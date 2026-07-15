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Within General Automotive Repair
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities. - July 15, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers is Proud to Announce the Achievement of Our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce
Segers is proud to announce the achievement of our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce — an accomplishment that reflects our continued commitment to quality, operational excellence, and supporting the future of aviation. - June 03, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Kraken Automotive Launches Compassionate Auto Repair Program for Disabled Veterans in North Central Florida
Kraken Automotive has introduced a new initiative to help disabled veterans with essential auto repairs, ensuring they can maintain independence and access medical care, work, and daily needs. - August 29, 2025 - Kraken Automotive
Wildside Customs Elevates Vehicle Service with State-of-the-Art Hunter HawkEye Elite Alignment System in Naperville, IL
Wildside Customs, a leading Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Ford Bronco, and truck customization and service center in Naperville, Illinois, today announced a significant upgrade to its facility with the acquisition and installation of a Hunter Engineering Company HawkEye Elite Four Camera Alignment... - June 30, 2025 - Wildside Customs
Peak Auto Service Celebrates 30+ Years of Excellence with the Grand Opening of Its Second Location
Peak Auto Service, a trusted automotive repair provider with over 30 years of service in Old Colorado City, is expanding its legacy by opening a second location at 2317 Rand Ave. Strategically located near The Broadmoor and easily accessible off the highway, the new facility promises the same high-quality, comprehensive auto repair and maintenance services that have defined the company for decades. - March 03, 2025 - Peak Auto Service
Peak Auto Service Overhauls 2004 Dodge Dakota with Fraser Advantage Engine and Apple CarPlay, Demonstrating Cost-Effective Approach to Vehicle Upgrades
Peak Auto Service in Colorado Springs has rebuilt a 2004 Dodge Dakota under owner Jacob Cohen and lead technician Trevor Field. The overhaul features a Fraser Advantage remanufactured engine, new Napa components, and Apple CarPlay —backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. The upgrade offers a cost-effective alternative to buying new, making the truck run “like it’s brand new.” - February 12, 2025 - Peak Auto Service
1Source ADAS Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered ADAS Reporting Solution at SEMA 2024
1Source ADAS, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the collision repair industry, today announced that it will be giving demos of its groundbreaking AI-powered ADAS calibration platform at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The new platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline... - August 05, 2024 - 1Source ADAS
Painless Performance Products Proudly Launches All-New Website, Invites Enthusiasts to Join Newsletter
Painless Performance Products, a leading provider of premium automotive wiring solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website. Designed with user experience in mind, the revamped website offers customers enhanced navigation, intuitive interface, and seamless access to a wide... - June 18, 2024 - Painless Performance
Restoration Complete on What is Believed to be the Only 1905 Riley 9HP
Believed to be an experimental design for the first car to have fully removable wheels that pre-dates even the earliest prototypes. - June 07, 2024 - Bridge Classic Cars
City Ford Expands Mobile Service Services with On-Site Recall Services and Complimentary Alignment Checks
City Ford announces a new initiative to transform how businesses manage vehicle recalls and maintenance. The dealership's mobile service fleet is now equipped to bring automotive care directly to a company's parking lot, offering on-site solutions for recalls and complimentary alignment checks for... - January 29, 2024 - City Ford
New York City Champions a Greener Future: the Innovative Push for Zero-Emission Vehicles
Groundbreaking Shift in the City's Transportation Approach Sets New Environmental Standards - October 25, 2023 - Tarform
City Ford Enhances Customer Service with Mobile Service Fleet
In an era where convenience is essential, City Ford, led by partner / general manager Kasey Shirey, is establishing a new standard in the automotive industry by introducing an advanced mobile service fleet. This customer-centric approach aims to reshape how customers experience vehicle maintenance... - October 04, 2023 - City Ford
Segers 10 Year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV
Segers Aero Corp is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded a 10 year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV. Inclusive of Engine Overhaul/Repair, Engine & Module Testing, Component Repairs and Maintenance Services. "I am extremely pleased to announce the agreement... - August 17, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers 5 Year Contract with NATO (NSPA)
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it has recently been awarded a 5 year contract with NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the T56/501D aircraft engine series. NSPA brings together, in a single organization, acquisition, logistic, medical and infrastructural capabilities,... - May 26, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Transmax Transmissions of Ocala & Marion County, Florida Now Offers Financing
Transmax Transmissions in Ocala, Florida, and Marion County, Florida, Now Offering Financing for Its Customers, Including 100 Days Same as Cash Option - May 14, 2023 - Transmax Transmissions & Auto Repair
United Pacific Releases New LED Cargo & Brake Light for 1988-93 Chevy & GMC Trucks
With dependability and convenience in mind, UPcarparts has created a reliable Cargo and Brake light for Chevy and GMC's expansive line of 88-93 trucks. - February 13, 2023 - United Pacific
Automotive Excellence Inc. – Huntington Beach Auto Repair Shop Provides an Update on Its Relocation to a New Location
Automotive Excellence Inc. opened its doors in 1987, providing the residents of Huntington Beach with trusted auto repair services. The shop has been under the same ownership for more than 17 years and is run by a father-and-son team. Since 2005, the shop has been run by Alex Mayea and his father... - January 12, 2023 - Automotive Excellence Inc.
