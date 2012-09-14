PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Resto-Rat Customs to Edutain Crowds at Car and Truck Shows Nationwide Resto-Rat Customs, along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, have invented some very unique ways of getting their customs noticed and remembered. Introducing Bill & Ray Bill & Ray are a set of 1950's gas pumps that will be used as promotional, edutainment props on "The Still Chuggin Tour,"... - November 10, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

elliTek Improves Award-Winning Technology with the IIoTA™ the Industrial Internet of Things Appliance "If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.

Romeo RIM Host MFG Day 2019 Romeo RIM, Inc. is proud to announce the company’s participation in MFG 2019 on Friday, October 4, 2019. Since 2008, Southeast Michigan has seen a significant reduction in skilled laborers to support manufacturing. This is Romeo RIM’s opportunity to share what skills are required to perform... - October 03, 2019 - Romeo RIM

Zaxis Has Reinvented Their Multi-Function Leak Tester with Usability in Mind, Adding a Large 7-Inch Touchscreen to the New Zaxis 7i Zaxis has focused on usability in their latest multi-function leak tester, the Zaxis 7i. The Zaxis 7i has a large built-in 7-inch touchscreen and is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative. http://www.zaxisinc.com The Zaxis 7i is a modular, multi-function leak tester. The... - September 25, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Zaxis Has Introduced Servo Motor Technology Into Their eVmP (Electronic Variable Metering Pump) Family of Precision Metering and Dispensing Pumps Servo motor technology increases the dispense speed of the eVmP system as well as enables the system to handle fluids with a much higher viscosity. The servo drive also paves the way for the eVmP VS6, the largest dispensing pump in the eVmP family to date. The addition of the servo drive to the Zaxis eVmP product offering expands the capability and performance to better suit Zaxis customers. - September 24, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Resto-Rat Customs, with Parent Company 8 Lug Circus, Release a Sneak Peek Into Their Themed, Vintage Truck Builds Private designer and fabrication specialists, Resto-Rat Customs along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, release a sneak peek into their one of a kind custom builds. - September 24, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

Acerta to Showcase Manufacturing AI Platform at IAA 2019 Acerta will demo its LinePulse machine learning platform for automotive manufacturing as a Microsoft Industry Partner at New Mobility World. - September 11, 2019 - Acerta Analytics Solutions

Veteran Land Speed Record Holder, Aaron Brown, to Set New Record During 2019 Southern California Timing Association Bonneville Salt Flats Speed Week Aaron Brown, 13x land speed record holder, to pilot NASCAR Cup Series Talladega stock car in attempt to shatter 244.9mph record at Bonneville Salt Flats. - August 08, 2019 - The Garage Shop

Custom Truck One Source Named in Ingram’s 2019 Corporate Report 100 Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) today announced it has been named among the top 100 fast-growing businesses in Kansas City by Ingram’s Magazine, which is one of the top business publications in the area. Ingram’s recognition of Custom Truck’s rapid growth was part of the publication’s... - July 26, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Announces Expansion in Odessa, TX Custom Truck One Source announced today an expansion by moving from its current Midland location to a larger facility in Odessa, TX to meet the increasing demands of its customers in the region. “We’re very pleased to move into a larger facility in Odessa, TX so we can continue to serve... - June 27, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

10 Safest Used Cars for 2019 - VINCheckPro If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019. Volvo XC60 SUV You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro

Load King, a Custom Truck One Source Company, Buys Boom Truck, Truck Crane, and Crossover Product Lines from Terex Load King LLC, the well-known manufacturer of quality specialized equipment and trailers, today announced its acquisition of Terex Corporation’s boom truck, crossover and truck crane product lines. The acquisition marks the latest milestone in the continued expansion of Load King’s manufacturing... - April 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

XD Innovation Announces New 3DEXPERIENCE Packages for Small & Medium Aerospace Suppliers On a mission to ensure aerospace suppliers of all sizes are prepared to compete at a new level for the next wave of aerospace programs, XD Innovation announces a new set of affordable cloud-ready packaged solutions for the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform. - April 03, 2019 - XD Innovation

