|
New efficiency tool sends a link to your clients to capture information prior to interview; Seamless transfer of data straight into Arken Professional; Significantly reduces data capture time; Allocate the most appropriate resource to the requirement; Effective lead generation tool; Available with an Arken Professional or Arken Enterprise plan. - December 15, 2019 - Arken.legal
Future Point Growth Solutions, a provider of solutions that help small businesses grow their sales smartly, is excited to announce a partnership with TWMalone Consulting, a firm that focuses on helping businesses create successful sales teams.
Future Point’s mission is to improve their clients’... - December 12, 2019 - Future Point Capital LLC
Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA is this year’s recipient of the Community Hotels “Hotel of the Year” award. The hotel is active within their community in trying to end hunger and supports Habitat for Humanity.
The General Manager at Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA... - December 09, 2019 - Daryon Hotels International
Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting
A change of control of the Company has been effected by the purchase by Mr. Joe Byrne of a controlling interest from S7 companies of approximately 82% of the outstanding capital of the Company for a total consideration of $500,000. - December 02, 2019 - S7 Group
Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.
With the newest iOS 13 version lots of cool new features are rolling out. A vast range of modifications is introduced for the developers by iOS 13 i.e. new frameworks, new APIs, new UI changes and more. - November 10, 2019 - MAAN Softwares Inc.
Command Your Brand Media founder, Jeremy Ryan Slate, spoke on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at the Freedom Business Summit at the up-and-coming European technology hub, Unit City in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Ukraine has become the California start-up area of Eastern Europe due to a large surge of developers... - October 31, 2019 - Command Your Brand
Montegonians and members of neighbouring communities are in for a treat come November 8, 2019 when AHCNECS launches the first of their bi-monthly, one-day seminars entitled, “How to Create an Online Income.” The seminar will be held at 9 Dome Street, Dome Plaza, Montego Bay and is geared towards people with a smartphone or a laptop who desire to earn an extra income. - October 29, 2019 - AHCNECS
At an international conference in Atlanta, new Chinese technology for advanced, fuel-efficient automobiles is being highlighted. Many major auto manufacturers are attending; there is a special presentation, sponsored by Galaxy Trade and Technology, through the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, featuring engineer Yuan Yansheng. This is an example of a new, reciprocal approach to Chinese science and industry. - October 28, 2019 - Asia-Pacific Group
Electronic Contract Manufacturer Celebrates 25 Years and is Honored as Top 10 Manufacturing Service Provider. - October 26, 2019 - Versa Electronics
The results of the American Heart Association 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced today and Daugherty Business Solutions achieved Bronze recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace. Daugherty Business Solutions is a premier provider of business and technology solutions. - October 23, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions
The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent analytics and data science research and advisory firm, named Ford Motor Company the winner of the 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award at IIA’s Analytics Symposium held in Detroit.
Ford Motor Company won the Excellence... - October 19, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics
RadiusPoint, the leading lifecycle enterprise expense management provider, has announced an impressive Return on Investment (ROI) of 470% for their clients for the second quarter of 2019. This ROI was the result of RadiusPoint’s monthly audit of invoices and optimization of the services that accumulate... - October 19, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint
Record growth inspires company to shift from a shared team to site-based BPO model, hire an executive team to oversee. - October 17, 2019 - Transparent BPO
Record Sales and Key Customer Wins Highlight Record Quarter for Industry Leader, CIENCE. - October 15, 2019 - CIENCE
Rethink Staffing changes its name to Fair Trade Outsourcing, following its new branding strategy, and launches new logo and website. - October 13, 2019 - Fair Trade Outsourcing
Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting
AVA Virtual Assistance was recently recognized as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ ranking, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged... - October 11, 2019 - AVA Virtual Assistance LLC
Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business brokers in Los Angeles County and Orange County, California is pleased to announce another deal closed on Oct. 1, 2019. Empire represented Pacific-Tek, Inc. of Anaheim, California who was been purchased by Advanced Manufacturing & Fabrication,... - October 11, 2019 - Empire Business Solutions
Business and Sales Expert, Ursula Mentjes will be in San Diego, CA on October 16 to share her Top 7 Strategies To Attract More Clients & Hit 7 Figures. This live, free event will be jam-packed with strategy, networking and more. If you'd like to attend, please go to www.salescoachnow.com/7strategies to register as seating is limited. - October 07, 2019 - Sales Coach Now
Global Digital Transformation Company, Techwave has signed an exclusive worldwide agreement with Promecom, a Hungarian company to market Medistance, a proprietary Remote Patient Monitoring solution. This partnership will enable Promecom to leverage Techwave’s global market access. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a technology that allows patient’s monitoring outside standard clinical environments that boost access to care and reduce the cost of delivering health care. - October 03, 2019 - Techwave
Set up active involvement and cohesion between the staff and management with regular staff training. - October 03, 2019 - RBnH Solutions
Command Your Brand Media Founder, Jeremy Ryan Slate, was one of the spotlight speakers invited to speak at the Mid-Atlantic Podcast Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 7, 2019. - October 03, 2019 - Command Your Brand
Syracuse Author Helps Women Become Inspired Leaders and launches Inspire Leadership Conference for activating higher performance and reaching full potential for business success. With a business world increasingly out of balance we need leadership transformation. Join and create the time and space for expansion into your new leadership. - October 02, 2019 - Intuitive Enterprises, LLC
After procuring funds more than INR 500 crores for various businesses including SMEs and Startups, RupeeLife becomes a Fintech through release of its online marketplace for New Investments and Business Exits. RupeeLife 360 Inc. has announced the biggest milestone in the company history with the release of its online platform for businesses to get invested, exit, or do a JV with investors, advisors or other businesses. - September 30, 2019 - RupeeLife
Dutch/American ISV idyn enters a new era with their complete SaaS e-commerce solution for Microsoft Dynamics Business Central. This new app within the Microsoft Dynamics AppSource platform, will be available from October/November ’19. At the same time there will be a new major release of the existing... - September 27, 2019 - Qixas Group
The credit repair company has proven credit repair strategies that help restore credit reports and improve credit/FICO scores significantly. - September 27, 2019 - The Credit Docs
Zaxis has focused on usability in their latest multi-function leak tester, the Zaxis 7i. The Zaxis 7i has a large built-in 7-inch touchscreen and is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative. http://www.zaxisinc.com
The Zaxis 7i is a modular, multi-function leak tester. The... - September 25, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.
