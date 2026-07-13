Recent Headlines
VR Corporatenext Has Launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA
VR Corporatenext has launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA: A Strategic Gateway to Italy’s and Europe’s Dynamic Industrial Ecosystem for Italian and International Enterprises. - July 13, 2026 - VR CORPORATENEXT
BHM CPA Group Expands Regional Presence with Opening of Indianapolis Office
BHM CPA Group has opened an Indianapolis office, marking the firm's first location in Indiana and its eighth overall. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the full-service CPA firm now serves clients across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana. The new office offers tax, audit, advisory, M&A consulting, and specialty tax services to Indianapolis-area businesses and individuals. - May 13, 2026 - BHM CPA Group
Top Talent Management Group, LLC Launches LIVE DRAFT™ - an Executive Combine + Draft Model for Evidence-Based Executive Leader Evaluation
Top Talent Management Group, LLC (TTMG) launched LIVE DRAFT™ (Roseville, CA; Jan 26, 2026): a Combine + Draft-style, evidence-only executive evaluation and peer ranking system—“not an interview, executive competition.” Built for board-defensible decisions with no résumé bias, integrity-first standards, and no hiring during LIVE DRAFT™. - February 07, 2026 - Top Talent Management Group, LLC
MastarRec Reports Rising Demand for FinTech Talent in October 2025
MastarRec, a specialist recruitment agency, has identified significant hiring activity in the FinTech sector for October 2025, driven by evolving market needs and skills shortages. - October 12, 2025 - MastarRec
MastarRec Reports Rising Demand for Cybersecurity Talent in September 2025
Key roles in demand include Cloud Security Engineer, GRC Consultant. - September 27, 2025 - MastarRec
Tryfacta Appoints Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to Expand Government Business
Tryfacta has appointed Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to strengthen its government business. With 14+ years in federal and SLED contracting, Singh brings expertise in proposal strategy and business development. His leadership supports Tryfacta’s mission to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions across industries. - September 10, 2025 - Tryfacta, Inc.
Tryfacta Expands Leadership Team with Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development
Tryfacta, Inc. has appointed Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development. Based in Austin, Texas, Douglas brings over 13 years of experience in IT staffing and public sector procurement. He will lead client development efforts, focusing on SLED partnerships. CEO Ratika Tyagi praised his expertise in IT contracting. This move reinforces Tryfacta’s commitment to innovative staffing solutions and public sector growth. - September 10, 2025 - Tryfacta, Inc.
DigitalHire Launches First AI-Powered Job Board with Video Resumes and AI Sourcing
In a market full of passive job boards, DigitalHire has launched its AI-powered hiring platform — the first of its kind to combine AI sourcing, video resumes, and an AI recruiting agent that calls, screens, and shortlists candidates for employers. - August 03, 2025 - DigitalHire
The End of Traditional Job Boards: DigitalHire Introduces the First Ever AI-Powered Video Job Board
DigitalHire launched the world’s first AI-powered video job board, transforming hiring with authentic video resumes and real-time AI matching for employers and job seekers. - July 16, 2025 - DigitalHire
Ivyngton Inc. Launches Everest: A Revolutionary Equity Freelancing Platform Transforming Work and Decentralizing Silicon Valley
Equity-first transactions will redefine freelance work by enabling the execution of business ideas without upfront capital, while decentralizing Silicon Valley. - April 03, 2025 - Ivyngton Inc.
