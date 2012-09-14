PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Blockchain and Smart Contract Catastrophe Bond Marketspace Network to Launch in 2020 An innovative new patent pending marketspace network to launch in 2020 to enable the growing demand for catastrophe bonds especially from ESG, SRI, and impact investors. As climate change continues to have dramatic social, economic, and business impacts that governments and underwriters must contend with it demands new models of risk transfer, underwriting, and pricing of risk to meet the growing need. - November 20, 2019 - Crais Management Group, LLC

David Crais of CMG Carealytics Invited to Participate in NASA Cross Industry Innovation Summit with Chief Innovation Officers from Fortune 500 Companies and US Military David Crais, CEO of CMG Carealytics, was invited to the 4th Cross-Industry Innovation Summit held at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas last week. An exclusive group of Chief Innovation Officers from NASA, the US Navy, Army, Columbia University Business School, Barnard College, Amazon, Google, Dow... - November 18, 2019 - Crais Management Group, LLC

mumms Software and PlayMaker Health Announce Partnership Giving Hospices Advanced Insights Into Performance Data mumms Software, a hospice EMR and management software, and PlayMaker Health, the post-acute industry's leading data solutions provider, are excited to partner to deliver hospices enhanced insights into their performance data. PlayMaker Health's post-acute software gives hospices an in-depth view of... - September 24, 2019 - mumms Software

The FreakShow Family Show is Coming to Town - as Seen on TV - This Comedy Stunt Show Family Explodes Into the Ludlow Theatre Who: FreakShow Deluxe & the Ludlow Theatre; What: The FreakShow Family Show; When: Saturday, August 17, 2019 @ 7:00 pm; Where: The Ludlow Theatre, 322 Elm St, Ludlow, KY 41016; Why: to benefit The Robin Marks Foundation (RobinMarksFoundation.com); How: Pre-sale tickets at http://theFreakShowFamily.BrownPaperTickets.com - All Ages; Photos & press: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1aNhoD3-R4e9VMZPrgGHks-mdIfGIJDQ1 - August 11, 2019 - FreakShow Deluxe LLC

mumms Software Celebrates 30 Years in Hospice and Palliative Care Software by Kicking Off Their Largest Promotion to Date mumms Software reaches a milestone as it celebrates its 30th year developing software for the end-of-life care industry. This anniversary year is a momentous one for the New Orleans-based company, as they recently completed transitioning their customers to their highly touted Hummingbird platform. To... - July 25, 2019 - mumms Software

Louisiana Companies Raise Over $191 Million in Venture Capital in 2018, the Highest Level Recorded by Cara Stone’s Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report Cara Stone, LLP (“Cara Stone”), the nation’s fastest growing capital markets law firm, released the Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report (“Report”) which shows that Louisiana companies raised a record level of venture capital in 2018. Louisiana companies raised a... - July 25, 2019 - Cara Stone, LLP

Kantar and Komodo Health Partner to Create Innovative Linked Data Solutions Kantar today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Komodo Health to develop new and creative solutions for linking clinical encounter and patient reported outcomes (PRO) data. The collaboration with Komodo Health will provide data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) tools to top life science companies to reduce the burden of disease and improve patient outcomes. - May 21, 2019 - Kantar

Kantar Launches Breakthrough Linked Data Offer New Claritis(TM) Solution Links PRO and Clinical Data – Representing Major Advancement in Evidence Generation for Real World Research - May 20, 2019 - Kantar

mumms® Software Presents Many Industry-First Billing Automations in Its ClearPay Module mumms Software®, developers of hospice EMR, Hummingbird, will showcase its unique ClearPay Billing Module at NHPCO LAC 2019 at Booth #711. - April 16, 2019 - mumms Software

mumms® Software Partners with DrFirst® to Bring Unprecedented in-EMR Prescribing: ClearScripts, to Hospice and Palliative Care Clinicians will save time, improve accuracy, and promote patient safety using ClearScripts e-prescribing directly within mumms’ EMR, where it’s most relevant. - April 15, 2019 - mumms Software

ALSS QuickTrick Alignment is Proud to Announce Their 2019 Partnership & Support of the 1st Annual 2019 "Shakedown to SEMA Tour" ALSS – QuickTrick Alignment, a local inventor and manufacturer of portable wheel alignment products, will be cheering on as six of the world’s best builders compete against time to build the raddest truck rides seen. The builders have approximately 6 months remaining to get their rides SEMA... - April 09, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve Bornkessel... - February 08, 2019 - Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

Secure Trading / acquiring.com Partner with AEVI to Drive Vendor-Agnostic POS and Omnichannel Solutions Secure Trading / acquiring.com have partnered with fintech company, AEVI to provide a white-labelled, stand-alone and semi-integrated POS solution, including hardware, apps and services. - February 05, 2019 - Secure Trading

NHPCO Releases Findings from Palliative Care Needs Survey at National Conference Focusing on Interdisciplinary Team Hospice and Palliative Care Professionals Gather in New Orleans at IDC 2018. - November 05, 2018 - National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization

OmicsLogic Bioinformatics Training Program Offered Through Louisiana Biomedical Research Network (LBRN) LBRN (Louisiana Biomedical Research Network) together with Pine Biotech and the Tauber Bioinformatics Research Center from the University of Haifa, Israel have established a bioinformatics training program “OmicsLogic,” a comprehensive collection of modular resources in data science and molecular biology. The program emphasizes hands-on learning with relevant clinical and research examples. - October 18, 2018 - Pine Biotech

Wheel Fun Rentals Introduce Swan Boat Rentals to City Park’s Big Lake, New Orleans Wheel Fun Rentals is pleased to announce the addition of swan boat rentals at New Orleans’ City Park. Conveniently located right off of Friedrichs Avenue, adventurers will now have the opportunity to enjoy Big Lake by swan boat. Swan boats have launched and are now available to rent. Swan boats... - September 28, 2018 - Wheel Fun Rentals

Voicebrook to Present Revolutionary Reporting Solution at AAPA Annual Conference VoiceOver PRO®, Pathology Reporting Optimized, offers Pathologists' Assistants a simple, flexible, reliable and efficient solution for reporting in the gross room. This intelligent, speech-based solution allows PAs to focus on their work, not their technology with hands-free navigation and smart behaviors that dramatically reduce dictation time. - September 26, 2018 - Voicebrook, Inc.

Alfonso Lovo Band, Number One in Blues, and Akademia Artist of the Year, 2017 Alfonso Lovo is a very versatile multi-instrumental musician, that can go from flamenco and acoustic blues guitar, singing, to electric blues, and jazz piano. His first album was Terremoto, Richter 6.35, and followed by Freedom Fighters in the 1980's. He is at his maturity as a musician, and this was proven by his performance at Rio Loco Festival in Toulouse, France on June 14, 2014. Now he is releasing in 2018, his New Orleans Sessions album. - September 24, 2018 - Alfonso Lovo

New Orleans Welcomes First Ever Carnival for Creative Professionals The inaugural Crescent City Creative Carnival to feature creatives, artists, executives, musicians, visual artists, graphic designers, fashion designers, creative directors, marketing executives, content producers, and more. - August 22, 2018 - Crescent City Creative

First of Its Kind Nutritional Supplement Featured on NewsWatch; News Organization Recognizes Myetin® for Brand New Combination of D-Biotin & NAD+ Myetin® is the first product of its kind to combine the powerful nutritional benefits of high dose D-Biotin with the energy boost found in NAD+. This unique combination and early results were the focus of a featured story on powerful consumer website & award-winning TV show NewsWatch. The NewsWatch... - August 16, 2018 - Avior Nutritionals

Bishop Toris T. Young and Greater Bibleway Church International Help to Eradicate Hate & Racism from Society The Council of Bishops of the Greater Bibleway Church International (GBCI) announced the following statements: "Racism seems to be having a moment, whether it's your local legislature, at your car share service, in the syrup at your local breakfast stop or disrupting your cup of coffee at your coffee... - July 02, 2018 - Greater Bibleway Church International

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

Avior Nutritionals: Gaining Synergy by Combining High-Dose Biotin and NAD+ for Neurological Health In a recently completed 180-day pilot study using Myetin, participants reported a 48% improvement in pain and a 15% improvement in fatigue while taking the combination of High Dose D-Biotin and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (also called NAD+). Study participants recorded their quality of life in a number of categories using an online tracker over the 180-day trial period. - May 29, 2018 - Avior Nutritionals

Lou Jordan, LWS Honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Lou Jordan of New Orleans, Louisiana has been honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the field of fine arts. About Louise... - May 26, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Jevo, "The Keurig of Jello Shots," Adds Peach to an Already Exciting Flavor Lineup Jevo, the fully automated gelatin shot machine, has a fresh new flavor. Food & Beverage Innovations, Inc. (F+BI) has added Peachy Keen™ to Jevo’s flavor lineup — just in time for summer. Peachy Keen enables Jevo users to create gelatin shots based on classic cocktail favorites including... - May 18, 2018 - Food & Beverage Innovations

Brayn Welcomes New Director, Jason Villere and New Service Line BRAYN Consulting LLC is pleased to announce that Jason Villere has joined them as a Director of Management Consulting. Jason will oversee and develop the Southeastern Tax Consulting Operations as well as introduce a new service offering, management consulting, to existing BRAYN clients and prospects. - May 02, 2018 - BRAYN Consulting LLC

Cherry Coffee Roasters Opens New Location in LGD New Location Opened in the Lower Garden District - May 02, 2018 - Cherry Coffee Roasters

Clement Kwegyir-Afful Shares Secrets to Success, Based on Handling Multi-Billion Dollar Projects Successful management of billion dollar engineering projects requires more than a basic understanding of tools of the trade, according to Clement Kwegyir-Afful, a veteran project manager and new author. In his new book, "Delivering Successful Megaprojects, Key Factors and Toolkit for the Project... - May 01, 2018 - Clement Kwegyir-Afful

