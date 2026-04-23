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AME-3D Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
AME-3D is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team, with Jamie Corden promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Morris stepping into the role of Operations Director. - April 23, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Capabilities with FDM 3D Printing
Sheffield product development powerhouse AME-3D has expanded its in-house manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of fast, cost-effective FDM (Fused Deposition Modelling) 3D printing, strengthening its support for early-stage product development and functional testing. The addition of FDM... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Its Materials Offering with Advanced Windform® Composite Materials, Enabling High-Performance SLS Parts for Demanding Industries
AME-3D has expanded its additive manufacturing offering with the introduction of Windform® composite materials by CRP Technology, enabling UK customers to easily access high-performance 3D-printed parts ideal for demanding applications in the most advanced industry sectors. Recognised for... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Appoints Jamie Corden as Sales & Marketing Director
Jamie joins AME from Materialise, where he led a UK-wide sales team delivering advanced 3D-printing solutions, and is seen as a strategic hire for the future. - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 Debuts in Tampa, Florida
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 for 5th Wheel RV Trailers is available through a rapidly expanding network of dealers now including the state of Florida. - February 05, 2026 - Armis RV Guardian, LLC
New AI-Powered Lead Generation Platform Enhances How Auto Dealers Connect with Ultra-High-Net-Worth Buyers
ImagineMyDreamCar Launches Emotionally Intelligent Application That Captures UHNW Interest Through Personalized AI-Generated Dream Car Experiences - December 15, 2025 - ImagineMyDreamCar
A Lifestyle Community for Collectors, Connoisseurs, and Entrepreneurs, Building on of the Finest Quality Car Condominium
Introducing Concours D'Elegance Texas, an exclusive enclave luxury lifestyle condo meticulously crafted for the discerning automotive aficionado, entrepreneur, or business. This groundbreaking Luxury Car Condo development offers a collection of bespoke luxury car condos, providing the aficionado with unparalleled spaces to securely store, meticulously maintain, and elegantly showcase their prized automotive collections, live and work here which makes Concours D Elegance unique! - October 23, 2025 - Devcon Partners, LLC
Copper Mountain Technologies Streamlines Access for European Engineers with Customer-Centric Service, Support and Logistics
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT), a U.S.-based manufacturer of vector network analyzers (VNAs) and S-parameter measurement modules, ensures engineers worldwide have streamlined access to advanced RF test and measurement equipment through their locations in Indiana, USA and Paphos, Cyprus. - October 12, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Copper Mountain Technologies Introduces Affordable New VTR0102 and VTR0302 VNAs for a Broad Range of RF Applications
Copper Mountain Technologies launches new 2-port 50 MHz to 1.5 GHz VTR0102 and 2-port 50 MHz to 3.5 GHz VTR0302 vector network analyzers: value-priced 2-port 1-path VNAs designed for common S11 and S21 measurements. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Copper Mountain Technologies to Showcase New VNA and Embedded Module Solutions at European Microwave Week 2025
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT) will be exhibiting at European Microwave Week 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands, September 23-25. Visit them at Booth B085 where the company will be highlighting several new and exciting Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) and S-Parameter measurement solutions. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. - June 23, 2025 - Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc.
Alinabal Group Names Josh Ruiz Vice President of Operations
Alinabal Group, a company of precision manufacturers that brings niche expertise, highly engineered solutions, and a customer-centric approach to diverse markets, is pleased to announce it has hired Josh Ruiz as Vice President of Operations. In this position, Ruiz will oversee Alinabal’s... - February 03, 2025 - Alinabal Group
TOZZBIKE Announced Its New Surfer Culture Inspired Electric Kick-Bike Pipegun Sixteen
Following the success of Pipegun #1 electric kick-bike, TOZZ bike announced its second electric kick-bike Pipegun Sixteen with the same soul in different body. Life-style focused micro mobility brand TOZZBIKE announced their new surfer culture inspired electric kick-bike model Pipegun Sixteen, the second generation of the Pipegun family, following the success of Pipegun #1. - October 30, 2024 - TOZZ Bike
RV Pocket Tech Joins RVDA as Associate Member
Revolutionizing RV Air Conditioner Troubleshooting with Cutting-Edge Technology - July 04, 2024 - RV Pocket Tech
Odyne and FCCC Announce Agreement March 2024
Odyne Systems, LLC and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. Announce Agreement Odyne Systems, LLC, a provider of electrification technologies for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) are pleased to announce that Odyne is now able to offer their zero-emissions... - March 13, 2024 - Odyne Systems, LLC
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Coast Luxury Travel Trailers Opening Production Slots for 2024 Start Planning Outdoor Adventures and Order an All-Electric Coast Travel Trailer Today
Coast by Aero Build is ready to help families plan for their outdoor adventures in 2024 by reserving their own Coast all-electric, off-grid capable travel trailer. Production slots are now open for new models. - December 23, 2023 - Aero Build
TOZZbike Announced the Upcoming "Pipegun Original" Electric Kick-Bike at the London EV Show 2023
TOZZbike, leading lifestyle e-mobility product designer and manufacturer, participated to London EV show and announced the upcoming product line including Pipegun Original. - December 06, 2023 - TOZZ Bike
ResiliAnt Signs a Commercial Partnership Agreement with a Top 15 Global IT Service Provider
Jointly delivering solutions that address cyber-physical systems cybersecurity. - November 20, 2023 - ResiliAnt
Driving Sustainable ePowertrain Solutions: Brogen's Showcase at Automechanika Shanghai 2023
Shanghai OE Industrial Co., Ltd. (Brogen), a leading electric powertrain solutions provider, is pleased to announce its participation in Automechanika Shanghai from November 29 to December 2, 2023, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC). They extend a warm invitation to visitors,... - November 03, 2023 - Shanghai OE Industrial Co., Ltd.
