Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty Leads Discussion on Real Estate Development Risks at 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Daniela Compton Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty Daniela Compton has been promoted to account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for supporting the new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior management. “Daniela... - November 20, 2019 - RT New Day

Joseph Fagan Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty Joseph Fagan has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice based in Hamilton, NJ. He will work directly with senior staff to support the company’s ongoing new business, sales, account management, claims... - November 08, 2019 - RT New Day

Gina Bernardo Joins RT Specialty as Account Administrator Gina Bernardo has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for working with the company’s executive team to grow key lines of business and support their account management, claims... - October 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Watkins Insurance Group Retains IIABA Best Practices Agency Status Watkins Insurance Group, the largest full-service, locally owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, has retained its status as part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group. - October 02, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group

RT Specialty’s National Environmental & Construction Professional Practice Explores Trends & Challenges at Annual Consultant Conference RT Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP) recently held its Annual Consultant Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey with nearly a dozen insurance experts and legal professionals exploring the industry’s latest trends and challenges. - September 26, 2019 - RT New Day

Kimberly Vincent Promoted to Account Executive at RT Specialty Kimberly Vincent has been promoted to account executive within RT Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). Over the past five years with the ECP team, Vincent has worked with senior staff to identify and develop best-possible risk management... - September 19, 2019 - RT New Day

Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty to Lead Real Estate Development Risk & Insurance Panel at 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), will lead the discussion on Real Estate Development Errors and Omissions Risks and Insurance at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference to be held... - August 28, 2019 - RT New Day

Sheryl Barr Promoted to Director of Marketing & Communications at RT New Day Sheryl Barr has been promoted to director of marketing and communications at RT New Day. Since joining the RT New Day team in 2009 as a marketing coordinator, Barr’s responsibilities have steadily increased to include the strategic development of RT New Day’s complete package of marketing... - August 14, 2019 - RT New Day

Amy Coddington Named Account Manager at RT Specialty Amy Coddington has been named an account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for assisting the company’s senior management with ongoing new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment support. “Amy... - July 31, 2019 - RT New Day

Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for assisting the company’s sales and new business initiatives with ongoing account management, claims and policy... - July 19, 2019 - RT New Day

Watkins Insurance Group Shareholder, Matt Womack, Named to IIAT Board The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) announced the election of five new directors during its annual business meeting at Insurcon, June 21, 2019. During that meeting, Watkins Insurance Group shareholder and agent, Matt Womack, was elected to serve on the board of directors. “It’s... - July 11, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group

Jaime Lawson Promoted to Senior Account Manager at R-T Specialty R-T Specialty, LLC has promoted Jaime Lawson to a senior account manager within its National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). She is responsible for supporting the company’s expert consultants and their efforts to provide brokers and agents nationwide with the... - June 07, 2019 - RT New Day

Hannah Altomare Promoted to Senior Account Manager at RT Specialty Hannah Altomare has been promoted to senior account manager within R-T Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). She is responsible for supporting the company’s new business and marketing efforts in addition to providing brokers, agents... - April 30, 2019 - RT New Day

Drew Rothman of R-T Specialty Explores Wood-frame Construction Trends & Challenges at CLM Conference Drew Rothman of R-T Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP) recently explored the wood-frame construction boom and strategies for managing the related and wide-ranging risks at the 2019 Claims and Litigation Management (CLM) Alliance Annual... - April 22, 2019 - RT New Day

Cowart Insurance is Pleased to Announce Bonnie Swan Has Earned the Prestigious Designation of CISR Elite The distinction of CISR Elite has been conferred on Bonnie Swan, licensed Property & Casualty Agent of Cowart Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville, Georgia, after her successful completion of all nine, classroom or online courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by extensive... - April 10, 2019 - Cowart Insurance Agency

David M. Slaugenhoup Promoted to Assistant Vice President at RT New Day David M. Slaugenhoup has been promoted to Assistant Vice President within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. Since joining the New Day team in 2013, he has worked diligently to help their retail broker clients representing the construction, manufacturing... - March 12, 2019 - RT New Day

Joseph Nawa Promoted to Vice President at RT New Day Joseph Nawa has been promoted to vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. For the past five years, he has been integral to the company’s new business efforts within its Southern U.S. region, while developing and leading... - February 26, 2019 - RT New Day

