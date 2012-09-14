PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures

Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team

Triage Consignment Celebrates One Year at New South Tampa Location Triage Consignment, South Tampa’s original upscale consignment boutique, is marking its first anniversary in its new location at 4109 Henderson Blvd. with a ribbon cutting. Hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon-cutting celebration will take place at the boutique on Thursday,... - December 05, 2019 - Triage Consignment

Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete

iDeaPLAY Launches Two New Portable Power Stations - Charge Your Adventures iDeaPLAY portable power stations allow outdoor lovers and weekend warriors to embrace adventure without sacrificing technology. - November 21, 2019 - iDeaPLAY

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Long Branch, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is excited to announce that Kathryn O'Donnell has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in beautiful Long Branch, New Jersey. - November 17, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Venture Capital-Backed Tech Startups, Like Compound, Bring Skilled Jobs (and Lunch Crowds) to Low Income Neighborhoods Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound

Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the North Tampa, Florida, Office - November 17, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Tinton Falls, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium located in desirable Tinton Falls, New Jersey. - November 11, 2019 - Preferred Properties

RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Helping Feed Those in Need This Holiday Season Western Pennsylvania Realtors with RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions are hosting a month-long Holiday Season food drive for local community support organizations right in the neighborhoods they work and live. - November 04, 2019 - RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions

Transworld Commercial Real Estate Assists Landlord in Leasing 2,258 SF of Office Space in Wheat Ridge Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that American Income Life leased 2,258 SF of office space in the Wheat Ridge Medical Plaza located at 3895 Upham St. Principal & Managing Broker Phil Kubat represented the landlord. American... - November 02, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

BuddyFlight™ App Kickstarter Campaign & iPad Pro Sweepstakes BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

REAL Trends Launches 2019 Real Estate Website Rankings REAL Trends. Inc., the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, released today the top residential real estate brokerage and team websites in its 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings. - October 30, 2019 - REAL Trends

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Ocean, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, with offices located in Allenhurst and Rumson, is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Ocean, NJ. - October 30, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Newly Launched Saltwater Grande is Changing the Face of Vacation Rental Opportunities A newly launched realty company is reimaging the possibilities of the Grand Strand’s most luxurious rentals for vacations and long-term rentals. Offering the best possible guest experiences in top quality rental units, Saltwater Grande does things differently. - October 30, 2019 - Saltwater Grande

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom home with 2 Full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms located in Red Bank, New Jersey. - October 23, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Pronove Tai Metro Manila Office Market Overview: Another Strong Year Pronove Tai International Property Consultants report the Philippines' Office Market's Strong Performance. - October 23, 2019 - Pronove Tai International Property Consultants

Christmas Car Audio Sale in Sacramento Arden Audio announces special sale prices this Christmas for car audio in Sacramento and the Bay Area. - October 22, 2019 - Arden Audio

NuRealty Advisors Sells 778 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers NuRealty Advisors brokered the sale of a commercial property in Yonkers NY. - October 14, 2019 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.

Traci Creighton Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Traci Creighton Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Englewood, Florida Office. - October 05, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Cashout Entertainment Artist Rob Mac McFarland Drop 2 Singles on the Same Day Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops 2 new singles on the same day. "Trappin Trappin Trappin" is a club anthem and "Freshout" details the rapper's release from prison. - October 04, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

Nancy Aultman Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Nancy Aultman Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Bradenton, Florida, Office - October 03, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Oak Park Regional Housing Center Names New Executive Director Westside community activist and housing rights advocate Athena Williams appointed to lead Oak Park Regional Housing Center. - October 02, 2019 - Oak Park Regional Housing Center

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Home in Nutley, NJ 07110 Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Nutley, New Jersey 07110. - September 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Daikin India Aims to be a Rs 5,000-crore Firm in FY20, Looks for 20% Growth Air conditioner maker Daikin India is aiming to be a Rs 5,000-crore company this fiscal year with around 20 per cent growth in sales, helped by rising demand of power-efficient inverter ACs and expansion of sales network, said a top company official. - September 22, 2019 - Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Townhome in Sayreville, NJ. Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in Sayreville, NJ 08872. - September 21, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Listing in Parlin, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ, is proud to announce that Marc Brennan has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Parlin, NJ. - September 20, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Foster Village Charlotte Get a New Look During Worldwide Staging Service Week Charlotte IAHSP Regional Chapter Gives Foster Village Charlotte a New Look During Worldwide Staging Service Week. - September 20, 2019 - Charlotte IAHSP Regional Chapter

MaestroLamps.com Strengthens Its Presence in the India Digital Cinema Industry One of the fastest-growing cinema lamps suppliers has now started catering to Indian Cinema Theaters, Film Production Houses, Movie Distributors and Digital Cinema System Integrators. - September 19, 2019 - MaestroLamps.com

Teri Berkes Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Teri Berkes Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida Office. - September 19, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sally Schowalter Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Sally Schowalter Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in Venice, Florida. - September 19, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

My Laundry Room Lockers is in Scottsdale My Laundry Room Lockers in Scottsdale is adding an app-based service model with the introduction of their 24/7 pickup and drop off dry cleaning and fluff & fold services. My Laundry Room Lockers installs lockers in large office buildings and apartment complexes that enables customers to drop off... - September 17, 2019 - My Laundry Room Lockers

Wildlife Artist Paul Schulz's Home on Anna Maria Island, Florida, is on the Market Iconic Ocean-Front Home Listed by RE/MAX Alliance Group Offers Luxury Florida Living. - September 14, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

RV Rental Connection Releases the New RV Rental Marketing Guide The Marketing Guide gives peer-to-peer RV rental operators up-to-date advice on Geo-locating advertising efforts, segmenting audience sectors and other useful insights, based on the latest camping trends. - September 12, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Christine Kourik Earns Luxury Home Marketing Recognition The Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation is awarded to real estate professionals with the knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - September 11, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Announce a New Listing in Lincroft, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in desirable Lincroft, NJ. - September 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Colts Neck, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce that Lisa Loew Mason has just listed a magnificent 7 bedroom home with 7 full baths and 3 half baths in beautiful Colts Neck, NJ. Their company has offices in Allenhurst and Rumson, New Jersey. - September 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties

GlobalAir.com Announces 2019 "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship Winners GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce the winners of the Globalair.com "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship: Austin Fields, Nicole Lund, Savanna Paulsen, and Cameron Sansone. After a successful launch of the inaugural Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship program in 2014, students... - September 08, 2019 - GlobalAir.com

Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Rent-A-Plane Relaunch Rent-A-Plane is back with a new site. Their platform enables owners to rent their plane directly to end user pilots. - August 23, 2019 - Rent-A-Plane.com

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Introduce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate in Rumson and Allenhurst is proud to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable community of Red Bank, NJ 07701. - August 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Introduce a New Listing in Atlantic Highlands, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate with offices in Allenhurst and Rumson, is happy to announce that Ginger Paraboschi has just listed a 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716. - August 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

Transworld Commercial Real Estate Completes 6,000+ SF Office Lease in Denver Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that G&A Partners leased office space at 8055 E Tufts Ave in Denver with the support of Principal & Managing Broker, Phil Kubat. G&A Partners provides HR solutions for... - August 18, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

New Listing in Lincroft, NJ by Preferred Properties Real Estate Preferred Properties Real Estate, which has offices in Allenhurst and Rumson is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the desirable community of Lincroft, NJ. - August 16, 2019 - Preferred Properties