Recent Headlines
Within Pet & Pet Supplies Stores
Pet Passages® Opens in Denver, Bringing Compassionate Pet Aftercare to Colorado Families
Pet Passages® of Denver is now open and proudly serving pet families throughout the Denver metropolitan area with compassionate pet cremation, memorialization, and aftercare services. Independently owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Deep Banerjee and Marissa Pepper, the new location... - July 29, 2026 - Pet Passages
Yellow Bowl Announces Launch of Toronto-Based Online Pet Food and Supplies Store
Yellow Bowl brings dog, cat, and small pet food and supplies together in a local Shopify-based shopping experience for Toronto residents. - July 20, 2026 - Yellow Bowl - Toronto Pet Food & Supplies Online Store
Pet Passages® Opens in Louisville, KY
Pet Passages® Opens in Louisville, Bringing Compassionate Pet Aftercare to Families Throughout the Region. Ribbon Cutting Celebration Scheduled for Thursday, July 16 at 11 a.m. - July 13, 2026 - Pet Passages
Jason Heigl Foundation Approves $425,000 to Fund 6,000+ Free Spay/Neuter Surgeries
Latest Namaste Initiative grants push the program’s total since its March 2023 launch to more than 13,000 sterilizations. - July 03, 2026 - Jason Heigl Foundation
Cosmodoggyland Expands International Connections at Global Pet Expo 2026
Cosmodoggyland, a multilingual dog media and pet marketing platform, participated in Global Pet Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida, where it connected with pet industry professionals, explored international collaboration opportunities, and gained insights into emerging market trends to support its growing global network. - April 03, 2026 - Cosmodoggyland
LIX Expands RESTORE Line with New Heart Health Formula
LIX Pet Wellness today announced the launch of Heart Health this week, a targeted cardiovascular formula and the newest addition to its fast-growing USDA Certified Organic RESTORE mushroom supplement line. Formulated for senior pets and breeds prone to heart conditions—including Cavalier... - March 02, 2026 - LIX Pet Wellness
My Paw Spot Announces Global Launch, Offering a Unified Digital Ecosystem for Pet Parents and Pet Care Professionals
My Paw Spot announces its global launch, introducing a unified digital platform that connects pet parents with services, products, community discussions, events, and practical care insights. Inspired by real pet care journeys, the platform is now accessible worldwide through mypawspot.com, mypawspot.fr, and mypawspot.in. - February 19, 2026 - My Paw Spot
From Vet Visits to Founder: Local Female Founder Builds Brand That Uses Dog Food to Fund Twin Cities Community & Rescue Efforts
Loyal Saints uses clean ingredients and gentle processes designed to support dogs with sensitivities, helping extend both lifespan and the meaningful moments families share with their pets. Loyal Saints is actively seeking Twin Cities retail partners and community event collaborators for local pilot programs. Following their success featured on WCCO, they’re launching a small number of Twin Cities retail pilots and in-store events highlighting their work supporting dogs with sensitivities. - February 03, 2026 - Loyal Saints
Sileo Pet Services Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation for Commitment to Trusted Pet Care
Sileo Pet Services, a professional pet care company serving Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey, has earned Better Business Bureau accreditation for its commitment to ethical practices, transparency, and exceptional pet care. Founded by Gabrielle Sileo, the company continues to expand while prioritizing trust, reliability, and peace of mind for pet owners. - January 07, 2026 - Sileo Pet Services
Meet Sammy in the City: The Tiny Yorkie Bringing Big Smiles
Sammy in the City is a tiny Yorkshire Terrier with a big personality and an even bigger mission: bringing joy to people everywhere. At six years old, Sammy has grown into one of Chicago’s top pet influencers, captivating a community of over 370,000 followers across social media with endearing, sassy, and loving content. His videos focus on simple, feel-good moments that spark smiles and create genuine connection. Fans and media alike can follow @sammy_in_the_city_ for daily happiness. - December 30, 2025 - Sammy in the City
Pet Passages – North Dallas Celebrates Ribbon Cutting, Now Fully Serving Pet Families with Compassionate Aftercare
Pet Passages – North Dallas, TX, located in Irving, is proud to announce the successful completion of its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which took place on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The event, held in partnership with the local Chamber of Commerce, welcomed pet families,... - December 24, 2025 - Pet Passages
