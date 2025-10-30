Recent Headlines
Within Radio & Television Broadcasting & Wireless Communications Equipment Manufacturing
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
Sencore Continues to Evolve the AFN Platform with New 12G-SDI Input Option
Sencore, a recognized leader in video delivery solutions for the broadcast industry, is pleased to announce the addition of a new 12G-SDI encoder input option to the Sencore AFN platform. This enhancement underscores Sencore’s ongoing commitment to advancing the AFN platform and delivering... - November 07, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Partners with StreamVX to Deliver Turnkey OTT Workflow Solution, to be Showcased at SCTE TechExpo24
Sencore, a leading provider of video delivery and monitoring solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with StreamVX, a pioneer in OTT workflow software. Together, Sencore and StreamVX are introducing a low-cost, turnkey OTT workflow solution designed to meet the evolving needs of... - September 24, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore and Showfer to Highlight Collaborative Innovations at IBC 2024
Showcasing Advanced Content Management and Distribution Solution - August 14, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Showcases their Latest Broadcast Solutions and Products at IBC 2024
Sencore Inc., a premier provider of professional broadcast solutions, is proud to showcase its latest and most popular products at IBC from September 13-16, 2024, at the RAI in Amsterdam, where there will be a focus on enhancing broadcast contribution, content distribution, and monitoring of... - July 25, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore and Showfer Announce Collaboration at NAB 2024, with a Brand-New Content Management and Distribution Solution
Sencore, a leading provider of professional content delivery solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Showfer, a pioneer in content management platforms. Together, they are set to redefine the landscape of content transport, monitoring, playout, and workflow scheduling... - March 27, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Unveils Exciting Lineup at NAB 2024: Showcasing Comprehensive Solutions for Managed Content and Distribution, Monitoring, Contribution Encoding, and ATSC 3.0
Sencore, a leading innovator in cutting-edge video solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2024, April 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As a trusted industry player, Sencore is set to showcase a dynamic range of solutions... - March 08, 2024 - Sencore
SAF Tehnika Unveils Integra-X2: High Capacity Meets AES 256 Encryption
Building upon the success of the Integra-X series, the Integra-X2 is designed to meet the advanced security needs of government institutions, utilities, and public safety entities. The Integra-X2 includes significant safety features of the preceding Integra-X model, such as secure web access (HTTPS), secure monitoring via SNMP V3, and a Secure Command Line Interface by SSH. Additionally, the Integra-X2 offers multi-level user login access for enhanced security management. - December 21, 2023 - SAF Tehnika
Sencore Unveils AG 2700: A Revolutionary Solution for Future-Proof Retransmission Reception Infrastructure
Sencore, an innovator in broadcast solutions, is thrilled to introduce the AG 2700, a versatile and dense solution engineered for receiving ATSC RF signals, transforming them into ASI and IP outputs, and enabling seamless retransmission for MVPDs and other broadcast entities. Future-Proof... - December 06, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore Introduces Enhanced Descrambling Capabilities for ARD 3000 Series, Facilitating Seamless ATSC 3.0 Deployment
Sencore, a leading innovator in professional receiver decoder platforms, announces a significant advancement in its ARD 3000 series, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the evolving ATSC 3.0 landscape. The new update, integrated into version 1.17.0 of the unit software, introduces... - November 17, 2023 - Sencore
Arctek Celebrates Success with the Afiniti Platform, Anticipates Future Growth with Sencore
Arctek, a leader in live sports transmissions, is thrilled to mark their partnership with Adtec's Afiniti Platform and is looking forward to the promising future of this collaboration with industry leader Sencore. Brian Stanley, Owner of Arctek, provides insights into this remarkable journey,... - November 03, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore Expands Its Broadcast Solutions Portfolio with the Acquisition of Adtec Digital's Afiniti Platform
Sencore, a leading technology solutions provider in the broadcast industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Adtec Digital's renowned Afiniti platform. Adtec Digital's Afiniti has made significant strides in contribution, news gathering, and REMI applications, and its... - August 25, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore to Showcase Cutting-Edge Internet Delivery, Monitoring, and Analysis Solutions at IBC 2023 – Stand 1.F72
Leading Provider of Signal Transmission and Content Delivery Solutions to Unveil New Product - August 18, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore Enhances the VideoBridge RF Monitoring System with the Addition of ATSC 3.0 and Increased Density, with New VB258
Sencore, a global leader in cutting-edge broadcasting and video delivery monitoring solutions, is proud to unveil the new Quad-Port RF Monitoring Blade - VB258. Designed to revolutionize RF monitoring and analysis, the VB258 sets a new standard in performance, efficiency, and... - August 11, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore to Display Its Extensive Range of Solutions at NAB 2023
Includes New Centra Platform for Broadcasters - March 30, 2023 - Sencore
KeyCast Upgrades AI Virtual Green Screen Software for Professional Broadcast
KeyCast, a leading provider of virtual green screen software for professional broadcast, has announced major upgrades to its user experience, support for 1080p, 60fps formats and IP protocols SRT, NDI as well as plans to add full-body support, single GPU hardware requirement in 2023. These new... - March 24, 2023 - KeyCast
Sencore Introduces the Impulse 400D Commercial TV 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder
Sencore, the gateway to video delivery, is again adding to their vast Commercial TV portfolio, with the release of the Impulse 400D 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder. The Impulse 400D is a 1RU receiver/decoder with an expanded port selection boasting multiple ASI inputs/outputs, dual SDI outputs,... - October 07, 2022 - Sencore
Sencore to Launch Centra at IBC 2022
Transport and orchestration platform builds upon decades of IP broadcast experience. - August 22, 2022 - Sencore
Vitex Expands 400G Copper Cables Portfolio, Introduces Re-Driver AECs
Leading New Jersey-based fiber optics supplier launches copper re-driver type Active Electrical Cables for data centers expanding its copper network cables product range - August 21, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex to Showcase 5G Transceivers and Active Electrical Cables at SCTE Cable-Tec
Leading New Jersey-based optical transceiver supplier will exhibit its technologically advanced Active Electrical Cables and transceivers in booth 9119 at the upcoming SCTE Cable-Tec in Philadelphia - August 20, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Welcomes Rakesh Sambaraju, Ph.D. as Director of Sales and Technology
Seasoned fiber optics business and technical specialist has joined the New Jersey-based specialty fiber optics supplier. - July 13, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Expands Product Line, Launches High-Speed, Low Power Active Electrical Cables
Leading fiber optics supplier based in New Jersey introduces high-speed Active Electrical Cables, cost-effective alternative to Active Optical Cables. - April 29, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex LLC Expands Its TAA Compliant Optical Transceiver Portfolio
Vitex LLC, a leading New Jersey-based fiber optics provider to telecom, datacom, and military markets is expanding its TAA-compliant product portfolio to include 100G and 200G transceivers. - April 02, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Debuts Exciting New Fiber Optic Products at OFC 2022
Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic products and solutions, announced today that the company will be at the OFC Expo 2022, booth #5039 from March 8 – 10 in San Diego. - February 26, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Resolves a Critical Transceiver Supply Issue for a Leading Network Testing Company
Vitex, a leading supplier of fiber optic modules, recently announced their success in securing a hard-to-find transceiver for a leading network testing company. The success underscores their expanded capabilities to offer custom solutions to their many clients in the datacom and telecom industries... - January 16, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Sencore's SCP 2100 Adds More Encoding and Ad Insertion Features
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, recently announced the next major feature release to its innovative SCP 2100 Internet delivery encoder. MPEG2 encoding and transcoding has been added as well as SCTE 104 to SCTE 35 ad insertion conversion. With the addition of these two features, the... - December 10, 2021 - Sencore
Jamesr R Johnson and Assoc. Would Like to Announce New Product
Jamesr Product Line Alta Data Technologies New MIL-STD-1553 NLINE-T1553 Thunderbolt - November 18, 2021 - James R. Johnson & Assoc., Inc.
Vitex Receives Significant Purchase Order from Major Broadcast Equipment Manufacturer
Leading New Jersey-based optical transceiver provider receives large purchase order from top broadcast equipment company. - November 17, 2021 - Vitex LLC
Sencore’s DMG 7000 - Internet Distribution Gateway Adds Powerful RIST Features
Sencore, the gateway to video delivery, recently announced another feature release to its ever-expanding Internet Distribution Gateway platform, the DMG 7000. RIST, the reliable internet streaming protocol, now includes two new features: link bonding and seamless switching. These two powerful... - November 04, 2021 - Sencore
Vitex LLC Introduces X-Link, a Fully Customizable All-In-One Fiber Optic KVM Extender
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic extenders to commercial AV and medical industries, announced today the launch of X-Link, a fully customizable pure fiber KVM extender capable of supporting 8K resolutions. Supporting 8K video and up to 4:4:4 color, X-Link is a fully customizable... - October 28, 2021 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Hosts Webinar on Latest Trends in Video Over Fiber Links
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic video extenders will host a webinar on September 29th, 1pm EDT titled “ Latest Trends in Video over Fiber Links.” This webinar will explore technology advances in DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity solutions that enables transmission of... - September 25, 2021 - Vitex LLC
Sencore’s MRD 7000 Becomes Even More Flexible with the Latest Software Release
Multichannel Multiformat Receiver Decoder Platform - August 05, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Offers Comprehensive Suite of New ATSC 3.0 Solutions
As ATSC 3.0 deployments continue to expand; broadcast, cable and other MVPD providers are constantly looking for innovative new products to help them manage these new workflows. As transmissions hit the airwaves, Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again blazing the trail with... - July 22, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Releases First-of-Its-Kind ATSC 3.0 Transcoder
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again leading the way with an innovative new product that adds to their extensive portfolio of ATSC 3.0 broadcast solutions. The new Sencore TXS 3800 is a powerful transcoder appliance that converts multiple ATSC 3.0 services into ATSC 1.0-like... - June 25, 2021 - Sencore
Advancements Made to Sencore's VB440 - Uncompressed Video Over IP Monitoring Appliance
System Monitoring - June 10, 2021 - Sencore
Vitex Announces 1000th DisplayPort Extender Shipment to Global Medical Devices Company
Leading fiber optics solutions provider, Vitex LLC celebrates major milestone - 1000 DisplayPort Extender Modules shipped to global medical devices company. - June 09, 2021 - Vitex LLC
Sencore Announces a New Product Release with the VB330-APPLIANCE Along with Enhancements Made to the VB330 Software Probe
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is pleased to announce two new enhancements related to Sencore’s VB330 and VB380 software-based video monitoring probes. The first is the release of the new version 6 software and the many new features that this encompasses. The powerful server... - May 14, 2021 - Sencore
Global Network Equipment Manufacturer Approves Vitex 40G I-temp Transceivers
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic transceivers, announced today that the company received its first production order for 40G ER4 transceivers from a global network equipment manufacturer. Traded on NYSE since 2010, the equipment manufacturer provides cloud, software platforms, systems... - April 22, 2021 - Vitex LLC
RIST, the Latest in Internet Distribution Protocols, Has Been Added to the Sencore DMG 7000. Start Transporting Your Content for a Fraction of the Cost.
RIST, the reliable internet streaming protocol, has officially been added to the Sencore DMG 7000. This new protocol is shaking things up in internet distribution. Thanks to the folks at the VSF, RIST is bringing a standards-based approach to transporting content over the open internet with... - April 15, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Introduces New Decoder for Internet Delivery Applications
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery and industry leader of professional receiver decoders, is proud to announce the release of a new decoder for the commercial AV market. The Impulse 300D is a portable single channel network decoder with support for SRT, HLS, ZIXI, RIST and RTMP inputs. - April 02, 2021 - Sencore
JPEG XS is Now a Part of Sencore’s DMG 4000 Platform; All the Benefits of ST 2110 Workflows But with Half the Calories
High-Capacity Digital Media Gateway - March 19, 2021 - Sencore
NY Based AV Installer Chooses Vitex DisplayPort Solutions for Simplicity and Reliability
In health care environments where reliability and accuracy are key, NY based AV installer chooses Vitex DisplayPort Active Optical Cables. - March 11, 2021 - Vitex LLC
Sencore's Industry Leading MRD 7000 Continues Its Tradition of Innovating with New Features in the Latest Software Release
As technology grows and customer needs evolve, Sencore; the gateway to better video delivery, continues to innovate and deliver. Sencore is widely known as an industry leader with their suite of professional receiver decoders and the MRD 7000 is no exception. The MRD 7000 utilizes a software-based... - March 10, 2021 - Sencore
Vitex Expands 25G SFP28 Optical Transceiver Portfolio
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high-speed transceivers for datacom and telecom customers announced today the launch of several Multi-Rate and Long Reach 25G SFP28 transceiver solutions for 5G Wireless and 25G Ethernet applications. - February 20, 2021 - Vitex LLC
President Electronics USA Introduces the “RANDY FCC” Handheld or Mobile CB Radio
President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB Radios announced today the launch of their newest CB radio – the “RANDY FCC” arriving North America and Canada this month. The RANDY FCC Handheld or Mobile CB radio features a large multi-function LCD 7 Color Display, Key Beep,... - February 11, 2021 - President Electronics USA
President Electronics USA Introduces the "ANDY II FCC" CB Radio
President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB radios, introduces the launch of their latest version of the popular ANDY AM USA 12/24V CB radio – the “ANDY II FCC.” The ANDY II FCC comes with additional features such as VOX, a USB Port, direct button access to weather... - January 30, 2021 - President Electronics USA
President Electronics USA Introduces the "ADAMS FCC" CB Radio
President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB radios, introduces their latest CB radio – the “ADAMS FCC.” Compact and modern, the new ADAMS FCC CB radio features a large 7 Color LCD display, PA mode, Key Beep, Roger Beep, Talk Back, Noise Blanker Filter, Programmable... - January 30, 2021 - President Electronics USA
Vitex Expands Fiber Optic Cables Portfolio with 16-Fiber MPO Cable for 400G Networks
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high-speed transceivers and video extension solutions recently added 16-fiber MPO cables to its lineup. Vitex multi-mode MPO cables are compatible with the 400G optical transceivers that the company offers. Vitex also provides single mode and multi-mode 12-fiber... - January 14, 2021 - Vitex LLC
Industry Leader in DDoS Protection Solutions Approves Vitex 40G Transceivers
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic transceivers announced today that its’ 40G LR4 PSM transceivers were tested and qualified for deployment by an industry leader in Distributed -Denial-of-Service (DDoS) protection solutions. The company's products are used by most large enterprises... - December 18, 2020 - Vitex LLC
Sencore Introduces New openGear® Decoder Card with ST 2110 Output
openGear® UHD Receiver Decoder Card - October 29, 2020 - Sencore