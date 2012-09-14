PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sencore Continues to Expand the MRD & AG 6000 Platform with a Recent Software Release UHD Professional Receiver Decoder Platform - November 14, 2019 - Sencore

The Latest Feature Release for Sencore’s MRD 7000 Pushes the Boundaries of the Flagship IRD Platform Cutting-edge feature set taken to the next level. - October 31, 2019 - Sencore

MOG Presents New VIZZI’s Features at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces the introduction of new features to the VIZZI OTT platform. - September 11, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Launches mDECK at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces today the launch of a professional media deck appliance, mDECK. - September 06, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Launches MAM4PRO at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media unveils today one of the highlights at this year IBC Show. - August 31, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG at IBC 2019 MOG Presents New Developments at IBC 2019 - August 28, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Updated Feature Release for Sencore’s Internet Distribution Gateway (DMG 7000) Gateway between broadcast MPEG/IP networks and internet-based distribution protocols. - August 02, 2019 - Sencore

MOG Integrates NewTek NDI® Into mxfSPEEDRAIL MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, today announces full support on NewTek’s NDI®, the most widely adopted and used IP technology in the world for transporting video, audio and metadata over standard 1Gb. Ethernet networks. - June 21, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Maha Energy Introduces the All New 8-Cell Turbo Charger-Analyzer Maha Energy Corporation is excited to introduce the Powerex MH-C980 Turbo Charger-Analyzer for 8 AA and AAA rechargeable batteries. Building on the success of its MH-C801D 8-Cell 1 Hour charger and the legendary MH-C9000 WizardOne Charger-Analyzer, Maha Energy incorporated the best of both worlds by combining an 8-cell 1 hour charger with battery health analyzing features. This unique feature allows the user to know the condition of each battery and when to properly replace and recycle them. - May 07, 2019 - Maha Energy Corporation

MOG Technologies Launches a New SDK for Interoperable Master Format (IMF) MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces the launch of a new Software Development Kit that supports the Interoperable Master Format (IMF). - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Presents Machine Learning at NAB with mediaANALYTICS and editorsPERFORMANCE MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announced the launch of two new modules for its production analytics platform. mediaANALYTICS and editorsPERFORMANCE will revolutionize the insights that a user can obtain from the whole production environment. - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG at NABSHOW 2019 NABSHOW – Booth SU7510 MOG Technologies highlights advances in file-based workflows at NABSHOW 2019. MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, will be presenting the latest developments at NAB 2019, taking place 8 to 11 April, booth SU7510, at the... - March 30, 2019 - MOG Technologies

President Electronics USA Introduces the "WALKER II FCC" CB Radio DIN size classic style chrome face CB radio loaded with state of the art features such as 7 Color Display, USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, Electret/Dynamic mic compatible and more. - March 19, 2019 - President Electronics USA

MOG Central Ingest System with Direct Ingest Into Adobe Creative Cloud MOG Central Ingest System new capability to ingest directly into Adobe Creative Cloud. - January 10, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG and Panasonic Together on 4K Workflows MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces to join Panasonic “4K Workflows Partners.” MOG had been collaborating with Panasonic since its first steps back in 2007. The company is a P2, and AVC-Ultra Partner due to the developments... - December 12, 2018 - MOG Technologies

Kido Announces X3 Smartwatch for Kids, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform Kido (www.kido.com.cn) announced today, at the Qualcomm 4G/5G Summit event in Hong Kong, its latest flagship smartwatch designed for kids, the Kido X3. Based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Platform, Kido X3 is Kido’s third generation product and is packed with a rich feature-set... - October 28, 2018 - Kido

Adnoviv/UH Awarded $750K Grant from the National Science Foundation for Smart-Building Occupancy Detection Technology Adnoviv LLC has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II grant for $750,000 to commercialize innovative technology by conducting research and development (R&D) on low-cost sensors capable of real human presence detection and occupant monitoring,... - October 25, 2018 - Adnoviv LLC

Vitex LLC Announces Availability of New Tunable Laser Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic components announced today that the company added an integrated tunable laser assembly to its portfolio. The LYTLS7600 is a tunable laser assembly compatible with the OIF “Integrable Tunable Laser Assembly” (ITLA) MSA -based on a novel monolithic... - October 11, 2018 - Vitex LLC

President Electronics USA Introduces the "BILL FCC" CB Radio Ultra compact Bill FCC CB radio is loaded with features such as Weather Channels, 7 Color Display, USB charging socket, and much more. - September 18, 2018 - President Electronics USA

BrightVR 360 4K Camera is Now Available for Pre-Order The pre-order campaign includes free access to Vizzi live streaming platform so that every creator can quickly acquire and delivery 360 production contents. - September 15, 2018 - MOG Technologies

KVIQ Thrives with New NVerzion Source Switch, NFinity Server, and NControl Package NVerzion and KVIQ have worked together to create an innovative broadcast solution that eliminates extraneous hardware with this new, Source-Switch technology. - July 21, 2018 - NVerzion

World’s Largest Co-Location and Data Center Provider Approves LightBolt Transceivers Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic transceivers announced today that its’ LightBolt brand of 1G/10G transceivers were tested and approved by a leading global colocation data center provider. The company with an annual revenue of $3.5 billion operates 175+ data centers in 22 countries. - May 25, 2018 - Vitex LLC

After Stellar NAB Preview, ARAMYST is Ready to Save Stations Countless Man-Hours on Syndicated Programming ARAMYST is NVerzion's groundbreaking new automated solution that cuts down the time spent working on syndicated programming by up to 90%. - April 19, 2018 - NVerzion

Antop Celebrates Earth Day, Introduces Newest World Map-Designed HDTV Antenna Paper thin, yet powerful enough to pull in over-the-air signals from up to 40 miles away, ANTOP’s newest World Map antenna, the AT-123, combines an Earth Day-inspired 3D world map design with digital technology to provide a visually appealing product that delivers crystal clear uncompressed VHF... - April 18, 2018 - Antop Antenna

Vitex LLC Announces Availability of 400G Transceiver Portfolio Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic interconnect solutions announced today that the company in partnership with InnoLight Technology introduced 400G transceivers to its growing portfolio of products for datacenter and telecom markets. InnoLight Technology, a leader in data center optics builds... - March 25, 2018 - Vitex LLC

Antop’s New Dual Omni HDTV UFO Antenna Offers Twice the Coverage, Delivers Crystal-Clear Free Over-the-Air TV ANTOP Antenna, a global leader in the development of digital indoor and outdoor HDTV antennas, introduces the AT-415B UFO Dual Omni-directional Outdoor HDTV Antenna which features both horizontal and vertical 360° omni-directional signal patterns to keep consumers connected to all the free local... - March 21, 2018 - Antop Antenna

PEG Channel Goes Hi-Def with NVerzion NFinity NVerzion upgrades and modernizes operations for an existing valued customer with the latest automation solution and the introduction of the new multi-channel, feature rich two R.U. NFinity Broadcast Video Server. A flexible, reliable product that comes complete with multiple apps such as preview, auto... - January 12, 2018 - NVerzion

NVerzion Customer Takes on Huge Automation, Media Management, and Video Server Upgrades An existing, valued NVerzion customer recently decided to overhaul their entire broadcast infrastructure with the latest NVerzion automation, video servers, and storage solutions, representing the industry's best offering. Specialized NVerzion engineers worked with station employees to provide installation... - January 05, 2018 - NVerzion

President Electronics USA Introduces the "Ronald" AM FM 10/12 Meter Radio The Ronald is capable of 50+ watts PEP, with AM/FM, DW, Mic Gain, RF Gain, 2 Emergency Channels, NB/ANL, President’s unique ASC (Automatic Squelch Control), Scan, Talkback, Public Address, Echo, 7 Color Display and much more. - December 09, 2017 - President Electronics USA

Vitex Introduces Dual Rate 40/100G QSFP28 Transceiver Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceiver solutions adds new 40/100G dual rate QSFP28 SR4 transceiver module to its existing 100G transceiver offerings. Vitex partners with Innolight, a trusted leader in high speed transceiver manufacture to bring high quality optics to telecom and datacom... - November 02, 2017 - Vitex LLC

Jewish Life TV Replaces Legacy SD Hardware with NVerzion CloudNine JLTV in Atlanta Georgia, replaced their end of life hardware with an HD NVerzion CloudNine Broadcast Video Server as their primary playout server. - October 13, 2017 - NVerzion

Vitex Announces Availability of High Performance 100G ROSAs Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceiver solutions is expanding its fiber components portfolio by introducing 100G ROSA for CFPx and QSFP28 applications. The 100G APD ROSA is a 4 x 28 Channel Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly designed for 10km links. It incorporates 4 high speed PIN-PDs with... - September 15, 2017 - Vitex LLC

Vitex Announces Availability of Super Flat Top Athermal AWGs Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceivers and video extension solutions continues to expand its passive portfolio by offering Super Athermal AWGs (Arrayed Waveguide Grating). Designed for outside plant applications, super athermal AWGs deliver optimum performance even in extreme heat and... - August 27, 2017 - Vitex LLC

Antop Expands “Big Boy” Outdoor Digital Antenna Line to 10 Models Antop has completely redesigned the traditional Yagi “fishbone-style” unsightly outdoor antenna with a digital option that is discreet yet powerful enough to provide multiple TVs within a home with free Over-The-Air local broadcast signals. The “Big Boy” Flat Panel HDTV Outdoor antennas from Antop can receive local digital broadcasted signals from up to 80 miles and provide consumers with a “whole-house” solution when it comes to cutting the cord from high-priced pay TV. - August 19, 2017 - Antop Antenna

A Half Million Reasons to Get Excited About Shazam for Radio Sun Broadcast Group has hit a milestone of 500,000 Shazams on their exclusive Shazam for Radio platform over the past 12 months. These half million Shazams translate to 700+ experiences, 200 markets, and roughly 10 million impressions outside of the Shazam app itself. - August 18, 2017 - Sun Broadcast Group

PMI Pittsburgh Upgrades Production with CloudNine Video Servers At PMI-TV, a syndicated television distribution company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, NVerzion engineers replaced an aging video server system with brand new CloudNine broadcast video servers. PMI needed to replace their broadcast on-air video servers when the manufacturer discontinued support. But... - August 13, 2017 - NVerzion

PMG Teams with NVerzion in Midwest and Central Regional Markets Paradigm Marketing Group, PMG, is teaming up with NVerzion in the Midwest and central regional markets. PMG, founded in 2014, consists of seasoned industry professionals, each with over 35 years of experience. PMG is a full service sales representation firm with a wealth of experience with both sales... - August 12, 2017 - NVerzion

Sun Broadcast Group Inks Deal with "Country Fried Mix" Sun Broadcast Group and Jett Media announced today that they have entered into a sales and affiliation partnership bringing the hit country music mix show, Country Fried Mix with DJ Sinister, to the network beginning September 1st. Country Fried Mix is the brainchild of international music producer,... - August 12, 2017 - Sun Broadcast Group

President Electronics USA Introduces the "Andy AM USA" ~ a 12/24V CB Radio President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB Radios in the world announced today the launch of their new 12/24V CB Radio ~ the “Andy AM USA” arriving in North America later this month. The Andy features a large multi-function 7 color LCD display, programmable emergency channel, PA mode,... - August 05, 2017 - President Electronics USA

President Electronics USA Introduces the “JFK II A+” - A New 10 Meter Radio President Electronics, the world wide leader of CB Radios in the world announced today the launch of their new 10 Meter Radio the “JFK II A+” arriving North America later this month. The JFK II A+ is capable of 50+ watts PEP, with AM/FM, Mic Gain, RF Gain, NB/ANL, President’s unique... - August 05, 2017 - President Electronics USA

Vitex Expands Product Portfolio, Launches Fiber Optic Cables Line Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceivers and video extension solutions recently added fiber optic cable assemblies to its’ product line up. Vitex fiber optic patch cords are compatible with the DVI, HDMI and DisplayPort extenders that the company offers. Vitex also provides MPO/MTP... - August 04, 2017 - Vitex LLC

Antenna Tech Pioneer Leads the Way to Cord-Cutting with Style and Innovation Antop Antenna, a global leader in the development of digital indoor and outdoor HDTV antennas, utilizes the latest technology and design to enhance consumers’ options for cutting the cord on high priced pay TV. With more than 50 different indoor and outdoor Over-The-Air digital TV antenna models to select from, consumers have multiple options when it comes to enjoying the freedom of no-cost local broadcast TV. - July 28, 2017 - Antop Antenna

Tiso Blackstar TV Modernizes Operations with CloudNine Broadcast Video Server NVerzion, a worldwide broadcast technology leader based in Salt Lake City, Utah, today announced the completion of a total redesign of Tiso Blackstar television’s automation and server equipment in Johannesburg. NVerzion replaced their existing end of life video servers with CloudNine broadcast... - July 28, 2017 - NVerzion

NVerzion Appoints New Western Regional Sales Representative NVerzion, Broadcast Automation and Broadcast Server company, announces the acquisition of a new Western Regional Sales Rep. - June 24, 2017 - NVerzion

Vitex Strengthens 100G Line Up with New DML Based QSFP28 Transceivers Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceiver solutions introduces its new QSFP28 LR4 transceivers based on DML optics, adding to its existing 100G offerings. Vitex partners with Innolight, a trusted leader in high speed transceiver manufacture to bring high quality optics to telecom and datacom... - May 18, 2017 - Vitex LLC

Vitex Announces Availability of Vendor Compatible Optics Vitex LLC, a NJ based fiber optics solution provider announced today that they have partnered with premier Asian and US manufacturers to market transceivers compatible with Cisco, Juniper, Arista, Brocade, ALU and virtually every hardware manufacturer. - January 06, 2017 - Vitex LLC

QRC's WBT 3000 Offers Third Party Software for Rapid Integration Into Existing Intelligence Systems QRC is pleased to announce support of COMINT Consulting's Krypto 1000 on the WBT 3000 series products. - November 22, 2016 - QRC Technologies