Elesa Opens the Door for Newgate Secure Access Solutions Elesa UK supply tubular and bridge handles to Newgate for their pedestrian gates and barrier and gate drive units. - December 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa UK Pushes the Boundaries in the World of Metal Standard Elements Elesa is well known for high quality technopolymer machine elements and is committed to maintaining the quality aspect of all their products. Many new stainless steel products are listed in the new Elesa 166.1 catalogue supplement. - December 05, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Expanding Machine Element Range from Elesa UK - New Catalogue Supplement Elesa’s range of machine elements is expanding year-on-year and now includes an extensive selection of magnets, grub screws, thrust pads, rings, washers, cam locking levers, roller and ball transfer units, bull’s eye fluid levels, also locking/joining components and vibration-damping elements. - November 14, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

WestRock Linkx Systems and Elesa Reduce Packaging Machine Change Over Times – Reduce Errors - Giving Repeatable Savings WestRock Linkx Systems have adopted the Elesa RF wireless electronic position indicator system as a standard option across their range of machines and integrated lines for shelf-ready packaging. - October 26, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa – Standard Elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, NEC, 30-31 October, Stand No. A2 Elesa UK will feature flagship machine elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition 2019, including the LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides, VB three-arm hand knobs, MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps, and the UC-RF control unit. - September 29, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa at PPMA Exhibition, 1-3 October at the NEC, Stand No. E03 Elesa UK will be exhibiting their flagship machine elements at the 2019 PPMA Exhibition, including LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides for use as conveyor side guides, VB three-arm hand knobs for clamping/adjustment of equipment – also MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps and the UC-RF control unit for DD series RF electronic position indicators. - September 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Unique Ergostyle® Design – A Market Responsive Approach Shorter lines of communication with their customers allows Elesa to focus their manufacturing expertise on rapid response and highly detailed product designs, as shown with the provision of their Ergostyle® brand, coupled with the elecolors™ program. - August 24, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Automation Devices, Inc. Sees High Demand for Automation Equipment Automation Devices, Inc., a vibratory feeder manufacturer in Fairview, Pa. sees spike in manufacturing orders. - August 15, 2019 - Automation Devices, Inc.

The Elesa RE Series of Castors and Wheels Offer a Broad Range of Types and Materials for Industrial Purposes Market-leading component supplier Elesa are delighted to offer their RE series castors and wheels in a variety of materials specifically oriented toward dealing with industrial surfaces, loads, operational requirements and environmental demands such as chemicals and temperatures. - August 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Levelling Feet Match Industrial Applications and Aggressive Environments Elesa UK is delighted to offer high quality levelling feet for all industrial purposes from simple desks and workstations to vibration damping and non-slip for heavy machines, food industry and biohazard applications. - July 28, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New Elesa ZCR and ZCL Modular Gear Racks and Spur Gears Elesa ZCR and ZCL rack and spur gear transmission elements are ideal for applications where, in addition to mechanical resistance, even quiet operations are required, with no need for lubrication maintenance. Over the last few decades, the evolution in engineering plastics and technopolymers has led... - July 19, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

ELECOLOR® Machine Tool Components from Elesa UK Offers Corporate Compatibility for Machine Tools and Other OEM Machinery Top Automazioni in Italy have chosen a selection of Elesa standard components with yellow inserts to represent its corporate colour, as well as to improve the aesthetics of its range of machines. - June 24, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Swan-Matic Launches New Website Swan-Matic, a bottle capper company, and a division of Automation Devices, Inc. now offers e-store for standard equipment. - June 20, 2019 - Automation Devices, Inc.

Elesa Save Aquaflame Time and Money – and Ease Production Issues Elesa UK supply EPR-PF handles to Aquaflame Systems for their gas generating units, saving time, money and easing production issues. - May 31, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Going Up! Servset Elevator Inc. is Moving with the Industry While most people don’t give it a second thought when the elevator doors open up, it’s something that’s on Patrick McBride’s mind every single day. He’s the President of Servset Elevator Inc. (Servset) in Sacramento, a specialty contractor providing installation of modular elevators, elevator environmental services and elevator interiors and sill refurbishing. - May 24, 2019 - Servset

Elesa Roller Tracks Make Moving the Load Easy The Elesa ELEROLL package of rollers and ball transfer modules is designed to greatly simplify installation and use of this type of widely used conveyor system. The modular ELEROLL roller conveyors allow easy and quick joining of units to create loading and unloading areas in the construction of machines,... - May 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Hygienic Knobs and Handles from Elesa UK in Stainless Steel with FDA Compliant Sealing ELESA’s hygienic knobs and handles in stainless steel now come with FDA compliant sealing and compliment their adjustable levelling feet to complete a series which is ideally suited to medical, pharmaceutical, food processing and related industrial applications. - March 30, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Automation Devices, Inc. Springs Ahead by Reinvesting in the Business Property Maintenance and Technology Upgrades in Full Swing - March 22, 2019 - Automation Devices, Inc.

