World’s Largest Osmosis-Based Desalination Technology Unveiled for Energy-Efficient Water Production Features Porifera Technology The world’s largest forward and reverse osmosis hybrid facility featuring Porifera technology was revealed in November at the International Forward Osmosis Summit (IFOS) in Yeosu, Jellanam-do, South Korea. The demonstration plant was a coordinated pilot project made possible by a consortium of... - December 13, 2019 - Porifera

Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Worldwide Launch of HighSake: the Pinnacle of Japanese Sake Craftsmanship For expansion of life and experiences - December 05, 2019 - HighSake

DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne Health and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream. This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin. - November 26, 2019 - DrFormulas

Lasso: Conversations with a Stranger November 8 – December 22, 2019; Avant Gallery, 20 Hudson Yards, Main level, New York, NY 10001 - November 24, 2019 - Avant Gallery

Arden’s Garden Newnan Store Grand Opening in Newnan, Georgia Arden’s Garden will open a new retail location at 98 Temple Avenue in Newnan on November 18, 2019. The grand opening event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with Mayor Keith Brady, and guests will be treated to free 16 oz smoothies... - November 17, 2019 - Arden's Garden

Arden’s Garden Sylvan Road Store Grand Opening in East Point, Georgia Grand Opening of New “Plant” Based Retail Store to Offer Free Smoothies and Modern Digital Menu Boards - October 31, 2019 - Arden's Garden

Prairie Fire Winery Launches New Sustainable Candle Line After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line. As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery

Cedar Lake Cellars Teams Up with Saint Louis Billikens; Winery Sponsors Bar Inside of New Lounge at Chaifetz Arena Cedar Lake Cellars has inked a new partnership with Saint Louis University and the Billikens ahead of the men's and women's collegiate basketball season at Chaifetz Arena. - October 16, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Big Sexy Brewing Wins Bronze Medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival Big Sexy Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. - October 08, 2019 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Chaumette Celebrates Its History with Wine Tasting Event Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their ancestor, Jean de la Chaumette, on the anniversary of his wedding 325 years ago. “Visitors from across the state are welcome to join us in celebrating our rich history,”... - October 08, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

Wellcurve.in, India’s First Integrated Platform for Healthier Nutritional Choices and Information Goes Live Wellcurve’s tagline "Healthier Living Simplified" encapsulates its two-fold mission. For the consumer, it brings together both relevant insights for your nutritional needs and selected products from a curated set of brands. For the brands, it offers an opportunity to connect with the right audience and reach out to the consumer looking for healthier choices. - September 28, 2019 - Wellcurve

Sea Aged Cider Running Out of Stock, A Perfect Solution Found; An Almost Never Ending Supply of Apples, Which Now Creates an Even Bigger Market Doing something different often leads to criticism, or praise, rarely both. However, when you do something different and it has a massive impact. That does lead to both criticism and praise. - September 27, 2019 - Sea Aged Wine

IZO Mezcal Now Available at Select Costco Locations Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal

THE MAX Challenge of Ramsey Invitation to Their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to invite all Ramsey and near by area residents to their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in one of their newest location in Ramsey, New Jersey on September 28th, 2019. THE MAX Challenge... - September 08, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

Sufferfest Beer Company Expands Its Purpose-Brewed Lineup with a Variety Pack Including New Flavor Head Start Stout Sufferfest Beer Company, known as the pioneer of the functional beer category introduces their first stout, Head Start and a Variety Pack, including Repeat, FKT (Fastest Known Time) and Head Start. Rich in flavor but light in calories (135), Sufferfest’s Head Start has been long requested by the... - September 06, 2019 - Sufferfest

Cedar Lake Cellars to Partner with Sugarfire St. Louis' award-winning barbecue to be served at winery's Smokehouse. - September 03, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Local Award-Winning Winery Adds New Partners with Plans of Expansion The Oak & Brazen Wine Co., a thriving urban winery located in downtown Delaware, Ohio, is adding new partners to the tasting room. Amy & Justin Bresler of Delaware will take over management control beginning September 1, along with all the events and community outreach the winery has become so... - September 01, 2019 - Oak & Brazen Wine Co.

Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope’s Mid-Autumn Celebration Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Saturday, September 7th from Noon-10pm at their tasting room in Ballard. The Mid-Autumn Festival is an annual harvest festival celebrating the 15th day of the 8th month of the... - August 29, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Salutoceuticals Announces Addition of Henry Berkowitz as CEO Salutoceuticals, LLC, the company that produces Doc Parsley’s Sleep Remedy, announced the addition of Henry Berkowitz as Chief Executive Officer. - July 25, 2019 - Salutoceuticals, LLC

Twin Valley Distillers Announces Move to New Location Twin Valley Distillers, Montgomery County's only distillery, will be relocating to a new, larger space in the fall. The expansion will include a larger production facility and a more inviting tasting room. The new facility is located a few blocks from the current location at 1029 East Gude Drive. The... - July 17, 2019 - Twin Valley Distillers

Oceana Coffee Gives Away $500 to a Local Charity Oceana Coffee will announce the winner of this quarter’s Cup of Kindness contest and reward them with $500. - July 15, 2019 - Oceana Coffee

Champion Brands and Dog Rose Brewing Co. Partner for Distribution in Northeast Florida St. Augustine brewed craft beer will be distributed in six counties. - June 15, 2019 - Champion Brands Inc.

Champion Brands and Fishweir Brewing Partner for Distribution in Northeast Florida Locally brewed craft beer will be distributed in six counties. - June 05, 2019 - Champion Brands Inc.

