Recent Headlines
Kasentex Home Bedding Launches New Mobile Wallpaper App to Inspire Interior Design Enthusiasts and DIYers
Kasentex, a recognized leader in premium home bedding, today announced the launch of its new mobile application, "Home & Bedding Wallpapers." This mobile-first platform offers design enthusiasts, professional interior decorators, and DIY homeowners a curated collection of... - June 21, 2026 - Kasentex
Vintage Media Grading Appoints Ryan Sabga to Board of Advisors
Vintage Media Grading (VMG) has appointed Ryan Sabga to its Board of Advisors as the company enters its next stage of growth. Sabga brings leadership experience from Collectors, PSA, and as Interim CEO of Wata Games, with deep expertise in scaling trust-based grading platforms. His appointment supports VMG’s mission to advance graded vinyl as a serious collectible and investible asset. - January 17, 2026 - Vintage Media Grading
Award-Winning Kitchen Textile Company Kay Dee Designs Celebrates 75 Years in Business While Launching New 2026 Everyday & Holiday Collections
Kay Dee Designs, an award-winning wholesale supplier of kitchen textiles, is celebrating its 75th year in business with the release of its 2026 everyday & holiday catalogs, showcasing patriotic designs honoring America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, eco-conscious towels and drying mats made from recycled plastic bottles, and Flowers Everywhere, a new animal-themed portrait series by artist Mia Charro. - January 10, 2026 - Kay Dee Designs, Inc.
CapaBunga Launches Innovative Interlocking Trivets
Protect fragile kitchen counters and tables from heat with CapaBunga Interlocking Trivets. The innovative design allows you to create a custom size protective space on your countertops to fit any size of cookware. The beautiful design also serves as a functional table runner at the dinner table. - January 08, 2026 - CapaBunga
Foodie Box Love Launches New "Hot & Spicy" Gift Subscription Box: A Curated Selection for Those Who Appreciate Bold Flavors Delivered Monthly
Foodie Box Love, LLC, a leading e-commerce business specializing in artisan food gift subscriptions, is pleased to announce the launch of its "Hot & Spicy" box. This new offering provides a distinctive culinary experience directly to the doors of heat enthusiasts and flavor explorers. - July 10, 2025 - Foodie Box Love
Tiuous Introduces Custom Embroidery Services to Address Demand for Personalized Apparel
Company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design to address market shift toward individualized fashion. - June 09, 2025 - Tiuous
Cinnamon Rose Primitives Now Offering Deanne Fitzpatrick’s Exquisite Primitive Rug Hooking Kits
Cinnamon Rose Primitives, a beloved destination for high-quality handcrafted collectibles, is thrilled to announce the addition of Deanne Fitzpatrick’s primitive rug hooking kits to its carefully curated selection. Known for her artistry and mastery of traditional rug hooking, Deanne Fitzpatrick has become a leading name in the world of fiber arts, inspiring crafters with her beautiful designs and rich storytelling through textiles. - March 11, 2025 - Cinnamon Rose Primitives
Cinnamon Rose Primitives Celebrates Grand Opening with Handcrafted Collectibles
Cinnamon Rose Primitives, a new online business specializing in handcrafted primitive-style collectibles, is proud to announce its grand opening. Founded by Brenda Mize, the creator behind Brenda Mize Dolls, this venture is inspired by her passion for New England's natural beauty and her love of vintage and rustic charm. - November 01, 2024 - Cinnamon Rose Primitives
Kate Montgomery Debuts Her Novel “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees”
North Georgia transplant, Kate Montgomery’s debut fictional story “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees” quickly draws you into the life of Greer, raised by her Aunt Hattie in small-town coastal Georgia. Told in the first person by each of the characters, you are brought into this... - October 21, 2024 - K. Charm Design
Cozy Up with Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s New Soy Wax Melts
Adirondack Fragrance Farm introduces new soy wax melts in three scents: Balsam Fir, Balsam & Cedar, and Balsam & Lavender. Made with 100% soy wax and topped with botanical sprinkles, these melts evoke the beauty of the Adirondacks and provide a flameless way to enjoy cozy, natural fragrances. Perfect for the fall season, these melts are a beautiful addition to any home, offering a clean, long-lasting scent inspired by nature. Available now. - October 05, 2024 - Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Flags of the Fallen Launches Thirteen Heroes Spirits to Honor Fallen Kabul Heroes
Flags of the Fallen is pleased to announce the release of Thirteen Heroes, a new line of premium spirits in honor of the thirteen brave service members who lost their lives in the Kabul airport attack. Thirteen Heroes is a tribute to their ultimate sacrifice. Each bottle of Thirteen Heroes... - August 14, 2024 - Flags of the Fallen, Inc.