Lou Jordan, LWS Recognized as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Lou Jordan of New Orleans, Louisiana has been recognized as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of fine arts. About Louise (Lou) Jordan, LWS Lou Jordan is an Artist through... - April 25, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Join the Hammond Police and Operation Kidsafe for Free Child Safety Days Operation Kidsafe Free Child Safety Events are happening all across the U.S. and Canada. An event has been scheduled for your area. Parents get a free Amber Alert ready form. As a part of Bill Hood Ford Lincoln Safety Month, Operation Kidsafe will be in Hammond. - April 18, 2018 - Operation Kidsafe

Black Label Holdings Real Estate Broker Earns Real Estate Collaboration Specialist-Divorce Designation CJ Johnson is the first RCS-D specialist in the state of Louisiana. - April 10, 2018 - Black Label Holdings Real Estate

Bringing the Spirit of New Orleans to a City Near You A lot of exciting details regarding the 4th Annual Jazz Crawl for Charity and associated Kickstarter are being worked out. This is the first release. - April 02, 2018 - JAZZ Crawl for Charity

The Association of Coupon Professionals Presents Its 13th Annual Coupon Conference in New Orleans, LA., April 24-26, “Coupon Gumbo: Content, Conversations, Activation” The Association of Coupon Professionals (ACP) is presenting its 13th Annual Industry Coupon Conference “Coupon Gumbo: Content, Conversations, Activation,” on April 24-26, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. at the Astor Crowne Plaza. This will be the only conference dedicated exclusively to coupons... - March 09, 2018 - Association of Coupon Professionals

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

A Phenomenal Baker and Cake Artist That You Probably Never Met Engineer turned cake artist describes Melanie Wideman, the owner of A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery. While known throughout the metro Atlanta area for her custom cake creations for weddings, birthdays, and retirement celebrations, anyone in the continental US can now experience the taste of a little slice of heaven with the launch of the bakery's online store. - January 18, 2018 - A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery

Endless Night Vampire Ball Announced: Halloween Weekend, October 27th, 28th, & 29th in New Orleans "The No. 1 Halloween party in the world" comes to New Orleans. Come and experience Endless Night's Vampire Ball Halloween Weekend on Oct. 27, 28, & 29. - October 09, 2017 - Vampire Ball

Cooley Group Launches Improved, Stand-Alone Awning Solution Weathertyte® PLUS - and its lightweight version Weathertyte PLUS Lite - is designed for use in awnings, pole banners, marine applications, canopies, umbrellas, garden furniture, and other specialty applications. The product is the premier alternative to woven acrylics currently in the market and features a softer hand, superior strength, and bolder, deeper image quality. It will be officially launched at the IFAI Expo 2017 in New Orleans, LA (September 26-29). - September 20, 2017 - Cooley Group

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Courtney Sanders Presents Success Circle Live! in New Orleans Women's empowerment brand, Think & Grow Chick, presents the inaugural Success Circle Live! - Connecting the Dots. Success Circle Live! is an annual conference for members of Think & Grow Chick's monthly business membership, The Success Circle. Members of the Success Circle are entrepreneurial... - August 31, 2017 - Think & Grow Chick

Family Court Frustration Leads to Billboard in New Orleans An anonymous mother pays for billboard in New Orleans in an effort to educate Family Court judges on Cluster B personality disorders such as narcissistic personality disorder. - August 24, 2017 - One Mom's Battle

Mercedes-Benz Superdome Selects Act Global’s Synthetic Turf American-based manufacturer completes installation of the latest artificial grass technology for iconic New Orleans stadium. - August 23, 2017 - Act Global

Mary Frances Gardner Honored as an America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Lifetime VIP and Professional of the Year Mary Frances Gardner, of New Orleans, Louisiana, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime VIP and a 2017 Professional of the Year in America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals. This distinction is bestowed in honor of her contributions and achievements in field of Obstetrics and Gynecology. - August 01, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

CyberSecurityDegrees.com Unveils 2017 Online Cyber Security Degree Rankings CyberSecurityDegrees.com, an online cyber security education and resources site, has recently unveiled their annual rankings of online associates, bachelors, masters, and doctoral cyber security and information assurance degree programs. - July 27, 2017 - Cyber Security Degrees

Small Town Mayor Seeks New Businesses to Take Part in Economic Development Process Mayor Williams of White Castle, La wants to work with businesses to secure funding for the purchase of existing empty buildings and offer incentives to bring in doughnut shops, bakeries, coffee shops, upscale lofts, apartments, retail centers, shopping malls, and most importantly mentoring programs for the youth. - July 22, 2017 - Town of White Castle

Khavyar Introduces Free Shipping on all Online Orders Greater Than 50 Dollars Khavyar, a premium online marketplace of exceptional caviar, has announced that it will now be offering free shipping on all online orders greater than $50. "Offering free shipping to our customers is a milestone for us," says Founder of Khavyar Patrick Brown. “We’re happy to say... - July 19, 2017 - KHAVYAR

KHAVYAR Launches #KhavyarDreams Giveaway Winners will receive the gift of caviar to celebrate National Caviar Day. - July 10, 2017 - KHAVYAR