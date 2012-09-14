PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Prague College of Psychosocial Studies Revealed New Diagnostic Tool for Neurodegenerative Diseases Cognitive decline influences how older adults creatively think about their own, as well as other peoples’ emotions, according to research published in the Creativity Research Journal (2019, 31/1, 93-101, Taylor & Francis Group). The results of this study indicate that age-related changes in emotional creativity can serve as an important diagnostic tool for the psychological assessment of the early stages of neurodegenerative diseases in the elderly. - September 13, 2019 - Prague College of Psychosocial Studies

New Credential Recognition Program, Career Loans Launches in Alberta and Saskatchewan Career Loans is a free virtual project that provides one-on-one career counselling and micro loans up to $15,000 to Internationally Trained Individuals (ITIs), in regulated or non-regulated occupations and trades, looking to return to their chosen profession. - September 12, 2019 - Career Loans

Trisha Granger of UNC REX Healthcare Wins James Julian Ashe Memorial Scholarship Scholarship from WGU North Carolina designated for neonatal or PICU nurse. - July 18, 2019 - WGU North Carolina

Carpa Education to Take Part in the United Nations International Youth Day 2019 Celebrations Carpa Education will celebrate the international youth day organized by Casse Africa to further restate its commitment to quality education among the youths of Nigeria especially to the youth of Akwa Ibom State. - July 17, 2019 - Carpa Education

Local Education Consultant Joins National Professional Association The Independent Education Consultants Association, (IECA), today announced Lauren Joyce Hensel, LAUNCH Education Advisors, of Hilversum, the Netherlands, has been accepted as an Associate Member in the association. IECA associate members are professionals in the process of transitioning to a career in... - July 10, 2019 - Launch Education Advisors

WGU North Carolina Announces Eastern North Carolina First Responders Scholarship $2,000 scholarship available to an EMT, firefighter or police officer. - July 03, 2019 - WGU North Carolina

WGU North Carolina and Families Forward Charlotte Sponsor Free Book Fair at Hornets Nest Elementary More than 5,100 books distributed to students. - June 06, 2019 - WGU North Carolina

Lancaster Seminary Names Vanessa Lovelace Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Seminary The Reverend Dr. Vanessa Lovelace will join Lancaster Theological Seminary, a graduate school of theology in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on July 1, 2019, as vice president of academic affairs and dean. - June 03, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

$2.5 Million Gift to Virginia Union is Largest in School History by an Individual Virginia Union University announces a $2.5 million gift, the largest amount the school has ever received from an individual at one-time. The gift was presented Saturday during the 2019 Commencement. Dr. Virginia B. Howerton, a 1965 graduate of VUU, says she hopes other alumni and businesses will feel... - May 23, 2019 - Virginia Union University

Virginia Union University Appoints New Dean of Arts and Sciences Virginia Union University President & CEO Dr. Hakim J. Lucas has announced the appointment of Dr. Ted Ritter to serve as Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences, effective July 2019. During his eight years as a faculty member at VUU, Ritter has chaired the Department of History and Political Science;... - May 22, 2019 - Virginia Union University

Virginia Union University Appoints First Woman Athletics Director Felicia Johnson is breaking barriers, becoming the first woman to be appointed as Director of Athletics at Virginia Union University. Johnson has spent the past 11 years as the Associate Athletics Director for Compliance /Senior Woman Administrator. She joined the VUU Athletics staff in July 2007 as... - May 22, 2019 - Virginia Union University

Braun Ink Launches Braun Collection, Multi-Format CEO Biography Series "Billion or Bust!: Growing a Tech Company in Texas," a book by Lanham Napier, former CEO of Rackspace®, is the first release in the Braun Collection. - May 16, 2019 - Braun Ink

Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches Ministerial Institute, Offers New 3-Year Program Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership. The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus summer... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Dr. Carol Parker Walsh Accepted Into Forbes Coaches Council Forbes Coaches Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches. - February 26, 2019 - Carol Parker Walsh Consulting, LLC