Dirigo Custom Boatworks Builds Canoe for Injured Veterans A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with EZ Trac Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with EZ Trac. The partnership positions Custom Truck as an exclusive authorized dealer and installer in the United States. “Our partnership with EZ Trac allows us to offer our customers the very best options for their... - March 14, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Featured on NewsWatch on AMC Network Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) was featured this morning on an episode of NewsWatch, a weekly, nationally televised morning hour program on the AMC Network. - February 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Wins Prestigious 2019 Capstone Award The Kansas City Business Journal announced Custom Truck One Source as a winner of the 2019 KCBJ Capstone Award in honor of the company’s recent renovation of a 119,035 sq. ft. building that sits on the old Armco Steel plant. The renovated production facility now serves as a manufacturing and truck... - February 20, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Tydrolyte Selected by NAATBatt as a Top Ten Emerging Battery Technology of 2019 Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

XD Innovation & OUTSCALE Enter Into Strategic Cloud Partnership, Introducing XDI Cloud: Elastic Computing Services for 3DEXPERIENCE XD Innovation Cloud services for 3DEXPERIENCE based on OUTSCALE's Cloud will allow for on-demand, faster deployment of PLM applications, on the cloud with elastic resources, designed to accelerate digital innovation and transformation initiatives. - January 15, 2019 - XD Innovation

Custom Truck One Source Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council Forbes Communications Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Communications, Marketing, and PR. - December 21, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Receives 2018 Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 New Products Award Construction Equipment Magazine (CEM) has named Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer as one of the Top 100 New Products of 2018. Since 1991, CEM’s Top 100 New Products list has been the longest-running, and most respected award program of its industry. Each year, CEM editors evaluate products... - December 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King Announces New Mechanics Body, Propane Service Body Series Today, Load King LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced the launch of its new Voyager® Series, a vocational collection of high-performance mechanics bodies designed to serve an array of heavy equipment industries. Within the new Voyager® Series, Load... - October 31, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Premiere Posi-Plus Cable Placer at Cable-Tec Expo 2018 Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will premiere the newest addition to their telecommunications portfolio, the Posi-Plus Linerunner 700 Cable Placer, at the 2018 Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 22 through 25. Custom Truck will display the Linerunner 700 and Linerunner 800 Cable Placer... - October 15, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Display Oil and Gas Equipment at Permian Basin Show Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will display several pieces of equipment at the Permian Basin International Oil Show in Odessa, Texas, on Oct. 16 through 18, 2018. The equipment displayed in booth OS308 will include cranes, vacuum excavators, and track equipment, and will highlight the wide-variety... - October 08, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

First Ever Lineside Appliance Server - Introducing IIoTA™ “IT Optional” machine visualization and local database storage within a single appliance. - October 06, 2018 - elliTek, Inc.

Load King Announces New 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Today, Load King LLC, the iconic manufacturer of trailers and specialized equipment, announced its LK503/605 SS SF 60-Ton Lowboy, the newest addition to the OEM’s trailer and equipment portfolio. - September 25, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation. This partnership positions Custom Truck as an authorized dealer of Hi-Vac products in the United States. “We’re excited to add Hi-Vac products to our portfolio,” said Paul Brouwers,... - September 19, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

B-TEC Systems Reduce Utility Bills with Infrared B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Introducing Tydrolyte, a Better Performing, Less Toxic, Drop-In Replacement for Sulfuric Acid in Lead Batteries Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC

Announcing the Merger of XD Innovation and Consensia Inc. XD Innovation, LLC and Consensia Inc., two leading Dassault Systemes partners have joined forces to help accelerate product development and innovation in high technology connected products. - August 30, 2018 - XD Innovation

Load King Sedalia Office Featured as Sedalia Showcase Load King’s Sedalia, Missouri location was featured yesterday as this year’s Sedalia Showcase. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source, opened the new location at 5105 Pelham Drive in May of 2018. The new facility, located in Thomas Meadows Industrial Park, occupies... - August 18, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

FORCAM to Showcase Starship Robotics Team, a Member of First Robotics at IMTS 2018; FORCAM to Showcase Manufacturing Leaders of the Future - Kids of Starship Robotics FIRST Robotics team will demonstrate their award-winning skills and lead discussion of STEM education. The future of manufacturing is in the hands and minds of today’s students, and FORCAM will celebrate that future at two events in Chicago in the fall of 2018. FORCAM will host the Starship Robotics team from Eleanor Roosevelt High School of Eastvale, at both Hannover Messe USA, part of IMTS 2018 from Sept. 10-15 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. - August 15, 2018 - FORCAM Inc.

