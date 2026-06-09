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Within Real Estate Insurance
Insurance on B Street Opens as First Business in New B Street Complex at Babcock Ranch
Insurance on B Street, a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, officially opened June 8, 2026, as the first business in Babcock Ranch’s new B Street complex. The independent agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance, with a focus on clear answers, local service, and a more personal insurance experience for Babcock Ranch and Southwest Florida. - June 09, 2026 - Insurance on B Street
Skyline Title Support Launches FinCEN Compliance Reporting Service Ahead of March 2026 Federal Deadline
Skyline Title Support announces its turnkey FinCEN Compliance Reporting service for title companies and settlement agents. Effective March 1, 2026, the new federal rule requires reporting on non-financed residential transactions involving legal entities and trusts. Skyline handles beneficial owner data collection, transaction tracking, and Real Estate Report filing through FinCEN's BSA E-Filing system, helping title teams stay compliant without disrupting closings. - February 25, 2026 - Skyline Title Support
Title Junction to Host Free Florida Homestead Exemption Filing Events This February
To help local homeowners save on property taxes, Title Junction is offering two free Homestead Exemption Filing Help Days this February, providing hands-on assistance to ensure residents don’t miss the March 1 deadline. - January 25, 2026 - Title Junction LLC
Healthcare Services Group Adds Director of Business Development
HSG Family of Companies hires former broker to lead sales and marketing efforts in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois. - December 05, 2025 - Healthcare Services Group
Way Better Insurance Announces Local Hiring Push Ahead of New B Street Office Opening in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance is launching a local hiring push as it prepares to open its new B Street office in Babcock Ranch in early 2026. While construction continues, the agency is operating from its Fort Myers headquarters and building a dedicated team of community-focused agents who live in or near Babcock Ranch. The expansion reflects strong growth in the area and the agency’s commitment to providing personalized home, auto, flood, and hurricane insurance solutions for local residents. - November 22, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Ingram Insurance Group Opens New Dayton Location, Strengthening Service to Families, Investors, and Local Businesses
Ingram Insurance Group, an independent agency, has opened its new office at 733 Salem Avenue in Dayton. Founded in 2017, the firm provides home, auto, rental property, business, and life insurance across Ohio. “We’re thrilled to plant permanent roots here,” said owner Ryan Ingram. The location anchors the revitalized Salem Business Corridor, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to local families and entrepreneurs. - October 10, 2025 - Ingram Insurance Group
Title Junction Celebrates 20 Years of Trusted Service in Southwest Florida Anniversary Celebration Set for October 15, 2025
Title Junction, a Fort Myers-based title company, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an open-house event on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at its office, 6214 Presidential Ct., Suite F. Since 2005, Title Junction has guided thousands of buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals through successful closings across Southwest Florida. - September 19, 2025 - Title Junction LLC
Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage. - September 18, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Panorama Insurance Associates Endorses California Insurance Market Reform Act, Calls on Industry to Unite Behind Critical Ballot Initiative
Panorama, a California-based brokerage with over 55 years of experience and a large network of affiliate agencies, supports the California Insurance Market Reform Act to help agents secure coverage for clients amid market challenges. The Act aims to modernize regulation, restore competition, and protect consumers, ensuring independent agents can continue serving their communities. - August 14, 2025 - Panorama Insurance Associates
HOA Loan Services Launches AI-Powered Portal to Simplify HOA Loan Applications
In an era where digital transformation is key, property management professionals have a new reason to breathe easier thanks to the launch of a powerful new online tool that streamlines the HOA loan application process. The portal, developed by HOA Loan Services, leverages AI and automates what was... - June 25, 2025 - HOA Loan Services
Way Better Insurance Opens New Office in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance, an independent Florida agency specializing in home, auto, boat, and golf cart coverage, has opened a new office in Babcock Ranch. Founded in 2016 to give clients more choice than captive agencies, Way Better is now serving Babcock residents from The Hatchery while its permanent office is built on B Street. The office is led by Ruth Villanueva, a 15-year industry veteran dedicated to personalized service and real insurance options. - June 20, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Skyline Title Support Launches Customer Loyalty Program for Property Due Diligence Services