Two Groups of Ashland University Nursing Graduates Score High Pass Rates Graduates from two separate programs in Ashland University’s Dwight Schar College of Nursing and Health Sciences have scored outstanding pass rates on their licensing (NCLEX-RN) and certification (FNP) exams. Graduates of the College’s pre-licensure nursing programs have a 95 percent first... - February 02, 2019 - Ashland University

Lancaster Theological Seminary Opens 194th Spring Term with Address by Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace Lancaster Theological Seminary welcomes Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace to deliver the Spring Convocation address on Jan. 11, 2019. - December 20, 2018 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Lancaster Theological Seminary Awarded $100,000 Grant for Scholarships Lancaster Theological Seminary has received a $100,000 grant from the Powder Mill Foundation of York, Pennsylvania, to fund Lancaster Seminary's Empowering Religious Leadership in York County project by providing scholarships to York students and stipends for field education performed at York County churches and nonprofit organizations. - December 19, 2018 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Gloria Everett Joins Pacific University (Ore.) Board of Trustees The Northern California resident is currently president and chief executive officer of The Mutual Risk Retention Group, Inc. - December 08, 2018 - Pacific University (Ore.)

Nerilus Offers Two Million Naira Scholarship to Participants at the Global Analyst Academy Nerilus International has announced a Two Million Naira (N2,000,000.00) scholarship fund for outstanding youth seeking to attend the Global Analyst Training Program, a mini-MBA focused on providing Young Executives the skills, knowledge, and exposure necessary to advance their career in analysis, strategy,... - November 06, 2018 - Global Analyst Academy

The Elliott School of International Affairs Receive Prestigious Title VI Grants The Elliott School of International Affairs’ Sigur Center for Asian Studies, the GW Institute for Korean Studies (GWIKS) and the Institute for Middle East Studies (IMES) have been awarded approximately $3 million in grant funding under the U.S. Department of Education’s prestigious Title... - September 21, 2018 - Elliott School of International Affairs, GWU

Eight-Year-Old Hailey Dawson Completes Her "Journey to 30" by Throwing Out the First Pitch at All 30 MLB Parks 3D-printed hands designed and created by UNLV Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering students and faculty have traveled the United States helping to bring awareness about Poland Syndrome - September 19, 2018 - UNLV College of Engineering

Massage Therapist Isaac Mentouri Announces Doctoral Candidacy Licensed massage therapist Isaac Mentouri (www.isaacmentouri.com/) announces that he will be working on his doctorate degree while pursuing his modeling and acting career. Mentouri is part of a chain of talent agencies in the Southeast. Mentouri primarily works in the Tennessee location. There are dozens... - May 02, 2018 - Isaac Mentouri

Monterey College of Law Announces New Hybrid Online J.D. Degree Program Monterey College of Law (MCL) has announced a new hybrid J.D. law degree that will allow students to complete up to 70% of their law school curriculum online. As an accredited law school, MCL received approval from the State Bar of California Committee of Bar Examiners to initiate the new degree program... - April 18, 2018 - Monterey College of Law

Isaac Mentouri LMT Discloses Unique Path to Four Year Collegiate Degree: What Universities Don't Want You to Know Licensed massage therapist Isaac Mentouri announces a little known, yet highly disruptive, secret to avoiding excessive time and costs required to complete a 4 year college degree without a high school diploma. - February 22, 2018 - Isaac Mentouri

The Lint Center Announces The McGaughey Family Scholarship The Lint Center for National Security Studies is pleased to announce the McGaughey Family Scholarship ($1,000). - February 19, 2018 - Lint Center for National Security Studies

The Experience Accelerator™ Celebrates Inaugural Product Launch Today, The Experience Accelerator, a ground-breaking EdTech start-up in the field of corporate training launches The Skills Accelerator. Based on a simple 3 step process of Visualisation * Practice * Feedback, their virtual learning journey makes managers better, and in turn companies get more engaged employees and better business results. - January 22, 2018 - The Experience Accelerator