Pet Wellbeing Leverages Medical Advisory Board Expertise to Launch Doodle Chewies: New Specialized Supplement Designed Just for Doodle Breeds
Pet Wellbeing, known for its science-backed, herbal tinctures designed by a Medical Board of Advisors, today unveiled Doodle Chewies: a new vet-formulated soft chew supplement designed specifically to meet the common wellness needs of Doodle breeds. This announcement marks a significant step in... - November 22, 2025 - Pet Wellbeing
Pet Wellbeing, a Leader in NASC-Certified Pet Health, Recaps Successful Learning Session with AHVMA at Annual Conference
Pet Wellbeing, the trusted source for veterinarian-formulated herbal pet supplements with an A+ BBB rating since 2001, today highlighted the success of its specialized learning session hosted in partnership with the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association (AVHMA) at its annual conference... - October 24, 2025 - Pet Wellbeing
Koji & Me Launches New Online Dog Store Inspired by Paralysed French Bulldog Living Their Full Life
New pup shop offers a curated collection of high-quality dog products, providing comfort, care, and kindness for pets across Australia and the world. Dog lovers across Australia and around the world have a new destination for thoughtful and effective pet care with the recent launch of Koji &... - September 24, 2025 - Koji & Me
Pet Comfort Beds Ltd. Offering Dual Utility Patent for Innovative Pet Bed Design and Medical Drape/Pad Available for Acquisition
Pet Comfort Beds innovative dual utility patent available for acquisition. Unique pet bed design and medical drape/pad. Great investment opportunity. Pet Comfort Beds Ltd. is offering dual utility patent with two products for acquisition. Pet Comfort Beds are the "Evolution Of The Pet... - September 06, 2025 - Pet Comfort Beds LLC
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products Acquires Showseason® Animal Products – a New Era of Innovation for Professional Pet Groomers
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products, a leading supplier of pet grooming solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Showseason® Animal Products. The well-established and trusted brand is renowned for its premium shampoos, conditioners, finishing sprays, and colognes, each developed to meet the needs of discerning grooming professionals. - August 27, 2025 - Groomer's Choice
Rooted Owl® Named Pet Innovation Winner for CBD Calming Oil, Multiple Award Winner in 2025 Including Pet Age’s 2025 Editor’s Select
Rooted Owl® announced they were named a 2025 Winner by Pet Innovation recognizing companies for product innovation in the expanding pet care market for their CBD Calming Oil. A part of the movement dedicated to redefining pet wellness, Rooted Owl® is a multiple award winner over the last year and was also selected by Pet Age for their 2025 Editor’s Select honoring the top products in pet care and named a winner in the Dog CBD/Hemp Category for their Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites. - August 10, 2025 - Rooted Owl
Rooted Owl® to Launch Weight Management at Superzoo Featuring Clinically Proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine
Rooted Owl®, a leader in pet wellness offering next-generation solutions for pets’ health and longevity, will launch their Weight Management supplement featuring clinically proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine at Superzoo in August. The first supplement for efficient weight loss in pets, Rooted Owl®’s Weight Management features a targeted formula designed to support healthy weight control in both dogs and cats – with a focus on prevention as well as active weight loss. - August 06, 2025 - Rooted Owl
WagWay Earns Great Place to Work® Certification – Here’s Why It Matters
WagWay has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work®, based on feedback from team members across PUPS Pet Club, Pawville, Paw Springs and WagWay. This recognition highlights WagWay’s commitment to a culture of care, connection, and purpose—where employees feel valued and empowered to provide whole-health care to the pets and families they serve. - June 21, 2025 - WagWay Group
Pet Vet Products Unveils Vet-Formulated Chewable Supplements for Dogs: Calming, Joint Support, Allergy Relief & Daily Health
