Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers

Oprah Backs Established CBD Pet Line: Dope Dog Dope Dog's CBD pet products are gaining popularity after being featured on The O-List in the October 2019 issue of Oprah Magazine. The item featured is the "Dope Dropper" which contains 500mg of CBD suspended in biologically appropriate MCT coconut oil. According to their website, the Dope Dropper is popular for helping with separation anxiety, reducing inflammation, and promoting calmness and balance. - October 01, 2019 - Dope Dog

Modern Buds Forms Strategic Alliance with Cannavis Long Beach Dispensary Modern Buds Expands Strategic Partnership with Cannavis. - September 23, 2019 - Modern Buds

New York Empire Team, Mane ‘n Tail "Hit Home" During 2019 Longines Global Championship Tour Follow International Team’s Season on Social Media and Blogs. - September 21, 2019 - Straight Arrow

CBD Company Dope Dog is Hosting "Yappy Hour" to Benefit Beverly Hills Animal Rescue Dope Dog, a popular Los Angeles based-company specializing in canine CBD products, has teamed up with Deity Animal Rescue to throw their first ever Yappy Hour. The event will be held at Deity Dogs and Goods in Beverly Hills on Wednesday September 18th from 6 to 9 pm. All of the proceeds will benefit Deity Animal Rescue, going directly towards funding medical bills, food costs, and other expenses associated with saving and caring for dogs in need. You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite. - September 04, 2019 - Dope Dog

Anglesey Gundog International Has a New Sponsor and a New Name Fur Feather and Fin are very honoured to announce they have become the new sponsor for the Anglesey Gundog International. This gundog field trials competition, held in Anglesey Wales every year, was first started over 25 years ago. The location and terrain, complete with a lake that was added, makes... - September 04, 2019 - Fur Feather & Fin

Healers PetCare, Biolley Farms Join Forces to Save the Rainforest Healers PetCare, Inc. is proud to announce a new partnership with current products partner Biolley Farms, this time to help further the latter’s mission to save the Costa Rican rainforest. Terri Entler founded Healers in 2009, creating her own dog first aid and safety product line that improved... - August 29, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.

Mane 'n Tail Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of Its Best-Selling Ultimate Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner The proven collection will add brilliant shine to any horse’s coat, mane, and tail. - July 28, 2019 - Straight Arrow

PremierPups.com Reveals Valuable Insights About the Premier Promise Premierpups.com, a trusted online service that helps dog enthusiasts find their ideal puppies, decided to reveal valuable insights about their network of breeders and steps they follow to ensure all their puppies are healthy and happy. PremierPups’s network of breeders – PremierPups.com... - July 08, 2019 - Premier Pups

Modern and Smart, Online Pet Retailer Aipaws Launches July 2019 Aipaws, a multi-brand online retailer that allows customers to discover stylish and affordable pet products for their pets, launches on 1st July, 2019. - July 03, 2019 - Aipaws

Keep Your Dogs Calm, Comfortable and Safe on July 4 Pet Wants Olathe, a local pet food and products company, provides suggestions on how to help dogs get through Independence Day. - June 21, 2019 - Pet Wants Olathe

Murray McMurray Hatchery Serving Up Eggs to Iowans in Need Iowa food banks and pantries are receiving more than 51,000 eggs from Murray McMurray Hatchery, the mail-order poultry business located in Webster City, as a result of limited mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service during the Fourth of July holiday week. “The vast majority of our business today... - June 20, 2019 - Murray McMurray Hatchery

Pinogy Partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to Introduce Auto E-Invoicing for Retailers Pinogy partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to introduce an automated intergation with E-invoicing for retailers nationwide. - June 18, 2019 - Pinogy Corporation

Cowboy Magic From Straight Arrow, Inc. Soars with Ambassador Kellie Rettinger as "Wonder Woman" Partnership shines a light of inspiration, positivity, and courage for Cowboy Magic community. - June 14, 2019 - Straight Arrow

6,000 Square Feet of Atlanta's Hottest Commercial Space is Going to the Dogs Innovative design and newest technology to deliver superior pet boarding and day care experience to Atlanta. - April 12, 2019 - Lucky & Lady

Bird Street Bistro Tops the Charts Every once in a while a new product comes out that creates a stir of attention and a demand so high that retailers are having trouble keeping the products on their shelves. Bird Street Bistro cook and serve foods for companion birds is literally flying off the shelves everywhere. Joanie Lindquist, a... - March 26, 2019 - Bird Street Bistro

The DogSmith of Estepona Announces New Certified Fun Scent Games Instructor The DogSmith of Estepona extends congratulations to Certified Pet Care Technician Janina Tainio who is now also a Certified Fun Scent Games Instructor. A new Fun Scent Games six-class course, with Janina Tainio Dn-CPCT, Dn-FSG, is now open for registration. - March 13, 2019 - DogSmith of Estepona

