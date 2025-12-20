Recent Headlines
Within Semiconductors
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
ASIX Launches AX88279A for Smart Networking and Edge Computing
ASIX officially launches the AX88279A USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet controller, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and stable wired connectivity for smart devices and edge computing. - December 13, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches Next-Generation AX58101 EtherCAT SubDevice Controller
AX58101 integrates dual Fast Ethernet PHYs and dual MII interfaces, and supports ESC port 0/2 switching, offering greater flexibility and cost efficiency for multi-branch EtherCAT network topology designs. - October 11, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Tesoro VC Launches Global AI + Semiconductor Accelerator and Startup Hub
Tesoro Venture Capital today announced landmark startup initiatives in Phoenix, AZ, where it will serve as the lead operator to oversee accelerator programs and design-center operations. Tesoro Venture Capital will collaborate closely with industry partners, including Amkor, Cadence and TSMC, as well as the City of Phoenix and Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC). - September 17, 2025 - Tesoro Venture Capital
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Communication and USB PTP Timestamp Technologies at IAS 2025
ASIX is set to showcase its latest industrial Ethernet ICs, multifunction I/O bridges, IO-Link software stack, and USB PTP hardware timestamp solutions at IAS 2025 in Shanghai. - September 12, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
EETech Announces Gold Sponsorship of WE United to Advance Female Leadership in the Industry
EETech, a leader in media and marketing solutions for the electronics industry, proudly announces its Gold sponsorship of WE United. - September 03, 2025 - EETech Media
Polaris Announces Series A Funding Led by Koch Disruptive Technologies and Appoints Industry Veteran Morten Nissov as CEO to Accelerate Growth
Polaris, a leading developer of next-generation optical modulators for bandwidth- and power-constrained interconnects, announces their Series A funding round and the appointment of a new CEO to drive commercialization. - August 18, 2025 - Polaris Electro-Optics
Breadboard Appoints Industry Veteran Nemanja Jokanovic as Vice President of Sales
Strategic hire accelerates growth in AI-powered electronics supply chain automation market following EETech Group acquisition. - August 07, 2025 - EETech Media
EETech Acquires AI-Powered Breadboard to Transform Electronics Supply Chain
Deal establishes a new category of "intelligent procurement" that will define the next decade of electronics design and sourcing. - August 06, 2025 - EETech Media
Rand Technology Names Brian Greff Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth
Rand Technology has appointed Brian Greff as Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of financial leadership experience at companies like Jabil, TSE Industries, and iQor, Brian brings deep expertise in strategic development, global finance, and operational excellence. He joins Rand to support its long-term growth and global expansion. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Rand Technology Elevates James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer
Rand Technology has promoted James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience, James has led transformative initiatives since joining Rand in April 2023. His promotion signals Rand’s commitment to scaling its global presence and strengthening customer-centric innovation. Hill brings a proven track record across multiple industries and will play a key role in advancing Rand’s next phase of growth. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
EETech Announces Advisory Board with Strategic Addition of 4 Industry Names
Seasoned executives bring decades of experience in scaling operations, driving growth, and guiding digital transformation across global brands. - June 03, 2025 - EETech Media
Kasuo Electronics Integrates AI to Enhance Internal Workflow
Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading distributor of electronic components, has integrated advanced AI technologies, including Character AI, AI image generator, and AI-driven automation, to optimize its internal workflow and improve operational efficiency. By leveraging AI stock analysis,... - April 09, 2025 - Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd.
Nanomotion Stages for Semiconductor Equipment Can Now Achieve Sub-Nanometer Stability
Nanomotion can now demonstrate sub-nanometer position stability for its stages, used in semiconductor equipment for mask and wafer manufacturing, metrology, inspection and repair. - January 26, 2025 - Nanomotion
Access EETech’s 2024 Engineering Insights Report: An Electronics Industry Reveal of the Latest Trends and Insights
Engineering Insights Report (EIR), featuring over 4,500 highly qualified engineer responses worldwide. - January 22, 2025 - EETech Media
U.S. DoD's Choice to Reward Failed Intel Illustrates the Pathetic State of U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing Says The Information Network
The U.S. Department of Defense’s choice to award Intel $3.5 billion reveals a broader issue: the weakened state of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. This raises concerns not just about Intel’s manufacturing performance, but the overall fragility of U.S. semiconductor capabilities,... - October 12, 2024 - The Information Network
Wireless Power Consortium Names Four New Board Members
New Members Add Further Industry Leadership to WPC’s Board - October 08, 2024 - Wireless Power Consortium
China Tightens Stranglehold on Rare Earths To Prevent Western Expansion Says The Information Network
China has come to control 67% of mining, 91% of refining activity, 87% of oxide separation and 94% of magnet production, and now is further tightening its stranglehold on the Rare Earth market, according to the report “Rare Earths Elements in High-Tech Industries: Market Analysis and... - September 29, 2024 - The Information Network
ASIX to Showcase Latest IO-Link Software Stacks Solutions at IAS 2024
