Elek & Noss CPAs Announce the Hiring of New Supervisor Jeffery Janosik, CPA, recently joined the team of Elek and Noss CPAs as the new Supervisor. - December 11, 2019 - Elek & Noss LLC

Venbridge Moves to New Offices to Accommodate Growth Venbridge, a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services, announces it is moving its main office to a new larger office space in Toronto, Ontario to accommodate continued business growth. Venbridge will utilize the new office to... - December 04, 2019 - Venbridge

Jeff Martin From University Recruiters is Changing the Recruiting Industry Recruiting Redefined: Jeff Martin Just Might be the First Celebrity Recruiter - September 24, 2019 - University Recruiters

Benidict Hoffman: China’s Economy Could Benefit from Rate Cut Benidict Hoffman analysts say rate cut may prompt Chinese consumers to spend more of their substantial savings. - July 15, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

Benidict Hoffman Warns Downside Risks Threaten Global Economy Benidict Hoffman economists warn that ongoing trade war could reduce global GDP in 2020. - June 26, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

CloudCall Strikes ACS Group Partnership American CyberSystems has selected CloudCall to be their integrated communications provider. - June 12, 2019 - CloudCall

AFS Launches Enhanced Service Offerings to Provide More Value to Customers Ability Focused Staffing LLC (AFS) today has announced its enhanced service offerings to provide more value to customers. AFS, a full-service National Staffing and Recruiting firm, brings an added dimension to its customer relationships through providing a transformational fresh perspective well beyond... - April 27, 2019 - Ability Focused Staffing LLC.

Mission Federal Credit Union Survey Finds San Diegans Are Concerned About Housing Market Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest, locally-based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has conducted a survey to learn about how San Diegans feel about the housing market in San Diego County. The housing market has been challenging for many San Diegans the... - February 14, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Conducts Survey to Learn How San Diegans Shop for Cars Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest, locally-based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, conducted a survey of 400 San Diegans between the ages of 25 and 54, to learn about how San Diegans shop for a new vehicle. Questions explored how survey participants shop... - February 11, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Swoon Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client Award Swoon, a leading staffing agency, in the technology and professional services industry, announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. - February 08, 2019 - Swoon

Mission Federal Credit Union Surveys San Diegans About Their Credit Habits Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has conducted a survey of 400 San Diego County residents between the ages of 25 and 54, asking questions about credit card use and paying down credit card debt. The survey... - February 07, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Elek & Noss CPAs Announces New Staff Accountant and Office Manager Elek & Noss CPAs of Grafton, Ohio hires new Staff Accountant and Office Manager. - December 12, 2018 - Elek & Noss LLC

SMA of South Florida, Inc. Announces the 2018 President-Elect SMA of South Florida, Inc. Announces the 2018 President-Elect and upcoming chapter president for 2019. - October 18, 2018 - Staffing Management Association of South Florida Inc.

Anonymous AI Robo-Headhunter, Fintros, Launches in US; Joins Techstars Fintros, the world’s most anonymous robo-headhunter, announces that they have publicly launched in the United States. The company also announces an investment from Barclays Bank, joining the prestigious Techstars Accelerator program and the opening of their east-coast US Headquarters in Manhattan,... - September 12, 2018 - Fintros

The Greatest Asset in Business is Good Coaching and Jeff Martin Knows How to Coach A mentor or coach is an advantage that the best in business use. Jeff Martin, CEO and founder of Jeffrey Agency and University Recruiters, knows a thing or two about mentorship. He has coached thousands of aspiring and new entrepreneurs. - April 04, 2018 - University Recruiters

New Associate Partners Named, Kmetz, Nuttall, Elwell, Graham CPAs KNEG Managing Partner, Scott Nuttall, is delighted to announce three new Associate Partners: Stephanie Freetly, James McGuigan and Sherri Kolodziejczak. All three are experienced Vero Beach accountants who have been with the firm for years. Nutall is confident that they will continue to help KNEG to... - March 01, 2018 - Kmetz Nuttall Elwell Graham, PLLC

JCF Capital Advisors LLC Acts as a Financial Advisor in Securing & Closing Out a $3.0M Series A Equity Round JCF Capital Advisors LLC (now JCF Capital Markets LLC) acted as a Financial Advisor to Precise Real Estate Solutions in closing out all of its Series A round with an initial $1.5M close, additional $500k and $1M follow-on investments. - January 30, 2018 - JCF Capital Markets LLC

Mission Federal Credit Union Receives 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties has named Mission Federal Credit Union as recipient of its prestigious 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics, category 500+ employees. The award recognizes Mission Fed for its strong commitment to integrity, customer service and... - December 21, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union

SMA South Florida Announces 2018 Board of Directors SMA of South Florida, Inc. appoints and executes a 2018 board of directors for the award winning special interest chapter affiliated with the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM). - December 10, 2017 - Staffing Management Association of South Florida Inc.

