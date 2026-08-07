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WNFP Seeks City Ambassadors to Lead BizNetwork Destination Tours in Five Major U.S. Cities
Westchester Network for Professionals is recruiting City Ambassadors in New York, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles to help grow its BizNetwork Destination Tours and strengthen local professional communities. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
WNFP Launches LevelUp Network Live to Accelerate Business Growth Through Mastermind Sessions
New mastermind-style program provides entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals with accountability, strategic insights, and a powerful network to help achieve their goals. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
Christopherson Launches Andavo Booking, Integrating Booking and Service Across the Full Trip
Built in-house by Christopherson and backed by more than 70 years of travel management, Andavo Booking connects modern booking with the broader service experience powered by the Andavo platform. - July 30, 2026 - Christopherson Business Travel
BCC Supplies Launches EIN-Only Business Credit Platform, Giving U.S. Founders a Path to Fundability Without a Personal Guarantee
The Tampa-based platform reports a genuine commercial installment tradeline to all three major business credit bureaus — no SSN, no personal guarantee, and 0% APR — alongside a free, fully-sourced guide to building business credit in 2026. - July 23, 2026 - BCC Supplies
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Laura Ward From R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Earns U.S. Department of Justice Accreditation to Represent Immigrants in Immigration Proceedings
Laura Ward has officially been recognized as a Department of Justice (DOJ) Accredited Representative, a significant professional achievement that expands her ability to assist individuals and families navigating the United States immigration system. - July 21, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
CavyaQA Launches: AI-Powered Translation QA for Any Language Pair
CavyaQA combines traditional QA validation with AI-powered language review in one platform. - July 20, 2026 - Milestone Localization
DeMott Bookkeeping LLC Earns BBB® (Better Business Bureau of MI) Accreditation, Strengthening Trust for Michigan Clients
DeMott Bookkeeping LLC, a locally owned bookkeeping service serving the State of Michigan, is proud to announce their achievement of Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau of MI, recognizing the company’s commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and customer... - July 20, 2026 - DeMott Bookkeeping LLC
Sandler Ranked a Top Sales Training Franchise Under $100K by Entrepreneur in 2026
Sandler ranks among top sales training franchises under $100K in Entrepreneur’s 2026 list. Explore a scalable, low-cost franchise opportunity. - July 09, 2026 - Sandler
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits. - July 01, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
Better Earth to Showcase Touch-Free Dispensers and Next-Generation Compostable Cutlery at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show
Better Earth will showcase its new Touch-Free Cutlery Dispenser platform and compostable Pressed Bamboo Fiber and PHA cutlery solutions at NRA Show 2026, Booth 3582 in the South Building. Designed for high-volume foodservice environments, the system helps reduce waste, improve hygiene, and support compliance while maintaining operational efficiency and guest experience. - July 01, 2026 - Better Earth
Founding Member Program Opens Doors to Business Growth, Visibility, and Strategic Connections
Limited-Time Opportunity Gives Business Professionals Lifetime Savings and Exclusive Access to Premium Networking and Growth Opportunities - June 24, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
Mensen Praten Expands to 11 Industry Verticals, Deploying Credentialed Remote Agents Across Solar, Home Improvement, Senior Care, and More
Mensen Praten is a U.S.-based BPO providing 24/7 remote customer and technical support through credentialed agents across 11 industries, helping small and mid-size businesses deliver knowledgeable, reliable, and scalable service. - June 22, 2026 - Mensen Praten
Security Token Offering Foundation Launching June 29, 2026 to Advance the Global Tokenization Industry
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) today announced its official launch date on June 29, 2026 as a global membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth, education, adoption, and advancement of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets. As tokenization continues to transform the way assets are issued, managed, distributed, and traded, the STO Foundation has been established to serve as a central hub for tokenization. - June 16, 2026 - STO Foundation
SuiteDynamics Launches Dynamic Job Shop, a Manufacturing Suite Built for the Realities of Custom Production
New solution gives make-to-order and high mix, low volume manufacturers unified quoting, scheduling, fabrication, and quality workflows inside their existing ERP. - June 04, 2026 - SuiteDynamics
Onward Group Holdings, LLC Expands Into a Diversified, Multi-Brand Talent Platform
Platform spans specialized brands providing deep domain expertise to leading organizations across sectors. - June 04, 2026 - Onward Group Holdings
San Diego Business Owners Invited to GrowthCLUB: A Powerful 90-Day Business Planning Workshop
San Diego entrepreneurs are invited to attend GrowthCLUB, an interactive business planning workshop designed to help owners gain clarity, momentum, and measurable results. - June 02, 2026 - JSG Action Coach
Local Business Owners Invited to “GrowthCLUB” 90-Day Planning Workshop in Temecula Valley
Business coach Julie Seal-Gaustad helps entrepreneurs create clarity, momentum, and actionable plans for the next 90 days in Temecula Valley, California. - June 02, 2026 - JSG Action Coach
AFSI Partners with Japanese Volunteers for Community Awareness Initiative in Cebu
Allied Fusion Services Inc. partnered with Japanese volunteers in Cebu for a CSR initiative, promoting mental health awareness among students while fostering cultural exchange and community engagement. - April 17, 2026 - Allied Fusion BPO
Yiruixing Packaging Highlights Key Sustainable Packaging Trends Transforming B2B Supply Chains in the United States, Canada, and Australia
As environmental awareness grows, sustainable packaging is expected to play an important role in the future of global supply chains, with innovative materials and circular models at the forefront. Companies that embrace these strategies will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive edge in the market. - April 04, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Zenius Corporation Expands GSA Schedule with Addition of SINs 541611 and 541690
Zenius Corporation, a HUBZone-certified, minority-owned small, disadvantaged business, is pleased to announce the addition of two new Special Item Numbers (SINs), 541611 and 541690, to its General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) #47QTCA20D00CC. These SIN additions... - March 29, 2026 - Zenius Corporation
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Avignon Global Deliver Strategic Accounting and Financial Services for Growing Businesses
Avignon Global introduces modern approach to accounting, combining financial expertise with strategic business insight. As businesses navigate increasingly complex financial environments, Avignon Global offers a comprehensive suite of services that go beyond traditional accounting. The firm... - March 18, 2026 - Avignon Global LLC
Bchex Earns Great Place To Work Certification™
94% of employees say Bchex is a great place to work — 37 points above the national average - March 10, 2026 - Bchex
Yiruixing Packaging Strengthens Global B2B Offering with Enhanced FSC-Certified Product Lines to Support Multinational ESG Mandates
Yiruixing Packaging is boosting its global B2B offering by expanding its range of FSC-certified packaging products, which are intended to assist multinational companies in meeting evolving ESG policies, responsible sourcing, and corporate sustainability requirements. As worldwide regulations become stricter and environmental reporting becomes mandatory in all sectors, the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions verified by third parties is continuously growing. - March 09, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Zenius Celebrates 11 Years of Innovation and Announces Bold Expansion Into the Future
Zenius Corporation proudly celebrates its 11th anniversary, marking over a decade of delivering transformative solutions to Federal, State, and Local government clients. Founded in 2015, Zenius has grown into a recognized leader in digital transformation, strategic modernization, and... - March 01, 2026 - Zenius Corporation
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Merrisk Launches First Data-Verified Trust Scoring Platform for Small Businesses
Las Vegas-based fintech startup replaces opinion-based reviews with real-time financial verification, giving service businesses a new way to prove trustworthiness. - February 11, 2026 - Merrisk
Community Banks Gain First of Its Kind Tool Linking Leadership Decisions to Financial Performance
