Recent Headlines
INTERPHEX 2026: USA Pack Machines LLC Connects with the Global Pharma Industry
USA Pack Machines LLC announces its participation at INTERPHEX 2026, April 21–23 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. At Stand 1037, the company will showcase advanced liquid processing and packaging solutions, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, scalability, and regulatory-compliant manufacturing for pharma and biotech industries. - January 30, 2026 - Harikrushna Machines Pvt. Ltd.
Abel Womack Launches Newly Redesigned Website
Enhancing Customer Experience Across Forklift, Automation, and Intralogistics Solutions - October 01, 2025 - Abel Womack Inc
Abel Womack CEO Announces His Retirement and Successor
After 50 years with Abel Womack, John Croce, CEO retires. - June 27, 2024 - Abel Womack Inc
Ligchine Acquires E-Z Placer from Remont, LLC
Ligchine International, a worldwide leader in laser-guided concrete screeds, is excited to announce the acquisition of the E-Z Placer concrete placer and line dragger from Remont, LLC. The E-Z Placer was introduced at the 2022 World of Concrete where it captured the attention of show attendees... - September 14, 2022 - Ligchine
Quality Handles from Elesa UK for Commercial Catering Equipment
When manufacturers of commercial catering equipment are looking for standard components with high-quality style and robust ergonomic execution, they are likely to find the growing Elesa market-leading range highly suitable. - December 23, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Industrial Magnets Added to Elesa Range
Elesa’s industrial magnet range now includes new sizes in round and rectangular flat designs – also application-specific cable fixing magnets. - December 19, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Elesa SFX Series Hydraulic Anti-Splash Breather Caps, Plus Dipstick
Two new designs of breather caps for hydraulic tank fillers are now offered by Elesa, each with their own choices of configuration which includes an innovative clip-on external linear labyrinth as an additional anti-spill device and a dipstick for level checking. - December 08, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Elesa Connecting Clamps in Technopolymer for Tubular Frames and Mountings
Elesa’s new additions to their connecting clamp range include units with base, pivoting clamp bases and pivoting connection clamps, to match existing types already available. This range of pipe connecting clamps for round and square tubes is suitable for suspended pipe installations, pipe... - November 04, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
ELESA Standard Machine Components at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, 3-4 Nov. at the NEC – Stand G10
The Elesa team are all looking forward to meeting customers face to face once again at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, and on stand G10 will be exhibiting their standard machine components – recognised for the excellence of design and production quality. Especially of interest are likely... - October 29, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Elesa Digital Position Indicators Meet the Time Challenge for Packaging Machine Manufacturers
These digital position indicators from Elesa are a like-for-like replacement for conventional items and the connected system allows up to 36 position indicators to be re-set all together from a PC link. This saves a great deal of time compared to re-setting each one individually for different packaging configurations. - October 06, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Stainless Steel Hinges in AISI 304Grade from Elesa UK
New stainless steel hinges in AISI 304 grade from Elesa offer high strength for heavy doors as well as excellent corrosion resistance, and are especially suited to enclosure installations in arduous environments. - September 26, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Elesa IP65 Interlock Handles in Stainless Steel and Aluminium, with Electronic and Pneumatic Pushbuttons
New RH series tubular handles from Elesa offer a rugged and elegantly simple electrical cut-off for the safe opening of access panels on machine tools. - September 04, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
ADI Invests in 3D Stereolithography Technology
Automation Devices, Inc (ADI), a vibratory feeder and part system components manufacturer, recently invested in a 3-D stereolithography printer for their Fairview, Pa. manufacturing facility. This capital equipment expenditure enables ADI to manufacture custom driver shells for their Swan-Matic... - August 27, 2021 - Automation Devices, Inc.
Elesa Standard Elements for Packaging Machines at the 2021 PPMA Show – Stand No. E01
Elesa will exhibit on stand no. E01 at the PPMA Show 2021, demonstrating a full selection of standard and specialist components suited to equipment used in these processing and packaging industries. - August 14, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Automation Devices Sees Growing Trend in Standard Equipment Purchases
Blank vibratory feeding components offers short lead times and quick deliveries - August 13, 2021 - Automation Devices, Inc.
