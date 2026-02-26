Recent Headlines
Medivest Announces Strategic Acquisition by Physician Life Care Planning
Medivest, a national leader in professional administration and Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Physician Life Care Planning (PLCP), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services. - February 26, 2026 - Medivest
Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability. - January 22, 2026 - Garden State Coverage
Trucking Insurance Services Announces New Venture Trucking Program
As the trucking market recovers from the worst freight recession in a generation, Trucking Insurance Services is placing a flag on new venture trucking operations. Its willingness to spend time with new trucking companies and understand their needs sets them apart from other agencies. - December 21, 2024 - Trucking Insurance Services
Baxter Law Firm Improves Online Presence in Southeast with New Website
Georgia-based Baxter Law Firm is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, https://damage.law. - July 05, 2024 - Baxter Law Firm
Medivest Announces the Addition of Eric Rycus as Vice President of Business Development
Medivest Benefit Advisors LLC, a leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) services and settlement planning, is pleased to announce the hiring of Eric Rycus as the new Vice President of Business Development. - March 13, 2024 - Medivest
Medivest Announces the Promotion of Alexandra Carroll to Vice President of Operations
Alexandra Carroll, a ten year veteran of Medivest and the Medicare Secondary Payer industry, is promoted to Vice President of Operations. - January 25, 2024 - Medivest
Isabel Tuisl Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
Isabel Tuisl has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). She is responsible for supporting the account management, new business, and policy servicing efforts of the practice’s senior leadership... - October 19, 2023 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Robert (Bob) M. Lehrman Named Vice President at RT Specialty
Robert (Bob) M. Lehrman has been named a vice president within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). He is responsible for supporting the practice’s new business, client retention, business-to-business efforts. “Bob has nearly 30 years of... - October 05, 2023 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Jeff Slivka & Executive Team Members of RT Specialty’s Environmental & Construction Professional Practice to Speak at 2023 IRMI Construction Risk Conference
Jeff Slivka, president of RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP), and other RT ECP team members will address professional liability challenges and issues at the 2023 IRMI Construction Risk Conference (CRC) to be held from November 12 -15, 2023 at the... - August 23, 2023 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Andrew Donaldson Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
Andrew (AJ) Donaldson has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). He is responsible for supporting the account management, new business, and policy servicing efforts of the company’s senior leadership... - July 06, 2023 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Joseph Berry Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
Joseph Berry has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). He is responsible for supporting the account management, new business, and policy servicing efforts of the company’s senior leadership... - June 13, 2023 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Stefania Ruggieri Named Account Manager at RT Specialty
Stefania Ruggieri has been named an account manager at RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). She is responsible for supporting the underwriting and day-to-day servicing of the organization’s book of business as well as assisting in the development... - May 17, 2023 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Evan Quinn Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty
Evan Quinn has been promoted to account manager in RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice. He is responsible for supporting the customer service activities and growth of the practice’s Pollution Legal Liability (PLL) line of business as well as... - May 02, 2023 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Rachael Neary Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty
Rachael Neary has been promoted to account manager in RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice. She is responsible for assisting in the development of risk management programs designed to protect property owners, developers and shareholders from the... - April 18, 2023 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Kimberly Vincent Promoted to Consultant at RT Specialty
Kimberly Vincent has been promoted to consultant within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP). She is responsible for helping agents, brokers and their clients to identify and develop competitive pollution liability and environmental casualty... - March 07, 2023 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
RT ECP’s 2023 Market Update Highlights Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Insurance Trends & Challenges
RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice recently released its 2023 Market Update, which is dedicated to helping brokers, agents and their clients attain competitive risk management solutions in today’s ever-changing commercial insurance... - February 21, 2023 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Mayuri Rastogi Named Account Manager at RT Specialty
Mayuri Rastogi has joined RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) as an account manager. She is responsible for supporting the underwriting and day-to-day servicing of the organization’s book of business as well as assisting in the development and... - February 07, 2023 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
RT Specialty Senior Executives Address Environmental & Construction-Related Liability & Insurance Trends at 42nd IRMI Construction Risk Conference