Drew Rothman of RT New Day to Address Wood-Frame Construction Trends & Challenges at CLM Annual Conference Drew Rothman of RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice will address the wood-frame construction boom and the challenges confronting today’s contractors at the 2019 CLM Annual Conference to be held March 13 – 15 at the Orlando World Center... - February 14, 2019 - RT New Day

Daniela Compton Joins RT New Day as Account Administrator Daniela Compton has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for providing the company’s executives with ongoing sales, account management, claims and policy servicing support. “Daniela... - February 05, 2019 - RT New Day

Christopher Jeffery Promoted to Account Manager at RT New Day Christopher Jeffery has been promoted to account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. Since joining RT New Day in 2017, Jeffery has supported the practice’s production teams by creating sales proposals, developing coverage... - January 24, 2019 - RT New Day

New Allstate Insurance Agency Opens in Middleton, Wisconsin Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc. announces the opening of its new location at 6661 University Avenue, Ste. 108, in Middleton, Wisc., as well as the launch of its new website http://www.allstate.com/michael.donnelly. - December 14, 2018 - Allstate - Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc.

Justin Wright Joins RT New Day as Account Administrator Justin Wright has been named an account administrator in RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. He is responsible for supporting the company’s sales, account management, claims and policy servicing activities. “We are committed to growing... - December 13, 2018 - RT New Day

Daniel Wilhelm Named Account Manager at RT New Day Daniel Wilhelm has been named an account manager in RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. He is responsible for supporting new business and marketing efforts as well as coordinating the renewal process for clients from solicitation to quoting and... - December 04, 2018 - RT New Day

David Slaugenhoup of RT New Day to Address Construction Claims & Litigation Strategies at ExecuSummit David Slaugenhoup of RT New Day, a senior consultant in RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice, will help attendees navigate today’s coverage options at the 3rd Annual Construction Defect, Claims & Litigation Strategies ExecuSummit to be... - November 27, 2018 - RT New Day

Joe Reynolds Named Assistant Vice President in National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice at RT Specialty/New Day Joe Reynolds has been named an assistant vice president in the National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (formerly New Day Underwriting Managers) at RT Specialty/New Day. He is responsible for securing environmental and construction-related professional liability coverage... - November 15, 2018 - RT New Day

The Austin American-Statesman Names Watkins Insurance Group a 2018 Top Workplace Watkins Insurance Group has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplace honor by The Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based... - November 07, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group

Bill Webb of RT New Day to Explore Professional Liability Risks and Exposures at AGC Annual Conference Bill Webb, Assistant Vice President in the National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice, will explore the landscape of construction professional liability risk at the Associated General Contractors (AGC) California 2018 Annual Conference to be held October 24 – 27 at... - October 05, 2018 - RT New Day

John Heft of RT New Day to Address Environmental Loss & Protections at CRE.Converge 2018 John Heft, senior vice president in the National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice at RT New Day, will explore the ways for “Protecting Against Environmental Loss and the Challenges Impacting Commercial Real Estate” at CRE.Converge 2018 hosted by NAIOP (the Commercial... - September 06, 2018 - RT New Day

David Slaugenhoup of RT New Day to Discuss Environmental Construction Risks at AGC Conference David Slaugenhoup, a senior consultant in the National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice of RT New Day, will address the strategic transfer of environmental construction risks at the 2018 Construction Environmental Conference hosted by the Associated General Contractors (AGC)... - August 23, 2018 - RT New Day

Drew Rothman Named Consultant at RT New Day Drew Rothman has been named a consultant within the National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice Group at RT New Day, LLC (formerly New Day Underwriting Managers), a leading specialty intermediary of environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverages. - August 16, 2018 - RT New Day

Joseph Nawa Promoted to Assistant Vice President at RT New Day Joseph Nawa has been promoted to Assistant Vice President in the National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice at RT New Day (formerly New Day Underwriting Managers LLC). For the past six years, he has worked diligently to manage the professional environmental and construction-related... - July 12, 2018 - RT New Day

Highly-Regarded Industry Veterans Greg Meserole and Scott McGuire Join Watkins Insurance Group Meserole and McGuire Bring Decades of Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group. - May 19, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group

RT New Day Named One of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ Magazine RT New Day (formerly New Day Underwriting Managers), a part of R-T Specialty, LLC, has once again been named one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ Magazine. During ceremonies held May 1st at iPlay America's Event Center in Freehold, NJ, RT New Day was ranked 19th in the small business... - May 16, 2018 - RT New Day

RT New Day Introduces 2018 Market Update State-of-the-Market Assessment Explores Environmental & Construction-Related Professional Liability Industry Trends & Challenges - May 04, 2018 - RT New Day

