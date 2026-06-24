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The Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine, N.C.’s Newest Med School, Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Forever changing the future of healthcare in Southeastern North Carolina, the new School of Medicine (SOM) was announced in 2023 through a partnership between MU and Cape Fear Valley Health and the ribbon cutting helped signify once again how the dream has truly become the reality. - June 24, 2026 - Methodist University
Greenwood to Speak on Higher Education Within Prisons in the U.S.
This Pi Gamma Mu Speaker Series online event will feature Dr. Michelle Greenwood of Southwestern College, Kans. The talk will focus on the context of the incarcerated (or formerly) students and the teaching experience along with running a program for incarcerated students and the make-up of a successful program for these marginalized students. - April 12, 2026 - Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences
Saint Leo University Launches Lionova Institute
New division will expand Saint Leo’s impact in online education, healthcare and nursing — including direct-entry MSN (DEMSN) pathways — innovative doctoral programs, international partnerships, and workforce-aligned learning. - January 09, 2026 - Saint Leo University
CSOC UT Austin Welcomes Community to Special Seminar: Nov. 13
When life gets hard, faith gets real. Christian Students on Campus (CSOC UT Austin), a student Christian club at The University of Texas at Austin is hosting a special community event to explore how trials in our lives deepen our trust in God and make faith a living experience. - November 11, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
American College Health Foundation Receives Major Donation from the Stephan D. Weiss Foundation
The American College Health Foundation (ACHF) established the Stephan D. Weiss, PhD, Mental Health Fund for Higher Education, following a record $2+ million commitment from the Stephan D. Weiss Foundation over the next decade. The fund will support research and programming to improve student mental health and wellness in higher education. This is the largest individual gift in ACHF history. - October 30, 2025 - ACHA
MBA Standards Board Appoints Dr. Santarvis Brown to Board of Trustees
The MBA Standards Board (MBASB) proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Santarvis Brown, Ed.D., J.D., to its Board of Trustees. A nationally recognized leadership scholar, strategist, and distinguished professor, Dr. Brown brings an extraordinary blend of academic excellence, legal acumen, and... - October 26, 2025 - MBA Standards Board
MBA Standards Board Appoints Jason Allen Jones to Board of Trustees
The MBA Standards Board (MBASB) proudly announces the appointment of Jason Allen Jones to its Board of Trustees. A seasoned public sector strategist, financial leader, and equity-driven governance advocate, Jones brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning municipal government,... - October 26, 2025 - MBA Standards Board
CSOC UT Austin Hosting Special Seminar on Faith, October 23
How does faith function in Christian experience? Just as we use our five senses to contact and experience the physical world, faith is the means by which we receive and know God. - October 22, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
IIAS Pioneers Graduate Education in Spaceflight, Now Conferring Master's Degrees for Future Astronauts
The International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS) is now authorized by the State of Connecticut to confer Master’s Degrees in Astronautical Science, along with postbaccalaureate certificates in bioastronautics, space flight operations, flight test engineering, and space environment. - October 06, 2025 - International Institute for Astronautical Sciences
American College Health Association Contributes to Legislation Ensuring Continuity of Mental Health Care for Students
The American College Health Association (ACHA) has officially endorsed the College Students Continuation of Mental Health Care Act of 2025. This bill, introduced by Rep. Mike Flood, addresses a major obstacle in student mental health care by allowing providers to continue treating students across state lines via telehealth. This measure is intended to prevent the disruption of mental health care for students who leave campus for breaks or other reasons. - September 23, 2025 - ACHA
What is Faith? CSOC Invites UT Austin Community to First CSOC Seminar of Fall 2025
Christian Students on Campus (CSOC UT Austin), a student Christian club at The University of Texas at Austin is hosting a special community event to explore what it truly means to “have faith.” - September 17, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
China Link ESL Now Recruiting English Teachers for February 2026 Intake in China’s Public Schools
China Link ESL, a trusted recruiter since 2008, is now hiring teachers for the February 2026 intake. Opportunities are available across public and international public schools in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou. Teachers receive full visa and relocation support, competitive salaries, paid holidays, and no placement fees. - September 15, 2025 - China Link ESL
First Command Educational Foundation Announces Strategic Realignment to Expand Military Scholarship Impact
The First Command Educational Foundation (FCEF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting educational opportunities within the military community since 1983, is proud to announce a strategic realignment to better serve military families, veterans, and service members through targeted... - August 14, 2025 - First Command Educational Foundation
Pi Gamma Mu Celebrates History with New Book by Clara Small
Pi Gamma Mu Celebrates 100 Years by Publishing Book, "With Distinction - Celebrating Our Past, Present, and Future" by Clara Small - July 21, 2025 - Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences
Love, Robots, and the Future: 12th International Love and Sex with Robots Conference Heads to China
The 12th International Love and Sex with Robots Conference is set to take place from June 24–26, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the event’s evolution since its inaugural gathering in London. Hosted in Shaoxing, China, this highly anticipated edition will bring together leading... - July 03, 2025 - Love and Sex with Robots Conference
Announcing Aurora, Born-Digital's Cloud Hosted Islandora Offering
Born-Digital is excited to announce the launch of Aurora, a cloud-hosted solution designed to streamline the management and accessibility of digital collections. Built on the trusted open-source foundations of Islandora and Drupal, Aurora enables cultural heritage institutions to focus on their content, rather than on the technical complexities of hosting, maintenance, and security. - June 15, 2025 - Born-Digital, Inc.
