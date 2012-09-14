PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Arken.legal (UK) Ltd Makes Private Client Sector Up to 50% More Productive with New Digital Fact Find Tool: Arken Acquire New efficiency tool sends a link to your clients to capture information prior to interview; Seamless transfer of data straight into Arken Professional; Significantly reduces data capture time; Allocate the most appropriate resource to the requirement; Effective lead generation tool; Available with an Arken Professional or Arken Enterprise plan. - December 15, 2019 - Arken.legal

Future Point Growth Solutions, TWMalone Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership Future Point Growth Solutions, a provider of solutions that help small businesses grow their sales smartly, is excited to announce a partnership with TWMalone Consulting, a firm that focuses on helping businesses create successful sales teams. Future Point’s mission is to improve their clients’... - December 12, 2019 - Future Point Capital LLC

2019 Hotel of the Year Recipient Sponsored by Daryon Hotels International Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA is this year’s recipient of the Community Hotels “Hotel of the Year” award. The hotel is active within their community in trying to end hunger and supports Habitat for Humanity. The General Manager at Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA... - December 09, 2019 - Daryon Hotels International

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Velocity Data Announces Change of Control A change of control of the Company has been effected by the purchase by Mr. Joe Byrne of a controlling interest from S7 companies of approximately 82% of the outstanding capital of the Company for a total consideration of $500,000. - December 02, 2019 - S7 Group

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Year’s Profit to Child Development Institute Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.

MAAN Softwares Commence Work on the Newest iOS 13 Version Frameworks With the newest iOS 13 version lots of cool new features are rolling out. A vast range of modifications is introduced for the developers by iOS 13 i.e. new frameworks, new APIs, new UI changes and more. - November 10, 2019 - MAAN Softwares Inc.

Jeremy Ryan Slate Spoke at the Freedom Business Summit in Ukraine Command Your Brand Media founder, Jeremy Ryan Slate, spoke on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at the Freedom Business Summit at the up-and-coming European technology hub, Unit City in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Ukraine has become the California start-up area of Eastern Europe due to a large surge of developers... - October 31, 2019 - Command Your Brand

AHCNECS Hosts One-Day Seminar to Teach Persons How to Create an Online Income Montegonians and members of neighbouring communities are in for a treat come November 8, 2019 when AHCNECS launches the first of their bi-monthly, one-day seminars entitled, “How to Create an Online Income.” The seminar will be held at 9 Dome Street, Dome Plaza, Montego Bay and is geared towards people with a smartphone or a laptop who desire to earn an extra income. - October 29, 2019 - AHCNECS

Auto Industry Conference Highlights New Magnesium Technology from China At an international conference in Atlanta, new Chinese technology for advanced, fuel-efficient automobiles is being highlighted. Many major auto manufacturers are attending; there is a special presentation, sponsored by Galaxy Trade and Technology, through the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, featuring engineer Yuan Yansheng. This is an example of a new, reciprocal approach to Chinese science and industry. - October 28, 2019 - Asia-Pacific Group

Versa Electronics Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary Electronic Contract Manufacturer Celebrates 25 Years and is Honored as Top 10 Manufacturing Service Provider. - October 26, 2019 - Versa Electronics

American Heart Association Recognizes Daugherty Business Solutions for Workplace Health Achievement The results of the American Heart Association 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced today and Daugherty Business Solutions achieved Bronze recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace. Daugherty Business Solutions is a premier provider of business and technology solutions. - October 23, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

International Institute for Analytics Honors Ford Motor Company with 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent analytics and data science research and advisory firm, named Ford Motor Company the winner of the 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award at IIA’s Analytics Symposium held in Detroit. Ford Motor Company won the Excellence... - October 19, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics

RadiusPoint Announces Clients’ ROI of 470% for Second Quarter of 2019 RadiusPoint, the leading lifecycle enterprise expense management provider, has announced an impressive Return on Investment (ROI) of 470% for their clients for the second quarter of 2019. This ROI was the result of RadiusPoint’s monthly audit of invoices and optimization of the services that accumulate... - October 19, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Transparent BPO Announces New Organizational Structure, Leadership to Manage Growth Record growth inspires company to shift from a shared team to site-based BPO model, hire an executive team to oversee. - October 17, 2019 - Transparent BPO

Best B2B Lead Generation Company CIENCE Posts Record Growth in Q3 Record Sales and Key Customer Wins Highlight Record Quarter for Industry Leader, CIENCE. - October 15, 2019 - CIENCE

Fair Trade Outsourcing (Formerly Known as Rethink Staffing) Launches New Brand, Logo and Website Rethink Staffing changes its name to Fair Trade Outsourcing, following its new branding strategy, and launches new logo and website. - October 13, 2019 - Fair Trade Outsourcing

IDI Consulting Raises Blood Cancer Awareness & Funds Through Light The Night Walk Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting

AVA Virtual Assistance Named One of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Entrepreneur360 List AVA Virtual Assistance was recently recognized as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ ranking, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged... - October 11, 2019 - AVA Virtual Assistance LLC