Compunnel Inc. Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Time Earning the Coveted Honor Roll Inc. magazine has ranked Compunnel # 2999 on its Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. - December 03, 2017 - Compunnel, Inc.

Compunnel Named One of New Jersey’s 50 Fastest Growing Companies NJBIZ names Compunnel Inc. to the list of NJ’s 50 fastest growing companies of 2017. - December 01, 2017 - Compunnel, Inc.

Tate & Tryon, Top D.C. Accounting Firm for Nonprofits, Marks Significant Growth Strategy Tate & Tryon, a leading accounting firm for nonprofits, headquartered in Washington, D.C., announced its new tagline and fresh website, marking significant growth, and introducing a pivotal strategy to its service of the metropolitan area. - November 16, 2017 - Tate and Tryon

JCF Capital Advisors, LLC Has Been Engaged as a Financial Advisor by Mark4Fund Investments to Raise Capital for a Luxury Real Estate Development Project JCF Capital Advisors, LLC (now JCF Capital Markets LLC) has announced that it has been engaged as a financial advisor by Mark4Fund Investments to raise capital for their Luxury Real Estate Development Project – Parklands at Camas Meadows. - June 22, 2017 - JCF Capital Markets LLC

JCF Capital Advisors, LLC Acts as a Financial Advisor to Precise Real Estate Solutions, Inc. on Its Series A Investment JCF Capital Advisors, LLC (now JCF Capital Markets LLC) acted as a Financial Advisor to Precise Real Estate Solutions, Inc. in securing its Series A investment round of $1.5M with a venture capital firm based in San Fransisco, CA. - June 16, 2017 - JCF Capital Markets LLC

University Recruiters Gives the Recruiting Industry a Much-Needed Makeover University Recruiters is turning the recruiting industry on its head with its “common sense pricing” model, and the world is noticing. The innovative model charges a flat rate based on the successful placement of a job applicant, unlike today’s commission driven recruitment that incentives... - June 12, 2017 - University Recruiters

RPC Company Wins Inavero’s 2017 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards Earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada, RPC Company earns Inavero's 2017 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards. - February 22, 2017 - RPC Company

SMA South Florida Invites You to Hot Topics in Recruitment Panel discussion with expert panelist and moderator to discuss new trends, innovation to technology and tips to source talent. - January 27, 2017 - Staffing Management Association of South Florida Inc.

SMA of South Florida, Inc. Announces the 2017 Board of Directors Staffing Management Association of South Florida, Inc. also known as SMA South Florida, has implemented a new Board of Directors for 2017. - January 15, 2017 - Staffing Management Association of South Florida Inc.

Mission Federal Credit Union Reduces Auto Loan Interest Rates up to 3% with Rate Break Program Mission Federal Credit Union is offering consumers with qualifying Auto Loans a reduced interest rate of up to 3% through its Rate Break Program. Mission Fed developed the program so that consumers who initially qualified for a higher Auto Loan rate would have the opportunity to reduce their rate by... - January 11, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Loyal Source Announces Merger with Orlando-Based Strategic Staffing Company, Cyon Inc. Loyal Source, the fastest growing staffing company in the country, has announced its strategic merger with Cyon Inc., a staffing and recruiting agency based in Orlando, FL with national reach, focused in the areas of IT, engineering, architecture and accounting/finance. The joining of the two firms creates... - January 07, 2017 - Loyal Source