Inrate Unveils New ESG Data Platform for Transparent and Traceable ESG Data Insights
Inrate, a leading impact rating and ESG data company, is thrilled to announce the release of CLIF, its new ESG data platform, designed to provide transparent and traceable ESG data to simply investment analysis. With expanded features and seamless functionality, CLIF allows investors to gain... - November 07, 2024 - Inrate
ConverzAI Accelerates Industry Transformation with Groundbreaking AI-Powered Virtual Recruiters
Company pioneers the first AI-driven Virtual Recruiters for the staffing industry; Celebrates significant milestones and announces participation at Staffing World 2024. - October 17, 2024 - ConverzAI
Robert Schaublin-Yanes Announces the Launch of "A Daily Dose of Hope: Inspirational Quotes for the Grieving Soul," a 200-Day Journey Towards Healing
"A Daily Dose of Hope" is thoughtfully curated to be more than just a collection of quotes; it is a beacon of light for those in need of hope. Each day, readers will encounter a new quote accompanied by a reflection that speaks to the universal experience of loss and the gradual path towards healing. - August 30, 2024 - R. Schaublin & Associates
R. Schaublin & Associates Lands in the Bay Area, Bringing Next-Level Bookkeeping to Startups and Entrepreneurs
R. Schaublin & Associates, a leading bookkeeping firm established in 2010, has announced its expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area. Known for its expertise in payroll, tax preparation, and financial analysis, the firm aims to support local startups and businesses with tailored financial solutions. Founder Robert Schaublin emphasizes the firm's commitment to helping clients streamline operations and make data-driven decisions in the dynamic Bay Area business environment. - August 15, 2024 - R. Schaublin & Associates
Tresvista Appoints Rocco Sta. Maria as Chief Revenue Officer to Head Its Global Business Development Efforts and Add to Its Executive Management Team
TresVista appointed Rocco Sta. Maria as Chief Revenue Officer, leveraging his 20+ years of experience to oversee sales, marketing, and client servicing. Sta. Maria, formerly with Fitch Solutions and S&P Market Intelligence, will focus on revenue growth, client expansion, and strategic partnerships. - August 14, 2024 - TresVista
Paperwork Consulting Named Top Construction Consulting Services Provider 2024 by Construction Business Review
Paperwork Consulting stands by its excellent compliance record through communication, education, accuracy, and efficiency. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual Labor Law Training, Construction AIA Pay Applications, and Aerial Drone Photography and Videography. - June 05, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Launches One-of-a-Kind Virtual Labor Law Training to All U.S. States and Territories
Paperwork Consulting offers this one-on-one support to provide tailored solutions to municipalities, developers, contractors, and subcontractors and also offers any other labor law training needs an organization may have. Learn more and schedule a training at www.paperworkconsulting.com/labor-law-training. - May 07, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Celebrates at Herndon Square II Groundbreaking Ceremony
Herndon Square II is one of many projects Paperwork Consulting assists with, working alongside municipalities, developers, contractors, and subcontractors to provide various consulting services. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual Labor Law Training, Construction AIA Pay Applications, and Aerial Drone Photography and Videography. - May 06, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Participates in the 2024 Wisconsin Federal Funding Conference
The purpose of this annual event is to promote transparency and accountability of federal funds and provide school districts with the information they need to remain in compliance whilst maximizing their federal resources. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual labor law training, construction AIA pay applications, and aerial drone photography and videography. - March 14, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
GDH Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing Client, Employee, and Talent Awards for Service Excellence
GDH, a leading technology workforce solutions provider/firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing 15 Year Diamond Award for Client, Best of Staffing Talent 10 Year Diamond Award and the Best of Staffing Employee Award for providing an exceptional experience for their clients,... - February 10, 2024 - GDH Inc.