New York City Champions a Greener Future: the Innovative Push for Zero-Emission Vehicles
Groundbreaking Shift in the City's Transportation Approach Sets New Environmental Standards - October 25, 2023 - Tarform
Aero Build's Coast Model 1 Sets the New Standard for Luxury Travel Coast by Aero Build Debuts Comfort to Off-Grid Travel
Nashville-based company is using a different business model and a more customer-focused approach in the manufacturing of an all-electric travel trailer. - October 24, 2023 - Aero Build
Ecocar Motors Inc. Welcomes New COO Elżbieta Cebeńko
Elżbieta Cebeńko is a skilled engineer and businesswoman who was born in Poland and currently resides in Rzeszów. Elżbieta has always been interested in the automotive industry, science, IT, and software engineering as well as solar electric cars and has a deep passion for science and... - July 13, 2023 - Ecocar Inc.
Revolution Brands International Acquires Micro-Mobility Manufacturer MEKA Inc.
MEKA Inc. is a SF-based micro-mobility firm founded in 2021 by Sophia Tung and Wing Chuen Lam. Recently, Revolution Brands International acquired MEKA to accelerate its micro-mobility lineup by merging MEKA's tech and Revolution Brands' distribution capabilities. - May 15, 2023 - SimplyEV
INDYCAR Champion Josef Newgarden Urges Drivers to Keep the Focus on the Road During National Distracted Driving Awareness Month
The National Auto Body Council® (NABC) has launched a campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving with the help of partner PPG (NYSE: PPG) and its NTT INDYCAR® SERIES driver, Josef Newgarden. - April 11, 2023 - NABC
Ecocar for Communities
Ecocar Announces Free Community Ride Share Program (Ecocar for Communities). - March 21, 2023 - Ecocar Inc.
Four Las Vegas Families Receive Gift of Reliable Transportation at NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend, four deserving Las Vegas families, including one military member. They were presented with vehicles to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program along with car donor GEICO and collision repair partner Caliber Collision. - March 08, 2023 - NABC
Polar Structure and GenZ EV Solutions Announce Ultra-Fast EV Charging Network Partnership in the United States
Swedish infrastructure company Polar Structure AB (Polar Structure) announced today it is expanding into the public EV charging space, with the goal of establishing an ultra-fast EV charging network across the United States. Polar has selected GenZ EV Solutions, LLC (GenZ EV Solutions) as its US... - January 28, 2023 - GenZ EV Solutions
Jerimiah Borkowski Joins Allstar RV Manufacturer
Brinkley RV, a New RV manufacturer of premium fifth wheels and travel trailers hires Jerimiah Borkowski to lead Marketing. Brinkley was founded by five industry veterans who spent the last 20 years building some of the most successful RV brands and companies. - October 29, 2022 - Brinkley RV
International Fluids Consortium Expands Its OEM Membership
The International Fluids Consortium (IFC) has added another key OEM to its collaborative effort. Aurobay (formerly Volvo Cars), Honda, Hyundai Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Renault, Subaru, Suzuki, and Toyota are recently joined by General Motors in this not-for-profit... - October 13, 2022 - International Fluids Consortium
XD Innovation Joins Forces with Device Analytics to Expand Its MODSIM Solutions Portfolio
The new MODSIM Solutions provided by XDI will integrate complete CATIA and SIMULIA technologies (including Abaqus) together on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to provide a common user interface and data model for modeling and simulation. - September 01, 2022 - XD Innovation
How Will Siemens and elliTek Partnership Transform Automation Solutions for Area Manufacturers?
The largest industrial manufacturing company globally and a Knoxville-based industrial automation distributor sign a partnership agreement. This partnership will provide area manufacturers with a solutions-based approach to automation challenges, as well as local support and local training. Both companies share the same values of empowerment to ensure each project is a success. - July 13, 2022 - elliTek, Inc.
"No Drill" RV Skirting Innovation, Featuring 3M™ Technology Released by EZ Snap™, the #1 Selling RV Skirting in North America
This innovative EZ Snap® RV Skirting kit allows every RV owner to install their own RV Skirting using EZ Snap’s "No Drill" fastener system. The RV Skirting comes in a kit and its universal fit works with any size or type of RV, regardless of the make or model. The popular... - June 11, 2022 - EZ Snap Innovations Inc.
