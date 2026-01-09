Recent Headlines
North River Boats Prepares for an Exciting 2026 Boat Show Season
North River Boats announces its 2026 Boat Show Season Rebate Program, running January 1–March 31, 2026, offering exclusive savings on new, unused 2023–2026 model year boats. Customers can receive up to $3,000 in rebates on select models, including a $2,000 promotional rebate on all eligible 2026 boats. Available through participating dealers, this limited-time program gives buyers added value during peak boat show season. - January 09, 2026 - North River Boats
Island Spirit Unveils Revolutionary Electric Catamaran at Annapolis Boat Show
Inspired Yachting, exclusive dealer for the Island Spirit 525 in the Americas and Europe, is proud to announce the world premiere of the groundbreaking Island Spirit 525e electric catamaran. This innovative vessel will be showcased for the first time at the prestigious Annapolis Boat Show, with a... - October 03, 2025 - Inspired Yachting, Inc.
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Becomes the World’s Most Awarded Motorcycle Tour Company with 13th Consecutive Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
Ecuador Freedom continues to lead motorcycle tourism worldwide, achieving record-breaking awards and global recognition for service quality. - September 22, 2025 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Updation.ai Appoints Ralph Perkins as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder to Accelerate Fintech-Driven Vendor Management Innovation
Updation.ai, the AI-powered SaaS platform redefining vendor and contract management through intelligent automation and embedded financial services, has named Ralph Perkins as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. Perkins will lead the company’s operational strategy, systems development, and... - August 15, 2025 - Updation
Elite FI Partners Redefines F&I Coaching with Adaptive Training and New “Windshield Time Deep Dive"
Elite FI Partners elevates F&I development with Adaptive Training—tailored, results-driven coaching—and now introduces “Windshield Time Deep Dive,” a focused, mobile-friendly module built for on-the-go professionals seeking real-world impact and constant growth. - July 06, 2025 - Elite FI Partners
Lover Lips Yachts Celebrates 3 Years of Luxury, Leadership & Legacy: A Mexican Woman-Owned Company Making Waves in La Paz, MX
Lover Lips Yachts, a Mexican woman-owned charter company, celebrates 3 years of redefining affordable luxury in La Paz. From 1 yacht to nearly 40, they've earned the highest-rated guest reviews in the region. With celebrity guests, community partnerships, and bold expansion plans, Lover Lips Yachts proves luxury can be inclusive, local, and unforgettable. - June 08, 2025 - Lover Lips Yachts
Brett Bartoli Launches Marine Brokerage Services, Redefining the Boat Buying and Selling Experience
Brett Bartoli, a veteran in marine sales and marketing, has launched a premium boat brokerage service specializing in pre-owned boats. Backed by years of experience managing multiple dealership brokerages, Bartoli offers expert evaluations, nationwide listings, and white-glove service for buyers and sellers. From pontoons to surf and center console boats, his client-first approach is designed to maximize value and simplify every step of the process. - June 03, 2025 - Brett Bartoli
SŌLACE Boats Announce the Launch of the SŌLACE 30CS Center Console at the Palm Beach International Boat Show
The SŌLACE 30CS redefines what a luxury center console can be. Every feature of this boat has been carefully crafted to offer unparalleled performance, sophistication, and an exceptional boating experience. The SŌLACE 30CS embodies the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology, timeless design,... - March 14, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Bart's Water Sports to Open New Store in Syracuse, Indiana, Summer 2025
Bart's Water Sports, a leading provider of water sports equipment since 1972, is excited to announce the opening of a new retail location at 1309 S Harkless Dr., Syracuse, Indiana, in the summer of 2025. The new Syracuse store will offer a comprehensive selection of water sports gear, catering to both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts. Customers can expect top brands and the latest products to enhance their water adventures. - February 18, 2025 - Bart's Water Sports
