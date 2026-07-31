Recent Headlines
Within Beverage Manufacturing
Instinct Pet Food Expands Partnership with Demand Chain AI to Transform Forecasting and Demand Planning with Puls8™
Demand Chain AI announced that Instinct Pet Food has expanded its partnership by selecting Puls8™ Driver-Based Forecasting (DBF) and Puls8™ Demand Planning (DP) as the next phase of its supply chain transformation. Building on the successful implementation of Puls8™ Replan and Puls8™ 360 ADS, the new solutions will enhance long-range planning, strengthen enterprise decision-making, optimize inventory, and support continued growth. - July 31, 2026 - Demand Chain AI, Inc.
Himvana Expands Nettle Tea Range with Himalayan Urtica Himalayensis Offering
Himvana expands its nettle tea range with Urtica himalayensis, giving herbal tea drinkers access to a distinctly Himalayan nettle species alongside the more commonly available Urtica dioica. - July 09, 2026 - Himvana
Iron Heart Canning Brings Their Mobile Canning & Co-Packing Network to the Texas Beverage Market
The Quality Leader in Mobile Canning has Partnered with Blue Flag Distillery to Launch Co-Packing and Mobile Canning in Texas. - July 09, 2026 - Iron Heart Canning
Granite City-Based Double00 Vodka Announces Official Launch Night at Nick's Bar & Grill
Double00 Vodka, a Granite City-based premium vodka brand founded by Darryl Gill, will celebrate its official launch on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Nick’s Bar & Grill in Granite City, Illinois. The launch will introduce the brand’s signature cold-serve experience, #chilledDouble00. - July 03, 2026 - DLG Spirts, Inc
KEWE Energy Drink to Introduce a Redesigned Can System Across Its Zero Sugar Line
KEWE Energy Drink LLC, a Miami based beverage company, will introduce a redesigned can system across its five flavor zero sugar performance line in July 2026. The first flavor in the new design, Sour Watermelon, will begin shipping in late July. The remaining four flavors are available for preorder now. - June 25, 2026 - Kewe Energy Drink LLC
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
The Old Guard Bourbon Expands Maryland Presence Through New Distribution Partnership with North Star Wine & Liquor
Award-Winning Hand-Crafted Bourbon Brand Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Growth Strategy - June 21, 2026 - The Old Guard Bourbon
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Mack Brands Unveils Redesign of Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo, Challenging Traditional Spirits Packaging
Mack Brands, led by founder and CEO Nic Mack, today announced a complete redesign of its flagship bottles for Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo - signaling a deliberate shift away from ornate, traditional luxury toward minimalist, design-led functionality. - May 13, 2026 - Mack Brands
Only 250 Bottles: Hooten Young Unveils Constitution Hull Reserve, 19 Year Whiskey Finished with Timber from America's Oldest Warship
Hooten Young announces Constitution Hull Reserve — an ultra-rare 19-year American whiskey commemorating 250 years of American independence. Only 250 individually numbered bottles, finished with authentic oak from the USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides"). Barreled on Veterans Day 2006. 138.6 proof. Pre-sale launches May 15 on Seelbach's. - May 08, 2026 - Hooten Young
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates 11th Anniversary
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate its 11th anniversary on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with beer releases, red envelope giveaways, and food from El Koreano. Doors open at noon and the brewery will be celebrating throughout the day. To mark the anniversary, the brewery will release three beers: an... - April 16, 2026 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Selects PASMO America as Preferred Soft Serve Machine Partner for National Frozen Yogurt Expansion
Cult-Favorite Ice Cream Brand Chooses PASMO's Industry-Leading Direct-Drive Machines as It Rolls Out Frozen Yogurt Across Its Growing Scoop Shop Network - April 15, 2026 - PASMO America
Industry Legend Bodybuilding.com Launches Bodybuilding Health Plus, Expanding into Personalized Metabolic, Wellness, and Quality-of-Life Support
Bodybuilding.com, a trusted leader in fitness and performance for over two decades, today announced the launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus, a new service designed to expand access to personalized health and wellness solutions. The platform introduces innovative offerings in metabolic health,... - March 16, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Bodybuilding.com Announces Bodybuilding Health Plus Partnership