Paperwork Consulting Becomes Member of Louisiana State University’s Construction Industry Advisory Council
Paperwork Consulting joins LSU’s CIAC. The company will also expand its services to clients nationally, offering various one-on-one labor law trainings such as DBRA Compliance Requirements and Related Forms, Reporting and Calculating Overtime, Bona Fide Fringe Benefits, General Wage Decision Proper Classification and Rates, Certifed Payroll, LCPtracker training, Elation training, Section 3, Underpayment Restitution, and Site Visits. - January 31, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting’s 2023 Year in Review
Paperwork Consulting outlines its accomplishments over the past year including team member spotlights, events, and more. - January 29, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Employee Spotlight: Samantha Stewart
Samantha Stewart possesses six years of compliance experience and joined Paperwork Consulting in January 2023. She had served as a lead analyst and accounting for all utilities from the east to the west coast for a respected multifamily construction company in the nation. She then transferred to the construction aspect as a project coordinator. - December 11, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Participates in the 2023 Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Conference
The theme of this year’s event was How Housing Happens, which showcased innovative practices and cutting-edge projects to advance equity in housing and economic opportunities. Panel sessions featured developers, property managers, and industry experts. - December 07, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Social Security's Future Faces Challenges and Uncertainties, but Program Can Be Strengthened
Social Security's Uncertain Future: Navigating Challenges and Strengthening the Vital Retirement Program - November 22, 2023 - Savings Diary
Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 2023 National Rural Housing Conference
The theme of this year’s event was Build Rural, which emphasized the collaborative effort, leadership, investment, and planning to build just and equitable communities, provoking action to build and revitalize rural communities by addressing a number of factors based upon community inclusion and justice efforts. - November 06, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Attends Miami-Dade Aviation Department Community Outreach Meeting
Paperwork Consulting’s Kastan Martin attended the Miami-Dade Aviation Department & Miami-Dade County October Community Outreach Meeting on October 6, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Panelists included the Internal Services Department’s Small Business Development Division alongside other... - November 03, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 2023 Louisiana Housing Conference
Paperwork Consulting attended the Louisiana Housing Conference: Building Pathways, Partnership, and Possibilities for Affordable Housing. Paperwork Consulting assists municipalities, developers & contractors, and subcontractors with various consulting services. Industry events such as these build upon the team’s expertise and commitment to excellence. - November 03, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Top-Paying IT, Engineering, Accounting Certifications for 2024 Revealed in New Report
A comprehensive report by iMPact Business Group identifying the most lucrative IT, engineering, accounting, and other professional certifications for 2024 has just been released. The report analyzes the top certifications saught after by employers and their earning potential based on current job market data. - October 12, 2023 - iMPact Business Group
Paperwork Consulting's Kastan Martin Featured in Authority Magazine
As a very family-oriented company, all employees at Paperwork Consulting are highly valued. The firm prides itself in providing a safe, inclusive culture that empowers and brings both personal and professional growth. Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin was recently featured in Authority Magazine... - July 25, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Has Now Served Nearly a Dozen U.S. States and Territories
Paperwork Consulting's expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the firm to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. - July 21, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Fuse Cooperative Acquires Gustav to Elevate Staffing and H-1B Partnerships
The ability to efficiently partner in the highly competitive staffing industry is getting a major upgrade with Fuse Cooperative’s acquisition of Gustav, which transforms staffing’s largest vendor marketplace into a platform cooperative that is owned and managed by its staffing firm members. - June 12, 2023 - Fuse Cooperative
iMPact Business Group Unveils Insights from the 2023 Salary Survey: Revealing Key Trends in the Job Market
iMPact Business Group releases the 2023 Salary Survey, providing valuable insights into current salaries and hiring trends in IT, Engineering, and Finance/Accounting. Key findings include remote work adjustments, the importance of transparency in job postings, and salary's impact on job satisfaction. The report empowers job seekers and organizations to make informed decisions in a dynamic job market. - June 02, 2023 - iMPact Business Group
Paperwork Consulting’s Terica Starr Recognized in the 2023 American Business Awards®
Paperwork Consulting would like to congratulate Terica Starr for being awarded a Bronze® Stevie for Support Staffer of the Year in the American Business Awards®! Paperwork Consulting highly commends Terica Starr’s excellent performance, both when she first started providing the team... - May 05, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Scout Talent Launches AI Studio: The New AI-Powered Recruitment Tool for Organizations