Introducing 3DCAL: Motorcycle Personalization with Next-Generation 3D Design Technology
3DCAL lets riders design custom protective decals on true-to-scale 3D models, eliminating the need for complex graphic editing software. Built on StickerStoke’s vector-based technology, it offers instant 3D mockups, brand integration, artist collaborations, and charity support. 3DCAL handles printing and shipping worldwide. Live demos at AIMExpo, Feb. 5-7 or visit 3DCal.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
STK StickerStoke Unveils Twyst: The 3D Product Personalization System for Powersports
Twyst, an advanced 3D graphic design product personalization system, debuts at AIMExpo 2025. Built on vector-based technology, it lets users customize and preview products in real-time 3D, eliminating the need for complex software. Visit Booth #7114 or StickerStoke.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
STK StickerStoke Unveils Frameworx: A 3D Product Customization Tool for the Powersports Industry
STK StickerStoke introduces Frameworx, a 3D customization tool for powersports vehicles at AIMExpo 2025. This interactive platform lets customers design ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and jetskis online with hyper-realistic 3D visuals, ensuring a perfect build before visiting a dealership. For dealers and manufacturers, Frameworx provides real-time consumer insights, streamlines Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) processes, and enhances inventory management. - February 04, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of the SŌLACE 37 PILOT Center Console at the Miami International Boat Show
Building on the success of the SŌLACE 37CS, the SŌLACE 37 PILOT makes a bold statement setting a new standard in luxury center console boats featuring a bold Dougherty-designed “Command Center” delivering protection from the elements while providing unmatched comfort and quality. The... - February 04, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
BTO Sports Announces Launch of New Online Store
BTO Sports, a top source of motocross, dirt bike and off-road gear for men, women and children, launches all new Shopify store for an improved user-friendly shopping experience. - January 02, 2025 - BTO Sports
Horsepower Financial, LLC Agrees to New Credit Facility
Horsepower Financial, LLC a leader in Premium motorcycle leasing through premium franchise and independent dealers across the nation, has agreed to a new credit facility, opening opportunities for dealers to sell more and attract new customers. - May 14, 2024 - Horsepower Financial
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Launches Thrilling New Adventure - The "Andes Twist" Guided and Self-Guided Motorcycle Tour
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental announces a new motorcycle tour, the Andes Twist, allowing riders to explore the Ecuadorian Andes and Amazon Basin, available immediately as a self-guided tour and as a guided tour from June 30, 2024. - February 13, 2024 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
MotoVenue Redefines Adventure Motorcycling: Pioneering Unmatched Experiences in the Heart of the Midwest
Experience a revolution in adventure motorcycling at MotoVenue—the Midwest's premier training facility. Get ready to redefine adventure with on-road/off-road fusion, real on-site camping, and progressive training that elevates your skills. Join us as we break boundaries in two-wheeled exploration. - December 21, 2023 - MotoVenue LLC
Boatyard Offers Assistance to Commercial Fishermen Hampered by Regulations
San Francisco Bay Area Boatyard offers free haulouts to commercial fishermen who's seasons and livelihood were hampered by Salmon fishing regulations. - October 27, 2023 - KKMI
New York City Champions a Greener Future: the Innovative Push for Zero-Emission Vehicles
Groundbreaking Shift in the City's Transportation Approach Sets New Environmental Standards - October 25, 2023 - Tarform
Revolution Brands International Acquires Micro-Mobility Manufacturer MEKA Inc.