Servo motor technology increases the dispense speed of the eVmP system as well as enables the system to handle fluids with a much higher viscosity. The servo drive also paves the way for the eVmP VS6, the largest dispensing pump in the eVmP family to date. The addition of the servo drive to the Zaxis eVmP product offering expands the capability and performance to better suit Zaxis customers. - September 24, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.
Using Seabright Healthcare's proprietary analytics and Bill Only portal, El Camino Health was able to achieve savings of $1.5M in annual costs. - September 21, 2019 - Seabright Healthcare Solutions
RadiusPoint©, one of the leading telecom, wireless, and utility expense management provider and Broussard Logistics, the premier logistics management supplier is pleased to announce their integrated partnership, that adds significant value to both businesses under RadiusPoint’s Prestigious... - September 20, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint
On August 20, 2019, in a massive coordinated attack, hackers were able to compromise and encrypt 22 local municipalities computer networks in Texas by breaching an MSP the municipalities contracted for their IT services.
Although the investigation is currently ongoing, early indications point to a compromised... - September 20, 2019 - RMK Consulting, LLC
DIGIOP announces the launch of CARBON, a cloud-based insights and business intelligence platform for loss prevention and store operations. The intuitive dashboard delivers synchronized video and data, advanced data mining, and case management across an enterprise.
“DIGIOP CARBON was built to be... - September 18, 2019 - DIGIOP
The Former NASDAQ Managing Director joins the Blockchain firm to oversee partnerships, product development and go-to-market strategies. - September 16, 2019 - Amalgam: The Blockchain Company
Command Your Brand Media is pleased to announce founder, Jeremy Ryan Slate, will be speaking at the Freedom Business Summit in Kyiv, Ukraine. - September 15, 2019 - Command Your Brand
Belmopan expansion will provide hundreds of employment opportunities for Cayo district residents. - September 14, 2019 - Transparent BPO
Tina Patterson, Principal, Jade Solutions, LLC has been selected to participate in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Baltimore Division's 25th Citizens Academy. Candidates can be nominated by FBI employees, former Citizens Academy graduates, and community leaders, and are selected by the special... - September 13, 2019 - Jade Solutions, LLC
RadiusPoint, the leading service provider for telecom and utility expense management, has announced they will be adding the License Manager to be managed within ExpenseLogic 8.0 software. This new and exciting addition will allow users to manage the license for your Mobile devices, Cloud services, and... - September 13, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint
Entitled Selling a Lower Middle Market Business, this guide offers a complete, step by step, approach to selling a business. - September 12, 2019 - Empire Business Solutions
RadiusPoint, industry-leader for telecom, wireless and utility expense management, has announced the availability of enhanced capabilities for ExpenseLogic Version 8.0. Each Quarter of 2019, RadiusPoint has continuously improved upon this version based on their client’s input and needs. New additions... - September 07, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint
Illinois startup data245 employs machine learning to predict employee benefit budgets into the future. - September 03, 2019 - data245
Just in time for the 4th quarter business financial goals, TMB Tax & Financial Services launches SCALE UP 2019, an 8-week intentional, results oriented, and action-driven training session that provides Birmingham CEOs with immediate financial tools, education and one-on-one assistance to scale-up... - September 03, 2019 - TMB Tax & Financial Services, LLC
B&M Financial Management Services specializes in providing cost-effective and reliable accounting and tax solutions for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Located in Westchester County, New York. - September 03, 2019 - B&M Financial Management Services
Spotlights investor activity and sentiment from over 100 leaders from top funds shaping Indian Healthcare covering 1.3B people. - August 31, 2019 - Praxis Global Alliance
WORKSUITES are designed for privacy, productivity and professionality, and provides its members with workplace solutions for entrepreneurs, small businesses and large corporations. These turnkey offices are move-in ready and equipped with conference and team rooms, coworking spaces, full-service coffee lounge, and the latest IT infrastructure. With 20 locations in Dallas and Houston, WORKSUITES is cultivating communities in areas where its members have the flexibility to create meaningful work. - August 30, 2019 - WORKSUITES
Capital Region MSDC awards Jade Solutions, LLC as one of the best in the region. - August 30, 2019 - Jade Solutions, LLC
SKY Telecom LLC’s Contact Center Service has shown huge support with the opening of a new office that houses a dedicated team. - August 30, 2019 - SKY Telecom LLC
Whitepaper highlights that market report publishers must understand how customers use their syndicated content. - August 28, 2019 - Publish Interactive
Shae Sterrett of Shae Sterrett, LLC is excited to partner with Gretchen Carmel, owner of the The Yoga Space in downtown Keene to offer a workshop, Warriors at Ease - An Introduction to Yoga and Meditation, specifically for veterans, service members and their friends and family on September 14 from 11-1 PM. - August 27, 2019 - Shae Sterrett
