Georgia: Atlanta News
Dr. Karmetria Burton Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Karmetria Burton has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She was selected for this distinction for her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified speaker, bestselling author,... - August 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Waakeelah Nelson to be Featured in the Fall 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Waakeelah Nelson, chief architect and visionary of Waakeelah Networks, will be featured in a full-page article in the Fall 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. The national feature officially recognizes her elite selection as a Woman of Empowerment and Excellence, acknowledging her extraordinary... - August 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Harbinger Sports Partners Names Francis Idehen as Chief Executive Officer
Former Goldman Sachs Partner and Alternative Investments Executive Francis Idehen Joins Harbinger's Leadership Team to Accelerate the Firm's Next Phase of Growth - August 03, 2026 - Harbinger Sports Partners
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root. What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in... - July 31, 2026 - NCBCP
Christopherson Launches Andavo Booking, Integrating Booking and Service Across the Full Trip
Built in-house by Christopherson and backed by more than 70 years of travel management, Andavo Booking connects modern booking with the broader service experience powered by the Andavo platform. - July 30, 2026 - Christopherson Business Travel
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable to Host Virtual Media Briefing to Release Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
The NCBCP Black Women's Roundtable will host a Black Women's Equal Pay Day Virtual Media Briefing, in partnership with The Root, to release its 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings. - July 20, 2026 - NCBCP
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Independence
AI Visibility Labs LLC is issuing this public statement to clarify its corporate identity and business relationships. AI Visibility Labs LLC has been independently-owned-and-operated since its formation in June of 2025. The company has been wholly owned by Nancy Anne Coultas, its sole owner, since... - July 10, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Rreal Tacos Acquires the Red Mesa Cantina Building in Downtown St. Pete
Rreal Tacos today announced it has acquired the entire historic building at 128 3rd Street South in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg — the longtime home of the beloved Red Mesa Cantina. The three-story landmark — with more than 16,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space... - July 01, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
Mike Seidel Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Communications
Omicron Delta Kappa has named Mike Seidel (Salisbury University) the recipient of the 2026 Pillar of Leadership in Communications award. A trusted voice in broadcast meteorology for more than 43 years, Seidel has helped millions prepare for severe weather through clear, accurate, and compassionate reporting. His distinguished career with WYFF, The Weather Channel, and Fox Weather exemplifies leadership, public service, and excellence in communications. - June 26, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Conyers, GA
Local owners of Conyers Climate Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1722 Highway 138 Southeast Conyers, GA 30013. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 303 units totaling 9,650 rentable square feet. It offers providing... - June 26, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Zen Host Properties' Luxury Retreat in Marietta, GA, Puts Baseball Tournament Families Minutes from the Diamond
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 4-acre, 5 bedroom vacation rental, offers a home base for East Cobb Baseball families. - May 23, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
CSE and You Are Here Unite Under Single Brand as Agency Celebrates 40 Years
Sports and entertainment agency CSE and experiential marketing agency You Are Here (YAH) today announced they are coming together under a unified CSE brand, bringing brand marketing and talent representation capabilities closer together. - May 22, 2026 - CSE
Dr. Karmetria Burton Named a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Karmetria Burton of Douglasville, Georgia, has been named a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction honors her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified... - May 20, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Veteran-Owned Black Independent Social Platform WeKinFolk Expands Mission Around Digital Ownership, Creator Visibility, and Cultural Preservation
Veteran-owned black social media platform WeKinFolk is expanding its mission around black digital ownership, creator visibility, and cultural preservation. Founded by cybersecurity professional and Air Force veteran Ernest L. Manning Jr., the independent platform continues growing while promoting community engagement, authentic connection, and the importance of independent Black-owned technology infrastructure. - May 14, 2026 - WeKinFolk
AI Crew Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Flightscape - Powered by CAE
Collaboration brings advanced crew pay intelligence, transparency and operational analytics together to enhance payroll procedures and expand efficiency in crew and cost management - May 13, 2026 - AI Crew Solutions
Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts Selected as a Top Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts of McDonough, Georgia has been selected as a Top Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Chosen for her distinguished leadership in public health, education, and advocacy, Dr. Roberts’ story will be told in a full-page... - May 12, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
HGTV’s House Hunters Features Atlanta Creator Mia Nychole and Daughter During Emotional Home Search
HGTV’s House Hunters featured Atlanta creator Mia Nychole and her daughter during their emotional journey to purchasing a new family home. - May 11, 2026 - Mia Nychole
Store Here Self Storage Awarded Management of Albany, Georgia Storage Facility
Newly Staffed Albany Location at 1636 Philema Rd Brings a Professional Onsite Manager, Live Camera Monitoring, RV and Boat Parking, Retail Spaces, and Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free - May 08, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Smyrna Pawn Wins Best of Cobb County 2026: What It Means, Why It Matters, and Why Customers Trust Them
Smyrna Pawn in Dallas, GA has been named Best of Cobb County 2026 winner in the pawn shop category, a community-voted honor recognizing trusted, customer-focused service. Known for fast, flexible pawn loans with no credit checks, they also buy and sell gold, jewelry, electronics, tools, and more. Their retail store offers quality, tested items at affordable prices. With honest, transparent service and a no-pressure environment, Smyrna Pawn continues to earn community trust. - May 06, 2026 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Pet Paradise Atlanta Celebrates Grand Reopening
Pet Paradise Atlanta is holding a Grand Reopening on May 8, 2026 (9 a.m.–5 p.m.) with tours, meet-and-greets, and information on services. The resort offers boarding, daycare, grooming, and dog training, and is near the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for convenience. Guests can also enter a sweepstakes to win a free month of day camp. - April 30, 2026 - Pet Paradise
Harbinger Sports Partners Announces $450 Million Initial Closing of Its Fund I Strategy
Harbinger Sports Partners (“Harbinger”) today announced the successful initial closing of the Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I strategy (the “Fund I Strategy”). Following the closing, Harbinger has secured over $450 million in assets under management related to the Fund I... - April 23, 2026 - Harbinger Sports Partners
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
TriData Announces Jobe Conrad as CEO
Effective immediately, Jobe Conrad will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TriData US Inc. Jobe is a proven leader with an exceptional track record, and his deep understanding of the business and commitment to its core values make him the ideal person to lead TriData US Inc. into... - April 17, 2026 - TriData US Inc
Genesis Joy House Honors 15 Years of Service to Veteran Women
Genesis Joy House marks 15 years of service with its Founder’s Day Food Fair on April 19, 2026, in Warner Robins. Held in partnership with Walmart, the event will raise funds and awareness for transitional housing and vital support services for women veterans and their children. - April 16, 2026 - Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter
Secrets Loom within the Halls of Breaker’s Ridge Mansion in New Novella, "The House on Breaker’s Ridge"
BookLogix announces the release of the latest Young Writers Contest winner's book. Anastasia Brown's debut, "The House on Breaker's Ridge," is out now. - April 10, 2026 - BookLogix
S2 Medical™ Expands Kids Corner™ Program to Include Pediatric Enteral Nutrition Supplies
S2 Medical™ has expanded its Kids Corner™ program to include pediatric enteral nutrition, offering a full range of supplies for children with complex needs. Families can now access incontinence, catheter, ostomy, and feeding support through one provider. The program includes home delivery, insurance coordination, and personalized support to help caregivers manage care with greater ease. - April 02, 2026 - S2 Medical
Kate Thurman Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kate Thurman of Riverdale, Georgia, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the nonprofit field. Kate Thurman will be... - April 01, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Actor Chad Ayers Signs with Citizen Skull Management, Aligning 38-Year Career with Global Powerhouse
After 38 years in the industry, actor Chad Ayers signs with Citizen Skull Management. he enters 2026 with a massive slate, including the lead antagonist in New Wave Productions' feature "RULES" (filming in June). Currently in post-production are the miniseries "Patient 27" and a new TV pilot featuring Ayers as part of an ensemble, playing a brash, humorous, and drug-addicted "former collections titan." Also featuring "In The Matchbox" with Hawthorne James. - April 01, 2026 - Citizen Skull Management
Marietta's Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, Managed by Zen Host Properties, Opens Its Doors to FIFA World Cup 2026 Fans Descending on Atlanta
As the world prepares to descend on Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one Marietta estate is positioning itself as a game-day home base for fans seeking both stadium excitement and sanctuary-level serenity. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom private estate nestled on four... - March 30, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Alpharetta, Georgia
Local owners of Davis Drive Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 11500 Davis Drive Alpharetta, GA 30009. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 689 units totaling 76,610 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - March 26, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Stinger Compliance Reinvents Multi-Site Management with a New CXM Platform
Stinger Compliance is redefining operational excellence with its evolution from a niche ID-verification firm into a premier Customer Experience Management (CXM) innovator. By bridging the gap between high-stakes regulatory compliance and modern guest expectations, Stinger now delivers a state-of-the-art ecosystem that fuses on-premise secret shopping with real-time digital review intelligence—empowering multi-site operators to turn raw data into decisive leadership action. - March 25, 2026 - Stinger Compliance
Atlanta Beauty Entrepreneur Janice Romero Announces Sale of Power Up Nutrition to Focus on Expanding Cosmetic Tattoo Services
Janice Romero, a respected beauty entrepreneur based in Atlanta, has announced the sale of her smoothie bar, Power Up Nutrition, located inside LA Fitness. This strategic move allows Romero to fully dedicate her time and energy to expanding her growing portfolio of beauty services and pursuing new... - March 21, 2026 - XO Beauty Studio LLC
Poriferous, LLC Announces Publication of U.S. Patent Application for Dura-Bloc™ Technology
Poriferous, LLC today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published U.S. patent application US-20230165682-A1, covering their Dura-Bloc™ Patient Specific Cranial Implants. The publication of this patent application further reinforces Poriferous' standing... - March 19, 2026 - Poriferous, LLC
Momentum Builds for 2026 Women in Business Conference as Regional Leaders Prepare to Convene
Momentum is rapidly building for the 2026 Women in Business Conference, hosted by Southern Crescent Women In Business (SCWIB), set to take place on Thursday, March 26, 2026. With strong early interest from across metro Atlanta and the Southern Crescent region, the conference is positioning itself... - March 19, 2026 - Southern Crescent Women In Business Inc.
Brian Tidmore Launches Crownz.ai: a Culture-Forward AI Platform Built by a Visionary Solopreneur
Serial entrepreneur, independent music industry veteran, and technology innovator Brian Tidmore has officially published Crownz.ai, a groundbreaking AI-powered platform now available to the public in Beta. Crownz.ai combines the power of artificial intelligence with culturally relevant mentorship,... - March 12, 2026 - Symphnia
Monica L. Brooks Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Monica L. Brooks of Atlanta, Georgia, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her notable achievements and expertise in clothing design and retail. ABOUT Monica L. Brooks Monica L. Brooks serves as designer and founder of MBS Fashion Design of Atlanta, LLC, a national... - March 05, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Center for Endometriosis Care Calls for Greater Disease Support During Endometriosis Awareness Month
As annual Endometriosis Awareness Month begins, the Center for Endometriosis Care continues to call for meaningful action on a disease that affects millions yet remains widely misunderstood. The Center emphasizes the timely need for improved education, sustained research investments, and comprehensive, patient-centered treatment pathways. - March 02, 2026 - Center for Endometriosis Care
akoyaGO Announces Multi-Year Platform Transformation
Over the past several years, akoyaGO has transformed its platform, processes, and team to deliver a more connected, predictable, and reliable foundation management experience. Through operational discipline, standardized implementations, and an integrated product ecosystem, akoyaGO now supports nearly 200 foundations with a 99.9% retention rate — reflecting a long-term commitment to modern philanthropy and stronger client partnership. - March 01, 2026 - akoyaGO
Ascent Digital LLC Expands Its Offerings as a Certified Odoo Partner
Ascent Digital LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive ERP, CRM, e-commerce, and digital transformation services, is pleased to announce that the company has become a certified Odoo Partner. This new partnership allows Ascent Digital to offer full implementation and support services for the entire Odoo platform, including all of its robust modules, applications, and apps. - March 01, 2026 - Ascent Digital LLC
I Will Survive, Inc. Highlights Veteran Leader Israel Brown and Essayon Construction Group’s Explosive Growth in Exclusive Magazine Feature
I Will Survive, Inc. is proud to feature Israel Brown, CEO of Essayon Construction Group, for his outstanding leadership, veteran service, and community impact. Brown, a decorated veteran, has led Essayon to major recognition, including Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Southeast Fastest-Growing Companies list (#119) and 2025 Cobb Chamber Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. His story is highlighted in Veteran Owned & Business Life Magazine, Issue 2. - February 24, 2026 - I Will Survive, Inc.
Silicon Signals Launches Camera Image Tuning Lab to Deliver Production-Ready Imaging Solutions
Silicon Signals, an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certified product engineering company specializing in camera and embedded systems, has launched its Camera Image Tuning Lab to deliver production-ready image quality. The facility enhances ISP tuning, sensor and optics evaluation, and image validation for industrial, surveillance, healthcare, robotics, and smart device applications. With capabilities including a true 0% lux dark-room setup, a breakthrough in imaging engineering. - February 24, 2026 - Silicon Signals