PetVet Products, founded by seasoned veterinarian Dr. Leah Hill, proudly announces the launch of a new line of functional dog chews designed to support joint mobility, relieve anxiety, boost daily wellness, and ease allergy symptoms—helping pet parents care for their dogs with confidence and compassion. - June 14, 2025 - Pet Vet Products
Pet Vet Products Launches Comprehensive Pet First Aid Kit for Pet Owners and Animal-Related Organizations
Pet Vet Products announces the launch of its Pet First Aid Kit, designed by Dr. Leah Hill, DVM, to help pet owners and organizations respond to emergencies quickly and effectively. The kit includes 50+ essential items and a First Aid Guide, making pet care accessible and reliable. - June 13, 2025 - Pet Vet Products
Dr. Hill Launches Comprehensive "Pet Vet First Aid Guide" and Website Offering Pet Owners Life-Saving Resources
Providing pet owners with essential tools and knowledge for emergency care, our business offers a comprehensive Pet Vet First Aid Guide, specialized first aid kits, and other pet health products. They empower pet parents to manage critical situations with confidence, ensuring their pets receive immediate care when needed. - June 12, 2025 - Pet Vet Products
TopDawg Recognized as One of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025 - Leading the Pack with Over 500,000 Products from 3,000+ Verified U.S. Suppliers
TopDawg, a trusted dropshipping platform serving more than 20,000 retailers, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025. With over 500,000 wholesale products and seamless integrations with major marketplaces like Shopify, eBay, and other top platforms,... - April 24, 2025 - TopDawg
Timeless Treasures Offers Healing Through Handcrafted Cremation and Breastmilk Jewelry
Timeless Treasures Co creates custom cremation and breastmilk preservation jewelry, providing a meaningful way to honor life’s milestones and preserve cherished memories. Founded by Elizabeth Palermo, a mother of two, the company was inspired by her experiences of personal loss and motherhood. - March 17, 2025 - Timeless Treasures Co
Caroline's Cats Spin-N-Pounce Rechargeable Automatic Cat Toy Launches on Amazon
A new unique interactive cat toy for indoor cats has just launched on Amazon. It's the only toy with independently rotating top and bottom sections. - March 11, 2025 - Caroline's Cats
Pets Living Their Best Lives: the Pet Wellness Trend That’s Seeing Aussies Put Their Money Where Their Pets Mouths Are
Impact of functional foods on our pets’ longevity. The link between diet and pet behaviours. Humanisation trend driving pet wellness boom post-Covid. - February 20, 2025 - The Wonderfur Company
White Wings Rescue Provides Haven for Historic Columbia Falls Cat Colony, Preserving Three Decades of Community Care
White Wings Rescue and community advocate Jennifer Hallowes partnered to save a historic 21-cat colony from Columbia Falls' River's Edge Park. Through innovative collaboration, Hallowes led a successful trapping operation while White Wings Rescue provided expert guidance and a free-roam shelter facility in Ronan, MT. The project's fundraising website raised $2,600 in eight days, demonstrating how rescue organizations and communities can work together effectively. - January 09, 2025 - White Wings Rescue
Fox Creek Farm Announces Springtime Mini Goldendoodle Puppies: Join the Waiting List Now
Fox Creek Farm is excited to announce the upcoming arrival of Springtime puppies at Fox Creek Farm. Known for their exceptional temperament and adorable appearance, these Mini Goldendoodles are without a doubt the most sought-after Goldendoodle. - November 15, 2024 - Fox Creek Farms
Groomer’s Choice Announces Premium Coat Care Line with Long-Lasting Scent
Groomer's Choice, a leading manufacturer and supplier of pet grooming supplies, announces the launch of their new coat care line, Crown Coat. Crown Coat combines premium cleansing ingredients with a specially designed, fragrance-enhancing formula to deliver a long-lasting scent. Groomer's Choice... - October 09, 2024 - Groomer's Choice
Posh Paws Grooming Salon Announces Grand Opening of Fourth Location in Roseville, California
Posh Paws Grooming Salon is opening its fourth location at 970 Sunrise Avenue, Suite 115, Roseville, CA, on September 30, 2024. The new salon offers premium grooming services for pets. A grand opening event with promotions and giveaways will celebrate the expansion, showcasing the company’s commitment to exceptional pet care. For more details, visit the Posh Paws website or contact the salon directly. - September 25, 2024 - Posh Paws Grooming Salon
Introducing Zoospot.nl: A New Online Store Specializing in Products for Traveling with Dogs and Cats. Free Delivery Available for Benelux Countries.