Research Square Announces Engaging New Multimedia Product, Video Bytes, to Share Research Results with the Public Video Bytes are 1-minute summaries of published research that help scientists convey the importance of their work to the public. - January 12, 2018 - Research Square

Theology of Prince by United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities Even though Prince was an internationally renowned artist, little is known about the impact of religion and spirituality on his music and artistic expression. Through this Call for Submissions on the Theology of Prince, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities will curate and publish art, poems, essays, and academic papers from a variety of religious, spiritual, and theological perspectives. - January 09, 2018 - United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities

A New Technique That Corrects Myopia (Nearsightedness) Has Been Developed by Dr. Antonio Medina at MIT and Several Medical Institutions Across the World A patient’s cornea can be altered in a simple manner designed to correct myopia and other refractive errors. The Nature Journal Eye published in print the complete article by Antonio Medina as well as supplemental files that will aid those interested in using this new technology. The article is featured on the cover of the issue and titled, Plastic modification of the cornea by pneumatic force corrects myopia: Pneumatic Keratology Eye (2017) 31, 1621–1627 - December 31, 2017 - Antonio Medina

Hofstede Insights and Careernomics.com Form a Strategic Partnership Hofstede Insights, the global leader in research based culture management, and Careernomics.com, an expert on helping students gain insights into the recruiting market and access the right career opportunities, announced a strategic partnership. The partnership combines Hofstede Insights’ expertise... - November 02, 2017 - Careernomics

CMS Global and the Online Learning Consortium to Host Global Quality Summit on Nov. 15th in Orlando CMS Global and the Online Learning Consortium (OLC) today announced they will host the Global Quality Summit (GQS) on Nov. 15, in Orlando, Florida. The GQS will take place in conjunction with OLC Accelerate 2017, OLC’s annual international conference on digital learning and teaching. The Summit’s one-day program will focus on advancing growth of global online education and will feature high-level representatives from global top 100 schools. - October 18, 2017 - CMS Global

Atomic Jolt Releases First-of-Its-Kind, Comprehensive Search Tool for Canvas by Instructure Atomic Jolt, a Logan, Utah based software company and Canvas Alliance partner, has released a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive, fully integrated search add-on for the Canvas learning management system by Instructure. This tool is one of a suite of tools and services that Atomic Jolt offers to enhance Canvas functionality. Global search is not offered by Instructure for the Canvas LMS. - October 18, 2017 - Atomic Jolt

Mission Critical Institute Launches Certified Cloud Risk Management Professional (CCRMP) Certification Leading Cyber Educator Creates New Performance-Based Cybersecurity Certification - September 21, 2017 - Mission Critical Institute

NC State Poole College of Management Advances in National Rankings The NC State Poole College of Management placed No. 14 among public university undergraduate business programs in the 2018 “Best Colleges” rankings, published by U.S. News & World Report. Poole College was placed No. 91 overall, up three spots from last year. The rise reflects the college’s... - September 16, 2017 - NC State Poole College of Management

Schiller International University Heidelberg Kicks Off First Crowdfunding Battle for Students German Business School started first ever crowdfunding contest at a university and is providing students support, cash and guidance in the implementation of their idea. - August 24, 2017 - SIU

Appointment of Chief Delivery Officer Intensifies LearningMate’s Commitment to Operational Excellence and Innovation LearningMate Solutions, a leading provider of consulting, specialty content and technology services for the K-12, Higher Ed, Professional and corporate learning communities, announced the appointment of Nachiket Gune as Chief Delivery Officer. As Chief Delivery Officer, Mr. Gune will lead critical functional... - August 24, 2017 - LearningMate

CyberSecurityDegrees.com Unveils 2017 Online Cyber Security Degree Rankings CyberSecurityDegrees.com, an online cyber security education and resources site, has recently unveiled their annual rankings of online associates, bachelors, masters, and doctoral cyber security and information assurance degree programs. - July 27, 2017 - Cyber Security Degrees