Scout Talent, a leading provider of recruitment software solutions, has launched its latest innovation, AI Studio. The AI-powered tool aims to help organizations save time and streamline their recruitment processes. - April 28, 2023 - Scout Talent
Paperwork Consulting Extends Services to California and Wisconsin
Due to the demanding regulations governed by Davis-Bacon, Section 3, and prevailing wages, Paperwork Consulting has extended its services to multiple military bases in California and Wisconsin. This has expanded the company’s clientele regarding infrastructure for multifamily buildings to now... - March 28, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Employee Spotlight: Miranda Martin
Paperwork Consulting is recognizing Miranda Martin for her recent promotion to Section 3 manager. Miranda Martin joined Paperwork Consulting in 2020, fulfilling billing/administrative tasks and eventually HR functions as well. In 2021, she became a compliance consultant and she now serves as a... - March 27, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 9th Annual California Construction Law Conference
Paperwork Consulting Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin participated in the 9th Annual California Construction Law Conference on March 8, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. The state's top construction lawyers, mediators, judges, and industry professionals came together to discuss the latest... - March 24, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Solaris Hires Clemon as Partner
Solaris announces the hiring of Richard Clemon as Partner. His expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping Solaris clients navigate complex business transactions and achieve transformational growth. Rick brings almost three decades of experience in the technology, software, and life... - March 20, 2023 - Solaris by Roessel Joy
Paperwork Consulting Welcomes New Davis-Bacon Compliance Consultant: Ashley Salmerón
Paperwork Consulting hires its newest Davis-Bacon compliance consultant to serve its clients. Paperwork Consulting has specialized in Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, state, and federal compliance paperwork and acts as a liaison between the general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure project compliance and timely receipt of draws for over 20 years. - March 06, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
The UpTeam Honors Black History Month
The UpTeam Consultants is proud to celebrate Black History Month as a Black-Owned Business with a commitment to the community. - February 06, 2023 - The UpTeam Consultants
Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 2023 Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Minnesota Construction Summit
Paperwork Consulting’s Kastan Martin participated in the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Minnesota Construction Summit on January 17, 2023 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Construction industry professionals came together to discuss pertinent topics to improve business processes. Kastan Martin garnered insight from several sessions, including a public owners panel, federal legislative regulatory updates, labor law 2023, and how construction leaders can create a healthy workplace culture. - January 26, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
The UpTeam is Awarded Membership in the American Staffing Association
The UpTeam Consultants received news that they are now members of the American Staffing Association. - January 24, 2023 - The UpTeam Consultants
The UpTeam Has Received HUB Certification from the State of Texas
The UpTeam Co. LLC recently received HUB certification from the State of Texas. This certification opens the door for State agencies to secure services from The UpTeam. - January 18, 2023 - The UpTeam Consultants
Paperwork Consulting Extends Services to Colorado and Florida
Due to the demanding regulations governed by Davis-Bacon, Section 3, and prevailing wages, Paperwork Consulting has extended its services to Colorado and Florida. Paperwork Consulting specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, and state compliance paperwork. The firm collaborates... - January 17, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Completes Build Up Houston 2022 Cohort
Texas-based firm Paperwork Consulting completed the 2022 cohort of Build Up Houston, hosted by the City of Houston Office of Business Opportunity. Build Up Houston utilizes Interise’s award-winning curriculum to cover business development strategies, strategic planning, estimating and bidding, finance and financial management, bonding and insurance, marketing and sales, human resources, accessing capital, government contracts, and project management. - January 12, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
The UpTeam Receives Verification as a Veteran-Owned Business in the State of Texas
Jaque Hopson, Co-Founder of The UpTeam Co. LLC (dba The UpTeam Consultants) recently received verification through the Texas Veterans Commission as a Veteran-Owned Business in the State of Texas. - January 11, 2023 - The UpTeam Consultants
Solaris Hires Backus as Vice President of Sales
Solaris announces the hiring of Sam Backus as Vice President of Sales. Backus will be responsible for the organization’s sales targets, provide sales leadership, and play a pivotal role in charting future growth for the company. Backus brings with her experience in senior management,... - October 11, 2022 - Solaris by Roessel Joy
Brian Lamp Appointed as Owner of Olympic Staffing Services
Continuing the tradition of maintaining a solid family business, Brian Lamp has been promoted to Owner of Olympic Staffing Services. - July 01, 2022 - Olympic Staffing Services
Soakmont Group Announces LOI with a Canadian Regulated Financial Institution
This groundbreaking agreement brings together blockchain and financial expertise under a regulated environment. - June 17, 2022 - Soakmont Group Inc.