A new online store, Zoospot.nl, has officially launched in the Netherlands, offering a unique range of products designed specifically for traveling with dogs and cats. The store focuses on providing high-quality pet travel essentials, such as carriers, car seat covers, harnesses, and portable... - September 18, 2024 - Zoospot
HT Animal Supply Welcomes Allysa Payne Beverly Hills: A New Standard in Luxury for Pets and Pet Parents
HT Animal Supply partners with Allysa Payne Beverly Hills for exclusive luxury pet accessories, handbags, shoes, and more. The collection includes handcrafted dog collars, Italian-made handbags and shoes. Available online at HTAnimalSupply.com - August 30, 2024 - HT Animal Supply LLC
PRADCO Outdoor Brands Unveils the Blazer Dog Feeder™ - a New Era in Automated Canine Care
Meticulously crafted in collaboration with a high-end appliance designer, the new Blazer Dog Feeder™ is a programmable dog feeder designed to improve canine health and simplify pet care by automating the grind of daily feeding. - August 28, 2024 - SimplePets
QSM Diagnostics Enters Distribution Agreement with Vetsource
QSM Diagnostics, a diagnostic device and services company that helps veterinarians improve their diagnoses and treatment plans to provide better animal care and pet owner satisfaction, is happy to announce a distribution agreement with Vetsource, a leading online pharmacy, technology and data services platform serving thousands of veterinary practices and providing home delivery services to pet owners nationwide. - August 15, 2024 - QSM Diagnostics Inc
Join at "Paws in the Park" 2024 – a Premier Pet Health Event in Mumbai
Join Goodman Vetcare’s "Paws in the Park" 2024 on August 15 in Mumbai for a day of pet fun and health! Enjoy activities like a fashion show, obstacle race, and grooming sessions, plus free rabies vaccinations. Explore premium pet supplies, connect with the community, and celebrate pet wellness. Entry is free! - July 31, 2024 - Goodman's Pet Chemist & Supply Store
Leap Years®: Supports Age-Related Cognitive Decline in Dogs and Quality Time Together with Owners Through NAD+ Enrichment
Animal Biosciences Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of a Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Slowing of Age-Related Signs in Dogs. After five years of development, clinical results are published regarding senior dog aging in a rigorous, placebo-controlled trial performed at a North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine. - July 23, 2024 - Leap Years
Pure Paws Introduces New Organic Pumpkin Powder and Goat Milk Powder for Pet Health
Pure Paws announces the launch of its latest single-ingredient pet nutrition products: Organic Pumpkin Powder and Goat Milk Powder. These products reflect the company’s commitment to providing pure, natural, and transparent nutrition options for pets. - July 02, 2024 - Pure Paws
FearLess Pet Honored with 2024 Global Recognition Award for Revolutionizing Pet Care
FearLess Pet wins award for revolutionizing pet care through compassion and innovation. By offering gentle dog gear and kind training programs, FearLess Pet is paving the way for more compassion in shopping and safer alternatives for dogs and their families. Their mission is to share the use of comfortable products paired with positive reinforcement dog training to give the dog the best chance of success and the most compatible learning environment possible. - May 30, 2024 - FearLess Pet
Award-Winning Cat Litter Startup, SoyKitty, Announces US Launch with Eco-Friendly Formula
Eco-conscious pet care company, SoyKitty, is launching its award-winning cat litter in the US. Their plant-based formula is biodegradable, compostable, and free from harmful chemicals, offering superior odor control and clumping. Recognized for its sustainability by the United Soybean Board and Purina, SoyKitty is committed to holistic cat care and sustainability. - May 11, 2024 - SoyKitty
DogTrove Celebrates US National Pet Day by Offering Free Custom Pet Pages with Every Purchase
In celebration of U.S. National Pet Day on April 11, DogTrove, a custom pet products firm based in Wyoming, United States, has announced a unique offer for pet owners in the US and Canada. - April 03, 2024 - DogTrove Custom Pet Products
Renowned British Gardener, Charles Dowding, to Headline Murray Fest Midwest in Webster City, Iowa
McMurray Hatchery is proud to announce renowned British gardener, Charles Dowding, will headline Murray Fest Midwest homesteading conference and festival in Webster City, Iowa, in June 2024. Murray Fest Midwest is Iowa's premier poultry, gardening, and homesteading festival. Learn from leading experts for two full days across four stages. Each evening, relax and enjoy live music and entertainment featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Rory Feek. Visit MurrayFestMidwest.com to order tickets. - February 07, 2024 - Murray McMurray Hatchery
Groke Pet Launches Pioneering Liquid Pet Multivitamin Supplements
Groke Pet introduces its innovative Liquid Pet Multivitamin Supplements at Vet Expo, Melbourne 2023. Formulated and manufactured in Australia, these liquid pet supplements for dogs boast 98% local ingredients and promise to redefine pet nutrition with a dedication to quality and community... - October 16, 2023 - Groke Pet Pty. Ltd.
Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety Receives Warm Literary Welcome
Author's new book receives a warm literary welcome. Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Animals book "Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety" by Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CGVSCJS2. Readers' Favorite is one... - September 25, 2023 - Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada
Announcing the “BlogPaws Best” Award Winners at SuperZoo 2023
BlogPaws is excited to announce the winners of the BlogPaws Best of 2023 Awards from this year’s SuperZoo trade show. The event was held August 16-18, 2023, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and featured 900+ pet product debuts, 1,000+ exhibitors, and 16k+ pet professionals. - September 12, 2023 - BlogPaws
InCabinPets Invites Air Nannies to Join Exclusive Pre-Launch: Expanding Nationwide Presence
InCabinPets, the pioneering provider of pet travel solutions, has announced a distinctive pre-launch opportunity tailored exclusively for Air Nannies. This pre-launch signifies a significant milestone in the company's mission to broaden its network of Air Nannies across the United States,... - August 22, 2023 - InCabinPets
University of Arizona Veterinary Interns Join Fidotek; Next-Gen AI to Transform $120B Pet Industry
Fidotek Corp embraces UArizona Veterinary College "VetCats" to drive digital pet wellness. Patented next-gen AI accelerates animal drug discovery and field clinical trials, predictively diagnoses pet illnesses, optimizes pet health insurance. CEO & inventor Andy Gibbs underscores intern impact. Fidotek pioneers big data / AI for pet industry transformation. - August 16, 2023 - Fidotek Corp
Angel Investors in Fidotek Corp, a Next-Gen AI Startup, Receive 35% Investment Tax Credit
Angel Investment program, per A.R.S. § 41-1518, spurs early Arizona small business investments, granting tax credits to angel investors certified by the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA). Fidotek, a patent leader in the high growth $120B pet industry, uses proprietary pet data to drive Next-Gen AI, transforming pet retail, veterinary care, diagnostics, clinical trials and pet health insurance. - August 16, 2023 - Fidotek Corp
FetchFind and World Pet Association Partner to Transform Pet Industry Education
FetchFind is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with The World Pet Association (WPA) to be unveiled at SUPERZOO in Las Vegas. This collaboration marks a new era of pet industry education by linking brands with a vast network of retail and pet care professionals through FetchFind's... - August 15, 2023 - FetchFind
"Paws in the Park" Event: Celebrating Pets and Well-Being in Mumbai
Join us for the exciting "Paws in the Park" event in Mumbai, a celebration for pets and their well-being. Get free rabies vaccinations and enjoy engaging activities, and premium pet supplies. Be a part of this extraordinary day. - July 30, 2023 - Goodman's Pet Chemist & Supply Store
HuntEmUp.com Introduces Cuddeback Cameras and the Cuddelink System to Its Product Range
HuntEmUp.com, a leading online destination for hunting and outdoor enthusiasts, is pleased to announce the addition of Cuddeback Cameras and the revolutionary Cuddelink System to its extensive lineup of products. This partnership brings together cutting-edge trail cameras and wireless connectivity, offering customers unparalleled scouting capabilities and enhancing their hunting experiences. - June 02, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com