United Pacific Industries Releases New RigGear Floor Mat Set
A leader in the manufacturing of heavy-duty truck products, UPI introduces their durable, all-weather RigGear Floor Mat Sets for select Kenworth and Peterbilt models. - January 03, 2023 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Releases New "YourGrip™" Steering Wheel System
A steering wheel system aimed at lessening the discomfort that comes with long hours of driving. - November 29, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts Releases New 1962-1964 Chevy Nova Sequential LED Tail Lights
UPcarparts.com creates OEM-style sequential tail lights for first-generation Chevy Novas. - October 31, 2022 - United Pacific
Segers Aero and Rolls-Royce Sign 10 Year Renewal Agreement
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it recently signed a 10 year extension/renewal of its Authorized Maintenance Agreement with Rolls-Royce on the T56/501D aircraft engine series. Segers Aero is an FAA approved aircraft engine and propeller overhaul facility with a global presence and has... - October 12, 2022 - Segers Aero Corporation
United Pacific Industries to Showcase New Products and Two Classic Trucks at 2022 SEMA Show
The aftermarket industry leader returns to SEMA with a focus on classic trucks. - October 10, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific to Showcase "Stranger" 1975 Ford F-100 at 2022 SEMA Show
United Pacific Industries, in conjunction with their subdivision UPcarparts.com, is proud to feature Luis “Nacho” Rodriguez’s custom 1975 Ford F-100, aka “Stranger” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas on November 1-4, 2022. The LA area native states the F-100... - September 29, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts.com to Showcase "Twisted" 1976 GMC Jimmy at the 2022 SEMA Show
United Pacific Industries’ subdivision, UPcarparts.com, a premier classic car and truck parts manufacturer, is proud to showcase Terry and Sara Rose’s custom 1976 GMC Jimmy, aka “Twisted,” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas, on November 1-4, 2022. Mr. Rose, of Mt. - September 12, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts.com Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 Intervention
United Pacific Industries' subdivision UPcarparts.com is 2022's title sponsor for one of the biggest Chevrolet C10 events of the year, the 5th annual "C10 Intervention." - August 08, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 SLO Down
Classic C10 Trucks on display in beautiful San Luis Obispo. - July 13, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Releases LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck
A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck. ’73-‘80 Squarebody C10 owners now have the opportunity to convert their front ends to full-LED... - February 07, 2022 - United Pacific
Segers Aero Corporation T56 Engine Shop FMS Contract for the Philippine Air Force
Segers Aero Corporation, Fairhope, Alabama, USA has been awarded a $9.6 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract action for the establishment of the T56 Engine and Quick Engine Change Intermediate Level Maintenance Facility for the Philippine Air Force. The... - December 17, 2021 - Segers Aero Corporation
United Pacific Releases All-New ULTRALIT PLUS Full-LED Headlights for Peterbilt 359
United Pacific diversifies its commercial truck headlight product line furthermore with the all-new ULTRALIT PLUS Full LED Projector Headlight Assembly with Stainless Steel Peterbilt 359 Style Housing. Uniquely designed with double-row individual LED projectors, containing 10 super bright high... - December 01, 2021 - United Pacific
United Pacific Launches Newly Redesigned UPcarparts Online Store
A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned online store at UPcarparts.com. The company’s online store offers user-friendly experience with improved navigation, new features and modern design while allowing... - November 08, 2021 - United Pacific
United Pacific Showcases LED Lighting on John Oro’s K5 Blazer at SEMA Show 2021
Classic car & truck parts manufacturer United Pacific Industries is showcasing its expansive lineup of Chevrolet C10 parts at the 2021 SEMA Show, on the latest iteration of C10 Club President John Oro’s 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer AKA “Prom Queen,” built by Provost Customs. On... - October 07, 2021 - United Pacific
THINKCAR Tech, Inc. of Ontario, Calif., Announced a Partnership with Petty IP, LLC
THINKCAR Tech, Inc. (THINKCAR USA) of Ontario, Calif., announced a partnership with Petty IP, LLC. As part of the program in the 12-month licensing agreement, Richard Petty will sign autographs at the THINKCAR display at the 2021 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) and Specialty Equipment... - August 27, 2021 - THINKCAR Tech, Inc.
United Pacific Introduces All-New Outer Rocker Panels for 1967-72 Chevy/GMC Truck
United Pacific’s Outer Rocker Panels for 1967-72 Chevy/GMC Truck (Part # 110919 / 110920) are now available. Superb reproduction of the original outer rocker panels with all contour and detail for the 1967-72 Chevy & GMC Truck are now available to order. Made with high quality steel with... - May 07, 2021 - United Pacific
Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers Partner with Central Florida MDA
Central Florida Tuffy locations help raise funds for MDA research and special care programs. - April 22, 2021 - Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers
United Pacific Introduces Rear Fenders for 1967 & 1968-1972 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck
United Pacific’s Rear Fenders for 1967 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck (Part # 110914 / 110915) and 1968-72 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck (Part # 110912 / 110913) are now available. Exceptional steel reproduction with all the original contour and detail finished with black EDP protective coating to keep... - February 10, 2021 - United Pacific
Segers Received US Air Force Approval for the Overhaul of 54H60 Propellers Per the New Technical Order Requirements
Segers Aero Corporation received approval from the US Air Force for the repair and overhaul of the Collins / Hamilton 54H60 propellers installed on the Lockheed Martin C-130 and P-3 aircraft. The repair and overhaul process complies with the latest Technical Order, being TO 3H1-18-3 dated November 1, 2020. - February 09, 2021 - Segers Aero Corporation
United Pacific Highlights Cobra Style Interior Rearview Mirror
United Pacific’s Cobra Style Interior Rearview Mirror (Part # M1003) is now available for a wide range of classic car applications. Constructed of a highly polished stainless steel mirror head section (2.5" x 6"), with a universal mount chrome-plated zinc die cast mirror arm and... - January 07, 2021 - United Pacific
CarExamer Announces Free Used Car Checklist
- Vehicle Inspection Experts CarExamer Release Completely Free-to-use Car Buying Checklist - CarExamer Release 18-Point Free Vehicle Checklist - Available with no registration or card details necessary With one in six people buying used cars every single year, CarExamer have released a... - July 27, 2020 - CarExamer.com
Segers Acquired an Indoor Dyno T56 Engine Test Cell from Rolls-Royce and Construction is Due to Commence Shortly
Segers Aero Corporation continues to invest in its facilities to support the propulsion system for the C130 & P3 platforms. - July 24, 2020 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Aero Equipped to Perform 54H60 Propeller Overhauls Per Change 35 of the TO
Segers implements equipment, tooling and processes to comply with the revised Hamilton Sundstrand 54H60 propeller overhaul requirements per Change 35 of the USAF manuals. - June 09, 2020 - Segers Aero Corporation
Finally Safe Way to Buy a Used Car; CarExamer Setting Standards in Vehicle Inspections
Buying a used car can, and should, be a lot like buying a house. Carry out a survey first. - April 27, 2020 - CarExamer.com
2019 Bob Telmosse Annual Christmas Giveaway
37th annual Christmas "Santa Bob" Giveaway - December 22, 2019 - Ledom's Performance Equipment and Diesel Repair
Sac Auto Gurus Opens Affordable Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda
Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus
All New 2019 Toyota Rav4 Arrives at Max Paul's Ardmore Toyota
It’s felt like forever since the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 made its debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on March 28 of last year, but the wait is over as the new RAV4 is now available. Now in its fifth generation, the 2019 RAV4 carries on its legacy as Toyota’s... - February 19, 2019 - Ardmore Toyota
FCP Euro Partners with Akebono for The 2019 TC America Championship
After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro partners with Akebono for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. - February 07, 2019 - FCP Euro
FCP Euro Partners with Corteco for The 2019 TC America Championship
After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is partnering with Corteco for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing and Brand... - January 29, 2019 - FCP Euro
FCP Euro Continues Partnership with LIQUI MOLY for The 2019 TC America Championship
After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is extending their partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's... - January 18, 2019 - FCP Euro
FCP Euro Takes Aim at 2019 TC America TCR Class Championship
After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is setting its sights on vying for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCR's with Michael Hurczyn, and 2018 TCR... - December 24, 2018 - FCP Euro
After Hours Auto Repair, Inc. Undergoes Name Change to Affinity Automotive Services, Inc.
Customer Input Leads to Local Business Name Change - December 15, 2018 - Affinity Automotive Services, Inc.
All Tune and Lube Harrisburg Celebrates with an Open House Saturday, May 5th, 2018
All Tune and Lube Harrisburg celebrates its grand opening with an open house celebration on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 with food, prizes, and giveaways. Hourly drawing for free services will be held. Must be present to win. Stop by to see their new facility and see what they have to offer. All Tune and Lube Harrisburg is veteran-owned and operated. - April 27, 2018 - ATL Total Car Care Harrisburg