Hopkins Leadership announced the launch of BankAccelerator™, a leadership system built specifically for community banks. The program links executive behaviors and decision alignment to core performance metrics such as ROA, efficiency ratio, and loan-to-deposit ratio. Already in use at $100M–$3B banks, BankAccelerator supports succession planning, growth, M&A evaluation, and exam readiness. - February 07, 2026 - Hopkins Leadership
Securitas North America Explores Risk Intelligence Trends Shaping 2025–2026 in New Security Connected Episode
New episode of Securiosity examines how organizations turn intelligence into action amid accelerating global risk. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Securitas Launches 2026 Risk Intelligence Estimate
The new report delivers foresight on emerging global risks, helping organizations anticipate disruption, assess threats, and strengthen resilience in an increasingly volatile operating environment. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Island Insurance Group Launches ContractRiskFinder, a Free AI Platform for Understanding Contract and Document Risk
Island Insurance Group today announced the launch of ContractRiskFinder, a free AI-powered platform designed to help individuals and businesses identify potential risks in contracts and documents before signing. The tool analyzes agreements in minutes and highlights common exposure areas such as liability, renewal, and termination terms, supporting clearer understanding and more informed decision-making. - January 20, 2026 - Island Insurance Group
SupportYourApp Launches “Customer Support 101: Building Excellence” - A New Course on Modern Customer Support
SupportYourApp has launched “Customer Support 101: Building Excellence,” a new educational course designed to help teams and professionals build customer-centric support operations by combining human expertise with AI-driven workflows. - January 08, 2026 - SupportYourApp
2025 Survey Reveals Widespread Pay Gaps for Therapists Across Practice Settings
A new 2025 Therapist Pay Transparency Survey reveals consistent pay gaps across therapy settings. Therapists reported earning $20,000–$40,000 less than what they believe reflects fair compensation. Associate therapists experienced the largest gaps. Findings align with national workforce data and point to structural issues in compensation models. - January 07, 2026 - CultivateCare
Antravia - Why Financial Infrastructure Is Becoming a Critical Issue for Global Travel Platforms
Antravia has published a new travel finance analysis examining how payments, settlement timing, foreign exchange exposure, and regulatory requirements affect financial risk and scalability in global travel platforms. - January 07, 2026 - Antravia Advisory
Mobilfy Worldwide Appoints New Leadership to Lead the Next Phase of Its Retail Agent Partner Channel
Mobilfy Worldwide today announced that Timothy Tillman Sr. has joined the organization as Senior Channel Manager for Spiked Mobile, effective January 5, 2026. In this role, Tillman will lead the national expansion and performance acceleration of Mobilfy’s Retail Agent Partner ecosystem... - January 05, 2026 - Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC
NYBACS Launches Dedicated US Tax Filing Service for CY2025 for Individuals and Businesses
NYBACS announces the launch of its dedicated US Tax Filing service for CY2025, supporting individuals and businesses with expert-led, IRS-compliant tax filing. The service covers individual, S-Corp, LLC, and C-Corp filings, focusing on accuracy, legal tax optimization, and audit-ready compliance through a secure online platform. - December 27, 2025 - New York Business Advisory And Corporate Services Inc.
BPM Systems Introduces Advanced Automatic Bottle Labeling Solution to Help Manufacturers Boost Speed, Accuracy, and Efficiency Across U.S. Production Lines
BPM Systems announces the release of a new Automatic Bottle Labeling Machine designed to help manufacturers improve operational efficiency, labeling precision, and production output. The system supports high-speed workflows, integrates with existing equipment, and provides a scalable automation solution for companies seeking to modernize their packaging operations. - December 19, 2025 - BPM Systems
Mosaic Method Agency Launches the Mosaic AI Shopping Lab to Help Brands Win Inside AI Search Engines
Atlanta-based agency introduces first dedicated Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) division as consumer discovery shifts from traditional search to AI-powered platforms. - December 11, 2025 - Mosaic Method Agency
UK Financial Ltd Appoints Alexes Crespo as Chief Financial Officer
UK Financial Ltd strengthens its leadership with Alexes Crespo as CFO as the company moves closer to becoming the world’s first fully compliant tokenized ecosystem. - December 10, 2025 - UK Financial Ltd