Jeff Slivka, the President of RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP), headed a trio of RT ECP presenters, who addressed the latest industry-related exposures, liability and risk management trends at the 42nd IRMI Construction Risk Conference held at The... - December 08, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
RT ECP Introduces Pollution Legal Liability (PLL) Quoting Program
The Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (ECP) of RT Specialty has introduced a Pollution Legal Liability (PLL) Quoting Program that provides agents, brokers and their customers with expedient coverage for the discovery of new pollution conditions at fixed locations. Offered by... - November 08, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Alex Ilgner Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty
Alex Ilgner has been promoted to account manager in RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). Since joining the company in 2021, Ilgner has successfully assisted with the new business, marketing, and account management efforts of the organization’s... - September 29, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
RT Specialty Trio of Presenters to Speak at 42nd IRMI Construction Risk Conference
RT Specialty Speakers to Highlight the Latest Risk Management Solutions Available for Insuring Against Large Infrastructure, PFAS and Design-Build Liability Exposures. - September 20, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
RT Specialty Surveys Book of Business to Reveal PLL Limit of Liability Benchmarks
RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) recently reviewed its book of business during 2020 and 2021 to determine the limits of liability on the Pollution Legal Liability (PLL) policies typically purchased by virtually every industry that owns, leases,... - September 08, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Daniel Wilhelm Promoted to Senior Account Manager at RT Specialty
Daniel Wilhelm has been promoted to senior account manager in RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). Since 2018, he has been responsible for supporting the new business, marketing, and client renewal efforts of the team’s senior... - August 25, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
RT Specialty’s Book of Business Provides Inside Look Into CPrL Policy Purchase Benchmarks
RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) recently analyzed its Contractor’s Professional Liability (CPrL) book of business during 2020-2021 to determine the limits of liability purchased by specialty trade and general contractors nationwide. The... - August 18, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Watkins Insurance Group Launches Teacher Support Program with School Supplies Giveaway
Austin’s Largest Privately-Owned Insurance Agency Furthers Its Commitment to Education in Central Texas - August 11, 2022 - Watkins Insurance Group
RT Specialty Reviews OPPI Book of Business to Determine Industry Limit of Liability Benchmarks
RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) recently surveyed the book of business of its Owner’s Protective Professional Indemnity (OPPI) policyholders to provide agents and brokers with a comparative analysis of the limits of liability purchased by... - August 09, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Drew Rothman Promoted to Senior Consultant at RT Specialty
Drew Rothman has been promoted to senior consultant in the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. Since joining the team in 2018, Rothman has worked with agents and brokers to analyze, negotiate, and assess the risk management strategies available to general... - July 28, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
RT Specialty Surveys Book of Business to Identify Leading Causes of Construction-related Claims
The Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) of RT Specialty recently surveyed its Contractor’s Professional Liability (CPrL) book of business to determine the leading cause of claims from 2020 to 2021. The review revealed that the majority of CPrL claims on their book... - July 19, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Empire Insurance Hires Director of Sales
Empire Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Everett, WA, recently hired Christina Graham as Director of Sales. As Empire has expanded its footprint across Washington and Oregon, there was a need to consolidate sales activities under direct management to allow for better growth and optimization... - July 19, 2022 - Empire Insurance Brokers
RT Specialty’s Book of Business Reveals Environmental and Pollution-Related Claims Trends
The Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) of RT Specialty recently surveyed its book of business for several of its environmental and pollution-related insurance lines to determine the leading causes of claims from 2020 to 2021. The analysis revealed that the highest... - July 12, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
John "Jack" Tulaney Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
John “Jack” Tulaney has been named an account administrator in the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. He is responsible for supporting the account management, new business, and policy servicing efforts of the company’s senior leadership... - June 29, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Zack Kalet Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
Zack Kalet has been named an account administrator within the Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) of RT Specialty. He is responsible for assisting the account service and business development activities of the company’s executive leadership team. “Zack’s... - June 21, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
NY Insurance Hub Agency Working to Educate Customers
In the changing impersonal world of property and casualty insurance, the NY Insurance Hub Agency is working to create a new customer experience. An experience in which personal service, education and guidance is given to each and every client. - June 10, 2022 - NY Insurance Hub Agency
Justin Kochmer Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty
Justin Kochmer has been promoted to account manager in the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. For nearly two years, Kochmer has successfully assisted the new business, marketing, and account management efforts of the organization’s senior... - June 02, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Daniela Compton Promoted to Senior Account Manager at RT Specialty
Daniela Compton has been promoted to senior account manager within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). Since joining the team in 2018, she has continually supported the successful new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment efforts of the... - May 19, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
RT Specialty Announces Senior Management Promotions
RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) has announced several promotions within its senior management team. In recent weeks, the industry’s premier environmental and construction-related professional liability wholesaler promoted John Heft to... - April 26, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Aaron J. Roland Named Account Manager at RT Specialty
Aaron J. Roland has joined RT Specialty as an account manager within its Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). He is responsible for developing proposals and coverage assessments in addition to supporting the research, marketing and sales activities of senior... - April 19, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Positive Physicians Insurance Company Welcomes Annie Matincheck as Senior Vice President of Underwriting
Positive Physicians Insurance Company (PPI), a leading medical professional liability carrier serving hundreds of healthcare practices across ten states, is pleased to announce that Annie Matincheck has joined Its Senior Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Underwriting. Annie brings with... - April 16, 2022 - Positive Physicians Insurance Company
Madeline Goodwin Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
Madeline “Maddie” Goodwin has joined RT Specialty as an account administrator within its Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). Her role is to support the account management and policy servicing activities of the company’s senior... - April 12, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Kelly Jackson Named Account Manager at RT Specialty
Kelly Jackson has joined RT Specialty as an account manager within its Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). She will support senior management with the performance of account management tasks ranging from the creation of sales proposals and coverage assessments to the... - March 31, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Jayden Johnson Named Consultant at RT Specialty
Jayden Johnson has joined RT Specialty as a consultant within its Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). Based in Wisconsin, Jayden is responsible for expanding the company’s presence as a premium resource for access to environmental and construction-related... - March 24, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Watkins Insurance Group Expands Award-Winning Team with Addition of Eight New Hires
Austin’s Largest Privately-Owned Insurance Agency Adds Staff to Meet Increased Demand for Services - March 23, 2022 - Watkins Insurance Group
John Heft of RT Specialty Named 2022 Top Specialist Broker by Insurance Business America
John Heft, a senior vice president within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) has been named a 2022 Top Specialist Broker by Insurance Business America, a leading publication dedicated to recognizing the achievements of key individuals and businesses... - March 17, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Annise Taylor Promoted to Senior Account Manager at RT Specialty
Annise Taylor has been promoted to senior account manager within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). She has supported the account management and new business activities of the team’s senior leadership since joining the company in... - March 08, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson Named Senior Account Manager at RT Specialty
Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson has been promoted to senior account manager within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). She is responsible for assisting the client relations, new business and proposal development efforts of the company’s senior team... - February 22, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Amy Coddington Promoted to Account Executive at RT Environmental & Construction Professional
Amy Coddington has been promoted to account executive within the Environmental and Construction Professional Practice of RT Specialty (RT ECP). For the past three years, Coddington has assisted the new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior... - February 14, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
RT ECP’s Annual Market Update Identifies Strategies for Overcoming Construction Industry Risks & Challenges
RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice recently released its 2022 Market Update to help agents and brokers nationwide better understand the state of today’s commercial construction marketplace and the strategies needed to overcome the risks,... - January 06, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
RT Specialty Introduces Infrastructure Pollution Policy Form for Hard Infrastructure Projects
RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice has a new Infrastructure Pollution Policy (IPP) Form designed to protect stakeholders from the catastrophic environmental risks commonly associated with hard infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, airports,... - November 18, 2021 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Watkins Insurance Group Awarded 2021 Top Workplace Recognition
2021 Watkins Insurance Group has been awarded the "Top Workplaces" honor by the Austin American-Statesman. - November 17, 2021 - Watkins Insurance Group
Positive Physicians Insurance Company Welcomes Michael Roque as Its President
Positive Physicians Insurance Company (PPIC), a leading medical professional liability carrier, serving hundreds of healthcare practices across eight states, is pleased to announce that Michael G. Roque has joined PPIC as its new President. Mr. Roque has over 25 years’ experience in medical... - November 15, 2021 - Positive Physicians Insurance Company