ELESA Hygiene Levelling Feet Are Now EHEDG Certified ELESA’s LM.F-HD-SST series of levelling feet in stainless steel with permanent floor mounting facility are now EHEDG certified (European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group). This means that they offer significant advantages in improved hygiene and reduced cleaning time (and resources), so... - March 15, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Automation Devices Recognizes Industry Diversity and Procurement Shift Automation Devices, Inc. (ADI), a vibratory feeder and part system components manufacturer is identifying a shift in how customers are changing their buying habits. ADI is adapting to an industry trend where companies are still requiring custom equipment, but more standard, off the shelf goods. As a... - February 09, 2019 - Automation Devices, Inc.

Elesa UK Announce Standard Machine Components for 2019 Elesa UK will continue to expand their own range of standard machine components in 2019 with items in high grade plastics such as the recently introduced rack and gear range, EHEDG certified products and their Elecolours variety option. - January 20, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa at Southern Manufacturing Exhibition, FIVE, Farnborough, 5th – 7th February 2019, Stand No.: F250 An extensive range of standard machine elements from Elesa UK will be on display at the 2019 Southern Manufacturing Exhibition which takes place in Farnborough on 5th - 7th February. - January 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New Non-Contact Magnetic Measuring System from Elesa UK Speeds Machinery Processes and Adds Precision The new MPI-15 magnetic measuring system from Elesa UK allows precise alignment and positioning of workpieces so reducing time of machinery processes to a minimum, saving costs and speeding the whole production cycle. - December 15, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Soft-Touch Components Provide Comfort and Control Soft-touch components from Elesa are designed for equipment where high performance is crucial – like fitness, rehab and disability equipment, high precision instruments and environments experiencing unfavourable climatic conditions. - December 07, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New Soft Polyurethane Wheeled Castors from Elesa Continuously moving loads will benefit from these soft polyurethane wheeled castors from Elesa with exceptionally smooth rollability coupled with excellent maneuverability and zero maintenance. - November 24, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New Standard Components – Modular Racks and Spur Gears from Elesa The new ZCR and ZCL modular gear racks and spur gears from Elesa UK are suitable for assembly equipment, production workstations, instrumentation, inspection systems or other situations where quick linear movement is required. - November 09, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Level Monitoring Accessories and Labelling Provision Simplify Hydraulic Systems HCX column level indicators and HGFT screw-in window level indicators from Elesa provide simple solutions to monitoring of oil and other fluids, and labels with graphic symbols can now be provided for their aluminium oil plugs. - October 27, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Wireless Spindle Positioning System from Elesa Speeds Accurate Machine Set Up The Elesa wireless spindle positioning system enables faster and more reliable machine set up by use of a wireless connected profile controller, which displays the initial set up values on each of up to 36 electronic position indicators. - October 12, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa LMHD Levelling Feet – Meeting Hygiene Standards, Cleaning Quickly and Efficiently LMHD levelling feet from Elesa are part of a special series of standard components that meet the requirements of the EHEDG and the 3-A Sanitary Standards manufactured with FDA and EU compliant plastics and elastomers. - September 28, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Interlocked Hinge Gets It All Wrapped Up with TRAKRAP The Elesa CFSW hinge with cut-off switch helps simplify the TRAKRAP machine guarding system by eliminating the need for a separate bracket and switch. - September 26, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, NEC, 31st October - 1st November 2018 The Elesa stand at this year’s Advanced Engineering Exhibition focuses on specialist equipment and design considerations, including their new wireless position indicators and hygienic design levelling feet, as well as their ELECOLORS program for matching components to customer colour schemes. - September 06, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Electrical Machine Safety Products The recently introduced CFSW hinges with built-in safety switch and the RH-FG16 series of tubular handles from Elesa reflect the increasing need for electrical machine protection devices in association with safety screens and cages or control enclosures and cabinets. - August 30, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Congressman Mike Kelly Tours Automation Devices Pennsylvania State Representative, Mike Kelly, tours ADI. - August 30, 2018 - Automation Devices, Inc.