Embrace the Fall Season with Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s Signature Candle Collection
Highlighting Five Beloved Fall Scents Inspired by the Adirondacks - August 11, 2024 - Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Enlivenadorn.me Unveils The ORIGIN COLLECTION: A New Line of Artisan-Made Jewelry Featuring Natural Stone and Sterling Silver
New Collection Release of One of a Kind Natural Stone Jewelry. The Origins Collection by Gwynstone - A calm, seductive collection that presents a powerful journey of reflection and healing back to beginnings — and a spellbinding mix of natural stones, metaphysical support, zen aesthetic and calming nature themes. - August 05, 2024 - Gwynstone Handmade
Brenda Mize Dolls Announces Rebranding and New Website Launch
Brenda Mize Dolls, formerly known as Eyes of Texas Dolls, is excited to announce its official rebranding and the launch of its new website as well. This change comes as part of a strategic move following the company’s relocation from Texas to Connecticut. - July 08, 2024 - Brenda Mize Dolls
Emerging Artist Nicole Simmons Launches "Transformation Collection": A Reflection of Personal Rebirth Through Art
Nicole Simmons, an emerging artist, unveils her "Transformation Collection," a series of paintings born from her profound journey through personal growth and healing. Inspired by her battle with restrictive eating and a transformative path to recovery, Simmons' latest collection offers a visual narrative of resilience, hope, and rebirth. - February 03, 2024 - Nicole Simmons Art LLC
K. Charm Design to Host First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch
handcrafted ceramics to be sold at First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch. - June 28, 2023 - K. Charm Design
Flags of the Fallen Launches YouTube Channel
On Tuesday June 20, 2023, Flags of the Fallen officially launched their YouTube channel, @FlagsoftheFallen. The channel will be home to their Hero of the Day videos, in which Founder and CEO Michael Morgan provides a preview of the hero's finished flag and a brief overview about the hero. The... - June 22, 2023 - Flags of the Fallen, Inc.
Kasentex Bedding Prepares for Prime Day with Major Discounts
Kasentex bedding, a leading provider of high-quality bedding products, is gearing up for Prime Day with major discounts on its entire line of products. From quilts and pillowcases to comforters and duvets, Kasentex has something for everyone. Amazon Prime Day is a two-day shopping event that is... - June 11, 2023 - Kasentex
Flags of the Fallen Presents Flag to Family of Fallen Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Senior Investigator
On Friday May 5, 2023, Flags of the Fallen Founder Michael Morgan and Board Member John Gomez presented two flags to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to honor Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson. The flags were presented at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission... - May 11, 2023 - Flags of the Fallen, Inc.
Flags of the Fallen Presents Flags in Honor of Fallen Pembroke Pines Police Officer Charles "Charlie" Herring
On Thursday May 4, 2023, Flags of the Fallen Founder Michael Morgan presented two flags in honor of Pembroke Pines Police Department Officer, Charles "Charlie" Herring. The flags were presented at the Pembroke Pines Police Department Headquarters, in Broward County, Florida. The first... - May 11, 2023 - Flags of the Fallen, Inc.
Flags of the Fallen Flag Presentation
Flags of the Fallen presents flag in honor of Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder. - April 29, 2023 - Flags of the Fallen, Inc.
