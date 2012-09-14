PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network

Shipments of 5G Smartphones Will Surge to 900 Million Units in 2024 Says The Information Network 5G smartphones will increase from just 13 million units in 2019 to 900 million in 2024, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New... - November 01, 2019 - The Information Network

Memory Companies Muting Semiconductor Equipment Growth in 2020 Says The Information Network On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - October 15, 2019 - The Information Network

Mission Microwave Enables Intellian Ka-Band Terminals for HTS and LEO Satellite Networks Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications selected for Intellian’s Next Generation of Advanced Platforms. - September 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave

ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019 After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

ASIX Exhibits New EtherCAT + IO-Link Master Protocol Stack Solution ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor Joins Arm DesignStart Offering Free Arm Cortex-M Processors for Its FPGA Product Families GOWIN Offering Cortex M1 IP - May 09, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Mission Microwave Announces New Ka-Band Products for LEO/MEO/GEO Satellite Networks Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications announces new Ka-Band products to support multiple satellite network architectures in a single terminal design. - May 03, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Mission Microwave Supplying High Power X, Ku, & Ka-Band BUCs in Support of the Warfighter Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Has Booked Orders Totaling Over $12 Million in the First Quarter of 2019 - April 30, 2019 - Mission Microwave

GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation Appoints Electronic Product Services as Distributor in UK and Ireland New distributor in UK and Ireland - April 11, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Mission Microwave Supports INSTER on Train Satellite System Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Selected for Satellite Connectivity Solution for Trains - April 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave

GOWIN Semiconductor Wins 2019 China IC Design Award GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, the world’s fastest growing programmable logic company, announces winning “Best FPGA/Processor of the Year” at the 2019 China IC Design Awards Ceremony in Shanghai, China on March 29, 2019. The event was sponsored for the 16th year by AspenCore, publisher... - April 03, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

The First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at Hannover Messe 2019 ASIX Electronics presents the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area at Hannover Messe 2019 ETG Joint Booth. - March 22, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation Appoints Pan-European Representative GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, the world’s fastest growing programmable logic company, today announces the appointment of GoRep Limited as its representative in Europe. This appointment represents further expansion in the territory following other recent distribution announcements as well as... - March 15, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

ASIX Exhibits the First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at SIAF 2019 ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019. - March 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor Announces Release of the New GOWIN EDA Tools for Improved Performance on New FPGA Product Families GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, announces the release of GOWIN’s new EDA tool, YunYuan 1.9. With the release of this new toolchain, GOWIN will enable enhanced features and performance capabilities on their current and future FPGA product... - February 23, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor to Participate at Embedded World 2019 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, will exhibit at Embedded World 2019 on February 26-28 in Nuremberg, Germany, showcasing their latest FPGA technology to the European market. They will be located in the Eldis booth, Hall 3A Stand 708. Embedded... - February 16, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor Licenses Intrinsic ID’s BroadKey to Deliver Hardware Root of Trust for IoT Security Award-winning BroadKey Accelerates Immutable and Unclonable Device Identity Solution for Programmable FPGA Chips, Including Arm and RISC-V embedded solutions. GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, and Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider... - January 25, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Mission Microwave Confirms Ka Band Wins Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Confirms over $2,000,000 in recent orders for High Power Ka Band BUCs. - November 14, 2018 - Mission Microwave

Hex Five Adds MultiZone Security to the Andes RISC-V Cores on GOWIN FPGAs RISC V core embedded in FPGA with integrated security. - November 10, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor Brings Ultra Low Power Programmable Logic Devices to Market Low Power Product release - October 29, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor’s GW1NS Family of Products Named Arm TechCon 2018 Innovation Award Finalist for Design Innovation of the Year Finalist for Arm TechCon 2018 - October 11, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor to Showcase New Embedded Arm Core FPGA Products at Arm TechCon 2018 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, will be exhibiting its new family of embedded Arm core FPGAs at Arm TechCon 2018 in San Jose, California. GOWIN staff will be available to meet during the conference in booth #1226 to discuss the new products. - October 01, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor Unveils the Latest Embedded Memory Products for Their Families of Programmable Logic Devices GOWIN's new embedded memory FPGA products. - September 19, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Mission Microwave Updates Orders and Progress Innovative Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Confirms Major Orders and Design Wins. - September 12, 2018 - Mission Microwave

Palomar Technologies Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certificate Maintaining a long history of focus on continuous improvement - September 12, 2018 - Palomar Technologies

The Super Mini-Emulator VAXEL Adds UltraScale to Its Lineup Boosting the DUT Block Size to 6 Million Gates VAXEL is a market proven Super Mini-Emulator using FPGA evaluation boards. It has full capabilities for RTL design verification and yet the license is very affordable. Major Japanese OEMs are equipping all their RTL designers with VAXEL and saving weeks and months from their ASIC development projects. - August 20, 2018 - VAXEL Incorporated

Siborg Hosting Beginning of Summer Holidays Sale on Tweezer-Based Multimeters LCR-Reader, LCR-Reader-MP and other SMT testing tool are on sale in the LCR-Reader Store until July 6th, 2018. - July 01, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.