New Toggle Clamps with Extended Lever from Elesa Solve the Reach Problem
New extended lever toggle clamps from Elesa provide a longer hold bar to hold items in position for working or fixing, allowing them to be secured across larger components. This extended lever allows the clamp arm to reach components in the middle of an assembly while giving clearance to view a... - July 24, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Elesa Ball Transfer Units, Roller Tracks and Conveyor Balls
Elesa UK have added three new products to their range of ball transfer units (otherwise known as roller tracks or conveyor balls). - July 08, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New SAN Industrial Components from Elesa Incorporate Silver Ions for Sanitisation Against Microbes, Bacteria and Fungi
Elesa announce their new SAN range of lobe knobs, wing nuts, adjustable handles, knurled knobs and cylindrical fixed handles, with biocide active silver ions. - June 13, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New ESD Range of Castors and Wheels from Elesa for Sensitive and Hazardous Areas
New ESD wheels and castors from Elesa prevent the build-up of electrostatic charge, offering protection to sensitive electronics and in hazardous environments. - June 13, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Foodmach Leverages Total ETO’s ERP System to Help Australian Government Significantly Increase Medical Face Mask Production During COVID-19 Pandemic
Foodmach faces the pandemic with creativity, wisdom, and the right tools. - June 09, 2021 - Total ETO
Elesa Standard Component Manufacturing Goes Green with Hydroelectric and Other 100% Renewable Power
Elesa is delighted that their “Elesa goes Green” program has recently advanced with the signing of a “renewable energy” contract with major supplier A2A. The “Elesa goes Green” program means that in their Monza production plant Elesa is now contracted to use only... - May 30, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New MPI-R10 Linear and Angular Magnetic Measuring System from Elesa UK
The new MPI-R10 magnetic measuring system from Elesa UK is designed for use in wood and metalworking production. The MPI-R10 is a hands-free, stand-alone device for linear and angular measurement. This includes cut-off or positioning tasks for assembly processes where stand-alone operation is required. - May 19, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Swan-Matic Continues to See Surge in Orders in COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation
Swan-Matic bottle and vial cappers help customers with Covid capping requirements. - April 29, 2021 - Automation Devices, Inc.
Elesa Visual Flow Indicators - Now with Flow Meter Sensor
Elesa’s high-quality visual flow indicators may now be specified as flow measurement devices with the addition of an external PLC compatible sensor and impellor mounted activating clips. - April 23, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Elesa Wire Rope Isolators, Spring Mounts and Cushions
The new Elesa ranges of stainless steel damping elements include AVC wire rope isolators, AVM spring mounts and AVF metal cushions. - March 18, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Elesa Angled Handles Inclined to Make Things Easier for Many Industries
The new Elesa range of angled bridge handles provide a safe and ergonomic grip close to the edge of a door, ensuring safe and easy operation. Traditionally, bridge handles are used on sliding doors, access panels, drawers, and cases. The angled feature distances and translates forces at a more... - February 27, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Elesa Flexible Coolant Hoses Support Many Applications
The recently introduced FH flexible coolant hoses from Elesa are made using snap assembly of individual tube segments to allow universal direction of the lubricating/cooling jet, with maximum flexibility. - February 13, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Elesa Launch New Ranges of Protective Caps and Plugs
New ex-stock Protective Caps and Plugs from Elesa solve protective problems simply – from cushioning pipe ends to preventing loss of fluids or ingress of foreign matter. They provide tough barriers to match industrial environments from clean workstations to messy outdoor situations –... - January 30, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Elesa Launch High Performance Misati Pneumatic Clamps for Automation and Robotics Applications
Elesa announce a partnership with Misati, whose high-performance pneumatic clamps offer exceptional clamping action in work holding, or transport of assemblies in manufacturing operations. Designed for robotic use, they are easy to install, robust and well proven. - January 15, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
ADI Sees Increase in Projects Feeding Automotive Parts
Automation Devices, Inc. (ADI), a vibratory feeding equipment manufacturer is seeing an influx in parts feeding applications serving the automotive industry. Car makers are ramping up production after a tumultuous 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring the streamlined, efficient processes ADI... - January 14, 2021 - Automation Devices, Inc.
Quality Manufacturing Processes from Elesa UK for Industrial Components
Elesa establish a quality manufacturing process for industrial components and address the issue of quality in today’s industrial marketplace. - December 25, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Hinges from Elesa Get the Best Out of Reinforced Technopolymers
New hinges from Elesa in reinforced technopolymer for protective enclosures, cabinets and frames, where strength, lightness, cost and corrosion resistance are key factors in provision of doors or access panels. - December 20, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Elesa Smart Working Maintains Standard Component Support in Difficult Times
Elesa sustain high stock levels during 2020 to maintain supply chains and support the economy with the ethical supply of machine components to the medical sector. - December 10, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Support for the Packaging Industry – Elesa Standard Components Make Life Easier with New Brochure
Elesa’s new brochure dedicated to the packaging industry demonstrates a full range of standard components that benefit user experience and are designed to suit the requirements of the wider packaging industry, including bottling and labelling in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. - November 29, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Elesa UK Announce New Wire Rope Arrival to Vibration Damper Family
ELESA UK are pleased to announce a new wire rope design of vibration damper to complement the existing rubber-based mounts and buffers, used for isolation of equipment where vibration is a major issue. - November 08, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Elesa MPI-R10 Magnetic Measuring System with Seven-Digit Display, for Linear or Angular Measurement
The new Elesa MPI-R10 magnetic measuring system in IP54 or IP67 housing provides seven-digit remote readout of linear or angular measurements. Offering a solution which benefits the operative to manage equipment safely, accurately and quickly without the need to personally access the materials or... - October 14, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New FH Modular Coolant Hose System from Elesa UK
The new Elesa FH Modular Coolant Hose system provides a popular solution in metal cutting and machining applications, and for lubricating large compressors and other equipment, in the oil and gas industries. This modular system using snap assembly of the single elements allows adjustment of the... - September 04, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Specialist Standard Components from Elesa Support the Waste Management Industry
Elesa UK are delighted to support the waste management and processing industries with ex-stock robust standard components designed for application in arduous environments. - August 22, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Elesa Support COVID Security with Screen Mounting Clamps for Shops and Industrial Safety
Elesa’s Panel Support Clamp range offers a quick and robust solution to the construction of safety screens manufactured in acrylic or other materials. - July 25, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Pneumatic Fastening Clamps from Elesa UK Speed the Manufacturing Processes
Elesa launch their new MM range of pneumatic clamps, offering fast repetitive clamping cycles on manual or automated production lines to aid achievement of lower costs and more efficient output. - July 18, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
The Dynamic Duo: Automation Devices PEECO & Swan-Matic Capping Divisions Continue to Provide Customer Support Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Automation Devices, Inc (ADI), a manufacturing company that builds PEECO vibratory feeding equipment and Swan-Matic benchtop and handhelds capping solutions, continues to support customers during the Coronavirus pandemic. ADI provides a variety of automation equipment ranging from complete... - July 01, 2020 - Automation Devices, Inc.
Ergostyle® Components for the Office Equipment Industry Now Available from Elesa
The Ergostyle® range of standard components available from Elesa has been specifically designed with the modern office environment in mind, including adjustable handles and levelling feet. - June 18, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Automation Devices, Inc. Celebrates Employee Anniversaries
40 Year Employees Recognized at ADI - June 13, 2020 - Automation Devices, Inc.
Industrial Magnets from Elesa UK – A New Take on Many Options for Positioning, Clamping and Retention
Elesa have revised their extensive range of high-quality industrial magnets for use in positioning and clamping applications across almost all industries, from mining to food processing and machining to farming. With high pull force and many shape options available in different alloys, these... - May 16, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Automation Devices, Inc. Fork Rhino Fork Adapter Sees Seasonality Surge Among Users
Fork Rhino Adds Versatility to Fork Lift for Outdoor Use - May 09, 2020 - Automation Devices, Inc.
Swan-Matic Capping Supports Customers in COVID-19 Efforts with Essential Capping Equipment
Swan-Matic, a bottle capping equipment manufacturer, has been deemed an essential business by the state of Pennsylvania as manufacturers around the globe partner with the health care industry in the fight against COVID-19. As healthcare companies ramp up production of testing equipment and medical... - April 25, 2020 - Automation Devices, Inc.
Lighting Industry Components - Elesa Focuses on Standard Mounting Elements
Standard components manufacturer Elesa can provide ex-stock fixing elements for the lighting industry which needs to deal with a huge range of mounting, adjustment and dismounting requirements. - April 25, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Elesa Expands High-Performing SAN (Sanitary) Components Range for Hygiene Environments
Elesa UK has expanded their range of SAN (sanitary) handles, knobs, levers, clamping handles for hand-operated equipment in medical/bio-chemical and laboratory environments, including disability aids, food processing and pharmaceutical, catering and public fittings. - April 23, 2020 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Automation Devices, Inc. Considered Essential Business, Plays an Integral Role in COVID-19 Efforts
Automation Devices, Inc (ADI), a vibratory feeding equipment manufacturer is supporting the COVID-19 pandemic efforts by providing essential equipment to customers in the biomedical and healthcare industries whose products are in great demand as the world battles Coronavirus. As the entire... - April 17, 2020 - Automation Devices, Inc.
LPS Continues to Offer Equipment for Packaging Essential Supplies & Parts for Running New Products
Liquid Packaging Solutions assists packagers by meeting packaging machinery needs for existing and new essential products. - April 08, 2020 - Liquid Packaging Solutions, Inc.