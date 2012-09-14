PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Jeffery Janosik, CPA, recently joined the team of Elek and Noss CPAs as the new Supervisor. - December 11, 2019 - Elek & Noss LLC
Venbridge, a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services, announces it is moving its main office to a new larger office space in Toronto, Ontario to accommodate continued business growth.
Venbridge will utilize the new office to... - December 04, 2019 - Venbridge
The Game of Modern Recruiting is Changing and Jeff Martin is Leading the Way - October 29, 2019 - University Recruiters
Recruiting Redefined: Jeff Martin Just Might be the First Celebrity Recruiter - September 24, 2019 - University Recruiters
Benidict Hoffman analysts say rate cut may prompt Chinese consumers to spend more of their substantial savings. - July 15, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman
Benidict Hoffman economists warn that ongoing trade war could reduce global GDP in 2020. - June 26, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman
American CyberSystems has selected CloudCall to be their integrated communications provider. - June 12, 2019 - CloudCall
Ability Focused Staffing LLC (AFS) today has announced its enhanced service offerings to provide more value to customers. AFS, a full-service National Staffing and Recruiting firm, brings an added dimension to its customer relationships through providing a transformational fresh perspective well beyond... - April 27, 2019 - Ability Focused Staffing LLC.
Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest, locally-based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has conducted a survey to learn about how San Diegans feel about the housing market in San Diego County.
The housing market has been challenging for many San Diegans the... - February 14, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest, locally-based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, conducted a survey of 400 San Diegans between the ages of 25 and 54, to learn about how San Diegans shop for a new vehicle.
Questions explored how survey participants shop... - February 11, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Swoon, a leading staffing agency, in the technology and professional services industry, announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. - February 08, 2019 - Swoon
Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has conducted a survey of 400 San Diego County residents between the ages of 25 and 54, asking questions about credit card use and paying down credit card debt. The survey... - February 07, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Elek & Noss CPAs of Grafton, Ohio hires new Staff Accountant and Office Manager. - December 12, 2018 - Elek & Noss LLC
SMA of South Florida, Inc. Announces the 2018 President-Elect and upcoming chapter president for 2019. - October 18, 2018 - Staffing Management Association of South Florida Inc.
Fintros, the world’s most anonymous robo-headhunter, announces that they have publicly launched in the United States. The company also announces an investment from Barclays Bank, joining the prestigious Techstars Accelerator program and the opening of their east-coast US Headquarters in Manhattan,... - September 12, 2018 - Fintros
A mentor or coach is an advantage that the best in business use. Jeff Martin, CEO and founder of Jeffrey Agency and University Recruiters, knows a thing or two about mentorship. He has coached thousands of aspiring and new entrepreneurs. - April 04, 2018 - University Recruiters
KNEG Managing Partner, Scott Nuttall, is delighted to announce three new Associate Partners: Stephanie Freetly, James McGuigan and Sherri Kolodziejczak. All three are experienced Vero Beach accountants who have been with the firm for years. Nutall is confident that they will continue to help KNEG to... - March 01, 2018 - Kmetz Nuttall Elwell Graham, PLLC
JCF Capital Advisors LLC (now JCF Capital Markets LLC) acted as a Financial Advisor to Precise Real Estate Solutions in closing out all of its Series A round with an initial $1.5M close, additional $500k and $1M follow-on investments. - January 30, 2018 - JCF Capital Markets LLC
Opens Regional Offices in New York City. - January 25, 2018 - Tate and Tryon
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties has named Mission Federal Credit Union as recipient of its prestigious 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics, category 500+ employees. The award recognizes Mission Fed for its strong commitment to integrity, customer service and... - December 21, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union
SMA of South Florida, Inc. appoints and executes a 2018 board of directors for the award winning special interest chapter affiliated with the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM). - December 10, 2017 - Staffing Management Association of South Florida Inc.
Inc. magazine has ranked Compunnel # 2999 on its Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. - December 03, 2017 - Compunnel, Inc.
NJBIZ names Compunnel Inc. to the list of NJ’s 50 fastest growing companies of 2017. - December 01, 2017 - Compunnel, Inc.
Tate & Tryon, a leading accounting firm for nonprofits, headquartered in Washington, D.C., announced its new tagline and fresh website, marking significant growth, and introducing a pivotal strategy to its service of the metropolitan area. - November 16, 2017 - Tate and Tryon
JCF Capital Advisors, LLC (now JCF Capital Markets LLC) has announced that it has been engaged as a financial advisor by Mark4Fund Investments to raise capital for their Luxury Real Estate Development Project – Parklands at Camas Meadows. - June 22, 2017 - JCF Capital Markets LLC
JCF Capital Advisors, LLC (now JCF Capital Markets LLC) acted as a Financial Advisor to Precise Real Estate Solutions, Inc. in securing its Series A investment round of $1.5M with a venture capital firm based in San Fransisco, CA. - June 16, 2017 - JCF Capital Markets LLC
University Recruiters is turning the recruiting industry on its head with its “common sense pricing” model, and the world is noticing. The innovative model charges a flat rate based on the successful placement of a job applicant, unlike today’s commission driven recruitment that incentives... - June 12, 2017 - University Recruiters
Earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada, RPC Company earns Inavero's 2017 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards. - February 22, 2017 - RPC Company
Panel discussion with expert panelist and moderator to discuss new trends, innovation to technology and tips to source talent. - January 27, 2017 - Staffing Management Association of South Florida Inc.
