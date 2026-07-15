Comedian Patrick Sisk performs in Mobile, AL, on October 15 at the Alabama Music Box. Celebrated by Orlando Weekly and a finalist in Florida's Funniest Comedian, he's known for a unique style influenced by comedy legends. The show starts at 7 PM, with tickets available online now. Patrick has high-profile endorsements and a rapidly growing fan-base, evidenced by a 332% increase in 2023 merchandise sales. The press is invited but asked not to disclose specific jokes from the performance. - October 07, 2023 - Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC