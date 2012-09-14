PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes. During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management

Atlanta Resident Featured on Ellen's Holiday Special Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

TRU//ST Payments / acquiring.com Announce Plans for SiGMA Gaming Conference acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso. - November 28, 2019 - TRU//ST Payments

Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Berkley Construction Professional Introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability Coverage Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability coverage that fits together with the ISO Commercial General Liability (CGL) policy with respect to property damage arising from faulty workmanship and addresses elements... - November 11, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Ed Sheiffele of Berkley Construction Professional to Discuss Real Estate Development Trends & Challenges at IRMI Construction Risk Conference Ed Sheiffele, senior vice president at Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, will participate in a panel discussion detailing Real Estate Development Errors, Omissions Risks and Insurance at the IRMI Construction Risk Conference to be held November... - November 06, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Breast Cancer Survivor Launches Financial Cures Program Dr. Wendy Labat Speaking on her new program: “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” at the Atlanta Small Business Expo November 14, 2019. - November 04, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Auto Industry Conference Highlights New Magnesium Technology from China At an international conference in Atlanta, new Chinese technology for advanced, fuel-efficient automobiles is being highlighted. Many major auto manufacturers are attending; there is a special presentation, sponsored by Galaxy Trade and Technology, through the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, featuring engineer Yuan Yansheng. This is an example of a new, reciprocal approach to Chinese science and industry. - October 28, 2019 - Asia-Pacific Group

KaZee Turns to Small Tennessee Bank for Cash Infusion to Fuel Rapid Growth In just two weeks, Memphis-based Paragon approved a million-dollar line of credit. - October 24, 2019 - KaZee Inc.

Atlanta Entrepreneur Summit to Feature Business Pitch Contest for Women Founders, December 16 Summit to bring together more than 500 business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with focus on business growth and access to capital. - October 18, 2019 - Thinkzilla Consulting Group LLC

BWHI President & CEO Linda Goler Blount Contributes to Groundbreaking Study Uncovering Racial Disparity in Medical Appointment Scheduling Machine Learning in Medical Appointment Scheduling Causes Racial Disparity in Access to Care But Doesn’t Have to - October 18, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

Modo Modo Agency Named to the Entrepreneur 360 Modo Modo Agency was named #201 on the 2019 Entrepreneur 360, a listing of the top entrepreneurial companies in America. - October 14, 2019 - Modo Modo Agency

Local Atlanta Actress, Denitra Isler, Masters TV and Music Scenes Denitra Isler, actress and lead singer of Conkrete God to perform on Saturday at Gay Pride Festival, Nissan Stage at 3:20pm. By day, Denitra Isler plays Nurse Hundley, the head nurse on the hit Fox show, The Resident. At night, she transforms into GodMama, the hard-charging lead singer of the rock band... - October 10, 2019 - Isle LLC

State-of-the-Art Innovative Indoor Playground Opening in Sandy Springs on October 13 Ready, Set, Fun! brings together augmented reality experiences with innovative play spaces to spark creativity and imagination for children ages 1 to 12. This unique indoor playground includes augmented reality playrooms, children’s yoga, kid's cooking classes and parent series offered for the ultimate holistic family experience. - October 09, 2019 - Ready, Set, Fun!

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Brand New Storage Facility in Canton, Georgia New Self Storage Facility Opened in Canton, GA. - October 05, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Black Women’s Health Imperative Launches Positive Period! Campaign to Address Menstrual Product Insecurities in Georgia and Africa The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) today announced its Positive Period! Campaign, which will donate 2,000 reusable menstrual cups to girls and women in resource challenged communities in Atlanta, GA and Kigali, Rwanda. The Campaign is in partnership with Singapore-based feminine hygiene... - October 04, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

The Augury Square, Inc. Signs MOU with Hancom/DreamTec Group of South Korea to Develop a Futuristic Blockchain Smart City in Atlanta Hancom/DreamTec Group (South Korea) has joined hands with The Augury Square, Inc. to create a next generation smart city in Atlanta. On Sept. 18, 2019, in the presence of several community, business and technology leaders, both parties signed an MOU to collaborate, create, design and build a futuristic smart community – a city within a city of Atlanta. The Hancom/DreamTec is an established software corporation leading in blockchain technologies and smart city platforms. - September 26, 2019 - The Augury Square, Inc.