OptiSol Launches elsAi ESG to Help Enterprises Automate Sustainability Reporting and Improve Compliance
OptiSol announces the launch of elsAi ESG, an AI-driven platform that centralizes sustainability data, automates CSRD and SEC-aligned reporting, and improves audit readiness for enterprises. The solution helps organizations reduce reporting time, strengthen data accuracy, and advance transparency across global operations. - December 03, 2025 - Optisol Business Solution
OptiSol Business Solutions Launches elsAi CLM, a Gen AI Powered Platform for Intelligent and Automated Contract Lifecycle Management
OptiSol announces the launch of elsAi CLM, a Generative AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform that automates drafting, reviews, compliance checks, and negotiation workflows. The solution helps enterprises reduce contract processing time, strengthen risk visibility, and improve operational efficiency across legal and procurement teams. - December 03, 2025 - Optisol Business Solution
Antravia Launches the Travel Agent Finance Guide for U.S. Travel Advisors
Antravia, the U.S.–based accounting and financial advisory firm for travel agents, tour operators, hotels and hospitality businesses, has released the Travel Agent Finance Guide, a complete, structured resource designed to help U.S. travel advisors build stronger, more profitable, and more resilient businesses. - November 25, 2025 - Antravia Advisory
From Practise to Platform: New Webinar Series Helps Irish Solicitors Move Beyond the Billable Hour and Build Smarter Systems
A new webinar series from Praxis Consulting aims to help Irish solicitors modernise legal service delivery. The series focuses on building smarter systems using tools firms already use, embedding compliance and audit readiness and navigating AI safely under the EU AI Act and new Law Society guidance. The series has been designed in line with Law Society of Ireland CPD criteria. - November 24, 2025 - Praxis Consulting
Veteran-Owned ACT Cleaners Expands 24/7 Crime Scene and Trauma Cleanup Services Throughout Chicago and Cook County
IICRC-Certified Biohazard Specialists Now Serving 35+ Chicago Neighborhoods with Guaranteed Emergency Response for crime scene cleanup, trauma scene cleanup, and unattended death cleanup. Chicago, Illinoi,s now has a reliable 24/7 biohazard remediation provider ready to answer calls day or night. - November 14, 2025 - ACT Cleaners - Crime and Trauma Scene Cleanup Service
NYBACS Restructures with Four New Business Units and Two Free Global Initiatives; Expands to 36 Countries
New York Business Advisory & Corporate Services Inc. (NYBACS), a BBB A+ accredited and US Chamber of Commerce member, today announced a major restructuring and global expansion. The transformation includes a revamped website, four new independent business units, and two upcoming free global initiatives, reflecting NYBACS’s commitment to innovation and accessible advisory solutions worldwide. - November 02, 2025 - New York Business Advisory And Corporate Services Inc.
Antravia LLC Launches New VAT Reclaim Service for US Businesses Covering the EU, UK, and Beyond
Antravia LLC has launched a Global VAT Reclaim Service helping businesses recover VAT and GST paid abroad on hotels, trade fairs, and supplier invoices. Covering the EU, UK, UAE, and beyond, the service turns unclaimed tax into working capital through expert filing, compliance, and refund management, enabling companies to reclaim 10–25% of international expenses. - October 31, 2025 - Antravia Advisory
Official: New QuickBooks Online Course Ready to Enroll at Smart Money Moves Academy
B&M Financial Management Services launches QuickBooks Online Mastery, a step-by-step course helping users gain financial confidence, master bookkeeping, and grow their careers using QuickBooks Online. Enroll now to learn from setup to expert-level skills. - October 26, 2025 - B&M Financial Management Services, LLC
Specular Business Services Announce Strategic Restructuring to Strengthen Its Consulting Divisions for 2025
Specular Business Services LLP, a professional consulting and business transformation firm, has announced a strategic restructuring of its internal divisions to enhance focus on client delivery, digital transformation, and operational excellence. The restructuring is designed to align the... - October 24, 2025 - Specular Business Services
Fine Perforators Strengthens Global Supply of Nickel Screens with Advanced Rotary Nickel Screen Manufacturing for Industrial Applications
Recognized among leading nickel screen manufacturers in India, Fine Perforators expands its range of rotary nickel screens and nickel mesh screen solutions for Pan India, Brazil, and Mexico. - October 16, 2025 - Fine Perforators