TOZZ x Kıvılcım Music Collabs for the New Pop-Up Store and Experience Center
TOZZ Bike, Istanbul-based offbeat e-mobility and lifestyle products and services start-up, announced their collaboration with Kıvılcım Music, Istanbul based custom-built instruments shop, for Pipegun #1’s new pop-up store and experience center. TOZZ expands their sales network with the... - April 22, 2022 - TOZZ Bike
Toy Storage Nation Names Judy Blanchard as New Director of Marketing
Blanchard will lead Toy Storage Nation’s strategic priority to brand and market Executive Workshops designed to educate independent operators and potential investors interested in owning a recreational vehicle storage facility. - February 03, 2022 - Toy Storage Nation
The Growing RV Market Spawns Need for RV Storage, Industry Advocate
Industry experts will be gathering for the Toy Storage Nation Executive Workshop in Scottsdale, AZ in February to educate independent operators, potential investors, and other parties interested in owning a recreational vehicle storage facility. Workshop host Toy Storage Nation, a start-up venture... - January 21, 2022 - Toy Storage Nation
New Partnership Announced to Help Tennessee Manufacturers Automate
Automating industrial systems alleviates labor shortages while improving production by reclassifying labor to manufacturing processes that are more difficult to automate. - January 07, 2022 - elliTek, Inc.
GLMIM Parts Extending Its Product Line with a Stainless Steel Gearbox
Greelife MIM Parts Co., Ltd. is excited to announce the launch of their new stainless-steel gearbox after continuously being on-trend for providing the best quality Precision metal parts. Most international CNC machining firms appreciated the GLMIM Parts team for their high-quality products and reliable services. - November 23, 2021 - Greelife MIM Co., Ltd.
elliTek, Inc. to Help Remedy Today’s Unprecedented Labor Shortages
Industrial Robots Combined with Mechanical and Industrial IoT Expertise Generates Solutions to Severe Labor Shortages by Creating Labor When It’s in Short Supply - August 20, 2021 - elliTek, Inc.
Azoth Produces First Metal 3D Printed Part on a Production Vehicle for General Motors
Azoth, a vertically integrated additive manufacturing company, is manufacturing the first metal 3D printed part using binder jetting on a General Motors production vehicle. A unique, 3D printed medallion produced by Azoth sits on the manual shifter knob of the new 2022 Cadillac Blackwing V-series... - July 12, 2021 - Azoth Inc
Pandemic Boosts Need for RV, Boat Storage; Toy Storage Nation Offers Executive Workshop
The executive workshop identifies opportunities and resources for investors and developers in an expanding industry. - May 14, 2021 - Toy Storage Nation
Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems Opens New Location in Manassas, VA
The new Manassas, Virginia location is Mid-Atlantic's eighth location and will serve the waste equipment and heavy equipment parts and service needs of businesses in Northern Virginia. - May 12, 2021 - Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems
AutoFacets Announces New Addition to Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Finn Jentoft
Digital Auto Retail veteran Finn Jentoft to drive the next stage of sales growth at AutoFacets. - April 23, 2021 - AutoFacets
Hanwha Robotics and elliTek, Inc. Partnership to Help United States Manufacturers Safely Reopen
Collaborative Robots Combined with Mechanical and Industrial IoT Expertise Creates Solution to Severe Labor Shortages & Health & Safety Concerns in Post-Pandemic World While Increasing Production. - April 17, 2021 - elliTek, Inc.
Odyne / Interstate Partnership
Odyne Systems and Interstate Companies Grow Deeper Partnership - April 16, 2021 - Odyne Systems, LLC
Custom Truck One Source Named One of Kansas City’s Largest Manufacturers on Kansas City Business Journal List
Custom Truck One Source was recently announced as the seventh-largest manufacturing employer in the region by the Kansas City Business Journal, based on the number of full-time employees as of December 2020. The list ranges from businesses like Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant and Honeywell Federal... - February 23, 2021 - Custom Truck One Source
Zaxis Has Released the zHMI Factory Automation Software That Facilitates Remote Monitoring and Configuration of Zaxis Devices
The zHMI factory automation software has been developed by Zaxis to facilitate remote configuration and monitoring of Zaxis devices. zHMI software is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative. The new Zaxis Human Machine Interface (zHMI) software can monitor up to 30... - November 21, 2020 - Zaxis Inc.
KEA Technologies Expands Independent Testing Capabilities for U.S. Breathalyzer Manufacturers
Independent testing partner expands lab proficiencies with new accreditations; begins breath alcohol ignition interlock devices testing for Smart Start. - November 18, 2020 - KEA Technologies
SBS Corp and XD Innovation to Deliver Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Globally
Companies team up to offer Out of Box Customer process experiences and cloud-enabled solutions utilizing Dassault Systèmes 3DExperience and DELMIA Portfolios. - September 23, 2020 - XD Innovation
Odyne Systems, LLC and EnerDel, Inc. Secure Agreement for Battery Supply
Odyne Systems, LLC announced a multi-year agreement with EnerDel, Inc., a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs, to provide EnerDel’s PE500-403 Vigor + units for use in Odyne’s hybrid and electric systems for medium and heavy duty trucks. “EnerDel is excited to have... - August 27, 2020 - Odyne Systems, LLC