MyMy Music Creates Interactive Music Extension for Twitch Broadcasters Allows the MyMy HipHop catalog to be used by Twitch broadcasters with rights approved music. - September 26, 2019 - MyMy Music

Ladies First Breakfast Comes to Atlanta from Washington, D.C. Ladies First is an annual celebration to uplift and support women that are affected by cancer. - September 25, 2019 - I Will Survive, Inc.

Healing the Trauma Within, Women’s Empowerment Summit 15 Daring Women Share Their Methods to Move from Victim to Victorious. - September 21, 2019 - Daring Woman, Inc.

Atlanta Auction Professional Earns Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate Designation Steve Griffin, an Atlanta based auction professional, recently received his designation as a Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - September 20, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

Veronica A. Wright Celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Veronica A. Wright of Lawrenceville, Georgia is being celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for almost 35 years in the fields of transportation and wellness. About Veronica... - September 17, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Interview Coaching Improves Communication Skills Charleston Career Coach, Margie Curry believes that interview coaching improves communication skills. This skilled career coach, life coach, and interview coach has seen the value of interview coaching for many of her clients during the past 14 years. "Good communication is an important Life Skill," says Ms. Curry. This coach recommends interview coaching for improving personal and professional relationships, negotiations, preparing for interviews, board meetings, and public speaking. - September 13, 2019 - Jumpstart Interview Coaching

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Inspirational Short Award with “Let Go: The Prelude” at the 2019 Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas, NV After being officially selected earlier this year, Arek Zasowski’s short touching emotional drama “Let Go: The Prelude” has just been named Best Inspirational Short by the 2019 Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. - September 13, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Georgia Band Nocturnal Blonde Finds Healing in New Album; A Story of a Brotherhood, an Opioid Overdose, and an Unbroken Bond Williams brothers share the story of the inspiration for their band, Nocturnal Blonde, and the album which brought them healing from an Opioid Overdose, "Still Gushing." A Brotherly Bond Bound Through the Music They Create to Heal Themselves - and Others. - September 10, 2019 - Nocturnal Blonde

Absolute Storage Management Recognized as the Best Third-Party Management Company Each year, Inside Self Storage hosts a reader choice pool for “Best of Business” nominations and voting in a variety of industry categories. The 2019 results show that Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is the Best Third-Party Management award winner. ASM is honored to have been nominated... - September 07, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Bison Life’s Everyday Series for Ages 8+ is Available in Walmart Across 2,090 Stores Bison Life is presenting their new groundbreaking tactical safety glasses for kids, a remarkably comfortable and protective design constructed to properly safeguard children and improve compliance through its updated features, ergonomic fit and stylish design. Available in Walmart across 2,090 stores. - September 04, 2019 - Bison Production Company

MyMy Music Signs Atlanta-Based "DJ Holiday" as Hip Hop Influencer Holiday joins prestigious DJ roster that includes DJ Whoo Kid and DJ Sense. - September 03, 2019 - MyMy Music

MyMy Music Releases Analytics Tool for Hip Hop Music Industry Innovative App Uses Listener Judging of Tracks to Discover Emerging Artists - September 02, 2019 - MyMy Music

Dermatology Specialists of Georgia Welcomes Gardner Dermatology and Med Spa as Affiliate Practice Dermatology Solutions Group, a physician-owned leading provider of management services and growth resources, is pleased to announce that Alan M. Gardner, MD, has joined their growing group of exceptional dermatologists throughout the southeastern United States and that his practice, Gardner Dermatology... - August 30, 2019 - Dermatology Solutions Group

Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential Announce the Opening of Parc at Pooler Apartment Homes in Pooler, GA Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential have opened Parc at Pooler, a Class-A Apartment Community in Pooler, GA. Pegasus Residential was selected as the management company for Parc at Pooler. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 21, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Be Free Zone, Inc. Announces "Suit Her" Line of Suits for Girls Be Free Zone, Inc., a socially conscious brand for children, has developed a new concept in girls' apparel with the launch of a campaign to introduce a unique collection of suits called, Suit Her. - August 15, 2019 - Be Free Zone, Inc.

Tellerex Named to Inc. 5000's 2019 Fastest-Growing Private Companies Inc. magazine today revealed that Tellerex Inc. is No. 3,553 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Tellerex Inc. Ranks No. 3,553 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 98%. - August 15, 2019 - Tellerex Inc.

Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Opening of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St John’s County, FL Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

THE AUGURY SQUARE - Shape of Future Coming to Atlanta THE AUGURY SQUARE, a small city within a city, to be built on about 30 acres of land in Atlanta, holds the promise of a better life, social and economic order enabled by blockchain and other digital technologies. It envisions to be a futuristic and yet pragmatically functioning society of tomorrow. It... - August 13, 2019 - The Augury Square, Inc.

New "Dust and Dirt Sensor" Continuous monitoring of IT equipment and server racks for any contamination - includes Mobile App and Alerting; providing yet another level of Risk Mitigation to critical infrastructure. - August 07, 2019 - Alternate E Source

2019 ScaleHR Human Resources Conference Speaker Line-Up Confirmed Shockingly Different Leadership (SDL) has announced the final speaker line-up for the 8 micro-learning strategy labs which make up the 2019 ScaleHR Human Resources Conference. Cross-industry leaders from the world of human resource management will convene in Atlanta to plan for the evolving world of work in their organizations. - August 06, 2019 - Shockingly Different Leadership

BeREGGAE 6 Makes History for Afro, Latin and Caribbean Music at Piedmont Park The Annual Music Festival Brings Afro-Caribbean Music and Culture to Piedmont Park for the First Time in Over Thirty Years. - August 01, 2019 - 2BKaribbean

D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Announces 2019 Social Good Scholarship Fund Recipients Each year, the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation awards three scholarships to high school students who are leaders in their community. Students are tasked with illustrating how they plan to use their chosen field of study to promote social good. Unlike most scholarships, selection criteria was not... - July 29, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

The World’s Best Connectors Provides Virtual Networking for Too-Busy CEOs Technology has pushed CEOs into a 24/7 lifestyle (or lack-of-life) style. They have little time or opportunity to talk, much less go to meetings, with peers in other industries. A new community, The World's Best Connectors will take advantage of technology's capability to virally connect to employees, family, government, clients and the media. - July 29, 2019 - World's Best Connectors LLC

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Loganville, GA A very lucky girl from Loganville, GA has received her very own Diabetic Alert Dog. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Bison Production Company Announces Its New Bison Life Safety Awareness Blog Bison Production Company and its brands Safe Handler, Kleen Handler, Kleen Chef, Zayaan Health, Bison Life and Popular Life's main vision is to provide safety products across industries and every household. - July 17, 2019 - Bison Production Company

Wela Announces Integration of Benjamin® with Financial Industry CRM Leader Wealthbox® Today, Wela announced the integration of Benjamin®, a digital assistant for financial advisors, with Wealthbox®. - July 11, 2019 - Wela

MyMediabox and Authentic Vision Collaborate to Offer Industry-Leading Authentication and Royalty Compliance Solution MyMediabox introduces options for their partners to manage security tag lifecycles, helping 125+ leading licensors, agents and thousands of licensees mitigate counterfeiting, reputation risks, and potential lost revenues. - July 11, 2019 - MyMediabox