Neal Mehta Conducts Research on Controlling Inflammation with Synthetic Peptides
Neal Mehta, a recent biology graduate from Pepperdine University, has made advances in biomedical research. Neal’s work focuses on the use of synthetic peptides to control inflammation, offering a new approach to treating chronic diseases. Mehta, who graduated summa cum laude in May 2025,... - June 03, 2025 - Neal Mehta
Researchers at University of the Cumberlands Unveil AI Revolution in Digital Health
A six-expert team benchmarks one of the largest real‑world health datasets to power diagnostics, treatment suggestions, and chatbots. - April 28, 2025 - Dr. Geeta Sandeep Nadella
LOAR, PLLC Announces the 2025 SOAR Scholars: Honoring 20 Remarkable Women Overcoming Adversity and Leading with Purpose
The SOAR Scholarship Foundation awards $100,000 in support of first-generation college students and women overcoming significant life challenges. This year's class of scholars include students from Baylor, Baylor College of Medicine, Baylor Law School, LSU, McGovern Medical School/UT Health Science Center, SMU Law, Texas A&M, The University of Texas at Austin, University of Houston, UT Arlington, UTD, UT RGV, UT San Antonio, UT School of Dentistry at Houston, and UT Southwestern Medical School. - April 18, 2025 - LOAR PLLC
CSOC UT Austin Invites Community to Join Special Seminar, April 19
What Price Would You Pay?: The Lives Sacrificed to Translate the English Bible - April 07, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
Love, Law, Legacy Documentary Short Highlights Florida’s Trailblazing Black Legal Pioneers
The powerful new 10-minute documentary short Love, Law, Legacy will premiere on February 22, 2025, at the Cooley Law School Black Law Students Association's Annual Black History Month Ball. This compelling film, created by Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick, a lawyer, professor, and passionate advocate... - February 01, 2025 - Journey to Esquire
Education and Medicine Unite: Leading Black Scholars Release Groundbreaking Work on Understanding and Healing Black Trauma
Dr. Carlian Dawson, Ed.D., and Dr. DaMond Holt, Ph.D., announce "Black Trauma: What Happens to Us!" - a groundbreaking book merging educational neuroscience and trauma-informed medical practices to address trauma in Black communities. Offering actionable strategies, the book emphasizes resilience and healing. - January 15, 2025 - Dr. Carlian Dawson, Ed.D. & Dr. DaMond Holt, Ph.D.
Unlocking Success: Career PowerUP Addresses Networking Challenges for College Graduates Through Their New Program, LinkedIn UPLift
According to recent analyses, while the general unemployment rate remains stable, recent college graduates are struggling disproportionately to find employment. Experts point to a lack of professional networking as a key barrier. - January 14, 2025 - Career PowerUP
Beal University Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Institution’s Maine Roots and Commitment to the Future of Education
Beal University has unveiled a new brand identity that reflects the institution’s ongoing transformation and unwavering commitment to shaping the future of education. The new brand identity, including a refreshed logo and brand colors, signifies Beal University’s dedication to providing... - December 06, 2024 - Beal University
Kari Cassidy-Diercks Releases New Business Guidebook to Help Professionals Master Personal Branding and Networking: "Self-Branding & Networking in Mind-Sized Bites"
Kari Cassidy-Diercks announces the release of "Self-Branding & Networking in Mind-Sized Bites," the first book in The Guidebook Series. This practical guide offers busy professionals actionable strategies for enhancing their personal brand and expanding their network. With concise, easy-to-follow advice and usable examples, readers can build meaningful relationships and stand out in today's competitive landscape. Available now on Amazon. - November 30, 2024 - Kari Cassidy-Diercks
Outskirts Press Announces Renewal, the Latest Business & Economics / Structural Adjustment Book from R. E. Biasca, Valuation Research Group Argentina President
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published "Renewal: An Effective Transformative Change Framework" by R. E. Biasca, the author's most recent book. The 8.5 x 11 Color Paperback in the Business & Economics / Structural Adjustment / Turnaround category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The book is also available in a Color Casebound edition and as ebook. ISBN: 9781977275868 - October 14, 2024 - Valuation Research Group
SEMA Lab Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Ultrasound-Enhanced Meditation Retreat
The Science Enhanced Mindful Awareness (SEMA) Lab, co-directed by Dr. Jay Sanguinetti and world-renowned mindfulness teacher Shinzen Young, has officially launched a crowdfunding campaign to support their latest research endeavor: the world’s first ultrasound-enhanced meditation retreat. - September 13, 2024 - SEMA Lab
Historic Groundbreaking on New Medical School in North Carolina
Hundreds in attendance for historic groundbreaking for the new Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine in Fayetteville, NC. - September 11, 2024 - Methodist University
L'Effervescence Redefines Sustainable Dining with Second Impact Report