Kasentex Home Bedding Launches New Line of Chenille Bath Rugs
Kasentex Home Bedding, a leading provider of high-quality bedding and home décor products, today announced the launch of its new line of bathroom rugs. The new bath rugs are made from soft, durable materials and are available in a variety of styles and colors to match any décor. The... - April 10, 2023 - Kasentex
Kasentex Releases New Line of Cat and Dog Beds
Kasentex is known for their home bedding, has released a new line of bedding for cats and dogs. The bedding is made from high-quality materials and is designed to keep your pet comfortable and stylish. "We're extremely fortunate our comforters and quilts have been well received," says... - March 06, 2023 - Kasentex
Haute de Décor by Aina Kari
Luxury brand Aina Kari has just unveiled the “Haute-de-Décor Collection,” a new sculptural collection of high-end home décor. Aina Kari’s niche collection celebrates Italy’s history of skilled craftsmen while harnessing practical, ethical, and aesthetic values. Highly collectible pieces that embody the essence of Murano’s artisans unique technique of mouth-blowing. - November 25, 2022 - Aina Kari
Rare Baseball Cards Discovered in Western Massachusetts Up for Auction by Central Mass Auctions
Rare T206 Carolina Brights baseball cards discovered in Western Massachusetts are up for auction in Worcester, MA. The cards were set to be thrown away until a family member saved them. The "Carolina Brights horde" is expected to sell between $250,000 to $500,000. A rare T206 Ty Cobb card in the collection is estimated to sell for $50,000. - November 10, 2022 - Central Mass Auctions
KASENTEX Home Bedding Introduces California King Size Comforter Sets
If you're in the market for a new comforter set, you'll want to check out the latest release from KASENTEX Home Bedding. The california king size comforter sets are sure to add a touch of luxury to any bedroom. The comforters are soft to the touch and features a down-like fill that will keep you... - October 28, 2022 - Kasentex
Kasentex Reaches Top 20 of Amazon's Bedding Comforters List
Comforters are a type of bedding that are meant to keep you warm. They come in many different materials, but one of the most popular types are the sherpa comforter. A popular destination to find comforters is Amazon. There are many items on Amazon's Top "Bedding Comforters" list. - September 23, 2022 - Kasentex
Excitement as Female Owned Gift Shop "Personalised Gift Shop Ormskirk" Announces Opening in Lancashire. Deifying Rumours of Recession for Local Businesses.
The owner of a popular online gift shop has announced she is due to open her first ever in-person store in Ormskirk this August. Local resident Michelle Henriksen, who has owned an online gifting company since 2014, will be opening “Personalised Gifts Ormskirk” to the public from 20th... - August 12, 2022 - Personalised Gifts Ormskirk
Kasentex Introduces Silky Smooth Pillowcases
Kasentex has introduced a new line of soft and breathable pillowcases that are ideal for people who get warm at night. These silky smooth pillowcases won't stick on your body when you perspire, and provide a cool, refreshing night's sleep. Although summer is a time for luxuries, sometimes those... - August 04, 2022 - Kasentex
KASENTEX Bedding Introduces New Spring Quilt Colors
KASENTEX quilt sets can be all season or uniquely designed for a nice spring day or summer day. With each bedding item being OEKO TEX Standard 100 Certified, these quilts are tested for harmful substances to ensure it's good for our health. Proudly introducing its new Spring color quilts. The... - May 28, 2022 - Kasentex
KASENTEX Bedding Donates Blankets to Ukraine
More than 8 million people have fled Ukraine as reported by NPR. Many organizations are helping with aid relief including New Jersey bedding brand KASENTEX. The donation of bedding and blankets were made possible with support from Mirek Bogdanowicz of M.B. Turnkey Design, LLC and Lukasz Dziewulski,... - May 07, 2022 - Kasentex
Sweeping Statement Timepieces Ltd. Announces Office Relocation and Revenue Milestone
After a record £1-million revenue week, Sweeping Statement Timepieces Ltd. has moved to new premises in Hatton Garden London, GB, to accommodate its impressive growth. - May 01, 2022 - Sweeping Statement Timepieces
KASENTEX Sherpa Comforter Becomes an Amazon Top 20 Bedding Essential
KASENTEX comforters can be all season or uniquely designed for a nice spring day or the cold winter nights. With each bedding item being OEKO TEX Standard 100 Certified, these comforters are tested for harmful substances to ensure it's good for our health. "Soft, not too lightweight but also... - April 24, 2022 - Kasentex
Kasentex Makes Top List of Best Comforters on Amazon
The Kasentex All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Set has been named one of The Best Comforters to Shop on Amazon. - April 10, 2022 - Kasentex
Kasentex Reaches Five Best Amazon's Deals
Kasentex bedding sets are now in Amazon best deals/ - March 27, 2022 - Kasentex
Kasentex Makes Top Bedding List by Bustle Magazine
