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Within Rental & Leasing Services
U-SellBest Re-Launches Global Multi-Trade Hub: Trade Luxury Property, Yachts and Businesses Worldwide and Commission-Free for a Single Flat-Fee of Fifty Pounds
U-SellBest has re-launched as a borderless multi-trade hub operating across 150 countries to democratise high-value transactions. The upgraded platform completely discards traditional percentage-based commissions, replacing them with a straightforward annual flat fee of £50. This flexible system lets users simultaneously sell, swap, lease, rent, or co-own property, yachts, and businesses on a single page, backed by professional marketing tools from real estate media firm Elements Property. - August 07, 2026 - U-SellBest Limited
Trent-Severn Waterfront Home With Deep-Water Dock Announces New Price in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario
3413 Flat Rapids Lane in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario — on the market since June — has been repositioned to a new price. The property offers 218 feet of direct Severn River frontage, a deep-water dock and 5.12 private acres, with direct boating access to the Trent-Severn - July 29, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM. - July 28, 2026 - Librarian, Inc
Nearly 9 Acres of Muskoka Tranquillity Comes to Market in Lake of Bays Listed by Lake Country Real Estate Team of Exp Realty, Brokerage
Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty lists rare estate-sized acreage property in Baysville, flanked by two lakes — a truly private Muskoka retreat. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Rural Retreat Listed in Ramara, Ontario — Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty, Brokerage
A move-in ready rural property with space, privacy, and value in the heart of Simcoe County. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Lagoon City Bungalow with In-Law Suite Listed for Sale in Ramara, Ontario by EXP Realty, Brokerage
A four-bedroom Lagoon City bungalow with a separate-entrance in-law suite, gardener’s grounds and an income-generating solar array has been listed at 91 Simcoe Road, Ramara — Lake Simcoe community living without the waterfront upkeep or taxes. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
"Buy American" Solar: Prices Jump 61%, Supply Hits Record Low, Demand Collapses
Q1 2026 A1 Solar Index: U.S. solar panel prices surged 61% to $0.560/watt as domestic supply hit record lows. Trade tariffs eliminated Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Indian imports, but U.S. manufacturing hasn't scaled to fill the gap. Inventory sits at just 42% of last year's peak, buyers paid above asking price in 6 of 8 regions, and raw material costs keep climbing — just as peak installation season begins. - June 24, 2026 - A1 SolarStore
Coeur d’Alene Sees Surge in Out-of-State Buyers, According to New 2026 Relocation Report by PNW Home Sales
PNW Home Sales’ 2026 Relocation Report shows continued demand from out-of-state buyers moving to Coeur d'Alene and Kootenai County, led by California and Washington. Driven by affordability, lifestyle, and remote work, migration trends remain strong, shaping local housing demand and reinforcing North Idaho as a top relocation destination. - June 22, 2026 - PNW Home Sales
PADL Launches New Adventure Passport for Visitors Traveling to Florida During the FIFA World Cup 2026™
New adventure passport combines unlimited kayaking and paddleboarding with premium sailing, wing foiling, windsurfing, and biking experiences across Florida. - June 10, 2026 - PADL LLC
USA Movie Cars Unveils RentAnAmbulance.com – Premium Ambulance Rentals for Film, TV, and Productions
USA Movie Cars has launched RentAnAmbulance.com, a new specialized platform offering authentic classic and modern ambulances for rent nationwide. Designed for film, television, commercials, music videos, and photo shoots, the site provides production-ready emergency vehicles with realistic lights and interiors. Additional availability in Canada and the UK, plus an open invitation for ambulance owners to list their vehicles at no cost. - June 02, 2026 - USA Movie Cars
Fyt-02 Launches on Kickstarter: The Smart Sensor That Turns Any Chair Into a Posture & Movement Tracker
The chair-based sensor uses advanced pressure and motion tracking to monitor posture, activity, and break patterns in real time, delivering gentle haptic reminders through an intelligent desktop app. - May 19, 2026 - VRGO Ltd
Two Keys Opens Early Access for Collaborative House-Hunting App to Solve "Viewing Fatigue"
TwoKeys today announced the open beta of its collaborative real estate tracking platform, a tool built to organize the chaotic process of finding a new home. Targeted specifically at couples, roommates, and co-buyers, TwoKeys replaces scattered text threads and fragmented photo albums with a... - May 11, 2026 - TwoKeys
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
Core Equipment Group Names John Groff Chief Executive Officer
Industry veteran with 25+ years of dealership leadership joins newly formed Mid-Atlantic construction equipment dealer. - April 14, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
CarzRent Launches High-Commission Affiliate Program for Travel Creators and Partners
The global travel industry is evolving rapidly, and so are the opportunities for digital entrepreneurs, travel bloggers, and tourism platforms to generate revenue through partnerships. CarzRent.com, a growing car rental brokerage platform specializing in destinations like Tenerife and other... - April 03, 2026 - CarzRent.com
Core Equipment Group Acquires GT Mid Atlantic, a Premier Heavy Construction Equipment Dealer
Backed by private equity firm, Core Equipment Group has acquired all assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC, strengthening CASE Construction Equipment’s dealer footprint in New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware - April 01, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
Car Rental Gateway Launches CarCloud, Uniting Distribution, Operations and Fleet Management in a Single Rental Platform
Car Rental Gateway (CRG) has launched CarCloud, an all-in-one platform that unifies car rental distribution, operations and fleet management. Built for operators and franchise/affiliate networks, it links bookings, vehicles, pricing, tasks, damage, payments and digital customer journeys with live data, helping groups scale as one brand without replacing every local system. Available now via demo request. - March 30, 2026 - Car Rental Gateway
Sporn Group Unveils a Digitally-Driven Luxury Offering at Residence 39L
Sporn Group introduces Residence 39L a fully immersive, property-specific website and digital campaign—redefining how luxury real estate is marketed through bespoke branding, cinematic storytelling, and a complete online marketing ecosystem. - March 21, 2026 - Sporn Group LLC
RV Dump Finder Launches Enhanced National Directory to Help Travelers Locate Free and Low-Cost RV Dump Stations Across the United States
RV Dump Finder announces the launch of its updated digital platform, designed to simplify the road trip experience for RV enthusiasts. The site provides an easy-to-use, searchable database of thousands of RV dump stations, including free locations and amenities at truck stops, campgrounds, and rest areas. With real-time updates and user-driven reviews, RV Dump Finder aims to be the premier resource for responsible waste management on the open road. - February 28, 2026 - RV Dump Finder
Flemingoo Introduces Premium Electric Cookers from Leading Brands Across Bangladesh
Flemingoo, a rapidly growing Bangladeshi e-commerce platform specializing in electronics and electrical appliances, is excited to announce the launch of its latest collection of top-brand electric cookers. Customers nationwide can now conveniently browse, compare, and order high-quality electric... - February 21, 2026 - Flemingoo
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
Michael Marletta Achieves Record Year with Nation's Highest-Performing Real Estate Team in Rochester, NY
Top Local Agent Closes 22 Transactions, $5.2M in Sales Volume in One of America's Most Competitive Housing Markets, Rochester, NY — Michael Marletta, a top listing agent and home buyer specialist with the Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty of Greater Rochester, has closed 22 transactions totaling $5.2 million in sales volume in 2025, cementing his position as a leading realtor in Monroe County, NY. - February 13, 2026 - Marletta Realty LLC
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
Rentail.space Launches AI-Powered Marketplace Connecting Merchants with Short-Term Retail Spaces
Rentail.space, an AI-powered specialty lease marketplace, today announced its official launch, transforming how businesses discover and secure short-term retail spaces in shopping centers across the United States and Canada. The platform addresses a critical gap in the commercial real estate market by connecting pop-up retailers, seasonal vendors, and specialty merchants with available spaces in established shopping centers. - January 31, 2026 - Rentail Inc
Beenstay Introduces Nationwide Vacation Rental Management Platform for Airbnb Hosts
Beenstay just launched a nationwide short-term rental operations platform designed to help Airbnb hosts improve revenue and streamline operations. The platform offers flexible service tiers, transparent pricing, and no long-term contracts, with fully hands-off services available in Washington state and Los Angeles areas. - January 25, 2026 - Beenstay
Rob Reider Joins AvBrief to Launch New Podcast Jan. 8
AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned. - January 07, 2026 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Atom Repairs Expands iPhone and Apple Device Repair Services Across Bengaluru
Atom Repairs, a Bengaluru-based mobile repair service, has expanded its iPhone and Apple device repair operations across the city. The company provides structured, technician-led solutions for screen damage, battery issues, charging problems and back glass repairs for consumers and businesses. - January 02, 2026 - Atom Repairs
CarzRent Develops Self-Service Kiosks to Improve Car Hire Experience at Tenerife South Airport
New kiosk concept aims to reduce waiting times and simplify vehicle pickup for arriving travelers. - December 19, 2025 - CarzRent.com
Kingfisher Tours Rwanda Expands Premium 4×4 Car Rental Services in Kigali to Meet Rising Demand for Adventure and Business Travel
"Travelers in Rwanda deserve safe, reliable, and adventure-ready vehicles. Our expanded 4×4 fleet ensures that every visitor — whether exploring Kigali or driving deep into national parks — has a vehicle they can trust," said a spokesperson for Kingfisher Tours Rwanda. "Our goal is to offer the best 4×4 Car Rental in Kigali by combining quality vehicles with exceptional customer service." - December 06, 2025 - Kingfisher Tours Rwanda
AvBrief Expands with the Experimental Aviator
AvBrief is expanding to include more exclusive, informed, and useful content for the Experimental/Amateur-Built aviation sector. The Experimental Aviator will harness the talent and expertise of household names in the experimental world—Paul Dye, Tom Wilson, Kerry Fores, Eric Stewart, Vic Syracuse, Barnaby Wainfan, Ron Wanttaja, Larry Larson, and many others—to provide knowledgeable and engaging articles tailor-made for those who build, maintain, and fly their own aircraft. - November 30, 2025 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Colossal Productions & 99.1 The Sports Animal Launch Music City Madness Giveaway
Colossal Productions and 99.1 The Sports Animal have teamed up for a massive fan experience giveaway including on location displays of Colossal Productions LED Trailer. - November 20, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
USA Movie Cars Expands Movie Car Rental Network with New Mexico Picture Cars and Vegas Picture Cars
USA Movie Cars launches New Mexico Picture Cars & Vegas Picture Cars, adding 100s of Picture Cars to its Movie Car Rental network. Now 1,000+ vehicles serve AZ, NM & NV via Arizona Picture Cars, New Mexico Picture Cars & Vegas Picture Cars. No LA shipping needed—local Movie Cars ready for Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Vegas & Reno shoots. Car owners list free & earn on every rental. - November 12, 2025 - USA Movie Cars
Witlingo to Launch “Whitney,” a Voice Companion Helping Older Adults Feel Less Alone, Powered by OpenHome
Witlingo and OpenHome Announce Whitney: A Voice Companion That Listens, Remembers, and Cares - October 29, 2025 - Witlingo
Car Concierge Plus Celebrates 13 Years of Helping Car Buyers Nationwide Save Time, Money, and Stress
Since 2012, Car Concierge Plus has helped thousands of clients save millions of dollars while avoiding the typical headaches of the car-buying process. By serving as an independent advocate for the buyer — not the dealer — the company streamlines negotiations, ensures transparency, and delivers the best pricing (in writing) without the pressure or confusion of traditional dealership visits. - October 17, 2025 - Car Concierge Plus
Colossal Productions LLC Expands Capabilities with the Acquisition of the MAX169 LED Trailer from Insane Impact
Colossal Productions LLC is thrilled to announce a major expansion in our event technology capabilities — the acquisition of the Insane Impact MAX169 LED Trailer. - October 16, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
OnDemand Realty Expands to South of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with New Office in Cedar Hill
OnDemand Realty, one of North Texas’s fastest-growing real estate Brokerages in North Texas, has announced the grand opening of its newest office at 610 Uptown Blvd in Cedar Hill, Texas. The expansion marks a major milestone for the brokerage as it strengthens its footprint across the... - October 09, 2025 - OnDemand Realty
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
Introducing the CatGenie Whoosh™: the Only True Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
PetNovations launches the CatGenie Whoosh™, a new addition to the only litter boxes that fully handle cat waste—no scooping, bagging, or odors. In just 7 minutes, it scoops, liquefies, and flushes waste. The only true self-cleaning cat boxes. - September 17, 2025 - PetNovations-CatGenie
Local Realtor® Launches “Fit Tip Friday” Video Series Blending Real Estate and Lifestyle
Atlanta Realtor® and lifestyle influencer Kimberly D. Worthy debuts Fit Tip Friday, a weekly video series blending real estate tips with lifestyle strategies. Designed to help viewers become “Fit to Buy” and “Fit to Sell,” each short episode delivers practical guidance and motivation for success in both homeownership and personal growth. - September 17, 2025 - Worthy Real Acquisitions, LLC
Living on Big Island Realty Launches in Hilo
Living on Big Island Realty, based in Hilo, is a new brokerage focused on helping buyers and sellers navigate the unique challenges of East Hawaiʻi real estate. Founded by Dan Tousignant, a Hawaiʻi Realtor since 2018 with a background in construction and off-grid living, the brokerage provides... - September 12, 2025 - Dan Tousignant
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. Appoints Stacey Plante as Account Manager
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. welcomes Stacey Plante as its new Account Manager—bringing sharp aviation insurance expertise and a well-deserved reputation for client advocacy. Her precision and professionalism will further reinforce our values of rapid, detailed, and client-centric service. - September 08, 2025 - Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc.
Colossal Productions Launches, Transforming Event Experiences in East Tennessee
Colossal Productions LLC is an East Tennessee-based entertainment company specializing in immersive sports watch parties, corporate functions, municipal events, weddings, and social celebrations. With massive LED video walls, premium PA systems, Starlink-powered streaming, and full-service planning, Colossal Productions delivers seamless, stress-free experiences tailored to each client’s vision. - September 07, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
AQe Digital Delivers Enterprise-Grade AI Assistants for Customer Support and Operations
AQe Digital, a leading digital transformation solutions provider, has launched enterprise-grade AI assistants designed to revolutionize customer support and streamline business operations. With businesses under constant pressure to meet rising customer expectations while reducing operational costs,... - August 24, 2025 - AQe Digital
Top Brands of Blender Machine Are All Available at Flemingoo
Flemingoo, a trusted e-commerce platform in Bangladesh, has launched a top collection of blender machines in an affordable price with free home delivery nationwide. Featuring genuine, high-quality brands, Flemingoo ensures fast 3-day delivery, secure payments, and excellent customer support. Shop now for the best deals on blenders at flemingoo.com - August 09, 2025 - Flemingoo
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
Inflatables-R-Us Nominated for "Best Party Rental" by Nashville Parent Magazine
Inflatables-R-Us, a family-owned party rental company in Middle Tennessee, has been nominated for “Best Party Rental” by Nashville Parent Magazine. Founded by Justin and Brittany Mathis in 2023 and joined by Slade and Julia in 2025, IRU is known for top-quality inflatables, excellent service, and a safety-first approach. Recently voted #1 in Mt. Juliet and Rutherford County, the company serves families, schools, and churches across the region. - August 02, 2025 - Inflatables-R-Us
AQe Digital Helps Enterprises Cut App Development Costs by Up to 40% with Cross-Platform Mobile Solutions
AQe Digital, a leading software engineering service and digital solution provider, is expanding its services with cross platform mobile app development solutions with a cost-optimized delivery model that enables enterprises to reduce app development costs by up to 20-40%. With this new approach and... - July 31, 2025 - AQe Digital
The Premier Automotive Group Announces a Smarter Way to Buy a Pre-Owned Vehicle
The Premier Automotive Group announced today a "Smarter Way To Buy A Pre-Owned Vehicle" with added benefits and a process that will streamline and install confidence in the car buying process. With new vehicle prices at historic highs, more and more people are turning to pre-owned... - July 21, 2025 - Premier Auto Group
Kevin Kellogg Discusses if Cape Coral, FL, is Really the Worst Housing Market in America
Cape Coral’s housing market is stabilizing, not crashing. Kevin Kellogg of Logical Choice Realty Group offers a local perspective, citing a 1.5% population increase, a 5% price correction, and growing rental inventory. With more options for buyers and renters, and smarter planning around insurance and taxes, now is a strategic time to enter the market. - July 18, 2025 - Logical Choice Realty Group