Staffing Management Association of South Florida, Inc. also known as SMA South Florida, has implemented a new Board of Directors for 2017. - January 15, 2017 - Staffing Management Association of South Florida Inc.
Mission Federal Credit Union is offering consumers with qualifying Auto Loans a reduced interest rate of up to 3% through its Rate Break Program.
Mission Fed developed the program so that consumers who initially qualified for a higher Auto Loan rate would have the opportunity to reduce their rate by... - January 11, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Loyal Source, the fastest growing staffing company in the country, has announced its strategic merger with Cyon Inc., a staffing and recruiting agency based in Orlando, FL with national reach, focused in the areas of IT, engineering, architecture and accounting/finance. The joining of the two firms creates... - January 07, 2017 - Loyal Source
Mission Federal Credit Union is partnering with CBS 8 for the second consecutive year on 8’s Go Red for Women project benefiting the American Heart Association San Diego Division.
Mission Fed is proudly launching its Red Dress Pin and Paper Heart campaign beginning January 17, 2017 through February... - January 05, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has reached the milestone of 200,000 customers and $3 billion in assets, and is thanking customers with a Member Appreciation Week celebration and other promotions.
“Since... - October 13, 2016 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Micro Technologies LLC today announced the world wide release of their rebranded version called 247 QuickBooks, with a vision to provide fast paced, robust, easy to use accounting solutions for small and large sized businesses. - August 31, 2016 - 247 QuickBooks
New Private Client Website Launched - July 21, 2016 - Hawthorne Greenwich
Reviso (www.reviso.com), a pan-European cloud accounting provider has been acquired by TeamSystem, a leading Italian software provider for Professionals and Enterprises.
Reviso is the former international edition of e-conomic, one of europe's largest cloud accounting platforms originating from Scandinavia... - May 21, 2016 - Reviso
New National City Branch opens April 18; celebration planned for May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m - April 18, 2016 - Mission Federal Credit Union
New San Carlos Branch opens March 7; celebration planned for April 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - March 08, 2016 - Mission Federal Credit Union
The San Diego Better Business Bureau (BBB) has named Mission Federal Credit Union as recipient of its prestigious Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, category 250-499 employees. The award recognizes Mission Fed for its strong commitment to integrity, customer service and community involvement.
Mission... - December 17, 2015 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union, the largest, locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, with $2.8 billion in assets and over 25 branch locations serving more than 187,000 customers, celebrates the opening of its new Carmel Mountain Ranch Branch, located at 11650 Carmel Mountain... - December 10, 2015 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Consider using a professional job placement agency to reach your fullest potential and fulfill your goals. In many ways, a professional job placement agency is like a matchmaker. They’re taking those looking to reach their full employment potential and land their dream jobs and matching them up to the right employer. - October 21, 2015 - University Recruiters
Elek & Noss CPAs launches new mobile-friendly website. - September 14, 2015 - Elek & Noss LLC
Catapult Staffing expands its national presence with the latest office in New York, NY. - August 21, 2015 - Catapult Staffing
Boly:Welch has announced leadership changes resulting from an extensive succession planning process. Andrew Welch was named company President and co-founders Diane Boly and Pat Welch will continue to guide the organization’s future growth and stewardship of the 30-year agency. Juanita Leard was appointed Chief Financial Officer. - August 15, 2015 - Boly:Welch
Catapult Staffing, a top Information Technology, Engineering and Finance staffing company, announced that Chicago-based OnPoint Partners, Inc. and 180North will be merging its direct hire and contract placement services into the fast growing footprint of Catapult Staffing.
The integration of OnPoint... - August 12, 2015 - Catapult Staffing
Logistikor.com launches new software focussing on Caribbean countries with Value Added Tax. - July 11, 2015 - Logistikor.com
Basin Acquisition Fund GP, LLC ("Basin") today announced that Basin and its partners have closed the acquisition of oil and natural gas assets from an undisclosed seller for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $152 million.
This transaction includes net production of approximately... - June 13, 2015 - Basin Oil & Gas
Mission Federal Credit Union is offering auto loans with rates as low as 1.49%. - March 04, 2015 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union has donated $1 million and becomes naming sponsor in support of Junior Achievement of San Diego County’s Mission Fed JA Finance Park program, focused on increasing the financial literacy of San Diego high school students. - November 12, 2014 - Mission Federal Credit Union