New Day Highlights Latest Environmental Insurance Trends at 2018 IRMI Energy Risk & Insurance Conference John Heft, senior vice president and director of the real estate practice at New Day Underwriting Managers LLC, highlighted the Current Trends in the Environmental Marketplace at the 2018 IRMI Energy Risk & Insurance Conference (ERIC) held in Houston, Texas. Joined by Kenneth Cornell, managing principal... - March 22, 2018 - RT New Day

Brittany Negron Named Consultant in Real Estate Group at New Day Underwriting Managers Brittany Negron has been named a consultant within the Real Estate Practice of New Day Underwriting Managers LLC, a leading specialty intermediary of environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverages. Her responsibilities include working with New Day’s partners to... - March 16, 2018 - RT New Day

Tim Prosser Named Consultant in Construction Group at New Day Underwriting Managers Tim Prosser has been named a consultant within the Construction Group of New Day Underwriting Managers LLC, a leading specialty intermediary of environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverages. He is responsible for providing New Day’s agents and their clients with... - March 06, 2018 - RT New Day

New Day Explores OSHA’s New Silica Regulation at AGC Construction Risk Management Conference Jeff Slivka, president of New Day Underwriting Managers LLC, recently explored the ripple effects of OSHA’s new silica standard on the legal, insurance, and construction environments at the 2018 Conference on Surety Bonding & Construction Risk Management. Hosted by the Associated General Contractors... - February 13, 2018 - RT New Day

New Day Webinar Explores When Engineering Design Fails...The Impact of Faulty Design and Collapses Mitch Cohen, PE, vice president in the Construction Division at New Day Underwriting Mangers, was joined by Sammy Powell, PE, vice president at Long Engineering, to discuss the catastrophic construction design failures that can cost millions, while endangering lives. Titled When Engineering Design Fails...The... - February 01, 2018 - RT New Day

New Day to Explore Environmental Insurance Trends at 2018 IRMI Energy Risk & Insurance Conference John Heft, senior vice president and director of the real estate practice at New Day Underwriting Managers LLC, will address Current Trends in the Environmental Marketplace at the 2018 IRMI Energy Risk & Insurance Conference (ERIC) to be held at the Royal Sonesta Houston in Texas. During the session... - January 25, 2018 - RT New Day

New Day Underwriting Managers Promotes Stacy Burrows to Senior Accounting and Underwriting Support Analyst Stacy Burrows has been promoted to senior accounting and underwriting support analyst at New Day Underwriting Managers LLC, a leading specialty intermediary of high-quality environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverage. “Stacy has taken on increasingly more responsibility... - January 09, 2018 - RT New Day

New Day Underwriting Managers Presents “A 2017 Contractors Professional Liability Policy: Assembling the Puzzle” at IRMI Construction Risk Conference Jeff Slivka, president of New Day Underwriting Managers LLC, recently presented “A 2017 Contractors Professional Liability Policy: Assembling the Puzzle” as a featured speaker at the 37th Annual IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Indianapolis, Indiana. “The perfect CPrL policy... - December 14, 2017 - RT New Day

Austin American-Statesman Names Watkins Insurance Group a Winner of the Greater Austin Area 2017 Top Workplaces Award Central Texas Insurance Agency is Recognized for Outstanding Work Environment - November 08, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

Kimberly Vincent Promoted to Senior Account Manager at New Day Underwriting Managers Kimberly Vincent has been promoted to Senior Account Manager at New Day Underwriting Managers LLC, a leading specialty intermediary of high-quality environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverage. Since joining the company in 2014, Vincent has worked directly with senior... - November 01, 2017 - RT New Day

Watkins Insurance Group Retains Its IIABA Best Practices Agency Status Agency Recognized for Operational Excellence - October 19, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

QuoteSearcher Launch New, Rebranded Website QuoteSearcher are proud to unveil their new website, completing a total brand overhaul for the specialist insurance quote provider. - October 13, 2017 - QuoteSearcher Ltd

Jeff Slivka of New Day Underwriting Managers to Address Anatomy of CPrL Policies at 37th Annual IRMI Construction Risk Conference Jeff Slivka, president of New Day Underwriting Managers LLC, a leading specialty intermediary of high-quality environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverage, will address the “Anatomy of a Contractor’s Professional Liability Policy (CPrL)” at the37th... - October 12, 2017 - RT New Day