Bustle is a premiere magazine for women for the hottest trends, entertainment and lifestyle. Kasentex has been named on of "The 13 Best Comforters On Amazon For A Restful Night’s Sleep" in Bustle magazine. "We're so glad for our bedding comforters to be featured with such a... - October 29, 2021 - Kasentex
2021 Holiday Gift Ideas with Amazon Small Business Kasentex
Black Friday is right around the corner. However it's always good to support local and small businesses no matter the time of year. Many small businesses now rely on Amazon in this highly sophisticated retail world to meet customer expectations. Who doesn't love free shipping and 2 day delivery? - October 29, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Introduces New Quilt Sets for the Fall Season
The holiday shopping season is quickly approaching and will be here before you know it with Black Friday around the corner. You can now surprise the whole family or friends with a gift that is functional. "We have heard amazing stories of how much people loved our spring bedding sets after... - October 21, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Introduces New Sherpa Comforter Colors for Holiday 2021
The holidays are approaching and will be here before you know it. You can now surprise the whole family or friends with a gift that is functional. "We have heard amazing stories of how much people loved our sherpa comforter bedding after they gave it as a gift," says Gloria Comforter, the... - August 28, 2021 - Kasentex
New Jersey Retailer Kasentex Donates Bedding to Local Non Profit
Kasentex has donated over 1000 bedding items to local non profits including Fish, Inc., a service organization of volunteers who respond with compassion to the needs of the poor, the elderly, the homeless, and those who "fall between the cracks" of public assistance. The New York Times... - August 13, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Makes Top List of Best Comforters by Bustle
Bustle is a premiere magazine for women for the hottest trends, entertainment and lifestyle. Kasentex has been named on of "The 13 Best Comforters On Amazon For A Restful Night’s Sleep" in Bustle magazine. "We're so glad for our bedding comforters to be featured with such a... - August 07, 2021 - Kasentex
Wicked Brick Launches New Display Solutions for LEGO® Ideas: Typewriter & Seinfeld
New display products launched for the LEGO® Ideas typewriter model and the LEGO® Ideas "Seinfeld" TV studio set. - August 07, 2021 - Wicked Brick
Wicked Brick Launches New Display Solutions for LEGO® X Adidas Collaborative Set and Further LEGO® Architecture Sets
New display products launched for the Originals Superstar shoe set created by LEGO® in collaboration with Adidas, as well as for LEGO® Architecture "White House," "Arc de Triomphe," and "LEGO® House." - August 01, 2021 - Wicked Brick
Holiday Gift Ideas 2021 with Amazon Small Business Kasentex and Many Others
Small Business Saturday is now a national day. However it's always good to support local and small businesses no matter the time of year. Many small businesses now rely on Amazon in this highly sophisticated retail world to meet customer expectations. Who doesn't love free shipping and 2 day... - July 31, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Holiday Guide 2021
The holidays are approaching and will be here before you know it. You can now surprise the whole family or friends with a gift that is functional. "We have heard amazing stories of how much people loved our bedding after they gave it as a gift," says Gloria Comforter, the social... - July 29, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Home Introduce the Perfect Kid's Bedding Set
What's included in a bedding set? You would expect everything from sheets to pillow cases. However some bed sets include a comforter and a pillow case. Some bed sets on Amazon include two pillows. However the Kasentex Bed In A Bag Comforter Bedding Set includes a minimum of 5 different pieces... - July 25, 2021 - Kasentex
Wicked Brick Launches New Display Solutions for LEGO® Harry Potter™ and LEGO® Architecture Sets
New display products launched for LEGO® Harry Potter™ "Wizard’s Chess" & "Fawkes" sets, as well as for LEGO® Architecture "Empire State Building," "Statue of Liberty" and "Eiffel Tower." - July 25, 2021 - Wicked Brick
Wicked Brick Launches Display Solution Range for IKEA Products
New IKEA-compatible display options for pop culture collectibles have been launched. - July 22, 2021 - Wicked Brick
Amazon Shoppers Love This Kasentex Sherpa Comforter That's Currently on Sale
Kasentex is an online retailer featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine and Bustle Magazine. Their newest edition, a luxury sherpa comforter has reached top #25 on Amazon's Best Comforters list. "We're so fortunate our sherpa comforter has been well received," says Gloria Randall, Kasentex... - July 17, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Reaches Amazon's Top 100
Kasentex indoor/outdoor chair cushions are now an Amazon top 100 item. - June 17, 2021 - Kasentex