L'Effervescence, Tokyo's renowned fine-dining French restaurant, recently released its comprehensive 2023 Impact Report. This second edition of the report underscores the restaurant's progress toward its goal of becoming a regenerative establishment by 2030. As the first restaurant in Japan to publish a detailed impact report, L'Effervescence continues demonstrating its commitment to transparency, environmental stewardship and setting new benchmarks in industry leadership. - August 07, 2024 - L'Effervescence
Strivesocial Launches Online Survey to Combat Loneliness
Strivesocial, an organisation dedicated to enhancing social skills and fostering meaningful connections, is excited to launch an online survey to understand and address the growing issue of loneliness in our community. - July 31, 2024 - Strivesocial
The College of Biblical Studies Expands to Include Online Vocational Learning
The College of Biblical Studies is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest initiative, the CBS Global Campus. The purpose of the CBS Global Campus is to provide online vocational training for professional-level positions in a variety of high-demand occupations. Courses include certification... - July 10, 2024 - College of Biblical Studies
A Decade of Excellence: Bay Atlantic University Celebrates Graduates and 10th Anniversary
On Friday, May 17, Bay Atlantic University (BAU) celebrated its graduating Class of 2024 with a Commencement Ceremony marking a decade of excellence. Representing all academic programs, the graduates were honored alongside hundreds of proud family, friends, faculty, and staff. The ceremony was a... - May 24, 2024 - Bay Atlantic University
New Study Reveals Students' Mixed Feelings About AI Tools in English Classes
An informative study conducted by local high school teacher and independent education researcher, James Brauer, has found that while generative AI tools can significantly enhance students' writing skills, there are mixed feelings about their impact on creativity and ethical concerns. These findings provide valuable insights for educators and policymakers on the integration of AI in educational settings. - May 21, 2024 - LeadingEdge Teachers
Pacifica Graduate Institute Welcomes Deneatrice A. Lewis, MS, as Vice President of People, Culture, and Belonging
With DEIB policies, programs, and initiatives under the microscope of legislative and political pressures across the higher education landscape, Pacifica Graduate Institute maintains its unwavering commitment to nurturing an environment in its depth psychological academic community where diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) are integral. This dedication is embodied in the announcement of its new Vice President of People, Culture, and Belonging, Deneatrice A. Lewis, MS. - April 30, 2024 - Pacifica Graduate Institute
TAKE COMMAND® Online Financial Readiness Program Gains Accreditation
First Command Educational Foundation (FCEF) announces the accreditation of its online financial readiness program TAKE COMMAND® by The American College of Financial Services. - March 09, 2024 - First Command Educational Foundation
Commissioner George Mentz Wins Thought Leader & Influencer Awards While Expanding Global Charitable Service and Aspen Commission
Commissioner George Mentz is now the 1st in the world to be ranked as a top 50 Global Thought Leader and Influencer in the areas of Management, FinTech, Wealth Management/Financial Planning, Project Management, HR Human Resources and B2B by various analytics bodies worldwide. Dr./Jur. Mentz also... - January 19, 2024 - George Mentz
Breaking Boundaries: SAGE University Bhopal Hosted National Media Conclave to Explore the Future of Communication and Journalism
The National Media Conclave at SAGE University, Bhopal, brought together industry leaders who emphasized the importance of journalistic integrity and adaptability in the face of evolving media dynamics, urging aspiring professionals to prioritize truth and ethical reporting for societal impact. - November 11, 2023 - SAGE University
What Championship Dreams Are Made of: College of Biblical Studies’ Ambassadors Basketball Inaugural Year is Off to a Great Start
The College of Biblical Studies is looking to the future as their men’s basketball team is making history. The Ambassadors have won 4 out of 5 games with as much as a 30-point lead. Their first home game was held Tuesday, Nov. 7 against Kansas Christian, the 2023 NCCAA Southwest Region... - November 09, 2023 - College of Biblical Studies
ICRL INDIA Expands Its Reach with a New Branch Office in Chennai
ICRL INDIA, a prominent immigration and visa consultancy, has opened a new branch office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This expansion aims to provide accessible and professional immigration and visa services to individuals and families in South India. The Chennai branch office will offer a wide range of services, including study abroad assistance, immigration consultations, work visas, and tourist visa support, all delivered by a team of expert consultants. - September 06, 2023 - ICRL India
"Small but Mighty": Journey to Esquire®️ Celebrates Its Impact on Diverse Law Students and Gears Up for Expansion
Since its inception, the Journey to Esquire®️ program, founded by attorney Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick, has greatly impacted the lives of diverse law students. Described as "small but mighty," the program has provided much-needed support, mentorship, and resources to help these... - July 21, 2023 - Journey to Esquire
Leadership Aroostook’s Second Graduating Class Creates Operational Plans to Move the County Forward
Fourteen professionals from 10 different prominent County businesses recently completed Leadership Aroostook, a professional development initiative created by the Aroostook Partnership in conjunction with Husson University’s College of Business’s Institute for Strategic Leadership and Workforce Development. The program consists of nine in-person monthly training sessions, readings, online written discussions between sessions, and a culminating team project. - July 17, 2023 - Husson University
Husson University’s July Summer Camps Offer Students the Opportunity to Explore Healthcare and Pharmacy
Two different science-oriented camps being held at Husson University this July will give high school students the opportunity to explore careers in pharmacy and healthcare. Sponsored by Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy, these camps are an outstanding way for students to... - July 13, 2023 - Husson University
St. George's University Announces New Admissions Partnership with Husson University
Husson University students who complete four years of pre-medical or pre-veterinary coursework and meet all requirements for admission are fast-tracked for admission into the four-year programs at the St. George's Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine. Students accepted into the School of Medicine’s 4+4 program also receive a $10,000 scholarship over four years. Agreements like this one, smooth the transition of Husson students from undergraduate to graduate degree studies. - June 26, 2023 - Husson University
EJD Calls for a European Shock-Plan Addressing Recruitment and Retention of Healthcare Professionals in Rural, Remote and Underserved Areas
The current health workforce crisis in Europe is producing severe problems that demand immediate attention. This shortage jeopardizes the quality and accessibility of healthcare services across the region. Junior doctors and postgraduate medical training systems are particularly vulnerable to poor... - June 09, 2023 - European Junior Doctors Association - EJD
Spring General Assembly of the European Association of Young Doctors Took place in Riga, Latvia on 26-27 May 2023
This year, Riga hosted the Spring General Assembly of the European Junior Doctors (EJD), organized by the European Junior Doctors (EJD) and the Latvian Junior Doctors Association (LJDA). - May 30, 2023 - European Junior Doctors Association - EJD
2023 John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award Winners Announced
The winners of the 2023 John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award have been announced. - May 24, 2023 - John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award
Husson University Doctor of Physical Therapy Candidates to Host Cancer Survivor Wellness Workshops
Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy announced today that they will be hosting two separate Cancer Survivor Wellness Workshops. The first workshop will take place on May 22 at Husson University from 5:30 pm. – 7:30 p.m. in the Libra Lecture Hall of the O’Donnell Commons building. The second workshop will occur on June 10 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Edmunds Conference Center at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle. To attend, contact Dr. Slike at Husson University. - May 19, 2023 - Husson University
Clinical Mental Health Counseling Student at Husson University Wins ACA’s Essay Competition Grand Prize
Each year, the American Counseling Association’s (ACA) “Tomorrow’s Counselors” essay competition recognizes graduate counseling students who demonstrate “exceptional insight and understanding about the counseling profession and the work of professional counselors…” This year’s grand prize winner was Husson University’s Beth M. Sharp. She is pursuing a Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling through the University’s School of Education. - May 18, 2023 - Husson University
Bushnell University Launches New Master of Arts in Sports Management
Bushnell University in Eugene, Oregon has launched a new online Master of Arts in Sports Management program that will begin in August 2023. The program, which can be completed in 12 months, is aimed at professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge and skills in the sports industry. The course will provide a comprehensive curriculum that blends innovative theory and practical experience, preparing graduates for successful careers in athletic administration and management in professional. - May 08, 2023 - Bushnell University
The College of Biblical Studies Announces Head Coaches for Men’s and Ladies’ Basketball Teams
The College of Biblical Studies’ Athletic Department announces the appointment of Danny Evans as the Men’s Basketball Head Coach and Patricia Luckey as the Women’s Head Coach for their inaugural season in fall 2023. - May 05, 2023 - College of Biblical Studies