more, has announced the 11 riders that it will be sponsoring in 2017. This list consists of five professional motocross athletes and a team of six amateur motocross riders that will represent the BTO Sports brand and products... - March 20, 2017 - BTO Sports
Leading thermal control manufacturer Design Engineering Inc. (DEI), has signed a multiple year agreement to sponsor Contingency Connection’s weekly Racer Rewards Program and the DEI "Coolest Champion" end of season Championship Bonus, and launching grassroots racer discount program. - March 18, 2017 - Design Engineering Inc. (DEI)
Revstop.com, a new startup based out of San Diego, CA aims to be the first completely online powersports dealer that allows consumers to shop, finance and purchase without ever having to step foot in a dealership. Its secure, intuitive online shopping platform replaces the dealership with technology,... - February 24, 2017 - Revstop
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Launches Its Self-Guided “Dirt Deluxe” Tour - December 13, 2016 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental