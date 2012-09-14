PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network
For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network
5G smartphones will increase from just 13 million units in 2019 to 900 million in 2024, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New... - November 01, 2019 - The Information Network
On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - October 15, 2019 - The Information Network
Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications selected for Intellian’s Next Generation of Advanced Platforms. - September 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave
After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
GOWIN Offering Cortex M1 IP - May 09, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications announces new Ka-Band products to support multiple satellite network architectures in a single terminal design. - May 03, 2019 - Mission Microwave
Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Has Booked Orders Totaling Over $12 Million in the First Quarter of 2019 - April 30, 2019 - Mission Microwave
New distributor in UK and Ireland - April 11, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Selected for Satellite Connectivity Solution for Trains - April 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave
GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, the world’s fastest growing programmable logic company, announces winning “Best FPGA/Processor of the Year” at the 2019 China IC Design Awards Ceremony in Shanghai, China on March 29, 2019. The event was sponsored for the 16th year by AspenCore, publisher... - April 03, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
ASIX Electronics presents the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area at Hannover Messe 2019 ETG Joint Booth. - March 22, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, the world’s fastest growing programmable logic company, today announces the appointment of GoRep Limited as its representative in Europe. This appointment represents further expansion in the territory following other recent distribution announcements as well as... - March 15, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019. - March 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, announces the release of GOWIN’s new EDA tool, YunYuan 1.9. With the release of this new toolchain, GOWIN will enable enhanced features and performance capabilities on their current and future FPGA product... - February 23, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, will exhibit at Embedded World 2019 on February 26-28 in Nuremberg, Germany, showcasing their latest FPGA technology to the European market. They will be located in the Eldis booth, Hall 3A Stand 708.
Embedded... - February 16, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
Award-winning BroadKey Accelerates Immutable and Unclonable Device Identity Solution for Programmable FPGA Chips, Including Arm and RISC-V embedded solutions.
GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, and Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider... - January 25, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Confirms over $2,000,000 in recent orders for High Power Ka Band BUCs. - November 14, 2018 - Mission Microwave
RISC V core embedded in FPGA with integrated security. - November 10, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
Low Power Product release - October 29, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
Finalist for Arm TechCon 2018 - October 11, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, will be exhibiting its new family of embedded Arm core FPGAs at Arm TechCon 2018 in San Jose, California.
GOWIN staff will be available to meet during the conference in booth #1226 to discuss the new products. - October 01, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
GOWIN's new embedded memory FPGA products. - September 19, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
Innovative Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Confirms Major Orders and Design Wins. - September 12, 2018 - Mission Microwave
Maintaining a long history of focus on continuous improvement - September 12, 2018 - Palomar Technologies
VAXEL is a market proven Super Mini-Emulator using FPGA evaluation boards. It has full capabilities for RTL design verification and yet the license is very affordable. Major Japanese OEMs are equipping all their RTL designers with VAXEL and saving weeks and months from their ASIC development projects. - August 20, 2018 - VAXEL Incorporated
LCR-Reader, LCR-Reader-MP and other SMT testing tool are on sale in the LCR-Reader Store until July 6th, 2018. - July 01, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
The director of Siborg Systems Inc. recently visited China to meet with new manufacturers and create a sales office for all of Southeast Asia. - June 07, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Siborg's director outlines the future of LCR-Reader including a new model and refocusing on their software division. - May 31, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
400 Watt Redundant Ku Band Solid State Block Up Converters for Ku-Band SNG / Vehicular Installations Mounts on Feed Boom of Carbon Fiber 1.5m Antenna at NAB Show®, Las Vegas. - April 08, 2018 - Mission Microwave
New Flatpack and Cube Solid State Block Upconverters enable new applications for multiple antenna configurations including flat panel, airborne and man-portable terminals - March 11, 2018 - Mission Microwave
New Ku Band Gallium Nitride (GaN) based Solid State Power Amplifier / Block Upconverter Raises the Bar for Efficiency and Size – Ideal for TWT replacement in Broadcast Links - March 07, 2018 - Mission Microwave
SCS, a large leading European ecosystem of industrials and research laboratories, addressing many of the key IoT digital technologies, today announced that it has joined the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™).
Gathering more than 120 key players, representing 10 000 jobs and 3 billion... - February 26, 2018 - SCS Cluster
Siborg Systems Inc. has released their newest model of LCR-Reader, the MP which features 0.1% Basic Accuracy, wide range of features and traceable NIST calibration. - February 06, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Now shipping - State-of-the-art 30 GHz Gallium Nitride Power Amplifier for Satellite Communications redefines expectations for efficiency and compact size / weight - February 05, 2018 - Mission Microwave
KTS1612: Dual input push-button reset IC with two discharge paths. - January 23, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies
More Than 300 Growth Companies Discussed Industry Trends for 2018 and Beyond - January 20, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies
KTZ8850: High Efficiency Step-Up LED Driver with Dual Output LCD Bias Power - January 11, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies
Dave Wilson, Kinetic Technologies system architecture director, presents the design flow for successful implementation of Qi compliant Receiver and Transmitter products. - November 24, 2017 - Kinetic Technologies
Enova Technology announced its X-Wall MX+ xF and X-Wall MX+ xN advanced single chip cryptographic modules capable of encrypting entire SATA disk drive (SSD included) in-line at SATA 6Gbps speed have gained full approval from the NIST and CSE CMVP for Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Level 3 and Level 2 validation respectively. - October 27, 2017 - Enova Technology Corporation
New partnership allows for the expanded footprint of Standex-Meder Electronics’ sensor product line - October 25, 2017 - Standex Electronics
Dry thick film resist materials are now commercially available in the U.S. for the Semiconductor, MEMS, Microfluidics and other markets. - September 18, 2017 - DJ MicroLaminates
bdSound brings its field-proven audio expertise to ST’s products, technologies, and solutions. - September 14, 2017 - bdSound
An agreement has been made between JH Technologies and Buehler for distribution rights in 11 US states. - June 22, 2017 - JH Technologies
jInvent's new and revolutionary breakout board aims to be the ultimate IO interface for microcontroller applications, and add unprecedented flexibility to new product designs. - February 14, 2017 - jInvent
Siborg Systems Inc. is hosting a year end sale for LCR-Reader and other tweezer-based multimeters and accessories. - December 23, 2016 - Siborg Systems Inc.
yieldWerx, one of the top semiconductor yield management solution providers, has successfully applied its yield management software at Azoteq. - November 21, 2016 - yieldWerx