Mission Federal Credit Union Partners with CBS Channel 8 on Their 8’s Go Red for Women Campaign Mission Federal Credit Union is partnering with CBS 8 for the second consecutive year on 8’s Go Red for Women project benefiting the American Heart Association San Diego Division. Mission Fed is proudly launching its Red Dress Pin and Paper Heart campaign beginning January 17, 2017 through February... - January 05, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Reaches Milestones of 200,000 Customers, $3 Billion in Assets Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has reached the milestone of 200,000 customers and $3 billion in assets, and is thanking customers with a Member Appreciation Week celebration and other promotions. “Since... - October 13, 2016 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Micro Technologies LLC Announced 247 QuickBooks Beta Release Worldwide Micro Technologies LLC today announced the world wide release of their rebranded version called 247 QuickBooks, with a vision to provide fast paced, robust, easy to use accounting solutions for small and large sized businesses. - August 31, 2016 - 247 QuickBooks

Hawthorne Greenwich Officially Launch New Private Client Website New Private Client Website Launched - July 21, 2016 - Hawthorne Greenwich

Cloud Accounting Platform Reviso Gets Solid Backing from TeamSystem for Continued Expansion of Collaborative Accounting across Europe Reviso (www.reviso.com), a pan-European cloud accounting provider has been acquired by TeamSystem, a leading Italian software provider for Professionals and Enterprises. Reviso is the former international edition of e-conomic, one of europe's largest cloud accounting platforms originating from Scandinavia... - May 21, 2016 - Reviso

Mission Federal Credit Union Opens 30th Branch; Announces National City Branch Grand Opening Celebration New National City Branch opens April 18; celebration planned for May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m - April 18, 2016 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Opens 29th Branch; Announces San Carlos Branch Grand Opening Celebration New San Carlos Branch opens March 7; celebration planned for April 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - March 08, 2016 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Receives BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics The San Diego Better Business Bureau (BBB) has named Mission Federal Credit Union as recipient of its prestigious Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, category 250-499 employees. The award recognizes Mission Fed for its strong commitment to integrity, customer service and community involvement. Mission... - December 17, 2015 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Celebrates Opening of Carmel Mountain Ranch Branch Mission Federal Credit Union, the largest, locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, with $2.8 billion in assets and over 25 branch locations serving more than 187,000 customers, celebrates the opening of its new Carmel Mountain Ranch Branch, located at 11650 Carmel Mountain... - December 10, 2015 - Mission Federal Credit Union

University Recruiters Sees 1000% Growth in First year Consider using a professional job placement agency to reach your fullest potential and fulfill your goals. In many ways, a professional job placement agency is like a matchmaker. They’re taking those looking to reach their full employment potential and land their dream jobs and matching them up to the right employer. - October 21, 2015 - University Recruiters

Elek & Noss CPAs Introduce New Website Elek & Noss CPAs launches new mobile-friendly website. - September 14, 2015 - Elek & Noss LLC

Catapult Staffing Opens New Office in New York, NY Catapult Staffing expands its national presence with the latest office in New York, NY. - August 21, 2015 - Catapult Staffing

Generational Leadership Change Secures Future Vision Boly:Welch has announced leadership changes resulting from an extensive succession planning process. Andrew Welch was named company President and co-founders Diane Boly and Pat Welch will continue to guide the organization’s future growth and stewardship of the 30-year agency. Juanita Leard was appointed Chief Financial Officer. - August 15, 2015 - Boly:Welch

Catapult Staffing Expands Chicagoland Presence with the Acquisition of OnPoint Partners, Inc. and 180North Financial Staffing Catapult Staffing, a top Information Technology, Engineering and Finance staffing company, announced that Chicago-based OnPoint Partners, Inc. and 180North will be merging its direct hire and contract placement services into the fast growing footprint of Catapult Staffing. The integration of OnPoint... - August 12, 2015 - Catapult Staffing

Busy Entrepreneurs Offered Online Accounting Tool Logistikor.com launches new software focussing on Caribbean countries with Value Added Tax. - July 11, 2015 - Logistikor.com

Basin Oil & Gas Closes $152 Million Acquisition Basin Acquisition Fund GP, LLC ("Basin") today announced that Basin and its partners have closed the acquisition of oil and natural gas assets from an undisclosed seller for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $152 million. This transaction includes net production of approximately... - June 13, 2015 - Basin Oil & Gas

Mission Fed Offers Auto Loans as Low as 1.49% APR for San Diegans Mission Federal Credit Union is offering auto loans with rates as low as 1.49%. - March 04, 2015 - Mission Federal Credit Union