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Cusco Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a partnership with Cusco. The partnership positions Custom Truck as the authorized dealer of Cusco products in the United States. “We’re excited about adding Cusco products to our increasing portfolio of vacuum products. As part of... - August 14, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Azdel Onboard Provides Lightweight, Cost Effective Insulation and Helps Prevent Indoor Air Pollutants for RVing Families Hot days and warm nights are ideal for RV camping and enjoying outdoor recreation. Keeping the air conditioner well maintained, while parking in shaded spots may help RVing families beat the heat. Consider the insulation value of materials used in RV construction as summer is the season when many people... - August 02, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel

Azdel Onboard Provides Lighter Solutions for RV Manufacturers and RVing Families The RV season is about to go into full swing, and many are planning their summer activities nationwide. For some that includes purchasing a new RV. There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding which RV is right for you, including durability and long-term maintenance. From matching the right dry... - June 05, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel

Custom Truck One Source to Display Load King Trailers at EUFMC Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will showcase a variety of Load King trailers at the upcoming Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (EUFMC) held June 3-6 in Williamsburg, VA. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck, produces first-class trailers and heavy equipment. “We’re... - May 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

B-TEC Systems Makes Drying Test Cards...Easy The ST-01 from B-TEC Systems dries paint in as little as 90 seconds. - May 12, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Custom Truck One Source to Host Ribbon Cutting for Virginia Expansion Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host a ribbon cutting for an expansion at their Forest, Virginia location on May 17, 2018. The ribbon cutting, facilitated by the Bedford County Office of Economic Development will take place at 10:00 am (ET). The ribbon cutting will take place at 1092 Blackwater... - May 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Pajarito Powder Announces Advanced Engineered Electrolyzer Catalysts (EEC) Pajarito Powder, LLC, a ventured-backed company located in Albuquerque, NM, USA announced the release a new product line of Engineered Electrolyzer Catalysts, or EEC, that dramatically improves performance and energy efficiency in PEM, Alkaline and AEM electrolyzer applications. - April 28, 2018 - Pajarito Powder, LLC

Custom Truck One Source to be Featured on The Fox Business Network’s Manufacturing Marvels Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will be featured on an episode of Manufacturing Marvels, a nationally televised program on the Fox Business Network on April 25th at 8:30 PM CDT. The spotlight will be filmed on location at the Custom Truck headquarters in Kansas City. Produced by Marvel Production... - April 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

New Resource from The Eagle Group: Investment Casting Process Guide for Manufacturers The Eagle Group is offering a new downloadable resource to help manufacturers learn about investment casting. - April 23, 2018 - The Eagle Group

Custom Truck Featured by Manufacturing Today for Furnishing Equipment Innovations, High ROI for Customers “There’s no other company like us,” Custom Truck One Source CEO Fred Ross says. When it comes to specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions, the Kansas City, Mo.-based company does it all: sales, rentals, aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization and remanufacturing,... - April 20, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Announces Open House at Oklahoma City Office Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host an Open House and Grand Opening, showcasing their facility in Oklahoma City. The event will be held on May 9, 2018 starting at 10:30 am at 6725 SW 44th Street. “We’re excited to open up our facility, allowing our customers and the community... - April 16, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Rolls Out New Load King Propane Crane Service Truck Custom Truck One Source will debut a new propane crane service truck at the NPGA Southeastern Convention & International Propane Expo held April 6-8 in Atlanta, GA. Offering a design specific to the market, this unit continues Custom Truck’s expansion of their propane products and services. “This... - April 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

elliTek Wins Big in Anaheim with Disruptive Technology Brandon Ellis, the owner of elliTek, Inc. was recently awarded the Golden Mousetrap by Design News' editors for his invention of the Data Commander™. The Golden Mousetrap Awards recognize the best technology in the manufacturing industry. Brandon's approach to working smarter rather than harder resonates with his invention and his company. - April 04, 2018 - elliTek, Inc.

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Tornado Global Hydrovac Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into an exclusive partnership with Tornado Global Hydrovac. The new partnership positions Custom Truck as the single distributor for Tornado products in the United States. “We’re proud to partner with Tornado and excited about this relationship... - April 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Esys Automation New Building Groundbreaking Esys Automation began a new chapter in its history this week by breaking ground on a new building located on Brown Rd., just east of Joslyn Rd in Auburn Hills, MI. A groundbreaking ceremony was held, which included a majority of the Esys team and representatives from the developer JB Donaldson, the State... - March 31, 2018 - Esys Automation