Empire Business Solutions Brokers Another Successful Deal on a Business for Sale in Orange County Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business brokers in Los Angeles County and Orange County, California is pleased to announce another deal closed on Oct. 1, 2019. Empire represented Pacific-Tek, Inc. of Anaheim, California who was been purchased by Advanced Manufacturing & Fabrication,... - October 11, 2019 - Empire Business Solutions

Free Event for Local Entrepreneurs & Business Owners Hosted by Sales Coach Now Business and Sales Expert, Ursula Mentjes will be in San Diego, CA on October 16 to share her Top 7 Strategies To Attract More Clients & Hit 7 Figures. This live, free event will be jam-packed with strategy, networking and more. If you'd like to attend, please go to www.salescoachnow.com/7strategies to register as seating is limited. - October 07, 2019 - Sales Coach Now

Techwave Partners with Medistance to Provide the Healthcare of the Future Global Digital Transformation Company, Techwave has signed an exclusive worldwide agreement with Promecom, a Hungarian company to market Medistance, a proprietary Remote Patient Monitoring solution. This partnership will enable Promecom to leverage Techwave’s global market access. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a technology that allows patient’s monitoring outside standard clinical environments that boost access to care and reduce the cost of delivering health care. - October 03, 2019 - Techwave

RBnH Solutions Provides Staff Training for Enhancing the Professional Skills of Their Employees Set up active involvement and cohesion between the staff and management with regular staff training. - October 03, 2019 - RBnH Solutions

Command Your Brand Media Founder Spoke at Mid-Atlantic Podcast Conference Command Your Brand Media Founder, Jeremy Ryan Slate, was one of the spotlight speakers invited to speak at the Mid-Atlantic Podcast Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 7, 2019. - October 03, 2019 - Command Your Brand

Intuitive Enterprises, LLC Announces Inspire Leadership Conference Syracuse Author Helps Women Become Inspired Leaders and launches Inspire Leadership Conference for activating higher performance and reaching full potential for business success. With a business world increasingly out of balance we need leadership transformation. Join and create the time and space for expansion into your new leadership. - October 02, 2019 - Intuitive Enterprises, LLC

RupeeLife Releases Online Marketplace for the 10 Million Struggling Indian SMEs to Get Invested for No Commission After procuring funds more than INR 500 crores for various businesses including SMEs and Startups, RupeeLife becomes a Fintech through release of its online marketplace for New Investments and Business Exits. RupeeLife 360 Inc. has announced the biggest milestone in the company history with the release of its online platform for businesses to get invested, exit, or do a JV with investors, advisors or other businesses. - September 30, 2019 - RupeeLife

idyn Announces a Brand New Magento Based E-Commerce Suite for Microsoft Dynamics Dutch/American ISV idyn enters a new era with their complete SaaS e-commerce solution for Microsoft Dynamics Business Central. This new app within the Microsoft Dynamics AppSource platform, will be available from October/November ’19. At the same time there will be a new major release of the existing... - September 27, 2019 - Qixas Group

The Credit Docs Aim to Bring Positive Changes to Credit Reports Within 15–20 Days The credit repair company has proven credit repair strategies that help restore credit reports and improve credit/FICO scores significantly. - September 27, 2019 - The Credit Docs

Zaxis Has Reinvented Their Multi-Function Leak Tester with Usability in Mind, Adding a Large 7-Inch Touchscreen to the New Zaxis 7i Zaxis has focused on usability in their latest multi-function leak tester, the Zaxis 7i. The Zaxis 7i has a large built-in 7-inch touchscreen and is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative. http://www.zaxisinc.com The Zaxis 7i is a modular, multi-function leak tester. The... - September 25, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Zaxis Has Introduced Servo Motor Technology Into Their eVmP (Electronic Variable Metering Pump) Family of Precision Metering and Dispensing Pumps Servo motor technology increases the dispense speed of the eVmP system as well as enables the system to handle fluids with a much higher viscosity. The servo drive also paves the way for the eVmP VS6, the largest dispensing pump in the eVmP family to date. The addition of the servo drive to the Zaxis eVmP product offering expands the capability and performance to better suit Zaxis customers. - September 24, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

El Camino Health Leverages Seabright Healthcare Solutions Proprietary Analytics Tools and Saves $1.5M Using Seabright Healthcare's proprietary analytics and Bill Only portal, El Camino Health was able to achieve savings of $1.5M in annual costs. - September 21, 2019 - Seabright Healthcare Solutions

RadiusPoint and Broussard Logistics Unveils New Integrated Partnership RadiusPoint©, one of the leading telecom, wireless, and utility expense management provider and Broussard Logistics, the premier logistics management supplier is pleased to announce their integrated partnership, that adds significant value to both businesses under RadiusPoint’s Prestigious... - September 20, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