Class of 2017 College Grads Academically Prepared But Not Job Search Ready - Grad CareerFestival Don Philabaum, author of the book, The Unemployed Grad, And What Parents Can Do About It, and Change It, Create a Career Centered College Culture, has collected 25 surveys and polls that clearly show college graduates are struggling in their first professional job search. Among those reports cited in... - July 18, 2017 - Grad Career Festival

Fiske Lauds St. Lawrence University’s Location, Facilities and Opportunities St. Lawrence University has once again been selected for inclusion in Fiske’s Guide to Colleges, the annual list of colleges and universities that offer the best academic experience for an affordable price. The 2018 guidebook – which became available on July 11 and is online at CollegeCountdown.com... - July 17, 2017 - St. Lawrence University

Collegezippy.com Launches Its Website Helping Students to Choose Their College Easily Collegezippy will help you to find the best colleges in Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore and Mumbai etc. - July 10, 2017 - collegezippy.com

John Marshall Law School Associate Dean Kennedy Appointed Chair of ABA Employee Benefits Committee Associate Dean and Professor Kathryn Kennedy has been appointed chair of the Committee on Employee Benefits for the American Bar Association’s Section of Taxation. Kennedy’s appointment is recognition by her peers of her abilities and contributions to the work of the ABA’s Taxation... - May 26, 2017 - The John Marshall Law School

Presidency University Awarded Best Emerging University in South India Presidency University is a private university approved in Karnataka by Act no. 41 of 2013. Presidency University offers courses in Management, Engineering and Law. They have been awarded "Best Emerging University in South India" by ASSOCHAM, India, Feb. 2017. - May 24, 2017 - Presidency University Bangalore

Preply: 10 Tips on How to Become a Successful Freelancer Regardless of the profession you choose, becoming a successful freelancer takes some preparation and knowledge. Here are ten tips from Preply, a marketplace for tutoring, to help you on the way to your dream job. - May 17, 2017 - Preply

Wittenberg University Admissions Underway for August 2017 Master of Science in Analytics Cohort Wittenberg University is currently accepting applications and enrolling students in its upcoming August Master of Science in Analytics cohort. Geared toward developing data-savvy problem solvers, this 12-month program provides students with deep analytical skills. It also provides a thorough understanding... - May 16, 2017 - Wittenberg University

Student Test Scores Stall: One Man’s Plan for Re-Engaging Kids Through Play Microduino creator kits are best known for their magnetic, snap-together modules called mCookies that are programmed to operate with open-source, Arduino based code. The color-coded blocks, each with a specific function, make creating dynamic projects ultra simple, as well as providing an easy-to-understand method of learning electronics and software coding. - May 15, 2017 - Microduino Inc

Latest Research on Myopia (Nearsightedness) Conducted at MIT and Multivision Research Shows How to Prevent It The latest research on myopia published online this month shows how to prevent nearsightedness. It has been confirmed that myopia can be prevented by correcting the hyperopia of a child at risk of becoming myopic. Medina, A. Prevention of myopia by partial correction of hyperopia: a twins study. Int Ophthalmol (2017). doi:10.1007/s10792-017-0493-7 - March 31, 2017 - Antonio Medina

Antioch University New England Net Impact Chapter Achieves Gold Status Antioch University New England has been recognized by Net Impact as a Gold chapter, and has also been ranked as one of the top 50 social impact programs, and top 50 environmental sustainability programs, in the 2016 Net Impact Guide to Business Schools for Social and Environmental Impact. - March 24, 2017 - Antioch University New England

April 4 – Nathalie Gosset Invited Keynote Speaker at the Hoops and Hurdles of Equal Pay, a CLU and AAUW Event No country has yet achieved a work environment where men and women earn the same income when hired in similar job positions. The United States lag behind nineteen countries in equal pay. Women earn 80 cents on average for every dollar paid to men in the US, according the statistics of the American Association... - March 13, 2017 - IEEE Region 6 Southern Area