Elesa at PPMA Exhibition, Birmingham, NEC, 25th – 27th September, Stand No. E02 Elesa’s range of standard machine elements for the process and packaging industries will be on display at the 2018 PPMA Exhibition, taking place on 25th – 27th September at NEC Birmingham. - August 04, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa ESD Components Enhance Electronics Handling Equipment ESD components from Elesa prevent build-up of dangerous static charge and protect delicate electronic devices in the course of production or assembly processes. In addition, they provide a comfortable means of clamping or gripping, pulling or lifting. - July 26, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Over 4,000 New Standard Components in Elesa's New Product Supplement This 240+ page 166.1 catalogue supplement from Elesa complements their main index with 4,268 codes for new products and range extensions. Product categories include: handwheels and crank handles, clamping knobs, clamping levers, lift and pull handles, fixed and revolving handles, control knobs and levers,... - July 14, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New Elesa Profile Compatible Mounting Components for Aluminium Frame Machine Screens and Guards Elesa profile compatible mounting components speed the process of producing industrial frames, screens and machine guards using standard 30/40mm aluminium profile extrusions. These brackets and mounting pieces provide robust, adjustable connection between the frame and other rod type mountings with... - June 30, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New Elesa Profile Compatible Handles for Industrial Aluminium Frames These new profile compatible handles from Elesa are a great help in providing door pull handles for machines and associated protective devices. - June 21, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa New Chrome on Plastic Technology for Industrial Components Rivals Stainless Steel in Arduous or Specialist Situations Elesa’s new chrome on plastic technology for industrial components is particularly suitable for applications on machines and equipment whose parts, for hygienic reasons, must be frequently cleaned by using water jets or steam. - May 30, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

IP65 Latches from Elesa for Specialist Cabinet Locking Systems Elesa are now offering lever latches, swinghandles and recessed push handle latches to suit specialist housings for industrial, electrical and office use. - April 06, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

ATEX Compliant Standard Components for Hydraulic Systems from Elesa Elesa’s product range of hydraulic components for ATEX equipment ensures equipment compliance and includes plugs, breather caps, oil level indicators and oil circulation sights. - March 25, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

The New ELECOLORS* Range from Elesa Offers a Perfect Aesthetic Compatibility Between Components and Machines When colour is a value factor in an engineer’s equipment design brief, then the Elesa ELECOLORS* range offers a perfect aesthetic compatibility between the components and the machines on which they are installed. - March 23, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Automation Devices Expands Digital Marketing with Troubleshooting Videos Automation Devices has launched a series of troubleshooting videos for customers having trouble with their vibratory feeding equipment. - March 14, 2018 - Automation Devices, Inc.

Elesa Ergostyle® for Functionality, for Ergonomics, for Aesthetics Ergostyle® standard machine elements from Elesa for a broad spectrum of applications typical of new market segments. - February 21, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Standard Machine Elements from Elesa on Show at MACH Exhibition, 9th - 13th April 2018 The extensive Elesa range of standard machine elements is designed around the needs of manufacturing in all industry sectors, many of which will be on display at the 2018 MACH Exhibition, taking place on 9th – 13th April at NEC Birmingham. Featured on the Elesa stand – Hall 6, No. 72 - will... - February 11, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Automation Devices Expands to Offer High Performance Laser Cutting Capabilities Automation Devices recently purchased a fiber laser cutter to add further manufacturing capabilities to its Fairview, Pa facility. - January 10, 2018 - Automation Devices, Inc.

Vanmark Expands Line of Peeler/Scrubber/Washers with 1820 Series Vanmark, an industrial potato and produce processing equipment manufacturer, has expanded its line of Peeler/Scrubber/Washers with the introduction of the 1820 Series. The new machines offer continuous multipurpose operation, ease-of-use and durability Vanmark equipment is known for, at a lower capacity... - January 10, 2018 - Vanmark

Elesa Ergostyle® Brings Comfort and Style to Standard Machine Elements The Ergostyle® range from Elesa includes adjustable and lever handles, handwheels, clamp handles, crank handles, pull handles, and handles for special applications such as instruments and desktop equipment. - December 23, 2017 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa at Southern Manufacturing Exhibition, FIVE, Farnborough, 6th – 8th February 2018, Stand No.: H260 Standard machine elements from Elesa, including direct dial digital position indicators, the Elesa wireless spindle positioning system, safety switch and hinge unit, and hygienic levelling feet, will be on display at Southern Manufacturing Exhibition, Farnborough, February 2018. - December 16, 2017 - ELESA (UK) Ltd