MEKA Inc. is a SF-based micro-mobility firm founded in 2021 by Sophia Tung and Wing Chuen Lam. Recently, Revolution Brands International acquired MEKA to accelerate its micro-mobility lineup by merging MEKA's tech and Revolution Brands' distribution capabilities. - May 15, 2023 - SimplyEV
Boat People Music Announces Their New Music Release in Mid-December
Boat People Music .com is pleased to announce the release of their new single, "Sail Back To Chicago." Presales will be released on 19 December 2022. Full release on the 4 January 2023. The genre of the music creation is Pop and Rock. Cap'n Mappy is a writer, composer, lyricist, and... - December 15, 2022 - Boat People Music, llc
MonSTORE Garages, Car Condominiums, to Invade Lake Tahoe & Minden, Nevada Soon
It’s an all too familiar problem. Too many cars and nowhere to put them. People are turning to garage condominiums as a long-term solution coupled with an asset class investment. - July 22, 2022 - Monstore Garages Tahoe
Trader Bill’s Opens New Location in Little Rock, AR
Trader Bill’s Outdoor Sports is bringing even more high-quality, outdoor choices to Little Rock. The new location is located at 120006 I-30 Frontage Road, near the intersection of I-30 and Otter Creek with Grand Opening Celebrations on June 10 and 11 from 10am to 6 pm. “With the... - June 09, 2022 - Trader Bill's Outdoor
New Adjustable Motorcycle Windshield Systems from MadStad Engineering
Announcing an array of new motorcycle wind protection systems / adjustable windshield systems for several late model motorcycle models. - June 02, 2022 - MadStad Engineering
Ecuador Freedom Expands Its Rental Motorcycle Fleet with the Best ADV Bikes of 2022
The leading adventure motorcycle tour company now has the widest selection of rental motorcycles in South America. - May 05, 2022 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Yacht Brokers Association of America to Host Annual YBAA University in Providence, Rhode Island
The Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) will host its annual YBAA University (YBAA U) in Providence, Rhode Island Thursday, July 14, 2022. YBAA-U, the association’s summer in-person education program, offers yacht brokers and industry professionals the opportunity to network and... - April 14, 2022 - YBAA
Yacht Brokers Association of America Launches The Guide Online
On March 29, 2022, the Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) launched its online version of The Guide—a reference and training tool for the professional practice of yacht brokerage and sales. Yacht sales professionals can now access The Guide Online at any time through a digital... - March 31, 2022 - YBAA
The Powersport Academy Announces a Free Course for Powersport Dealers
The free course titled “Getting Started with Service” sets the stage for service students new to online training, and possibly new to this type of professional development. - March 30, 2022 - Powersport Academy
Yacht Brokers Association of America Launches New Website and Member Listing Service
The Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) recently launched a new and improved website, offering a more modern design and enhanced user experience. Upgraded features include clear call-to-action buttons, an easy-to-navigate menu structure, and direct access to view member resources. In... - February 28, 2022 - YBAA
Yacht Brokers Association of America Launches New Website and Member Listing Service
The Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) recently launched a new and improved website, offering a more modern design and enhanced user experience. Upgraded features include clear call-to-action buttons, an easy-to-navigate menu structure, and direct access to view member resources. In... - February 16, 2022 - Certified Professional Yacht Broker Association
Toy Storage Nation Names Judy Blanchard as New Director of Marketing
Blanchard will lead Toy Storage Nation’s strategic priority to brand and market Executive Workshops designed to educate independent operators and potential investors interested in owning a recreational vehicle storage facility. - February 03, 2022 - Toy Storage Nation
Certified Professional Yacht Brokers Award Sarasota Yacht’s Gary Smith with Chairman’s Award
On January 27, 2022, during the International Yacht Brokers Association’s (IYBA) 2022 Annual Dinner in Sunrise, Florida, the Certified Professional Yacht Broker (CPYB) program presented the 2021 Vincent J. Petrella Chairman’s Award to Gary Smith, CPYB, owner of Sarasota Yacht and Ship... - February 03, 2022 - Certified Professional Yacht Broker Association
The Growing RV Market Spawns Need for RV Storage, Industry Advocate
Industry experts will be gathering for the Toy Storage Nation Executive Workshop in Scottsdale, AZ in February to educate independent operators, potential investors, and other parties interested in owning a recreational vehicle storage facility. Workshop host Toy Storage Nation, a start-up venture... - January 21, 2022 - Toy Storage Nation
C. Nicklaus Starling Announced as New Southeast Dealer for Maverick Yachts Costa Rica
C. Nicklaus Starling and Maverick Yachts of Costa Rica are proud to announce their dealer partnership for the southeast U.S. market encompassing Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, & Texas. C. Nicklaus Starling will work with Maverick Yachts to promote their full model line of... - May 19, 2021 - C. Nicklaus Starling
Pandemic Boosts Need for RV, Boat Storage; Toy Storage Nation Offers Executive Workshop
The executive workshop identifies opportunities and resources for investors and developers in an expanding industry. - May 14, 2021 - Toy Storage Nation
Certified Professional Yacht Broker Association Awards Alan Powell with Vin Petrella Award
On January 13, 2021, the Certified Professional Yacht Broker (CPYB) Association held a virtual ceremony and presented the 2020 Vin Petrella Chairman’s Award to Alan Powell - a CPYB and Owner of Capital City Yacht Sales in Olympia, Washington. The first year CPYB presented the... - January 29, 2021 - Certified Professional Yacht Broker Association
Toll-Free Motorcycle Touring in Ecuador
New Tech to Give Motorcycle Rental Customers the Freedom to Bypass Toll Traffic - December 01, 2020 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Boat Bistro, Inc. Announces the Launch of BoatBistro.com
Boat Bistro, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of BoatBistro.com. This user friendly website can be used by boaters on their smartphones to locate the closest restaurant with a boat dock. - October 05, 2020 - Boat Bistro, inc.