Bodybuilding.com today announced its new health services partnership. The launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus will officially go live on March 16, marking a significant expansion into personalized metabolic, wellness, and sexual health support. Bodybuilding Health Plus broadens the company’s... - March 14, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Best Wine Filter Innovation: Wine Balanced Wins 2026 Award
Award-winning wine filter recognized by leading global authority on brand excellence. - February 12, 2026 - Wine Balanced
Infinite Labs Solves Supplement Industry's Biggest Problem: Poor Absorption with Clinically-Proven Liposomal Technology
Infinite Labs launches clinically-proven liposomal supplement line with 10X better absorption than traditional supplements. Backed by six peer-reviewed studies, the technology achieves 67% faster cellular delivery and 90%+ encapsulation efficiency. Four formulas now available: Vitamin C+, Glutathione+, Magnesium+, and Vitamin D3 & K2+. - January 31, 2026 - Infinite Labs
Aspen Peak Cellars Named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE
Aspen Peak Cellars in Bailey, CO was named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE, honoring its award-winning wines, quality bistro, sustainability, and community impact. After surviving a barn fire and a semi-truck crash at two locations, the winery rebuilt and now thrives with a dedicated team, a vibrant local live music scene, and the iconic #BaileyCOBeach. - January 26, 2026 - Aspen Peak Cellars
London Consulting Group Launches North America CPG and Food Manufacturing Hub to Support the Industry’s Shift Toward Efficiency-Led Growth
London Consulting Group (LCG) today announced the launch of its new North America CPG and Food Manufacturing hub, a dedicated platform that showcases the firm’s expanded capabilities, industry focus, and long-term commitment to helping mid-market manufacturers strengthen operations, improve... - November 19, 2025 - London Consulting Group West
Arcticsource1's Collagen Partner Seagarden is Now "Friend of the Sea" Certified
ArcticSource1 has since 2015 represented Seagarden, a Norwegian supplier of responsible and sustainable high quality marine collagen. Seagarden now holds both MSC Chain of Custody certification and Friend of the Sea certification for their collagen based on regional caught cod skin. - October 19, 2025 - ArcticSource1
Miles Wine Cellars Celebrates Spooky Season with Haunted Weekend of Events
Halloween festivities blend wine, costumes, and canine companions. - October 14, 2025 - Miles Wine Cellars
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™ with NanoMx™
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™: a luxury Ayurvedic & Adaptogenic Mushroom Beverage That Mixes Clean. - September 14, 2025 - Earth Enterprises Ltd.
Dynamis Estate Wines Named a 2025 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Award Nominee for American Winery of the Year
Dynamis Estate Wines, a luxury estate winery in North Carolina’s Brushy Mountains, has been nominated for Wine Enthusiast’s 2025 Wine Star Award for American Winery of the Year. Founded in 2019 with its first vines planted in 2015, Dynamis crafts Cabernet-driven reds that embody its guiding philosophy of Soil to Soul. The nomination affirms the estate’s role in shaping the future of American wine from the rising heights of North Carolina. - September 10, 2025 - Dynamis Estate Wines
From Customer to CEO: Kaitlyn Talamante Acquires LadyBoss, the Women’s Health Brand Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Since 2014
LadyBoss, the women’s health and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, later sold to Russell Brunson in 2022, announces its new owner, Kaitlyn Talamante. A former LadyBoss customer turned CEO, Talamante’s journey from personal transformation to leading the brand represents a full-circle story of empowerment, growth, and vision for the future. - September 05, 2025 - LadyBoss
Brewing Change: Costa Rican-Born Coffee Roaster Celebrates 3rd Anniversary
Turtle Beans Specialty Coffee Roasters, founded by Costa Rican-born Steven Fonseca, together with his wife, Linda Juarez, of Mexican origin, celebrates its third anniversary in Bordentown, NJ. Rooted in Fonseca’s childhood in Costa Rica’s coffee fields, the café has become a local hub for connection and culture. On August 30, 2025, guests can enjoy tasting workshops, learn about roasting, enjoy live entertainment and prizes. Plus, 20% of all sales will be donated. - August 28, 2025 - Turtle Beans
SOBREO Elixirs Debut in New York, Defining a New Era of Inclusive Hospitality
