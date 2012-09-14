PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

HeartLegacy Celebrates Their New Partnership HeartLegacy is declared the best-of-the-best and inducted as Senior Living SMART Partner. - September 19, 2019 - Senior Living SMART

SŌLACE Boats Announces First Five Dealerships Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10 Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Health Choice PPO Selects Synergy Laboratories to Deliver High Quality, Cost-Effective Results Health Choice PPO and Synergy Laboratories, two of Alabama’s leading healthcare companies have come together to provide the highest quality laboratory results to the physicians, hospitals and other medical professionals serving members of the Health Choice PPO network. - June 05, 2019 - Synergy Laboratories

Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

GoLookUp Has Launched a New City-Base Public Records Search Service To provide a more accurate and advanced service, GoLookUp has launched a city-based Public Records search service. Now users can find census data as well as background information about each person in the US based on their residence. - December 04, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

Direct Auto & Life Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" on December 5 Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance

Baldwin County Jail Earns NIJO National Accreditation The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (AL) has successfully met national accreditation requirements through the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO). The NIJO Accreditation process requires agencies pursuing accreditation to provide policies and documented proofs of compliance to determine... - September 27, 2018 - National Institute for Jail Operations

Construction Begins on Luxury Condo Development Next to Bryant Denny Stadium Spectrum Capital, Developer of WestGate Luxury Condos in Tuscaloosa, AL announces plans to begin construction immediately on luxury development across the street from Bryant Denny Stadium. The 7 story tower will feature 79 luxury residences and include private parking, a front desk for residents, and a rooftop "SkyGate" clubroom that will include catering before Alabama Football home games and view of the Walk of Champions. - May 09, 2018 - Spectrum Capital

Phlebotomy Career Training One of the First Schools in the U.S. to Offer a Comprehensive Suturing Class to Medical Assistants The thought of anyone other than physicians, nurses or surgical technicians suturing is highly unusual. However, for the lucky medical assistants at Phlebotomy Career Training, the resident nurse practitioners and medical intern educators are more than happy to share their knowledge and skills. According... - May 01, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

New Book Introduces an Alternative Approach to Leadership "If you want to lead in this hyper-complex world, the only viable means is through collaboration. Authors Charles Manz and Craig Pearce reveal exactly what it will take on your part. Their arguments are compelling. Their examples are powerful. Their guidance is critical. They'll open your eyes to fundamentally rethinking how you need to lead." - Jay A. Conger - September 19, 2017 - Maven House Press

Urban Acoustic Pop Artist Lawrence Lee Releases New Music Video for “Jane” from Debut EP Strings & Dreams Today, BLE Music Group’s urban acoustic pop artist, Lawrence Lee, released his brand new music video for Jane, the single from his debut EP Strings & Dreams. Jane is a movie-style video that was filmed on the campus of the University of Mobile in Mobile, AL, the school from which Lawrence Lee will earn his bachelor’s degree next week and the place where his debut EP Strings & Dreams was birthed and released. - May 05, 2017 - BLE Music Group

Mark Kostabi - Contemporary Master at Martin Lawrence Gallery New Orleans Martin Lawrence Gallery New Orleans is proud to welcome renowned contemporary master, Mark Kostabi. Join them and discover the bold artistry of this unique and visionary artist. The art reception will be on Saturday, April 29th, 2017, from 6:00PM-8:00PM at 433 Royal Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130. The art is on exhibit until May 22, 2017. - April 22, 2017 - Martin Lawrence Galleries

More Than 50,000 Girls Set to Discover Aviation During Women of Aviation Worldwide Week 2017 March 6 to 12, industry enthusiasts and key stakeholders will unite to welcome girls and women in their facilities and encourage them to explore the sector’s careers and hobbies hands-on. - February 27, 2017 - Institute for Women Of Aviation Worldwide

Frederick W. Schoen Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Frederick W. Schoen of Fairhope, Alabama has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for 40 years in the engineering inspection services. About Frederick W. Schoen Mr. Schoen is... - February 15, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

David Stegall Elected President of the Society of Risk Management Consultants The Society of Risk Management Consultants recently held their annual conference in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and elected new Officers and Directors. - November 01, 2016 - Risk Consulting & Expert Services

Hazmat Training Comes to Mobile, Alabama Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT Training in Mobile, Alabama. - October 07, 2015 - Environmental Resource Center

Denny Manufacturing Strengthens Resources The Denny Manufacturing Co., Inc. (www.dennymfg.com) announced today that Jordan Chan has joined the company. The expanding product line and increasing demand from customers led Denny Manufacturing to look for an additional member for the creative team. Amy Cassity, Chief Operating Officer said "We... - November 18, 2014 - Denny Manufacturing

Caribe Resort Voted Best Meeting Site in Alabama ConventionSouth readers and fans have voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and Caribe The Resort has been selected to receive the annual Readers’ Choice Award. - October 28, 2014 - Caribe Resort

Caribe Resort, Sunny 105 Name Winner for Staycation Giveaway Caribe Resort and Sunny 105.7 FM teamed up at the end of summer to giveaway a "Staycation" to a local resident. Applicants were encouraged by the radio station to submit registrants on the website www.sunny105contest.com and a local person would be chosen at random. - October 11, 2014 - Caribe Resort

ADAM Systems Completes Integration with Volkswagen and Audi ADAM Systems has successfully completed integration with the Volkswagen Group of America’s dealer communication system (VWGoA DCS). This integration provides seamless interfaces between Volkswagen and Audi franchised dealerships and the ADAM Dealer Management System (DMS). - October 01, 2014 - Adam Systems

Crimson Tide Sports Network to Kickoff at the Beach The Alabama Crimson Tide Sports Network is kicking off the football season at the beach this weekend. Tyler Watts will be hosting the pre-game and post-game show from Cobalt Restaurant at Caribe Resort in Orange Beach, Alabama. - August 27, 2014 - Caribe Resort

NAPW’s VIP Woman of the Year Was a Possible Candidate for President of the United States in 2012 Rayna M. Gangi, the National Association of Professional Women’s newest Woman of the Year, once tested the waters to become the first woman to head the most powerful office on earth. - March 11, 2014 - Empowerment, LLC

Caribe Resort Hosts Chico's Fashion Show Caribe Resort was the host location for the Chico's fashion show in Orange Beach, Alabama. Chico's provided a stunning array of new clothes, while the large audience enjoyed the catered lunch and perusing models. - February 14, 2014 - Caribe Resort

Shirlee J. Poulos, Owner, Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Shirlee J. Poulos, Owner, of Gulf Shores, Alabama has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. About Shirlee J. Poulos, Owner Ms. Poulos has over 30 years experience in the real estate field. - September 06, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

National Trial Lawyers Association Names William Pfeifer to Alabama Top 100 List Alabama attorney William L. Pfeifer, Jr., has been selected as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association for his work in the area of criminal defense law. The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 is an invitation-only organization composed of premier trial lawyers who meet... - July 18, 2013 - Pfeifer Law Offices

Mardi Gras Supplies Has Launched a New Website, and with It, a Variety of New Products Mardi Gras Supplies has launched a new website, Mardi Gras Beads and with it, a variety of new products. They are sure to have something for everybody. They have a wonderful and expansive collection of beautiful masks for all occasions. Look here for your wedding, prom, masquerade ball, or party mask. - July 06, 2013 - Mardi Gras Supplies

OSEI Blames EPA for Costing the Gulf States & Expresses Dissatisfaction of EPA's Handling of the Gulf Oil Spill, on Fox Business Network, March 3 OSE II is a safe, non-toxic, effective oil spill clean up product that removes oil from the environment permanently by converting it to a safe end point of CO2 and water. OSE II has been used on over 23,000 spills globally since 1989. "It is time the EPA allowed US oil spill response to catch up to other countries," says Steven Pedigo. - March 01, 2013 - OSEI Corporation

Local Legend Running for Orange Beach City Council What would you think of a woman who in her life had already: Obtained a Master Degree, Been licensed as a 100-ton boat Captain, Owned her own business, Won government elections, Currently a Board Member of a hospital and even had a day Proclaimed in her honor? Well Iris Ethridge says "The Best Is... - July 20, 2012 - Ethridge Campaign Committee

Caribe Resort Wins "Best Family Fun Resort" Award Caribe Resort in Orange Beach, Alabama, has won the "Best Family Fun Resort" award for the southeast from Convention South Magazine. - May 10, 2012 - Caribe Resort

Caribe Resort Nominated as Best Family Fun Resort Caribe Resort in Orange Beach Alabama, has been nominated by Convention South Magazine for the Best Family Fun Resort Award in the southeast. - April 29, 2012 - Caribe Resort

Caribe Resort Expands to Full Service and Full Fun Caribe Resort in Orange Beach, Alabama has expanded their amenities to include a five star restaurant and a full service marina. The new restaurant serves over 500 seats and every customer has a waterfront view of the bay. The new Outcast Marina features jet ski rentals, parasailing, boat rentals and deep-sea fishing charters. - April 21, 2012 - Caribe Resort

Balloon Companies Combine to Form Bigger, Better Conglomerate Recent Merger Delivers Unmatched Quality & Service. - October 11, 2011 - Balloons Everywhere

New Agent Announcement - Cassandra Rowland - Prudential Florida Realty, Perdido Key, FL As the newest Realtor living, playing, and working on Perdido Key, FL, Cassandra Rowland is looking forward to putting a fresh start on Perdido Key's real estate needs. Her focus is dedicated to offering superior and advanced technological real estate services to her clients while maintaining a strong... - August 22, 2011 - Prudential Florida Realty - Cassandra Rowland

Run for the Gulf to Benefit Alabama Gulf Coast: Atlanta Radio Host Paul Leslie to Pay Tribute to Forrest Gump and Raise Awareness for Alabama Gulf Coast Award-winning radio talk show host and producer Paul Leslie plans to complete a 52-mile run to benefit the Alabama Gulf Coastal Foundation. Leslie will run in honor of the 25th publication anniversary of the novel “Forrest Gump” by Winston Groom. Leslie will begin his journey on April 5th, 2011 along Heron Bay in southern Mobile County and run along the Gulf coast of Alabama until he reaches the Florida state line on April 9th, 2011. - March 23, 2011 - Alabama Coastal Foundation

ACS to Unveil New Service Instant Message Tool at NADA Windows® Based ACCESS Dealer Management System (DMS) upgrades Service Advisor and Technician Communications with On Screen Alert Bubble. - January 27, 2011 - Automotive Computer Services, Inc

ACS to Preview PartView Pro at NADA Windows® Based ACCESS Dealer Management System (DMS) to Demonstrate New Parts Application - January 25, 2011 - Automotive Computer Services, Inc

ACS Dealer Management System Releases Integration with KEYper Systems Windows® Based ACCESS Dealer Management System (DMS) adds Electronic Key Management integration. - November 18, 2010 - Automotive Computer Services, Inc

ACS Dealer Management System Releases New Quick Lube Application Within Service Writer Pro for GM, Ford, Chrysler and Import Dealers Windows® Based ACCESS Dealer Management System (DMS) Adds a New Quick Lube Application to Service Writer Pro. - November 15, 2010 - Automotive Computer Services, Inc

ACS DMS Releases Color F&I Menu for Honda, Acura, GM, Ford, Chrysler, VW, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes, and Subaru Dealerships Windows® Based ACCESS Dealer Management System (DMS) upgrades ACSFirst with new Color F&I Menu and Disclaimer “It’s all about listening to our customer’s need,” explained Van Koppersmith, President of ACS. “When we first included F&I menus several years ago... - November 10, 2010 - Automotive Computer Services, Inc

ACS Dealer Management System Expands Kia Communications. Adds Kia to Growing GM, Ford, Chrysler, Honda, VW, Hyundai, Mazda, Subaru, & Mercedes Benz Certifications. Windows® Based ACCESS DMS communications adds VIN Inquiry interface. - November 09, 2010 - Automotive Computer Services, Inc

GM – ACS Dealer Management System Communications Enhanced with New VIS Interface Window’s® Based ACCESS Dealer Management System (DMS) upgrades GM communications with automated service interface. - October 29, 2010 - Automotive Computer Services, Inc

ACS Dealer Management System Releases Internet Lead Tracking Tool for All Dealers including GM, Ford, Chrysler, Honda, and Hyundai Window’s® Based ACCESS Dealer Management System (DMS) upgrades ACSFirst with new automated report to assist users in tracking Internet leads. - October 26, 2010 - Automotive Computer Services, Inc

ACS Releases Enhanced Ford Global Oasis Integration Window’s® Based ACCESS Dealer Management System (DMS) upgrades Ford communications with automated service interface. - October 19, 2010 - Automotive Computer Services, Inc

Smoke Genie® Electronic Cigarette Praised by Wisconsin and Michigan Tavern Owners, Introduces 5% Summer Sale Smoke Genie®, a nationwide reseller of electronic cigarettes is reporting explosive sales growth through its website. The company credits the success to a recent ban against smoking in Wisconsin and Michigan bars and taverns. - July 21, 2010 - SmokeGenieCigs