RMK Consulting, LLC Addresses Texas Cities Ransomware Attack On August 20, 2019, in a massive coordinated attack, hackers were able to compromise and encrypt 22 local municipalities computer networks in Texas by breaching an MSP the municipalities contracted for their IT services. Although the investigation is currently ongoing, early indications point to a compromised... - September 20, 2019 - RMK Consulting, LLC

DIGIOP Launches CARBON, a Loss Prevention Dashboard and Business Intelligence Tool DIGIOP announces the launch of CARBON, a cloud-based insights and business intelligence platform for loss prevention and store operations. The intuitive dashboard delivers synchronized video and data, advanced data mining, and case management across an enterprise. “DIGIOP CARBON was built to be... - September 18, 2019 - DIGIOP

Amalgam: The Blockchain Company Announces Former NASDAQ Managing Director, Rachel Racz, as Vice President The Former NASDAQ Managing Director joins the Blockchain firm to oversee partnerships, product development and go-to-market strategies. - September 16, 2019 - Amalgam: The Blockchain Company

Jeremy Ryan Slate to Speak at Freedom Business Summit in the Ukraine Command Your Brand Media is pleased to announce founder, Jeremy Ryan Slate, will be speaking at the Freedom Business Summit in Kyiv, Ukraine. - September 15, 2019 - Command Your Brand

Transparent BPO to Open Contact Center in Belmopan, Belize Early 2020 Belmopan expansion will provide hundreds of employment opportunities for Cayo district residents. - September 14, 2019 - Transparent BPO

Jade Solutions, LLC Principal Selected for Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Baltimore Division's 25th Citizens Academy Tina Patterson, Principal, Jade Solutions, LLC has been selected to participate in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Baltimore Division's 25th Citizens Academy. Candidates can be nominated by FBI employees, former Citizens Academy graduates, and community leaders, and are selected by the special... - September 13, 2019 - Jade Solutions, LLC

Introducing License Manager to ExpenseLogic 8.0 Users RadiusPoint, the leading service provider for telecom and utility expense management, has announced they will be adding the License Manager to be managed within ExpenseLogic 8.0 software. This new and exciting addition will allow users to manage the license for your Mobile devices, Cloud services, and... - September 13, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Empire Business Solutions Official Guide on Selling Your Business is a Huge Success with Clients Entitled Selling a Lower Middle Market Business, this guide offers a complete, step by step, approach to selling a business. - September 12, 2019 - Empire Business Solutions

Announcing Third Quarter Improvements to ExpenseLogic 8.0 RadiusPoint, industry-leader for telecom, wireless and utility expense management, has announced the availability of enhanced capabilities for ExpenseLogic Version 8.0. Each Quarter of 2019, RadiusPoint has continuously improved upon this version based on their client’s input and needs. New additions... - September 07, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Startup data245 Utilizes Machine Learning to Predict and Reduce Employee Benefit Healthcare Spend Illinois startup data245 employs machine learning to predict employee benefit budgets into the future. - September 03, 2019 - data245

SCALE UP 2019 Launched in Birmingham, Alabama Just in time for the 4th quarter business financial goals, TMB Tax & Financial Services launches SCALE UP 2019, an 8-week intentional, results oriented, and action-driven training session that provides Birmingham CEOs with immediate financial tools, education and one-on-one assistance to scale-up... - September 03, 2019 - TMB Tax & Financial Services, LLC

Local Bookkeeping Service Provider Announces Automated Bookkeeping Packages B&M Financial Management Services specializes in providing cost-effective and reliable accounting and tax solutions for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Located in Westchester County, New York. - September 03, 2019 - B&M Financial Management Services

Praxis Global Alliance’ Recent Report, Healthcare Investor Sentiment Spotlight 2019 Uncovers Investor Outlook and Value Creation Opportunities in India Spotlights investor activity and sentiment from over 100 leaders from top funds shaping Indian Healthcare covering 1.3B people. - August 31, 2019 - Praxis Global Alliance

DFW Based WORKSUITES Opens Its 20th Location in Allen, TX WORKSUITES are designed for privacy, productivity and professionality, and provides its members with workplace solutions for entrepreneurs, small businesses and large corporations. These turnkey offices are move-in ready and equipped with conference and team rooms, coworking spaces, full-service coffee lounge, and the latest IT infrastructure. With 20 locations in Dallas and Houston, WORKSUITES is cultivating communities in areas where its members have the flexibility to create meaningful work. - August 30, 2019 - WORKSUITES

Jade Solutions, LLC Recognized as a Top 100 MBE® Capital Region MSDC awards Jade Solutions, LLC as one of the best in the region. - August 30, 2019 - Jade Solutions, LLC

SKY Telecom LLC Announced the Opening of a New Office in Sheridan Wyoming, USA SKY Telecom LLC’s Contact Center Service has shown huge support with the opening of a new office that houses a dedicated team. - August 30, 2019 - SKY Telecom LLC

Publish Interactive Releases Whitepaper on Trends in High-Value B2B Research Publishing Whitepaper highlights that market report publishers must understand how customers use their syndicated content. - August 28, 2019 - Publish Interactive