New York bars are debuting a new category: Elixirs. Built on SOBREO’s zero-sugar, zero-proof, oak-aged base, Elixirs are designed to serve both ways, Spirited with alcohol or Clean without. Mockingbird in Brooklyn and Hekate in the East Village are among the first to feature them. “SOBREO is one of the finest products that has ever walked through our doors,” says Eliott Edge, Head Bartender at Hekate. - August 28, 2025 - SOBREO Elixirs
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine Partners with Park Street, Toasting to Style, Self-Expression, and the Art of Celebration
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine — the bold new champagne from designer and cultural disruptor Odain Watson — has officially signed with leading alcohol distributor Park Street, marking an exciting new chapter that merges the worlds of luxury fashion and fine wine. - August 22, 2025 - Odaingerous LLC
Florida Moonshine Company Opens First Tasting Room to Bring Local Spirits Directly to the Public This Fall
Florida Moonshine Company, a 100% woman-owned brand, will open its first tasting room in downtown St. Augustine this fall. The space will offer immersive tastings, private events, and handcrafted moonshine—bringing Florida spirits directly to the public. - August 15, 2025 - Florida Moonshine Company
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
ArKay Beverages Promotes Safe Driving with Alcohol-Free Message: "Don’t Drink and Drive… Unless It’s ArKay"
The campaign, which coincides with ArKay’s growing presence in over 35 countries, positions the company’s alcohol-free products as a responsible alternative to traditional spirits. Designed to replicate the flavor and warmth of liquor without the risks of intoxication, ArKay’s beverages target health-conscious consumers, designated drivers, and anyone seeking mindful drinking options. - July 10, 2025 - ArKay Beverages
Licor Zone Mexico Expands Global Reach as Emerging Market Specialist in Spirits Distribution
As global demand for premium spirits and beverages continues to rise, one Mexican distributor is quietly emerging as a major force in international markets. Licor Zone S.A. de C.V., based in Mexico, is rapidly earning recognition as one of Latin America’s most influential alcohol distribution... - July 09, 2025 - Licor Zone
Licor Zone Mexico Celebrates $150 Million Strategic Alliance with the World’s Leading Producer of Alcohol-Free Spirits According the Spirits Business - London
Licor Zone Mexico, a leading distributor of premium spirits and beverages in Latin America, is proud to announce the signing of a historic $150 million partnership agreement with the world’s leading producer of alcohol-free spirits according the Spirit Business - London - July 06, 2025 - Licor Zone
Red Fox Spices Unveils Heartfelt Rebrand and Groundbreaking Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show
Red Fox Spices is unveiling a bold new brand and an industry-first: clean-label, shelf-stable injera and Ethiopian meal kits. Debuting at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, NYC), the rebrand features eco-friendly packaging and the Red Fox Mama—symbolizing tradition, community, and love. The ready-to-cook kits include injera and spice blends for classic dishes like Misir Wot and Shiro Wot, making authentic Ethiopian meals easy at home. Available online starting July 2025. - June 26, 2025 - Red Fox Spices
Lark Brewing Co. Wins 6 Best of Loudoun 2025 Awards, Celebrating Its Standout Craft Beer, Hospitality, and Role as a Beloved Community Gathering Space
Lark Brewing Co. in Aldie, VA is honored to win six Best of Loudoun 2025 awards, including Best Brewery, Craft Beer, Happy Hour, Event Venue, and Place to Gossip. These community-voted accolades reflect Lark’s commitment to hospitality, craft, and connection. - June 17, 2025 - Lark Brewing Co
Rocket Industrial Relocates Distribution Center from Belvidere to Chicagoland Area to Enhance Distribution Capabilities
Rocket Industrial, a leading national packaging distributor, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Illinois distribution center from Belvidere to a new, larger facility at 80 Prairie Parkway, Gilberts, IL 60136. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to... - June 06, 2025 - Rocket Industrial
Morning Duck LLC Announces the Launch of Morning Duck Coffee: a Bold Brew for Girls Who Get It
Morning Duck, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, Morning Duck Coffee, a single-origin Colombian coffee brand crafted for women who know what they want — and how they like their coffee. Launching June 20, 2025, Morning Duck Coffee will be available exclusively online at... - May 31, 2025 - Morning Duck LLC
Olympic Medalist and Indianapolis Legends Unite at 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix
Olympian Bill Schuffenhauer joins Indianapolis legends Milton Thompson and Todd Hobson at the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix, spotlighting Executive Athletes International’s mission to empower athletes and executives beyond the game. - May 09, 2025 - EAIFirm.com
Lucky Envelope Brewing Hosts My Name Story Exhibit by Judy Lee
Lucky Envelope Brewing is proud to host My Name Story, a moving portrait-video exhibit by artist Judy Lee, at their Ballard taproom in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. The exhibit opens on Friday, May 16 at 6pm and will be on display... - May 08, 2025 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Kroger Veteran Finds Perfect Brew and Pairing with Joe's Colombian Coffee
Joe's Famous® welcomes Arlene O'Bannion, a 45-year Kroger veteran, as partner to lead growth in retail sales and merchandising. The brand, certified by the Colombia Coffee Federation, offers 100% Arabica, single-origin coffee with an 85 cupping score. Known for its smooth, high-altitude Colombian roasts like Huila, Joe’s Famous® is expanding beyond Amazon to bring its specialty coffee to supermarket shelves. - May 06, 2025 - Joe's Famous Provisons Company, LLC
Ogden’s Own Distillery Taps Victoria Titus-Gecsek as National Sales Director
Former Gallo Wines Global Manager Joins Utah-Based Distillery as It Ramps Up Expansion - April 26, 2025 - Ogden's Own Distillery
CamCo Commercial Inc. Launches Long-Awaited $1.8 Billion Impact Fund, Targeting One Million Jobs
CamCo Commercial Inc. launches $1.8B Impact Fund (est. 2019) to deploy over 4 years across 19 sectors (resorts, energy, tech, etc.). Goal: 1M jobs, zero debt for partners. Faced scrutiny during setup. - April 21, 2025 - Rise Above Creative Solutions
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates a Decade in the Craft Beer Industry
Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating 10 years in the beer industry. The brewery will kick- off their anniversary celebrations on Saturday, May 3 with red envelope giveaways and four exciting new beer releases. “We’re so excited to be celebrating our 10th Anniversary next month! The... - April 21, 2025 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
CamCo Commercial Inc. Takes Action, Commits to UN Global Compact's Ten Principles
CamCo Commercial Inc. adopts UN Global Compact's Ten Principles (human rights, labor, environment, anti-corruption), embedding them into strategy and culture. CEO Cameron Colvin emphasizes commitment to a sustainable, equitable future. CamCo will report progress annually, ensuring transparency. - April 17, 2025 - Rise Above Creative Solutions
Former NFL Athlete and Billionaire Financier Cameron Colvin Announces Third Installment of Bestselling "NeverStop" Series
Cameron J Colvin, ex-NFL athlete and billionaire financier, releases "The Art of No Self Doubt," the 3rd in his NeverStop series, on July 4. The book reveals strategies for building a "quiet empire" amidst challenges. Colvin's global book tour starts in October, featuring cocktail events and more. "Being counted out is the biggest motivator," says Colvin. - April 12, 2025 - Rise Above Creative Solutions
LYON RUM Receives Best of Class Designation; Sailors Reserve Rum Awarded Only Gold Medal in the Rum Category
Maryland's premier craft rum distillery, LYON RUM, was honored as Best of Class in the rum category at the Annual American Craft Spirits Association Competition. With the highest scores in the category, Sailor Reserve Rum - a pure, cane-to-glass American Rum, received the sole gold medal in the category. Additionally, LYON White Rum and Overproof Pineapple received excellent marks, and awarded silver medals this year. - March 30, 2025 - Windon Distilling
Rocket Industrial Expands Product Line with Launch of Zenith Fasteners
Rocket Industrial, a leader in packaging innovation, is expanding its exclusive Zenith line to include a full range of fasteners, including nails and staples for various applications, along with a complete selection of supporting nailers and staplers from top brands. Designed for businesses seeking... - March 28, 2025 - Rocket Industrial
Five Wives Spicy Vodka Awarded Best Flavored Vodka at L.A. Invitational Spirits Challenge
Ogden’s Own Distillery's Five Wives Spicy Tamarind Chile Vodka was awarded Double Gold Best Flavored Vodka at the L.A. Invitational Spirits Challenge. - March 27, 2025 - Ogden's Own Distillery
Naples Soccer Academy: Empowering Youth Female Soccer Athletes on & Off the Pitch
Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), is a “Club Neutral” 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. - February 11, 2025 - Naples Soccer Academy Corporation