Siborg Meets with Manufacturers in Shenzhen, China; Creates Local Sales Office The director of Siborg Systems Inc. recently visited China to meet with new manufacturers and create a sales office for all of Southeast Asia. - June 07, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.

Siborg Systems Inc Featured in Manufacturing Today; LCR-Reader Devices on Sale Siborg's director outlines the future of LCR-Reader including a new model and refocusing on their software division. - May 31, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.

Mission Microwave and Sat-Lite Demonstrate Lightweight High Performance Uplink for Satellite News Gathering Vehicles 400 Watt Redundant Ku Band Solid State Block Up Converters for Ku-Band SNG / Vehicular Installations Mounts on Feed Boom of Carbon Fiber 1.5m Antenna at NAB Show®, Las Vegas. - April 08, 2018 - Mission Microwave

Mission Microwave Announces New Highly Integrated GaN BUCS for the Next Generation of Portable SATCOM Terminals New Flatpack and Cube Solid State Block Upconverters enable new applications for multiple antenna configurations including flat panel, airborne and man-portable terminals - March 11, 2018 - Mission Microwave

Mission Microwave Announces Availability of 400 Watt Ku-Band BUC/SSPA New Ku Band Gallium Nitride (GaN) based Solid State Power Amplifier / Block Upconverter Raises the Bar for Efficiency and Size – Ideal for TWT replacement in Broadcast Links - March 07, 2018 - Mission Microwave

French SCS Cluster Joins the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) SCS, a large leading European ecosystem of industrials and research laboratories, addressing many of the key IoT digital technologies, today announced that it has joined the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™). Gathering more than 120 key players, representing 10 000 jobs and 3 billion... - February 26, 2018 - SCS Cluster

New Complete PCB Debugging Tool with High Accuracy and Wide Range of Test Modes: LCR-Reader-MP Siborg Systems Inc. has released their newest model of LCR-Reader, the MP which features 0.1% Basic Accuracy, wide range of features and traceable NIST calibration. - February 06, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.

Mission Microwave Ramps Production Deliveries of 200 Watt Ka-Band Solid State Power Amplifiers Now shipping - State-of-the-art 30 GHz Gallium Nitride Power Amplifier for Satellite Communications redefines expectations for efficiency and compact size / weight - February 05, 2018 - Mission Microwave

New Reset IC by Kinetic Technologies Extends Battery Life and Improves User Experience - All in a Tiny Package KTS1612: Dual input push-button reset IC with two discharge paths. - January 23, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies Presents at 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference More Than 300 Growth Companies Discussed Industry Trends for 2018 and Beyond - January 20, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies

New LCD Power Solution from Kinetic Technologies Increases Performance and Reduces Overall Size by 70 Percent KTZ8850: High Efficiency Step-Up LED Driver with Dual Output LCD Bias Power - January 11, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies Addresses Qi Compliant Wireless Power at 2017 Wireless Power Consortium Dave Wilson, Kinetic Technologies system architecture director, presents the design flow for successful implementation of Qi compliant Receiver and Transmitter products. - November 24, 2017 - Kinetic Technologies

Enova Technology Receives FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Validation for X-Wall MX+ Cryptographic Modules Enova Technology announced its X-Wall MX+ xF and X-Wall MX+ xN advanced single chip cryptographic modules capable of encrypting entire SATA disk drive (SSD included) in-line at SATA 6Gbps speed have gained full approval from the NIST and CSE CMVP for Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Level 3 and Level 2 validation respectively. - October 27, 2017 - Enova Technology Corporation

Standex-Meder Electronics Announces New Distributor Partnership with Heilind Electronics, Aligning to Its Global Growth Strategy New partnership allows for the expanded footprint of Standex-Meder Electronics’ sensor product line - October 25, 2017 - Standex Electronics

DJ MicroLaminates Announces Availability of SUEX and ADEX Through a New Sales Partner in the United States Dry thick film resist materials are now commercially available in the U.S. for the Semiconductor, MEMS, Microfluidics and other markets. - September 18, 2017 - DJ MicroLaminates

bdSound Joins STMicroelectronics' Partner Program to Accelerate Customer Time-to-Market bdSound brings its field-proven audio expertise to ST’s products, technologies, and solutions. - September 14, 2017 - bdSound

Buehler and JH Technologies Form New Partnership An agreement has been made between JH Technologies and Buehler for distribution rights in 11 US states. - June 22, 2017 - JH Technologies

Reconfigurable Electronics & IO Extension with jInvent's Preprogrammed, Low Cost FPGA Board jInvent's new and revolutionary breakout board aims to be the ultimate IO interface for microcontroller applications, and add unprecedented flexibility to new product designs. - February 14, 2017 - jInvent

Year-End Sale on Handheld LCR- and ESR-Meters Including LCR-Reader, from Siborg Systems Inc. Siborg Systems Inc. is hosting a year end sale for LCR-Reader and other tweezer-based multimeters and accessories. - December 23, 2016 - Siborg Systems Inc.