DockMaster Launches Online Sales Integration Powered by SpeedyDock
DockMaster Software is pleased to announce the launch of an online sales integration, powered by SpeedyDock, one of DockMaster’s valued integration partners. The integration creates an e-commerce platform for marine operators to conduct online sales using Shopify. DockMaster is excited to... - September 15, 2020 - DockMaster Software
Chaparral Boats Makes Donation to Local South Georgia Community
Chaparral Boats donates N95 masks and a monetary donation to local medical facilities amid pandemic. - April 29, 2020 - Chaparral Boats
FloridaMotorcycleRider.Com Revs Up with Free Ride Maps
FloridaMotorcycleRider.Com is a new website for resident riders and visitors to the Sunshine State. Loaded with information about the rules of the road and an emphasis on the healthy aspects of motorcycle riding. Free backroad ride maps also. - February 05, 2020 - Florida Motorcycle Rider
SŌLACE Boats, Named Boat Of The Year By Boating, Heads to Miami
Out of numerous exciting reveals in 2019, SŌLACE Boats’ extensive list of accolades continues to grow. The 345 has been named Boating Magazine’s Boat of the Year, following a Reader’s Choice top honor from Power & Motoryacht Magazine, Best Powerboat Under 36’ and... - January 29, 2020 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Made in India Electric Motorcycle Launch
One Electric today announced the launch of their Electric Motorcycle called KRIDN. KRIDN means "To Play" in Sanskrit Language. The motorcycle has a top speed of 90Kmph and range of 100+ Km per Charge. It is designed as a comfortable city commuter motorcycle. - January 29, 2020 - One Electric
Triumph Motorcycles America and Eurotek Oklahoma City to Host Best of British Tour – Oklahoma City
On January 16, 2020 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm in Oklahoma City, OK, Triumph Motorcycles America and Eurotek OKC will host the Best of British Tour – Oklahoma. The public is invited to register for this exclusive celebration of British motorcycling with food, drinks, entertainment, and VIP previews of Triumph’s stunning, new-for-2020 model line-up. - January 08, 2020 - Eurotek Oklahoma City
SŌLACE Boats Announces First Five Dealerships
Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing Adds Dynamic Payment Options to Its Lead Gen 3.0 Toolset
PSXDigital increases online lead generation by 32% for dealership customers with the launch of new features within its third-generation lead conversion suite of tools. - August 23, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing
SŌLACE Boats Announces Partnership with Scanstrut
SŌLACE Boats officially announces a new technical partnership with Scanstrut Inc. A company based out of Westbrook, CT and with corporate headquarters in the UK, Scanstrut specializes in the production of cutting-edge outdoor technologies, including the latest in waterproof wireless phone... - July 19, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Ecuador Freedom Brings High Performance Australian Motorcycle Tires to the Middle of the World
MotoZ Names Ecuador Freedom as Exclusive Ecuador Distributor. - June 28, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
SŌLACE Boats Unveils Their New 345 Center Console Boat
SŌLACE hosted the global unveiling of their new 345 center console at a large community event. - June 25, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing Adds ReplicatorX Image Duplicator to Its AI-Based Customer Experience Management (CXMAi) Platform
PSX Digital dealership partners report over a 60% increase in consumer website engagement with the launch of inventory image duplication technology, ReplicatorX. - June 24, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing