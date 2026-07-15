Alabama: Mobile News
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities. - July 15, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers is Proud to Announce the Achievement of Our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce
Segers is proud to announce the achievement of our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce — an accomplishment that reflects our continued commitment to quality, operational excellence, and supporting the future of aviation. - June 03, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Community Banks Gain First of Its Kind Tool Linking Leadership Decisions to Financial Performance
Hopkins Leadership announced the launch of BankAccelerator™, a leadership system built specifically for community banks. The program links executive behaviors and decision alignment to core performance metrics such as ROA, efficiency ratio, and loan-to-deposit ratio. Already in use at $100M–$3B banks, BankAccelerator supports succession planning, growth, M&A evaluation, and exam readiness. - February 07, 2026 - Hopkins Leadership
More Homeowners Are Pulling Listings Off the Market — Heartland Buys Steps in with Fast Cash Offers for Sellers Who Need Certainty
New housing data from the National Realtors Association shows that the share of home sellers pulling their listings off the market has risen going into 2026. As homeowners face slower demand, higher carrying costs, and prolonged days on market, many have turned to an alternative solution: selling directly to Heartland Buys as a cash buyer. - January 08, 2026 - Heartland Buys
Existing-Home Sales Expected to Rise 14% in 2026 — Despite December Slowdown, Heartland Buys Continues Delivering Fast Cash Offers Before the Holidays
While many traditional buyers step back during the holiday months, Heartland Buys, a leading Gulf Coast cash home buyer, continues providing homeowners with fast, reliable cash offers to help them sell their house quickly — even before the holidays. - December 03, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Heartland Buys Releases New Report on How Current Mortgage Rates Are Impacting Homeowners and Cash Buyers in 2025
Heartland Buys, a leading real estate investment company helping Gulf Coast homeowners sell their house for cash, today released new insights into how historically high mortgage rates are reshaping the housing market for both sellers and cash buyers. - November 19, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Heartland Buys Reaffirms Commitment to Ethical Home Buying in Mobile, Pensacola, and Northwest Florida
Heartland Buys, a Mobile, Alabama-based real estate investment firm, has reaffirmed its commitment to providing transparent and ethical cash home buying services across the Gulf Coast region. The company serves homeowners in Mobile, Pensacola, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, and surrounding communities with a straightforward approach that eliminates the stress of traditional real estate transactions. - October 02, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Heartland Buys Launches Enhanced Website to Simplify Home Selling for Mobile, AL, Baldwin, AL, Escambia, FL, Santa Rosa, FL
Heartland Buys launches enhanced website to streamline home selling process for Pensacola, Mobile, and Baldwin County residents. The real estate investment firm offers fast cash purchases for properties in any condition, with no fees, flexible closing dates, and local market expertise serving the Gulf Coast region. - September 10, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Kelsey Phillips’s Newly Released "Simply Spoken SAHM" is an Inspiring Devotional That Uplifts Stay-at-Home Moms Through Honest Reflections and Faith-Filled Encouragement
“Simply Spoken SAHM” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelsey Phillips is a heartfelt devotional that blends real-life motherhood with scriptural wisdom to inspire and encourage women in their walk with Christ. - July 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Taylor Walters’s Newly Released "Skeep and Friends: Night Light" is a Charming and Heartfelt Children’s Story About Courage, Kindness, and Understanding
“Skeep and Friends: Night Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Taylor Walters is a beautifully illustrated picture book that gently addresses childhood fears while promoting empathy and positive sibling relationships. - July 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author B.J. Carrington’s New Book "Sara Barton" is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Young Woman’s Journey to Make the Best of Her Life Despite Her Early Circumstances
Recent release “Sara Barton” from Covenant Books author B.J. Carrington is a thought-provoking novel that centers around Sara, a young enterprising woman with hopes and dreams for her future. Despite the challenges and roadblocks that she faces along the way, Sara sets out to achieve her goals, determined to succeed no matter what. - July 07, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author A. C. Stevens’s New Book "A Peregrination" is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Man Who Must Decide to Open Himself Up to New Possibilities or Remain Oppressed
Recent release “A Peregrination” from Covenant Books author A. C. Stevens is a stirring novel that centers around Nor, who constantly feels oppressed by his surroundings until he is brought into a new world of limitless possibilities. But as his story unfolds, Nor will be forced to choose between this new life or returning to his old ways. - June 09, 2025 - Covenant Books
Dan Miller’s Newly Released "Light Broke into My Darkness" is a Transformative Story of Redemption and Spiritual Awakening
“Light Broke into My Darkness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dan Miller is a heartfelt and compelling testimony of discovering peace, purpose, and faith through God’s grace. - June 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pastor Melvin Knight’s Newly Released "Battling to See God’s Glory" is an Uplifting Testimony of Faith and the Transformative Power of God’s Grace
“Battling to See God’s Glory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Melvin Knight is a heartfelt journey through trials, grief, and triumphs, offering readers hope and encouragement through faith in God’s unwavering presence. - May 26, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Leroy G. Carey’s New Book, “Goldmine: A Book of Poems and Beautiful Love Stories,” is a Compelling Series of Poems That Draws Upon the Author’s Lived Experiences
Recent release “Goldmine: A Book of Poems and Beautiful Love Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Leroy G. Carey is a poignant and thought-provoking collection of poems that speaks directly from the author’s soul to spark emotion within his readers. Exploring a variety of themes, “Goldmine” will take readers on a heartfelt journey to reflect upon the human condition with each entry. - April 25, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Tyler Williams’s New Book, "The Dreaded Sunshine," is a Thrilling Novel That Plunges Readers Into a Unique and Fascinating World Where a Mystic Battle Emerges
Recent release “The Dreaded Sunshine” from Page Publishing author Tyler Williams follows the political turmoil that takes place after a meteorite made a substance unknown to the periodic table crashes on the border of Rosellon and Akamot. - April 23, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Kathy Davidson’s New Book, "The Way of the Clan," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Young Man’s Journey to Confront the Shadowy Cult of His Past
Recent release “The Way of the Clan” from Covenant Books author Kathy Davidson is a riveting tale that centers around Gus, a young man who discovers he was once a part of a dangerous cult called the Clan. Now free from their clutches, Gus finds himself drawn back in when he meets a young woman that he feels compelled to help break free. - February 19, 2025 - Covenant Books
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform BitconeMine Offers Limited-Time $10 Login Mining Bonus to New Users
BitconeMine, an AI-driven cloud mining platform, is now offering a limited-time $10 login mining bonus to new users. The initiative aims to lower the barrier to entry for crypto enthusiasts and provide a seamless, cost-effective way to start earning Bitcoin through cloud mining. What is Bitcoin... - February 03, 2025 - BitconeMine
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cecilia Charmel’s Newly Released "I Didn’t Know..." is a Candid Reflection on Spiritual Awakening and Transformation
“I Didn’t Know...” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cecilia Charmel is an introspective exploration of personal faith, detailing the author’s journey from spiritual confusion and New Age practices to a deeper understanding of God’s truth. - November 12, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Stephanie Dean’s New Book, "The Mystic Vial," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Reverse the Unleashed Powerful Hex on Her Family Before Tragedy Strikes
Recent release “The Mystic Vial” from Page Publishing author Stephanie Dean is a fascinating novel that centers around Chloe, a young woman who is gifted a mysterious vial by her grandmother. But after the vial is cracked open, releasing a spell on Chloe’s house and family that transforms them, she must reverse the curse before her uncle kills her grandmother to inherit her fortune. - November 12, 2024 - Page Publishing
Alise Miles’s Newly Released "Andy the Lion and Friends: Showing the Love of God" is a Delightful and Heartwarming Tale
“Andy the Lion and Friends: Showing the Love of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alise Miles is a charming and inspiring story that teaches children about the importance of love, kindness, and living according to God's Word through the adventures of Andy and his friends. - September 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Alignment Simple Solutions Wins 2nd Motor Top 20 Award in Three Years
ALSS – Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC (ALSS), manufacturer of QuickTrick Alignment products and accessories, has won their second MOTOR Top 20 Award for the QuickTrick 5th Gen QuickString Alignment System. - September 10, 2024 - QuickTrick - Alignment Simple Solutions
Author Cynthia Griffin’s New Book, "The Pelican on the Post," is About Zachary and His Friends Defending Their Tropical Island from Pirates
Recent release “The Pelican on the Post” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cynthia Griffin is about Zachary and the tropical island of Atha, a peaceful place until pirates arrive and cause trouble. - September 04, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
LeRon Robinson’s Newly Released “Broken Man Rebuilt by God: A journal about love” is a Profound Reflection on Finding True Love Through Faith
“Broken Man Rebuilt by God: A journal about love” from Christian Faith Publishing author LeRon Robinson is an insightful and introspective exploration of love from a spiritual perspective. The book delves into the journey of understanding and embracing true love through a deep relationship with Christ. - August 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cait West’s Newly Released "The Catragon" is a Heartwarming Tale of Acceptance and Self-Discovery
“The Catragon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cait West follows the journey of Smokey, a unique creature raised by tabby cats, as he navigates the challenges of acceptance and belonging. Through Smokey’s adventures, readers are inspired to embrace their differences, stand up to bullies, and discover the true meaning of friendship and identity. - August 06, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Wayne Cleghorn’s New Book, "Life, Love, and Golf," is a Compelling Tale of Two Friends Who Find Their Relationship Tested as They Embark on a Career in Pro-Golf
Recent release “Life, Love, and Golf” from Page Publishing author Wayne Cleghorn is a captivating story that follows the lives of two young men who, brought together by their shared love of golf, begin playing tournaments all throughout the South. But as their careers take off, their lives take drastically different routes, leading to the ultimate test of their friendship. - August 05, 2024 - Page Publishing
All Season Storage Opens in Mobile, Alabama
All Season Storage is excited to announce the opening of its new facility at 9180 Jeff Hamilton Road, Mobile, AL 36695. This facility features 415 units, encompassing a total of 50,795 rentable square feet, offering both climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled storage options. These units... - July 27, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Author Alan Fortin’s New Book, "Finding Hope with Cancer: Food: is It Really About Our Health?" Explores the Intersectionality of Food, Health, and Cancer Prevention
Recent release “Finding Hope with Cancer: Food: Is It Really about Our Health?” from Covenant Books author Alan Fortin explores the link between diet, health, and cancer prevention. With a blend of personal reflection and investigative analysis, Fortin navigates the complexities of food safety, toxic chemicals, GMOs, and the influence of industry and regulatory bodies on the nation’s food choices. - July 23, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Mike Wheeler's New Audiobook, "Charlie," Presents Listeners with a New, Modern Parable of Faith and Resilience Inspired by the Biblical Story of Job
Recent audiobook release “Charlie” from Audiobook Network author Mike Wheeler is a compelling narrative of faith and resilience, paralleling the trials of a Kansas rancher with the Biblical story of Job to explore themes of adversity, loss, and spiritual growth, resonating with listeners seeking inspiration and profound insights. - July 18, 2024 - Audiobook Network
From Fed to Fiction: Shaynuh Sloane's Explosive Novel "Jaded Choyce"
In the book, a young Black professional's dream job in federal service turns into a nightmare as she battles discrimination, harassment, and a shadowy conspiracy reaching the highest levels of government. - July 12, 2024 - Shaynuh Sloane
Susan Fearn’s Newly Released "Sunny" Radiates Warmth and a Message of Resilience in Children’s Hearts
“Sunny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Fearn is a heartwarming children's book that follows the journey of Sunny, a character who learns the power of friendship and resilience when facing challenges. Through its uplifting narrative and relatable themes, "Sunny" inspires young readers to find light even on cloudy days. - May 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama Announces Expansion of Services to Meet Growing Demand for Home Care Solutions
Since 1984, Preferred Care at Home founders have had the privilege of assisting clients in improving their quality of life while recognizing and maintaining their dignity and independence. Preferred Care at Home has continued this tradition by only referring the most reliable, compassionate, experienced, and affordable caregivers to client’s homes or care facilities. Celebrating life, dignity and independence.® - March 09, 2024 - Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama
Author Chuck Measel’s New Book, "The Priesthood of the Purple Buffalo," Explores One Man’s Life-Altering Camping Trip During the Winter in South Dakota
Recent release “The Priesthood of the Purple Buffalo” from Covenant Books author Chuck Measel tells an engaging story that follows a realtor who, disillusioned with his life and career, embarks on a camping trip to find himself. When faced with the elements, Remone will learn more about himself than ever before, and find himself on a journey towards the ultimate transformation. - February 12, 2024 - Covenant Books
Sandra M. Dickens’s Newly Released “MY FIRST I DO” is an Engaging Resource for Personal and Spiritual Growth
“MY FIRST I DO” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra M. Dickens is a heartwarming and interactive reading experience that encourages readers toward a committed faith and deeper understanding of the marital bond. - February 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Mobile, Alabama
Local development of All Season Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Mobile. The facility is located at 361 Saint Louis Street, Mobile, AL 36602, United States. This facility comprises 368 units totaling 41,670 rentable square feet, providing various size options... - January 25, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Affordable Connectivity Program for Alabama Residents Deadline Feb. 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET
The Community Action Association of Alabama (CAAA), in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking all qualified Alabama residents to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) before the enrollment deadline of February 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This federal... - January 22, 2024 - Community Action Association of Alabama
Winifred Bell’s Newly Released “From a Daughter in Disguise to a Daughter in His Eyes” is an Encouraging Resource for Upcoming Young Women
“From a Daughter in Disguise to a Daughter in His Eyes: A Spiritual Guidebook for Young Single Women To Make the Right Choices in a World of Deceiving Voices” from Christian Faith Publishing author Winifred Bell is an open discussion of the pitfalls and stumbling blocks that can lead young women away from God’s path. - January 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Savannah Sibert’s New Book, "Who Told You That?" is a Powerful Faith-Based Read That Reveals False Ideals Often Promoted Within Modern Christianity
Recent release “Who Told You That? Discerning Truth from Lie in Prominent ‘Christian’ Expressions” from Covenant Books author Savannah Sibert is an insightful novel that provides a compelling exploration of common phrases that modern Christians often tell themselves that are really in direct opposition to God’s teachings. - January 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
Non Profit Takes Bold Stance Against Fentanyl
Offentsive Corp., a pioneering non-profit organization, has taken a courageous and unwavering stance against the devastating impact of fentanyl within our communities. - January 10, 2024 - Offentsive Corp
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Comedy for a Cause: Fundraiser Show to Benefit Offentsive Corp's Fight Against Fentanyl Crisis in Northwest Florida
Northwest Florida gears up for a night of laughter and philanthropy as Offentsive Corp, a not for profit committed to raising awareness about the perils of Fentanyl, hosts a comedy fundraiser on January 5, 2024. The event aims to shed light on the critical issues surrounding Fentanyl and raise funds to support educational initiatives in the region. - December 21, 2023 - Offentsive Corp
AJ's Feeds the Community this Thanksgiving
AJ’s is opening their doors at two locations this Thanksgiving to offer a Free Thanksgiving meal. Both locations will be serving a donation only Thanksgiving Day Feast. Service begins at 11:00 and goes until 4:00 at AJ’s on the Bayou, and runs from 12:00 to 5:00 at AJ’s Grayton. - November 21, 2023 - AJ's Seafood & Oyster Bar
Comedian Patrick Sisk Takes His Act Beyond Home Turf, Headlining in Mobile
Comedian Patrick Sisk performs in Mobile, AL, on October 15 at the Alabama Music Box. Celebrated by Orlando Weekly and a finalist in Florida's Funniest Comedian, he's known for a unique style influenced by comedy legends. The show starts at 7 PM, with tickets available online now. Patrick has high-profile endorsements and a rapidly growing fan-base, evidenced by a 332% increase in 2023 merchandise sales. The press is invited but asked not to disclose specific jokes from the performance. - October 07, 2023 - Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Segers 10 Year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV
Segers Aero Corp is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded a 10 year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV. Inclusive of Engine Overhaul/Repair, Engine & Module Testing, Component Repairs and Maintenance Services. "I am extremely pleased to announce the agreement... - August 17, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Albert Burney Conducting a 2,700± Acre Land Auction
Rocky Creek Land Auction, 2,700± Acres offered in parcels at live auction on August 26 by Albert Burney. - July 15, 2023 - Albert Burney
Susan Fearn’s Newly Released "Stormy" is a Charming Tale of a Little Cloud with Big Dreams and Even Bigger Lessons to Learn
“Stormy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Fearn, is a delightful adventure that holds a powerful lesson for young readers told in a subtle and memorable fashion. - June 21, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing