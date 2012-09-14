PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sac Auto Gurus Opens Affordable Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus

All New 2019 Toyota Rav4 Arrives at Max Paul's Ardmore Toyota It’s felt like forever since the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 made its debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on March 28 of last year, but the wait is over as the new RAV4 is now available. Now in its fifth generation, the 2019 RAV4 carries on its legacy as Toyota’s best-selling... - February 19, 2019 - Ardmore Toyota

FCP Euro Partners with Akebono for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro partners with Akebono for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. - February 07, 2019 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Partners with Corteco for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is partnering with Corteco for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing and Brand Director,... - January 29, 2019 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Continues Partnership with LIQUI MOLY for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is extending their partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing... - January 18, 2019 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Takes Aim at 2019 TC America TCR Class Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is setting its sights on vying for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCR's with Michael Hurczyn, and 2018 TCR Class... - December 24, 2018 - FCP Euro

All Tune and Lube Harrisburg Celebrates with an Open House Saturday, May 5th, 2018 All Tune and Lube Harrisburg celebrates its grand opening with an open house celebration on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 with food, prizes, and giveaways. Hourly drawing for free services will be held. Must be present to win. Stop by to see their new facility and see what they have to offer. All Tune and Lube Harrisburg is veteran-owned and operated. - April 27, 2018 - ATL Total Car Care Harrisburg

All Tune and Lube Opens New Location in Harrisburg for Your Total Car Care Needs All Tune and Lube also known as ATL Harrisburg opens a new location to serve the Harrisburg area. From oil changes, tune ups, to engine replacements, ATL Harrisburg is your one stop shop for all your automotive needs. - April 02, 2018 - ATL Total Car Care Harrisburg

7th Annual Festival of Power and Shine for European Cars For the seventh year, the popular event for car enthusiasts and attendees will feature a European Car Show, a dyno challenge, food trucks, awards with hand-welded trophies, show specials for products, vendor giveaways, raffles and pre-reserved parking. Attendance is free, but VIP early-bird options with prize packs (includes free gifts, raffle tickets, reserved parking) are available. The event features features over $10,000 USD in prizes and raffles for those in attendance. - March 22, 2018 - USP Euro Car Care

FCP Euro Adds Sachs Performance to the Partner Line-up for 2018 PWC Campaign FCP Euro is proud to announce its partnership with Sachs Performance for their 2018 racing efforts, joining an already established team of partners including LIQUI MOLY, 034Motorsport, and Heinlein Racing Development. FCP Euro will be running the full Pirelli World Challenge season, with FCP Euro’s... - February 09, 2018 - FCP Euro

Prevent an Accident with Winter Tires Central Illinois Repair Shop Warns an Ounce of Prevention Could Save You Big. - February 09, 2018 - Fred Groves Servicenter

FCP Euro Partners with 034Motorsport for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge Seasons FCP Euro and 034Motorsport team up to campaign a pair of VW GTI TCR's for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. - February 01, 2018 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Partners with LIQUI MOLY for 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge Campaign FCP Euro is proud to announce a new long-term partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. FCP Euro has purchased two new 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs to campaign in PWC’s new TCR class. The cars will be piloted by FCP Euro’s own Marketing & Brand Director,... - January 26, 2018 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Enters Two Volkswagen GTI TCRs in The 2018 Pirelli World Challenge Season FCP Euro is proud to announce their entry of two Volkswagen GTI TCRs in the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge season. After a successful year sponsoring Rooster Hall Racing’s BMW M235iR in the TC class with 2017 Rookie of the Year Anthony Magagnoli at the wheel, FCP Euro is looking to continue that... - January 19, 2018 - FCP Euro

Advanced Auto Clinic is Proud to be Moving Forward with Another Pro-Community Initiative – Deserving Rides Committed to helping others and to making a positive impact on the Community! After successfully running three “Deserving Rides” car giveaways, the Advanced Auto Clinic team is proud to be moving forward with another pro-community initiative. - January 17, 2018 - Advanced Auto Clinic, Delavan

JC Car Care & Tire 2017 BBB Torch Award Recipient JC Car Care & Tire are one of 5 businesses to receive the 2017 Torch Award. Torch Award GraphicBetter Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois will present Torch Awards to five businesses and one charity and Student of Ethics awards to two students during a luncheon at... - September 16, 2017 - JC Car Care & Tire

Free Women’s Car Care Clinic Offered at Paddock Imports Saturday September 30, 2017 Paddock Imports, in Denver, Colorado, is excited to host a free Women's Car Car Clinic on Sept 30th. Come and learn about basic car maintenance to include tires, vehicle fluids, brakes, and service intervals. Finger foods and drinks provided. Please sign up and bring a friend! - September 10, 2017 - Paddock Imports

FCP Euro Launches New Pickup Center at Milford, CT Headquarters FCP Euro launches new pick up option for online customers. - August 02, 2017 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Partners with Rooster Hall Racing for 2017 Pirelli World Challenge Season FCP Euro is proud to announce its partnership with Rooster Hall Racing for the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge season. Rooster Hall Racing, and its President, Todd Brown of Louisa, VA, are campaigning the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge 6-race Touring Car (TC) schedule with a BMW M235i Racing. The 2017 schedule... - February 01, 2017 - FCP Euro

New Mobile App Offered by Clausen Automotive for Smart Automotive Repair Download the new mobile app offered by Clausen Automotive and find all the automotive service tools that will make vehicle ownership a rewarding experience. You can trust Clausen’s auto shop for all your automotive repair needs. - December 23, 2016 - Clausen Automotive

FCP Euro’s Second Annual Platinum Vendor Award Announcement FCP Euro has expanded its awards program to recognize the top three vendors who, over the course of 2016, have provided FCP Euro’s team members with the best customer service, best marketing support, and the best training support. FCP Euro is proud to honor the team at Interamerican Motor Corporation... - December 13, 2016 - FCP Euro

Prairie City RV Center Adds New Service: RV Leak Detection Technology Prairie City RV Center offers new service in Folsom and other surrounding areas using a revolutionary Leak Detection Technology equipment, the Sealtech 430-R. - November 19, 2016 - Prairie City RV Center

Noah Galloway’s Custom Jeep to be Displayed at the 50th Annual SEMA Show American war hero and Dancing with The Stars 3rd place finisher Noah Galloway loves his off road toys. He commissioned Southern Off Road, Inc. of Pelham, Alabama to build his new 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon into the baddest ride around. Inspired by the military vehicles that Noah drove while... - October 31, 2016 - Southern Off Road, Inc.

Prairie City RV Center Now Offers the “Ultimate 5th Wheel Connection” Prairie City RV Center now offers the Andersen Hitches branded “Aluminum Ultimate 5th Wheel Connection” for residents in the Folsom area. It is available in two versions – the Rail Mount and the Gooseneck Mount. The Rail Mount type is recommended for use with industry standard rails... - August 07, 2016 - Prairie City RV Center

Unity Teams Up with the APA Continued Success in Parts Distribution to Reach an Even Larger Customer Base Unity Automotive is now an approved vendor of Automotive Parts Associates, Inc. - July 08, 2016 - Unity Automotive

Express Care Auto Center: Can’t Remember the Vehicle Maintenance Schedule? Express Care Auto Center invites vehicle owners to sign in to their “online garage” and learn all about the vehicle maintenance schedules recommended for your specific vehicle. - June 30, 2016 - Express Care Auto Center

Ventury Automotive Repair Services Announces Grand Opening Ventury Automotive wants to be your auto mechanic in Garland! They take pride in giving honest auto repair services which is why it makes sense doing business with them! Ventury Automotive repair services in Garland uses the latest diagnostic technology to provide high-quality service and quick turnaround. Offers many preventative maintenance options. It's the convenient way to keep your car healthy. - June 17, 2016 - Ventury Auto Repairs

Test Drive Technologies Becomes Leader in Mobile Vehicle Inspection Services by Adding Auto Appraisal Services St Louis, Missouri-based vehicle inspection company, Test Drive Technologies Vehicle Inspection Services, is now offering Certified Vehicle Appraisals to buyers, sellers and insurance agencies needing an independent and unbiased Certified Vehicle Appraisals in the St Louis and Southern Illinois areas. - June 16, 2016 - Test Drive Technologies Auto Inspection Services

Cannon Auto Repair: Lost Your Vehicle Owner’s Manual? Cannon Auto Repair now offers the opportunity for vehicle owners to sign in to their “online garage” and learn all about the car service that may be required for their vehicle. It's also possible to ask for expert advice about a needed car repair. - June 02, 2016 - Cannon Auto Repair

Express Care Auto Center Extends Invitation to Join Text Club Join Express Care Auto Center's Text Club today. With the touch of a button, you can connect with Express Care Auto Center via your smart phone for advice about vehicle maintenance or auto repair services. - April 27, 2016 - Express Care Auto Center

Clausen Automotive: Text Club Exclusive Offers Are Yours Clausen Automotive invites their customers to join their new Text Club. With the touch of a button, you can connect with Clausen Automotive via your smart phone for advice about vehicle maintenance, plus many more convenient services. - April 23, 2016 - Clausen Automotive

Cannon Auto Repair Invites You to Join Text Club Cannon Auto Repair Shop invites their customers to join their Text Club. Click in their new mobile app and sign up today to stay connected via your smartphone. - April 03, 2016 - Cannon Auto Repair

Salt Lake City Auto Body Repair Shop Expands Service Areas Go Collision, a premier auto body repair shop in Salt Lake City, increased their repair certifications to better serve those in need of collision repairs in Utah. - March 03, 2016 - Go-Collision

Rack Up the Rewards; Visit Express Care Auto Center Today Express Care Auto Center offers a new Member Rewards Program for all vehicle owners. Customers can click in their new mobile app and start experiencing rewards by visiting their automotive service center for all their automotive repair needs. - February 27, 2016 - Express Care Auto Center

PRO-TEC Autocare Announces Auction of Its eCommerce Business PRO-TEC Autocare, a global leader in professional chemical tools, today announced the sale of its fully automated eCommerce business. The sale is open to the public and available on Ebay now through Wednesday, February 10, 2016. Interested buyers may view the auction here: http://www.ebay.com/itm/Established-5-Years-eCommerce-Based-Business-LLC-All-Asets-Auto-Care-Industry-/321997407232#viTabs_0 The... - February 06, 2016 - PRO-TEC Autocare

Buying Protection for St Louis Used Car and Truck Buyers 1000’s of used car and truck buyers every year are being stuck with unexpected repair bills in St Louis. Test Drive Technologies Vehicle Inspection Services has launched 5 new pre-purchase vehicle inspection systems to help used vehicle buyers avoid buying used vehicles with problems by having... - September 11, 2015 - Test Drive Technologies Auto Inspection Services

Bertino Automotive Now Offering Auto Repair Service in Rancho Cucamonga - Provides Over 90 Years of Honest, Fair Service Since 1924, Bertino Automotive has been providing friendly, expert electrical system, engine, and diagnostic auto repair services in Ontario, CA and now offering the same expert service in Rancho Cucamonga. Looking for a fair and honest auto repair shop that knows its stuff? Bertino Automotive in Rancho... - July 30, 2015 - Bertino Automotive Service

Fix Auto Dagenham Team Receive More Awards Award winning Dagenham based vehicle accident repair shop just keep winning. - July 23, 2015 - Fix Auto Dagenham

Folsom RV Owners Can Now Purchase 1-lb Refillable Propane Gas Tanks Prairie City RV will now be providing Flame King 1-lb Refillable Propane Cylinders, useful additions to the equipment sets of Roseville and Folsom RV owners and campers. - April 15, 2015 - Prairie City RV Center

Car Guyz Launches New Website Highlighting Top-Rated Car Repair Services in the Carolinas Car Guyz, a leading car repair company based in Indian Land, SC, proudly announces the launch of CarGuyz.co. The new website provides customers with a glimpse of the outstanding services and high quality repairs they can expect from the CarGuyz team. Servicing clients in Charlotte NC and Indian Land... - March 15, 2015 - Car Guyz

FCP Euro - Expansion of Audi Online Parts Catalog Expansion of the FCP Euro Audi online parts catalog, including mass upload of 20,000 parts along with kitted product offering. - March 12, 2015 - FCP Euro

Method Glass Adopts Patented Wire Technology for Auto Glass Removal, Company Wide Method Glass requires all of its certified automotive glass technicians to implement the newly patented wire technology to insure safe and damage free auto glass removal during the windshield replacement process. - October 02, 2014 - Method Glass

Gary Lang Car Show Helps McHenry County Salvation Army Gary Lang Auto Group's 17th annual Classic Car Show raised over $1700 for the McHenry County Salvation Army. - August 01, 2014 - Gary Lang Auto Group

Good Guys Auto Care Center Announces the Grand Opening of its Newest Location in Mission Viejo, California Launches "Free Oil Change Monday" promotion - First 2 customers between 8 am - 9 am every Monday receive their oil change for free. - June 18, 2014 - Good Guys Auto Care Center

Fields Cadillac Jacksonville - Recommend-A-Charity Fields Auto Group is giving away $50,000 in the 3rd installment of their “Recommend-A-Charity” Promotion. The goal is to recognize charities, both large and small, that are making a positive impact in our communities. Simply “like” us on one of the Fields’ Facebook Pages... - June 03, 2014 - Fields Cadillac Jacksonville

A New Family-Owned Automotive Glass Repair and Replacement Company Opens Its Mobile Doors in Phoenix, Arizona Method Glass opens its mobile doors to Phoenix, AZ valley-wide, specializing in a methodical approach to automotive glass repair and replacement that offers certified expert automotive glass technicians and a lifetime warranty. - May 28, 2014 - Method Glass

Programa Inc Launches a New Portal for Volvo Owners with Antilock Brake Problems Volvo Vehicles with One Million Miles on the Road - April 25, 2014 - ProgRama Inc.

Nearly Fifty Percent of Drivers Unfamiliar with Vehicle Warning Signals As summer approaches and road trip planning begins, it is more important than ever for drivers to be familiar with their vehicle and the systems put in place to warn them of potential danger. - April 24, 2014 - Bridgewater MOTORWORKS