Clients Can Now Earn Points and Redeem for Digital Gift Cards When Ordering Services Like Municipal Lien Searches, HOA Estoppels, and Surveys - April 16, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Sallop Insurance Inc. Now Offering Comprehensive Coverage Options for Women's Health Sector Healthcare Companies
Sallop Insurance Inc., a specialized insurance brokerage firm based in Boston, is excited to announce the availability of its comprehensive service offerings for the women's health sector. - February 19, 2025 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces Insurance Program for Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories
Sallop Insurance Inc. an industry leader in specialized insurance solutions for various Miscellaneous Healthcare facilities, has designated an insurance program specifically to meet the needs of Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories. This program will offer tailored coverage to protect the laboratories and their employees against operational and financial risks. - February 11, 2025 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Beagle by YRIG Takes on Overpriced Resident Benefit Packages with Your Renters Kit
Beagle by YRIG introduces "Your Renters Kit," a customizable resident benefits package for property managers, combining affordability and tenant satisfaction. Features include credit reporting, air filter delivery, ID theft protection, legal liability, and concierge services. Beagle automates compliance, integrates with property management systems, and boosts manager profits without complexity. - January 17, 2025 - Beagle by YRIG
Equity Protect Granted Patents for Groundbreaking Data Security Technology
Equity Protect, a leader in real estate fraud prevention and data security, proudly announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted several key patents for its innovative multi-computer processing technology designed to protect data from unauthorized modification. The... - October 19, 2024 - EquityProtect
DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Water Damage Restoration and Mold Remediation
Celebrating 30 years of service In the heart of Stuart, FL, DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. stands as a beacon of hope for property owners facing the aftermath of disasters. - September 16, 2024 - DRYOUTpro PLUS
Notary Stars, 2024 NNA Influencer of the Year Nominee, Expands to Affordable Notary Business Marketing Training Without Compromising on Quality Services Education
For five years, Notary Stars has led the notary industry by prioritizing quality service over profits, offering in-depth training with real-life scenarios. During the pandemic, they focused on safe Remote Online Notarization, ensuring notaries understood their roles in a recorded environment. With the launch of "Dedication to Signing Agent Excellence" and WIX website expertise, Notary Stars now empowers notaries to excel both in their craft and online presence. - August 26, 2024 - Notary Stars
Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Unique Document to Protect Homeowners from Squatters
Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing property title protection services, today announced the launch of a new document designed to protect property owners from the growing threat and risk of squatters. The new document, called the Notice of Occupancy (“NOO”),... - July 12, 2024 - Moat Title Security Co.
CAP NATION & Walmart Extend Lifeline to Family in the Wake of House Fire
In a compassionate response to a tragic fire loss, CAP NATION, in collaboration with Walmart, has extended a generous monetary donation to Marina Kapulovska to aid in the restoration of her home. Marina and her family were left homeless after a devastating house fire consumed all their belongings,... - April 26, 2024 - CAP NATION, Inc.
Notarized.com Takes Proactive Steps to Combat Property Fraud Through Education and Prevention
Notarized.com, a leading platform for notary services, is proud to announce its commitment to educating customers on the dangers of one of the fastest-growing crimes in America: property fraud. Partnering with EquityProtect, a pioneer in innovative title fraud prevention technologies, Notarized.com... - April 05, 2024 - EquityProtect
EquityProtect Revolutionizes Property Protection with Launch of "EstateGuard Evaluation Report"
EquityProtect proudly announces the groundbreaking launch of the "EstateGuard Evaluation Report," marking a significant milestone in property risk assessment. This innovative report is tailored to property owners nationwide and provides comprehensive insight into potential vulnerabilities... - March 27, 2024 - EquityProtect
Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Home Title Freezing Document to Protect Homeowners from Title Fraud
Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing home title protection services, today announced the launch of a new property title protection document designed to protect property owners from title identity theft and fraud. The new document, called the Notice of Title Freeze, is a copyrighted legal document placed in the public records. - January 18, 2024 - Moat Title Security Co.
Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces the Promotion of Kara Reynolds to Assistant Vice President
Sallop Insurance Inc. a premier insurance brokerage firm in Boston MA, celebrating its 75th anniversary year in business serving the Healthcare Industry, is pleased to announce that Kara Reynolds has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Kara began her career at Sallop 17 years ago as a... - January 18, 2024 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
EquityProtect Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Privacy
EquityProtect, a leading cyber security fintech company, is thrilled to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 certification after an extensive and rigorous audit of its internal controls and processes. The SOC 2 Type 1 certification is a significant milestone for EquityProtect, reaffirming... - September 10, 2023 - EquityProtect
Introducing HOA-Reviews.com: Empowering Homeowners and Renters with Transparent Community Feedback
Do you experience frustration and a sense of powerlessness with respect to your building’s HOA? HOA-Reviews.com, an innovative online platform, is changing the way homeowners and renters interact with and evaluate their Homeowners Association (HOA). HOAs play a crucial role in managing and... - May 26, 2023 - HOA-Reviews
Stopping Title Fraud Before It Happens with the Launch of EquityProtect
EquityProtect Launches the First and Only True Home Stealing, Title Theft and Equity Protection Company - April 07, 2023 - EquityProtect
Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces the Promotion of Kim Berendt to Assistant Vice President Effective 1/2/2023
Sallop Insurance Inc., a premier insurance brokerage firm in Boston, MA, with over 60 years of experience working in Miscellaneous Healthcare Facilities, Organ and Tissue Procurement/Processing organization(s) and Medical Device Manufacturers, is pleased to announce that Kim Berendt has been... - January 11, 2023 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
MedMal Direct Names VP of Claims
MedMal Direct Insurance Company (“MDIC”), the direct-to-physician medical professional liability insurance carrier, announces Steven Carey as its new Vice President of Claims, effective immediately. Steven Carey’s promotion follows the recent addition of Jeremy Leal as Sr. Claims... - September 02, 2022 - MedMal Direct Insurance Co
AM Best Affirms Financial Strength Rating of Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Following its annual review, the AM Best Company has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-, Excellent for Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington. - July 29, 2022 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Appraisal Modernization Leader Accurate Group Chooses PropMix for Its Valuation Analytics
PropMix's Profet.ai platform delivers valuation insights from its curated data lake of MLS and public record data. - June 24, 2022 - PropMix.io LLC
Tina Merritt Attends Meta’s Meta Boost Gather in Washington, D.C.
Representing True North Title, CXO Tina Merritt was invited to Washington, D.C. by Meta to attend Meta Boost Gather 2022 alongside 500 other small business owners. - May 25, 2022 - True North Title
CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Proud to Announce the Addition of Alphonse Provo to the Leadership Team as the Field Claims Leader
CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Dunedin, Florida, announced that Alphonse Provo has accepted the role of Field Claims Leader. As a staple in the property claims leadership vertical for over 25 years, they are excited that Alphonse brings his talents and... - April 28, 2022 - CCMS & Associates
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Warns: Pest Infestations May Mean Something More
Homeowners understand that water on the floor or a brown stain on the ceiling is a good indicator that they have a water leak somewhere. However, most are surprised to learn that there is a connection between water leaks and pest infestations. “Insects, rodents, and other pests build their... - April 28, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Positive Physicians Insurance Company Welcomes Annie Matincheck as Senior Vice President of Underwriting
Positive Physicians Insurance Company (PPI), a leading medical professional liability carrier serving hundreds of healthcare practices across ten states, is pleased to announce that Annie Matincheck has joined Its Senior Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Underwriting. Annie brings with... - April 16, 2022 - Positive Physicians Insurance Company
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Helps Clients with Burst Pipe Claims
Aftermath Adjusters helps homeowners provide needed information and proof to show insurance companies where the leak occurred, the type and extent of damage, and the cause of the leak. - April 14, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Insula Capital Group Now Lets Real Estate Investors Prequalify for Their Hard Money Loans
