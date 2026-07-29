Louisiana: New Orleans News
Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II of Marrero, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of nutrition/wellness. Dr. Andrus... - July 29, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Fiercify Logic Launches AI Governance as a Managed Service, Bringing Enterprise-Grade AI Oversight to SMBs and Federal Contractors
New offering pairs continuous AI risk management with the firm's managed IT and CMMC compliance practice, giving smaller organizations a defensible path to safe AI adoption - July 08, 2026 - Fiercify Logic
Louisiana River Adventures Named No. 2 River Tubing Destination in the United States by USA TODAY 10 Best
Louisiana River Adventures, the family-owned tubing and kayaking outfitter on the banks of the Bogue Chitto River, has been ranked the No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor places the Franklinton business among the top tubing destinations in the country and shines a national spotlight on one of Louisiana's most beloved waterways. - July 07, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
Amber L. Houghton of Navarre, Florida has been Recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P .O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognize
Amber L. Houghton of Navarre, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P .O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of coaching. Houghton... - June 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Lavonta Caldwell Selected as a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
LaVonta Caldwell of Mandeville, Louisiana has been Selected As A Lifetime Achievement Honoree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her achievements in the field of art and music. About LaVonta Caldwell LaVonta Caldwell is a singer, board member, event coordinator, and historian with the... - June 10, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley Named a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley of Laurel, Mississippi, has been named a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her achievements in the field of education. She will be featured in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other... - June 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases an Analysis of the Impacts of Disrupted Sediment Transport Along the Missouri River, May 2026
New Orleans is sinking, sea level rise will soon surround the city, and sediment from the Mississippi River has been unavailable since the 1950s. Missouri River sediment, stored in reservoirs and on the lower river floodplain could mitigate this outcome, and would, most assuredly benefit the ecosystems. - May 09, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
New Orleans Physician Offers Non-Surgical Alternative for Hand Arthritis Sufferers as Demand for Regenerative Medicine Surges
Trip Goolsby, MD of Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center is helping patients across Louisiana avoid hand surgery through advanced regenerative medicine — giving patients their hands, and their lives, back. - May 06, 2026 - Infinite Health IMC
Dr. Lynn Chilton Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Lynn Chilton of Fairhope, Alabama, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Dr. Lynn Chilton will... - April 23, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Amanda Campbell Cooley Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Amanda Campbell Cooley of Laurel, Mississippi, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction recognizes her dedication and achievements in the field of education. She will be featured in the... - April 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Community Banks Gain First of Its Kind Tool Linking Leadership Decisions to Financial Performance
Hopkins Leadership announced the launch of BankAccelerator™, a leadership system built specifically for community banks. The program links executive behaviors and decision alignment to core performance metrics such as ROA, efficiency ratio, and loan-to-deposit ratio. Already in use at $100M–$3B banks, BankAccelerator supports succession planning, growth, M&A evaluation, and exam readiness. - February 07, 2026 - Hopkins Leadership
Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification
William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist - February 03, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
Blue Williams Merges with Heard & Medack, Continuing to Expand Legal Presence
Blue Williams, LLC and Houston’s Heard & Medack announced a merger effective January 1, 2026, expanding Blue Williams’ Texas presence. Heard & Medack attorneys join the Blue Williams Houston office, strengthening trial capabilities and service offerings statewide. The merger adds seasoned litigators Joe Heard and David Medack to the Houston team, enhancing the firm’s capacity to handle complex litigation across multiple practice areas. - January 08, 2026 - Blue Williams, LLC
Loa Carbon Announces Appointment of Adam Goldstein to Board of Directors
Cruise-industry icon will help scale Loa’s ultra-low-carbon e-LNG fuel across global maritime sector. - December 11, 2025 - Loa Carbon
CreditBlockchain Mobile Application Overview: Real-Time Tracking and Daily Cloud Mining Management
The CreditBlockchain mobile application is described by the company as a tool for participating in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. According to the company, the application offers real-time tracking, various contract options, and daily settlement features. Introduction Cloud-based... - November 21, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
LJB Legal App Helps Louisiana Accident Victims Understand Their Rights
New mobile app from Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer offers clear guidance for car, truck, and slip-and-fall claims. - November 18, 2025 - Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer
Poain BlockEnergy Inc. Expands Global Operations with AI-Based DeFi and Cross-Chain Staking Solutions
Poain BlockEnergy’s ecosystem serves both individual and institutional participants. As institutional interest in blockchain technology grows, Poain offers staking infrastructure designed for funds, family offices, and enterprise clients seeking regulated access to digital asset participation. - November 02, 2025 - Poain BlockEnergy
BTC Miners Surge as AI Demand Grows — RI Mining Introduces AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform
As global demand for computing power rises alongside artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining is regaining attention. UK-based RI Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining service that aims to make crypto mining accessible through renewable energy and automated operation—no hardware required. New users can explore flexible computing plans and promotional bonuses to start their mining journey. - October 16, 2025 - RI Mining
Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans
AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required. - October 16, 2025 - AgileDad
Loyd J. Bourgeois Ensures Future of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for St. Charles Parish Children
St. Charles Parish personal injury lawyer Loyd J. Bourgeois is fully funding Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to ensure every child under age 5 continues receiving a free, age-appropriate book each month. Since United Way of St. Charles launched the program in 2010, more than 239,000 books have been mailed to local children. This commitment reflects Bourgeois’ dedication as both a father and community advocate to helping families grow through reading. - October 12, 2025 - Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer
3dEYE Unveils AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025
3dEYE launched its AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025, transforming video analytics into intelligent workflows that boost life safety, compliance, and ROI. Key features include stacked analytics, flexible scheduling, and automated responses. Available now to all 3dEYE integrators, the cloud-based platform supports multi-site deployments and advanced AI tools like face recognition, ALPR, and behavior detection. Learn more at www.3deye.ai. - October 07, 2025 - 3dEYE Inc.
Archie Manning Named Omicron Delta Kappa’s 2025 Laurel Crowned Circle Award Winner
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Archie Manning (University of Mississippi) as the 2025 Laurel Crowned Circle Award recipient, the Society’s highest individual honor. Presented Sept. 25 at Ole Miss, this award recognizes Manning’s legendary athletic achievements and lifelong commitment to scholarship, service, character, and leadership that continue to inspire on and off the field. - October 04, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
LaVonta Caldwell Named Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
LaVonta Caldwell of Mandeville, Louisiana has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her achievements and dedication in art and music. About LaVonta Caldwell LaVonta Caldwell is a singer, board member, events coordinator, and historian with the... - September 10, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Stokes Family Office Welcomes Daniel Becker as Managing Director
Stokes Family Office, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a leading wealth management firm serving families and businesses throughout the country, is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Becker as Managing Director and Wealth Advisor, Dallas. In this role, Becker will open... - August 31, 2025 - Stokes Family Office
"Many Moons," the New Album by Trumpeter Markus Rutz
Markus Rutz & Third Coast Sounds announce "Many Moons," the latest musical expression from the well-regarded trumpeter and composer. - August 29, 2025 - Rutz Music Works
Fat Cat Sets the Stage with Debut Album "Pussycat Chronicles"
Rising rap artist Fat Cat is set to make his official debut with the release of his first studio album, "Pussycat Chronicles," on August 21, 2025. Hailing from San Antonio, Tx, Fat Cat brings a raw Southern flavor and storytelling style to the game, carving out his own lane. - August 07, 2025 - Fat Cat
Theresa Armstead Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 and Top Leader in Beauty Industry by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognize
Dr. Theresa Armstead of New Iberia, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 and as a top leader in the beauty industry by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding leadership,... - July 24, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
World & Scripts Apparel LLC Launches "Make Jesus Great Again" Cap to Spark Quiet Movement Across the South
A bold new message is making waves from Louisiana: the “Make Jesus Great Again” cap is turning heads and starting hearts. Launched by World and Scripts Apparel LLC, doing business as MJGA, this community-powered movement invites people to wear their faith proudly and spread the message — without saying a word. - June 02, 2025 - World and Scripts Apparel LLC
Powerhouse Christian Music Artists MercyMe, TobyMac & Matthew West Join Forces for Fall Tour Promoted by TPR.
The tour will stop at eight cities this fall and will bring together some of the biggest names in Christian music today. - April 29, 2025 - TPR.
New Orleans Real Estate Investors Association Appoints New President and Expands Boar
NOREIA, a nonprofit serving New Orleans’ real estate investors for over 40 years, announces new leadership. Linda Locascio steps in as President, with entrepreneur Stephen Keighery joining as Director of Marketing & Memberships. Several board roles were also realigned to support the organization’s growth and community focus. - April 16, 2025 - New Orleans REIA
Butterfly Effects Opens New ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach
Butterfly Effects is excited to announce the grand opening of its new ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, dedicated to supporting children and families impacted by Autism. This state-of-the-art center is the latest addition to Butterfly Effects' network of 13 centers across North... - April 01, 2025 - Butterfly Effects
Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately. Jack brings over 30 years of experience... - March 24, 2025 - Rockhop
Collette Smith’s Newly Released "The Sterling Redemption: Samson’s Strength" is a Captivating Tale of Faith, Redemption, and Second Chances
“The Sterling Redemption: Samson’s Strength” from Christian Faith Publishing author Collette Smith is an emotionally charged novel that explores the power of faith, love, and personal transformation amidst life’s greatest challenges. - March 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Blockmedia Expands National Presence with Strategic Location in Covington, Louisiana
Blockmedia LLC, a premier technology and innovation firm specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and advanced software engineering, is proud to announce the establishment of an additional location in Covington, Louisiana. This strategic expansion aligns with the company’s vision to diversify its operational footprint while fostering technological advancement in emerging regional markets. - March 16, 2025 - Blockmedia LLC
Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers Announces Community Events for 2025
Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers is making a lasting impact in the community by hosting and supporting local events that bring people together while promoting safety, education, and goodwill. - March 15, 2025 - Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Dr. Ezell F. Smith’s New Book, "Tripod and the Plastic Boat," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Kind-Hearted Alligator Who Helps a Family in Need
Recent release “Tripod and the Plastic Boat” from Page Publishing author Dr. Ezell F. Smith is a captivating story that centers around Tripod, an alligator who was only born with three limbs. One day, while Tripod is playing with his friends, he spots a family of humans in distress and does everything he can to help them, setting a good example for the rest of the alligators. - March 10, 2025 - Page Publishing
John Schneider Stars in Supernatural Mystery Kid Paranormal – Official Poster Unveiled
Dark Atom Studios unveils the official poster for Kid Paranormal, starring John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) and Olivia Brown (Miami Vice). The film follows two best friends, played by Adison Salcedo and Lillian Weatherford, who start a paranormal investigation business and uncover a 20 year-old murder mystery. Schneider plays a bookstore owner with knowledge of the town’s haunted past, while Brown portrays a woman tied to the case. A teaser trailer and more updates are coming soon. - March 07, 2025 - Dark Atom Studios
QiMana Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round
QiMana Secures $1 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Develop its Solomon Platform - February 26, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
Kathleen Rose Deshotel’s Newly Released "Lily and Rose" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale of Friendship, Understanding, and Life Lessons
“Lily and Rose” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Rose DesHotel is a delightful story of two young friends who, with the help of a clever cat and a misunderstood dog, learn important lessons about communication and kindness. - February 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
QiMana Launches with New AI Product Platform, Solomon
A conversation in 2021 between Chris Meaux, Founder of Waitr, and Rolfe McCollister, Founder of Business Report, is now the Gulf Coasts’ next startup. - February 05, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
Super Bowl Ticket Raffle to Support Unbranded, a Non-Profit Empowering Sex Trafficking Survivors
Super Bowl Ticket Raffle to Support Unbranded, a Non-Profit Empowering Sex Trafficking Survivors. Only 1500 tickets will be sold and (5) winners of a pair of tickets will be announced “live” on January 30 at approximately 7pm CST. Unbranded’ s mission is to serve sex trafficking survivors who have been branded, a common practice used by traffickers to exert control over their victims. The organization provides a safe and supportive environment for survivors to heal and rebuild their lives. - January 22, 2025 - Unbranded
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Albany Navarre’s Newly Released "The Building Blocks for Financial Literacy" is an Essential and Practical Guide
“The Building Blocks for Financial Literacy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Albany Navarre is a comprehensive curriculum designed to teach essential financial skills to individuals aged 6–18, aimed at fostering financial literacy across generations. - January 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Sharell Gonzales’s New Book, "Staring Into the Eyes of a Devastated Woman," Explores the Author’s Traumas and Triumphs Over Adversity Throughout Her Life
Recent release “Staring Into the Eyes of a Devastated Woman” from Page Publishing author Sharell Gonzales is a poignant memoir of resilience and redemption. Through harrowing experiences and life-threatening challenges, Sharell navigates a journey from innocence shattered to reclaiming her life, offering profound insights into survival and the enduring impact of trauma. - January 08, 2025 - Page Publishing