ASIX Electronics is set to showcase its latest ASIX IO-Link Master & Device Software Stacks, AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway integrated with ASIX IO-Link Master Software Stack, and AXM57104A TSN PCIe NIC solutions at IAS 2024 in Shanghai. - September 22, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
KLAC – Benefitting From Stronger Sanctions Against ASML Says The Information Network
U.S. Sanctions against ASML, which bar the company from servicing its lithography equipment in China, can have several consequences for Chinese semiconductor manufacturers. These consequences underscore the potential benefits for KLA Corporation (KLAC), according to The Information Network’s... - September 13, 2024 - The Information Network
Semiconductor Equipment Market Pointing to Negative Growth in 2024 Says The Information Network
Wafer Front End (WFE) spending by major semiconductor manufacturers is projected to decrease by 5.5% in 2024, indicating a potential slowdown in equipment investments, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently... - September 10, 2024 - The Information Network
Intel’s $10 Billion Cost Reduction Plan Drops Semiconductor Equipment Growth to -6.1% in 2024 Says the Information Network
Intel plans to cut costs by $10 billion by 2025, including laying off approximately 15,000 employees. Intel's capex cut will add an additional 5% to the total WFE market in 2024, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,”... - September 04, 2024 - The Information Network
Applied Materials Losing CMP Equipment Share to China’s Huahai Qingke Says The Information Network
Applied Materials’ CMP equipment market share dropped more than10% to under 50% share in 2023, as China’s Huahai Qingke gained, according to the report “CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network,... - September 04, 2024 - The Information Network
Fujifilm Electronic Material Takes Lead in CMP Slurry Market for HBM Says The Information Network
Fujifilm has strengthened its position, in the copper slurry segment, for the explosive HBM market. according to the report “CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based... - September 03, 2024 - The Information Network
Applied Materials’ Metrology/Inspection Share Plummets 30% in 2023 Hurt by China Sanctions, Says the Information Network
AMAT's revenue change in the metrology/inspection segment of the overall WFE equipment market, was -30%. This compares to AMAT's overall WFE growth of +0.1%, according to The Information Network's report "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market... - May 11, 2024 - The Information Network
Electro Rent Expands Professional Services Portfolio to Include Test Equipment Calibration Services
A comprehensive solutions provider for customers to rent, lease, purchase, calibrate, and optimize test and measurement equipment - May 10, 2024 - Electro Rent
Applied Materials’ Equipment Market Share Plummets 5% Below ASML in 2023 Says The Information Network
Applied Materials relinquishment of its top position - a status it maintained for two decades, with the exception of 2019 when ASML previously claimed the lead, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently published by... - March 07, 2024 - The Information Network
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) Raising Prices 8.7% in 2024 as Revenue Growth Underperforms Customers Says The Information Network
TSMC, a Taiwanese semiconductor foundry, makes artificial intelligence processors for Nvidia and AMD. Yet its revenue growth and stock price performance underperformed that of its two customers, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market... - March 06, 2024 - The Information Network
Semiconductor Equipment Downturn Will Continue Through H1 2024 Says The Information Network
A significant slowdown in semiconductor equipment sales over the past two years will continue to slow in the first half of 2024, according to the report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts.” recently published by The Information Network,... - February 01, 2024 - The Information Network
Access EETech’s 2023 Engineering Insights Report: Unveiling Key Trends and Strategies in the Electronics Industry
To truly understand the intricate workings of engineers, EETech delves beyond conventional assumptions, exploring how they consume information, make purchasing decisions, adopt AI in their design process, and more. - February 01, 2024 - EETech Media
ASIX Unveils New Generation PCIe to Multi I/O Controller
ASIX Electronics unveils the new generation "AX99100A PCIe to Multi I/O (4S, 2S+1P, 2S+SPI, LB) Controller," providing a cost-effective PCIe to multiple serial/parallel ports & I/O bridge controller solution. Using this solution, customers can easily support multiple serial ports, parallel ports, SPI or local bus I/O interface through the PCIe interface for industrial computers, medical equipment and embedded system applications. - February 01, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils New IO-Link Device Software Stack Solution
ASIX Electronics presents a comprehensive solution, incorporating the EtherCAT to IO-Link Master Gateway and IO-Link Device Software Protocol Stack solutions. This enables customers to seamlessly integrate the latest IO-Link smart sensors and actuators into EtherCAT industrial Ethernet networks, thereby achieving a more flexible and efficient smart factory production environment. - January 18, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Applied Materials Dethroned as Semiconductor Equipment Leader by ASML Says The Information Network
ASML overtook Applied Materials as the top wafer front end (WFE) Semiconductor Equipment supplier in 2023, according to the report entitled Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company. - January 15, 2024 - The Information Network
A 2024 EV Slowdown Will be Negative Silicon Carbide Chip Market Says the Information Network
The increasing adoption of EVs is driving a surge in demand for advanced chips, particularly those manufactured with silicon carbide (SiC). Some segments of the EV industry are slowing, reducing demand for SIC devices, according to the report entitled "Power Semiconductors: Markets, Materials... - January 15, 2024 - The Information Network
ASIX Unveils USB Ethernet iPXE Solution for Network Booting
ASIX USB Ethernet iPXE solution integrates the iPXE network booting technology with ASIX’s latest USB Ethernet controllers to provide users with a new powerful, flexible, and efficient iPXE network booting experience. - December 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils AX88772E: a Low-Power, Driverless USB 2.0 Fast Ethernet Controller
ASIX launches the latest AX88772E USB 2.0 to 10/100M Fast Ethernet Controller, featuring a small form factor, low power consumption, and driverless capabilities, which not only satisfies customers' demands for energy-saving and carbon-reducing products, but also enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - November 29, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Industry Tech Days 2023: A Resounding Success with Record-Breaking Attendance and Exciting Enhancements
EETech, the leader in electronics industry data insights, community, and digital transformation celebrates the resounding success of All About Circuits virtual conference Industry Tech Days (ITD) 2023. This annual event, renowned for its commitment to innovation and industry insights, surpassed all... - November 04, 2023 - EETech Media
ASIX Unveils AX88179B: Instantly Experience Driverless USB Ethernet Connectivity
ASIX launches the new generation of driverless USB Ethernet controller solution - “AX88179B USB 3.2 Gen1 to Gigabit Ethernet Controller.” This solution eliminates the need for annoying driver download and installation steps, enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - October 21, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASML to Top WFE Semiconductor Equipment in 2023, Overtaking Applied Materials Says The Information Network
ASML will overtake Applied Materials as the top WFE Semiconductor Equipment supplier in 2023, according to the report entitled Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts.” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New... - September 29, 2023 - The Information Network
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Ethernet Total Solution at IAS 2023
ASIX to showcase their latest AXM57104 TSN Development Platform & AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway over TSN total solution, AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution, as well as various EtherCAT slave typical application scenarios at IAS 2023 in Shanghai. - September 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Explore the 2.5G Ethernet World with ASIX’s New AX88279 USB Chip
ASIX AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller supports advanced driverless and plug-and-play features by supporting in-box network drivers on different platforms such as macOS, Windows 11/10/8.x, Linux/Android/Chrome OS and Nintendo Switch, etc. - August 24, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
EETech Announces Partnership with Women in Electronics Organization
This strategic partnership underscores EETech's commitment to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and gender equality across the electronics industry, including careers involving data intelligence, software, manufacturing, and distribution. - June 12, 2023 - EETech Media
EETech Announces the Launch of the New VDI (Vital Data Intelligence) Platform
VDI is a data toolbox for the electronics industry’s global channel management teams, marketing organizations, and worldwide sales and pricing teams. With the platform's deep insights, advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence capabilities, businesses can easily identify distribution and demand trends, web traffic and component data. Companies that use VDI will see immediate operations optimization, as well as revenue opportunities. - June 09, 2023 - EETech Media
EETech Partners with Team SR2 and Dale Coyne with RWR to Launch the "Racing to Drive the Future of Engineering" Partnership
EETech, the experts on digital engineering communities, data, and eCommerce within the electronics and automation industries, is proud to announce its multifaceted partnership with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR and Team SR2’s #51 Indy car. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES reaches 223 markets in 142... - March 30, 2023 - EETech Media
EETech Media Announces Control Automation Day 2023 – Welcoming Keynotes from Rockwell Automation, GE Digital and Phoenix Contact
EETech is thrilled to host the second-annual Control Automation Day, a one-day virtual event for control and automation engineers worldwide, that will be held on March 14, 2023. Register for free here: https://control.com/events/control-automation-day-2023/ After a successful inaugural event in... - February 17, 2023 - EETech Media
EETech Releases Annual Engineering Insights Report
For the sixth year in a row, EETech Media has partnered with a third party research firm to gather and analyze data from professionals in the engineering industry from around the world to release their Annual Engineering Insights Report. For the first time in the study’s history, EETech partnered with the Electronic Component Industry Association (ECIA) to assist in creating and analyzing the survey. This year’s survey garnered 8,725 qualified respondents. - January 26, 2023 - EETech Media
Enova Launches Its TCG OPAL2.0 End Point Protection Solution for USB3.x
Including OPAL2.0 host management software and FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified single chip cryptographic module - November 24, 2022 - Enova Technology Corporation
All About Circuits Hosts Industry Tech Days 2022
Industry Tech Days 2022 is back for its third year to inform and educate engineers, executives and technologists on the latest advancements and products in the electronics industry. Last year’s event reached over 40,000 attendees in 228 countries. Registration is now open and free for... - September 14, 2022 - EETech Media
NVISO Announces It Has Reached a Key Interoperability Milestone with BrainChip Akida Neuromorphic IP
NVISO has implemented full interoperability of four AI Apps from its Human Behavioural AI catalogue on the BrainChip Akida neuromorphic processor, achieving average model throughput at more than 1000 FPS and average model storage less than 140 KB. - July 19, 2022 - NVISO SA
Vision Semiconductor Solutions Live at SEMICON West 2022 in San Francisco
“Meet the Experts,” a Live Program Available Online from July 12-14. - June 29, 2022 - My Vision Surplus