The private money lending and investment firm now lets investors get loans without going through hard inquiries on credit checks and portfolios. - April 04, 2022 - Insula Capital Group
Insula Capital Group Now Offers Fast and Secure Private Lending Solutions to People Who Want to Enter Real Estate Business
A private investment company in New York, Insula Capital Group, offers easy and secure private financing solutions to help young investors enter the real estate business. - April 01, 2022 - Insula Capital Group
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Helps Condo-Owners with Adjacent Property Water Damage Claims
Although filing any kind of water damage claim is difficult, condo owners face an additional dilemma – who’s at fault and whose insurance will pay? Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting helps condo owners figure out the nuances related to their water damage claim so they can get the necessary payout to make needed repairs. - April 01, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Recommends Water Backup Coverage
Anderson warns that homeowners may not be covered under their standard homeowner’s policy. “Having water backup damage is hard enough without learning too late that your homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover this peril. That’s why we urge Florida homeowners to get a water backup endorsement.” - March 17, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Can Help with Water Damage Claims Caused by Cast-Iron Pipes
Did you know that 76 million homes in America have cast-iron pipes? If your home was built before 1975, it is likely that your home’s pipes are rusting and disintegrating. Unfortunately, this will lead to costly water damage and the potential for a denied homeowner’s insurance... - March 12, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Clarifies Burst Pipe Coverage
No one wants to wake up in the night to find the floors covered in water – the toilet flushed in the bathroom having run all night, overflowing into their home. Unfortunately, this happens, which is why Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting highly encourages homeowners to have a homeowners... - March 07, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
How Strength in Opposing Forces Forges Company Culture
As a younger version of yourself, when you entered the corporate world, or started your own business, or worked out for a position on the team, you had to be strong, smart, and prove yourself early and continually to be at your peak. These are the hard skills we need to perform our functions. How do we develop culture from self-advancement and a tinge of selfishness? It starts with the individuals’ values, character, and beliefs, along with effective listening skills. - March 05, 2022 - CCMS & Associates
Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Boosted with the Addition of Jay Knight Guasco as Director of Business Development at CCMS & Associates
Dunedin, FL CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Tampa Bay Florida, announced that Jay Knight Guasco has accepted the role of Director of Business Development. With over a decade of experience in claims solutions for insurance carriers, Jay is a leader with... - March 04, 2022 - CCMS & Associates
Texan Insurance Acquires Texans Insurance & Financial Group to Expand Service in Sugar Land, TX
Texan Insurance recently acquired Texans Insurance & Financial Group in an all-cash deal. With three acquisitions in two years, Texan Insurance is rapidly growing in the Greater Houston Market. The latest acquisition will enhance Texan Insurance's efforts to expand their services and establish Texan Insurance as a premier agency in Houston, Texas. - February 09, 2022 - Texan Insurance
2021 Toys for Tots Collection Under Way in Flemington
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington is teaming up with the US Marine Corps Reserve to support their annual Toys for Tots drive as a drop-off site. New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the Farmers of Flemington building located at 23 Royal Road in Flemington between 8:00am and 4:00pm M-F. - November 20, 2021 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
TovoData Mortgage Demand Index Identifies the Most & Least Active Purchase and Refinance Activity by State
Index shows easing refinance mortgage demand in most states and stable demand for most purchase mortgages. South and West remain hot spots with the highest overall MDIs in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. - November 15, 2021 - TovoData
Positive Physicians Insurance Company Welcomes Michael Roque as Its President
Positive Physicians Insurance Company (PPIC), a leading medical professional liability carrier, serving hundreds of healthcare practices across eight states, is pleased to announce that Michael G. Roque has joined PPIC as its new President. Mr. Roque has over 25 years’ experience in medical... - November 15, 2021 - Positive Physicians Insurance Company
Shaun Fisher and Stephanie Spina Join Positive Physicians Insurance’s Leadership Team
Positive Physicians Insurance Company adds to their leadership team. - October 03, 2021 - Positive Physicians Insurance Company