The Pack of Tampa Bay to Celebrate 25th Professional Pet Sitters Week™ March 3-9 The Pack of Tampa Bay will donate 10 percent of all profits and match 100 percent of all tips March 3-9 to the Suncoast Animal League in honor of Professional Pet Sitters Week. The Pack of Tampa Bay encourages pet owners and pet lovers alike to celebrate the 25th annual Professional Pet Sitters Week,... - March 05, 2019 - The Pack of Tampa Bay

Jadey's JuJu - Ethically Sourced Goody Boxes for Pets & Their People - Proceeds Donated to Honest 501c3 Pet Organizations Jadey's JuJu is made up of obsessed pet lovers from humble beginnings whose mission is to give good JuJu and proceeds to honest 501c3 pet organizations. - February 25, 2019 - Jadey's JuJu

"Waffles & More: A Love & Feathers Recipe Book" is Released: Proceeds Benefit Save the Waffles Pearl Cutts is a 19-year-old grey and white cockatiel. He is also fabulous and feathery...and very fond of waffles. Pearl is honored to serve as the official spokes-bird for Save the Waffles!, a worthy cause near and dear to his heart. This month, Pearl and his personal Small Chef (his petite featherless grandma, Dana Cutts) are releasing a fresh new recipe book called “Waffles & More” in support of Save the Waffles! - February 22, 2019 - Love & Feathers & Shells

Healers PetCare Launches Biolley Farms Partnership Healers PetCare, Inc. is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Biolley Farms, an organic farm located in the Costa Rican rainforest. The partnership links two woman-owned companies with equal passions for producing high-quality products. Healers founder, Terri Entler created her company in 2009... - February 19, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.

Healers PetCare Announces New Partnership, Pet Health Products Healers PetCare Inc. is kicking off 2019 with a bang, announcing both a new partnership and the launch of several pet health products. Founder Terri Entler created Healers in August 2009 after experiencing disappointment with other pet product lines. The company has since grown to offer a variety of... - February 05, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.

Research Grants, Awards and Findings Announced by Fear Free Research Grants, Awards and Findings Announced by Fear Free - January 04, 2019 - Fear Free LLC

As the Fur Flies Pet Grooming Salon Now Open - Austin’s Cats and Dogs Pampered by Grooming Experts Proudly announcing the recent opening of “As the Fur Flies” - a day spa for pampered pets in the heart of the east-side in Austin, Texas. The pet grooming salon is geared towards dogs and cats of all breeds and ages, as well as those with disabilities or behavioral issues. - December 04, 2018 - As the Fur Flies

DNA My Dog Introduces New Canine DNA Test That Identifies Both Genetic Age and Breed of Dogs DNA My Dog’s novel new NextGen Canine Genetic Age Test is the world’s first commercially available test that uses telomeres to pinpoint a dog’s genetic age, plus identifies the breed through an easy at-home cheek swab. - November 20, 2018 - DNA My Dog

Coyote Arrives on Long Island at Jungle Bob's Reptile World Coyote Peterson of YouTube fame will be visiting Jungle Bob’s Reptile World on November 10th. Coyote will be greeting his fans and signing autographs. - November 06, 2018 - Jungle Bob's Reptile World

RVT Pet Care Releases First Product: a Leather Dog Training Leash for People with Arthritic Hands New Product Launch - October 30, 2018 - RVT Pet Care

Petique Releases Lightweight and Durable Pet Strollers Travelling is more enjoyable if we do it with our fur friends. Selfies are even great with them. There really is not much fuss as all they need are some the best pet travel systems, a really nice and strong leash (such as what is offered by Petique Pets). Their leashes and strollers can guarantee the... - October 30, 2018 - Petique USA

Pet Wants Olathe Gives Back with "Buy, Match, Give" Program Pet Wants Olathe is implementing a donation match program to help get more people to donate healthy food to area rescues and shelters. - October 16, 2018 - Pet Wants Olathe

Multi-Million Dollar Pet Business HandsOn Takes a Punch from Inferior Knockoffs Jay Michaelson, 42, grew up bathing and grooming horses and dogs. Raised in Texas, the curious young man always wondered why his family kept buying the same old hard-to-hold curry combs that were marginal at best, bathing mitts that never fit and shedding blades that literally ripped the animals’... - September 25, 2018 - HandsOn Gloves

You Can Now Buy Your Cute Little Puppy with Crypto Currencies from Breeders Club of America Breeders Club of America in Middletown, New Jersey announced today that they will be accepting Crypto Currencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. - September 20, 2018 - Breeders Club of America

Petkey is Providing Low Cost Microchips and Registration to Those Preparing for Hurricane Florence; 5 Tips to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster Steps pet owners can take to keep their pets safe during a natural disaster. Verifying your pet has a microchip and that it is registered and up to date is one of the most important and often overlooked steps. - September 12, 2018 - Petkey

Pet Wants Olathe Launches New Products Local pet food and supply company now offering high-protein, nutrition packed Chicken Jerky and Freeze-dried Chicken Hearts and Freeze-dried Salmon Bites. - August 19, 2018 - Pet Wants Olathe

Zentry Works Launches New & Improved ReptiWipes for the Reptile Enthusiasts Worldwide The company launched its first product called ReptiWipes in 2014 and it hasn’t looked back since. Moreover, Zentry Works has also announced that its flagship product, ReptiWipes is now going nationwide with distributions across the United States. - August 16, 2018 - Zentry Works

Meow Cat Imports is Every Cat Lover’s Paradise, Offering Hundreds of Cat-Inspired Products in Multiple Categories Meow Cat Imports is a one-stop destination for all cat lovers or as they call it, "the first catpreneur for humans" that offers a wide range of cat-inspired products in various categories. It’s a cat lovers’ paradise where they can find clothing, accessories, jewelry, mobile phone... - August 07, 2018 - Meow Cat Imports

Buster's Brew Introduces New Healthy and Organic Bone Broth Tea for Pets Buster's Brew Bone Broth tea blend for pets is prepared with all-natural, organic ingredients: Toasted, gluten-free pearl barley, dehydrated beef and chicken bone broth, liver powder, ground sweet potato, zucchini, turmeric, and a dash of pet-safe herbs. The tea may be easily brewed at home using any... - July 27, 2018 - Buster's Brew Bone Broth for Pets

Dog-ON-It-Parks Announces New Pet Relief Station The Rover Relief Area from Dog-ON-It-Parks provides an affordable solution ideal for airports, doggy daycares, rooftop parks, pet-friendly shopping centers and anywhere dogs are welcome. - July 26, 2018 - Dog-ON-It-Parks

R2P Pet Acquires Ultra Paws Gear for Dogs Pet products manufacturer R2P Pet, an industry leader in pet toys, beds, and accessories has acquired Ultra Paws. - July 13, 2018 - R2P Pet

July 7, 2018 - Free Korean Dogs Launch Party and Adoption Event Free Korean Dogs (FKD), a Canadian based non-profit organization dedicated to ending the dog meat trade in Korea, will be hosting an information session and adoption event in Vancouver on July 7, 2018. All interested persons are invited to attend to learn more about the organization, its work, and how to get involved. - July 04, 2018 - Free Korean Dogs

Five Steps to Keep Your Pets Safe on the Fourth of July Simple steps that pet owners can take to keep their pets safe amidst Fourth of July activities and celebrations. - July 03, 2018 - Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital

Jiminy's to Introduce New Line of Chewy Dog Treats at SuperZoo 2018 Emerging Dog Treat Brand Launches Thoughtfully-Designed Training Treat with Recyclable Packaging to Uphold Dedication to Sustainability. - June 30, 2018 - Jiminy's

xyzReptiles Announces Baby Irian Jaya Blue Tongue Skinks for Sale Online reptile store xyzReptiles is happy to announce that their Baby Irian Jaya blue tongue skinks for sale are back in stock and available to the public. - June 25, 2018 - xyzReptiles

Canine Calm by Earth Heart Inc. Can Help Your Dog Stay Calm During 4th of July Festivities Fireworks, holiday activities, travel, and even seasonal thunderstorms, create a fearful environment that causes many dogs to bolt in fear. - June 18, 2018 - Earth Heart Inc.

Petagious Announces Launch, Offering Custom-Made Plush Replica of Your Pet Whether to be a warm reminder of a pet who has passed away or just a fun companion or gift, Petagious is a new brand offering the best in custom-made stuffed animal pet replicas, based off of customer photos – both “child friendly” and “life-like” versions. - June 11, 2018 - Petagious LLC

Pet Wants' All Natural Mosquito, Flea & Tick Spray Will Protect Your Pets from Ticks and Lyme Disease This Season Lyme Disease is on the rise, up 10% from the same time last year. The answer to protecting your pets is prevention and lies in keeping infected ticks away pets before they have a chance to bite. - May 26, 2018 - Pet Wants Olathe

Wild Bird Centers of America, Inc. Announces New E-commerce Website Launch The Wild Bird Centers of America, Inc., a specialty retail bird store franchisor, is proud to announce the launch of its newly revamped website and e-store: www.wildbird.com. The redesigned site offers fresh and updated content related to the backyard bird feeding hobby, Wild Bird Center products, franchise... - May 25, 2018 - Wild Bird Centers of America, Inc.

Certified Pre-Owned Pets – Name Your Price Adoption Special Memorial Day Sale at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Celebrating the Memorial Day holiday, traditionally the start of the summer driving season and a big week for car sales, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society announced today the “Certified Pre-Owned Pets” adoption sale where any dog or cat can be adopted with a “Name Your Price Guarantee”... - May 22, 2018 - Santa Maria Valley Humane Society