Porifera Recognized with Innovation and Technology Award Forward osmosis manufacturer was honored with an award for local leadership in technology innovation. - June 05, 2019 - Porifera

Cedar Lake Cellars Names Winery Manager Allison Carroll has more than 15 years of hospitality experience. - May 19, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Introduces Four New Wines St. Louis winery adds most requested wines to its extensive menu. - May 04, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Official Spirits Sponsor of The Utah Pride Festival Releases Five Husbands Vodka Ogden’s Own Distillery announced they will be the official spirits sponsor of The Utah Pride Festival held June 1-2, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The makers of Five Wives Vodka also announced their special Pride Festival label of Five Husbands Vodka. It is the first time in the festival’s 44... - May 03, 2019 - Ogden's Own Distillery

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale: Ecliptic Brewing’s New Summer Seasonal Summer is nearly here, and Ecliptic Brewing is ready to help quench customers’ thirst with its new seasonal series beer: Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale, which is available late May through mid-August. Pale and wheat malts help create a crisp, tart beer, while Cascade hops complement the citrus notes... - May 02, 2019 - Ecliptic Brewing

Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates Anniversary Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating its Anniversary on Saturday, April 27th with new beer releases, red envelope giveaways, & some new branded merchandise. “This year’s Anniversary celebration has cultural significance,” says co-founder Raymond Kwan. “The number four in... - April 19, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Practicing Conscious Consumption Has Benefits - Conure Herb-Infused Water Enhancers Help This Effort How we spend our money, how we treat our time, how we make decisions in our purchases demonstrates how we think of ourselves, the environment, and society. A balanced life and security are outcomes of a lifestyle that practices conscious consumption along with wise consumer decisions. - April 12, 2019 - Conure

Lacuna Kava Bar Offers Experience Rooted in Culture in Downtown Phoenix Lacuna Kava Bar is the only kava bar in Arizona. - April 11, 2019 - Lacuna Kava Bar

Language of Aroma: A Documentary on Communicating a Forgotten Sense by TEALEAVES TEALEAVES, luxury tea blender, brings together top names in perfumery, language design and accessibility to explore how we can describe this puzzling sense. - April 02, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Bayon Distillery Wins American Distillery Institute (ADI) Award 2019 Bayon Distillery won a Bronze Medal for it's Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur at the March 2019 American Distillery Institute (ADI) Craft Spirits Conference. - April 01, 2019 - Bayon Distillery

Porifera Approved for $4.5 Million in Grants to Advance Energy Efficient Solutions for California’s Food & Beverage Manufacturing Sector Porifera, the leading provider of forward osmosis solutions, was approved for two grants totaling $4.5 million from the California Energy Commission (CEC) to demonstrate energy savings at commercial scale for the state’s food and beverage manufacturing facilities through the use of osmotic concentration. Both... - March 29, 2019 - Porifera

Anarchist Wine Co., Founded on a Passion for Creative Offerings, Debuts Enticing Releases in Its New Napa Tasting Room Declaring independence from conformity, Anarchist Wine Co. recently released its fresh and innovative lineup of wines challenging the status quo. Anarchist Wine Co. began as a project at The Wine Foundry in Napa, which specializes in ultra-premium custom-made wines. Alongside The Wine Foundry’s... - March 28, 2019 - Anarchist Wine Co.

Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

Buzz Pop Cocktails Goes Green with New Biodegradable Push-Pops Buzz Pop Cocktails, the world’s first and only Adult Push-Pop is pleased to announce that it is going Green with a new and improved fully biodegradable plastic Push Pop. “We believe it is important to do our part in helping to save the planet,” says CEO Joseph Isaacs. This change should... - March 18, 2019 - Buzz Pop Cocktails

THE MAX Challenge Announces New Location in Ramsey, NJ Rapidly-Growing Fitness Concept Set to Expand Its Operations with Brand-New Location in Ramsey, NJ. THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to announce its new location in Ramsey, NJ opening this Summer. A comprehensive... - March 15, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

Wheeler’s Raid Launches 34 North Ready-to-Drink Craft Cocktails in Middle Tennessee Wheeler’s Raid Distillery is pleased to announce the general availability of their ready-to-drink canned cocktails in the middle Tennessee market. The distillery has launched their line of premium canned craft cocktails under the label "34 North Cocktail Co." The spirits based craft cocktails... - March 13, 2019 - Wheeler's Raid Distillery

BioTork and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits Enter Joint Development Collaboration BioTork, LLC and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) a business unit of Lallemand Inc. are pleased to jointly announce the formalization of a collaboration for the development of improved yeast strains for the ethanol industry. “BioTork has been working with Lallemand, a world leader... - March 11, 2019 - BioTork

DrFormulas Releases New Chewable Probiotics for Kids' and Adults' Oral Health DrFormulas®, a physician founded health and nutrition company, has added Nexabiotic® Chewable Probiotics for Kids and Adults to its lineup of products meant to help with oral and gut health. Poor oral health causes cavities and bad breath. Oral health is often overlooked in its necessity to maintain... - March 05, 2019 - DrFormulas

TEALEAVES to Host All-Female Inclusive Design Panel on Aroma with Microsoft & Cooper Hewitt at SXSW 2019 Humans can distinguish at least one trillion distinct smells, yet many people find it difficult to precisely describe them. Due to this, the world of aroma has traditionally borrowed its language from the other senses. - February 25, 2019 - TEALEAVES